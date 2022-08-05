Channel Guide Magazine

5 Questions With Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

August 5, 2022 Barb Oates 5 Questions With..., Interview, Magazine Archive, Reality TV 0
Below Deck Mediterranean Mzi 'Zee' Dempers Laurent Basset/Bravo

Capt. Sandy Yawn is back at the helm for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean, which airs Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo (new episodes drop one week early on Peacock).

Joining her crew for another season is fan favorite Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Despite being held up in quarantine, Zee is back as a deckhand on a new boat and new charter along the Malta coast, helping manage character guests, dealing with roller-coaster “boatmances” and having to decide what is most important: old friend allegiances or his career growth. We caught up with him while on break at his South Africa home.

1. What is the best perk about being on the show and just having a yachting career in general?
The best sort of perk about being within yachting is you get to travel the world; you get to experience different cultures and meet different people. And I think to me personally, I’ve always placed learning about other people as one of my main priorities in education. So that sort of education, you won’t get it in school and it really helps you grow as a person. That’s what’s been super, super beautiful, just in terms of seeing the places that you never thought you’d be able to see and experience the different cultures that you never thought you’d be able to experience.

2. What was the most difficult part of this season?
One of the most difficult things was adjusting to a new crew, just because obviously last year we had such an amazing relationship and such an amazing team — minus here and there. So I think you place everything sort of on a pedestal going into it in terms of what you’ve experienced before. Obviously, some things are never going to be exactly the same. And just getting into that sort of groove of things, I think, was probably one of the more difficult parts.

3. Capt. Sandy always stresses the safety aspects of her guests and the boat. Are there ever moments where you’re scared?
Yeah, there definitely were moments where I was scared, but not in terms of the onus of responsibility, but just the actual boat itself. There were lots of difficulties with the boat this season. It was a new build and very electronic. So yeah, a lot of issues.

4. When you’re not working on a charter, what do you do in your off time?
For the past couple of months, I’ve been back in Cape Town, starting courses and sort of trying to get back into going overseas, as I’m doing that next month. Downtime is hanging with friends, playing some golf and just taking life for what it is and appreciating where you are right now. Being at home really is special to me.

5. If you could pick your three favorite movies of all time, what would those be?
Django Unchained. Definitely up there. Step Brothers is up there. And I think Top Gun. I haven’t seen the new one yet, but I absolutely loved the old one.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

E! and Bravo specials to remember Joan Rivers

September 5, 2014 Jeff Pfeiffer TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on E! and Bravo specials to remember Joan Rivers

In the wake of Joan Rivers’ passing yesterday at the age of 81, E! and Bravo will be remembering the comedian and actress with specials — appropriate, given the amount of time she spent on the channels, especially E! RELATED: E! STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF JOAN RIVERS E! will pay tribute to Rivers with Joan Rivers: Celebrating an Icon, debuting Sept. 5 at 9pm ET/PT. The one-hour E! News special is hosted by Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler, who, according to a release, “will be joined throughout the hour by George Kotsiopoulos, Ken Baker and other members of the […]

No Picture
Talk Show

Bravo’s “Inside The Actors Studio” lands Jim Carrey after 17 years of trying

January 5, 2011 Lori Acken Talk Show, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Bravo’s “Inside The Actors Studio” lands Jim Carrey after 17 years of trying

From Bravo: Bravo starts the year off on a high note as Golden Globe-winner Jim Carrey, one of the most sought-after guests in “Inside the Actors Studio” history, takes the hot seat on Monday, January 10th at 8pm ET/PT. Host James Lipton first invited Carrey 17 years ago to appear on the show and on the night of the memorable taping, told the audience Carrey is worth the “17 years of foreplay.” Leaving no stone unturned, Lipton courses through Carrey’s early days as a class clown in school to the janitorial job he had to take in order to support […]

No Picture
Lifestyle

Bravo invites you to “Rocco’s Dinner Party” June 15

June 8, 2011 Lori Acken Lifestyle, Reality TV, TV News & Program Updates 1

By Lori Acken Follow @ChannelGuide He didn’t exactly heat up the dance floor on Season 7 of Dancing With the Stars — but studly celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito sure knows how to entertain his pals with ambience and cuisine. Now Bravo has your invitation to his exclusive and swank soirees, courtesy of the network’s newest competition series, Rocco’s Dinner Party, premiering June 15 at 11pm ET/PT (the show moves to Wednesdays at 10pm on the 22nd). In each specially-themed episode, three talented chefs from all walks of culinary life — from restaurant all-stars to self-taught prodigies — will battle to […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine