Lionsgate Films

On Demand DVD New Releases Aug. 4-7

Coming Soon:

Skin Walker When Regine’s grandmother is brutally murdered, she is forced to revisit the gruesome horrors of her past. Udo Kier, Amber Anderson (TV-14, 1:27) 8/4

Aliens Stole My Body Deputy Rod Allbright’s body has been stolen by B’KR, the cruelest villain in the galaxy. Stuck on a planet, our heroes search for the only one who can stop B’KR. Jayden Greig, Lauren McNamara (PG, 1:28) 8/4

Waiting for the Barbarians A local magistrate takes up a position at a remote outpost that begins to take a toll on his psyche. (TV-MA, 1:52) Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp 8/7

Made in Italy Heart-warming comedy about a father (Liam Neeson) and his estranged son returning to their Tuscany villa. (R, 1:34) Liam Neeson, Micheal Richardson 8/7

I Used to Go Here A writer is asked to speak by her old professor (Jemaine Clement). Soon she is deeply involved in the lives of a group of students. (TV-14, 1:20) Also stars Gillian Jacobs, Hannah Marks 8/7

Deep Blue Sea 3 8/11

Ballbuster 8/11

Never Too Late 8/14

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons 8/18