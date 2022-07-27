Wednesday, July 27: Go Behind the Curtain of ‘Industrial Light & Magic’ on Disney+

© 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, July 27

Light & Magic

Disney+

New Series!

Since ushering in an eye-popping new era of cinematic wizardry when it helped bring George Lucas’ original Star Wars to life in 1977, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) — the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm — has not only been involved with other legendary productions from the company that Lucas formed, including the subsequent Star Wars films and the Indiana Jones franchise, but also with creating effects for many non-Lucasfilm movies. Some of those titles, like Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Jurassic Park (1993), featured equally groundbreaking technical achievements. The six-part docuseries Light & Magic (all episodes are available today) uses unparalleled access to look at the history of ILM and take viewers behind its curtains. It also follows the stories and inspirations of some of the visual effects legends who were involved in bringing Lucas’ vision to the screen, including Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan. Light & Magic is directed by filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, who has written or cowritten some of Lucasfilm’s biggest blockbusters, including The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Anything is possible. Light & Magic, a six-part series about @ILMVFX, starts streaming July 27 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LgesndH3Ti — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) July 7, 2022

Dream Home Makeover

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season ofthis renovation series, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession-worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy and new baby Margot.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the popular and acclaimed mockumentary musical drama takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for a summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon, and a drama-filled docuseries about that production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa will appear in guest-starring roles this season. New episodes are available Wednesdays.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Netflix

New Series!

This three-episode docuseries tells the story of how one mother embarked on a successful mission to take down Hunter Moore, the self-styled “King of Revenge Porn,” after nude photos of her daughter were posted online. The series includes interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images removed from the internet, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the various crusaders who fought Moore.

Wild West MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Saddle up for a wild ride with 24 hours of classic Westerns today on MOVIES! The 11-film lineup features: Return of the Bad Men (1948), starring Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan, Anne Jeffreys and Western character-actor mainstay George “Gabby” Hayes; Nicholas Ray’s The True Story of Jesse James (1957), led by Robert Wagner and Jeffrey Hunter as outlaw brothers Jesse and Frank James; Macho Callahan (1970), a Mexican-American production starring David Janssen, Jean Seberg and Lee J. Cobb; John Ford’s Fort Apache (1948), starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda; The Second Time Around (1961), a Western comedy led by Debbie Reynolds; King Vidor’s Duel in the Sun (1946), starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Jennifer Jones, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Lillian Gish, Joseph Cotten and Gregory Peck; Sam Peckinpah’s The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), led by Jason Robards; Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973), another Peckinpah film, starring James Coburn and Kris Kristofferson in the title roles; Roughshod (1949), starring Gloria Grahame; The Last Posse (1953), with Broderick Crawford and John Derek; and Convict Stage (1965), starring Harry Lauter and Don “Red” Barry.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Bugs’ Birthday”

MeTV, 7am

On the 82nd anniversary of what is considered Bugs Bunny’s first official appearance, Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of the iconic character today features a range of animated appearances from across Bugs’ long career: The Heckling Hare (1941); Hare-Abian Nights (1959); Wet Hare (1962); Blooper Bunny (1997); and Hare and Loathing in Las Vegas (2003).

Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday Party

Antenna TV, beginning at 10am

Legendary television and film writer/producer Norman Lear was born in New Haven, Connecticut, 100 years ago today, July 27, 1922. In celebration of the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee’s lasting contributions to TV in particular, Antenna TV is airing a 12-hour marathon of episodes from four famous Lear-developed and ‑created series: Maude, Archie Bunker’s Place, One Day at a Time and The Jeffersons. The choice of episodes nicely reflects how Lear’s shows changed what was addressed on television. Notable highlights include the then (and perhaps even now) controversial two-part 1972 Maude episode “Maude’s Dilemma,” which broke ground by bringing the issue of abortion into people’s living rooms; and “Archie Alone,” the two-part episode that opened Season 2 of Archie Bunker’s Place in 1980 and found Archie (Carroll O’Connor) dealing (or not dealing) with the passing of his beloved Edith. Visit antennatv.tv for the complete schedule and network availability in your area.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

The first three of tonight’s four new Shark Week specials — Island of Walking Sharks, Mechashark Love Down Under and Mission Shark Dome — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their airings on the linear Discovery Channel. Tonight’s final new special, Great White Comeback, airs only on the linear network.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Bake to Win”

FOX, 8pm

One chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake, and anything less than perfection will force the contestants to face elimination in the new episode “Bake to Win.”

In With the Old

Magnolia Network, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 2 to follow more designers and old-home enthusiasts across America as they transform and repurpose abandoned structures while preserving their historical integrity.

The Green Planet: “Desert Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

In this episode, host Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain — or travel to find it. Survival tactics for desert flora include using weapons and camouflage, and forming surprising alliances with animals.

Animals Decoded: “Rumble in the Jungle”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Join scientists as they examine animal vocalizations of all frequencies and decibels to figure out what they’re saying. From humming giraffes to sneezing wild dogs to screeching monkeys, discover the meanings behind nature’s noisy creatures.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Head 2 Head”

FOX, 9pm

The top six dancers each perform three routines to impress the judges and audience in the new episode “Head 2 Head.”

Bargain Block: “Goth and Federal”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take major risks with these next two abandoned houses. Evan worries that Keith’s idea for an all-black goth-inspired bungalow will scare buyers away, but Keith has faith. On the other side of town, the boys cross their fingers as they take on their most expensive project to date with a historical Federal-style home and try to hold true to its all-American classical vibe.

Neighborhood Wars: “Pastry Punch Up”

A&E, 10pm

Ever popped someone over a Pop-Tart? That’s essentially what goes down in this episode of the reality series that shines a light on local conflicts. Plus: lost semi-trucks in a quiet corner of California and a dangerous Florida puppy-napping.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Gabon: Expedition Jungle Paradise”

PBS, 10pm

In Moukalaba-Doudou National Park in the central African nation of Gabon, Steve Backshall is on a mission to explore what animals are in the jungle beyond. The naturalist and his team hope to discover if the area could be home to an undiscovered population of chimpanzees.

Thursday, July 28

Planet Insect

CuriosityStream

New Series!

Insects are critical to every ecosystem on Earth — but they are as close to an alien life form as we’ll ever see without leaving this planet. Kate Mulgrew narrates this three-part series capturing insect behavior in ways never before possible. There are am estimated 10 quintillion insects from between 5-10 million different species. From jet-propelled bugs to dragonflies that can outmaneuver falcons, and from bugs that thrive on ice and snow to those that share our everyday lives, this is a world of breathtaking beauty, stunning sophistication and astonishing revelations about these creatures that live the most extraordinary lives.

The Family Business

BET+

Season Premiere!

Creator Carl Weber’s crime drama, based on his bestselling book series, returns for Season 4, with all episodes available today. The series follows the Duncan family, who appear to be upstanding citizens running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships. In reality, they are leaders of the Black mafia who control most of the East Coast underworld. No matter which job is at hand, one thing is true about the Duncans: There is nothing they won’t do for family. Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford and Darrin Henson lead the cast.

Harley Quinn

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The mayhem and madness continue in Season 3 of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (voice of Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working toward Ivy’s long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise. The first three episodes drop today; new episodes are available Thursdays.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

HBO Max

New Series!

This 10-episode, dark take on the original teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago … as well as their own. The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco. The first three episodes are available today, followed by two new episodes Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, and the final three installments on Aug. 18.

The Resort

Peacock

New Series!

Described as a “multigenerational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time,” this series finds an anniversary trip putting a marriage to the test when the couple find themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place 15 years prior. Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) is one of the executive producers of the series, whose ensemble cast is led by William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti and Nick Offerman. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes are available Thursdays.

Three Families

Sundance Now

New Series!

This acclaimed two-part British drama takes place between 2013-19, during a time when the Abortion Act of 1967, which permitted abortion in the U.K., still did not extend to Northern Ireland. The episodes dramatize the true stories of three women and their families who were affected by restrictive abortion laws in that area before the recent change in legislation. Names and details have been changed to ensure the anonymity of the real-life contributors to the series.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Global Bugs”

MeTV, 7am

Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of Bugs Bunny continues with five Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes animated classics featuring the wascally wabbit in some of his international adventures: French Rarebit (1951); Sahara Hare (1955), with Yosemite Sam; Hare We Go (1951); Mutiny on the Bunny (1950), another one costarring Yosemite Sam; and Ali Baba Bunny (1957), also featuring Daffy Duck.

The Doctor Blake Mysteries

Ovation, 8am

Good thing Lucien Blake came back to his Australian hometown in 1959 after a 30-year absence. Imagine how many unsolved murders the Ballarat cops would have on their hands if the astute, persistent police surgeon played by Craig McLachlan weren’t around to crack the cases. Yes, the title character of this 2013-17 mystery series is a man of science, but he also knows human nature. In the third episode of today’s weekly six-hour block, for example, both talents help Lucien uncover how and why a showing of Vertigo was disrupted by a deadly projection room fire. Common-sense widowed housekeeper Jean Beazley (Nadine Garner) is his patient companion, and their growing attraction is as much a reason to watch as the intriguing whodunits and beautifully rendered period atmosphere.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s lineup of four new Shark Week specials begins with Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! With Tracy Morgan, which follows the comedian/actor as he teams with shark experts to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks, and is available to stream on discovery+ along with its airing on the linear Discovery Channel. The next two specials — Shark House and Monster Mako Under the Rig — can also be streamed and watched on Discovery Channel, while tonight’s final program, Tiger Queen, airs only on the linear network.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This historical docudrama, INSP’s highest-rated original series, returns for an 11-episode second season to delve into more of the little-known history behind the Old West’s most memorable tales. Some of the subjects featured in Season 2 include learning who took the last shot at the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral; how a Texas Ranger finally stopped outlaws from cutting down fences; and why competing silver mining companies started a war underground.

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part Three: Sea Monsters

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Take one more dive into the deep with Turner Classic Movies’ last installment of this month’s lineups dedicated to films featuring creepy sea creatures. Tonight’s seven films feature various monsters from the depths: Mysterious Island, a 1961 adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel offering a showcase for various stop-motion-animated beasts created by Ray Harryhausen, one of which is a giant squid-like ammonite; Godzilla (1954), the original Japanese classic that introduced the iconic radioactive monster to popular culture; The Monster That Challenged the World (1957), about giant mollusks rising from California’s Salton Sea; The Lost Continent (1968), a Hammer Films production about a crew terrorized by various monstrosities in the Sargasso Sea; Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), a horror/comedy with a Gillman-like title creature; The Giant Behemoth (1959), with an aquatic dinosaur on the rampage in London; and Moby Dick (1930), the first sound film adaptation of Herman Melville’s famed novel, starring John Barrymore as Capt. Ahab, who obsessively pursues the titular white whale.

No Demo Reno: “More Money, More Pressure”

HGTV, 9pm

Jenn Todryk tackles a huge project with a big budget when she takes a family’s abandoned demo over the finish line to finally complete their dream home. At the same time, Jenn transforms a family’s dull laundry room into a showstopping space.

The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season of the true-crime docuseries comes to a close with “Secrets in the Freezer.” What secret in the kitchen freezer would reveal the killer of a new mother? Miniature dollhouses of crime scenes take viewers through chilling homicides, while authorities and journalists provide firsthand accounts to illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation. ABC News legal analyst and 20/20 correspondent Ryan Smith, ABC News contributor Elizabeth Vargas, and ABC News legal contributor and former prosecutor Matt Murphy comment on the crimes.

Made From Scratch

Fuse, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series returns for a fourth season, with new celebrity guests cooking their favorite dishes and revealing how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspired their artistic achievements. Featured this season are actress/producer Eva Longoria, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, actors Javon Walton and Jason Genao, professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, musician/activist/reality star Amara La Negra, and singers Kyle and Syd. Made From Scratch has been renewed for Season 5.

Fright Club: “Little Prop of Horrors”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne, the Ghost Brothers and actor Richard Lawson get a little too close for comfort to a cursed prop from a classic horror film; a paranormal investigator has a serious case of resting witch face; and an alien gets its freak on in Brazil.

Friday, July 29

Amber Brown

Apple TV+

New Series!

Paula Danziger’s bestselling children’s books come to life in this series that offers an unfiltered look at a girl, Amber Brown (Carsyn Rose), who finds her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Bonnie Hunt wrote and directed the series, which also stars Sarah Drew as Amber’s mother, Sarah; Darin Brooks as Max; and newcomer Liliana Inouye as Brandi Colwin.

Surface

Apple TV+

New Series!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who is also an executive producer, leads this eight-episode psychological thriller as Sophie, a woman suffering extreme memory loss following a traumatic head injury believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is, in fact, the truth she has lived. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Conjuring Kesha: “Kesha Faces Mortality”

discovery+

Kesha and supermodel Karen Elson peel back the curtain on the Odd Fellows, a centuries-old secret society infamous for its macabre rituals and literal skeletons in the closet. But their presence in the lodge soon spurs alarming paranormal activity, as Kesha grapples with dark truths.

Not Okay

Hulu

Original Film!

Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap) leads this comedy as an aspiring writer with no friends or social media followers. To gain recognition, she fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, she unwittingly falls into a bigger lie than she ever imagined, getting her the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the truth is revealed. Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac and Embeth Davidtz costar.

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime spinoff from the Detective Conan franchise follows the character of Toru Amuro, who adopts one of three different identities at any time. This series looks to reveal the private, everyday life behind that man of mystery.

Purple Hearts

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic drama based on Tess Wakefield’s novel, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry solely for the military benefits, in spite of their many differences. When tragedy strikes, the line between what’s real and what’s pretend begins to blur.

Uncoupled

Netflix

New Series!

Darren Star (Sex in the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) are creators and executive producers of this comedy led by Neil Patrick Harris (also an EP). Harris plays Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid 40s in New York City.

Honor Society

Paramount+

Original Film!

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) star in this coming-of-age comedy. It follows Honor (Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to bring down her top three competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest rival, Michael (Matarazzo).

Paper Girls

Prime Video

New Series!

This coming-of-age sci-fi/adventure series is based on the bestselling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. It presents a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of 12-year-olds Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones) and KJ (Fina Strazza). In 1988, these girls are on their paper delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, which changes the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, the girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grownup versions of themselves even as they are hunted by a militant faction of the time travelers.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Fairy Tale Bugs”

MeTV, 7am

Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of Bugs Bunny’s 82nd birthday concludes with five Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes animated shorts featuring Bugs in humorous takes on classic fairy tales: Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears (1944), which introduced creator Chuck Jones’ dysfunctional family of bears; Little Red Riding Rabbit (1944), which marked the first time that Bugs’ legendary vocal portrayer, Mel Blanc, received a voice credit; The Windblown Hare (1949), with the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf; Bewitched Bunny (1954), a parody of Hansel and Gretel that introduced Witch Hazel; and Beanstalk Bunny (1955), a take on Jack and the Beanstalk that also features Daffy Duck and a giant-sized Elmer Fudd.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

The first three of tonight’s four new Shark Week specials — Jaws vs. the Blob, Clash of Killers: Great White vs. Mako and Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their airings on the linear Discovery Channel. Tonight’s final new special, The Great Hammerhead Stakeout, airs only on the linear network.

Ready to Love

OWN, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami for Season 6 of this dating series. There, 20 sexy and hopeful singles in their 30s and 40s, representing a wide range from across the Black diaspora, search for love.

Stanley Kubrick, Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick concludes this evening with three more of the director’s memorable works: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Barry Lyndon (1975), a period drama based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel, which earned Kubrick Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, and stars Ryan O’Neal as the title character; the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Clockwork Orange (1971), based on Anthony Burgess’ novel and led by Malcolm McDowell, which also earned Kubrick Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nominations; and the TCM premiere of Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Kubrick’s final film, an erotic psychological mystery drama starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman that was released a few months after the director’s passing in March of that year.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Million Dollar Angel”

HGTV, 9pm

Sweet, selfless, family-orientated Christine was financially struggling but emotionally blooming. She is the sole caregiver for her extended family, and a lottery windfall of $2 million meant a bright future for everyone! In the historically beautiful Plymouth, Massachusetts, David Bromstad helps Christine find a home big enough for her two children, sister and mother. They explore the beautiful landscapes littered with cranberry bogs, historic homes and the odd farmyard animal.

Belle Collective

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The boss ladies of this reality series are back for Season 2, which centers on six successful and glamorous women who represent the best of Black female entrepreneurship in Jackson, Mississippi, and who are redefining what it means to be a leader and a Southern belle as they juggle business, friendship, family dynamics and tragedies, and more.

The Great American Recipe: “Mix It Up”

PBS, 9pm

The five remaining cooks have to swap recipes and prepare each other’s dishes, and then wow the judges with an original fusion dish that represents their own uniquely American story.

On Patrol: Live

Reelz, 9pm

See police officers on the job live — documented by 30-plus cameras across the country — in a three-hour block Fridays and Saturdays. Bonus: “citizen ride-alongs”!

NYC Point Gods

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary film, produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom media company, spotlights the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft and developed their legendary basketball showmanship on the city’s iconic playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. Players like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson and Stephon Marbury brought theatrics, dizzying ball control, stylish misdirection and a shake-and-bake game to the NBA.

Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of this Love After Lockup spinoff series begins with “Can’t Stop Destiny.” The new season consists of 12 90-minute episodes and follows former inmates and their significant others through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world. The new couples face travel limitations and restrictions on who they can spend time with as well as temptations of alcohol and drugs. Returning couples try to deal with the growing pains of adjusting to love, family and marriage while coping with the emotional challenges of life on the outside.

American Anthems

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “What You’re Here For,” singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly meets Melissa Smith, who runs Blacklight Productions, a performing arts program supporting intellectually disabled adults, and they bond over their pasts. Ruston then reaches out to his friend, songwriter Kate York (known for her songwriting on the series Nashville) to create a deeply personal piano ballad celebrating Melissa’s work and the good that can be done when a person realizes their purpose.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Crocker Art Museum, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

See stunning Sacramento finds appraised at Crocker Art Museum in this half-hour Recut, including a Kamaka pineapple ukulele, a 1955 Kezar Stadium 49ers ticket sign and a signed Joe DiMaggio game-used baseball bat. Which is valued up to $125,000?

Super Sized Salon

WE tv, 10:30pm

New Series!

The seven-episode first season of Super Sized Salon kicks off with “Big Girl Revolution.” Each of the hourlong episodes focuses on the staff at Babydoll Beauty Couture in Las Vegas, the first beauty salon catering to the plus-size community. Owner Jamie Lopez and her staff are put to the test when challenges threaten the mission of the salon. With conflicting personalities and consistent workplace drama, will this crew be able to keep their cool as tensions heat up?

Saturday, July 30

IndyCar Racing: Gallagher Grand Prix

NBC, 12:30pm Live

A big weekend of IndyCar and NASCAR racing at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course begins today with the NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix. Top drivers Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden and others race for 85 laps around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, 4pm Live

FS1 airs the Milwaukee Brewers at the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels. Regional action on FOX has the Oakland A’s at the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies at the Pittsburgh Pirates or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Washington Nationals.

American Graffiti

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

George Lucas received Oscar nominations for directing and cowriting (with Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck) this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1973 coming-of-age comedy/drama that helped kick off the 1950s/early ’60s nostalgia boom of the ’70s. The film follows a group of youngsters on their last day of summer vacation in 1962, which also turns out to be the last day of their lives on which their only worries in the world would be dances, hanging out at the drive-in and, of course, cruisin’ the strip of their small town in sweet rides. Lucas was partly inspired by recollections of his own days as a teenage hot-rodder in Southern California for the movie, and the parade of cool cars seen throughout lends as much power to its nostalgic backdrop as the nonstop musical soundtrack of hits from that era. The terrific cast includes an ensemble of actors whose names were mostly unknown, or not as well known, at the time, but would become famous (or more famous), including Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard (still billed as Ronny Howard, as he had been in his days as a familiar child star on TV in the ’60s; this was one of his earlier “grownup” starring roles), Cindy Williams, Paul Le Mat, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Candy Clark, Charles Martin Smith and Harrison Ford.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

Nickelodeon, 7pm

Season Premiere!

The third chapter of the horror anthology series based on the ’90s kids cult classic debuts with a two-hour episode. An all-new Midnight Society heads to a resort island for a fun summer vacation, but the good times don’t last as the group discovers something sinister haunting the guests. Their investigation into the island’s ghosts leads them to a terrifying and shocking revelation.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Shark Week 2022 premieres its final two new specials this evening: Monsters of the Cape, in which Shark Week veterans Dr. Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley dive into the great white-infested waters off Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents; and Sharks in Paradise, which follows shark conservationist Kinga Philipps and scientist Tristan Guttridge through the islands of Tahiti to investigate whether local legends about massive sharks are true.

A Splash of Love

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A highly excitable marine mammalogy Ph.D. student (Rhiannon Fish) travels to the Pacific Northwest to track orcas — and finds her soulmate in a whale-watch tour guide (Ben Hollingsworth) to boot. The scenery is spectacular, as is the stock footage of the pods.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 4: The Martyr

Lifetime, 8pm

Film Series Finale!

In the final episode, after losing all her children due to tragedy and tension, Olivia’s (Jemima Rooper) newfound religious beliefs instilled in her by her cousin (Paul Wesley), and her desire to wreak vengeance on those around her, drives her to become the most notorious and terrifying version of herself — a woman capable of locking her grandchildren in the attic upon the return of her daughter after tragedy strikes the family once again.

NBC Movie of the Week: “Furious 7”

NBC, 8pm

In this 2015-released, seventh installment in the Fast & Furious action film franchise, Dominic (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker in his final film role) and the rest of their team return to the United States to try and live normally after being granted amnesty for their past crimes. But a rogue special forces assassin (Jason Statham) out for revenge puts them all in danger again. Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Jordana Brewster are also among the large ensemble cast.

First Blood: “Ed Kemper: The Co-Ed Killer”

A&E, 9pm

Ed Kemper — aka California’s Co-Ed Killer of the ’70s (but you may know him from Netflix’s Mindhunter) — is tonight’s subject on the true-crime series that zeroes in on a murderer’s first time taking a life.

Steal This House: “Dinner, Drums and Dens”

HGTV, 9pm

All a family wants in a new home is an open kitchen, a separate dining room and storage space for music equipment, but they can’t find anything that fits their budget. Cristy Lee uses her tricks to create a house they’ll love at a price they can afford.