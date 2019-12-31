Tuesday, Dec. 31: Happy 2020! A Roundup of New Year’s Eve TV Celebrations

Trae Patton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020

ABC, 8pm Live

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 marks the 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include more than five hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Multiplatinum artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning Broadway actor Billy Porter will host the fourth annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans. Post Malone headlines the musical performances, joined by BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette, performing for the first time with the cast of the hit Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

New Year’s Eve Live

CNN, 8pm Live

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen cohost CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration live from Times Square in New York City.

A Toast to 2019!

NBC, 8pm

This two-hour, year-end review takes a look back at the highlights and newsmakers of 2019.

Live From Lincoln Center: “New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2019 Sondheim Celebration”

PBS, 8pm

Ring in the new year with the New York Philharmonic and guest vocalist Katrina Lenk as they celebrate the orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim by performing suites from Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve

NBC, 10pm & 11:30pm Live

NBC kicks off 2020 with the biggest names in music for an evening of holiday fun with NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020, which will feature performances from X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and The Struts. Carson Daly will return to host live from the heart of New York City’s Times Square alongside Hough. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will join Daly and Hough as a correspondent.

Ares

Netflix

New Series!

This psychological horror series delves into the world of a secret student society in Amsterdam. Two best friends join the group, only to slowly discover that they’ve entered a demonic place.

Dead Kids

Netflix

Original Film!

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out their school’s arrogant rich kid — but their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

The Gift

Netflix

New Series!

A young painter leads a perfect life in Istanbul. But that is about to change when an archaeologist makes a discovery that connects her to an ancient temple, sparking a quest to learn the secrets of her past hidden in the temple’s ruins.

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Netflix

New Series!

This animated preschool series follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood.

Spectros

Netflix

New Series!

Described by its writer/director as a “mashup of Brazilian folklore and real-life history,” this supernatural thriller unleashes the long-buried stories of Liberdade, a neighborhood in São Paulo known for its large Japanese community.

“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Celebrate the 60th anniversary (which was back in October) of Rod Serling’s classic anthology series The Twilight Zone with a marathon encompassing 92 episodes.

“Thin Man” Marathon

TCM, beginning at 9:15am

Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original. Check the listings section for titles and airtimes.

College Football

CBS, CBS Sports Network & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

Get your New Year’s Eve celebration started early with the Belk Bowl (ESPN), the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (CBS), the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN), the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (CBS Sports Network) and the Valero Alamo Bowl (ESPN).

Party Like It’s 1986 Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 2pm

IFC rings in the new year by revisiting an old one, with four back-to-back airings of the 1986 hit comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Messiah

Netflix

New Series!

This thriller created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief) and executive produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible) explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age. When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) learns about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins, even as he cultivates followers who believe he is performing miracles.

Spinning Out

Netflix

New Series!

This 10-episode drama follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a high-level figure skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. Also stars Mad Men’s January Jones.

The 131st Rose Parade

NBC, 11:30am Live

Al Roker and Hoda Kotb cohost the famous New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game later on ESPN. Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez will serve as 2020 grand marshals of the parade, which is renowned for its floral floats.

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

The New Year’s Day college football tradition continues with Michigan vs. Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (ABC), Minnesota vs. Auburn in the Outback Bowl (ESPN), Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl (ESPN) and Georgia vs. Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (ESPN).

NHL Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas

NBC, 2pm Live

The 12th edition of the NHL’s New Year’s Day outdoor game takes place at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, where Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators try to take the shine off of Tyler Seguin and the Stars.

The First 48

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

To kick off the new season, this anniversary special will bring viewers along as detectives work to solve the murders of two women in Tulsa, Okla., who were gunned down in broad daylight. Commemorating 15 years on the air, the two-hour special will also include interviews with some of the most prominent homicide detectives featured in the series to date as they look back on some of the most memorable cases of their careers.

Doctor Who

BBC America, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns in this special New Year’s Day season premiere. The Doctor resumes her travels through time and space with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). Guest stars this season include Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Goran Višnjić and Robert Glenister. The series will air on its regular day and time beginning Jan. 5.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The milestone 10th season will be supersized to two hours each night and — for the first time in history — will feature five new couples who take the leap into matrimony without so much as knowing who they are to be wedded to.

My 600-Lb. Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a difficult battle being overweight. Past seasons have shown us the emotional stories of the hardships that go along with addiction, dependence and the cruelness of a society that can be all too judgmental. New episodes will follow patients’ emotional and physical journeys, life-saving surgeries with Dr. Nowzaradan, and progress thereafter.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

CNN, 9pm

This acclaimed documentary film explores the life and musical journey of Linda Ronstadt. The singer narrates her own story over footage of her personal photos, archival film of her concert performances and music videos, guiding viewers through everything from her early life to the stories behind favorite songs like “You’re No Good.” CNN will encore the film on Jan. 4; check listings for times.

Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2020”

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate 2020 with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Musikverein. Under the baton of guest conductor Andris Nelsons and featuring the Vienna City Ballet, the orchestra will play the waltzes of Strauss. Hugh Bonneville returns as host.

Impossible Engineering

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at remarkable feats of human ingenuity and 21st-century technology returns. This season, the series journeys to Dubai, London, Whistler, Rotterdam and beyond as experts examine some of the most mind-blowing engineering marvels around the world.

Alaska PD

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This new series brings viewers to America’s Last Frontier, where the line between civilization and lawlessness can be razor thin. Chronically shorthanded police departments across the state must turn to officers from the Lower 48 to fight a soaring crime rate. For the “newbies,” it is a trial by fire as they learn firsthand that policing, like everything else, is different in Alaska.

Supernanny

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Jo Frost is back applying her no-nonsense techniques to help families with their ongoing challenges of raising children in today’s busy digital world. “I’m so proud of the families who have worked tremendously hard to accomplish and overcome such challenges,” Jo tells us. “I have to say, being able to give children the opportunity to feel heard and openly express how they feel in a safe space of love and respect will always remain close to my heart.”

The Explosion Show

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Science Channel starts off the new year with a bang by enlisting two notorious explosion experts — MythBusters star Tory Belleci and Nitro Circus daredevil/stuntman “Streetbike” Tommy Passemante — as hosts of this series. Each episode takes a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways explosions exist in our everyday world. There will be science, high jinks, close calls, and, of course, lots and lots of explosions.

1000-Lb. Sisters

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, the Slaton sisters — Amy, age 31, and Tammy, age 32 — are the subject of TLC’s new six-part series. The docuseries will follow the sisters through their biggest endeavor yet: losing enough weight to qualify for and undergo life-changing bariatric surgery. Tammy’s limited mobility (she’s 600 pounds and hasn’t left the house in six years except for medical appointments) forces her to rely on Amy, who she lives with.

Thursday, Jan. 2

“Surviving R. Kelly” Marathon & Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, beginning at 3pm

Lifetime unravels more of the R. Kelly saga, but first is a six-hour marathon of the original series, followed by the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. The five-part follow-up features interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors and supporters and cultural and legal experts, as the R&B singer awaits facing federal and state charges.

Homestead Rescue

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Episodes!

Marty, Matt and Misty Raney are back to again use their building, farming and hunting expertise to help people looking to live off the grid.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Last Man Standing returns for Season 8 with back-to-back episodes beginning tonight. Tim Allen is back as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. Stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo also return.

Deputy

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

FOX’s new drama takes the spirit of a classic Western and melds it into a modern cop drama. When the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff, True Detective), a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season spotlights Christina Anstead as she expands her design business in Southern California and highlights her personal journey with new husband Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers, their blended family and new baby.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

She’s still popping pimples, and people are still watching! Dr. Sandra Lee continues to treat patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them lead a life free of embarrassment — one needle, pop and scalpel at a time. This season Dr. Lee deals with several patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, a woman whose self-confidence has been destroyed after years of bullying from bumps on her face and a patient who has a large bump on his head that he has named his “on/off” button.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this series, paranormal investigators and Ghost Adventures stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley open up to viewers as never before. Sitting in a screening room to watch their favorite Ghost Adventures episodes, the team gets candid with fans — and each other — about their craziest experiences over the past decade.

60 Days In

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

For the first time in show history, more participants struggle to survive the intense program and are forced to quit early as a newly elected sheriff takes over one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen. This season, the participants will face the biggest challenge of their lives in an effort to rid a jail of contraband and corruption before it is too late.

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer have never met a foot too funky to fix. Cameras follow these expert podiatrists and surgeons — one West Coast and one East Coast — as they bring their warm bedside manners to juggle all sorts of eye-popping cases, from wart clusters and funky fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions.

Friday, Jan. 3

Anne With an E

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Netflix has announced that this third season of its drama series based on the Anne of Green Gables books will be its final season. Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson star in the tale of the plucky orphan who finds an unlikely home with a brother and sister who do not have families of their own. Series creator Moira Walley-Beckett mentioned that she would be open to a feature-film finale for the story, though nothing is set at this time.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, 9pm

Tonight we’ll see Parts 3 and 4 in the five-part follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly, an explosive docuseries that was nominated for an Emmy Award and was seen by over 26 million people. These new episodes will feature more interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case, providing more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer and his alleged abusive behavior.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, with medium Chip Coffey, are back for Season 4. They will again enter America’s darkest locations, seeking answers to the most chilling haunted mysteries. In the season premiere, they investigate the Farrar Schoolhouse in Maxwell, Iowa, which closed years ago but was recently infested by a dark force.

Ghost Loop: “Frozen in Fear”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In Lubbock, Texas, the team helps a woman and her young children being targeted by a malevolent spirit known as the Tall Man. Local folklore reveals that the Tall Man was a train robber who killed his victims by throwing them off a train trestle. By engaging the spirit in a 1900s-era train car trigger environment, the team attempts to cast him out.

Extreme Love

WE tv, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The unbelievable show returns for a wildly bizarre second season, taking a deeper look at more incredible and unusual real-life relationships. While shocking, the relationships are also in many ways universal and relatable. From mermaid couples to role-playing kittens, sploshers to a young woman in love with a Boeing 737 — these are love stories with outrageous twists!

Saturday, Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Netflix

New Series!

This animated preschool series follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College basketball highlights today include Indiana at Maryland (FOX), Georgia at Memphis (CBS), Villanova at Marquette (FOX) and Texas at Baylor (ESPN2).

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The NFL playoffs begin with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 teams in the hunt for Super Bowl LIV try to advance to next weekend’s Divisional Playoff round. ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC each air one game, with Saturday’s two games airing in late afternoon and primetime, and Sunday’s two games airing in the afternoon.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning

Lifetime, 8pm

Tonight concludes this five-part documentary series that explores why the voices of the girls who spoke up decades ago about R. Kelly’s alleged abusive behavior are only now being heard.

Say Yes to the Dress America

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The most epic wedding series and event in TLC history gets underway when one bride from every state is flown to New York for a private shopping event for her dream dress at the world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal salon. Then they’ll join charismatic host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli for an unprecedented group wedding spectacular full of glitz, gowns and glamour. Pulling double duty, Randy will officiate as each couple says “I do” in unison at New York City’s iconic Central Park in a two-hour event capping off the engaging 10-part series. Joining him to help create the wedding event of a lifetime will be bridal designer Hayley Paige, who is stepping in as “America’s bridesmaid,” Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro, style expert Lilliana Vazquez and fashion industry veteran Joe Zee. Randy will also be hitting the road to surprise 10 brides, revealing the news they’ve been chosen and getting a taste of life in their hometowns.

Hopelessly in Love: “Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Andre Rison”

Lifetime, 9:30pm

This three-week, intimate documentary film series explores three of the most iconic and tragic celebrity love stories in pop culture history. Tonight’s episode tells the story of TLC pop star Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison. The film delves into their passionate yet reckless romance that went from abuse allegations to a mansion up in flames. Never-before-seen footage, including the moments leading up to Left Eye’s death, reveals the depth of their love and the underlying turmoil that tore them apart.

Sunday, Jan. 5

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NBC, 8pm Live

Ricky Gervais vowed he’d never return as host of the Hollywood Foreign Press’ annual celebration of film and television, but the scathingly funny comedian got an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Alton Brown joins Anne Burrell to transform a roster of terrible cooks into culinary shape with challenges bigger and crazier than ever in a brand-new season of Worst Cooks in America. The series pits two teams of atrocious cooks against each other in a rigorous kitchen boot camp designed to transform their food skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary improvement wins a $25,000 cash prize and bragging rights for their team leader.

Naked and Afraid

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The survival competition series returns with its most isolating challenge to date, dubbed the “alone edition.” Veterans from both Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL will be dropped into the most isolated areas around the globe and left there with nothing on their backs and no one by their sides.

Sister Wives

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., where they find unhappy neighbors and a potential financial disaster. Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure.

Monday, Jan. 6

Infinity Train

Cartoon Network, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed animated series returns for a second installment, titled Book 2, that will air over a special five-night event, with two episodes airing each night this week. Book 2 follows Mirror Tulip (voice of Ashley Johnson), an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and 14-year-old Jesse Cosay (voice of Robbie Daymond), who find themselves on the run from the mirror police.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Singer/songwriter Alesha Dixon joins returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for Season 2 of the competition series that brings together more of the most talented and memorable acts from America’s Got Talent and similar programs from around the world. Terry Crews hosts.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s the night Bachelor Nation has been waiting for! Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and all of America was left shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season.



Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the baking skills of 12 young bakers to the test as they guide them through 10 wild weeks of challenges on their way to $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

American Experience: “McCarthy”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the rise and fall of the notorious senator who led a Cold War crusade against Communists. His zealous campaign to root out those he viewed as enemies of the state would test the limits of American decency and democracy.

Manifest

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama returns for Season 2. In the first season finale, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) confronted a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin (guest star Marc Menchaca) schemed to take the callings public. Meanwhile, Ben, Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) made a devastating discovery.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time

ABC, 8pm

New Event Series!

In this primetime event series, the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — will compete to determine the ultimate champion. “Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’” says host Alex Trebek, “but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” The first player to win three games claims the $1 million prize and the title of greatest of all time. The series airs Jan. 7-9, and, if necessary, continues with Game 4 on Jan. 10 and Games 5-7 on Jan. 14-16.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Ellen DeGeneres’ game show is back for Season 3, delivering more unpredictable twists, laughs and new, never-before-seen games.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season Whitney Thore has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, N.C. But with Whitney’s new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind.

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After the successful debut of Tom Tom with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz last summer, Lisa Vanderpump is busier than ever with her expanding empire. With many of her longtime employees growing up and moving on, Lisa finds herself dealing with a new crop of wild and lovable SURvers — and the romantic dramas and workplace skirmishes that come along with them.

Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize

PBS, 9pm

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Dave Chappelle.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff features Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck) as the leader of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, whose primary role is to pursue individuals on the 10 Most Wanted List. In tonight’s episode, the team is looking for a doctor who’s developed the ability to scam the medical system through peddling prescription drugs via various gangs.

Guardians of the Glades

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Snake hunter Dusty Crum and his crew are back and ready to take on some of the biggest, deadliest serpents in the Everglades. Florida’s Burmese python problem is worsening, with the invasive species doubling in size and number. Can Dusty’s team regain control and protect the Glades’ dwindling native animal populations?

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

While this charming new series will not begin airing regularly until February, you can watch a special preview of the premiere episode tonight. Jane Levy stars as a computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs, including her boss (Lauren Graham) and her mom (Mary Steenburgen).

Hot & Heavy

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

This new three-episode docuseries follows three men who love plus-size women and are left to defend their honor and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships.