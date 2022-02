Thursday, Feb. 24: The Original ‘Law & Order’ Returns for Season 21

NBCUniversal

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Law & Order

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order, whose first 20 seasons ran from 1990-2010, returns for Season 21, with the drama continuing its classic bifurcated format that follows the stories of both police and prosecutors in a given case. Sam Waterston reprises his Emmy-nominated role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard. Camryn Manheim takes on the regular role of Lt. Kate Dixon; Jeffrey Donovan plays an NYPD detective; and Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi play assistant district attorneys.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets. Then, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Portland to run the floor with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The firefighter and paramedic series returns for its winter premiere.

TCM Guest Programmer: Denis Villeneuve

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is one of the more creative and visionary directors working today, as evidenced in films such as Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and last year’s reenvisioning of Dune. So it’s not too surprising to see the two movie titles that have been among his influences and that he has chosen to discuss during their airings tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic that ranks as perhaps the greatest science-fiction film ever made. With its incredible use of color and widescreen to tell an epic sci-fi tale of the kind that seems to be in Villeneuve’s storytelling sweet spot, you can certainly see how Kubrick’s film has influenced the director. Following that is another famously widescreen epic: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Perhaps Lean’s sprawling presentation of the deserts of Earth’s Middle East played a part in how Villeneuve would similarly immerse viewers in Dune’s harsh and sandy alien world of Arrakis. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical series is back with new episodes tonight.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Tonight brings new twists in the second season winter premiere.

Friday, Feb. 25

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode spinoff of action-drama Vikings begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks. The second game has Paul George and the Clippers “on the road” to face LeBron James and the Lakers at their shared Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Time Slot!

After shifting to Thursday nights for a while, this James Spader-led spy thriller returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus by moving back into its original Friday evening time slot for the final new episodes of its ninth season, beginning tonight.

Framed by My Sister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (also Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other. Also stars TK Richardson and Tracy Nelson.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

Comedian Chuck Nice hosts this all-new traveling iteration of the series that features an epic battle of the brains. In each of the 20 episodes, Nice brings the studio and games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown. From families and coworkers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers. Each game is also designed for at-home play-along. Four half-hour episodes premiere each Friday beginning tonight.

Starring Gene Hackman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When looking at the extensive body of work compiled by actor Eugene Allen Hackman, better known to moviegoers as Gene Hackman, it’s really hard to find a performance of his that is not enjoyable. Even in film projects that have been of lesser quality as a whole, Hackman always gives it his all, making even something like Superman IV: The Quest for Peace worth watching, if just for him alone. Fortunately, tonight’s salute to Hackman on Turner Classic Movies features the actor in three films from the 1970s and ’80s that are good in their entireties, and especially when Hackman is onscreen. The movies in this lineup range, as Hackman’s career has, across a variety of genres, beginning with one of the most beloved and inspirational sports dramas of all time: 1986’s Hoosiers. Hackman stars as a new coach who leads a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run toward the state championship in the early 1950s. Barbara Hershey and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Dennis Hopper costar. Next, Hackman teams with Al Pacino in the cult-favorite 1973 road movie Scarecrow, in which the acting legends portray two men who travel from California to start a business in Pittsburgh. Tonight’s final film is Arthur Penn’s outstanding neo-noir thriller Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama from writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears concludes tonight. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy star.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Giant

TCM, 1:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar winner George Stevens helmed this sweeping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 saga of family conflict and social consciousness adapted from Edna Ferber’s bestseller. Simultaneously grand and epic (with a runtime of about three hours and 15 minutes) while also feeling intimate, this tale of fame and materialism among three generations of Texans is based around the discovery of oil at Spindletop and the establishment of the King Ranch of South Texas. It is led by Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife, Leslie, and James Dean, in his final film role, as nouveau oil baron Jett Rink. Isolating his star cast in the wilds of West Texas, Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, insecurities and talent. Yet the director coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history, and earned Hudson and Dean Best Actor Oscar nominations. Dean’s nomination marked the actor’s second consecutive posthumous Best Actor nod following his 1955 death at age 24 in a car accident. Dean died while Giant was late into production, so actor Nick Adams was called upon to overdub some of his lines. The film’s sizable cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Mercedes McCambridge, Jane Withers, Robert Nichols, Chill Wills, Carroll Baker, Earl Holliman, Rod Taylor, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper, making his third feature film appearance.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Catch some of the nation’s elite college hoops teams in action today with Kentucky at Arkansas (CBS), UCLA at Oregon State (CBS), Seton Hall at Xavier (FOX), Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) and Kansas at Baylor (ESPN).

NHL Hockey

ABC & TNT, beginning at 3pm Live

Saturday’s NHL action features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC, followed by the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on TNT with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Predators in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

U.S. Premiere Season!

Ovation is the exclusive linear U.S. home for Season 15 of this popular, Canadian-produced mystery series set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto. The 15th season will be Murdoch’s longest to date, with 24 episodes, including two directed by star Yannick Bisson, and one written by Maureen Jennings, on whose novels the series is based. Tonight’s season premiere follows Detective Murdoch (Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The long-running annual celebration of Black excellence returns with a live, two-hour awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Netflix leads this year’s television and streaming nominees with 52 nominations. Notable TV and streaming programs that received nominations include All American, black-ish, Harlem, Insecure, Pose and Queen Sugar. Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for black-ish, hosts. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories; these will stream on naacpimageawards.net between Feb. 21-23, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner on Feb. 25.

Welcome to Mama’s

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud. Stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro), who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup has an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch as the Brooklyn Nets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Sunday, Feb. 27

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

NBC, 12:30pm Live

The 2022 NTT IndyCar season gets revved up at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

After a two-year hiatus, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the two-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, as Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top drivers compete in the Wise Power 400.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Auditions Premiere”

NBC, 7pm

NBC re-airs the series premiere episode of this new, four-week spinoff of the America’s Got Talent variety competition series that showcases outrageous acts performed by competitors vying for a $500,000 prize. Terry Crews hosts, with Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana serving as judges. New episodes air Monday nights.

A Wedding to Remember

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

On opposite sides of a development project, Olivia (Cristina Rosato) and Brian (Greyston Holt) are surprised to find they are the maid of honor and best man at the same wedding. They have to put their feelings aside to save their best friends’ wedding … which may turn out to be their own, as well.

Malory Towers

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The British-Canadian family series based on Enid Blyton’s book series makes its Season 2 premiere tonight. Set in post-World War II Britain, the show follows the adventures of 12-year-old Darrell Rivers (Ella Bright) as she leaves home to attend an all-girls’ boarding school.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation for American Idol’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Killing Eve

BBC America, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The tale of spy Eve (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) comes to an end in the fourth and final season of BBC America’s acclaimed drama, which begins tonight. Laura Neal (Sex Education) takes over as lead writer for the final eight episodes, which AMC Networks claims will build toward “a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

Relative Race

BYUtv, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The family history-based competitive reality series returns for Season 9. The show follows four teams as they meet relatives linked by DNA for the first time in a race throughout the United States.

Naked and Afraid

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The survival competition series that bares it all returns for Season 14. From the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a complex and unnerving cave system in Colombia, this new season takes the competitors — who range from rookies to legends, city-slickers to mountaineers — to places where the location alone is enough to challenge even the most experienced of survivalists. Among the firsts this season: the first male-to-female transgender survivalist; and a survivalist with Asperger’s.

The Simpsons: “Pixelated and Afraid”

FOX, 8pm

When Homer and Marge (voices of Dan Castellaneta and Julie Kavner) are lost in an icy wilderness, they must push themselves to their limits to survive in the new episode “Pixelated and Afraid.”

Stalked by a Prince

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Publicist Alyssa Banks thinks she’s woken up in a fairy tale when she meets Jack, a British prince. At first, everything seems to be going great — Jack wines and dines Alyssa, taking her to extravagant meals and on romantic helicopter rides over Los Angeles before whisking her away to Europe on a private jet. But Alyssa’s dream quickly turns into a nightmare when the volatile prince refuses to let Alyssa leave his family’s luxurious estate in the English countryside. As Alyssa desperately tries to escape, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-perfect prince. Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz star.

Alice Cooper: Frontman

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Hear the story of Vince Furnier — better known as Alice Cooper, the man who would become the godfather of shock rock — with personal stories from college friend Linda Thompson Smith, fellow rockers Doro Pesch and Dee Snider, and Alice Cooper band guitarist Ryan Roxie.

Black History Month

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Sunday night salute to notable Black films, filmmakers and actors tonight, beginning with director/cowriter Spike Lee’s acclaimed, epic 1992 biopic Malcolm X. Denzel Washington justly earned an Oscar nomination for his passionate portrayal of famed Black activist Malcolm Little, better known by the name that marks this film’s title. Running well over three hours, the film traces the famed orator’s personal odyssey from zoot suit-wearing gangster to prison inmate to Nation of Islam spokesman and political lightning rod. The large and exceptional cast also includes Angela Bassett as Malcolm’s wife and fellow activist Betty Shabazz; Delroy Lindo as West Indian Archie, a Harlem gangster who takes young Malcolm under his wing; and Al Freeman Jr. as Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad. Following Malcolm X is a short documentary related to the events and times depicted in that film: 1968’s Black Panthers. Directed by French New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda, the film focuses on the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California, during protests over the arrest of party cofounder Huey P. Newton for the murder of police officer John Frey in 1967. Interviewees featured in Varda’s film include Newton himself, Kathleen Cleaver and others. The evening concludes with the 1929 silent film The Scar of Shame, a melodrama that was among the so-called “race films” of the era — productions featuring an all-Black cast that were made specifically for Black audiences. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

TNT & TBS, 8pm Live

Succession and Squid Game lead the nominations, along with Ted Lasso. Fan favorite Yellowstone is up for Best Drama Ensemble. On the film side, Belfast, House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog look to compete in what will be one of the most reliable predictors of the Oscar race.

The Great North: “Beef Mommas House Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) joins a group for local moms in the new episode “Beef Mommas House Adventure.”

Ruby and the Well

BYUtv, 9pm

New Series!

This family drama follows 14-year-old Ruby O’Reilly (Zoe Wiesenthal) as she tries to grant wishes for the residents of the hard-luck rural town of Emerald. In each episode, newcomer Ruby is summoned to a magic wishing well on her dad’s (Kristopher Turner) property and given a series of mysterious visions that correspond to one of the townspeople’s innermost hopes and dreams. As the newest “keeper” of this magic well, Ruby and new best friends Mina (Lina Sennia) and Sam (Dylan Kingwell) must use smarts and determination to decipher the cryptic clues and “solve” the wish, all while keeping their heroic activities secret from the rest of the town. Ruby and the Well has already been renewed for a second season. The first two Season 1 episodes air back-to-back tonight; all 10 Season 1 episodes are now available to stream for free on the BYUtv app or at byutv.org.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Under the Influence”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Under the Influence,” the NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (guest star Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer.

March: “Stormy Weather”

The CW, 9pm

It’s the last home game for the Marching Storm, and everyone is in their feelings. Tre is trying to prove himself as a strong candidate for drum major while still struggling with the loss of his bandmate and best friend earlier this season. Also, this marks the end of an era for senior captain Kaylan when the last game on campus doesn’t quite have the ending she was expecting.

From: “The Way Things Are Now”

EPIX, 9pm

At Colony House, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Julie (Hannah Cheramy) grapple with their nightmarish new reality. Out in the forest, Jim (Eion Bailey), Sheriff Stevens (Harold Perrineau) and Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) struggle to treat young Ethan’s (Simon Webster) injuries, hoping the talisman will protect them from the creatures outside the RV. Tragedy strikes from an unexpected source as a new threat arises among the residents of the town.

Bob’s Burgers: “Ferry on My Wayward Bob and Linda”

FOX, 9pm

Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) accept a Valentine’s Day dinner invitation from the chef of a fancy restaurant on Kingshead Island in the new episode “Ferry on My Wayward Bob and Linda.”

Euphoria

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

The drama series following 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) and the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland finishes its second season tonight.

The Food That Built America

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns for a third season of exploring the fascinating history behind some of the biggest innovators and brands in the history of American food. Season 3 will dive into the stories of, and rivalries between, the visionaries behind Subway/Blimpie, Carvel/Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ Donuts/Krispy Kreme, Orville Redenbacher/Jiffy Pop/Pop Secret and more.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “Back on the Hunt,” the 90-minute Season 11 premiere of the reality series, bluefin season opens, and the fleet begins to bounce back after last year’s bad economy. With buyers now open seven days a week, and payouts returning to pre-COVID prices, the captains feel the pressure to catch and deliver “monstah bluefin” back to the docks. As the fishery looks to get back on its feet and markets stabilize, the captains must make up for last year’s low prices, and get out on the water to make a paycheck.

The Endgame: “Pilot”

NBC, 9pm

NBC re-airs the series premiere episode of this new drama. In the series, recently captured international arms dealer and criminal mastermind Elena Fedorova (Morena Baccarin) orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York for a mysterious purpose. She may have met her match, however, with principled and relentless FBI agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathè), who will stop at nothing to foil her plan. New episodes air Monday nights.

Unsung

TV One, beginning at 9pm

Season Premiere!

The music docuseries returns for Season 12 with two back-to-back hourlong episodes that spotlight particular musical eras. First, “The Decades 70s” examines how the 1970s arrived on waves of social unrest, and with songs that spoke to both protest and affirmation. As the music industry flourished, the ’70s grew into a golden age for R&B. Then, in “The Decades 80s,” see how the 1980s was a decade of innovation and breakthroughs in various arenas, particularly music, as the grittier sounds of early hip-hop were rising from the streets.

Family Guy: “The Lois Quagmire”

FOX, 9:30pm

Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) takes Quagmire (voice of Seth MacFarlane) as her date to her high school reunion in the new episode “The Lois Quagmire.”

S.W.A.T.: “Old School Cool”

CBS, 10pm

Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing the LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers in the new episode “Old School Cool.”

Britannia: “Episode 7”

EPIX, 10pm

Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) and her band continue their quest to reach Lucius (Hugo Speer) because of his knowledge of the Spear.

The Righteous Gemstones

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds,” the Gemstones celebrate Zion’s Landing and Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) faces a chance to embrace fatherhood.

Adam Eats the 80s

History, 10pm

New Series!

From Smurf Berry Crunch to Dr. Pepper gum, the ’80s was an interesting decade when it came to food. Now, in this deliciously nostalgic series, host Adam Richman hits the road on a quest to relive his favorite decade one delicious bite at a time. From factories that have been churning out our favorite snacks for over four decades, to hole-in-the-wall joints where iconic dishes were invented, to quirky collectors who still have a complete set of Happy Meal boxes, Adam will literally devour all things ’80s.

Forensic Files II

HLN, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The new incarnation of the popular true-crime docuseries is back for a third season of eight half-hour episodes, with two episodes airing back-to-back each Sunday starting tonight. In tonight’s first installment, “Pulp Friction,” when a massive explosion claims the life of a California farmhand, authorities think it’s an accidental death, but analysis of debris show it’s a bomb. Then, in “Sole Mate,” when a college student is stabbed to death in her Knoxville apartment, suspicion immediately falls on her roommate. A bloody shoeprint left by the killer exposes a murderer with no history of violence and no reason to kill.

Law & Order: “The Right Thing”

NBC, 10pm

NBC re-airs the Season 21 premiere of Law & Order, the original entry in the famed crime drama franchise that has returned with new episodes after more than a decade. In the installment, Detectives Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson, reprising his original character) and Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan), newly acquainted partners, investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. Meanwhile, a dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the DA’s office. New episodes air Thursday nights.

Underground Railroad: The Secret History

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season concludes with “Setting Sail for Freedom.” The docuseries follows archaeologists and historians as they use cutting-edge technology to investigate and explore some of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Underground Railroad, the secret network that helped enslaved African Americans escape to freedom.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Showtime, 10pm

New Series!

Season 1 of this new anthology series tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Somebody Somewhere

HBO, 10:45pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the comedy following aspiring singer Sam (Bridget Everett) and her journey of discovery concludes tonight.

Monday, Feb. 28

Cat Hospital

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

This docuseries that goes inside Ireland’s first purpose-built veterinary clinic that caters exclusively to cats returns for Season 2, with all six episodes available today. The series follows veterinary specialist Clare Meade and her dedicated team, who offer highly specialized care to their feline clientele.

Murdoch Mysteries

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The popular Canadian-produced mystery drama set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto returns for Season 15, its longest to date at 24 episodes. New episodes will be available to stream on Acorn TV Mondays beginning today with “The Things We Do For Love (Part 1),” in which Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) fears for the lives of Anna Fulford (Lisa Faulkner) and her son (Etienne Kellici) as they are pursued by the Black Hand crime syndicate.

Million Dollar Wheels

discovery+

New Series!

Jamie Foxx is an executive producer on this unscripted series that goes behind the scenes at Wires Only, founded by RD Whittington, who has become the world’s most successful celebrity car dealer, and all those trying to steal his throne. Viewers will get an exclusive look into the world of high-end car sales and everything it takes to meet the high expectations of famous clients. Some of those notable clients making appearances in the series will be Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland and others. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will drop on Mondays.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Vincente Minnelli

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Lester Anthony Minnelli, better known as legendary stage and screen director Vincente Minnelli, was born in Chicago on this date in 1903 (he passed away July 25, 1986, at age 83 in Beverly Hills, California). Most remembered for the iconic movie musicals he directed, Minnelli also helmed comedies and dramas, and a nice mix of genres will be presented this morning and afternoon as Turner Classic Movies commemorates the director with a lineup of some of his works. First up is The Clock, a romantic drama from 1945 that was one of the earlier big-screen productions that Minnelli directed (he began his movie-directing career in 1943, at age 40). The Clock stars Judy Garland and Robert Walker, and is notable as Garland’s first dramatic role and her first starring performance that did not feature her singing. Next is Designing Woman (1957), a spry, Oscar-winning romantic farce starring Gregory Peck and Lauren Bacall. Today’s first Minnelli musical airs next: 1958’s Gigi, which won all nine of the Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director for Minnelli (his first and only win in that category). Following that is Minnelli’s first non-musical comedy, the 1950 classic Father of the Bride, led by Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. Things get more melodramatic with the next movie, The Bad and the Beautiful, a soapy 1952 tale starring Lana Turner, Best Actor Oscar nominee Kirk Douglas and Best Supporting Actress winner Gloria Grahame. The film won five of the six Oscars for which it was nominated, but strangely, it did not receive nominations for Best Picture or for Minnelli’s direction. It’s back to musicals as the Minnelli birthday celebration concludes with today’s final two films: the Best Picture Oscar-winning An American in Paris (1951), which stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in her film debut, and earned Minnelli his first Best Director Oscar nomination; followed by Brigadoon (1954), starring Kelly, Van Johnson and Cyd Charisse. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Basketball

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live

February’s college hoops action closes with Syracuse at North Carolina (ESPN), Baylor at Texas (ESPN) and Kansas State at Texas Tech (ESPN2).

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Stakeout”

CBS, 8pm

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) team up to try to catch a thief in the act in the new episode “Welcome to the Stakeout.”

All American: “Got Your Money”

The CW, 8pm

With Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) living it up at JJ’s rented summer beach house, Spencer is trying to have fun, but he is conflicted when it comes to sponsorship opportunities he is presented. Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) take a big step in their relationship, but things don’t go as smoothly as they had anticipated, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) offers to help. Layla’s (Greta Oniegou) dad gives her a touching graduation gift that brings up a lot of emotions she wasn’t expecting.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Auditions 2”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue as a variety of contestants — showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts too big for a stage — compete for a chance to win a $500,000 prize. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell judges alongside Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews hosts.

One Thousand Years of Slavery

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Miniseries Finale!

The finale episode explores racial inequality and injustice, yesterday and today. In South Carolina, award-winning writer Edward Ball confronts his family’s involvement in slavery, while in New York, Frederick Douglass’ three-times great grandson, Kenneth B. Morris Jr., explores the role his ancestor played in the fight for freedom. And finally, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. reflects on the continuing struggles activists face today.

Darcey & Stacey: “The Twins Tell All Part 1”

TLC, 8pm

In the first ever Darcey & Stacey tell-all, Darcey faces hard truths that jeopardize the likelihood of the twin wedding, Aniko and Aspen spill about social media haters, and Georgi’s ex and Stacey divulge shocking allegations about his fidelity.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “One Man, No Baby”

CBS, 8:30pm

When word gets out that Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) might be trying to have a baby, the expectations from family, friends and employees start to take a toll on the couple in the new episode “One Man, No Baby.”

NCIS: “The Helpers”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Helpers,” Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on an immunologist (guest star Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote.

Rock the Block

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “Kitchen Showdown,” renovation competition kicks off with the heart of the home — the kitchen — as the teams try to add the most value through their breathtaking designs. Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight and his brother Jordan Knight go step-by-step to judge the spaces.

History’s Greatest Mysteries

History, 9pm

Season 3 of the investigation settles into its regular time slot tonight with “The Disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.” Nearly 50 years after it happened, the disappearance of the powerful union activist from a Detroit suburb remains one of the most notorious unsolved missing-persons cases of all time, and is a mystery featuring more twists and turns than a Hollywood movie.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

TLC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

In “All Loren’s Boys,” Loren and Alexei are put to the test as days turn into weeks in the NICU for baby Boten. When they finally get word that he’s strong enough to go home, the couple scrambles to prepare for his arrival.

Better Things

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Comedy Better Things begins its fifth and final season with two episodes tonight. As Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters enter the next phase of their lives, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction. Guest stars this season include Lena Waithe, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Casey Wilson, Angela Kinsey and Kevin Michael Richardson.

I Was There: “Chernobyl Disasters”

History, 10pm

Host Theo Wilson time-travels to the Soviet Union on April 26, 1986, as workers at the Chernobyl nuclear plant are in the throes of a disaster that will put the lives of millions of Soviet citizens and Europeans in jeopardy. From ground zero, Wilson explores the decisions and coverups by the Soviets before, during and after the meltdown at the reactor, which still smolders today.

The Endgame: “Fairytale Wedding”

NBC, 10pm

A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena (Morena Baccarin) puts Val (Ryan Michelle Bathè) to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. Meanwhile, the FBI task force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.

Tuesday, March 1

Murder in Provence

BritBox

New Series!

While, as its title indicates, this mystery series adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth is set in the south of France, it marks the first U.K. and U.S. coproduction for BritBox, the streaming service created by the BBC and ITV. Described as “decadent” and “escapist,” Murder in Provence follows Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam, Endeavour), an investigating judge in Aix-en-Provence, and his romantic partner, Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll, Father Brown), as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante. Each episode investigates and resolves a new murder, with Verlaque and Bonnet’s relationship serving as the core element that ties series together.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “In the Heat of the Night”

HBO Max

Tying in with the 24/7 lineup of Oscar-winning films airing on the linear TCM cable channel as part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event that starts today, the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on the HBO Max streaming service will also be spotlighting 31 Oscar-winning films, with a new one released each day this month. The titles that stream on HBO Max will be accompanied by exclusive content available from TCM hosts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and several of them will not be found in TCM’s event, including today’s kickoff movie: In the Heat of the Night, the 1967 mystery drama that won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Rod Steiger), Best Adapted Screenplay (Stirling Silliphant), Best Sound (Samuel Goldwyn Sound Department) and Best Film Editing (Hal Ashby).

Worst Roommate Ever

Netflix

New Series!

From Blumhouse Television comes this five-part docuseries that highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent — and sometimes violent — intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the menace that can be lurking right down the hall, ready to drop their mask of normalcy at any time.

31 Days of Oscar

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

For its annual 31 Days of Oscar programming event, TCM is populating its March 1-31 lineup only with movies that have won at least one Oscar (including Honorary Awards). Mondays spotlight Oscar-winning films of the 1920s and ’30s; Tuesdays, 1940s winners (today’s ’40s lineup features titles such as 1945’s The Lost Weekend, which won Best Picture, Best Actor for Ray Milland, Best Director for Billy Wilder and Best Adapted Screenplay by Wilder and Charles Brackett); Wednesdays, 1950s; Thursdays, 1960s; and Fridays, 1970s. Saturday and Sunday daytime lineups feature winners in select categories from all decades, with primetime/late-night lineups on those days featuring 1980s winners, and winners from the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. Along with the 24/7 programming on TCM, the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on the HBO Max streaming service will be spotlight 31 Oscar-winning films, a new one each day — several of which are not airing on TCM — with exclusive content available from TCM hosts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA twin bill tips off at Boston’s TD Garden as Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Then, Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are in SoCal to clash with LeBron James’ L.A. Lakers.

American Auto: “Charity Dinner”

NBC, 8pm

The group attends the annual Payne Foundation Fundraising Gala; Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) suspects her job may be in jeopardy; and Wesley (Jon Barinholtz) deals with a family rivalry.

Grand Crew: “Wine & Vineyards”

NBC, 8:30pm

The crew takes a trip to a Santa Barbara vineyard.

Naomi: “Homecoming”

The CW, 9pm

It’s homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid. Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for.

2022 State of the Union Address

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, and the nation, in his first official State of the Union address. Live coverage of the speech will be found across the usual news and broadcast networks — including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and PBS — and elsewhere, with networks also featuring varying degrees of pre- and post-speech coverage and analysis.

Wednesday, March 2

Against the Ice

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Icelandic production is a historical survival film based on true events and adapted from the book Two Against the Ice, in which Danish polar explorer/writer Ejnar Mikkelsen recounted his real-life experience. In 1909, Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is leading Denmark’s Arctic expedition, and he embarks on a journey across the ice with an inexperienced crew member (Joe Cole). When they finally return to their ship after facing various obstacles, only to find it crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned, their battle to stay alive in hopes being rescued begins.

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8am

Catch a Classic!

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Wednesdays in March to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s. Today, you can enjoy the following classics: Room at the Top (1959) — six nominations, two wins: Best Actress (Simone Signoret) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Neil Paterson); Picnic (1955) — six nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction and Best Film Editing; Written on the Wind (1956) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Dorothy Malone); The Barefoot Contessa (1954) — two nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Edmond O’Brien); The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) — won in five of its six nominated categories, notably including Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Grahame), Best Adapted Screenplay (Charles Schnee) and Best Cinematography; La Strada (1954) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Gigi (1958) — won in all nine of its nominated categories, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (Vincente Minnelli), Best Adapted Screenplay (Alan Jay Lerner) and Best Original Song (“Gigi,” by Lerner and Frederick Loewe); The King and I (1956) — nine nominations, five wins, notably including Best Actor (Yul Brynner); Love Me or Leave Me (1955) — six nominations, one win: Best Writing, Motion Picture Story; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) — five nominations, one win: Best Music; The Red Balloon (1956) — one nomination, one win: Best Original Screenplay; and Limelight (1952) — one nomination, one win: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Goldbergs: “The Wedding”

ABC, 8pm

After learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly finds out, and to make matters worse, a weather advisory threatens a major storm is imminent, which could jeopardize the entire event on the landmark 200th episode. Guest starring is Richard Marx as himself.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Itching to get back to doing what they love best, the Legends realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react.

Chicago Med: “All the Things That Could Have Been”

NBC, 8pm

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler COVID condition; Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years; Stevie (Kristen Hager) learns hard truths about her mother; and Terrell (Jerod Haynes) returns to Med under dire circumstances.

Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Join Mark and Sophie Hutchinson as they take the first step in their mission, transforming a derelict farm in South Africa from a place where animals are hunted to a land where animals rule. They are determined to help and restore the wild one acre at a time.

The Wonder Years: “Black Teacher”

ABC, 8:30pm

When their teacher goes on maternity leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa are excited to be taught by Mr. Brady, the school’s first Black teacher. Mr. Brady encourages the students to try out for the Knowledge Bowl team where Dean faces some unexpected challenges.

Batwoman: “We Having Fun Yet?”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’ (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected … and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’ shocking, twisted past unravels, a final standoff between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life — and new love — on the line.

Next Level Chef

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Find out which contestant takes home the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Next Level Chef in the Season 1 finale of the cooking competition.

Home Inspector Joe: “Fixing a Troublesome Tudor”

HGTV, 9pm

Two newlyweds who are ready for the next milestone of buying a house share an affinity for Tudor homes, but the high-maintenance design style comes with some high-price-tag fixes. Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts join in to help them navigate their tricky Tudor decision.

Chicago Fire: “An Officer With Grit”

NBC, 9pm

Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) goes above and beyond to help Brett (Kara Killmer) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) with a problem; Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) pursues an open lieutenant position; and a blast from the past asks Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) for a favor.

Neighborhood Wars

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With a record number of Americans trading city life for homes in the suburbs, relationships between neighbors are being put to the test. Neighborhood Wars takes viewers into the homes and backyards of neighbors across the country, with some of the most unexpected and emotionally charged events caught on camera. Featuring footage from cellphones, drones, home security cameras and more, the series showcases the kindness and conflict between real-life neighbors throughout the U.S.

Chicago P.D.: “Blood Relation”

NBC, 10pm

The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Meanwhile, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Thursday, March 3

A House Divided

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, Sammy (Lance Gideon) pays a heavy price for his trust in Cutter (Tarrin Weathington); Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy) and Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey) make their move, and Mae hips Cameran Jr. (Brad James) to the plan; Torrance (Steph Santana) decides to get help, but it may be too late; Brittany (Dominique DuVernay) hides a dark secret; and the walls begin to close in on the Sanders family.

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer

discovery+

New Series!

Acclaimed chef Robert Irvine and businessman Jon Taffer face off in this hourlong three-episode series (all episodes are available today) in which they put their competing philosophies to the test to see who is more successful at helping a pair of struggling restaurant owners back to profitability.

2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the International Cricket Council’s 2022 Women’s World Cup tournament, taking place in New Zealand, starting today through April 2. The schedule includes 31 matches totaling approximately 250 total hours of action, which includes defending champion England fighting to keep its title.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Training Day”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is Training Day (2001), the gritty and dynamic crime thriller that earned Denzel Washington an Academy Award for Best Actor with his electrifying portrayal of rogue Detective Alonzo Harris, one of the screen’s most compelling bad guys. Costar Ethan Hawke received a Best Supporting Actor nod.

The Tourist

HBO Max

New Series!

Jamie Dornan stars in this thriller as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian Outback being pursued by a vast tanker truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, the man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving Outback. All six episodes are available today.

The Dropout

Hulu

New Series!

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of biotech firm Theranos, built a company valued at $9 billion on the claim that its Edison device could run hundreds of medical tests on a single drop of blood. Holmes had fame and fortune, but she didn’t have a product that actually worked. Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in this eight-episode limited series depicting how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire at the time lost it all in the blink of an eye. Naveen Andrews, Alan Ruck, Kurtwood Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Ironside, Stephen Fry and William H. Macy also star. The first three episodes debut today, with subsequent episodes released Thursdays.

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Patrick Stewart is back in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the 10-episode second season of his character’s stand-alone series (it has also already been renewed for Season 3). This season, Picard must enlist friends old and new for a journey into the past to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate attempt to race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. That foe comes in the form of Q, the extradimensional being introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation who would frequently torment Picard with ethical dilemmas. Special guest star John de Lancie reprises his original role as Q. And he likely won’t be the only one giving Picard trouble this season; it was announced that Annie Wersching will be portraying the Borg Queen. This season will also feature special guest star Whoopi Goldberg reprising her role of Guinan, the bartender aboard the Enterprise she portrayed in a recurring role on Next Generation. Along with Stewart, other cast members confirmed to return for Season 2 are Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Orla Brady. New episodes are available Thursdays. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Joe vs Carole

Peacock

New Series!

The fascination with the larger-than-life but all-too-real characters first introduced to most viewers in Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries continues in this hourlong, dramatized version of events that is based on the Joe Exotic podcast. In the limited series, Kate McKinnon plays Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy, and the results prove dangerous. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Echos

Sundance Now

U.S. Exclusive Series!

In this German thriller, Max (Nick Romeo Reimann), Nellie (Lilly Dreesen) and Janosch (Yasin Boynuince) are vapid, privileged 20-somethings who don’t like to think about much else but partying, so when they hear of an illegal rave at a secret location, they are excited to go. Their destination: the catacombs, a system of tunnels underneath the central station, below the picturesque city of Munich, undisturbed by the authorities. But when a fire breaks out, things go horribly wrong. Dozens are injured in the ensuing panic, some go missing, and soon a body is found on the banks of the river. The ensuing mysteries lead the trio against shadowy foes and unexpected consequences. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

Noir to Die For!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Spend your day on the dark side with an extensive lineup of film noir classics — some very famous, others perhaps not as well known but just as compelling. The lineup runs a little over 25 hours and begins with My Name Is Julia Ross (1945), led by Nina Foch. The other titles, in order, are: 20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1932), with Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis; Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950), which reteams Laura stars Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews, and director Otto Preminger; Out of the Past (1947), starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas; Daisy Kenyon (1947), led by Joan Crawford, Andrews and Henry Fonda; Mysterious Intruder (1946), starring Richard Dix; The Thirteenth Hour (1947), also led by Dix; Spin a Dark Web (1956), with Faith Domergue; The Unfaithful (1947), headlined by Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres, Zachary Scott and Eve Arden; The Breaking Point (1950), with John Garfield and Patricia Neal; Fury (1936), starring Tracy and Sylvia Sidney; Phone Call From a Stranger (1952), with Gary Merrill, Bette Davis and Shelley Winters; Detour (1945), starring Tom Neal and Ann Savage; and Raw Deal (1948), with Dennis O’Keefe, Claire Trevor and Raymond Burr. — Jeff Pfeiffer

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8:15am

Catch a Classic!

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Thursdays to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s, starting today with: Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) — 11 nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Maximilian Schell) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Abby Mann); The Lion in Winter (1968) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn), Best Adapted Screenplay (James Goldman) and Best Music, Original Score (John Barry); BUtterfield 8 (1960) — two nominations, one win: Best Actress (Elizabeth Taylor); Never on Sunday (1960) — five nominations, one win: Best Original Song (“Ta Pediá tou Pireá” (“Never on Sunday”) by Manos Hatzidakis); Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Ed Begley); The Apartment (1960) — 10 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (Billy Wilder) and Best Original Screenplay (Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond); The Graduate (1967) — seven nominations, one win: Best Director (Mike Nichols); Bullitt (1968) — two nominations, one win: Best Film Editing; and 8 1/2 (1963) — five nominations, two wins: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy) and Best Costume Design, Black-and-White. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef will call Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, home for Season 19, launching with a supersized premiere. The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series returns with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons. Expect the unexpected as 15 talented chefs from across the country vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skill sets, variety of cuisines and gamut of flavors.

Walker: “Nudge”

The CW, 8pm

Feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson).

Flip or Flop: “Suburban Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack find a nice, suburban house they believe is ripe for the flipping. While modernizing such a small home should be no problem, the duo may have bitten off more than they can chew when faced with costly but necessary upgrades.

Law & Order: “Free Speech”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the murder of a congressional candidate, while ADAs Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.

Married to Real Estate: “More Like Brook-Heaven”

HGTV, 9pm

A young couple has their heart set on living in the sought-after neighborhood of Brookhaven, Georgia. With Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s help, their goal is to buy cheap and add a ton of equity by renovating a tired and dated country home into a modern masterpiece.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Video Killed the Radio Star”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) investigates allegations against a popular radio personality. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.

Dicktown

FXX, 10pm

New Series!

This animated comedy first appeared on the FXX anthology series Cake, and it begins a run on the network as a stand-alone series. John Hunchman (voice of John Hodgman) was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina (“Dicktown” to the locals). Now pushing 40, John is still solving mysteries for teens with the help of his driver and former bully, David Purefoy (voice of David Rees).

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “…Wheatley Is to Stabler”

NBC, 10pm

As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Meanwhile, Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and Malachi (Wesam Keesh) receive unlikely help, and Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) gets caught up in Stabler’s mess.

Friday, March 4

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The first season of Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s comedic murder mystery comes to a close. The series is led by Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholz and Ilana Glazer.

Central Park

Apple TV+

New Episodes!

Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series returns with eight new episodes; three episodes will be available today, with subsequent episodes dropping on Fridays through April 8. The series follows the Tillerman family, who navigate living in and caring for the titular New York City park. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci lead the voice cast.

Dear…

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The second season of this unscripted series again features inspiring and illuminating stories as notable personalities learn how they have unknowingly impacted the lives of others, through reading letters written by their fans. The influential figures spotlighted this season are: the late André Leon Talley, former Vogue creative director and journalist; award-winning actress Viola Davis; women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai; iconic actress Jane Fonda; acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay; award-winning actor/singer Billy Porter; actress Sandra Oh; and renowned waterman Laird Hamilton.

Fresh

Hulu

Original Film!

In this comedic thriller, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store, and — given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway, only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Bug Out

IMDb TV

New Series!

This four-part investigative docuseries holds the magnifying glass to one of the most bizarre heists in recent history: the theft of $50,000 worth of living bugs from the Philadelphia Insectarium. As detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department investigate, they find themselves entering a shadowy subculture and a criminal underworld like no other, and discovering that the Insectarium may not be the wholesome family museum it appears to be. Bug Out dives into this whodunit through exclusive interviews with insect collectors, bug smugglers and the law enforcement agencies charged with looking into this case. All episodes are available today.

Pieces of Her

Netflix

New Series!

In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) and her mother, Laura (Toni Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, during which her view of her mother is forever changed as she pieces together the secrets of Laura’s dark past. David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Omari Hardwick and Terry O’Quinn also star in this thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel.

“The Boys” Presents: Diabolical

Prime Video

New Series!

A new season of Prime Video’s adult superhero comedy The Boys isn’t coming until June, but in the meantime, fans can enjoy this similarly themed, eight-episode animated anthology entry in the franchise. Each episode runs 12-14 minutes (described by Prime as “fun-sized”) and features its own animation style as it reveals unseen stories from within the Boys universe, brought to life by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. All episodes are available today.

Lucy and Desi

Prime Video

Amy Poehler directed this documentary that tells the story of groundbreaking comedian Lucille Ball, who changed the way the world viewed comedy and paved the way for scores of women who followed in her footsteps. Using never-before-seen archival film and personal still photos, along with first-person narratives, the film traces Lucy’s surprising journey — as a performer as well as a businesswoman — and illuminates her upheaval of male-dominated comedy, breaking barriers for women in entertainment and beyond.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 4:45am

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Fridays to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s. Today’s initial lineup of lauded movies from that decade features: Amarcord (1973) — three nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Cromwell (1970) — two nominations, one win: Best Costume Design; Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist (1979) — won in its single nominated category: Best Documentary, Short Subject; Harlan County U.S.A. (1976) — won in its single nominated category: Best Documentary, Feature; Bound for Glory (1976) — six nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography and Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score; Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) — three nominations, one win: Best Actress (Ellen Burstyn); Cabaret (1972) — 10 nominations, eight wins, notably including Best Actress (Liza Minnelli), Best Supporting Actor (Joel Grey) and Best Director (Bob Fosse); Network (1976) — 10 nominations, four wins: Best Actor (Peter Finch, a posthumous win), Best Actress (Faye Dunaway), Best Supporting Actress (Beatrice Straight) and Best Original Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky); The French Connection (1971) — eight nominations, five wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Gene Hackman), Best Director (William Friedkin), Best Adapted Screenplay (Ernest Tidyman) and Best Film Editing (Gerald B. Greenberg); Midnight Express (1978) — six nominations, two wins: Best Adapted Screenplay (Oliver Stone) and Best Music, Original Score (Giorgio Moroder); The Omen (1976) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Score (Jerry Goldsmith); and Cries and Whispers (1972) — five nominations, one win: Best Cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

USA Network, 6:30am Live; also streams on Peacock

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games kick off in Beijing today, with USA Network offering live coverage of the opening ceremony, as well as event coverage in primetime. Over the 10-day stretch of the Games, NBCUniversal networks like USA, along with NBC (which will be showing primetime Paralympics coverage for the first time), Olympic Channel and the Peacock streaming service, will combine for a 230-plus hours of programming, with a record 120 hours of television coverage. Check out nbcolympics.com/paralympic-games for more info.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls at Chicago’s United Center. ESPN’s second game has the N.Y. Knicks in Phoenix to face the Suns.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Ghostbusters”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The magicians featured in this episode include Sean-Paul & Juliana Fay, Disguido, Dr. Scott Kahn and Star Newman.

You Can Never Go Home Again

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Soon after Izzy moves with her family back to her husband’s hometown, she discovers their daughter’s teacher, Emma, has an obsession with her life and a lust for her husband. After seducing Izzy’s husband, Emma will stop at nothing to get the family she craves. The obsession turns deadly as Emma forces Izzy to fight back or lose her family forever. Stars Maria Breese, Omar Gooding, Jackie Moore and Al Sapienza.

The Blacklist: “The Conglomerate”

NBC, 8pm

An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the task force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

FS1, 9pm Live

Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and other top drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series roll the dice for a win in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “A Fistful of Friendship,” a bingo player who won a $60,000 progressive jackpot is making a down payment on a home closer to her BFF in Phoenix. David Bromstad joins these lifelong pals as they search for a home with a spare room for sleepovers and plenty of space for entertaining.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

The paranormal investigation series concludes its second season with “Ancient Alien Carvings and Bigfoot ’Shrooms.” A man believes he recorded Bigfoot calls on video while foraging for mushrooms. Are rock paintings discovered in India proof that we’ve never really ever been alone? Has one of the show’s experts captured a fleet of UFOs on film crossing in front of the sun?

Nosferatu

MOVIES!, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Director F.W. Murnau’s masterful 1922 silent German Expressionist film classic Nosferatu debuted 100 years ago today, so it’s a great time to revisit or discover this influential and still pretty creepy film. An unofficial (and unauthorized) adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, which had been published just 25 years earlier, Nosferatu features an iconic physical performance, enhanced by wonderful makeup effects, from Max Schreck as the vampire Count Orlok, one of the great monsters in screen history. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Saturday, March 5

Profiled: The Black Man

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of this docuseries that explores the history of negative stereotypes that continue to cause difficulties and damage for Black men concludes with “Black Men Don’t Cry.”

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Rocky”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar is Rocky, the classic 1976 boxing drama led by Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone in one of his most iconic roles, Rocky Balboa. The film won three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director (John G. Avildsen) and Best Film Editing (Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad).

31 Days of Oscar: Best Cinematography Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:30am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This month, as part of Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Saturdays will be divided into two themes. From the morning into the early evening, the network will feature winners in a specific Oscar category from throughout Hollywood history. The evening will then feature winners in various categories from the 1980s. Today’s lineup, beginning in the early morning, starts out with the following films that took home Academy Awards for their cinematography, either as their only win, or among other winning categories: The Good Earth (1937), The Thief of Bagdad (1940), Around the World in 80 Days (1956), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and Doctor Zhivago (1965). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning classics from the 1980s: Tootsie (1982) — 10 nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Lange); Rain Man (1988) — eight nominations, four wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Director (Barry Levinson) and Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow); Raging Bull (1980) — eight nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Robert De Niro) and Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker); and Fanny and Alexander (1982) — six nominations, four wins, including Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden) and Best Cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey: Chicago at Philadelphia

ABC, 3pm Live

A Saturday NHL matinee on ABC has Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks in Philadelphia to skate against Cam Atkinson and the Flyers.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Things We Do for Love — Part Two”

Ovation, 7pm

To save his former lover (Lisa Faulkner) and son (Etienne Kellici), Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) makes a risky deal with a Black Hand henchman.

Holmes Family Recue: “A Friend in Need”

HGTV, 8pm

While recovering from a life-saving transplant, electrician Frank has been dealing with his own home’s structural issues left by a previous contractor. The Holmes family is determined to help their friend finally return to a safe and stress-free home.

2022 Paralympic Winter Games

NBC, 8pm Live; USA Network, 9pm Live; also streams on Peacock

NBC offers an hour of coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games from Beijing, followed by six hours of coverage on USA Network.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA matchup features Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to face LeBron James and the Lakers.

Saturday Night Live: “Oscar Isaac/Charlie XCX”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar Isaac, star of the new live-action Marvel series Moon Knight, coming to Disney+ on March 30, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. Charli XCX, whose new album, Crash, will be released March 18, makes her second appearance as musical guest.