Friday, June 11: Comedy Series ‘Timewasters’ Travels to IMDb TV

Friday, June 11

Timewasters

IMDb TV

New Series!

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, debuts Seasons 1 and 2 of this half-hour British comedy about a struggling four-piece South London jazz band who time-travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats. In the first season, the band travels to 1920s high-society London — encountering pop-culture luminaries, historical figures and everyday citizens — while in the second season, the time-traveling quartet is transported to London in the 1950s.

Flack

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

This mix of drama and comedy that is set in a world of high-stakes public relations and shows the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes returns for a six-episode second season, all of which is available today. Anna Paquin plays Robyn — a flack who’s a sharp and witty publicist and an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life. Sophie Okonedo, Rebecca Benson and Lydia Wilson also star. Daniel Dae Kim, Sam Neill and Martha Plimpton are among the guest stars in Season 2, and Paquin’s husband, Stephen Moyer, directs Episodes 5 and 6.

Home Before Dark

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

In the 10-episode second season of this dramatic mystery series, which stars Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess and is inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation — with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance. The first two episodes are available today.

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It

discovery+

Charged with a brutal murder, a Connecticut man claims his innocence, insisting “the devil made me do it.” For the first time in U.S. history, the existence of demonic forces is used as a defense at trial. This documentary examines the harrowing events leading up to the murder and the astonishing court case that followed. Getting to the very heart of evil and to where the actual terror lies, the family — aided by renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — must do battle with overpowering demons. Based on the real-life inspiration for the current horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, this special dives into the true story, with never-before-seen interviews with the family, the Warrens, the defendant’s lawyer and local police.

Zenimation

Disney+

Season Premiere!

This series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films — including scenes from Disney’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, all the way through to the studio’s latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Relax and refresh your senses with an aural experience as Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films.

Love, Victor

Hulu

Season Premiere!

This popular teen drama returns with 10 new episodes this month. Season 2 picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).

Skater Girl

Netflix

Original Film!

A teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skateboarder and competing in the national championship.

Wish Dragon

Netflix

Original Film!

In this computer-animated fantasy comedy, Din (voice of Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest. Constance Wu and Will Yun Lee are also part of the voice cast.

Lupin: Part 2

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As the French mystery thriller returns for Season 2, Assane (Omar Sy) is pursued by Hubert (Hervé Pierre) and his henchmen, scrambles to find Raoul (Etan Simon), and wins an unlikely new ally while he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Soccer: UEFA Euro 2020: Group Stage

ESPN, beginning at 2:30pm Live

Postponed from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament features 24 of Europe’s best national soccer teams competing in 11 different cities throughout the continent. Group Stage action begins today with Turkey vs. Italy in Rome. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC televise the tournament through July 11.

Queen Elizabeth II 95th Birthday

BBC America, beginning at 3pm

BBC America celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday with two documentary presentations: The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II (2012) and Our Queen (2013).

Camille

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actress Oscar nominee Greta Garbo leads the cast of this 1936 romantic drama, the most well-known and acclaimed of the several adaptations of Alexandre Dumas’ tear-jerkingly tragic tale. In mid-19th-century Paris, vivacious courtesan Marguerite Gautier (Garbo) is looking for a provider with whom to settle down. She winds up losing her heart to attentive young attorney Armand Duval (Robert Taylor), but their cultural divide and her fragile health may compromise any chance they have for happiness. Lionel Barrymore also stars in the film, which was directed by George Cukor.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

New Series!

The popular, long-running series America’s Funniest Home Videos has often featured humorous video submissions starring pets and other animals, mixed in among clips of toddlers saying outrageous things or dads taking footballs to the groin. But in Nat Geo Wild’s new spinoff, America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, animal lovers won’t have to sit through boring human videos to get to the stuff they really want — this series, befitting its home channel, is all about hilarious and cute critter content.

Emergency: “Plains, Trains and Auto Defrost”

ABC, 8pm

Relive intense 911 calls detailing a private plane crash in Wasilla, Alaska; a car stuck on the train tracks in Ogden, Utah; a child who is choking on a key in Waukesha, Wisconsin; and a group of girls who barricade themselves inside the bathroom while burglars ransack their New Orleans rental home.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Border Town Bonanza”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad has never been on a home search this far north in Upstate New York. He’s meeting his newest winners Kyron and Brianna in Massena, right on the U.S./Canadian border. It’s beautiful, semi-rural countryside, perfect to raise a young family. Even though it’s winter, Kyron and Brianna would love a pool in their dream home to entertain their kids, extended family and friends during the long summers. David finds some incredible houses to tempt them, all with a country charm of their own, and with extremely good value for the money.

NBC Movie of the Week: “Minions”

NBC, 8pm

This animated 2015 prequel to the Despicable Me franchise follows the title characters — protective leader Kevin, teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob (all voiced by Pierre Coffin) — as they go on a road trip where they’ll earn a shot to work for a new boss, the world’s first female supervillain, and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

After navigating some tough losses and big obstacles, will Mama June Shannon make it through to the other side?

Saturday, June 12

Tennis: French Open: Women’s Singles Final

NBC, 9am Live

NBC presents live coverage of the 2021 French Open women’s singles final match at Roland Garros in Paris.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities

FS2, 1pm Live

Prior to this evening’s start of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS2 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.

NTT IndyCar Series: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race 1

NBC, 2pm Live

IndyCar stars take on the 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street circuit on Detroit’s Belle Isle for two races this weekend. Race 2 is Sunday on NBC.

Westminster Masters Agility Championship Finals

FOX, 5pm Live

One of the highlights of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show weekend is this event that features agility dogs that have achieved higher titles competing on a Masters-level course. Enjoy the best of this year’s agility entrants as FOX airs the finals of the latest competition.

Ship of Fools

TCM, 5:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Vivien Leigh’s final film role was in the lead of this 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama from director Stanley Kramer. Set aboard an ocean liner bound for Germany from Mexico in the 1930s, the story follows various passengers as they struggle with their tangled relations and the rise of Nazism. The stellar cast also includes Best Actor Oscar nominee Oskar Werner, Best Actress Oscar nominee Simone Signoret, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Michael Dunn, José Ferrer and Lee Marvin. Screenwriter Abby Mann received an Oscar nomination for adapting Katherine Anne Porter’s 1962 novel, and the film won Oscars for its black-and-white cinematography and art direction.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Three options are on the table for FOX’s Saturday regional game: the San Francisco Giants at the Washington Nationals, the Houston Astros at the Minnesota Twins or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 1

FS1, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm)

This year, due to the pandemic, the famous Westminster dog show — traditionally held in February inside Madison Square Garden — moves to a new month and to a new, outdoor location: Lyndhurst, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Tarrytown, New York. But it still features plenty of cute doggos vying for Best in Show, including first-time entrants from four breeds recently recognized by the American Kennel Club: the barbet (Sporting group), Belgian Laekenois (Herding), Biewer terrier (Toy) and dogo Argentino (Working). Tonight’s first evening of breed judging features the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups. The remaining breeds, and Best in Show, will be judged tomorrow night on FOX.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Location, Location, Location”

BBC America, 8pm

There are unexpected outcomes for both families when an infestation at the nursery burrow forces the Whiskers to make a risky move with their youngest pups. Meanwhile, heavily pregnant Flint Lockwood leads Hakuna Matata in search of a new home in which to raise her imminent new litter.

Vikings: “The Signal”/“Lost Souls”

History, 8pm

Two new installments of the historical drama’s final batch of episodes air tonight. First, in “The Signal,” it’s Election Day in Kattegat, and all eyes are on the voting. But strangers arriving at the harbor may force an unexpected outcome. Meanwhile, Ivar receives the signal from Prince Dir that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg. Then, in “Lost Souls,” Prince Igor receives a hero’s welcome in Novgorod but back in Kiev the mood is darker; Prince Oleg will not be giving up the fight. Meanwhile, Ubbe’s settlers are overjoyed to find land, but it’s not the Golden Land they expected.

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by a true story, this film follows Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll), who has no memory of how she was left for dead in the woods. She begins a long and painful recovery while searching her shattered memory to unlock the mystery of who did this to her. With the help of her mother (Jennie Garth), Ashley had to fight for her life three times — first in the woods, then in the hospital and finally in court.

Young Dylan

Nickelodeon, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere episode “Food for the Soul,” Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago with his mother when a change in the plan causes him to question their relationship and prompts the Wilson family to help him through this latest crisis.

The Baker’s Son

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Matt’s (Brant Daugherty) passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie (Eloise Mumford) — Matt’s childhood friend and true love — for help.

Sunday, June 13

Kevin Can @#$% Himself

AMC+

New Series!

One week before its premiere on the linear AMC network, watch the premiere of this new series on the AMC+ streaming service. Housewife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) decides to fight back against her subservient life married to a man-child husband (Eric Petersen). The series goes back and forth between the “sitcom” part of her life and the grittier inner workings of her mind.

Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final

NBC, 9am Live

The men’s singles final of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris airs today on NBC.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Preliminary Activities

FS2, 1pm Live

Prior to this evening’s conclusion of the famed annual Westminster dog show, enjoy live coverage of pre-event activities this afternoon as FS2 offers select live coverage of Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries.

NASCAR All-Star Race

FS1, 6pm Live

We don’t have the space here to explain all the intricacies of the NASCAR All-Star Race’s new format, but there will be a six-round, 100-lap race for a $1 million prize at Texas Motor Speedway. Action starts with the NASCAR All-Star Open, giving drivers a last shot at qualifying for the main event.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Diving-A

NBC, 7pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving continue with the finals of the men’s springboard.

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Group Judging, Night 2

FOX, 7:30pm Live (pre-show at 7pm)

Tonight’s Westminster lineup features the judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups, followed by the determination of which doggo is Best in Show. The Working and Sporting groups, respectively, feature the dogo Argentino and the barbet, two of the four breeds making their debuts at Westminster this year. This year’s event is being held outdoors at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, New York.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm

Original Film!

Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle. Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner.

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the novel The Fortune Hunter by Suzy Spencer, this film is inspired by the true story of multimillionaire Steven Beard (Eli Gabay), a retired broadcasting executive who falls hard for Celeste (Julie Benz), an attractive mother and waitress who served him his nightly cocktail at the local country club in Austin, Texas. In 1995, the 70-year-old widow married Celeste and showered her with homes, cars, jewelry and designer clothes. But that wasn’t enough. Celeste was admitted into a mental health facility for depression, where in the film she meets and seduces fellow patient Tracey Tarlton (Justine Warrington), convincing her that the only way they could be together would be to murder Steven.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 8pm

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials continues tonight with the finals of the men’s 400-meter individual medley, men’s 400-meter freestyle and women’s 400-meter individual medley swimming events. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

Museum Capers

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two 1960s heist comedies involving people trying to swipe valuable items from museums are the focus of tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First, in How to Steal a Million (1966), legendary art collector Charles Bonnet (Hugh Griffith) lends his prized (and, in reality, a forged replica) Cellini Venus to a prestigious Paris museum. Before tests can be done that would prove the Venus is a fake, though, Bonnet’s disapproving daughter Nicole (Audrey Hepburn) enlists the services of “society burglar” Simon Dermott (Peter O’Toole) to steal the million-dollar statue and protect her father’s secret. Eli Wallach also stars in William Wyler’s delightful film. Tonight’s second feature is Topkapi (1964), a skillfully directed, fun-filled and suspenseful blend of romance and comedy shimmering with hilarity, action and great performances. Trouble brews in the Turkish city of Istanbul when Elizabeth Lipp (Melina Mercouri) recruits her former lover, Walter Harper (Maximilian Schell), in a scheme to heist the pride of the city’s Topkapi museum: a jewel-encrusted dagger. But the job soon turns into a high-tension, high-wire act when bumbling fall guy Arthur Simon Simpson (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Peter Ustinov) and other amateurs hired as help get more than they had bargained for. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Fear the Walking Dead: “The Beginning”

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

No spoilers were being shared for the Season 6 conclusion of the popular series, but hopefully our favorite group of survivors has taken care of Virginia by now. Whatever the outcome, the good news is that the series has been renewed for a seventh season.

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell: “Trans in Texas”

CNN, 9pm

Season Finale!

W. Kamau Bell travels to Dallas to listen and learn about the joys and struggles of the Black transgender community.

Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou

HLN, 9pm

New Series!

This investigative true-crime docuseries will devote each season to a focus on deadly crimes unique to a certain U.S. location. The theme for the four-episode Season 1 is “Blood on the Bayou,” with this week and next featuring two hourlong episodes about crimes in the Louisiana bayou. That kicks off tonight with the episode “Southern Harm,” about the hunt for one of the most prolific serial killers in Louisiana history, followed by “Big Easy Black Widow,” about a scheming woman whose husbands keep turning up dead.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Diving-B

NBC, 9pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving conclude with the finals of the women’s platform.

Tuca & Bertie

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

Season Premiere!

The animated comedy moves from Netflix to its new home at Adult Swim as it kicks off Season 2. In the new season, bird best friends Tuca (voice of Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are both full of ghosts. Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later; right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore. Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity.

Monday, June 14

The Real Manhunter

Acorn TV

New Series!

This eight-part docuseries (all episodes available today) explores the real-life cases of former police detective Colin Sutton, the inspiration for the British drama Manhunt.

Rūrangi

Hulu

New Series!

This New Zealand series follows transgender activist Caz Davis, who, after skipping town a decade earlier, returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned.

All About Eve

FXM, 7:35am

Fasten your seat belts — it’s going to be a bumpy night! A whopping 14 Oscar nominations went to writer/director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s iconic and sardonic 1950 show business saga, a record that went unmatched until Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016) each tied it about half a century later. The drama follows maturing stage diva Margo Channing (Bette Davis), who is moved enough by the straits of wide-eyed fan Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) to take her on as an assistant. It isn’t long, though, before the not-so-naive apprentice craftily works Margo’s inner circle against one another in furtherance of her own aspirations to stardom. The film won six of the Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture; Best Director and Best Writing, Screenplay (both to Mankiewicz); and Best Supporting Actor (George Sanders). Davis and Baxter were both nominated for Best Actress, and costars Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter received Best Supporting Actress nods. The stellar cast also includes Hugh Marlowe, Gary Merrill and Marilyn Monroe in one of her earliest roles.

All American: “Ready or Not”

The CW, 8pm

When Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) quarterback must miss the game against Westlake, Spencer puts extra pressure on himself and his young teammates because of what is at stake. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) grow worried when Willie (guest star Brent Jennings) doesn’t show up to the game as promised and Billy learns something about Willie he wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Spencer takes a walk down memory lane as Coop’s (Bre-Z) 18th birthday nears.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Come Hell or High Water!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Come Hell or High Water!,” the chefs must replicate the very first challenge in Hell’s Kitchen history: breaking down squid perfectly for Chef Ramsay.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 8pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 100-meter butterfly, men’s 100-meter breaststroke and women’s 400-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

TCM Remembers Norman Lloyd

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the life and career of iconic actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd with a programming tribute tonight. Lloyd, who passed away May 11 at the age of 106, was known for playing the saboteur himself in Hitchcock’s Saboteur (1942) and was part of the original company of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theatre. His eight-decade career saw him work in all media including Broadway, television, film and radio, with stints as director and producer. The lineup for the Lloyd tribute starts with Saboteur, and includes Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival, a 2016 special in which Lloyd discusses his career; Limelight (1952); He Ran All the Way (1951); and The Southerner (1945).

Hoarders: Hungry for Help

A&E, 9pm

This retrospective special features some of the series’ most extreme food hoards. Hosted by resident clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio and extreme cleanup specialist Cory Chalmers, viewers revisit individuals who struggled to get relief from the mounting hoards of food they’ve accumulated.

The Republic of Sarah

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Schoolteacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) fights back against the mining company trying to take over her small town by declaring its independence as its own country, and now she’s in charge.

BBQ Brawl

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The Brawl is back and bigger than ever! The brightest and most buzzworthy barbecue minds in America are ready to battle for the coveted title of Master of ’Cue. Bobby Flay and Michael Symon face off again and this time they’re joined by a third team captain, Eddie Jackson, who’s ready to take the competition to a whole new level. In this high-stakes battle, a captain could lose his entire team and get knocked out before the finale, so they’re ready to do everything they can to stay in the game.

HouseBroken: “Who’s Wild?”

FOX, 9pm

A wild raccoon causes mayhem after Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) invites him to join the therapy group in the new episode “Who’s Wild?”

Duncanville: “Party Like a Rocket Star”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Party Like a Rocket Star,” Jack and Annie (voices of Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler) disrupt a middle school party thrown by the cool kids, to which Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) wasn’t invited.

The Celebrity Dating Game

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) team up as hosts of this wry wink at modern dating that features a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, movies and reality TV. Similar to the classic series, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by Bolton.

Tuesday, June 15

The Flash: “Masquerade”

The CW, 8pm

Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth.

LEGO Masters: “Make and Shake”

FOX, 8pm

Structural integrity and beauty come together as teams are challenged to build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake in the new episode “Make and Shake.”

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 8pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 200-meter freestyle, women’s 100-meter backstroke, men’s 100-meter backstroke and women’s 100-meter breaststroke. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

Star of the Month: Cyd Charisse

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy more of Cyd Charisse as this month’s Tuesday night salute to the legendary actress and dancer continues with another evening of her films. First, Charisse stars with Gene Kelly in the musical satire It’s Always Fair Weather (1955), which was codirected by Kelly and Stanley Donen, and boasts an Oscar-nominated musical score by André Previn. A rare downbeat musical, the film nonetheless remains a seminal entry in that genre thanks to its innovative dance routines. Charisse received a Best Actress — Comedy or Musical Golden Globe nomination for her performance in tonight’s next film, one of her most famous works — Silk Stockings (1957). The actress costars with Fred Astaire (in one of his last appearances in a musical) in this song-and-dance-filled adaptation of the classic 1939 film Ninotchka. Following that is the Judy Garland-led 1946 musical The Harvey Girls, featuring Charisse in one of her first credited roles. This is followed by a strong supporting performance from Charisse in the Esther Williams-starring 1948 romantic comedy On an Island With You. Tonight’s lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with another of Charisse’s most iconic appearances, as the long-legged woman in the green sequined dress and Louise Brooks hair who vamps Gene Kelly in the celebrated “Broadway Melody” ballet finale of Singin’ in the Rain (1952). Since costar Debbie Reynolds was not a trained dancer, Kelly chose Charisse to partner with him in this sequence, and that was one of the performances that helped solidify her as a star by the early ’50s.

The Approach

GolfPass, 8pm Live

From new faces in golf fashion and wearable tech to betting on your round and paying for it using cryptocurrency, the approach to golf is evolving. Whether you’re practicing at home using the same Full Swing setup as Steph Curry or traveling with your buddies to the best courses in the world, the future of golf has something for everyone. This special live streaming event brings together athletes, business execs, media members and more from a variety of industries to discuss how travel, fashion, technology and digital currency are making golf more accessible and attractive. Hear from Macklemore, Rory McIlroy, Paige Spiranac, James Davis, and many others on how they’re approaching the sport moving forward.



Mental Samurai

FOX, 9pm

Host Rob Lowe welcomes a model, a former military man, a recent black belt in karate and a woman who lost her childhood home in Hurricane Dorian to take the Circle of Samurai challenge in tonight’s new episode.

Revolution Rent

HBO, 9pm

This documentary follows Andy Señor Jr.’s journey of directing a stage production of Rent in Cuba, the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.

Unsellable Houses: “Daycare Redo”

HGTV, 9pm

A homeowner looking to retire is having trouble selling her house that operates as a daycare because buyers can’t visualize the property as a family home. Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis step in to redefine the space into a cozy residence with a vintage farmhouse style that will attract homebuyers.

Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood

OWN, 9pm

Hosted by Oprah Winfrey and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, this two-hour special features conversations with everyday dads, special messages from celebrity fathers and musical performances to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.

Cruel Summer: “Hostile Witness”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeannette’s (Chiara Aurelia) worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.

$50K Three Ways: “50 Shades of Bland”

HGTV, 10pm

Kevin and Melissa Senepole are college sweethearts with three young boys. They moved into their 2,700-square-foot Arlington Heights home thinking they could grow into it. Seven years later, the layout isn’t suitable for their family of five and they are desperate for a change. Melissa loves bold style while Kevin likes to keep things neutral. Interior design guru Tiffany Brooks comes to the rescue with three incredible forever home options for $50,000 that will make them celebrate their ability to compromise.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 10pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and host Terry Crews. A variety of acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

Wednesday, June 16

The House My Wedding Bought

discovery+

New Series!

Engaged couples on a budget seek help to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Season Finale!

The fourth season of the acclaimed dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel comes to a close. Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledel lead the cast. The series has been renewed for Season 5.

Penguin Town

Netflix

New Series!

Executive producer Patton Oswalt narrates this docuseries about a picturesque South African town where an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Ruth Hussey

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

This morning and afternoon, Turner Classic Movies celebrates actress Ruth Hussey with some of her notable films. No lineup of Hussey titles would be complete without The Philadelphia Story (1940), and that classic screwball comedy is certainly on hand today, airing later in the afternoon. Hussey received a Best Supporting Actress nomination as cynical magazine photographer Elizabeth Imbrie in George Cukor’s film, which also stars Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart. But The Philadelphia Story is also bookended by other Hussey films throughout the day, many of which may not be as well-known but are still worth checking out. These titles include King Vidor’s 1941 drama H.M. Pulham, Esq., costarring Hedy Lamarr and Robert Young; Fast and Furious (1939), a mystery comedy directed by Busby Berkeley headlined by Franchot Tone and Ann Sothern; Maisie (1939), a comedy that again teamed Hussey with Sothern and Young; Tennessee Johnson, a 1942 biopic about President Andrew Johnson starring Van Heflin and Lionel Barrymore, with Hussey portraying first lady Eliza McCardle Johnson; and the Oscar-nominated Northwest Passage (1940), another film in which Hussey was directed by King Vidor and costarred with Young, as well as with Spencer Tracy and Walter Brennan. Northwest Passage is followed by The Philadelphia Story, and the Hussey celebration then concludes with Flight Command (1940), an Oscar-nominated wartime drama costarring Robert Taylor and Walter Pidgeon. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MasterChef: Legends: “Paula Deen — Auditions Round 3”

FOX, 8pm

Only five aprons remain as contestants compete in the final round of auditions. Queen of Southern cuisine Paula Deen is the legendary guest judge in tonight’s new episode.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Room to Move”

HGTV, 8pm

After fate brought them together, a couple fell in love with a vintage bungalow in Los Angeles. Now with two kids, the home’s choppy layout can’t be ignored, so Drew and Jonathan Scott step in to give this family more room to live and grow for years to come.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 8pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 200-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter individual medley and women’s 1,500-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

$100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This all-new episode features Saturday Night Live star Alex Moffat and comedian and SiriusXM radio host Michelle Collins. They’re followed by stars of FX’s Pose Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore.

Two Steps Home

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

The eight-episode series features real estate expert/designer Jon Pierre and designer Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin — who are also busy parents of two and former hosts of Going for Sold — as they help their Houston-area clients sell, buy and renovate to create their ideal home. “The home buying and selling process can be very overwhelming,” said Tjon-Joe-Pin. “So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We’re taking two steps to change that.” Pierre added, “We help clients get the home of their dreams. We show them how to sell for maximum profit, then invest in smart renovations and upgrades for their new space. We’re welcoming families home one step at a time.”

Card Sharks

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Hosted by Joel McHale, Card Sharks is a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card. The road to glory and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — returns for the second season of his semiautobiographical comedy with two episodes tonight. Season 2 guest stars include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart.

