Friday, Aug. 6: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stars as Anxious Schoolteacher ‘Mr. Corman’

Friday, Aug. 6

Mr. Corman

Apple TV+

New Series!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt created, directed and stars in this 10-episode dramedy described as “darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt.” The series follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro) has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sneaking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Mr. Corman looks to speak for the contemporary generation of 30-somethings — rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grownups sometime before they die. Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez also star. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available on Fridays.

Summer Under the Stars: Esther Williams

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Esther Williams, the champion swimmer who memorably brought her aquatic skills to the big screen during Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 8, 1921; she passed away at age 91 in 2013). Today’s highlights include Bathing Beauty, the 1944 musical costarring Red Skelton that was the first movie to showcase Williams’ swimming prowess, as well as other musicals like Thrill of a Romance (1945), This Time for Keeps (1947), On an Island With You (1948), Neptune’s Daughter (1949), Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) and Dangerous When Wet (1953), in which Williams famously swims with animated cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry.

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen

NBCSN, 3pm Live

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in the Go Bowling at the Glen on the 2.454-mile road course at Watkins Glen International.

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NBCSN, 5:30pm Live

The inaugural IndyCar race at Nashville’s 11-turn, 2.17-mile street circuit runs next to Nissan Stadium and includes a straightaway over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge that spans the Cumberland River.

Major League Baseball: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

ABC, 7pm Live

A Windy City interleague matchup at Wrigley Field has the Chicago White Sox at the Chicago Cubs. It’s the first Sunday Night Baseball game to air exclusively on ABC.

The Top Ten Revealed: “End of the World Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Whether they are literal or figurative, these tunes about the end of the world, chosen by experts including James Durbin, Rikki Rockett and Lyndsey Parker, will have you ready to take cover and hunker down.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremony

NBC, 8pm

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics conclude with the closing ceremony from National Stadium.

In Their Own Words: “Princess Diana”

PBS, 8pm

This unique exploration of Diana’s life looks back through a contemporary lens that credits her choices, her suffering and her triumphs as the ultimate disrupter for a generation of women across the globe. Through interviews with many who knew her personally, a picture of Diana emerges that reveals what drove her to challenge the restrictions of her personal life. When her marriage dissolved, Diana could have stepped off the world stage and created a quiet, private life. Instead, driven by a need to help others, she chose to use her celebrity to change lives.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: “Don’t Sleep”

Starz, 8pm

Look for broken promises and revenge on the drama tonight as 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) moves into the drug business and his ambitious cocaine queenpin mom (Patina Miller) gets unexpected help crushing her competition.

Wellington Paranormal: “Zombie Cops”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Things go awry when a Zombie is brought in for questioning. Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) patrol Wellington to ward off an infiltration of the undead.

Godfather of Harlem: “Man of the Year”

EPIX, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 2 of the drama inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns with its four remaining episodes beginning tonight. In “Man of the Year,” before accepting a prestigious award, Bumpy contemplates the many contradictions in his life and struggles to do what’s best for his family. Meanwhile, Chin Gigante (Vincent D’Onofrio) learns a difficult truth about his daughter Stella (Lucy Fry), forever altering their relationship.

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

As Hannah (Alison Sweeney) and Mike (Cameron Mathison) experience engaged life while balancing their busy careers, a murder at a 24-hour gym complicates their wedding planning. Also stars Barbara Niven.

Unforgotten: “Episode 5”

PBS, 9pm

Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.

UFO

Showtime, 9pm

New Series!

From producer Glen Zipper (Challenger: The Final Flight) and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot comes this four-part documentary examining our fascination with UFOs. The series looks at the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints to reveal what the military, government agencies and corporate entities might already know but aren’t making public.

Blindspotting

Starz, 9pm

Season Finale!

When the drama wraps Season 1, struggling Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) finally brings young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) — and the entire family — to see his incarcerated dad, Miles (Rafael Casal).

Welcome to the New Fantasy Island

FOX, 9:30pm Live

Get ready for the premiere of FOX’s new Fantasy Island with this half-hour special exploring how the iconic drama series was reimagined with new characters and visitors. Plus, get a peek at the making of an exclusive scene from the pilot episode.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Devil in a Cowboy Hat”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

A young woman is found bound and strangled to death on the side of a road. As police retrace her final steps, they discover she was last seen being followed by a suspicious man in a cowboy hat.

Professor T: “Sophie Knows”

PBS, 10pm

Professor T (Ben Miller) befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she is the key witness to a murder.

The L Word: Generation Q

Showtime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The spinoff of the groundbreaking lesbian drama begins its second round with Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane (Katherine Moennig), Alice (Leisha Hailey) and their family of young LGBTQ+ friends in Los Angeles. Watch for guest stars Rosie O’Donnell, Vanessa Williams and Donald Faison.

Family Game Fight!

NBC, 10:30pm

New Series!

Celebrity spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are hosts, competitors and executive producers of this hourlong game show that tests brains, brawn and family bonds. Inspired by the couple’s comedic antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (DeGeneres is also an executive producer), each episode finds the comedic duo briefly parting ways to be “adopted” into a family of four as they help the clans compete in a series of insanely fun games with a big cash prize up for grabs. After tonight’s special premiere following the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, the series will air regularly on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 11.

Mediterranean Life

HGTV, 11pm

Season Finale!

The watch-us-relocate series ends this go with a pair of dream passport stamps. First, a couple looks for a place in Greece, on the island of Crete. Then, a California woman of Italian descent uproots to Sicily.

Monday, Aug. 9

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland

Acorn TV

New Series!

One of U.K.’s top TV stars, Adrian Dunbar, reconnects with his roots as he travels the wild and rugged west and north coasts of Ireland in this two-part series (both episodes are available today). Covering over 600 miles, Dunbar visits breathtaking locations, drives beautiful coastal roads, sees fantastic feats of engineering and tastes amazing cuisine. He meets up with old friends and makes new ones along the way, sharing some of his favorite places and fulfilling ambitions as he makes it to locations he’s always wanted to see. The series is filled with fascinating history, unrivalled beauty, and astonishing landscapes and traditions.

Brat Loves Judy

ALLBLK

New Series!

Rapper Da Brat and her multimillionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

Reservation Dogs

FX on Hulu

New Series!

Taika Waititi is a cocreator of this half-hour comedy about four Indigenous Oklahoma teens who resort to desperate means to get to California.

Shaman King

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime adaptation of the manga comic of the same name follows 13-year-old Yoh Asakura, who enters the Shaman Fight held once every 500 years in which shamans compete for absolute power over one another. Yoh, who is also a medium, knows that claiming the title of Shaman King will allow him to be able to contact the Great Spirit and reshape the world in any way he wishes.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated

Sportscaster Joe Buck takes a swing at hosting, which may divide fans as much as his oft-controversial announcing.

Summer Under the Stars: Kay Francis

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Katherine Edwina “Kay” Francis may not spring immediately to mind when people think of legendary actresses in the early years of Hollywood’s golden age, but for a period during the early to mid 1930s, she was the No. 1 female star and the highest-paid actress at Warner Bros., bigger than Crawford, Davis or Shearer. This possibly forgotten icon is remembered well as the focus of today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies, with the brunt of the titles coming from Francis’ heyday. These range from the 1931 crime film Guilty Hands, to the romantic drama One Way Passage (1932), to the romantic comedy The Goose and the Gander (1935), to the drama Mary Stevens, M.D. (1933) and more. The day will also include Allotment Wives, the 1945 film noir that was Francis’ second-to-last film before she retired from acting and public life following an accident.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “A Game Show From Hell”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “A Game Show From Hell,” the chefs’ spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen, during which one team struggles to work together on its dish.

American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Semifinals continue in Los Angeles, where ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Padlock. For Split Decision, ninjas must choose between upper body and balance obstacles. The top two competitors will face off in the Power Tower, where the winner will earn a Safety Pass for the National Finals.

