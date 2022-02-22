Tuesday, Feb. 22: The Final Season of ‘This Is Us’ Returns With New Episodes

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

This Is Us: “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two”

NBC, 9pm

The sixth and final season of the hit drama returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus with tonight’s new episode in which Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson, pictured at top, who also cowrote this episode with Eboni Freeman) prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.

Traces 2

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive Series!

The British crime drama focusing on three female forensic professionals returns for Season 2. Lab assistant Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor) is now training to be a forensic chemist, and on the cusp of seeing her mother’s murder case finally resolved. Daniel (Martin Compston) is to give evidence against his father; will Emma and Daniel’s relationship withstand the pressure, and will justice be served? Meanwhile, professors Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser) and Kathy Torrance (Jennifer Spence) are investigating a deadly bombing campaign.

Race: Bubba Wallace

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode docuseries follows the personal and professional tracks of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black NASCAR driver. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as well as the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

FBI: “Pride and Prejudice”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Pride and Prejudice,” a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, and the team connects with the imam of OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists.

Superman & Lois: “Girl… You’ll Be a Woman, Soon”

The CW, 8pm

Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wolé Parks), and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that retired Gen. Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois.

The Resident: “Hell in a Handbasket”

FOX, 8pm

When things from Billie’s (Jessica Lucas) past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital in the new episode “Hell in a Handbasket.”

Abraham Lincoln

History, 8pm

Miniseries Finale!

The three-part miniseries concludes with “Saving the Union.” As casualties mount in the raging Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln seeks a general who can end it once and for all. When the end draws near, he begins to think about what comes next for the nation and its former slaves.

Curse of the Chippendales

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 9pm

Series Finale!

The four-part true-crime docuseries concludes with two back-to-back episodes. In “Money After Money,” the driving force behind Chippendales lies dead, but the show goes on. As key players spiral into addiction, lawsuits in Los Angeles threaten the club where it all started. And, as copycat dance troupes multiply, a serious rival emerges, and a deadly plot resurfaces. Then, in the series finale, “Showtime,” the Chippendales fight to stay No. 1, but a poisonous plan is in motion. As undercover agents close in and cold cases reignite, it seems the masterminds will stop at nothing to cover up their crimes.

American Auto: “Employee Morale”

NBC, 8pm

Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and the team attempt to boost employee morale after the Payne CFO announces his resignation.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

Midseason Finale!

In the Season 8 midseason finale, “Songs of the Past,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. accompanies Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane on explorations of their heritage. Finding Your Roots will return with its final two Season 8 episodes in April.

Star of the Month: Henry Fonda

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The final night of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night salute to the films of legendary actor Henry Fonda features eight titles from the last two decades of his big-screen career. It begins with the epic (nearly three hours long), Oscar-winning 1962 Western How the West Was Won, a star-studded dramatization of America’s westward expansion told in five chapters by three different directors. Fonda is featured in the film’s fourth section, directed by George Marshall and about the construction of railroads to further open up the West, in which the actor portrays a grizzled buffalo hunter named Jethro Stuart. After that is Fonda’s final film, in a role that finally earned him his first and only Best Actor Oscar win — as cantankerous Norman Thayer in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1981 drama On Golden Pond. The movie marked the first onscreen pairing between Fonda and fellow Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn, who won the Best Actress Oscar as Norman’s wife, Ethel. In another first, Fonda acted onscreen with his equally famous daughter, Jane, for the first time; she had purchased the rights to the play on which the film is based specifically for her father to play Norman, and in her role as Norman’s daughter, Chelsea, she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. At the 1982 Oscar ceremony, Jane accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her father, who passed away a little over four months later at age 77. At the previous year’s Oscar ceremony, the Academy had bestowed Henry with an honorary award that described him as “the consummate actor” and recognized him for his “brilliant accomplishments and enduring contribution to the art of motion pictures.” Following On Golden Pond, the Henry Fonda lineup continues late-night and well into tomorrow morning with six Westerns the actor made late in his career: The Cheyenne Social Club (1970), There Was a Crooked Man… (1970), The Rounders (1965), A Big Hand for the Little Lady (1966), Welcome to Hard Times (1967) and Firecreek (1968). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew: “Wine & Wages”

NBC, 8:30pm

Nicky (Nicole Byer) urges Anthony (Aaron Jennings) to explore other job opportunities; Sherm (Carl Tart) gets Noah (Echo Kellum) into crypto; and Fay (Grasie Mercedes) and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) deal with a bachelorette party.

Abbott Elementary: “Step Class”

ABC, 9pm

Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don’t see eye-to-eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an “eat-off” to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret.

FBI: International: “One Point One Million Followers”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “One Point One Million Followers,” a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, and the team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media.

The Real Dirty Dancing

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “The Finale: They Had the Time of Their Lives…,” the two remaining couples return to the lake to practice the famous lift. Then, the winners are revealed following the final performance.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm)

Explore and celebrate the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, and discover the injustices in America that made her work essential. Public speeches, personal interviews and powerful songs of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human rights activist paint a moving portrait of one of the civil rights movement’s greatest leaders.

black-ish: “My Work-Friend’s Wedding”

ABC, 9:30pm

Charlie announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox and asks Dre to be his best man. Meanwhile, Diane’s ongoing feud with the groom costs her an invite to the wedding, but she attempts to sneak in anyway.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Overlooked”

CBS, 10pm

The team searches for a businessman wanted for murder and an embezzlement scheme in the new episode “Overlooked.”

New Amsterdam: “Two Doors”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery; Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) asks Dr. Castries (Genevieve Angelson) for help with a patient with terminal cancer; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) helps a father and son deal with vastly different views on a shared trauma.

Doubling Down With the Derricos

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Navigating life with 14 kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. But, with the kids getting older, parents Deon and Karen are facing a whole new set of challenges, including their 15-year-old’s quest for independence and a driver’s license, 11-year-old and 10-year-old twins developing their first crushes, 4-year-old triplets starting preschool, plus potty training, a trip to Disney, new health issues and more.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Find out which of the famous houseguests is the Season 3 winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Nature: “American Horses”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the history of iconic, uniquely American horse breeds like the mustang, Appaloosa, Morgan and quarter horse in this episode that shows how these animals helped shape our nation, and introduces the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.

Directed by Alan Parker

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A few nights ago, Turner Classic Movies celebrated the work of British director John Schlesinger, and tonight, another influential and acclaimed filmmaker from across the pond gets his due when the network airs four movies helmed by London-born Alan Parker. First up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama Mississippi Burning (1988), which earned Parker the second of his two Oscar nominations for Best Director. Best Actor nominee Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Best Supporting Actress nominee Frances McDormand headline this searing historical crime thriller based on the Ku Klux Klan violence and real-life murders of civil rights workers in the 1960s Jim Crow South. Following this are two perhaps little-known and -seen dramas that Parker made in the early ’80s that are worth checking out: Shoot the Moon (1982), starring Albert Finney, Diane Keaton, Karen Allen and Peter Weller; and Birdy (1984), led by Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage. Parker showed he could deftly direct dance numbers as well as dramatic action in the final film, airing early tomorrow morning, the 1980 musical Fame, which remains memorable for, among other things, its Oscar-winning title tune performed by costar Irene Cara.

NOVA: “Augmented”

PBS, 9pm

“Augmented” follows MIT biophysicist Hugh Herr, who envisions a world where amputees have access to brain-controlled robotic limbs so advanced that they actually improve on the body. At age 17, Herr’s own legs were amputated. Frustrated by the simplistic prosthetic legs he was given, Herr remedied their design with great success. After training as an engineer, Herr devoted himself to creating advanced limbs that use electronics to mimic the body’s own systems of muscular and nervous control. This episode is followed by the short film Predicting My MS, in which filmmaker Jason DaSilva looks at the challenges he’s faced since being diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2005.

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama is set in the summer of 1986, as drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams. But the streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been more dangerous as the Saint family contends with the police, warring gangs, the CIA and threats from within. Two episodes premiere tonight.

Thursday, Feb. 24

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets. Then, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Portland to run the floor with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The firefighter and paramedic series returns for its winter premiere.

Law & Order

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order, whose first 20 seasons ran from 1990-2010, returns for Season 21, with the drama continuing its classic bifurcated format that follows the stories of both police and prosecutors in a given case. Sam Waterston reprises his Emmy-nominated role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard. Camryn Manheim takes on the regular role of Lt. Kate Dixon; Jeffrey Donovan plays an NYPD detective; and Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi play assistant district attorneys.

