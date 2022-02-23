Wednesday, Feb. 23: Season 5 of FX’s ‘Snowfall’ Premieres With Two Episodes

Matthias Clamer/FX

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama is set in the summer of 1986, as drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams. But the streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been more dangerous as the Saint family contends with the police, warring gangs, the CIA and threats from within. Two episodes premiere tonight.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Find out which of the famous houseguests is the Season 3 winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Nature: “American Horses”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the history of iconic, uniquely American horse breeds like the mustang, Appaloosa, Morgan and quarter horse in this episode that shows how these animals helped shape our nation, and introduces the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.

Directed by Alan Parker

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A few nights ago, Turner Classic Movies celebrated the work of British director John Schlesinger, and tonight, another influential and acclaimed filmmaker from across the pond gets his due when the network airs four movies helmed by London-born Alan Parker. First up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama Mississippi Burning (1988), which earned Parker the second of his two Oscar nominations for Best Director. Best Actor nominee Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Best Supporting Actress nominee Frances McDormand headline this searing historical crime thriller based on the Ku Klux Klan violence and real-life murders of civil rights workers in the 1960s Jim Crow South. Following this are two perhaps little-known and -seen dramas that Parker made in the early ’80s that are worth checking out: Shoot the Moon (1982), starring Albert Finney, Diane Keaton, Karen Allen and Peter Weller; and Birdy (1984), led by Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage. Parker showed he could deftly direct dance numbers as well as dramatic action in the final film, airing early tomorrow morning, the 1980 musical Fame, which remains memorable for, among other things, its Oscar-winning title tune performed by costar Irene Cara.

NOVA: “Augmented”

PBS, 9pm

“Augmented” follows MIT biophysicist Hugh Herr, who envisions a world where amputees have access to brain-controlled robotic limbs so advanced that they actually improve on the body. At age 17, Herr’s own legs were amputated. Frustrated by the simplistic prosthetic legs he was given, Herr remedied their design with great success. After training as an engineer, Herr devoted himself to creating advanced limbs that use electronics to mimic the body’s own systems of muscular and nervous control. This episode is followed by the short film Predicting My MS, in which filmmaker Jason DaSilva looks at the challenges he’s faced since being diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2005.

Thursday, Feb. 24

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets. Then, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Portland to run the floor with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The firefighter and paramedic series returns for its winter premiere.

Law & Order

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order, whose first 20 seasons ran from 1990-2010, returns for Season 21, with the drama continuing its classic bifurcated format that follows the stories of both police and prosecutors in a given case. Sam Waterston reprises his Emmy-nominated role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard. Camryn Manheim takes on the regular role of Lt. Kate Dixon; Jeffrey Donovan plays an NYPD detective; and Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi play assistant district attorneys.

TCM Guest Programmer: Denis Villeneuve

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is one of the more creative and visionary directors working today, as evidenced in films such as Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and last year’s reenvisioning of Dune. So it’s not too surprising to see the two movie titles that have been among his influences and that he has chosen to discuss during their airings tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic that ranks as perhaps the greatest science-fiction film ever made. With its incredible use of color and widescreen to tell an epic sci-fi tale of the kind that seems to be in Villeneuve’s storytelling sweet spot, you can certainly see how Kubrick’s film has influenced the director. Following that is another famously widescreen epic: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Perhaps Lean’s sprawling presentation of the deserts of Earth’s Middle East played a part in how Villeneuve would similarly immerse viewers in Dune’s harsh and sandy alien world of Arrakis. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical series is back with new episodes tonight.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Tonight brings new twists in the second season winter premiere.

Friday, Feb. 25

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode spinoff of action-drama Vikings begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks. The second game has Paul George and the Clippers “on the road” to face LeBron James and the Lakers at their shared Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Time Slot!

After shifting to Thursday nights for a while, this James Spader-led spy thriller returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus by moving back into its original Friday evening time slot for the final new episodes of its ninth season, beginning tonight.

Framed by My Sister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (also Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other. Also stars TK Richardson and Tracy Nelson.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

Comedian Chuck Nice hosts this all-new traveling iteration of the series that features an epic battle of the brains. In each of the 20 episodes, Nice brings the studio and games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown. From families and coworkers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers. Each game is also designed for at-home play-along. Four half-hour episodes premiere each Friday beginning tonight.

Starring Gene Hackman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When looking at the extensive body of work compiled by actor Eugene Allen Hackman, better known to moviegoers as Gene Hackman, it’s really hard to find a performance of his that is not enjoyable. Even in film projects that have been of lesser quality as a whole, Hackman always gives it his all, making even something like Superman IV: The Quest for Peace worth watching, if just for him alone. Fortunately, tonight’s salute to Hackman on Turner Classic Movies features the actor in three films from the 1970s and ’80s that are good in their entireties, and especially when Hackman is onscreen. The movies in this lineup range, as Hackman’s career has, across a variety of genres, beginning with one of the most beloved and inspirational sports dramas of all time: 1986’s Hoosiers. Hackman stars as a new coach who leads a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run toward the state championship in the early 1950s. Barbara Hershey and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Dennis Hopper costar. Next, Hackman teams with Al Pacino in the cult-favorite 1973 road movie Scarecrow, in which the acting legends portray two men who travel from California to start a business in Pittsburgh. Tonight’s final film is Arthur Penn’s outstanding neo-noir thriller Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama from writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears concludes tonight. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy star.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Giant

TCM, 1:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar winner George Stevens helmed this sweeping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 saga of family conflict and social consciousness adapted from Edna Ferber’s bestseller. Simultaneously grand and epic (with a runtime of about three hours and 15 minutes) while also feeling intimate, this tale of fame and materialism among three generations of Texans is based around the discovery of oil at Spindletop and the establishment of the King Ranch of South Texas. It is led by Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife, Leslie, and James Dean, in his final film role, as nouveau oil baron Jett Rink. Isolating his star cast in the wilds of West Texas, Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, insecurities and talent. Yet the director coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history, and earned Hudson and Dean Best Actor Oscar nominations. Dean’s nomination marked the actor’s second consecutive posthumous Best Actor nod following his 1955 death at age 24 in a car accident. Dean died while Giant was late into production, so actor Nick Adams was called upon to overdub some of his lines. The film’s sizable cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Mercedes McCambridge, Jane Withers, Robert Nichols, Chill Wills, Carroll Baker, Earl Holliman, Rod Taylor, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper, making his third feature film appearance.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Catch some of the nation’s elite college hoops teams in action today with Kentucky at Arkansas (CBS), UCLA at Oregon State (CBS), Seton Hall at Xavier (FOX), Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) and Kansas at Baylor (ESPN).

NHL Hockey

ABC & TNT, beginning at 3pm Live

Saturday’s NHL action features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC, followed by the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on TNT with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Predators in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

U.S. Premiere Season!

Ovation is the exclusive linear U.S. home for Season 15 of this popular, Canadian-produced mystery series set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto. The 15th season will be Murdoch’s longest to date, with 24 episodes, including two directed by star Yannick Bisson, and one written by Maureen Jennings, on whose novels the series is based. Tonight’s season premiere follows Detective Murdoch (Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The long-running annual celebration of Black excellence returns with a live, two-hour awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Netflix leads this year’s television and streaming nominees with 52 nominations. Notable TV and streaming programs that received nominations include All American, black-ish, Harlem, Insecure, Pose and Queen Sugar. Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for black-ish, hosts. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories; these will stream on naacpimageawards.net between Feb. 21-23, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner on Feb. 25.

Welcome to Mama’s

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud. Stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro), who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup has an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch as James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.