Secrets: “Cleopatra’s Lost City”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 7 premiere of this series that seeks the truth behind fabled cities, monuments and remnants, learn how the discovery of a lost sunken city off the Mediterranean coast is rewriting the history of ancient Egypt and of its last pharaoh, Cleopatra.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Can’t Fight This Feeling”

Bravo, 9pm

We’re anticipating meltdown on the menu for the mega yacht Lady Michelle when talented but anxiety-ridden chef Mathew comes up against an exacting charter guest. Plus: Bubbly third stew Courtney and low-key newbie deckhand Mzi grow closer.

The Republic of Sarah: “Sons and Daughters”

The CW, 9pm

Greylock, the New Hampshire town turned independent country, finally has its own government. Now, that congress, led by former teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker), needs to decide its immigration policies fast as people look to relocate there when this sudsy civics lesson continues its first season.

HouseBroken: “Who Are You?”

FOX, 9pm

Domestic poodle Honey (voiced by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow) is hearing the call of the wild — via a request from her beau, Coyote (Brian Tyree Henry). He wants them to run away to Altadena together, but can the pampered Honey make it in the mountains? She might be barking up the wrong tree on this adventure!

Cheap Old Houses

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein — founders of the addictive social media phenomenon “Cheap Old Houses” that touts more than 1.6 million Instagram followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans — this series is inspired by the Finkelsteins’ uber-popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras will follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.

Super Heists

CNBC, 10pm

New Series!

This six-episode, true-crime series looks back at some of the biggest, most brazen burglaries in history. Find out how the masterminds plotted and executed their plans, and how law-enforcement officials eventually caught up with them.

Monster Garage

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Jesse James, founder of West Coast Choppers, is back to create some of the most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens. Each week, James, along with a new crew of maverick mechanics, will set out to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders. Each episode features five builders from diverse backgrounds who are given five days to transform an ordinary street vehicle into a one-of-a-kind monster machine. If proven successful, they leave the garage with $5,000 worth of tools, and Jesse can take the vehicle out for a high-octane monster challenge. But if they fail, James gets to blow it up.

Shark Attack Files

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

This action-packed series hosted by marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior, and features footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web

discovery+

Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer, this next installment of the Unraveled podcast (podcast episodes became available in June) and companion series anthology tracks the multi-decade wrath of Jason Christopher Hughes, who is believed to have stalked and terrorized upward of 50 victims across multiple states.

Untold

Netflix

New Series!

This five-part series of documentary films, with a new film from a different director debuting Tuesdays beginning today, focuses on tales from the wide world of sports — but not the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Each installment kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. The first film is “Malice at the Palace,” which looks back at the infamous November 2004 NBA brawl involving the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and fans in the stands.

Summer Under the Stars: George Segal

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Today’s lineup of George Segal films not only represents the beloved actor’s first time being spotlighted in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars, but also serves as a tribute to the late star, who passed away March 23 at age 87. The day includes both Segal’s dramatic roles in titles like The Young Doctors (1961, his feature-film debut), King Rat (1965) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee) and more; and the “New Hollywood” comedies for which the actor may best be remembered, including The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), California Split (1974), Fun With Dick and Jane (1977) and others.

DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter One”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck (Henry Thomas), she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her.

LEGO Masters: “Bricking Wind”

FOX, 8pm

Contestants must build a giant LEGO centerpiece that must spin in the wind and withstand wind speeds of 60 mph in the new episode “Bricking Wind.”

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8pm Live

The hit talent competition series begins its live performance shows tonight. Live results will air tomorrow.

Wild ‘N Out

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Host Nick Cannon will lead Team Revolution while the special guest each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up toward the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain).

Chopped: Playing With Fire

Food Network, 9pm

The mystery-basket cook-off blazes a new trail with a five-part tournament that dares chefs to show off their skills over an open flame for a rotating panel of judges. Up first: a watermelon appetizer and a 30-minute steak.

Fantasy Island

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

This modern drama reboot takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Actress, singer and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids) stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban), who sets aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy.

World’s Biggest Bull Shark?

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks — it stretched more than 10 feet long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close to swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants. There is only one way to find out, and you’ve got to get up close with the shark — which this SharkFest special does.

Frontline: “In the Shadow of 9/11”

PBS, 9pm

This episode investigates how seven men in Miami were indicted for the biggest alleged al-Qaida plot since 9/11.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In this episode, Amy and Chris’s wedding day is approaching fast, so they visit the farm to iron out some of the details and, once again, Amy is left rolling her eyes at the blossoming bromance between her fiancé and her ex. It’s the unveiling of the log cabin, and Matt invites the family to attend for campfire fun! Zach takes Jackson on his first farm camping trip.

The Profit: “Mo Honey, Mo Problems”

CNBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 8 premiere of the reality series, host Marcus Lemonis faces one of his biggest challenges to date when he visits a family business in Utah with a buzzworthy product that is drowning in debt. With his help, the family will need to become a hive of activity or risk losing their lifetime investments.

Money Hungry

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Good taste rules this new competition hosted by Kal Penn. In each episode, cookbook authors, restaurant critics and home chefs sample various meals in order to ID specific ingredients … basically, putting their mouths where their money is.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

HBO’s NFL docuseries follows Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. It’s the Cowboys’ third appearance on Hard Knocks, which debuted 20 years ago and is entering its 16th season.

Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 3”

NBC, 10pm

The quarterfinals continue with the University of Michigan taking on the University of Alabama. The quarterfinals have introduced a new dropout round, which leads to a team playing the Two-Minute Drill with one player down. The winning school moves on to challenge a new opponent in the semifinals.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Meet the Noonans”

TBS, 10:30pm

The wagon train meets a religious group being led West by a holy prophet. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

What If…?

Disney+

New Series!

Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series reimagines what would happen if famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone differently. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the series features fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

Bake Squad

Netflix

New Series!

In each episode of this series, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra-special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.

The Kissing Booth 3

Netflix

Original Film!

This is the third and final installment of the teen romantic comedy film series based on The Kissing Booth books by Beth Reekles. Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young reprise their roles from The Kissing Booth 2 (this third film was secretly shot back-to-back with its predecessor).

Summer Under the Stars: Kathryn Grayson

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actress/opera singer Zelma Kathryn Elisabeth Hedrick — better known to filmgoers as screen star Kathryn Grayson — is honored today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebration. Given her training as a singer, Grayson naturally was cast in musicals, and the day is comprised mostly of notable films in this genre that she made during the 1940s and ’50s, including Anchors Aweigh (1945), alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly; Show Boat (1951) and Kiss Me Kate (1953), both costarring Howard Keel; Seven Sweethearts (1942), one of Grayson’s earliest musicals; and several other tuneful selections. A noteworthy non-musical movie airing today is Grayson’s second feature, The Vanishing Virginian (1942), a drama costarring Frank Morgan.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Willie, Punk and Killer Karaoke”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Willie Nelson gets over on the IRS; the overlooked band that may have invented punk music; and the Frank Sinatra song that has spawned a dozen murders.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows”

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions.

MasterChef: Legends: “Roy Choi — Elevated Street Food”

FOX, 8pm

The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, serves as guest judge and tasks the home cooks with making an upscale street-food dish in the new episode “Roy Choi — Elevated Street Food.”

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8pm Live

Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced as the talent competition series begins its live results shows this evening.

Over Australia: The Great Divide

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

A tour over and into Australia’s Great Divide showcases its stunning mountain ranges and diverse species, which have formed and evolved over millions of years.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

It’s an all-new episode featuring actor Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) and actress Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), followed by Joe Tessitore (Holey Moley) and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.

Family Game Fight!: “The Pope Family vs. the Military Moms”

NBC, 9pm

After the special series premiere this past Sunday, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s new game show settles into its regular time slot with this premiere episode. Hosts Bell and Shepard are each “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. Tonight’s competing families play Pie Rollers, Sound Bites, Taste Buds, Air Heads and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

Cribs

MTV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

MTV’s seminal “celebreality” series returns with a revival more than 20 years after it first premiered. Each intimate half-hour episode takes viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close and personal look inside a star’s home. This season will feature homes belonging to Big Sean, Kathy Griffin, Tia Mowry, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Martha Stewart, Johnny Weir and many more.

Superstar: Whitney Houston

ABC, 10pm

This one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston — a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon.

Money Court

CNBC, 10pm

New Series!

From estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour to siblings falling out over their family business, Shark Tank’s “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary resolves their disputes in this six-part series. What all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by O’Leary’s ruling. Together with veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo, O’Leary carefully considers all sides of a case, examines all relevant evidence and ultimately delivers financial justice.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

You’d think Kevin Hart and singer Lil Nas X appearing as themselves would be the biggest thing happening in the comedy’s second season ender. Nope! It’s the long-awaited release of rapper Dave’s (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd) debut album, Penith.

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Jodi Arias is one of America’s most confounding killers. Her trial for the murder of Travis Alexander unfolded live on TV, as media and viewers were engrossed by a passionate love affair shrouded in betrayal, violence and, ultimately, murder. Arias was propelled to infamy and labeled a deviant, a temptress, a liar and a sociopath. But is that the whole story? This special reveals the truth about her past and her relationship with Travis, and looks into the shocking details of what really happened in the weeks leading up to his death. It features incredible access to Arias’ diaries, unseen police interviews from the investigation, exclusive testimony from both the prosecution and defense, as well as intimate accounts from friends and family.

Rogue Shark?

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

In October 2018, the remote islands of the Whitsunday in Australia were rocked by a series of shark attacks. Incredibly, all the victims were attacked in the same small patch of ocean, no larger than four football fields. This SharkFest special explores if there was a deadly rogue shark on the loose, or if something new was drawing sharks and humans into conflict.

Thursday, Aug. 12

The North Water

AMC+

Season Finale!

Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham star in this haunting, immersive five-part drama based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel by Ian McGuire. Set in the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

The Ms. Pat Show

BET+

New Series!

Lee Daniels is an executive producer of this multi-cam sitcom starring comedian/author/podcaster/actress Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat). Based on Williams’ own life, the series tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta.

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco

discovery+

New Series!

While neither a chef nor a “foodie,” comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is still obsessed with food. In this series, he takes a deep dive into the gastronomic world from every angle, using his signature social observations and commentary, along with appearances from his wife, Lana, and mom, Rose.

The Hype

HBO Max

New Series!

This competition series is set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination. Speedy Morman will host the eight-episode season, which will feature co-signers judging the competition. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends, while also providing mentorship to the contestants.

Titans

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) joins this season as the popular comic book character Dr. Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City, using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. Titans is a gritty, live-action drama series that follows a group of soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. This superpowered ensemble series follows a group of heroes as they come of age and find belonging.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

This half-hour animated comedy series entry in the Star Trek franchise returns for its second season. Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (voice of Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The series has already been renewed for a 10-episode Season 3.

Ex-Rated

Peacock

New Series!

In this unscripted series, host Andy Cohen explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all their previous romantic partners to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. The revealing social experiment challenges singles to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Shudder

Season Premiere!

In the latest installment of this horror anthology event series, a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathers for a reunion on a secluded island, only to learn they will be pitted against each other in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension — and the body count — ratchets up. Legendary horror director David Cronenberg stars.

The Hunt for a Killer

Sundance Now & AMC+

New Series!

This Swedish crime drama is based on the true story of detectives Per-Åke Åkesson (Anders Beckman) and Monica Olhed (Lotten Roos) and their hunt for the killer of 10-year-old Helén Nilsson, a case that shook Sweden to its core. Helén’s 1989 murder in Hörby, a small town in southern Sweden, traumatized the nation. A seemingly impossible case, it remained unsolved for 15 years, leaving the small community and the police force entrusted to protect it with a painful open wound. This six-episode series follows the unwavering journey of Åkesson and Olhed, who led an investigation team that solved numerous homicides in southern Sweden and who would eventually, against all odds, find Helén’s killer.