TCM Guest Programmer: Denis Villeneuve

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is one of the more creative and visionary directors working today, as evidenced in films such as Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and last year’s reenvisioning of Dune. So it’s not too surprising to see the two movie titles that have been among his influences and that he has chosen to discuss during their airings tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic that ranks as perhaps the greatest science-fiction film ever made. With its incredible use of color and widescreen to tell an epic sci-fi tale of the kind that seems to be in Villeneuve’s storytelling sweet spot, you can certainly see how Kubrick’s film has influenced the director. Following that is another famously widescreen epic: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Perhaps Lean’s sprawling presentation of the deserts of Earth’s Middle East played a part in how Villeneuve would similarly immerse viewers in Dune’s harsh and sandy alien world of Arrakis. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical series is back with new episodes tonight.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Tonight brings new twists in the second season winter premiere.

Friday, Feb. 25

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode spinoff of action-drama Vikings begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks. The second game has Paul George and the Clippers “on the road” to face LeBron James and the Lakers at their shared Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Time Slot!

After shifting to Thursday nights for a while, this James Spader-led spy thriller returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus by moving back into its original Friday evening time slot for the final new episodes of its ninth season, beginning tonight.

Framed by My Sister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (also Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other. Also stars TK Richardson and Tracy Nelson.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

Comedian Chuck Nice hosts this all-new traveling iteration of the series that features an epic battle of the brains. In each of the 20 episodes, Nice brings the studio and games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown. From families and coworkers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers. Each game is also designed for at-home play-along. Four half-hour episodes premiere each Friday beginning tonight.

Starring Gene Hackman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When looking at the extensive body of work compiled by actor Eugene Allen Hackman, better known to moviegoers as Gene Hackman, it’s really hard to find a performance of his that is not enjoyable. Even in film projects that have been of lesser quality as a whole, Hackman always gives it his all, making even something like Superman IV: The Quest for Peace worth watching, if just for him alone. Fortunately, tonight’s salute to Hackman on Turner Classic Movies features the actor in three films from the 1970s and ’80s that are good in their entireties, and especially when Hackman is onscreen. The movies in this lineup range, as Hackman’s career has, across a variety of genres, beginning with one of the most beloved and inspirational sports dramas of all time: 1986’s Hoosiers. Hackman stars as a new coach who leads a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run toward the state championship in the early 1950s. Barbara Hershey and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Dennis Hopper costar. Next, Hackman teams with Al Pacino in the cult-favorite 1973 road movie Scarecrow, in which the acting legends portray two men who travel from California to start a business in Pittsburgh. Tonight’s final film is Arthur Penn’s outstanding neo-noir thriller Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama from writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears concludes tonight. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy star.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Giant

TCM, 1:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar winner George Stevens helmed this sweeping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 saga of family conflict and social consciousness adapted from Edna Ferber’s bestseller. Simultaneously grand and epic (with a runtime of about three hours and 15 minutes) while also feeling intimate, this tale of fame and materialism among three generations of Texans is based around the discovery of oil at Spindletop and the establishment of the King Ranch of South Texas. It is led by Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife, Leslie, and James Dean, in his final film role, as nouveau oil baron Jett Rink. Isolating his star cast in the wilds of West Texas, Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, insecurities and talent. Yet the director coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history, and earned Hudson and Dean Best Actor Oscar nominations. Dean’s nomination marked the actor’s second consecutive posthumous Best Actor nod following his 1955 death at age 24 in a car accident. Dean died while Giant was late into production, so actor Nick Adams was called upon to overdub some of his lines. The film’s sizable cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Mercedes McCambridge, Jane Withers, Robert Nichols, Chill Wills, Carroll Baker, Earl Holliman, Rod Taylor, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper, making his third feature film appearance.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Catch some of the nation’s elite college hoops teams in action today with Kentucky at Arkansas (CBS), UCLA at Oregon State (CBS), Seton Hall at Xavier (FOX), Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) and Kansas at Baylor (ESPN).

NHL Hockey

ABC & TNT, beginning at 3pm Live

Saturday’s NHL action features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC, followed by the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on TNT with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Predators in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

U.S. Premiere Season!

Ovation is the exclusive linear U.S. home for Season 15 of this popular, Canadian-produced mystery series set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto. The 15th season will be Murdoch’s longest to date, with 24 episodes, including two directed by star Yannick Bisson, and one written by Maureen Jennings, on whose novels the series is based. Tonight’s season premiere follows Detective Murdoch (Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The long-running annual celebration of Black excellence returns with a live, two-hour awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Netflix leads this year’s television and streaming nominees with 52 nominations. Notable TV and streaming programs that received nominations include All American, black-ish, Harlem, Insecure, Pose and Queen Sugar. Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for black-ish, hosts. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories; these will stream on naacpimageawards.net between Feb. 21-23, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner on Feb. 25.

Welcome to Mama’s

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud. Stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro), who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup has an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch as James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.