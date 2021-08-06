Channel Guide Magazine

Remove the Foil Hat: UFOs Are Up for Serious Debate in Showtime Documentary Series

August 6, 2021
UFO Showtime Showtime

In April, the Pentagon declassified three videos captured by U.S. Navy pilots that appear to show encounters with UFOs — high-speed objects flying with unexpected trajectories. After years of relegating UFO research to the domain of sci-fi nerds or crackpots, the government is at least acknowledging that there are mysterious things flying around.

The new four-part Showtime documentary series UFO (Sundays at 9pm ET/PT beginning Aug. 8), from producer Glen Zipper (Challenger: The Final Flight) and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, examines our decades-long fascination with UFOs. The series looks at the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints to reveal what the military, government agencies and corporate entities might already know but aren’t making public.

The UFO evidence has become credible enough in recent years that lawmakers and bureaucrats are officially looking into the subject. A year ago, the U.S. Department of Defense established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force “to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs” and to determine if they pose a potential threat to national security.

As for the existence of extraterrestrial visitors, don’t expect an official confirmation — or denial — on that topic.

UFO Episodes on Showtime

(All four episodes available to subscribers to stream Aug. 8 on sho.com)

Episode 1 (Aug. 8): A story in The New York Times reveals that the Pentagon secretly spent years studying UFOs, casting new light on unexplained UFO sightings in America. Has first contact already been made and why is the government trying to cover it up?

Episode 2 (Aug. 15): In 2004, a team of elite Navy pilots and radar operators had one of many military encounters with unidentified aerial phenomena. As evidence mounts, the government, along with billionaire Robert Bigelow, grow more interested in UFOs and the paranormal.

Episode 3 (Aug. 22): As the world reeled from revelations of US government interest in UFOs, a few dissenting voices suggest that apparent interest might actually be a disinformation campaign. Is the US government covering up the existence of aliens or of something else?

Episode 4 (Aug. 29): When an acclaimed Harvard psychiatrist began investigating the phenomenon of alien abductions, he proved that these bizarre experiences couldn’t be so eagerly dismissed — and that the truth might be far more complicated than we can imagine.

