Sunday, Aug. 7: EPIX Four-Part Rockumentary ‘My Life As a Rolling Stone’

Sunday, Aug. 7

My Life as a Rolling Stone

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

In July 1962, a band billed as the Rollin’ Stones played its first show together at the Marquee Club in London. Flash forward six decades, and the Rolling Stones are celebrating their 60th anniversary. This new four-part docuseries pays tribute to the famous group, revealing how they created a blueprint for every budding rock band on their journey from young blues-loving hopefuls to a globally recognized cultural brand. Each episode of My Life as a Rolling Stone will feature an intimate portrait of one of the band’s members (vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts), exploring different aspects of their personalities, their musical brilliance and their cultural impact. The series aims to uncover each member’s creativity and inspirations while showing how they individually and collectively overcame adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.

Reel Britannia

BritBox

New Series!

This BritBox original docuseries making its North American premiere goes decade by decade to tell the colorful and far-reaching story of modern British cinema from the 1960s through today.

Contraption Masters

discovery+

New Series!

In this competition series, amateur engineering enthusiasts vie to create spectacular chain reaction machines, with the ultimate winner going on display in a museum. The machines must complete a simple challenge, like boiling a kettle, in the most complicated way possible. Richard Hammond (Top Gear) hosts.

Summer Under the Stars: Gene Kelly

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Your toes will be tapping all day today as Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebrates legendary actor/dancer/choreographer/filmmaker Eugene Curran Kelly — better known simply as Gene Kelly — with 12 of his memorable films. The lineup begins with Busby Berkeley’s musical For Me and My Gal (1942), which found Kelly making his film debut singing and dancing alongside Judy Garland, co-choreographing a couple of numbers and earning a Best Actor award from the National Board of Review. The day will also feature other Kelly/Garland pairings — in 1948’s The Pirate and 1950’s Summer Stock, both of which Kelly also co-choreographed — as well as another of his collaborations with director Berkeley, in 1949’s Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Of course, a day celebrating Kelly would not be complete without two of his most iconic movies, and those are indeed on the schedule: 1951’s An American in Paris and 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain; Kelly co-choreographed both and codirected the latter with Stanley Donen.

The Sunday Special: “Barney Miller”

Antenna TV, beginning at 8am

Enjoy the best of Barney Miller, the classic, Emmy-winning 1975-82 sitcom set largely within the confines of the detectives’ squad room of the fictional 12th Precinct in New York City. The cast is led by Hal Linden, Max Gail, Ron Glass, James Gregory, Abe Vigoda (Seasons 1-4, and 7) and Jack Soo (Seasons 1-5), and they can be seen over the 12-hour marathon in episodes such as “The Escape Artist” (Season 1), “Fear of Flying” (Season 2), “Hash” (Season 3), “Power Failure” (Season 3), “Strip Joint” (Season 6) and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Michigan International Speedway brings top Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and others to compete for 200 laps in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NBC, 3:30pm Live

Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and other IndyCar stars return to Nashville for 80 laps around a street circuit that crosses the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and runs next to Nissan Stadium.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo Wild, beginning at 5pm

Nat Geo Wild concludes its week of SharkFest programming with a four-hour lineup beginning with an enhanced version of Maui Shark Mystery, which follows scientists trying to figure out why tiger sharks gather in big numbers around Maui each year. After that are two new episodes of Shark Attack Files and an enhanced edition of Baby Sharks, which shows how various species of sharks have evolved extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth to offspring that must fend for themselves right from the start.

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Bradley Whitford”

NBC, 7pm

Actor Bradley Whitford traces his family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and other experts in the latest episode of this celebrity genealogy series. Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky are executive producers.

The Attraction Test

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

As an acclaimed college professor (Tara Wilson) prepares to unveil her landmark study about what sparks love between strangers, the launch is threatened when she is criticized for not taking the “dating test” herself. Though she’s vowed to never fall in love again, she agrees to take the test, along with her biggest critic (Andrew Dunbar).

37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BET & BET Her, 8pm

This is a broadcast of this year’s Stellar Gospel Music Awards ceremony, which was held July 16 in Atlanta. Pastor Mike Jr. led the list of winners by taking home six Stellar Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The ceremony also features performances by Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp, Le’Andria Johnson and more. Stellar-winning artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard host.

The Art of Passion

Lifetime, 8pm

Hope Williams (Katie Reese), a successful ER doctor, reluctantly meets an accomplished artist on a girls night out. He is everything her past lovers were not. As Hope’s relationship steams up, her work takes a turn for the worse when an abusive husband of a battered patient blames her. Soon, Hope’s personal life becomes entangled with her work life, and both are put at risk.

Family Game Fight!: “The Kosturos Family vs. the Extinguishers”

NBC, 8pm

NBC broadcasts a previously unaired episode of this game show hosted by spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The competition pits the husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled, larger-than-life games.

Becoming Elizabeth

Starz, 8pm

Season Finale!

The historical drama series following young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who would become one of England’s greatest monarchs, finishes Season 1 with “To Death We Must Stoop.”

The $100,000 Pyramid: “Rob Riggle vs. Joe Tessitore and Mark Duplass vs. Ali Larter”

ABC, 9pm

This week, the on-air partners from ABC’s Holey Moley, the hilarious Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, will face off against each other. Actress Ali Larter (The Last Victim) goes head-to-head with Mark Duplass, writer, director and star of The Morning Show.

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World: “Forests”

CNN, 9pm

This installment of the docuseries that explores the Patagonia region of South America, which stretches across Argentina and Chile, brings viewers into the area’s ancient woodlands — home to miraculous creatures, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth. The episode also introduces the scientists and Indigenous people who are working hard to protect this magical world. Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) narrates the series.

Big Sky River

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Tara Kendall books a summer rental in Montana to get a break from New York City and put some distance between herself and her ex-husband. The small, rural town she visits was special to her as a young girl. Her new neighbor, Sheriff Boone Taylor, is kind to Tara and can’t deny that there’s something special about her. Will she stay for more than just one summer? Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith star.

Killer ’90s: Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Thirty years ago, viewers watched every moment of the Menendez brothers’ dramatic trial on Court TV. Today, younger generations are learning their story for the first time. The media portrayed the two Beverly Hills boys as killing their parents out of greed. Years later, those new to the case see the story of two boys who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their mother, father and the media. Who has the story right?

Grantchester: “Episode 5”

PBS, 9pm

Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) investigate a murder and missing persons case at a senior citizens’ care home, and it’s unclear if some of the victims may also be perpetrators of the crime.

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell: “Asian Americans in the Spotlight”

CNN, 10pm

Host W. Kamau Bell embarks on a personal journey as he discusses representation with some of his Asian American friends in the film and television industry, and examines the commonality between his own experience and theirs. In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and anti-Asian hate, Bell discusses the need for Asian Americans to have a greater voice in bridging divides and helping shape a more equitable future for Black and Asian communities.

Bridge and Tunnel: “Bloodshot Eyes”

EPIX, 10pm

When visiting the loft, Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos) has an encounter with Jill (Caitlin Stasey), who has a big interview with a prominent fashion designer. Meanwhile, Juliana (Ella Ma) gets an opportunity to work with her ex, sparking Pags’ (Brian Muller) jealousy, while Genie (Erica Hernandez) auditions a new song.

COBRA: Cyberwar: “Episode 5”

PBS, 10pm

With the crisis worsening, Fraser (Richard Dormer) deals with issues in his personal life. Meanwhile, the prime minister (Robert Carlyle) is forced to consider more extreme measures to retain control and apply order over the country.

Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery, 11pm

Season Finale!

The true-crime docuseries concludes Season 12 with “I Found His Confession.” When police arrest Adam Pennylegion’s stepbrother, Dustin Duthie, some people blame steroids. But Adam has noticed Dustin heading down a dark path for years.

Monday, Aug. 8

Darby and Joan

Acorn TV

New Series!

Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi lead this Australian road-trip mystery drama. Brown plays retired homicide detective Jack Darby, who has taken to the open road with his dog Diesel to flee his past. Meanwhile, recently widowed English nurse Joan Kirkhope (Scacchi) is on a reluctant pilgrimage to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death. Darby and Joan couldn’t be more different, but when they collide in the Australian Outback and become drawn into a series of unexpected mysteries, this unlikely investigative duo soon realize the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other. Two new episodes are available Mondays starting today.

Summer Under the Stars: Maureen O’Sullivan

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Irish actress Maureen O’Sullivan, a familiar face from Hollywood’s golden age, finally gets her due during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event today with 14 of her notable films. Of course, there will be a couple of titles with the star in her most famous role, as Jane Parker alongside Johnny Weissmuller’s Tarzan in Tarzan the Ape Man (1932) and Tarzan and His Mate (1934). Other movies from O’Sullivan’s 1930s heyday airing today include the 1935 crime drama Woman Wanted; Tod Browning’s horror film The Devil Doll (1936); and the romantic comedy Hold That Kiss (1938). The lineup also includes later works featuring O’Sullivan, like the 1965 comedy Never Too Late and Woody Allen’s 1986 comedy/drama Hannah and Her Sisters.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: “Divas Are Calling Out to Me!”

FOX, 8pm

A mother of two and a sassy server channel their inner icons for a shot at $1 million in the new episode “Divas Are Calling Out to Me!”

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown

Nat Geo, 8pm

Series Finale!

In “Ramsay vs. Ramsay,” the conclusion of this three-episode limited series, Gordon Ramsay sends his daughter Tilly and three of her friends on a mission to unlock the secrets of Costa Rican cuisine. The intrepid teens brave snakes and bullet ants while foraging in the jungle, head out into stormy seas for fresh seafood and discover the secrets of sacred chocolate with the Indigenous BriBri people. At the end of the week, Tilly takes all that she’s learned and squares off against her dad in a tropical cookoff.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Spice becomes the first artist in series history to be nominated for a Grammy Award while on the show in Season 11 of this music industry docuseries. Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, coparenting and long overdue family encounters.

Beat Shazam: “Schoolhouse Rock!”

FOX, 9pm

Three teams of educators try to ace the music test for a $1 million prize in the new episode “Schoolhouse Rock!”

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge: “Ashton Kutcher in the Coastal Jungles of Costa Rica”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Actor Ashton Kutcher joins Bear Grylls to test the coastal jungles of Costa Rica. Their adventure begins with a helicopter jump into the Pacific Ocean. Once they swim ashore, they must canoe up a river to fish for their dinner, then descend a 300-foot cliff into the jungle. The next day, Bear sets up a commando-crawl rope challenge, and Ashton must use all the strength he can muster to cross a massive ravine.

POV: “President”

PBS, 9pm

Director Camilla Nielsson’s Oscar-shortlisted documentary goes inside Zimbabwe’s 2018 general election in a post-Mugabe landscape to show how a new leader takes on a corrupt ruling party.

sMothered

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Just when you thought you had seen it all, the mother/daughter duos return for a new season. The series welcomes back four fan favorites — Cher & Dawn, Cristina & Kathy, Angelica & Sunhe and Lauren & Lisa — and introduces three new pairings. From bathwater to bedrooms to boyfriends, these twosomes have shared everything, and with beautiful babies being welcomed into the mix, a new legacy ensues — grand-smothering!

Love & Hip Hop: Miami

VH1, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the Love & Hip Hop spinoff returns to the 305 and finds the artists turning the heat all the way up like never before. As the fight for reinvention, ambition and quest for love reach new heights, nothing is off limits. With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.

Better Call Saul: Talking Saul

AMC, 10pm

Immediately following Saul’s all-important penultimate episode, Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick hosts this one-off aftershow to break down the big moments — should we be worried?! — and prepare us for the Aug. 15 series finale.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason: “Gumbo, Gator and Grillin’”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Barbecue master Moe Cason journeys deep into the Louisiana bayou to discover the soulful flavors of Creole and Cajun food. He hunts gators, uses a bow to catch redfish, welds his own grill, and learns from the best chefs and farmers how to make authentic gumbo and boudin sausage. Can he use his new culinary skills — with a Big Moe twist — to win over the hearts of both Creole and Cajun guests at a local boucherie?

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Paul Newman Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 11:45am

Catch a Classic!

Paul Newman was one of those actors who truly embodied the phrase “movie star,” lighting up the big screen with his commanding presence, acting range, good looks and piercing blue eyes. The legendary actor is celebrated today on MOVIES! with a five-film lineup of notable films spanning across his six-decade career: Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), a biopic starring Newman as boxer Rocky Graziano, a film that began putting the actor’s star on the rise; The Hustler (1961), with Newman giving a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance in one of his most famous roles, as pool hustler “Fast” Eddie Felson; the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke, another of Newman’s most iconic films, with another performance that earned him an Oscar nomination; Road to Perdition (2002), the Tom Hanks-led period crime drama costarring Newman in his last onscreen appearance in a feature film, giving a Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated performance; and From the Terrace (1960), a romantic drama that was the third of several collaborations between Newman and his wife of 50 years (until his passing in 2008), Joanne Woodward.

America’s Got Talent: “Qualifiers 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Season 17 of the talent competition series kicks off six weeks of live shows from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium starting tonight. Live results shows air Wednesday nights beginning tomorrow, Aug. 10.

All Rise

OWN, 8pm

Season Finale!

The legal drama starring Simone Missick as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lola Carmichael concludes its third season — its first on OWN following its CBS cancellation — with the episode “Fire and Rain.”

Black Ink Crew: Chicago

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The long-awaited return of the Black Ink Crew spinoff follows the crew as they usher in a new era of the Chicago franchise. Season 8 focuses on the artists at the tattoo mecca for hip-hop elites, athletes and celebrities learning how to navigate an altered landscape while hoping to reach increased heights of success. With an expanded crew back in the home of 9MAG, the team is positioned and ready for the next level and will either adapt or falter under the pressure.

Devil in Suburbia

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This true-crime series that tells the stories of ordinary folks who confronted the evil that was always right in front of them premieres with “Arizona Horror Story.” Three bodies are discovered in a burned-out home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and a fourth family member is missing. Investigators realize they have a triple homicide on their hands and embark on a decades-long manhunt for the killer.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston’s travel/adventure series finishes up with “Minnesota: A Better World.” To find out what the wild means to Americans today, Thurston journeys into Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region, one of the last places where you can hike or paddle your way into the remote wilderness. From passionate birders to harvesters of wild rice, he encounters a fascinating cast of characters, and hears from them why wilderness means so much.

Dark Side of the 90s

Vice, 9pm

Season Finale!

This docuseries that takes a deep dive into the untold stories surrounding popular people, events, movies, shows and trends of the 1990s comes to a close.

Tales

BET & BET Her, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This scripted anthology series of “song stories” that reimagines hip-hop lyrics and turns them into mini-movies returns for Season 3. It kicks off with “Fight the Power,” in which prosecutor Stokely Overton finds himself against two police officers who have killed an innocent youth. As he pursues the case, the life of Stokely’s father as a political prisoner blurs the lines between past and present.

Big Bad Budget Battle

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond celebrates crafty cooking and smart shopping in this new primetime competition series. In each of the six hourlong episodes, three talented home cooks with a knack for transforming everyday affordable ingredients into mouthwatering meals have only a small stash of cash with which to buy all the ingredients needed to make the best inexpensive and delicious dish they can. Only the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a whole year’s worth of groceries.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary series returns for a five-episode 17th season, this time following the Detroit Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan.

Reasonable Doubt

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva are back to re-examine more questionable courtroom convictions in Season 5 of this true-crime docuseries. In the premiere, “Guiltless or Heartless?,” respected California probation officer Rodney Patrick McNeal gets a life sentence for murdering his pregnant wife in a fit of rage. With limited physical evidence, the conviction has never sat well with his family, who believe McNeal was wrongly convicted. In a desperate, last-ditch appeal, the man’s daughter and sister have asked Fatima and Chris to take a second look at the case.

Password

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

The iconic game show returns in this revival hosted by actress Keke Palmer, which kicks off with a two-night premiere event tonight and tomorrow. Two new episodes will also air Aug. 16-17, with the series then airing only on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 23. Jimmy Fallon is an executive producer and part of the celebrity/contestant duos who will try to guess mystery words for cash prizes in the eight hourlong episodes. The premiere features Fallon and Jon Hamm competing, and is dedicated to Betty White, who frequently appeared on the original series.

Frontline: “Afghanistan Undercover”

PBS, 10pm

In this undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan, correspondent Ramita Navai finds those being punished by the regime and confronts Taliban officials.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

I Am Groot

Disney+

New Series!

Tree-like humanoid Groot, the fan-favorite character from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and other big-screen entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), takes center stage (as Baby Groot) in his own series of five animated shorts, all available at once. These shorts also feature several new and unusual characters as they explore Groot’s days of growing up — and getting into trouble. Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the films, does the same here. James Gunn, director of the Guardians movies, is an executive producer.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Bear Grylls is back for Season 7 of his series in which he teaches celebrity guests essential survival skills that they will have to master to use in the high-stress wilderness scenarios into which he will place them. All six episodes are available today on Disney+; the season continues to premiere new episodes on National Geographic Channel Monday night. This season’s celebrities are: Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle.

Instant Dream Home

Netflix

New Series!

Actress Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) is host and team leader for this series that is described as “part home renovation show and part heist movie.” In the episodes, families are in for the surprise of their lives as their homes are totally transformed, and radically improved, in just 24 hours by Brooks and her team, which includes interior designer Adair Curtis, carpenter Erik Curtis, exterior designer Nick Cutsumpas and special projects expert Paige Mobley.

Locke & Key

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The fantasy/horror series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book series returns for its third and final season. The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson, someone with plans of his own for the keys. Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott star.

Summer Under the Stars: Greta Garbo

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Swedish American actress Greta Lovisa Gustafsson became better known to movie audiences as Greta Garbo, a name that remains as iconic as her mesmerizing onscreen presence and makes her a no-brainer to appear once again during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars (SUTS) event. Today’s lineup spotlights 13 Garbo films, beginning with Gösta Berling’s Saga, a 1924 silent Swedish romantic drama starring the actress in her first leading role in a feature-length film. That performance not only marked her breakthrough in her home country, but also caught the attention of MGM chief Louis B. Mayer, who brought Garbo to Hollywood soon after. Her first American film, the 1926 silent romantic drama Torrent, is also on today’s SUTS schedule, as is Anna Christie (1930), Garbo’s Best Actress Oscar-nominated first appearance in a sound film; the chance for audiences to finally hear the star speak in this movie was famously hyped with the tagline “Garbo talks!” Among other highlights today: Anna Karenina (1935); Camille (1937, Best Actress Oscar nominee); and Ninotchka (1939, Best Actress Oscar nominee).

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Winners Mystery Box — Christine Ha”

FOX, 8pm

Season 3 winner Christine Ha returns to present the remaining contestants with a tough challenge in the new episode “Winners Mystery Box — Christine Ha”: They must create a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish using every ingredient given to them.

America’s Got Talent: “Qualifiers 1 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

Two acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the final round of competition. The series stars creator/executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews serves as host.

Supersenses

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

Over millions of years, animals have developed astounding abilities that humans are just beginning to comprehend. Witness a world of heat-seeking snakes, muscle-man ants, all-seeing impalas and other animals with highly evolved senses.

So You Think You Can Dance

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The two finalists dance five performances each before the audience decides who wins the title and $100,000 in the Season 17 finale.

Bargain Block

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, “Federal and Summer Garden,” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas work hard on finishing up their largest project ever — a beautiful Federal-style house that could be the answer to their financial woes. On top of that, they pick up a new stunning brick house that comes with the worst smell in the world, and Keith decides to turn this nasty stench into a wildflower-filled garden paradise. With Shea and Terry’s baby just around the corner, Keith and Evan spruce up the finishing touches on their nursery and cross their fingers for the big reveal!

The Murder Tapes

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 of this true-crime docuseries concludes with “The Smoke Shop in the Truck.” The Flagler County, Florida, sheriff’s office investigates the shooting of 18-year-old high school track star Curtis Israel Gray, but the case threatens to go cold before a source close to home delivers the prime suspect straight to the sheriff’s front door.

Password: “Heidi Klum & Jimmy Fallon”

NBC, 9pm

This revival of the iconic game show continues its two-night premiere event that began yesterday. Jimmy Fallon is an executive producer and part of the celebrity/contestant duos who will try to guess mystery words for cash prizes over two games in each hourlong episode. Tonight’s installment finds supermodel/America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum joining Kimmel in the competition. New episodes also premiere next Tuesday and Wednesday, before the series settles into its Tuesday-only time slot beginning Aug. 23. Actress Keke Palmer hosts.

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the addictive true-crime series closes with Kenda taking us back to April 2008, when a man’s dismembered torso was found floating in Michigan’s Thunder Bay River. Kenda follows the investigation, which got its break when the estranged wife’s teen daughter came forward with bombshell testimony.

Expedition With Steve Backshall

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

With the planet under more pressure now than at any other time in history, exploration has never been more important. In “Expedition Unseen,” tonight’s second-season conclusion of his documentary series, naturalist Steve Backshall takes on four entirely new adventures into the unknown to reveal nature at its rawest, and leaves no doubt that this is the last chance to protect our planet.

Resident Alien

Syfy, 10pm

New Episodes!

The acclaimed comedy/drama that follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash-landed on Earth, returns with the remaining eight episodes of its second season beginning tonight. It picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action that Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life. They must deal with the emotional fallout of that night, all while searching for an alien baby — a search that leads to big realizations for each of them. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) attempts to sell Patience on a new resort and D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Send Help

ALLBLK

New Series!

This half-hour dark dramedy follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Jean Elie, also a cocreator and executive producer), a first-generation Haitian American actor who is on top of the world since landing a starring role on the fictional hit TV show This Can’t Be Us. That is all while being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding Haitian family, who are reeling from a recent tragedy. Unfortunately, his series is canceled, and as Fritz struggles with his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community and his high-maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes. Now unemployed, will Fritz be able to keep his family afloat while working to overcome the challenges of once again making it in Hollywood? “[This series] has been a labor of love for the last several years,” Elie says. “As a first-generation Haitian American, I was honored to bring this first-of-its-kind Haitian American story to the screen.”

The Ms. Pat Show

BET+

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-nominated multi-camera sitcom starring comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams as a fictionalized version of herself is back for Season 2, which finds Pat and her family moving from a period of adjusting to a white suburban neighborhood into a season of growth within these new surroundings.

Trolls: TrollsTopia

Hulu & Peacock

Series Finale!

All seven episodes of the animated series’ seventh and final season are available today. In the new season, when Val’s (voice of Lauren Mayhew) vacation doesn’t go as planned, and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy (Amanda Leighton) and the trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy (Walt Dohrn) is accepted to Cloud College, he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch (Skylar Astin) in his absence.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The adult animated fantasy/adventure series returns with its third season. It continues to follow Davion (voice of Yuri Lowenthal), a renowned dragon knight devoted to wiping the scourge of those creatures from the face of the world.

Summer Under the Stars: Laurence Harvey

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Born Zvi Mosheh Skikne in Lithuania, British actor Laurence Harvey only had about a 25-year big-screen career before his death at age 45 in 1973, but in that time, he gave some memorable film performances. You’ll see a number of them during Harvey’s first Summer Under the Stars day on Turner Classic Movies in a 12-film lineup that includes Room at the Top, the 1959 drama that earned the star a Best Actor Oscar nomination; John Frankenheimer’s iconic 1962 Cold War thriller The Manchurian Candidate, costarring Frank Sinatra and Angela Lansbury; Carol Reed’s 1963 neo-noir The Running Man; the 1964 Western The Outrage, with Paul Newman and Claire Bloom; the 1973 suspense thriller Night Watch, one of Harvey’s final films, which reunited him with his BUtterfield 8 costar Elizabeth Taylor; and others.

MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati

FOX, 7pm Live

If you build it, they will come again. Willson Contreras leads the Chicago Cubs against Brandon Drury’s Cincinnati Reds in the second game at the Field of Dreams film location in Iowa.

NFL Preseason Football: N.Y. Giants at New England

NFL Network, 7pm Live

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and N.Y. Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones might get a few minutes of work in this Week 1 preseason matchup on NFL Network.

Press Your Luck: “The Challenger!”

ABC, 8pm

Our contestants are taking on big risks as they try to steer clear of that devilish Whammy and our host, Elizabeth Banks, keeps them focused. Banks is joined by contestants Julio Mata (hometown: Harlingen, Texas), Brooklin Milliere (Laguna Hills, California) and Russ Stebick (Alpharetta, Georgia).

Bump

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Nathalie Morris stars in this 10-episode Australian dramedy making its U.S. debut. She plays Oly, an ambitious and high-achieving teenager who has a surprise baby, which results in complications for two families. Claudia Karvan and Angus Sampson costar.

Great Chocolate Showdown

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this decadent chocolate dessert competition series finds 10 home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. The winner will be crowned Great Chocolate Showdown Champion and win the $50,000 grand prize.

Alone: Frozen

History, 9pm

New Series!

This second of two spinoffs of History’s Alone survival competition series to have premiered in the past two weeks drops six of the series’ strongest participants from past seasons on the frigid North Atlantic coast of Labrador, Canada, just as winter is setting in. These survivalists will try to last 50 days in a location that has a very dense population of polar bears, under conditions worse than those encountered on any previous Alone season. Returning survivalists are: Greg Ovens (Season 3), Woniya Thibeault (Season 6), Callie Russell (Season 7), Mark D’Ambrosio (Season 7), Amós Rodriguez (Season 7) and Michelle Finn (Season 8).

Brat Loves Judy

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

“Don’t Ovary Act,” the Season 2 finale of this docuseries chronicling the relationship between musician Da Brat and her girlfriend Judy, finds the couple getting a second opinion from a fertility doctor to see if they can carry a baby.

Top Gear

BBC America, 10pm

Season Finale!

Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness test some of the most advanced alternative-fuel cars that run on batteries, hydrogen or synthetic petrol in the season finale “The Future’s Bright, the Future’s Electric.”

It’s CompliPlated

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by New York Times bestselling author, actress, vegan foodie and inaugural Food Network Hot List designee Tabitha Brown, this hilarious new series is for all the home cooks out there who are looking for ways to make the delicious dishes we all love, while accommodating all the different diets, food allergies and tastes in their household. Chopped judge and Tournament of Champions Season 2 winner Maneet Chauhan joins the action each week as competing chefs pull out all the stops to see who can make the best universal meal for the complicated, picky preferences of the judges and walk away with $10,000!

Fright Club: “Cat Caller”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers reveal the secret lives of cats; a dancing demonic soda can whispers ominous threats; and comedian Jamie Kennedy shares a clip of real-life space invaders.

Terror Lake Drive

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Suppressed emotions unleash and things come to a boil as revelations unravel in “T.H.U.G.,” the Season 1 finale of this drama about a single mother who tries to dodge her troubled past by relocating to Atlanta for a fresh start.

Friday, Aug. 12

Post Malone: Runaway

Amazon Freevee

This hourlong music documentary showcases the story of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone’s first arena tour that began in September 2019. The film features exclusive backstage access, live performances and intimate interviews.

Five Days at Memorial

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-part limited series is based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. It chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers there were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. Carlton Cuse (Lost) and John Ridley (American Crime) are the show’s writers and executive producers, and each also directed some installments, along with Wendey Stanzler (Clarice). Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones and Julie Ann Emery lead the cast. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop on Fridays.

For All Mankind

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the acclaimed alternate-history space drama concludes. The series has been renewed for Season 4, which is slated to begin production this month.

Loot

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the workplace comedy executive produced by and starring Maya Rudolph comes to an end. Loot has been renewed for a second season.

Lucy’s School

Apple TV+

The Peanuts gang is anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead — but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. This special is a love letter to teachers and an appreciation of what makes teaching such a noble and fulfilling profession. It also explores the fear of change, and shows Lucy facing and overcoming her fears with the support of her friends.

Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World

discovery+

This documentary reveals the untold story of Viagra, the drug that wrote the playbook for Big Pharma and changed sex forever. Interviews include Dr. David Brown, known as the father of Viagra; Ian Osterloh, the Pfizer Inc. team leader who oversaw the top-secret clinical trials that proved the little blue pill does work; and more.

This Fool

Hulu

New Series!

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and cocreator Chris Estrada, this half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles centers around Julio Lopez (Estrada). Thirty-year-old Julio lives at home and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems, including the on-again, off-again relationship with his high school girlfriend. His job at a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, Hugs Not Thugs, leads to clashes with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones), an ex-gang member fresh out of prison who moves in with Julio and his family. All episodes are available today.

Day Shift

Netflix

Original Film!

Executive producer Jamie Foxx also leads this action/horror film as a hardworking blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter. But his mundane San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning job is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters. Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Karla Souza and Steve Howey also star.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Co-executive producer Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age drama about the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns for Season 3. The series has been renewed for a fourth and final season expected to premiere in 2023.

13: The Musical

Netflix

Original Film!

Emmy winner Neil Meron is a producer of this film adaptation of the 2008 Broadway musical that featured the first and only all-teenager cast. This version is likewise largely led by youngsters as it tells the story of Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), who grapples with his parents’ divorce following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, while he also prepares for his impending bar mitzvah and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school. Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck and Debra Messing costar as some of the adults in Evan’s life.

Secret Headquarters

Paramount+

Original Film!

Originally slated for theatrical release, this family superhero film produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Owen Wilson now makes its premiere exclusively on Paramount+. In the movie, a boy and his friends accidentally discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home, leading them to believe that the boy’s estranged father may be leading a secret double life. Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña also star.

No Bad Days With Alyssa Limperis

Peacock

Comedian Alyssa Limperis’ hourlong comedy special takes audiences through the stinging journey of loss while reminding them of how wonderful each day can be. It offers an honest portrayal of grief and pain, told through a lens of hope and laughter.

Cosmic Love

Prime Video

New Series!

The Bachelor meets astrology for this one-of-a-kind social experiment, where four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat where they will mingle, match, date, eliminate and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives … will they marry their match based solely on their astrology? The show’s astrologers are bestselling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), who guide these singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer). All 10 episodes are available today.

A League of Their Own

Prime Video

New Series!

This series based on Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 film of the same name that combined humor and heart to offer a fictionalized account of the real-life 1943-54 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League evokes the joyful spirit of that movie while also widening the lens to further tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing pro ball. The cast is led by Abbi Jacobson (who is also a cocreator and executive producer), Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez and Nick Offerman, among others. All eight episodes are available today.

Swashbuckler MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

It’s an action-packed afternoon on MOVIES! with a four-film lineup of classic swashbucklers from the golden age of Hollywood, featuring notable characters and/or actors who helped embody the genre of romantic, high adventure. Tyrone Power kicks things off as leading man of the first two titles: the pirate swashbuckler The Black Swan (1942), costarring Maureen O’Hara; followed by 1940’s The Mark of Zorro, with Power as the titular Robin Hood of Old California, who romances Linda Darnell and duels with baddie Basil Rathbone. Next is The Three Musketeers, the 1939 musical comedy adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel that stars Don Ameche as d’Artagnan and comedy team the Ritz Brothers as his cowardly helpers. Today’s swashbuckling comes to a thrilling conclusion with The Sea Hawk (1940), a pirate adventure classic led by Errol Flynn.

NFL Preseason Football

NFL Network, beginning at 6pm Live

Detroit Lions fans get their first look at rookie Aidan Hutchinson as the Lions host the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of a Week 1 preseason doubleheader on NFL Network. The second game has the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers.

Secret Celebrity Renovation: “Nathan Chen”

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Nathan Chen gives a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide him to success.

Children of the Underground

FX, 8pm

New Series!

Documentary series Children of the Underground tells the pulse-pounding story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. As Yager’s work became publicized, she was investigated by the FBI and became the target of numerous lawsuits. All five episodes premiere back-to-back tonight.

She Is Not Your Daughter

LMN, 8pm

In this U.S. TV premiere movie, Kathy’s family is threatened when she discovers that her husband has kept a chilling secret from her for years: Her teenage daughter is not really her own flesh and blood, and the past is now coming back to haunt them all in a deadly way. Stars Alicia Leigh Willis, Emily Topper and Jon Bridell.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The second season of this competition series filmed in front of a live studio audience sees nine celebrities from all walks of life agreeing to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag. Who each contestant is will be kept secret until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

CMT Summer Camp

CMT, 9pm

New Series!

CMT treats fans to the ultimate concert experience in this exclusive one-hour special shot from the Sandy Creek Barn Amphitheater at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, with multiplatinum-selling country supergroup Little Big Town. The foursome will perform new music and some of their greatest hits for their biggest fans.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Quick Cash in Cedar Rapids”

HGTV, 9pm

A family of six was saving for a down payment on their first home when they won $100,000 on a scratcher. With the boost to their budget, David Bromstad takes them on a tour of family-friendly areas in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that are close to schools and golf courses.

César Millán: Better Human Better Dog: “Moving Forward” & “Ticking Bomb”

Nat Geo, beginning at 9pm; episodes encore tomorrow, Aug. 13, on Nat Geo Wild, beginning at 10pm

In “Moving Forward,” César helps a grieving couple with their nervous Shar-Pei, who has been lashing out in fear against his own pet parent after the death of his pack leader left him feeling lost. Then, in “Ticking Bomb,” César is called out to a red zone case involving two powerful breeds that have begun hunting and killing small animals in their backyard. They have now turned their aggression onto each other, causing chaos in their household.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this cooking competition concludes with “The Great American Recipe,” in which the three remaining cooks go head-to-head to win it all. They’ll have some surprise helpers for their final chance to wow the judges with a very special dinner.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Summer Under the Stars: Marlon Brando

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s hard to think of a more impressive and acclaimed start to a feature film career for an actor than Marlon Brando’s incredible run of productions in the early 1950s, when he immediately earned his place in conversations about greatest actors of all time. Three of those movies — A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Viva Zapata! (1952) and Julius Caesar (1953), which were just the second, third and fourth big-screen appearances for Brando and garnered him three consecutive Best Actor Oscar nominations — will be airing during today’s 11-title Summer Under the Stars celebration of the icon on Turner Classic Movies. Another Brando classic from that era, The Wild One (1953), is also airing, and while his performance as the rebellious leader of a biker gang in that film did not net him a nomination, it did have a large cultural impact. In ensuing decades, Brando’s career was a bit more hit-or-miss (though when he hit, he really hit), and other films featured today reflect a mix of those productions: Guys and Dolls (1955), The Teahouse of the August Moon (1956), Mutiny on the Bounty (1962), The Chase (1966), the short documentary Meet Marlon Brando (1966), Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) and The Formula (1980).

NFL Preseason Football

NFL Network, beginning at 1pm Live

NFL Network airs four Week 1 preseason NFL games today: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos.

MLB Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the N.Y. Yankees at the Boston Red Sox or the Seattle Mariners at the Texas Rangers.

Red Election: “Episode Two”

Ovation, 7pm

When Levi Nichols (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) is promoted over Beatrice (Lydia Leonard) to the position that her late boss held, she threatens Katrine (Victoria Carmen Sonne) with a truth drug.

Romance in Style

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before he realizes that her influence reaches far beyond the catwalk. Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth star.

The Princess

HBO, 8pm

You won’t be able to look away as Princess Diana’s fishbowl life and tragic death unfold through archival footage (from chat and news shows, the paparazzi and we, the people) in this fascinating, unsettling documentary.

In Love With My Partner’s Wife

Lifetime, 8pm

In this premiere film, detective Paul Ford discovers his partner, Frank, is abusing his wife, Eve. When Paul steps in to rescue her, a vengeful Frank frames him for a murder. With Paul on the run from his fellow officers, and Eve on the run from her husband, the two find themselves escaping into a heated love affair. Stars Gina Vitori, Andrew Spach and Jonathan Stoddard.

First Blood

A&E, 9pm

Season Finale!

“Henry Louis Wallace: Bad Henry,” the Season 1 finale of this true-crime docuseries, explores the killings of young African American women in Charlotte, North Carolina. What the police don’t realize is that the cases all have one thing in common: a connection with Wallace. Charming and smart, he tried to hide his dark side, fueled by years of abuse and twisted fantasy, until his first murder.

Steal This House: “Fire Fight or Flight”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

Cristy Lee is eager to show a couple two extremely affordable home opportunities, but, while one property needs more work than any other house she’s shown, the other is left barely standing after a devastating fire.

Living With a Serial Killer: “Elizabeth Wettlaufer”

Oxygen, 9pm

A Canadian nurse walks into a rehabilitation center and confesses to murdering several of her patients. Her childhood best friend reveals their lifelong common bond and the terrifying confession she made to him.

Panic 9-1-1

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

The third season of this docuseries featuring 9-1-1 calls as they play out in real time concludes with “I Don’t Know What to Do.” In it, a Florida woman hides in her bathroom when a man breaks into her home; a Western Michigan man is trapped in his overturned truck, which fills with icy water; and an unexpected storm rips through Brownfield, Texas, leaving a young woman stuck in the wreckage of her collapsed home.