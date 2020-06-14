Sunday, June 14: A Mysterious Englishman Moves to Delhi in ‘Beecham House’

Courtesy of ITV/FREMANTLE

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, June 14

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) both co-wrote and directed this original series, set primarily in Delhi near the dawning of the 19th century. As the six-part drama opens, former soldier John Beecham (Tom Bateman), about to start business as a trader, buys an imposing mansion surrounded by exotic woods and pristine lawns. The secrecy that surrounds his life quickly attracts speculative gossip from his new neighbors, however. Lesley Nicol, Lara Dutta, Leo Suter and Dakota Blue Richards also star.

NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other NASCAR Cup Series stars compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hollywood Game Night: “7 Seconds of Kressley”

NBC, 7pm

Carson Kressley, Laverne Cox and Jeremy Sisto face off against Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson and Lauren Lapkus in comical party games. Host Jane Lynch serves as gamemaster as the two teams go head-to-head for a $25,000 grand prize.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Yacht Rock”

AXS TV, 8pm

Get swept away with Christopher Cross, Chicago and more mellow artists in this look at the best of the relaxing “yacht rock” genre.

Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed

PBS, 8pm

Discover the little-known yet profound role Prince Albert played in shaping Victorian Britain. Professor Saul David examines Albert’s influence and innovative ideas, which transformed the nation’s fortunes and created a legacy that lives on today.

Let’s Go for a Run

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Running is hard work, so why not sit back and watch others do it in a couple of films tonight that feature distance running? First up is Best Picture Oscar winner Chariots of Fire (1981), based on the true story of two runners competing for different personal reasons at the 1924 Olympics and boasting an Oscar-winning musical score by Vangelis that has become nearly synonymous with race-running. Then, 1962’s The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner follows a youth in a detention center whose skill at running helps him reevaluate his life.

Quiz, Episode 3

AMC, 9pm

Series Finale!

Persecuted and hounded by the public and press, Charles (Matthew Macfadyen), Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen (Michael Jibson) head to court. As their trial begins and Paul (Mark Bonnar) seeks to triumph over those who attempted to hack the game show that is his life’s work, it seems the case for the prosecution is a slam dunk when even the judge is making “is that your final answer” jokes. But in life, as on a game show, the answers to even the most apparently straightforward questions are not always obvious.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Aloe Blacc”

AXS TV, 9pm

Host Daryl Hall chats and performs with multitalented musician Aloe Blacc.

30 for 30: “Long Gone Summer”

ESPN, 9pm

In the summer of 1998, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa embarked on a historic chase of Roger Maris’ iconic record of 61 home runs in a single season. This 30 for 30 documentary recalls how seismic and emotional the story was, even as the legitimacy of McGwire and Sosa’s accomplishments would later be called into question. “Long Gone Summer” includes in-depth interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, who talk at length about the subject for the first time in over two decades.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

They’ve come a long way since getting their hands marked by a red Sharpie for poor knife skills. Now the final two stars vie to win $25,000 for charity.

Timeless Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Megan (Rachel Skarsten) seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband named Thomas (Brant Daugherty) and two adorable children. She then finds herself awakening from a coma — and discovers she is not and has never been married. But when she meets Thomas for real, she seizes the chance to help him fall in love with her, again — for the first time.

I Know This Much Is True

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

The family saga based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel and starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey concludes.

World War II: Race to Victory

History, 9pm

New Miniseries!

This three-part, six-hour documentary series marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — the end of World War II in Europe — with a look at the race between Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin to not only defeat Hitler and win the war, but also to gain power and an ideological stronghold in the world. It explores how the three superpowers those men led found themselves in an uneasy alliance fraught with power struggles, false promises and deadly suspicions of each other.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 5 opening episode, a student from an all-female college is found dead, and Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university drinking societies to find the killer.

Billions

Showtime, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Due to the suspension of production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 5 of the hit show starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti will take a pause, with remaining episodes to air later this year.

Snowpiercer: “Justice Never Boarded”

TNT, 9pm

Tensions between Third Class and First Class are boiling as Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages the trial of the Snowpiercer killer. Third Class threatens a work stoppage, demanding representation on the jury, and Melanie makes a fateful decision about which side to favor.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Karen — Marilyn Monroe”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Karen has been collecting Marilyn Monroe memorabilia for over 30 years and has amassed a collection of more than 2,000 items — all proudly displayed in her museum-like “Marilyn Room.” She shares some of her most treasured pieces, including one of Monroe’s bodysuits; eyeliner and mascara once used by Monroe; a design sketch from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; as well as a rare book inscribed to Monroe and her playwright husband Arthur Miller.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “South Africa”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Chef Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the wilderness of South Africa as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local “braai.” He leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean, harvests mussels on treacherous rocks and immerses himself into the local township culture, all before cooking with beloved local chef Zola Nene for a revered Zulu chief.

Insecure

HBO, 10:20pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the Issa Rae-helmed comedy comes to an end. HBO has already renewed the series, saying, “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny] and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season. As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Monday, June 15

The Sixth Sense

Showtime, 10:40am

Catch a Classic!

Even if you know the famous twist ending to M. Night Shyamalan’s Oscar-nominated 1999 ghost story/psychological thriller about a boy (Oscar nominee Haley Joel Osment) who “sees dead people,” and the therapist (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him while also trying to fix his own life and reconnect with his wife (Olivia Williams), it’s still worth more viewings to see Shyamalan’s expert craftsmanship in setting up that ending through his script and direction. Plus, it’s enjoyably creepy as hell.

Antiques Roadshow: “Vintage Honolulu”

PBS, 8pm

Appraisals given 14 years ago in Honolulu are updated. While “19th-century poi pounders” is fun to say, we’d bet it’s an 1888 Joseph Nawahi oil painting that’s now valued at $300,000.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Mr. Jones”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere.

Generation Renovation: Lake House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

A picky, indecisive client who’s also a family member? Fun! This new renovation series documents designer Danielle Bryk’s journey to build a jaw-dropping vacation home with a low carbon footprint for her eco-minded sister and brother-in-law.

Songland: “Usher”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy- and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Usher and released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”

PBS, 10pm

Activist Marion Stokes secretly recorded American television 24 hours a day from the late ’70s to 2012, creating an invaluable comprehensive archive of the media. Her 70,000 VHS tapes reveal how television shaped — and continues to shape — our world.

Tuesday, June 16

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

The reunion comes to an exhilarating close as Stassi explains the reasoning behind her embarrassing “bridezilla” behavior, Scheana and Brett argue over their infamous sexy music video, Lisa passes judgment on Max and Danica’s feud, and James discusses having to apologize to Randall after years of viciously mocking him. Finally, Jax and Brittany lash out at Andy Cohen and anyone who holds Jax accountable for his behavior.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 4”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Mae West: Dirty Blonde”

PBS, 8pm

Dive into the life and career of groundbreaking writer, performer and subversive star Mae West. Over a career spanning eight decades, she broke boundaries and possessed creative and economic powers unheard of for a female entertainer in the 1930s.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Femme Fatale Triple Feature/Musical Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two more sides of actress Ann Sheridan’s range are celebrated in tonight’s Star of the Month lineup. First, Sheridan can be seen in full femme fatale mode in the film noir classics Nora Prentiss (1947), The Unfaithful (1947) and They Drive by Night (1940). Later in the evening, enjoy her musical romantic comedy performances in Shine On, Harvest Moon (1944), The Opposite Sex (1956) and Navy Blues (1941).

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Altman and Flagg’s Co-List”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sworn enemies Altman and Flagg team up and hit the road in hopes of landing a major listing in La Jolla. Tracy gets creative to sell a Hollywood Hills artists enclave. James and David hit the hiking trails of L.A. to garner interest in a historic bungalow.

Lost Gold of World War II: “Dead Ends and New Beginnings/The Breakthrough”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes bring the season to an end tonight. First, in “Dead Ends and New Beginnings,” when a dead end in the tunnel threatens to close the door on exploration, a back door opens. Meanwhile, Bingo uncovers new possible Yamashita treasure sites beyond the mountain. Then, in “The Breakthrough,” the team finally reaches the void space under the waterfall, giving them a glimpse of what lies inside.

Frontline: “The Virus: What Went Wrong?”

PBS, 9:30pm

As COVID-19 spread from Asia to the Middle East and Europe, why was the U.S. caught so unprepared for its arrival in this country? Despite repeated warnings of a potent contagion, America’s leaders failed to prepare and protect its citizens. Why did this happen and who is accountable?

One Day at a Time: “The Politics Episode”

Pop, 9:30pm

The family comedy gifts us with an animated episode that marks the return of conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero) and matriarch Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) sister Mirtha (Gloria Estefan). Lin-Manuel Miranda also guest-stars.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 4”

NBC, 10pm

The Qualifiers round concludes and the Callbacks begin. In the final round of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. In the Callbacks, select acts will have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward to the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Sweet Home Sextuplets

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

What’s scarier: Courtney and Eric Waldrop preparing their six little ones for Halloween or for their first haircuts?