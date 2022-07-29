Dan Abrams Takes Us Behind the Scenes of ‘On Patrol: Live’ on REELZ

REELZ

Dan Abrams wears a lot of hats these days as a bestselling author, host, legal analyst, CEO and producer. His latest initiative finds him returning to familiar ground as executive producer and host of On Patrol: Live, airing Friday and Saturday nights at 9pm ET on REELZ.

Abrams, who was also the former host of Live PD, will join Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department officer, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, division commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, South Carolina, on set to provide minute-by-minute analysis and context of what’s happening live on the streets across our country. Abrams hopes the series provides viewers with direct access to the work officers do. Here he answers some of our questions.

Can you explain the format of the series? How many cameras in the field, etc.?

Dan Abrams: Through the technology that our producers created, we’re able to be in the studio while viewing live images of the show’s 30-plus cameras as they follow different law enforcement departments doing their work on Friday and Saturday nights, from 9pm to 12am ET, which is when the show airs. We will also include some pretaped segments in the show from time to time. For the live nights, as cameras follow and document police activity, we’re able to cut from one department to another in real time, giving the audience access to the work officers are doing as it’s happening. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Curtis Wilson, both experienced law enforcement officers, are in-studio with me commenting on and analyzing what we’re observing in real time so the audience has context to better understand and appreciate what they/we are seeing.

How are you determining what departments across America you are covering?

Diversity is key in the types of departments we follow. Producers reach out across the country — from East to West Coasts, the South to the Midwest, rural, urban and suburban America — seeking departments that reflect the country’s diverse character. That also can mean, for example, some sheriff’s departments, some city police and state troopers. Different departments have different specialties and roles, and viewers will get to see all of it with our On Patrol: Live crews in the field.

How difficult was it to get the citizen ride-along aspect of the series in place? Why is that important, and how do you mitigate dangers involved with this for both parties?

Many of the departments we’ll be riding with already have existing ride-along policies in place that allow for members of the public, as well as the media, to go out with their officers on patrol. Citizen ride-alongs are important because they reinforce the transparency and authenticity, which is the premise of the show; not only will our live cameras capture the activities of the departments we follow, they’ll also document the parallel experiences and perspectives of members of their communities. When we do the ride-alongs, we’ll of course be adhering to the departments’ respective policies and safety and security standards.