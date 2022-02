2022 Beijing Winter Olympics TV and Streaming Schedule

NBCUniversal

The NBCUniversal TV and streaming networks again have complete live and on-demand coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

NBC’s primetime coverage of marquee events begins Feb. 3, and includes the opening ceremony live on the morning of Feb. 4 with a primetime encore that night. NBC airs ice dancing and women’s bobsledding following its coverage of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, and the closing ceremony in primetime Feb. 20.

Beginning Feb. 2, USA Network has nearly around-the-clock Olympic coverage featuring live events in primetime and early mornings.

CNBC is back with its popular evening coverage of curling events, including the women’s final (Feb. 19), and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA offers highlights, news, athlete profiles and more.

Live and on-demand events from Beijing are available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app to users who log in with their TV provider accounts, and Peacock offers additional live coverage, highlights, interviews and the best stories of the Games.

2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (DAY -2)

USA NETWORK

6pm-8pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Australia

8pm-10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

10pm-11:10pm

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill Training (LIVE)

11:10pm- 1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30am-3am

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Norway (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3 (DAY -1)

NBC

8pm-12am

Figure Skating: Team Event (LIVE); Men’s Short Program; Rhythm Dance

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying

12:35am- 2am

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Short Program Team Event (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

3am- 7:30am

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Norway

Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs. Switzerland

7:30am- 8:10am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Pregame Show

8:10am-10:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

10:30am-12:30pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Norway vs. Canada

5pm-11:10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Finland

Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs. Norway

11:10pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

1:30am-2:30am

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4 (DAY 0)

NBC

6:30am-9am

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

12pm-3pm

Olympics Preview Show

8pm-11pm

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2pm-8pm

Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program Team Event; Rhythm Dance Team Event; Pairs’ Short Program Team Event

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

8pm-10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden (LIVE)

10pm-11:50pm

Women’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

11:50pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

1:30am-2:25am

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Normal Hill Qualifying (LIVE)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5 (DAY 1)

NBC

2pm-6pm

Women’s Speed Skating: 3000m

Men’s Luge: First & Second Runs

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Skiathlon

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying

Women’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final

8pm-11:30pm

Figure Skating: Team Event (LIVE); Women’s Short Program; Men’s Free Skate

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Downhill Run (LIVE)

Short Track: Mixed Relay Final

12am-1:30am

Women’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Final

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Final

USA NETWORK

2:45am-7:55am

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Final (LIVE); Moguls Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating: 3000m (LIVE)

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Skiathlon (LIVE)

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Normal Hill Qualifying

8:10am-10:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

10:30am-5pm

Short Track: Mixed Relay Final; Women’s 500m Qualifying; Men’s 1000m Qualifying

Men’s Luge: First & Second Runs

Biathlon: Mixed Relay

Women’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final

5pm-7:30pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

7:30pm-2am

Women’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Luge: First & Second Runs

Biathlon: Mixed Relay

CNBC

4pm-8pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. China

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

8pm-10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6 (DAY 2)

NBC

2pm-6pm

Men’s Speed Skating: 5000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final

7pm-11:30pm

Figure Skating: Team Event (LIVE); Pairs’ Free Skate; Free Dance; Women’s Free Skate

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Qualifying (LIVE); Moguls Final

Men’s Luge: Third & Final Runs

12am-2am

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

2am-6:30am

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: Skiathlon (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating: 5000m (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling: Norway vs. Sweden

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Qualifying

6:30am-7:55am

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Moguls Final (LIVE)

8:10am-10:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

10:30am-5pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland

Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs. Sweden

Men’s Luge: Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final

5pm-7:30pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland

7:30pm-11pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final

11pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

1:30am-2:45am

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (DAY 3)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Women’s Biathlon: 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping: Normal Hill

8pm-12:30am

Men’s Figure Skating: Short Program (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Super G (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track: 500m Final

Women’s Speed Skating: 1500m

1:05am-2am

Men’s Short Track: 1000m Final

Women’s Luge: First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2:45am-12:30pm

Men’s Short Track: 1000m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track: 500m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating: 1500m (LIVE)

Women’s Luge: Second Run (LIVE)

Women’s Luge: First Run

Men’s Snowboard: Slopestyle Final

Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain

Women’s Biathlon: 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping: Normal Hill

12:30pm-8:15pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Semifinals

Women’s Speed Skating: 1500m

Ice Hockey

Women’s Luge: First & Second Runs

Women’s Biathlon: 15km Individual

8:15pm-10:45pm

Men’s Figure Skating: Short Program (LIVE)

10:45pm-11:10pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Pregame Show

11:10pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30am-2:50am

Snowboard: Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Semifinals

8pm-10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Semifinals

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 (DAY 4)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s Biathlon: 20km Individual

Women’s Luge: Third & Final Runs

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

8pm-11pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard: Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating: 1500m

11:35pm-2am

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard: Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard: Snowboard Cross Qualifying

USA NETWORK

3am-9:20am

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing (LIVE): Individual Sprint Qualifying; Individual Sprint Finals

Men’s Biathlon: 20km Individual (LIVE)

Women’s Luge: Final Run (LIVE); Third Run

9:20am-3pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Bronze Medal Game

Men’s Speed Skating: 1500m

Snowboard: Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Men’s Biathlon: 20km Individual

5pm-7:30pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada

7:30pm-2:55am

Women’s Snowboard (LIVE): Halfpipe Qualifying; Snowboard Cross Final; Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Men’s Speed Skating: 1500m

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Individual Sprint Finals

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Bronze Medal Game

8pm-10pm

Mixed Doubles Curling: Gold Medal Game

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9 (DAY 5)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Slalom Final Run

Women’s Snowboard: Snowboard Cross Final

Doubles Luge: First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual Normal Hill & 10km

8pm-12:30am

Women’s Snowboard: Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Men’s Figure Skating: Free Skate (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Combined, Downhill Run

Men’s Short Track: 1500m Final

1:05am-2am

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Combined, Slalom Run (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

3am-3:50am

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual Normal Hill (LIVE)

3:50am-6am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

6am-8:30am

Women’s Short Track (LIVE): Relay Semifinals; 1000m Qualifying

Men’s Short Track: 1500m Quarterfinals & Semifinals & Final (LIVE)

8:30am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark (LIVE)

10:30am-2:45pm

Men’s Curling: China vs. Sweden

Doubles Luge: First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual 10km

4:45pm-8:30pm

Ice Hockey

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual 10km; Individual Normal Hill

8:30pm-10:20pm

Men’s Figure Skating: Free Skate (LIVE)

10:20pm-2:25am

Men’s Snowboard (LIVE): Snowboard Cross Final; Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Doubles Luge: First & Final Runs

Men’s Skeleton: First & Second Runs

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

8pm-11pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10 (DAY 6)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s Snowboard: Snowboard Cross Final

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 10km

Team Luge: Relay

8pm-11pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Super G (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard: Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final

11:35pm-12:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton: First Run; Second Run

USA NETWORK

2:25am-3:30am

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 10km (LIVE)

3:40am-6am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

6am-8am

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (LIVE)

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 10km

8am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

10:30am-2:45pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

Women’s Speed Skating: 5000m

4:45pm-10:55pm

Women’s Skeleton (LIVE): First Run; Second Run

Men’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. China

Team Luge: Relay

10:55pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1:30am-2pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Postgame Show

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Denmark

8pm-11pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11 (DAY 7)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s Speed Skating: 10,000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 15km

8pm-11pm

Snowboard: Mixed Team Cross Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Downhill Training (LIVE)

Short Track: Women’s 1000m Final & Men’s Relay Semifinal

Men’s Short Track: 500m Qualifying

Men’s Skeleton: Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Qualifying

11:35pm-12:30am

Women’s Biathlon: 7.5km Sprint

USA NETWORK

2am-3:40am

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 15km (LIVE)

3:40am-6am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

6am-9:40am

Short Track: Women’s 1000m Final & Men’s Relay Semifinal & Men’s 500m; Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton: Final Run (LIVE); Third Run

9:40am-10:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10:30am-11pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. China

Ice Hockey

Men’s Speed Skating: 10,000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 15km

Women’s Biathlon: 7.5km Sprint

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Qualifying

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30am-2:30am

Women’s Curling: Korea vs. Russian Olympic Committee

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Men’s Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland

8pm-11pm

Women’s Curling: Sweden vs. Canada (LIVE)

11pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12 (DAY 8)

NBC

2:30pm-6pm

Women’s Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 4x5km Relay

Men’s Biathlon: 10km Sprint

8pm-11pm

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Monobob: First & Second Runs (LIVE)

Figure Skating: Rhythm Dance

Women’s Skeleton: Third & Final Runs

11:30pm-2am

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating: 500m

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualifying

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Final

USA NETWORK

2:30am-6am

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 4x5km Relay (LIVE)

Men’s Biathlon: 10km Sprint (LIVE)

6am-9:40am

Figure Skating: Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

9:45am-9pm

Men’s Ice Hockey: Switzerland vs. Denmark

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Norway

Speed Skating: Men’s 500m & Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 4x5km Relay

Men’s Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Final

Women’s Skeleton: Third & Final Runs

9pm-2am

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Downhill Training (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Monobob: First & Second Runs

Men’s Curling: Norway vs. Sweden

CNBC

8am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

5pm-8pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain

8pm-11pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia (LIVE)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (DAY 9)

NBC

8am-12pm

Women’s Speed Skating: 500m (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating: Team Pursuit Qualifying (LIVE)

Short Track: Men’s 500m & Women’s 3000m Relay Finals

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 4x10km Relay

10:45pm-12am

Figure Skating: Free Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating: 500m

12:30am-2am

Women’s Snowboard: Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

2am-4:40am

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 4x10km Relay (LIVE)

Women’s Biathlon: 10km Pursuit (LIVE)

4:40am-6am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden (LIVE)

6am-8am

Men’s Short Track: 500m (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track: 3000m Relay Finals (LIVE)

8am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Germany (LIVE)

10:30am-8:15pm

Men’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Germany

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. China

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden

Women’s Speed Skating: 500m

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying

Men’s Biathlon: 12.5km Pursuit

8:15pm-10:45pm

Figure Skating: Free Dance (LIVE)

10:45pm-11:10pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Pregame Show

11:10pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Semifinal (LIVE)

1:30am-2:45am

Men’s Snowboard: Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (DAY 10)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s Snowboard: Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final

Women’s Monobob: Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping: Team Large Hill

8pm-11:30pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard: Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final

Two-Man Bobsled: First & Second Runs

12:05am-2am

Men’s Snowboard: Big Air Final (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

3am-8am

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled: First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Korea

8am-10:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Semifinal (LIVE)

10:30am-8:30pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Semifinal

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Qualifying

Men’s Curling: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden

Two-Man Bobsled: Second Run

Men’s Ski Jumping: Team Large Hill

8:30pm-11pm

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard: Big Air Qualifying

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Playoff Round (LIVE)

1:30am-3:55am

Speed Skating: Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Women’s Curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden

8pm-11pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Playoff Round (LIVE)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (DAY 11)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Women’s Speed Skating: Team Pursuit

Men’s Biathlon: 4×7.5km Relay

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual 10km; Individual Large Hill

8pm-11:30pm

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Figure Skating: Short Program

Two-Man Bobsled: Third & Final Runs

Men’s Speed Skating: Team Pursuit

12:05am-2am

Men’s Alpine Skiing: Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying

USA NETWORK

4am-9:25am

Women’s Figure Skating: Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Downhill Run

9:25am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Playoff Round (LIVE)

10:30am-5pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual Large Hill & 10km

Men’s Biathlon: 4×7.5km Relay

Two-Man Bobsled: Third & Final Runs

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Qualifying

5pm-9pm

Men’s Ice Hockey: Playoff Round

9pm-11pm

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Individual Large Hill & 10km

Men’s Biathlon: 4×7.5km Relay

11pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1:30am-3:20am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Italy

8pm-11pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 12)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Finals

Women’s Biathlon: 4x6km Relay

8pm-10:30pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE); Men’s Aerials Final

Short Track: Women’s 1500m Final; Men’s 5000m Relay Final

11:05pm-1:30am

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

3:20am-3:40am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Pregame Show

3:40am-6am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinals (LIVE)

6am-8:30am

Short Track (LIVE): Women’s 1500m Quarterfinals & Semifinals & Final; Men’s 5000m Relay Final

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Finals (LIVE)

8:30am-11am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Quarterfinals (LIVE)

11am-5pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game

Men’s Curling: Great Britain vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Biathlon: 4x6km Relay

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Final

5pm-7:30pm

Ice Hockey

7:30pm-10:30pm

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Finals

10:30pm-1:55am

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Combined, Slalom Run (LIVE)

Freestyle Skiing (LIVE): Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying; Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Japan

8pm-11pm

Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Denmark (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 13)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Combined, Slalom Run

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final

Nordic Combined Skiing: Men’s Team Large Hill; Men’s Team 4x5km Relay

8pm-11:30pm

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Women’s Figure Skating: Free Skate

Women’s Speed Skating: 1000m

12:05am-2:30am

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Team 4x5km Relay

USA NETWORK

2am-5am

Women’s Speed Skating: 1000m (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Team Large Hill (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final

5am-9am

Women’s Figure Skating: Free Skate (LIVE)

9am-5pm

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Team 4x5km Relay

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final

Curling: Women’s Round Robin Game; Men’s Semifinals

5pm-7:30pm

Women’s Ice Hockey: Final

7:30pm-11:10pm

Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing: Combined Run

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing: Team 4x5km Relay

11:10pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Semifinals (LIVE)

1:30am-4am

Men’s Curling: Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Men’s Curling: Semifinals

8pm-11pm

Men’s Curling: Semifinals

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (DAY 14)

NBC

2pm-5pm

Men’s Ice Hockey: Semifinals

Men’s Speed Skating: 1000m

Men’s Biathlon: 15km Mass Start

8pm-11pm

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Short Program

Two-Woman Bobsled: First & Second Runs

11:35am-1:30am

Alpine Skiing: Team Event

Four-Man Bobsled: First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

4am-5:30am

Men’s Speed Skating: 1000m (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Ski Cross Final

5:30am-8:45am

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

8:45am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Semifinals (LIVE)

10:30am-5pm

Curling: Men’s Bronze Medal Game; Women’s Semifinals

Two-Woman Bobsled: First & Second Runs

5pm-7pm

Ice Hockey

7pm-12am

Alpine Skiing: Team Event (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing: Halfpipe Final (LIVE); Ski Cross Final

Men’s Biathlon: 15km Mass Start

12am-3:45am

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 50km (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating: 1000m

CNBC

5pm-7pm

Women’s Curling: Semifinals

8pm-11pm

Women’s Curling: Semifinals

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (DAY 15)

NBC

2:30pm-6pm

Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating: Mass Start Finals

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 50km

Women’s Biathlon: 12.5km Mass Start

8pm-11pm

Bobsled: Four-Man Final Run (LIVE); Four-Man Third Run; Two-Woman Third & Final Runs

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Free Skate

11:30pm-1:30am

Figure Skating: Gala (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

4am-6am

Women’s Biathlon: 12.5km Mass Start (LIVE)

Alpine Skiing: Team Event

6am-10am

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

Two-Woman Bobsled: Third & Final Runs

12pm-10:30pm

Men’s Curling: Gold Medal Game

Women’s Curling: Bronze Medal Game

Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating: Mass Start Finals

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing: 50km

10:30pm-11:10pm

Men’s Ice Hockey Pregame Show

11:10pm-1:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

1:30am-3:30am

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 30km (LIVE)

CNBC

8am-10:30am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

8pm-11:30pm

Women’s Curling: Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (DAY 16)

NBC

2pm-6pm

Figure Skating: Gala

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing: 30km

7pm-8pm

Olympic Gold

8pm-10:30pm

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

3:30am-8am

Men’s Ice Hockey: Gold Medal Game

Figure Skating: Gala