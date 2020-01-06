© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved Credit: Niko Tavernise

On Demand and DVD New Releases: Jan. 6-12

The Lighthouse This is the story of two lightkeepers manning a remote lighthouse on a mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson (R, 1:49) 1/7

Joker (pictured above) Arthur Fleck becomes the Joker in this look at the evolution of a misunderstood individual. He finds his identity, and all of Gotham will remember his name. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz (R, 2:02) 1/7

Bulletproof 2 Jack Carter and Archie Moses are back in Bulletproof 2 as they hilariously try to figure out how to take down a powerful crime syndicate. Faizon Love, Kirk Fox (TVM, 1:38) 1/7

Mrs. Lowry & Son A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and his tumultuous relationship with his mother. Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave (TVG, 1:30) 1/7

Coming Soon

1/14 Jexi, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Birdcatcher

1/21 Gemini Man, Black and Blue (2019), Zombieland: Double Tap, The Addams Family (2019)

1/28 Parasite, Harriet, The Great Alaskan Race

