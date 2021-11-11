Channel Guide Magazine
TV Best Bets

The Big Ticket: ‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’ Goes Strong to the Hoop

November 11, 2021 Ryan Berenz Documentary, Magazine Archive, Sports, TV Best Bets 0
Kevin Garnett Boston Celtics Al Bello/Getty Images)

“I’m driven by the hate,” Kevin Garnett says. “The more you hate on me, the more you talk @#$%, the more you say I can’t do something, the more that gets me going. I’m more motivated off the hate than anything.”

Garnett spent his entire basketball career silencing doubters, from those who thought a 6’11’’ skinny kid out of high school couldn’t survive in the NBA to those who dismissed him as a great player who’d never win a championship.

The new Showtime documentary Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (Friday, Nov. 12, at 8pm ET/PT) is a deep dive into the mind and heart of the Hall of Famer, who tells his story with the help of former teammates, coaches, media personalities and others who knew him from way back as a phenom for Chicago’s Farragut Academy.

Isiah Thomas recalls meeting Garnett, just out of high school, and telling him that his game was good enough for the NBA right now. “One day you’re going to be a pro, and it might be next week,” Thomas says. Garnett declared for the 1995 draft, and was picked at No. 5 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was the first player in 20 years to be selected right out of high school, and Kobe Bryant and LeBron James would do the same in years to follow. “That’s a product of Kevin Garnett, all the greats who came out of high school,” says former teammate Paul Pierce. “Opened up the floodgates.”

Garnett became a star with the T-Wolves, and his six-year, $123 million contract extension in 1997 made him the highest paid athlete in pro sports history. It was also a catalyst for labor tensions in the NBA, and a reason his team couldn’t surround Garnett with a star talent. Frustration mounted with years of early playoff exits.

In 2007, Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics. “KG transformed us,” says Danny Ainge, the Celtics exec who pulled off the deal. “KG was that missing piece and that energy that just gave everybody in the franchise, everybody in the city, this hope that they hadn’t had in a long time.” By winning the 2008 NBA championship, Garnett was finally able to defeat what he called the “bully” that had been tormenting him.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2104 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Drama

Dexter Pops It (And Not Well)

October 23, 2008 Channel Guide Staff Drama Comments Off on Dexter Pops It (And Not Well)

By Elaine B First off, hooray to Showtime for realizing what a gem they have with this series and renewing it for another two years! This kind of support is always welcome by series writers because they know they keep a few loose ends at the close of the season, and long-range planning is always good whether you are plotting murder or merely murderous plots. That being said, do you ever get the feeling that you are going to wind up really, really disappointed in this season of Dexter? Not because of anything that has happened so far, but because […]

Drama

The Affair Season 2 features new perspectives

October 2, 2015 Jeff Pfeiffer Drama, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on The Affair Season 2 features new perspectives

The Affair was one of our favorite new series, let alone dramas, last year, and we certainly weren’t alone in that assessment, as it won the Golden Globe for best drama series. In its exploration of the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that shakes two marriages, Season 1 followed a Rashomon-style format by examining the memories of the two participants in the affair — Noah (Dominic West) and Alison (Ruth Wilson). Unsurprisingly, their recollections of the moments before, during and after the affair often differed wildly, and it was fascinating to watch West and Wilson play almost different […]

the-affair-season-2-episode-1-helen
Drama

The Affair Season 2 premiere recap: A Brewing Storm

October 5, 2015 Lori Acken Drama, Recap Comments Off on The Affair Season 2 premiere recap: A Brewing Storm

If you are a Maura Tierney fan (and if you aren’t, we should talk and set you right) Showtime’s The Affair Season 2 promises to be, er, a splendid affair if last night’s season premiere is any indication. Instead of adulterous couple Noah’s (Dominic West) and Alison’s (Ruth Wilson) dueling perspectives, this time we examined a stretch of time somewhere in between last season’s calamitous showdown at the Lockhart ranch and the unceremonious end to Noah and Alison’s happily ever after — from the points of view of the unfaithful dad and his beleaguered estranged wife Helen. (Tierney). • Miss the Season […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine