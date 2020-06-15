Monday, June 15: Usher Joins ‘Songland’ Season Finale

Trae Patton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 15

Songland: “Usher”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy- and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Usher and released for a global audience.

The Sixth Sense

Showtime, 10:40am

Catch a Classic!

Even if you know the famous twist ending to M. Night Shyamalan’s Oscar-nominated 1999 ghost story/psychological thriller about a boy (Oscar nominee Haley Joel Osment) who “sees dead people,” and the therapist (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him while also trying to fix his own life and reconnect with his wife (Olivia Williams), it’s still worth more viewings to see Shyamalan’s expert craftsmanship in setting up that ending through his script and direction. Plus, it’s enjoyably creepy as hell.

Antiques Roadshow: “Vintage Honolulu”

PBS, 8pm

Appraisals given 14 years ago in Honolulu are updated. While “19th-century poi pounders” is fun to say, we’d bet it’s an 1888 Joseph Nawahi oil painting that’s now valued at $300,000.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Mr. Jones”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere.

Generation Renovation: Lake House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

A picky, indecisive client who’s also a family member? Fun! This new renovation series documents designer Danielle Bryk’s journey to build a jaw-dropping vacation home with a low carbon footprint for her eco-minded sister and brother-in-law.

Independent Lens: “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”

PBS, 10pm

Activist Marion Stokes secretly recorded American television 24 hours a day from the late ’70s to 2012, creating an invaluable comprehensive archive of the media. Her 70,000 VHS tapes reveal how television shaped — and continues to shape — our world.

Tuesday, June 16

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

The reunion comes to an exhilarating close as Stassi explains the reasoning behind her embarrassing “bridezilla” behavior, Scheana and Brett argue over their infamous sexy music video, Lisa passes judgment on Max and Danica’s feud, and James discusses having to apologize to Randall after years of viciously mocking him. Finally, Jax and Brittany lash out at Andy Cohen and anyone who holds Jax accountable for his behavior.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 4”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Mae West: Dirty Blonde”

PBS, 8pm

Dive into the life and career of groundbreaking writer, performer and subversive star Mae West. Over a career spanning eight decades, she broke boundaries and possessed creative and economic powers unheard of for a female entertainer in the 1930s.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Femme Fatale Triple Feature/Musical Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two more sides of actress Ann Sheridan’s range are celebrated in tonight’s Star of the Month lineup. First, Sheridan can be seen in full femme fatale mode in the film noir classics Nora Prentiss (1947), The Unfaithful (1947) and They Drive by Night (1940). Later in the evening, enjoy her musical romantic comedy performances in Shine On, Harvest Moon (1944), The Opposite Sex (1956) and Navy Blues (1941).

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Altman and Flagg’s Co-List”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sworn enemies Altman and Flagg team up and hit the road in hopes of landing a major listing in La Jolla. Tracy gets creative to sell a Hollywood Hills artists enclave. James and David hit the hiking trails of L.A. to garner interest in a historic bungalow.

Lost Gold of World War II: “Dead Ends and New Beginnings/The Breakthrough”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes bring the season to an end tonight. First, in “Dead Ends and New Beginnings,” when a dead end in the tunnel threatens to close the door on exploration, a back door opens. Meanwhile, Bingo uncovers new possible Yamashita treasure sites beyond the mountain. Then, in “The Breakthrough,” the team finally reaches the void space under the waterfall, giving them a glimpse of what lies inside.

Frontline: “The Virus: What Went Wrong?”

PBS, 9:30pm

As COVID-19 spread from Asia to the Middle East and Europe, why was the U.S. caught so unprepared for its arrival in this country? Despite repeated warnings of a potent contagion, America’s leaders failed to prepare and protect its citizens. Why did this happen and who is accountable?

One Day at a Time: “The Politics Episode”

Pop, 9:30pm

The family comedy gifts us with an animated episode that marks the return of conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero) and matriarch Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) sister Mirtha (Gloria Estefan). Lin-Manuel Miranda also guest-stars.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 4”

NBC, 10pm

The Qualifiers round concludes and the Callbacks begin. In the final round of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. In the Callbacks, select acts will have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward to the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Sweet Home Sextuplets

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

What’s scarier: Courtney and Eric Waldrop preparing their six little ones for Halloween or for their first haircuts?

Wednesday, June 17

Friends: “Pilot”

TBS, 2:30pm

In 1994, runaway bride Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) stumbled into the Central Perk coffee shop in the pilot episode and changed TV forever. Diehard fans will forgive the supposed first meeting here between Rachel and snarky Chandler (Matthew Perry) — history was rewritten more than once in flashbacks over the course of the NBC sitcom’s 10 seasons. Just enjoy the initial sparks between future couple Rachel and nebbish Ross (David Schwimmer) and the introductions of Ross’ type-A sister Monica (Courteney Cox), earthy pal Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and lady-killer Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

The 100: “Welcome to Bardo”

The CW, 8pm

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 2 — Men in Trunks”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The guys get into their swimsuits tonight as TCM continues its summertime beach season programming event. Stars you’ll see in trunks include Johnny Weissmuller in Tarzan the Ape Man (1932); Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii (1961); Fabian and Tab Hunter in Ride the Wild Surf (1964); Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer (1968); and more.

Ultimate Tag: “Breaking All Records”

FOX, 9pm

More contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Breaking All Records.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Chesapeake Bay”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern highlights the rustic eats of the Chesapeake Bay area, from steamed shellfish doused in J.O. spice to tender Virginia ham. Regional classics include creamy peanut soup, bacon-wrapped oysters and fried soft-shell crab.

Prehistoric Road Trip

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Science correspondent and YouTube sensation Emily Graslie takes an epic road trip through America’s dinosaur country, where she encounters creatures and ecosystems that uncover secrets of our planet’s past and answer questions about its future. In the first episode, “Welcome to Fossil Country,” she meets some of the planet’s earliest life-forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles, and many surprising creatures in between.