The Blacklist: “Nachalo”

NBC, 10pm

New Time Slot!

New episodes of the hit James Spader-led crime thriller, which normally airs on Fridays, can be seen in this new time slot this week and next, when the series will air its eighth season finale. In tonight’s episode, when Red (Spader) takes Liz (Megan Boone) to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself, and long-buried secrets are divulged.

Thursday, June 17

Battle of the Brothers

discovery+

New Series!

Sibling restaurateurs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio mentor promising chefs in this culinary competition.

My Name Is Bulger

discovery+

Bill Bulger, now in his 80s, was Massachusetts State Senate President for almost 20 years. His older brother, James “Whitey” Bulger, was a Boston gangster who was murdered in prison on Oct. 30, 2018, aged 89. This documentary weaves its way through the stories of both brothers and their respective rises and falls. The film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who craves to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.

Genera+ion

HBO Max

New Episodes!

The half-hour dramedy about teens exploring modern sexuality in their conservative community returns with eight new Season 1 episodes. Three episodes drop today, followed by two episodes each on June 24 and July 1, and one on July 8.

iCarly

Paramount+

New Series!

The 2007-12 Nickelodeon teen sitcom returns in a revival. Ten years have passed, and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove, reprising her original role) has graduated from college and broken up with her longtime boyfriend and creative collaborator. To start a new chapter in her life, she elects to channel her passion, drive and creativity to bring back her famous web series iCarly — only this time, she’s doing it alone. In the show, Carly and her close circle of friends must deal with the struggles of navigating the uncertainties of their 20s. Also returning to their original roles are Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. New cast members include Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

Intelligence

Peacock

Season Premiere!

David Schwimmer’s workplace comedy set in a U.K. government office that tackles cybercrime returns for Season 2. Schwimmer plays a pompous NSA agent from the United States, with Nick Mohammed as his inept computer analyst sidekick.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Ralph Bellamy

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actor Ralph Bellamy, who during his life was a prolific and familiar fixture on the stage and on the big and small screens, would have turned 117 today (he passed away in 1991 at age 87). Bellamy may be most remembered for his terrific supporting performances that helped many of his projects shine and become memorable classics. In commemoration of his birthday, Turner Classic Movies airs several of the actor’s notable films this morning and afternoon, beginning with Picture Snatcher (1933), a pre-Code drama starring James Cagney as (what else?) a gangster, and with Bellamy as the editor of a sleazy tabloid. This is followed by Spitfire (1934), a drama led by Katharine Hepburn; Carefree (1938), a Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical; and Affectionately Yours (1941), a romantic comedy starring Merle Oberon, Dennis Morgan and Rita Hayworth. Next up are two Cary Grant-led romantic comedies featuring two of Bellamy’s most famous supporting performances, in both cases playing a woman’s naive boyfriend who competes against Grant’s more sophisticated character. These are The Awful Truth (1937), which netted Bellamy a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and also stars Irene Dunne; and His Girl Friday (1940), costarring Rosalind Russell. The Bellamy birthday celebration then continues with Flight Angels (1940), a somewhat forgettable but historically interesting commercial aviation film, before concluding with the much stronger, Oscar-nominated 1960 biographical drama Sunrise at Campobello, starring Bellamy as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Golf: U.S. Open: First Round

Golf Channel, 12:30pm Live

Golf’s best are at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego for the 121st U.S. Open Championship, the year’s third major tournament. Golf Channel and NBC combine to televise through Sunday’s final round. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won a decisive six-stroke victory.

Walker: “Trips”

The CW, 8pm

Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Capt. James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran.

Beat Shazam: “Daddy-Daughter Time”

FOX, 8pm

Host Jamie Foxx and series deejay Corinne Foxx are joined by three father-daughter teams competing in tonight’s new episode “Daddy-Daughter Time.”

Hot Mess House

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen will deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland, they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.

The Killer in My Backyard

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After purchasing a house, Allyson and her fiancé Eric decide to rent out the guest house to cover the cost of some expenses. Joshua arrives willing to put up a hefty rent for a short stay and appears to be the perfect tenant. But soon after, Josh’s behavior makes the couple uneasy, and his twisted plan begins to unfurl. Stars Brittany Underwood, Kristos Andrews and Jacob Taylor.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBCSN, 8pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke, women’s 200-meter butterfly and men’s 100-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN; encores of these finals air later on NBC.

United States of Al: “Dog/Spai”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Dog/Spai,” Riley and Hazel (Parker Young and Farrah Mackenzie) bring home a lost dog with the hope of keeping him, which doesn’t sit well with Al (Adhir Kalyan).

Holey Moley

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

ABC’s wackiest extreme mini-golf competition series returns for Season 3 as Holey Moley 3D in 2D. Mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the course in an attempt to be crowned the winner and walk away with the “Golden Putter” trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

Reunion Road Trip: “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”

E!, 9pm

The original Fab Five — Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez — reassemble in Los Angeles as they make over Jai for his 40th birthday. As the group works their magic, they think back to their most heartfelt, meaningful makeovers and the impact on the LGBTQ community then and now.

Christina on the Coast: “New Design in the Old Hood”

HGTV, 9pm

When Christina Haack’s old neighbors contact her for design help, she’s tasked with remodeling a large, water-damaged home. Working with a floor plan similar to her old house, Christina gets the opportunity to remake parts of her friends’ home that she never got to do herself in one of her biggest design projects yet.

Deadly Women: “Tainted Love”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streaming on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Former FBI criminal profiler Candice DeLong returns for a 14th season of exploring some of history’s most fascinating female killers.

Vice Versa: “Chyna”

Vice, 9pm

This two-hour presentation is the authorized and first ever documentary about the rise and fall of pro wrestler Joanie Laurer, aka Chyna, whose life was cut tragically short in 2016 following a fatal overdose. Billed as the “definitive account” of the wrestling phenom’s life, the film uses exclusive interviews with family members and insiders who are speaking for the first time to help offer an in-depth look at what it is to be famous in America, weaving a narrative of betrayal and untreated addiction while revealing an intimate portrait of a complicated woman.

The Hustler

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson, each episode follows five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers because every question is inspired by his or her life and interests, but they must keep their identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize.

Clarice: “Father Time”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Father Time,” ViCAP finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals. Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun.

Friday, June 18

Physical

Apple TV+

New Series!

Rose Byrne headlines this half-hour dark comedy set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. The series follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s (Rory Scovel) bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life that she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image — that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

Luca

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Disney and Pixar’s latest feature film, once slated for theatrical release, is now debuting exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the film features a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: Beneath their human facades, they are actually sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Big Shot

Disney+

Season Finale!

John Stamos’ drama series, in which he plays a hotheaded former college basketball coach who must take a job coaching a team at a private girls’ high school to regain whatever may be left of his career and reputation, ends its first season.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Netflix

New Series!

Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Fatherhood

Netflix

Original Film!

Kevin Hart and Alfre Woodward lead the cast of this drama based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. In the heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Hart portrays Logelin as he takes on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser. Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, presents the film alongside Netflix and Sony.

Jagame Thandhiram

Netflix

Original Film!

This action/thriller, one of Netflix’s first big Indian Tamil-language films, tells the story of Suruli (Dhanush), a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film,” said director Karthik Subbaraj about his collaboration with Netflix, “a script that’s very close to my heart, a story that needs to be told and heard by audiences across the world. This film has found a new way to speak to its audience. I am eagerly looking forward to share this film about a ‘Tricky World’ (Jagame Thandhiram).”

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder

Season Finale!

Season 3 of host Joe Bob Briggs’ series in which he presents two or more horror movies ends with this episode.

Emergency: “Held Hostage”

ABC, 8pm

Experience bone-chilling phone calls to 911 detailing a drunk mother speeding on a road in Wasilla, Alaska, with her child in the car; an intruder breaking into the New Orleans residence of a woman who is home alone; and a visibly sick woman walking through Ogden, Utah, claiming she has been poisoned with antifreeze.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Million Dollar Baby”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad meets Christian, an avid lottery player in upstate New York, who has bought scratch-offs every day for over 20 years and it finally paid off with a million-dollar win! The once-in-a-lifetime windfall means Christian and his young family can move out of their one-bedroom apartment and go on the hunt for their dream home near Binghamton, New York. David has a great time helping the couple find new, grander digs in the area they love.

Wedding Bells

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

June is a big month for people to tie the knot. But if you aren’t getting married yourself, or even attending a marriage ceremony, this month, you can vicariously enjoy the romance and occasional chaos of a wedding day with tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. First is Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), the charming British romantic comedy that was a surprise box office hit, received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay (Richard Curtis), and helped turn Hugh Grant into an international star. The sharply written and acted film follows Charles (Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell), two people whose inevitable coming together is followed through a series of encounters at the nuptials of mutual friends, a funeral … and even their own weddings. Next is Father of the Bride, the hit 1991 remake of the 1950 Spencer Tracy/Elizabeth Taylor comedy classic, with Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley taking over the roles of father and bride-to-be daughter, and Diane Keaton as the mother of the bride. The evening concludes with June Bride (1948), starring Bette Davis in a rare light comedy performance, matching wits with the debonair Robert Montgomery. Linda Gilman (Davis) is a hard-boiled magazine editor who thinks she can do just fine without love — even after her old flame, flippant foreign correspondent Carey Jackson (Montgomery), is assigned to work for her. Accompanied by a pack of drop-dead-chic New York stylists, she hauls him off to Indiana to write up a typical small-town wedding, an assignment she hopes he’ll quit. But they soon make some surprising discoveries about the adorable young couple — and about their own old romance, whose embers never really cooled.

Soul of a Nation: Juneteenth: An Evening of Celebration & Resilience

ABC, 9pm

This two-hour special installment of ABC News’ Soul of a Nation offers an evening of celebration and resilience in observance of Juneteenth. It features intimate storytelling, powerful tributes and musical performances honoring the history and significance of Juneteenth among the Black community and around the United States.

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Nat Geo, 9pm

This feature documentary sheds new light on a century-old period of intense racial conflict. It comes 100 years after the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and to thousands of others being homeless and displaced. Award-winning Washington Post journalist and Oklahoma native DeNeen Brown is at the heart of this film, reporting on the search for a mass grave in her native state and digging into the events that led to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in America’s history.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 9pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 200-meter backstroke, men’s 200-meter individual medley and women’s 100-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

Great Performances at the Met: “Anna Netrebko in Concert”

PBS, 9pm

Experience opera megastar Anna Netrebko as she performs Russian songs by Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov and Tchaikovsky, as well as selections by Debussy, Dvořák, Fauré and Strauss, from Vienna’s Spanish Riding School accompanied by Pavel Nebolsin on piano.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 10pm

NBC Sports’ coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field begins tonight with the finals of the men’s 10,000-meter race and men’s shot put. Qualifying rounds air earlier on NBCSN.

Saturday, June 19

Meet the Meerkats

discovery+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this docuseries that follows groups of meerkats living in the Kalahari Desert of Southern Africa concludes with this episode. Actor/comedian Rob Delaney narrates.

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday MLB regional broadcast window features the Chicago White Sox at the Houston Astros, the Cincinnati Reds at the San Diego Padres or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Atlanta Braves. Then on FS1, the Detroit Tigers visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Detroit

AMC, 8pm

The 2017 crime drama based on the 1967 Algiers Motel Murders that occurred during the 12th Street Riot makes its premiere on AMC tonight. Three civilians were killed and nine others were injured by a riot task force.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty: “Paradise Lost”

BBC America, 8pm

The good fortune of the Whiskers comes to a sudden end when history repeats itself with terrifying consequences for Swift. Meanwhile, pregnant Flint leads Hakuna Matata home, only to be confronted by local land-grabbers, the Ubuntu gang, forcing her into a snap decision — fight or flight?

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America

History, 8pm

From the labor movement of the 1880s, to women’s suffrage and civil rights, to the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements, protest is in the American DNA. This hourlong documentary offers an unfiltered look at the impact key movements throughout U.S. history have in shaping our society, laws and culture.

Secrets of a Marine’s Wife

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by a true story, this film follows the grueling two-month search for pregnant Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), which was led by family, friends and local law enforcement until her body was found at the bottom of an abandoned mine shaft. Suspicions mounted quickly in the tightknit Marine community, and residents began to wonder if the killer was one of their own. In their investigation, detectives uncover a friendship turned illicit relationship between Erin and her neighbor, Marine Christopher Lee (Andre Anthony), which consumed them both and called into question the paternity of Erin’s baby. Was this a motive for murder?

Her Pen Pal

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Event planner Victoria (Mallory Jansen) can’t wait to attend — and plan — her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Joshua Sasse).

U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming

NBC, 9pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 100-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke and women’s 800-meter freestyle. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Track & Field

NBC, 10pm

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field continue with the finals of the women’s 100-meter race and women’s discus throw. Qualifying rounds air earlier on NBCSN.

Krush Groove

TCM, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

Pioneering R&B/hip-hop/rap stars Sheila E., Run-D.M.C., the Fat Boys and Kurtis Blow lead the heavy-hitting cast of musical stars in this fun 1985 feature-film romp through New York City’s teen subculture directed by Michael Schultz (Car Wash). They play some of the talented, street-savvy performers on the move at the new (and fictional) Krush Groove record label in this story loosely based on the early days of Def Jam Recordings and its cofounders Russell Simmons (dramatized here as the character Russell Walker, played by Blair Underwood in his film debut) and Rick Rubin (who portrays himself). Also appearing as themselves in the musical comedy/drama are artists Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, New Edition, Beastie Boys and LL Cool J, while Simmons himself makes a cameo as a club owner named Crocket. A terrific soundtrack with songs by some of the movie’s stars as well as other legends of the era, like Chaka Khan, Debbie Harry and the Gap Band, vibrantly powers the rags-to-riches story. Krush Groove concludes an afternoon and evening of Black-led musicals, music documentaries and concert films that TCM is airing in celebration of Juneteenth today. The lineup begins earlier in the day with Say Amen, Somebody (1982), and, leading up to Krush Groove, also includes Shake! Otis at Monterey (1987), Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988), Jimi Hendrix (1973) and Sparkle (1976). — Jeff Pfeiffer