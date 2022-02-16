Wednesday, Feb. 16: They Got WHAT in WHERE? TLC’s ‘Stuck’ Is Not for the Squeamish

TLC

ALSO SEE: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics TV and Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Stuck

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Imagine a high heel through the face, a bug lodged deeply inside an ear, an arrow through the wrist — you get the idea. Cameras are given access behind the surgical curtain to witness these particularly jaw-dropping medical conundrums and the incredible lengths that medical professionals go to fix them. Viewers will witness foreign body extractions and removal procedures as they happen in real time, as well as interviews with patients, doctors and medical staff who will reveal the extraordinary details behind how these accidents took place. From inside several different medical facilities around the country, this series promises the wildest, most fascinating and downright unbelievable interventions required to free objects lodged inside of peoples’ bodies, with no easy exit in sight.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Eternals”

Disney+

New Episode!

This in-depth look at the making of Marvel Studios’ 2021 feature film Eternals goes behind the scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets head into Manhattan to visit Julius Randle and the New York Knicks, followed by Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Events including women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe, men’s freestyle skiing aerials, short track speed skating and alpine skiing air during NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage tonight.

Nature: “The Ocean’s Greatest Feast”

PBS, 8pm

This episode brings to vivid life the story of South Africa’s annual sardine migration. Each summer, the sardine run sees billions of the little fish spawning and traveling up the coast, providing a feast for an array of marine predators.

Starring Montgomery Clift

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Edward Montgomery Clift, more recognizable by his professional name that dispensed with “Edward” that he used when embarking upon his career as a stage and screen actor, is the focus of tonight’s film lineup on Turner Classic Movies. Clift’s life and career were cut tragically short when he died of a heart attack at age 45 in 1966, but during even just the roughly 20-year span between his first and last films, the handsome method actor created an impressive body of work and memorable characters, and received four Oscar nominations. TCM’s lineup begins with the first movie that Clift filmed but the second to be released: Howard Hawks’ Western Red River; also starring John Wayne and Walter Brennan, it was shot in 1946 but did not reach theaters until 1948. After that is Wild River (1960), a drama directed by Elia Kazan and costarring Lee Remick. The evening finishes up with two of the three movies from Clift’s biggest year, 1953. First, in Alfred Hitchcock’s film noir I Confess, Clift plays a Catholic priest who finds himself trapped by his vows when he hears a murderer’s confession, only to find himself accused of the very same crime. Anne Baxter and Karl Malden costar. Finally, Clift takes on what is probably his most famous role, as Private Robert E. Lee “Prew” Prewitt in From Here to Eternity, the iconic, Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of James Jones’ novel. Clift received his third Best Actor Oscar nomination in this film that also features a heavy-hitting cast including fellow Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster, Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr, Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Frank Sinatra and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Donna Reed. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Chase

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the first of two new episodes, “There Is a Time and a Place for a Hawaiian Shirt,” James “The Highroller” Holzhauer returns as this week’s Chaser as three new hopefuls face off against him in a race against the clock. Then in the season finale, “This Is My Chair of Disappointment,” Ken “The Professor” Jennings takes center stage as the Chaser in a race against the clock.

Next Level Chef: “Fusion Confusion”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to combine different culinary traditions into one dish in the new episode “Fusion Confusion.”

Home Inspector Joe: “Hastings Home of Hazards”

HGTV, 9pm

A family bursting at the seams of their crowded apartment isn’t afraid of a big renovation project, but when Joe Mazza’s inspection discoveries start to chip away at the budget, they’ll need Noel Gatts’ budget-savvy tricks to make their real estate dreams a reality.

Modern Marvels

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

History’s long-running series is back for Season 20 with updates of classic episodes that celebrate the technology that has shaped our lives. The new season kicks off tonight with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Wild Rides,” go behind the wheel of some of the biggest, fastest and most powerful machines on the planet, from battle tanks to blimps, and helicopters to harvesters. Then, in “Steam Power,” travel the country in search of the most incredible vehicles, engines and even robots that run on steam.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season features an all-new caseload for Dr. Lee as she is busier than ever. The ever-energetic professional takes on unique cases, including a man with a puffy head cylindroma — a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely — and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee.

Thursday, Feb. 17

La Fortuna

AMC+

Season Finale!

The first season of this Spanish action drama led by Stanley Tucci concludes.

Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings

discovery+

In 2018, double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. Now, the people involved, along with explosive new evidence, help tell the story of the tragic events that turned the small town into the center of a global murder plot.

Peacemaker

HBO Max

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this spinoff from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, starring John Cena as the title character, comes to a close.

Young Wallander

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this “pre-imagining” of fictional Inspector Kurt Wallander (Adam Pålsson) set in contemporary Sweden, Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of his future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to rejoin the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new superintendent takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with investigating what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub. But when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask (Leanne Best) years ago, Wallander quickly suspects there is more to this incident than meets the eye.

Big Nate

Paramount+

New Series!

This animated series is based on the bestselling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, it follows precocious 11-year-old Nate Wright (voice of Ben Giroux) and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humor and style. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. The first eight episodes are available today; more episodes will come at a later date.

They Live in the Grey

Shudder

Original Film!

While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker (Michelle Krusiec) discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duels

FS1, 7pm Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 64th Daytona 500.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Your Daughters Are Double Dipping”

FOX, 8pm

The ladies’ families pay a surprise visit to Lakeshore Manor and meet Kurt and Steven in the new episode “Your Daughters Are Double Dipping.”

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 8pm

New Series!

This historical docudrama features stories about some of America’s first pioneers, most of whom braved incredible dangers and extremely harsh conditions while exploring the Western frontier. Each episode combines research with carefully crafted storytelling to offer action-packed and informative drama. The first season will feature eight episodes, focusing on explorers and mountain men such as Daniel Boone, Jim Bridger, John Colter, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Jedediah Smith, Tom Fitzpatrick, Jim Beckwourth and Kit Carson.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Tonight on NBC, see Winter Olympics coverage of speed skating, the women’s free skate in figure skating and freestyle skiing.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: Drain Pipe Puzzle”

PBS, 8pm

Elms are subject to Dutch elm disease, but not the one the crew has purchased from a local nursery for their renovation project at the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. Back at the house, new window trim and fiberboard siding are installed, while moving a plumbing drain appears it could be a puzzle, and possible solutions are discussed.

Gene Tierney Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy three highlights from the film career of one of the most talented and stunningly beautiful leading ladies from Hollywood’s golden age — Gene Tierney. First up is one of her most famous movies, as the title character in Best Director Oscar nominee Otto Preminger’s 1944 film noir classic Laura, which costars Dana Andrews, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Clifton Webb and Vincent Price. Things get lighter with the next film, Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1947 romantic fantasy The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. Tierney again plays the title character here, Lucy Muir, a turn-of-the-century widow who moves into an old house on the English coast that happens to be inhabited by the spirit of its previous owner: a bombastic, profane and yet somehow attractive sea captain named Daniel Gregg (Rex Harrison). Finally, Tierney re-teams with director Preminger for another noir, 1950’s Whirlpool, in which the actress plays the insomniac wife of a wealthy L.A. psychoanalyst (Richard Conte) who, after a chance meeting with a hypnotist, is charged with a violent murder.

NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Milwaukee

TNT, 8:30pm Live

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for an Eastern Conference clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on TNT.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Cupcake”

FOX, 9pm

Phil (Leslie Jordan) leaves on a last-minute vacation with Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to cheer her up, and Oscar (Christopher Rivas) steps up to help in the café in the new episode “Call Me Cupcake.”

Married to Real Estate: “Canton Get Any Better”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple has been out of luck searching for their dream ranch-style home in Canton, Georgia. After finding a place with potential, real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod creates a hybrid design to blend the couple’s modern and traditional styles, while her husband, builder Mike Jackson, battles unforeseen challenges.

Pivoting: “Bounce, Baby”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Bounce, Baby,” Amy (Eliza Coupe) springs into action when she learns that Colleen’s old cellphone number has been given to someone else.

Friday, Feb. 18

Lincoln’s Dilemma

Apple TV+

Jeffrey Wright narrates this four-part docuseries that offers a fresh exploration of President Abraham Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery. Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds’ award-winning book, Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced, 21st-century examination of a complicated man, and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery. All episodes are available today.

Severance

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ben Stiller is an executive producer and directed six episodes of this nine-episode drama. It stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill

discovery+

This Shock Docs special explores the 1961 claim by Betty and Barney Hill, brought forth under regressive hypnosis, that, while driving back from a honeymoon trip, they were taken aboard a UFO and experimented on by extraterrestrial beings.

Alien Abduction: Travis Walton

discovery+

This installment of the Shock Docs franchise focuses on the reported 1975 incident in which logger Travis Walton disappeared after his fellow workers claimed to have seen him hit by a bolt of light from a UFO, a report that inspired the 1993 movie Fire in the Sky.

Uprooted

discovery+

New Series!

This three-part docuseries explores the injustice of the unsolved 1986 hanging death of Keith Warren, a 19-year-old Black man, in Silver Spring, Maryland. This case was never thoroughly investigated, and Warren’s sister Sherri has spent over 35 years seeking the truth about what happened to her brother. Fighting systemic corruption at every turn, her end goal is to change Keith’s death certificate to reflect the truth. Featuring interviews with Keith’s friends and family, as well as both active and retired law enforcement, forensic experts, eyewitnesses and private investigators, Uprooted includes never-before-reported support for the probability that Keith Warren did not die by suicide.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Disney+

Season Premiere!

The second season of the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will consist of four extended-length specials that are themed to each season — winter, spring, summer and autumn. The season kicks off today with the first special, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse. In the program, the wonder of the winter season takes Mickey and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for a third season of offering in-depth looks at how iconic American-made products are created and celebrating the people behind these timeless classics.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Netflix

In this chilling documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the negligence and corporate greed that led to two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the U.S. Congress and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company.

Space Force

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The comedy from cocreators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels returns for a seven-episode second season, which finds Gen. Mark R. Naird (Carell) and his team of underdogs at Space Force — the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — having to prove themselves to a new administration. The series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix

Original Film!

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre, who is hellbent on seeking revenge.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada

Prime Video

New Series!

This six-part competition is the latest adaptation of the popular and international LOL series format. This installment pits 10 of Canada’s top comedic talents against each other in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen. Their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh, while not laughing themselves. The comedian who doesn’t crack a smile and outlasts the others wins $100,000 for their charity of choice. The featured Canuck competitors are: Debra DiGiovanni, Dave Foley, Tom Green, Jon Lajoie, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung, Caroline Rhea and K. Trevor Wilson. The first two episodes are available today, followed by the next two on Friday, Feb. 25, and the final two on Friday, March 4.

Lov3

Prime Video

New Series!

This romantic dramedy from Brazil follows the love lives of Ana (Elen Clarice), and twins Sofia (Bella Camero) and Beto (João Oliveira), siblings living in São Paulo who refuse to experience love and sex in the same way as their parents.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

As the Emmy-winning period comedy/drama returns for Season 4, it’s 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Also returning in what Prime Video says will be an “edgy, uncompromising and hilarious new season” are Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby, with guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander. Beginning today, two episodes will be available every Friday for four weeks.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Coverage of the two-woman event in bobsled, the pairs short program in figure skating and freestyle skiing highlight NBC’s Winter Olympics broadcast from Beijing.

Directed by John Schlesinger

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed British film director John Schlesinger’s feature film directing career may not have taken off until the early 1960s, when he was approaching his late 30s, but once it started, his talented filmmaking eye was evident to anyone watching one of his pictures. Three of the five movies that Schlesinger made during the ’60s as he embarked upon his illustrious body of work air in tonight’s Turner Classic Movies lineup, beginning with his feature directorial debut, 1962’s A Kind of Loving, a so-called “kitchen sink drama” that arrived in the latter days of the British New Wave movement in film. Alan Bates and June Ritchie star. Next is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated romantic drama Darling (1965), which earned Schlesinger his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Best Actress Oscar winner Julie Christie and Laurence Harvey lead the cast. Schlesinger ended the ’60s by winning the Best Director Oscar for the final film in tonight’s lineup, 1969’s Best Picture Oscar-winning Midnight Cowboy, the legendary buddy drama led by Best Actor Oscar nominees Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Sylvia Miles.

2022 NBA Rising Stars

TNT, 9pm Live

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend tips off with the Clorox NBA Rising Stars, featuring rookies, second-year players and G League Ignite standouts competing in a new three-game tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Ghost Hunters: “The Girl With No Eyes”

discovery+

TAPS calls in paranormal researcher Dustin Pari to join them in a baffling case in rural Kansas.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of the reality series that follows six pairs of mothers and daughters trying to develop healthier and more loving relationships with each other concludes.

A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now/AMC+/Shudder

Series Finale!

The acclaimed and popular British fantasy series comes to a close after three seasons. Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer lead the cast.

A Night in Casablanca

MOVIES!, 11:15am

Released in 1946, A Night in Casablanca is one of the later productions featuring the Marx Brothers costarring together, and while it’s not quite up to the comedy pinnacles they reached in earlier classics like A Night at the Opera, it still offers hilarious fun. Groucho (portraying another wonderfully named character, Ronald Kornblow), Chico (as Kornblow’s bodyguard, Corbaccio) and Harpo (as the mute Rusty) tangle with an escaped Nazi war criminal in the titular North African city in what was originally supposed to be a direct parody of the 1942 classic Casablanca, but ended up being more of a general send-up of the type of romantic drama and espionage found in that film and others like it. Some classic moments include a memorable trunk-packing routine and a chase involving a runaway plane.

College Basketball

ABC, CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Highlights of Saturday’s college hoops action include Indiana at Ohio State (ESPN), Alabama at Kentucky (CBS), Texas Tech at Texas (ABC), Illinois at Michigan State (FOX), Florida State at Duke (ESPN) and Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN).

Captain Blood

TCM, 12pm

Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland were relative unknowns when Warner Bros. took a chance on casting them to lead this 1935 swashbuckler that finds Flynn portraying a 17th-century doctor who, with other prisoners, escapes his cruel island imprisonment in the West Indies and becomes a pirate. The studio’s gamble paid off — Captain Blood became a hit and established Flynn as a dashing screen hero; he and de Havilland’s pairing was so effective and popular that they went on to costar in seven more films; and the film received two official Oscar nominations. Director Michael Curtiz was not officially nominated for an Oscar, but received the second-greatest number of votes solely as a write-in candidate. Likewise, composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold — who somehow was not officially nominated by the Academy for his rousing, romantic and iconic musical score — was third on the final ballot due to a write-in campaign, as was screenwriter Casey Robinson in his category. The film did not win any Oscars, but remains an action classic.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Color Crises”

HGTV, 8pm

Things get personal for the Holmes family when their longtime electrician and good friend Frank suffers a series of health issues and gets overwhelmed with the renovation of his home. It’s family first as Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry step up to rescue Frank. What they didn’t expect to find are dangerous structural issues, gas leaks and even some electrical shortcuts by the previous contractor. Meanwhile, the colorful design choices and fun finishes at homeowner Marcie’s bungalow leave Mike having a crisis of color.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

The pairs free skate in figure skating, and coverage of the two-woman and four-man events in bobsled are featured in NBC’s primetime Winter Olympics presentation.

The Wedding Veil Legacy

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Tracy (Alison Sweeney) is the last of three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil they purchased together. Will it prove to be magical for her, despite her cynicism about its legend, or will she marry the wrong guy?

Caught in His Web

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg, Caught in His Web is inspired by actual events and tells the horrifying story of Emma (Alison Thornton), Olivia (Malia Baker) and Gabby (Emma Tremblay), who are each unknowingly tormented by a mysterious cyberbully by the name “Blake.” Infiltrating each of their lives by hacking into their cellphones and computers, “Blake” coerces them to send nude photos and continually harasses them and tracks their every move. Feeling extremely alone and experiencing anxiety, depression and fear, the girls later discover they are not alone in being tormented. They decide to join forces and enlist the help of Detective Holland (Garcelle Beauvais) in the hunt to unmask their harasser and end their nightmare.

Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs

REELZ Channel, 8pm

This special looks at the history of the classic British hard-rock band Whitesnake and celebrates six of their songs, from the hard-hitting rock epics “Love Ain’t No Stranger” and “Still of the Night,” to the heartfelt groovy ballads “Is This Love?” and “The Deeper the Love,” to the heavy blues of “Fool for Your Loving,” and their only chart-topper, “Here I Go Again.” Original guitarist Bernie Marsden and bass player Neil Murray recall the group’s early days; recording engineer Mike Fraser explains the sonic qualities of Whitesnake’s eponymous 1987 multiplatinum breakthrough U.S. album; Emmy-winning music video director Marty Callner shares his experience directing Whitesnake videos and explains how model/actress Tawny Kitaen became a vital influence on their huge success; and more.

TCM Remembers Sidney Poitier

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of trailblazing actor, director and diplomat Sidney Poitier, who passed away Jan. 6, with a 12-film, 24-hour programming tribute. It begins tonight and continues through most of tomorrow, Feb. 20, which would have been Poitier’s 95th birthday. The commemoration features, in order: In the Heat of the Night (1967); The Defiant Ones (1958), featuring a performance that netted Poitier his first Best Actor Oscar nomination; A Warm December (1973), which he also directed; Cry, the Beloved Country (1952); Something of Value (1957); Good-bye, My Lady (1956); Edge of the City (1957); No Way Out (1950), featuring Poitier’s debut in a major feature film; Blackboard Jungle (1955); To Sir, With Love (1967); Lilies of the Field (1963), featuring a performance that earned Poitier a Best Actor Oscar and made him the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for a leading role; and A Patch of Blue (1965).

2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night

TNT, 8pm Live

TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland continues with the All-Star Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In the Season 6 finale, “Death Interrupted,” the caretaker of a defunct Wisconsin insane asylum calls on Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey to help with a troubling new development. Recent renovations have awakened a ghastly presence, and it is stirring up unrest among the building’s resident spirits.