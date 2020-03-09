Monday, March 9: Neil deGrasse Tyson Presents ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’

Cosmos Studios

All Times Eastern.

Monday, March 9

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

National Geographic, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey premieres tonight with the episodes “Ladders to the Stars” and “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Cosmos: Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Commercial”

CBS, 8pm

Creative differences arise when Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) decides to film a local TV commercial for his business in the new episode “Welcome to the Commercial.”

All American: “Decisions”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about. Billy (Taye Diggs) makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the 9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as first responders in Austin, Texas, concludes with a two-hour finale tonight.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon as the Blind Auditions continue.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Disasters at Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Monday salute to movies dealing with various ocean-related themes starts today and will continue over the following three Mondays. Today’s primetime focus is on films about sea disasters, beginning with The Poseidon Adventure (1972) and also including The Sea Wolf (1941), The Last Voyage (1960), A Night to Remember (1958) and The Wreck of the Mary Deare (1959).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “A Big, White Thumb”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) takes her relationship with Bob (Billy Gardell) to the next level when she invites him to her church in the new episode “A Big, White Thumb.”

Better Call Saul: “Namaste”

AMC, 9pm

In tonight’s new episode we get some more clarity on Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transition to Saul as he doubles down on “Saul Goodman,” while a deeply conflicted Kim (Rhea Seehorn) brings him an interesting proposition. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) attempts to smooth things over with his family.

Black Lightning

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) in the Season 3 finale.

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new batch of 11 talented bakers compete to create delectable and delightful springtime desserts in the hope of earning praise from judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The bakers’ skills and techniques must measure up in themed challenges celebrating spring, from starry nights, playful puppies and flower crowns to margaritas for Mom, crafty yard sales and parties for prom. Only one baker will rise to the top to take home the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion.

Twisted Love: “Hell to Pay”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Holly Harvey’s mom goes to prison, Holly goes to stay with her religious grandparents, Carl and Sarah. Around this time, Holly and a girl named Sandy Ketchum meet and fall in love with each other. When Holly’s grandmother finds out, she decides to do whatever it takes to keep the girls apart, and her efforts end with a ghastly double murder.

Spy Games: “The Final Mission”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

The final three competitors face off in a grand finale challenge, but only one walks away with $100,000. Alliances and friendships are forgotten as the drive to win at any cost takes over. The Assessors test the contestants on all they’ve learned and watch them put their mental and physical skills into action for the final mission.

Breeders: “No Accident”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “No Accident,” Paul (Martin Freeman) begins to wonder if he’s the cause of his accident-prone son’s (George Wakeman) frequent injuries.

Stranger Among Us: “Blood on the Court”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Basketball star Patrick Dennehy seems destined for the NBA, until he suddenly vanishes without a trace in the summer of 2003. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies join forces to discover a heartbreaking series of scandals, betrayals, threats and coverups that all point to the most unlikely of suspects, culminating in a dramatic pursuit no one would have predicted.

Manifest: “Airplane Bottles”

NBC, 10pm

As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive (Luna Blaise) frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke (Matt Long) comes to Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn.

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “Janice”

AMC, 10:05pm

While searching for Fredwynn (André Benjamin) at the shareholders’ meeting, the gang has their first encounter with Octavio. Janice (Sally Field) explores her past. “Hopefully in life, we’re all sort of taking these journeys without knowing that we are,” Field shares. “[Although] not quite as fanciful as this is, because this is very fanciful. But certainly, that’s why I wanted to do the show. It’s this treasure hunt they get caught up in and it becomes about their whole lives, really, and they find out who they are within that.”

Tuesday, March 10

The Karate Kid

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directed this culturally influential contemporary classic about a teenager (Ralph Macchio) in a new town who is taught karate by his apartment building’s handyman (Oscar nominee Pat Morita) in order to defend himself against his bullies and compete in a tournament. Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove and William Zabka also star.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Tonight marks the end of the whirlwind season, as airline pilot Peter Weber is faced with his most important decision yet.

NCIS: “In a Nutshell”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “In a Nutshell,” NCIS investigates the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago, and the team stumbles across a storage container filled with dollhouses that display re-creations of murder scenes.

The Flash: “Death of the Speed Force”

The CW, 8pm

Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

The Resident: “Doll E. Wood”

FOX, 8pm

When a drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing onstage, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Ezra (returning guest star Eli Gelb) make a potentially life-saving discovery in the new episode “Doll E. Wood.”

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live

Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks are in San Antonio to face the Spurs. In TNT’s second game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are in the Bay Area to battle Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors.

FBI: “Broken Promises”

CBS, 9pm

The team tries to find a common thread between murders that appear to be politically motivated in the new episode “Broken Promises.”

Empire: “Talk Less”

FOX, 9pm

Lucious (Terrence Howard) hunts for a record deal for Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson), but is met with surprising feedback from the label execs in the new episode “Talk Less.”

Women of Troy

HBO, 9pm

This documentary explores how the USC Trojans women’s basketball teams of the 1980s, led by star Cheryl Miller, changed the women’s game forever with their up-tempo style and superior athleticism.

Diabolical

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series chronicling devious masterminds who use their wits and wiles to manipulate, seduce and try to get away with murder returns for Season 3.

This Is Us: “New York, New York, New York”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons visit New York City.

For Life: “Marie”

ABC, 10pm

In a unique episode going back nine years, Marie (Joy Bryant) struggles in her marriage to Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) as she deals with the turbulence of Aaron’s arrest, trial and incarceration.

Wednesday, March 11

The Circle Brazil

Netflix

New Series!

Be yourself, or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when the popular strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed investigative series returns for Season 2. It provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy series about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through a rough inner-city high school, the stakes get even higher for the group, who had thought their lives were about to return to what passes for normal.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s Wednesday NBA doubleheader has Thon Maker and the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Sacramento for a battle with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Kings.

The Masked Singer: “Last but Not Least: Group C Kickoff!”

FOX, 8pm

The six celebrity singers of Group C take the stage to compete for the first time in the new episode “Last but Not Least: Group C Kickoff!”

NHL Hockey: San Jose at Chicago

NBCSN, 8pm Live

Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks head to Chicago’s United Center for a Wednesday Night Hockey clash with Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Star of the Month: Joe E. Brown

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actor/comedian Joseph Evans Brown (better known as Joe E. Brown) continues to get the TCM spotlight on Wednesdays this month. You can enjoy more of Brown’s memorable smile and impeccable comic timing in tonight’s lineup of films that begins with Fireman, Save My Child (1932) and also includes Elmer, the Great (1933), Alibi Ike (1935), Local Boy Makes Good (1931) and more.

SEAL Team: “Objects in Mirror”

CBS, 9pm

Guest Star Alert!

Bravo Team travels overseas for a training exercise meant to be a ruse for a secret hostage-rescue mission. NASCAR star Austin Dillon gives the team a driving lesson in the new episode “Objects in Mirror.”

Nancy Drew: “The Haunting of Nancy Drew”

The CW, 9pm

While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devastating truth.

LEGO Masters: “Need for Speed/Super-Bridges”

FOX, 9pm

The remaining contestants are given two engineering challenges in the new episode “Need for Speed/Super-Bridges.” They must build a fun and fast car, then construct a visually impressive and superstrong bridge.

S.W.A.T.: “Knockout”

CBS, 10pm

Guest Star Alert!

The SWAT team gets put in the middle of a kidnapping case when a prizefighter’s wife is abducted. Bill Bellamy guest-stars as a boxing promoter and Laila Ali guest-stars as herself in the new episode “Knockout.”

Dave: “Hypospadias”

FXX, 10pm

Ally (Taylor Misiak) tries to open Dave (Dave Burd) up to new sexual experiences but inadvertently exposes his deepest, darkest insecurities in the new episode “Hypospadias.”

Year of the Rabbit: “Sniper”

IFC, 10:30pm

In the new episode “Sniper,” a mystery marksman is claiming victims in London. Rabbit (Matt Berry) must protect the visiting prince of Bulgaria, all while dealing with the prince’s sister and an old flame who might be the murderer.