On Demand DVD New Releases March 9-15

Spies in Disguise In this animated film, the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, leaving him to rely on his nerdy scientist pal to save the world — and return him to his human state. Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rachel Brosnahan (PG, 1:42) 3/10



Bombshell Ripped from the headlines and featuring a tour de force of Hollywood talent, this riveting drama tells the story of the women at FOX News (Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson) who exposed CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon (R, 1:49) 3/10

Uncut Gems (pictured above) This riveting drama stars Adam Sandler — in a career high — as a charismatic jeweler who takes a high-stakes risk in pursuit of the windfall of a lifetime. But balancing business, family and plenty of adversaries may be more than he can handle. Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield (R, 2:15) 3/10



Charlie’s Angels A new generation of female agents is working for the Townsend Agency as the iconic television franchise gets a refreshed look and cast. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks (PG-13, 1:58) 3/10



