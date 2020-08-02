Sunday, Aug. 2: ‘Hiroshima: 75 Years Later’ Documentary Special on History

History

Sunday, Aug. 2

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later

History, 9pm

This two-hour documentary marks the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime and the end of World War II, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the film uses never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims to provide a highly personal understanding of the event.

Summer Under the Stars: “Rock Hudson”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Roy Harold Scherer Jr. — better known, of course, as Rock Hudson — is today’s Summer Under the Stars focus, with a lineup of films that begins with one of his earlier movie appearances, in the 1950 Western Winchester ’73. The lineup also includes his star-making role in the romantic drama Magnificent Obsession (1954); Pillow Talk (1959), the first of the three beloved romantic comedies he made with Doris Day; the network premiere of the adventure film The Golden Blade (1953); the Cold War suspense film Ice Station Zebra (1968); and more.

Pirelli British Grand Prix

ESPN, 9:05am Live

Last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and other top F1 drivers take to the 18-turn Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network & USA Network, beginning at 2pm Live

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff qualifying series in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton continue Sunday with the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Nashville Predators (USA Network), the Philadelphia Flyers vs. the Boston Bruins (NBC), the St. Louis Blues vs. the Colorado Avalanche (NBCSN), the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL Network) and the Minnesota Wild vs. the Vancouver Canucks (NBCSN).

NBA Basketball

ABC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

ABC’s coverage of the NBA begins in the afternoon with the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Boston Celtics. Then in primetime, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

Old-school AL East rivals are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Cannonball: “Dare to Cannonball: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Fridge Wars

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Top chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge in this culinary competition. Each episode, two top chefs are pitted against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the fridges of ordinary families.

A Murder to Remember

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. But when Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the rough wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (TC Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin? Or does she need protecting from him?

Shark vs. Surfer

Nat Geo, 8pm

Visit shark-infested surf spots to relive the harrowing encounters between humans and sharks.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “David Cassidy”

REELZChannel, 8pm

As the star of The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was one of the biggest teen idols the world had ever seen, selling millions of records across a showbiz career spanning five decades. But in stark contrast to Cassidy’s onscreen squeaky-clean image, his personal life led him down a darker path, one in which he suffered a well-publicized battle with alcohol abuse. In 2017, nine months after Cassidy announced that he was suffering from dementia, he died of multiple organ failure. Renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter attempts to piece together what was happening to Cassidy’s body in order to uncover what caused his death.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Old Testaments, New Revelations”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Gizelle rekindles her relationship with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters aren’t as supportive of their reunion. Ashley struggles to adjust to life as a new mom. Meanwhile, Monique introduces her new parrot child, T’Challa, to Potomac. Candiace and Chris celebrate their one-year anniversary with a diamond-themed party, but the festivities quickly come to a halt when Gizelle confronts Candiace and Monique encounters an old frenemy.

Taskmaster

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

The CW has acquired two seasons of the comedy game show Taskmaster from the U.K. Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners) is the all-powerful Taskmaster who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants — usually comedians and British TV personalities — with show creator Alex Horne acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. Tasks include things like “Peel a banana using your feet,” “Make the best thing to engage a toddler” and “Do the worst thing, then make the best apology to Alex for it.”

Britannia

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Set in A.D. 43, this epic drama follows the Roman invasion of Britain when the country was ruled by the powerful Druids and warrior queens. Britannia follows the reluctant rise to power of Kerra, daughter of the King of Cantii, and her archrival Queen Atedia, who are forced to put their differences aside when the Romans invade Britannia. Meanwhile, rogue Druid Divis, the only one who foresaw the Roman invasion, finds an unlikely ally in a 12-year-old Cantii girl, Cait, in his quest to defeat Rome.

Very Scary People: “The Co-ed Killer: The Murder Capital of the World”

HLN, 9pm

Serial killer Edmund Kemper, dubbed “the Coed Killer” after murdering a number of young women in Santa Cruz, Calif., in the 1970s, is featured in this episode that tells his twisted story through interview footage with the man himself, as well as through recollections from residents who lived through the period of crippling terror before Kemper was identified and apprehended.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: “A Fish for Frenzy”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Former winner Fishin’ Frenzy struggles to keep up against the toughest teams on the ocean.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Larry Hagman”

REELZChannel, 9pm

Larry Hagman is fondly remembered as playing the bumbling astronaut Maj. Anthony “Tony” Nelson in the 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, but he is best known for playing the king of all soap villains: the wicked and scheming J.R. Ewing on the hit primetime soap Dallas. With a larger-than-life, fun-loving personality, Hagman was a gentle soul at heart. But he was also a big drinker and was known to finish off five bottles of champagne a day during the peak of his fame. This eventually resulted in severe liver damage and a lifesaving transplant operation. Dr. Michael Hunter explores what drove Hagman to continue performing into his early 80s and what really led to his death in November 2012.

NOS4A2: “Cripple Creek”

AMC and BBC America, 10pm

The horror drama heats up when the dutifully loyal Bing Partridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) begins asking questions of his vampire master Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Prepare for glimpses into Father Christmas’ childhood.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

HBO, 10pm

Series Finale!

As 72-year-old former police officer Joe DeAngelo’s arrest unfolds in real time, chilling facts materialize that illuminate Michelle’s prescience in her book’s epilogue.

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: “The Brainwashed Bride: The Candra Torres Case”

Lifetime, 10pm

America’s most renowned survivor Elizabeth Smart sits down with Candra Torres, who was kidnapped and held captive by a stranger and became a victim of Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops a connection with their captor. Elizabeth interviews Candra about the series of events that started with the mysterious death of her husband and the subsequent brainwashing she suffered at the hands of her kidnapper.

Outcry

Showtime, 10pm

Series Finale!

Greg has been in legal limbo for nearly two years, waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to decide on his case. A decision is finally handed down by the courts, and Greg’s fate is determined.

The Osbournes Want to Believe

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Jack, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne star in this eight-episode docuseries in which Jack tries to turn his rockin’ parents into true paranormal believers. In each hourlong episode, Jack will show Ozzy and Sharon chilling videos of ghosts, UFOs, monsters and other paranormal activity to see if he can get his folks to come over to his side when it comes to believing.

Monday, Aug. 3

Summer Under the Stars: “Rita Hayworth”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Iconic bombshell Rita Hayworth, the actress who was also a top “pinup girl” for soldiers during World War II, is celebrated today with several of her classic movies. The day includes what may be Hayworth’s most famous performance, in her first major dramatic role, as the titular femme fatale of the classic (and somewhat scandalous for its time) 1946 film noir Gilda. Also showing is another famous noir, The Lady From Shanghai (1948), directed by and costarring Hayworth’s then-husband Orson Welles, as well as plenty more films from other genres.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Utah Jazz.

Hoarders: “Althia”

A&E, 8pm

Althia is facing heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property. Her 5,000-square-foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died. Althia doesn’t want to part with any of it because she’s convinced she can sell it all and finish her home.

Botched: “Send Me a Mir-ear-cle”

E!, 9pm

New Episodes!

New episodes of the sixth season return, following the hilarious and lovable doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they fix plastic surgery nightmares. In tonight’s episode, a Brazilian patient wants her 33rd breast surgery; a Dutch performer wants her butt to be camera-ready; and a young man with a cauliflower-looking keloid on his ear hopes Dr. Nassif has a solution.

POV: “Chez Jolie Coiffure”

PBS, 10pm

Meet Sabine, a charismatic, larger-than-life personality crammed into a tiny shop in Brussels. She and her employees style extensions and glue on lashes while sharing rumors about programs to legalize migrants and talking about life back in Cameroon.

Into the Unknown: “The Legend of Mount Shasta”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists alike, California’s Mount Shasta is a dormant volcano with a supernatural reputation. Over the years, dozens of people have vanished here without a trace, and now — armed with the latest high-tech gear — Cliff Simon searches for both scientific and paranormal explanations.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning

Netflix

Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back for her first hourlong Netflix original comedy special, which was filmed at the Masquerade in Atlanta.

Ghostbusters

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Who ya gonna call? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Rick Moranis headline this hilarious 1984 comedy blockbuster that also manages to be spooky at times thanks to its dazzling visual effects and Elmer Bernstein’s creepily fun musical score. Ghostbusters was followed up with one sequel to date, with another one in the works, as well as a 2016 remake, but they’ve all been hard-pressed to capture the magic of this initial installment.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

A Tuesday NBA twin bill on TNT has the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

America’s Got Talent: “AGT: 15th Anniversary Special”

NBC, 8pm

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara review some of their favorite acts from the Season 15 auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. Ten acts are chosen to perform remotely and five of those acts will also advance for a chance to win $1 million.

What’s It Worth?

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half-hour series follows comedy legend and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values — without ever leaving his Georgia man cave.

Extreme Unboxing

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This new series follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. They risk their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, and pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold.

Backyard Envy

Bravo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

James, Garrett and Mel — the Manscapers — are back, and business is blooming! They’ve expanded the clientele of their boutique landscaping company and have more projects than they can handle. This season, these creative minds take on some of their biggest jobs to date as they produce a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey, conquer a logistically challenging “upside-down house” on Fire Island and reimagine a larger-than-life World Pride Parade float for a hotel giant.

World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 1”

NBC, 10pm

As the semifinals begin, six of the top 12 acts take to the stage for the first time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will now score each performance based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move on to the World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team

PBS, 10pm

Examine the presidency of George H.W. Bush and his foreign policy team’s expertise as they navigated international crises like the fall of the Berlin Wall, the reunification of Germany, the collapse of Russia, the Panama invasion and the invasion of Kuwait.