Summer Under the Stars: Ramon Novarro

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Mexican-American actor Ramon Novarro (born José Ramón Gil Samaniego) is honored for the first time during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebration with a day of his films. An archetype of the “Latin lover” persona that early movie studios often liked to promote, Novarro was a screen sex symbol on par with Rudolph Valentino during his box office heyday in the 1920s and early ’30s. You can enjoy a number of his films from that era today, including silent titles like Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925), starring Novarro in the title role; the swashbuckler Scaramouche (1923); the 1922 adventure film The Prisoner of Zenda; the drama The Red Lily (1924); and more. Several of the films Novarro headlined at the dawn of Hollywood’s sound era are also featured, including his first “talkie” (in which he also sings), the musical Devil-May-Care (1929); the drama Mata Hari (1931), alongside Greta Garbo’s title character; The Barbarian (1933), a romantic drama costarring Myrna Loy; and others.

MLB at Field of Dreams Game: Chicago White Sox vs. N.Y. Yankees

FOX, 7pm Live

The Chicago White Sox and N.Y. Yankees play in the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game tonight on FOX. Held on land near where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed, it will be the first MLB game played in Iowa.

Walker

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Bombshell twists for Texas Ranger Cord (Jared Padalecki) and ADA Liam (Keegan Allen) throw both Walker brothers’ careers into question.

Mountain Men: “Mountain Strong”

History, 8pm

Season Finale!

Josh witnesses a bison give birth to the first calf of spring; Kidd and Harry load a mule into their boat and transport it downriver through raging rapids; Jake runs two mountain lions up the same tree; Eustace receives help from his neighbors as they rush to repair the roof of a damaged hay barn; and Mike adds off-grid utilities to his remote hunting cabin.

Shark Gangs

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

For years, sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. This SharkFest special reveals how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. What is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The cult comedy begins its eighth and final season tonight. The series follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Emmy nominee Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In Season 8, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a very difficult year. The half-hour series will air another new episode immediately following, and episodes will continue airing in those Thursday time slots until the series finale on Sept. 16.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: “After the Verdict”

A&E, 9pm

This special two-hour episode of Accused: Guilty or Innocent? continues with the powerful and poignant stories of the accused who were featured in Season 1. How did life change for the men and women who faced the judgment of a jury?

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “My Jingle Balls”

ABC, 9pm

Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Janice the Feminist Mantis, a rabbit with a little guy complex attacking a water buffalo, a celebrity bear trying to answer interview questions while eating increasingly prickly cacti, and a falcon who accidentally wore his wife’s yoga pants to work. Guest starring is the voice of Eric McCormack.

Christina on the Coast: “Traditional Meets Modern Kitchen”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack helps a young couple with differing eclectic styles redesign their kitchen on a budget while dealing with lots of new changes in her personal life.

Making It: “Re-Making Memories”

NBC, 9pm

New Time Slot!

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler’s craft competition series can be seen in this new time slot starting tonight. In this episode, when Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft. In the Master Craft, the Makers give new life to an old family heirloom when they upcycle it into something for their home.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 9 of the hit reality series, while Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Meanwhile, Savannah prepares to take over her parents’ former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own; when Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor; even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother Chase for dating advice; and Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter.

Growing Up Chrisley

USA Network, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Chase and Savannah are back in Nashville, where they are embracing adulthood a bit closer to home. As they each enter new phases of their lives, the brother-sister duo find themselves at a crossroads in their own romantic relationships. Chase prioritizes his future with girlfriend Emmy while also planning a career in real estate and saving to purchase his first home. Meanwhile, Savannah shifts her focus away from her boyfriend Nic and puts more energy toward her beauty brand and social life.

The Hustler: “Teamwork, HUZZAH!”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors sit down to collaborate on a series of questions in which Harry Potter and actor and comedian Jim Carrey are clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson.

Hear Me Out

Vice, 11:30pm

New Series!

In this series, Isobel Yeung sits down with some of the most influential names of our generation to discuss the most pressing issues of our time. The series premiere focuses on Stormy Daniels. From authoring a book to paranormal investigations, there is more to Daniels than just Donald Trump. Yeung learns how she moved past her famous affair.

Friday, Aug. 13

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Japanese anime film is the fourth and final entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series within the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. Upon its release in Japan in March, the well-received feature became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Modern Love

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The anthology series inspired by The New York Times’ “Modern Love” column about the intricacies of interpersonal relationships returns with a new cast in eight half-hour episodes that were filmed around New York State and New York City, and in Dublin. This season’s cast features Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Zoë Chao, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson.

CODA

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The drama premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will also be in limited theatrical release this month.

Home Before Dark

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The dramatic mystery series led by Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess concludes Season 2.

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The first season of this affectionate send-up of classic musicals, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key, comes to a close.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney+

Season Finale!

The animated Star Wars series following a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations concludes its first season.

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

Each episode of this anthology series looks into the creative processes and inspirations of interior designers.

Beckett

Netflix

Original Film!

This action thriller stars John David Washington as the title character, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, Beckett finds tensions escalating as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts and he falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander also stars.

Gone for Good

Netflix

New Series!

This five-part French thriller follows Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), a man in his 30s who thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy that saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother. Ten years later, Judith (Nailia Harzoune), whose love has made Guillaume’s life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore.

Summer Under the Stars: Jane Fonda

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actress Jane Fonda may be the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, but right from the start of her career she used her own talent to establish a strong, acclaimed and beloved body of work over the decades. Many of the films she made can be seen during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup includes TCM’s premiere airing of Stanley & Iris (1990), a moving romantic drama starring Fonda and Robert De Niro as the title characters, a widow and an illiterate cook who begin falling for each other. Also on tap today are Tall Story (1960), the romantic comedy that marked Fonda’s feature-film debut; Barbarella, the sexy 1968 space opera with Fonda in the title role; Klute (1971), Alan J. Pakula’s superb mystery starring Fonda in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, alongside Donald Sutherland’s title detective; the 1963 romantic comedy Sunday in New York; the 1979 conspiracy thriller The China Syndrome, costarring Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and more.

Amen: “Thelma Says, I Do”

getTV, 9am

The Sherman Hemsley sitcom had viewers rolling with this 1989 episode: The deacon’s daughter, Thelma (Anna Maria Horsford), is determined to say “I do” with Rev. Reuben Gregory (Clifton Davis), even after he faints at their wedding.

Designed for Death

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After revamping a home, beautiful interior decorator Ava becomes madly obsessed with the handsome owner. She sets out to eliminate his family and live in the house she created with the man she loves. Stars Kelcie Stranahan, Matthew Pohlkamp, Ashlynn Judy and Pauline Egan.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Wall”

PBS, 9pm

The transition of music photography from being considered disposable to a highly collectible and valuable art form is examined by gallerists, publishers, art experts and featured photographers whose body of work now hangs on the walls of the world’s most revered institutions. Tracing the journey from the early days of low-paid assignments to the first gallery exhibitions of music photography and expensive coffee table books, ultimately arriving at individual prints now selling for six- and even seven-figure sums, this episode offers insight into this relatively new industry, exploring the relationship between art and commerce.

Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Net”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Where does music photography sit in the contemporary popular culture landscape? The seismic switch from analog to digital is discussed alongside the rise and influence of social media. The series finale episode seeks to determine, through the next generation of music photographers, whether music photography still has a role to play — does it still carry the same importance, and who are the new standard-bearers of the profession?

SurrealEstate: “Ft. Ghost Child”

Syfy, 10pm

When a rap star moves into an old house with a recording studio, our favorite ghost-busting real estate agents have to expel the spirit of the small boy haunting it.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Disney Channel, 10:05pm

New Series!

Top Chef meets Mickey Mouse in this lively cooking competition for kids that’s a perfect dessert to tonight’s other premieres: the original musical Spin and the animated Descendants: The Royal Wedding. Hosted by Disney faves Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, each episode features three teams of two, matched by age range (6-14) and skill level. Some have been at it “since they were quite young,” says exec producer Emily Mraz. “Others learned to bake over the past year.” This week, contestants whip up Descendants-themed wedding cakes. Expect to see every color of fondant in the Enchanted Pantry and the routine use of a dance break: It “gives them a moment to relax, laugh and have fun,” says Mraz. Also, look forward to a gravity-defying, topsy-turvy cake task. “Pro bakers find [those] to be a real challenge,” notes Mraz. “These kids pulled it off.”

Saturday, Aug. 14

Summer Under the Stars: Gregory Peck

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Eldred Gregory Peck, one of the greatest male movie stars of all time, is the subject of today’s daylong Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. TCM throws a curveball by not airing an obvious choice today — a film featuring Peck in what is probably his most famous movie role: his Oscar-winning turn as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird — but the day still features a stellar lineup. Among the titles is the network premiere (airing in late-night) of The Omen (1976), director Richard Donner’s classic chiller starring Peck and Lee Remick as a couple who unwittingly find themselves raising a literal brat from hell. The day will also feature the 1949 war drama Twelve O’Clock High, featuring Peck in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; Peck as the obsessed Capt. Ahab in the 1956 adaptation of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick; Peck’s third feature film, the 1945 drama The Valley of Decision; the 1952 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s The Snows of Kilimanjaro; the 1980 war film The Sea Wolves, costarring Roger Moore and David Niven; and more.

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

NBCSN, 12:30pm Live

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts both NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series races this weekend with events on the Brickyard’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Top IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden compete for 85 laps.

Major League Baseball: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

FS1, 4pm Live

The Cincinnati Reds are on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles”

BBC America, 8pm

The volcanic archipelago off the Pacific coast of Ecuador was made famous by Charles Darwin and helped form his theory of evolutionary biology. The new episode “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles” visits the secluded islands to discover how they became one of the world’s most important areas of biodiversity.

Jim Morrison: Rider on the Storm

REELZChannel, 8pm

The creative rebel brilliance of rocker Jim Morrison was matched only by his penchant for raw self-destruction, which culminated in his untimely death at just 27 years old. This special explores every chapter of the mysterious Doors frontman’s life and his search for his true identity.

Say Yes to the Dress: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying”

TLC, 8pm

In this new episode, worlds collide as Alex looks for a black gown fit for Morticia Adams and Lucille Ball. Prashanthi needs a dress ASAP, but her appointment is in trouble when her future brother-in-law asks to see a topless dress. Also, Jen has lost 50 pounds, but when she returns to Kleinfeld to pick up her dress, she’s still worried it might not fit!

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Before saying, “I do” themselves, Mick (Jack Wagner) and Olivia (Josie Bissett) are hosting the wedding of an A-list actor (Nathan Witte) and his fiancée (Caitlin Stryker), but when the low-key celebration morphs into an event that’s anything but, they have to quickly pivot to pull it off. Meanwhile, when Mick gets an exciting opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down, they’re faced with delaying their own nuptials until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the weddings of their dreams.

Pawn Stars: “Off the Rails”/“Bohemian Pawnsody”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The reality show moves to a new time slot as it kicks off a new season with a two-hour combo featuring the “Off the Rails” and “Bohemian Pawnsody” episodes. Among the action in the two hours, a book by Amelia Earhart flies into the shop; the guys meet up with Spencer at the Glamis Sand Dunes to check out a one-of-a-kind sandrail; Rick gets a chance at an iconic collection of Hard Rock photographs; Corey gets revved up for a Harley-Davidson motor; a collection of Pat Morita memorabilia comes into the shop; and more.

Destination Fear: “Ohio State Reformatory”

Travel Channel, 9pm

All bets are off when Tanner picks one of America’s most depraved prisons to investigate — the Ohio State Reformatory, also known for its role in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He unveils a fear experiment so diabolical that the team is forced to decide whether to part ways or to continue on this road trip from hell together.