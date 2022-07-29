Can You Spot the Liar? USA Network’s ‘Snake in the Grass’ Is a Jungle of Deception

Chase Bjornson/USA Network

“Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep,” says one of the competitors on USA Network’s thrilling new series that features some of our favorite stars from Survivor, Big Brother and Naked and Afraid.

In each episode of Snake in the Grass (Mondays at 11pm ET/PT beginning Aug. 1), four strangers are dropped into the rugged Central American jungle for 36 hours, where they are left to work together to win $100,000. The problem is that one of them is a snake — a saboteur working against the team.

Players compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. If successful, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake. Clearly, the Snake doesn’t want that to happen, so he/she tries to thwart each mission.

Taking some cues from TV juggernaut Survivor, each episode ends with a tribal-like forum where competitors meet in the “Snake Pit” to decide who they think the saboteur is. If the team catches the Snake, they split the cash. If the Snake fools them, he or she takes home all of the money.

TV personality Bobby Bones is host of the series. Two episodes feature somewhat of an all-star cast, with Survivor’s Malcolm, Yul and Earl working with Naked and Afraid’s Jeff in one episode, and Big Brother’s Rachel and Jenelle competing with Survivor’s Stephenie and Cirie in another. The other reality celebs are mixed in with other contestants over the series’ eight-episode run.

Here is a rundown of the reality stars competing: