The CW Introduces ‘Taskmaster,’ the U.K.’s Least Fair, Most Hilarious Game Show

Comedic game show Taskmaster has aired for nine seasons in the U.K., and we’re finally getting a proper airing of this TV import in the States.

The CW has picked up Seasons 8 and 9 of the real deal from Britain, with actor/comedian Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners) as the all-powerful Taskmaster, and show creator Alex Horne as Davies’ sidekick and umpire. The series premieres Aug. 2 at 9pm ET/PT and airs Sundays.

Five contestants — usually British comedians Americans might not instantly recognize — are challenged by the Taskmaster to participate in unusual games or create something bizarre with items found in the Taskmaster house or yard.

(Not surprisingly, the rented Taskmaster house has become a bit of a cult favorite tourist attraction. “We also have lots of people sort of making pilgrimages to come and look over the fence and try to break in,” Horne says.)

The condescendingly funny Davies isn’t afraid to abuse his power, and his rulings are entirely subjective. The contestant who most pleases the Taskmaster wins the challenge, but the spectacular fails usually win the most laughs.

While COVID-19 forced much of the world to stay home, Taskmaster kept people on their creative toes with #Hometasking, in which Davies and Horne issued tasks on social media and let fans submit their completed works. It was a resounding success, and may have influenced The CW to pick up the show.

“I think a third of our submissions were from North America, and we didn’t expect that at all,” Horne says. “But it was really fun — well, it was fun and tiring because I would get things throughout the night being sent over, and also from Australia and New Zealand as well. It made lockdown a lot more interesting.”

A Taste Of Tasks