Tuesday, June 16: ‘Frontline’ Explores What Went Wrong in COVID-19 Crisis

Courtesy of Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, June 16

Frontline: “The Virus: What Went Wrong?”

PBS, 9:30pm

As COVID-19 spread from Asia to the Middle East and Europe, why was the U.S. caught so unprepared for its arrival in this country? Despite repeated warnings of a potent contagion, America’s leaders failed to prepare and protect its citizens. Why did this happen and who is accountable?

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

The reunion comes to an exhilarating close as Stassi explains the reasoning behind her embarrassing “bridezilla” behavior, Scheana and Brett argue over their infamous sexy music video, Lisa passes judgment on Max and Danica’s feud, and James discusses having to apologize to Randall after years of viciously mocking him. Finally, Jax and Brittany lash out at Andy Cohen and anyone who holds Jax accountable for his behavior.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 4”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Mae West: Dirty Blonde”

PBS, 8pm

Dive into the life and career of groundbreaking writer, performer and subversive star Mae West. Over a career spanning eight decades, she broke boundaries and possessed creative and economic powers unheard of for a female entertainer in the 1930s.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Femme Fatale Triple Feature/Musical Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two more sides of actress Ann Sheridan’s range are celebrated in tonight’s Star of the Month lineup. First, Sheridan can be seen in full femme fatale mode in the film noir classics Nora Prentiss (1947), The Unfaithful (1947) and They Drive by Night (1940). Later in the evening, enjoy her musical romantic comedy performances in Shine On, Harvest Moon (1944), The Opposite Sex (1956) and Navy Blues (1941).

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Altman and Flagg’s Co-List”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sworn enemies Altman and Flagg team up and hit the road in hopes of landing a major listing in La Jolla. Tracy gets creative to sell a Hollywood Hills artists enclave. James and David hit the hiking trails of L.A. to garner interest in a historic bungalow.

Lost Gold of World War II: “Dead Ends and New Beginnings/The Breakthrough”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes bring the season to an end tonight. First, in “Dead Ends and New Beginnings,” when a dead end in the tunnel threatens to close the door on exploration, a back door opens. Meanwhile, Bingo uncovers new possible Yamashita treasure sites beyond the mountain. Then, in “The Breakthrough,” the team finally reaches the void space under the waterfall, giving them a glimpse of what lies inside.

One Day at a Time: “The Politics Episode”

Pop, 9:30pm

The family comedy gifts us with an animated episode that marks the return of conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero) and matriarch Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) sister Mirtha (Gloria Estefan). Lin-Manuel Miranda also guest-stars.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 4”

NBC, 10pm

The Qualifiers round concludes and the Callbacks begin. In the final round of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. In the Callbacks, select acts will have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward to the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Sweet Home Sextuplets

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

What’s scarier: Courtney and Eric Waldrop preparing their six little ones for Halloween or for their first haircuts?

Wednesday, June 17

Friends: “Pilot”

TBS, 2:30pm

In 1994, runaway bride Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) stumbled into the Central Perk coffee shop in the pilot episode and changed TV forever. Diehard fans will forgive the supposed first meeting here between Rachel and snarky Chandler (Matthew Perry) — history was rewritten more than once in flashbacks over the course of the NBC sitcom’s 10 seasons. Just enjoy the initial sparks between future couple Rachel and nebbish Ross (David Schwimmer) and the introductions of Ross’ type-A sister Monica (Courteney Cox), earthy pal Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and lady-killer Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

The 100: “Welcome to Bardo”

The CW, 8pm

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 2 — Men in Trunks”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The guys get into their swimsuits tonight as TCM continues its summertime beach season programming event. Stars you’ll see in trunks include Johnny Weissmuller in Tarzan the Ape Man (1932); Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii (1961); Fabian and Tab Hunter in Ride the Wild Surf (1964); Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer (1968); and more.

Ultimate Tag: “Breaking All Records”

FOX, 9pm

More contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Breaking All Records.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Chesapeake Bay”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern highlights the rustic eats of the Chesapeake Bay area, from steamed shellfish doused in J.O. spice to tender Virginia ham. Regional classics include creamy peanut soup, bacon-wrapped oysters and fried soft-shell crab.

Prehistoric Road Trip

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Science correspondent and YouTube sensation Emily Graslie takes an epic road trip through America’s dinosaur country, where she encounters creatures and ecosystems that uncover secrets of our planet’s past and answer questions about its future. In the first episode, “Welcome to Fossil Country,” she meets some of the planet’s earliest life-forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles, and many surprising creatures in between.

Thursday, June 18

A Whisker Away

Netflix

Original Film!

In this fanciful anime film, bright and energetic young Miyo is secretly in love with classmate Kento. When Kento repeatedly takes no notice of her, Miyo realizes that the only way to get close to him is to transform into a cat. But at some point, the boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, and she is forced to give up her life as a human.

Golf: RBC Heritage: First Round

Golf Channel, 3pm Live

Originally scheduled for April, the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tees off Thursday at Harbour Town at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “Dear Dad”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and the Council agree to tell Luly (Michele Weaver) a shocking truth, and she takes matters into her own hands. Sam (David Walton) does his best to support Robin, and she finds herself falling for him despite the chaos in her life. Meanwhile, Oliver (J. August Richards) and Peter (Kevin Daniels) finally decide to adopt, but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

HBO, 9pm

Director Ivy Meeropol examines the life of the infamous attorney who prosecuted her grandparents, convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, in the 1950s. With newly discovered archival material, the film traces Cohn’s career from his role in the McCarthy hearings to his death from AIDS in 1986.

Killer Couples

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The gripping true-crime series launches Season 14 with the case of Kelsey Berreth. In 2018, the Colorado mom went missing as her manipulative fiancé was having a clandestine romance.

Labor of Love: “40 Year Old… Fathers”

FOX, 9pm

The dating show continues to put Kristy’s suitors through their paces as potential papas. Tonight: Who can endure a labor simulation the longest? And with the fewest number of bleeps?

Mountain Men: “Beasts of Burden”

History, 9pm

Backcountry bravery abounds in this hour of the long-running reality staple. Ozarks bladesmither Jason Hawk weathers a serious cut on the job; mountain-lion hunter Jake Herak saves his dogs from a pack of wolves in Montana; and Idaho’s Youren brothers, modern-day frontiersmen, break a feisty colt.

Blindspot: “Fire & Brimstone”

NBC, 9pm

When Ice Cream (David Clayton Rogers), the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life-and-death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.

Broke: “The Test”

CBS, 9:30pm

Guest Star Alert!

Cheech Marin guest-stars as Luis’ (Izzy Diaz) dad, Don Dominguez, in the new episode “The Test.” Don, who works for Javier’s (Jaime Camil) wealthy father, has come to check on how Javier has handled being cut off financially.

Total Recall

AMC, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

In director Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 sci-fi/action classic set in the not-too-distant future, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a man who takes a virtual trip to Mars and finds that the experience has altered his mind. Another personality emerges, telling him that people are after him and that he must go to Mars for real. Which personality is the right one, though? Sharon Stone also stars in this film filled with so much nonstop action that you may be struggling to catch your breath every bit as much some of the Mars inhabitants are when their atmosphere is turned off by Ronny Cox’s sinister Cohaagen.

Top Chef: “Finito!”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

In an epic Italian showdown, the final three All Stars cook the meal of their lives in an effort to take home the ultimate title and prize. To win, they’ll need to impress not only the judges — Tom, Padma, Gail and Nilou Motamed — but also culinary superstars Mauro Colagreco, Clare Smyth, Marcus Samuelsson, Janice Wong, Tony Mantuano, eighth-generation Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and Food & Wine magazine’s Hunter Lewis. It’s a fight to the bitter end, but only one will finally be crowned Top Chef.

Yum and Yummer: “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Heading back to his Southern roots, Eddie Jackson is on the hunt for the best chicken dinners. Taking comfort food to the next level, these favorite dishes are trashy, messy and spicy. Winner, winner, it’s chicken for dinner!

The Bold Type: “Snow Day”

Freeform, 10pm

A blizzard hits NYC, and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face-to-face with his ex.

Alone: “The Rock House”

History, 10pm

The participants get to work building shelters that can make it for the long haul. One person chooses the security of stone to give him the protection he needs from the elements, while another can’t find the right place to call home. Others turn their attention to procuring food, inadvertently drawing the attention of dangerous predators.

Destination Fear: “Behind the Screams”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In this hourlong special, Dakota and Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder look back together at some of their scariest, most insane and sometimes outrageous moments to date from their haunted road trip series. Plus, they’ll answer viewer-submitted questions, give insider information and insights, and offer up some bonus footage and evidence.

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate

Syfy, 11pm

New Series!

Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) hosts this series based on the popular Comic-Con event, in which a rotating panel of celebrities unleash their inner geeks to debate the most burning questions in sci fi, fantasy, horror, comic books and related genres. A droid sidekick named DB-8 will be on hand to fact-check as panelists try to settle once and for all questions like “Who’d be a worse boss — Darth Vader or the Joker?” before a live audience. Eight episodes that completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production will air.