Monday, Aug. 3: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, Lakers vs. Jazz in ESPN NBA Twin Bill

Monday, Aug. 3

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Utah Jazz.

Summer Under the Stars: “Rita Hayworth”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Iconic bombshell Rita Hayworth, the actress who was also a top “pinup girl” for soldiers during World War II, is celebrated today with several of her classic movies. The day includes what may be Hayworth’s most famous performance, in her first major dramatic role, as the titular femme fatale of the classic (and somewhat scandalous for its time) 1946 film noir Gilda. Also showing is another famous noir, The Lady From Shanghai (1948), directed by and costarring Hayworth’s then-husband Orson Welles, as well as plenty more films from other genres.

Hoarders: “Althia”

A&E, 8pm

Althia is facing heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property. Her 5,000-square-foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died. Althia doesn’t want to part with any of it because she’s convinced she can sell it all and finish her home.

Botched: “Send Me a Mir-ear-cle”

E!, 9pm

New episodes of the sixth season return, following the hilarious and lovable doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they fix plastic surgery nightmares. In tonight’s episode, a Brazilian patient wants her 33rd breast surgery; a Dutch performer wants her butt to be camera-ready; and a young man with a cauliflower-looking keloid on his ear hopes Dr. Nassif has a solution.

POV: “Chez Jolie Coiffure”

PBS, 10pm

Meet Sabine, a charismatic, larger-than-life personality crammed into a tiny shop in Brussels. She and her employees style extensions and glue on lashes while sharing rumors about programs to legalize migrants and talking about life back in Cameroon.

Into the Unknown: “The Legend of Mount Shasta”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists alike, California’s Mount Shasta is a dormant volcano with a supernatural reputation. Over the years, dozens of people have vanished here without a trace, and now — armed with the latest high-tech gear — Cliff Simon searches for both scientific and paranormal explanations.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning

Netflix

Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back for her first hourlong Netflix original comedy special, which was filmed at the Masquerade in Atlanta.

Ghostbusters

AMC, 3pm

Who ya gonna call? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Rick Moranis headline this hilarious 1984 comedy blockbuster that also manages to be spooky at times thanks to its dazzling visual effects and Elmer Bernstein’s creepily fun musical score. Ghostbusters was followed up with one sequel to date, with another one in the works, as well as a 2016 remake, but they’ve all been hard-pressed to capture the magic of this initial installment.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A Tuesday NBA twin bill on TNT has the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

America’s Got Talent: “AGT: 15th Anniversary Special”

NBC, 8pm

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara review some of their favorite acts from the Season 15 auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. Ten acts are chosen to perform remotely and five of those acts will also advance for a chance to win $1 million.

What’s It Worth?

A&E, 9pm

With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half-hour series follows comedy legend and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values — without ever leaving his Georgia man cave.

Extreme Unboxing

A&E, 10pm

This new series follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. They risk their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, and pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold.

Backyard Envy

Bravo, 10pm

James, Garrett and Mel — the Manscapers — are back, and business is blooming! They’ve expanded the clientele of their boutique landscaping company and have more projects than they can handle. This season, these creative minds take on some of their biggest jobs to date as they produce a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey, conquer a logistically challenging “upside-down house” on Fire Island and reimagine a larger-than-life World Pride Parade float for a hotel giant.

World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 1”

NBC, 10pm

As the semifinals begin, six of the top 12 acts take to the stage for the first time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will now score each performance based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move on to the World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team

PBS, 10pm

Examine the presidency of George H.W. Bush and his foreign policy team’s expertise as they navigated international crises like the fall of the Berlin Wall, the reunification of Germany, the collapse of Russia, the Panama invasion and the invasion of Kuwait.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Summer Under the Stars: “Ann Miller”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Singer/dancer/actress Ann Miller is honored today with a lineup of movies that, of course, features her performances in classic movie musicals like On the Town (1949) and Easter Parade (1948), and 1953’s Kiss Me Kate. You can also enjoy Miller in other films, including her early work in the 1938 comedies You Can’t Take It With You, directed by Frank Capra, and Room Service, starring the Marx Brothers. Some of the last few feature films Miller made before turning her focus to theater and television are also featured, like 1955’s Hit the Deck and 1956’s The Opposite Sex and The Great American Pastime.

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN & NHL Network, beginning at 12pm Live

The NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff qualifying-round games on NBCSN today are the N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Montreal Canadiens. In the Western Conference, check out the Nashville Predators vs. the Arizona Coyotes (NHL Network), the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Dallas Stars (NHL Network) and the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSN).

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the L.A. Lakers in a Western Conference clash. ESPN’s second game has the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Boston Celtics.

Tough as Nails: “Game of Telephone”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Game of Telephone,” teams are challenged mentally and physically when tasked with pushing 24 heavy barrels uphill and arranging them in a specific order at an oil field, and one crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole.

Final 24: “River Phoenix”

AXS TV, 9pm

Dramatizations blended with archival footage help detail the final day in the life of young actor River Phoenix, who seemed poised for even greater stardom than he already had before dying of a drug overdose at age 23.

Big Brother: All Stars

CBS, 9pm

Big Brother returns for Season 22 with an all-star lineup of houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game. Following the two-hour premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Strict health and safety protocols for COVID-19 are in place for the houseguests and production crew.

Coroner

The CW, 9pm

This Canadian import follows new coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) as she adjusts to the job amid a pill addiction, panic attacks and family crisis.

Marrying Millions

Lifetime, 10pm

Five new couples join the series with returning favorites Bill and Brianna from Dallas and Gentille and Brian from Las Vegas. Marrying Millions follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love … or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles.