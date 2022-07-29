Summer Under the Stars 2022: A Great Month for Stargazing on TCM

Courtesy Everett Collection

Summer Under the Stars (SUTS), Turner Classic Movies’ annual August programming favorite, returns this month, with the network again devoting each of the 31 days to films from a particular actor or actress.

It begins Aug. 1 with a 12-movie salute to Elvis Presley, which is appropriate, given that this month marks the 45th anniversary of the King’s untimely passing (he died Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42).

August also marks the 60th anniversary of the all-too-soon loss of another timeless star: Marilyn Monroe, who died at age 36 on Aug. 4, 1962. SUTS will honor the icon on Aug. 27.

Over the course of the month, seven stars will be spotlighted in SUTS celebrations for the first time. Below are this year’s SUTS first-timers, along with a calendar of August’s featured stars.

SUTS: Notable First-Time Stars

Maureen O’Sullivan (Aug. 8) — This familiar face from Hollywood’s golden age finally gets her due on SUTS with a 14-film celebration. Of course, there will be a couple of titles with the Irish actress in her most famous role, as Jane Parker alongside Johnny Weissmuller’s Tarzan in Tarzan the Ape Man (1932) and Tarzan and His Mate (1934). Also included are later works featuring O’Sullivan, like Woody Allen’s 1986 comedy/drama Hannah and Her Sisters.

Laurence Harvey (Aug. 11) — Born Zvi Mosheh Skikne in Lithuania, British actor Laurence Harvey had only about a 25-year big-screen career before his death at age 45 in 1973, but in that time, he gave some memorable film performances. You’ll see 12 of them during his first SUTS celebration in a lineup that includes Room at the Top, the 1959 drama that earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination; the iconic 1962 Cold War thriller The Manchurian Candidate; and more.

Raquel Welch (Aug. 16) — The breathtaking beauty and talent of Jo Raquel Tejada — better known as Raquel Welch — will be on full display when she gets her first SUTS daylong celebration of films. Among the 12 titles are One Million Years B.C., the 1966 prehistoric adventure that made Welch a pinup favorite thanks to her legendary deerskin bikini, and the witty swashbucklers The Three Musketeers (1973) and The Four Musketeers (1974).

Jacqueline Bisset (Aug. 24) — The lovely and talented British star makes her SUTS debut with a day featuring 12 of her movies, including the Steve McQueen-led action classic Bullitt (1968); The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972), the Western starring Paul Newman; and The Deep (1977), an adventure film about underwater treasure hunters costarring Nick Nolte and Robert Shaw.

Gilbert Roland (Aug. 25) — When Mexican-born Luis Antonio Dámaso de Alonso found his way to Hollywood in his late teens and began appearing as an extra in silent films, he chose his screen name — Gilbert Roland — by combining the names of his favorite actors, John Gilbert and Ruth Roland. He became at least as famous a movie star as they were, often as a “Latin lover” character early on, but also in more substantive later roles during his seven-decade career. Roland gets his first SUTS salute this month, with a 14-movie lineup that includes the 1930 drama Men of the North; the 1952 drama The Bad and the Beautiful, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination; two Westerns featuring Roland’s famous portrayal of the Cisco Kid — Beauty and the Bandit (1946) and Robin Hood of Monterey (1947) — both making their TCM premieres; and more.