Channel Guide Magazine

FOX News Channel’s Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier Preview an Unconventional Convention Season

July 31, 2020 Ryan Berenz Interview, Magazine Archive, News & Current Events, Politics, Preview 0
FOX News Channel

The political parties’ parties haven’t gone as planned.

The Democratic and Republican National Conventions were supposed to take place with all the pomp, circumstance and spectacle for which these massive events are famous. But this is 2020, and COVID-19 has rudely tossed “supposed to” out the door.

“COVID-19 will have a vote and will likely dictate what each convention looks like,” says FOX News election co-anchor Bret Baier. “I think both conventions will look a lot different, but traditionally they are the time that launches both campaigns. They are covered on TV and give each candidate a lot of eyeballs to start the race. We will have a smaller footprint, but we will be there and so will the big issues facing our country.”

The scaled-back DNC will now take place Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee and include virtual events and smaller gatherings in different cities. Delegates won’t make the trip and will instead remotely cast their votes. Joe Biden is still expected to accept the nomination in Milwaukee, but it will look and feel far different from anything in the past.

“Like so much of life these days, it will be mostly a Zoom show,” says  Martha MacCallum, Baier’s co-anchor on the FOX News election desk. “Trying to generate that same punch online and with social distancing among those who are there will likely deflate some of the air from the balloons that are always the big finish.”

ALSO SEE: 5 Questions With FOX News Channel’s Martha MacCallum

“A more digital presentation may be filled with more well-produced videos and more people weighing in from around the country via video,” Baier says. “Expect things to look a lot different, and the challenge will be for the organizers to still create excitement in the presentation.”

The RNC will conduct its official business Aug. 24 in Charlotte, N.C., but plans for holding the traditional rallies and celebrations in Jacksonville, Fla., have been canceled. Details on Donald Trump’s speech accepting his party’s nomination for reelection had not been officially announced.

Covering these conventions poses new challenges for CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC. The Wall Street Journal reported that the major news networks were in discussions to share resources and reduce the overall number of journalists, staff and crew attending the events in person.

The success or failure of the 2020 conventions could also force the parties to reevaluate how much money and resources to put toward future gatherings. “For years the discussion has been that conventions merely ratify a foregone conclusion and are perhaps not necessary,” MacCallum says. “This summer we will find out.”

“Expect things to look a lot different and the challenge will be for the organizers to still create excitement in the presentation,” Baier says. “There are big issues that we’re facing as a country. Those issues will be front and center at both conventions — no matter what they look like.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2045 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
News & Current Events

New FOX News primetime lineup debuts Oct. 7

October 4, 2013 Jeff Pfeiffer News & Current Events, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on New FOX News primetime lineup debuts Oct. 7

After Gretchen Carlson moved from morning to daytime, FOX News Channel continues tweaking its programming when the new FOX News primetime lineup debuts on Oct. 7, the date that marks the 17th anniversary of the launch of FOX News Channel (FNC). Also on that day, the network will debut a new program in daytime, hosted by Shepard Smith. The new FOX News primetime lineup will kick off with On the Record, hosted by Greta Van Susteren, which airs at 7pm ET starting Oct. 7. After hosting her show at 10pm for many years, Van Susteren joked in a recent release about […]

News & Current Events

No Donald Trump in tonight’s Fox News GOP debate, but you can still watch him this evening if that’s your thing

January 28, 2016 Jeff Pfeiffer News & Current Events, Politics, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on No Donald Trump in tonight’s Fox News GOP debate, but you can still watch him this evening if that’s your thing

In case you missed it, frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump has pulled out of the latest GOP debate, airing tonight on Fox News Channel (FNC) live beginning at 9pm ET. Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace will moderate what will be the final Republican presidential primary debate before next week’s Iowa caucus. The debate, held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, will also be presented live on FOX News Radio, FOX News Mobile and FOXNews.com. Megyn Kelly’s appearance at the debate seems to have spurred Trump’s refusal to participate, and this stems way back […]

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

Bidding farewell to the evening newcast

April 13, 2011 Tom Comi TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Bidding farewell to the evening newcast

By Tom Comi There was a time when anchoring the evening news was the premier broadcasting job in the business. But with Katie Couric looking to step down from her perch at CBS, it begs the question as to what role broadcast networks actually serve in news nowadays. In the glory days of TV news, every TV journalist in the country aspired to helm the evening newscast on NBC, CBS and ABC. It wasn’t a temporary stop or stepping stone but rather a place where the elite of the elite stayed until they retired, passed away or were fired. Names […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine