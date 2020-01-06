Monday, Jan. 6: Peter Weber Is Cleared for Takeoff on ‘The Bachelor’

© 2019 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

All Times Eastern.

Monday, Jan. 6

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s the night Bachelor Nation has been waiting for! Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and all of America was left shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season.

Infinity Train

Cartoon Network, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed animated series returns for a second installment, titled Book 2, that will air over a special five-night event, with two episodes airing each night this week. Book 2 follows Mirror Tulip (voice of Ashley Johnson), an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and 14-year-old Jesse Cosay (voice of Robbie Daymond), who find themselves on the run from the mirror police.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Singer/songwriter Alesha Dixon joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for Season 2 of the competition series that brings together more of the most talented and memorable acts from America’s Got Talent and similar programs from around the world. Terry Crews hosts.

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the baking skills of 12 young bakers to the test as they guide them through 10 wild weeks of challenges on their way to $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

American Experience: “McCarthy”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the rise and fall of the notorious senator who led a Cold War crusade against Communists. His zealous campaign to root out those he viewed as enemies of the state would test the limits of American decency and democracy.

Manifest

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama returns for Season 2. In the first season finale, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) confronted a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) schemed to take the callings public. Meanwhile, Ben, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) made a devastating discovery.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time

ABC, 8pm

New Event Series!

In this primetime event series, the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champion. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. The series airs Jan. 7-9, and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Ellen DeGeneres’ game show is back for Season 3, delivering more unpredictable twists, laughs and new, never-before-seen games.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season Whitney Thore has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, N.C. But with Whitney’s new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind.

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After the successful debut of Tom Tom with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz last summer, Lisa Vanderpump is busier than ever with her expanding empire. With many of her longtime employees growing up and moving on, Lisa finds herself dealing with a new crop of wild and lovable SURvers — and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them.

Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize

PBS, 9pm

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Dave Chappelle.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff features Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) as the leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, whose primary role is to pursue individuals on the 10 Most Wanted List. In tonight’s episode, the team is looking for a doctor who’s developed the ability to scam the medical system through peddling prescription drugs via various gangs.

Guardians of the Glades

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Snake hunter Dusty Crum and his crew are back and ready to take on some of the biggest, deadliest serpents in the Everglades. Florida’s Burmese python problem is worsening, with the invasive species doubling in size and number. Can Dusty’s team regain control and protect the Glades’ dwindling native animal populations?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

While this charming new series will not begin airing regularly until February, you can watch a special preview of the premiere episode tonight. Jane Levy stars as a computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss (Lauren Graham) and her mom (Mary Steenburgen).

Hot & Heavy

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

This new three-episode docuseries follows three men who love plus-size women and are left to defend their honor and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Chicago Med

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

NBC’s Chicago block of hit series is back from its winter hiatus tonight, with Med kicking things off as it continues its fifth season. When the show entered its break, April (Yaya DaCosta) had received unfortunate news that made her question her future with Ethan (Brian Tee), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) saw tough times on the horizon, and Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) memory started to return.

Nature: “The Whale Detective”

PBS, 8pm

A filmmaker investigates his traumatic encounter with a 30-ton humpback whale that breached and almost landed on him while he was kayaking. What he discovers raises far bigger questions about humans’ relationship with whales and their future.

Undercover Boss

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations returns for Season 9 tonight.

America’s Top Dog

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

Four police K9 teams — including fan favorites from the hit series Live PD — and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high-velocity, furry competition. The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, scenting ability and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on one of the biggest and toughest K9 obstacle courses ever assembled.

Criminal Minds

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Criminal Minds begins its 15th and final season with a two-hour premiere tonight. Stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler all return.

Party of Five

Freeform, 9pm

New Series!

This two-hour series premiere introduces you to the Acosta family, five siblings who must learn to take care of themselves after their parents are deported to Mexico. Oldest brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), an aspiring musician and the least responsible sibling, must step up to take care of his brothers and sisters, from teenagers to a baby.

Chicago Fire

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The show that started NBC’s Chicago block of programming continues its eighth season with new episodes starting tonight. When the season left off, an unexpected visit had thrown Casey (Jesse Spencer) for a loop, Severide (Taylor Kinney) set out to exonerate a wrongly convicted arsonist, and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) paid the price for burning the candle at both ends.

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

P.D.’s seventh season picks back up with new episodes beginning tonight. In the fall finale, Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) secret ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case had put him in jeopardy.

Toast of London

IFC, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the acquired British comedy series starring co-creator Matt Berry premieres tonight.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Superstore

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The comedy picks back up with new Season 5 episodes following its winter hiatus.

The Good Place

NBC, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

Season 4 of the acclaimed Ted Danson/Kristen Bell comedy picks back up with a few new episodes heading into its series finale later this month. In the new episode “You’ve Changed, Man,” the group works to negotiate an afterlife plan with Shawn and the judge.

Reclaimed

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Airing as part of Discovery’s new “Off the Grid Thursdays” programming block, this series follows longtime friends and business partners Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman, who have established a niche business they call “the new Gold Rush.” They visit dormant mining claims to assess their current value and then negotiate for a share of the mine’s profit in exchange for improving the property.

Will & Grace

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The rebooted comedy continues its 11th and final season as it returns from winter hiatus starting tonight.

Very Cavallari

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season features longtime celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother Kristin Cavallari as

she balances it all with husband Jay Cutler by her side. Jay takes on more duties at home,

supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches herself as a

full-blown business mogul, but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those

around her.

Perfect Harmony

NBC, 9:30pm

New Episodes!

The freshman comedy headlined by Bradley Whitford is back to continue its first season following its winter break.

Building Off the Grid

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Discovery’s “Off the Grid Thursdays” block continues with a new season of the series that follows families as they battle the elements to construct their dream homes in far-off locales, from Hawaii to Montana, and from forests to beaches.

The Interrogator: “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Twenty-eight-year-old Jennifer McKinley is strangled to death in her bedroom while her young son sleeps. As Detective Fil Waters digs into the mystery, he soon sees a pattern that isn’t good: The victim’s own mother was murdered 25 years earlier, and that case has never been solved. Could there be a connection between the two homicides, and could McKinley’s son also be in danger?

Law & Order: SVU

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The long-running crime drama returns with new Season 21 episodes.

Friday, Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Netflix

New Series!

RuPaul co-created with Michael Patrick King and stars in this comedy series as down-on-her-luck drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across America in an RV with tough-talking 11-year-old stowaway AJ (Izzy G.). As the unlikely pair travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.

Infinity Train

Cartoon Network, 7:45pm

Season Finale!

The final episode of the acclaimed animated series’ Book 2 airs tonight to cap off a special five-night programming event.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby, Grimm) was at the top of his game when a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When the serial killer resurfaces, Rhyme is pulled back into the cat-and-mouse chase as he partners with an intuitive young officer, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), who has her own gift for proﬁling. Inspired by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling book The Bone Collector.

Kindred Spirits: “Hell House”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The infamous haunted house in Harrisville, R.I., featured in the film The Conjuring has awoken once more. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry step inside this tormented home and seek answers to the unknown by bringing in the family too scared to live there anymore — the Perrons.

Hopelessly in Love: “Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G.”

Lifetime, 9pm

Tonight’s episode of Lifetime’s documentary film series shares the intense marriage between Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G., two of the biggest stars in R&B and hip-hop. This is the story about young love and the pressures and consequences of fame for the couple and the culture at large. Over 20 years after B.I.G.’s murder, Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship, from their whirlwind engagement, to the East Coast/West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and B.I.G.’s deaths, and the roles others in the scene may have played in their tumultuous love story.

Saturday, Jan. 11

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Highlights of Saturday’s college basketball action include Ohio State at Indiana (FOX), Alabama at Kentucky (ESPN), Georgetown at Villanova (FS1), Baylor at Kansas (CBS), Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN) and Creighton at Xavier (FOX).

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The road to Super Bowl LIV narrows with this weekend’s Divisional Playoff games, as the winners from the wild-card round hit the road to face the conferences’ top seeds. CBS, FOX and NBC divide up coverage of the four games on Saturday and Sunday.

Psycho Nurse

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Mira and Todd are struggling to come to terms with their son’s newly diagnosed condition requiring a special diet and physical treatment in order to live. They hire a live-in nurse, Gwen, who plans to become the new mother of the household. When Mira feels constantly fatigued and nauseous, it becomes clear Gwen is an “angel of death” who is intent on turning this family into her forever home. Stars Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb and Sean Faris.

Sunday, Jan. 12

College Basketball

CBS & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live

A Big Ten matchup with Michigan State at Purdue tips off on CBS, followed by an American Athletic Conference tilt between Memphis and South Florida in Tampa on ESPN2.

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The CW, 7pm Live

Bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement, the Critics’ Choice Awards are historically the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations. The Irishman leads all film nominations this year with 14, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Robert De Niro. Netflix came out on top with 61 total nominations, followed by HBO with 33.

Howards End

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Follow two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives as they seek love and meaning while navigating an ever-changing world in this fresh take on E.M. Forster’s masterpiece. As the series begins, a passionate misunderstanding, a surprise visit and a stolen umbrella set into motion a series of events that unexpectedly intertwine the lives of the Schlegels, the Wilcoxes and the Basts.

Air Disasters: “Fatal Friction”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The new episode “Fatal Friction” looks at how pilots’ aggressive or unprofessional behavior can result in deadly accidents.

The Outsider

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Ben Mendelsohn (also a producer) and Cynthia Erivo headline this 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Mendelsohn plays a police detective investigating a horrific and seemingly unexplainable murder who seeks the help of unorthodox private investigator and King fan-favorite character Holly Gibney (Erivo) to solve the mystery. Jason Bateman also appears in a key role, is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Experience Jane Austen’s last work, where entrepreneurs, love interests, legacy hunters, hypochondriacs and medical mountebanks come together at a struggling resort aimed to be the next fashionable playground in early 1800s England. In the first episode, an accident brings Charlotte to Sanditon, where she has an awkward encounter with Sidney.

Disasters at Sea: “Firefight”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In December 2014, the ferry boat Norman Atlantic was transporting more than 400 passengers and over 200 cars and trucks from Greece to Italy when an intense fire quickly engulfed the ship in flames. The new episode “Firefight” reveals how investigators created a timeline of the disaster and discovered the fire was burning out of control less than 15 minutes after the first sighting of smoke.

Collector’s Call

MeTV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In an expanded 26-episode second season, host Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life) meets with the biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia, alongside some famous faces, to give viewers an inside look at fascinating and rarely seen private collections, ranging from the precious to the priceless, some with million-dollar values.

Lost in the Wild: “Secrets to Die For”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Kinga Philipps and J.J. Kelley investigate the disappearances of Tom Young and Keith Reinhard, two men who vanished mere months apart in the same mountains above Silver Plume, Colo. Was it just coincidence? Could they have been victims of a vicious animal attack or a serial killer? Or could they actually have stumbled upon a dark secret important enough to kill for?

Tuesday, Jan. 14

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live

Nebraska is at Ohio State and DePaul is at Villanova in FS1’s Tuesday night college hoops doubleheader.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Pittsburgh

NBCSN, 7pm Live

The NHL on NBCSN features Zach Parise and the Minnesota Wild in Pittsburgh to skate against Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins.

Finding Your Roots: “This Land Is My Land”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of entertainer Queen Latifah and actor Jeffrey Wright, redefining their sense of the black experience — and challenging preconceptions about America’s past.

Homicide City: Charlotte: “ABCs of Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When beloved Charlotte schoolteacher Anthony Davis is discovered murdered in his bed, detectives set off on a search for his killer, following a trail of clues that lead nowhere. What they ultimately discover is the tragic fact that despite Davis’ best efforts to steer his students onto the right path, evil sometimes triumphs over good.

This Is Us

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The acclaimed, award-winning drama is back with new Season 4 episodes.

New Amsterdam

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The drama’s second season picks back up after its winter hiatus. When the series left off, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) was struggling with her recovery, while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) received potentially life-changing news.