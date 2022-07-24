Sunday, July 24: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hosts Discovery’s Shark Week 2022

Discovery

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, July 24

Shark Week 2022

Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm

Discovery’s weeklong summer event returns for its 34th installment, promising bigger sharks, bigger breaches, and even bigger findings from scientists and researchers in the field. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on hand to serve as the first ever master of ceremonies for Shark Week, which this year will feature over 20 new specials. Those specials will include travels to exotic, shark-filled locales such as the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea, spotlighting breakthrough information about these elusive creatures as well as the discovery of a new, undescribed species. Tonight’s initial lineup consists of four specials, kicking off with Return to Headstone Hell, which is only available on the linear Discovery Channel. The other three specials following that will air on the linear channel and also be available to stream on discovery+: Great White Battleground; Jackass Shark Week 2.0, which finds the cast of Jackass returning to Shark Week; and Great White Open Ocean.

90 Day Fiancé: UK

discovery+

New Series!

Leaving the United States for the first time, the hit 90 Day Fiancé dating/relationship reality franchise lands in the United Kingdom. The series follows eight loved-up Brits and their long-distance lovers for 90 days to see if it’s the real deal and they should get married, or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call the whole thing off. Episodes are available Sundays.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network, 1pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of Joanna Gaines’ series begins its linear Magnolia Network run (it previously streamed on discovery+). In each episode, Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Around the World in 80 Days

MOVIES!, 2:05pm

Catch a Classic!

Back in the era when Hollywood regularly produced all-star comedies on an often epic scale, few of those movies came bigger than this 1956 Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel about English gentleman Phileas Fogg (David Niven), who wagers that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days. Given that this story takes place in 1872, Fogg has set himself up for a herculean challenge, which he gladly takes, and he sets off on his trek with his trusty valet (portrayed by Cantinflas) on various modes of 19th century transport, most famously a gas balloon. The incredibly fun film is truly epic, spanning the globe and running around three hours. But things move along quickly thanks to the crisp, Oscar-nominated direction by Michael Anderson; the colorful, Oscar-winning cinematography by Lionel Lindon; Victor Young’s Oscar-winning musical score (Young also composed the famous song “Around the World” for the film, but it somehow did not get an Oscar nod); and the delightful cast, which also includes Robert Newton and Shirley MacLaine in just her third feature film.

NASCAR Cup Series: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 as drivers compete for 160 laps around “The Tricky Triangle.”

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Allison Janney”

NBC, 7pm

Award-winning stage, film and television actress Allison Janney traces her maternal family tree and uncovers a remarkable story that ties her to some of America’s first British settlers. She discovers that her 10-times great-grandmother and her 11-times great-grandfather were born in England but died in Massachusetts in the mid 1600s. As she seeks details about their lives, she learns that the family’s journey to North America almost ended in tragedy.

Love on Trend

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Allie (Jocelyn Panton) leaves her small town to move to San Francisco in pursuit of her fashion-designing dreams, little does she imagine that the city has big plans for her … and for her heart. Giles Panton costars alongside his wife.

Ugliest House in America

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Good Girls actress Retta is on the road again, touring homes that the owners hope are enough of an eyesore to earn them a $150,000 renovation from Alison Victoria.

Hider in My House

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This world premiere film is inspired by true events. Molly Bachman (Meghan Carrasquillo), a young bestselling author, buys the apartment of her dreams in the city, but as she settles in, she starts to hear strange sounds and bumps in the night, along with the feeling of being watched and followed. As she discovers the dark history of the apartment, she eventually discovers a horrifying secret.

Hotel Portofino

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this period drama set in 1920s Italy concludes with “Denouements.” The mystery of the missing heirloom is resolved as Cecil (Mark Umbers) makes a surprising discovery about Danioni (Pasquale Esposito). Meanwhile, Lucian (Oliver Dench) acknowledges his true feelings for Constance (Louisa Binder) until a secret from her past is unveiled, forcing him to decide on his prospective engagement to Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell).

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World: “Mountains”

CNN, 9pm

Cameras take viewers on a journey from the foothills of the Patagonian Andes, where pumas hunt guanacos on the wild grasslands of the steppe, before climbing up into the dizzying heights of the Andes, which is home to the third largest expanse of ice in the world. This is a place where humans and animals were once locked in conflict, but changing attitudes have seen former enemies become allies.

Renovation Island

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “New Normal,” Bryan and Sarah Baeumler make the hard decision to sell their Canada home and relocate the entire family fully to Wellington, Florida. Now that they are a quick flight away from their Bahamas resort, renovation plans begin on their new home all while still keeping a close eye on what is happening at the bustling Caerula Mar Club.

Grantchester: “Episode 3”

PBS, 9pm

A vagrant is found dead in the doorway of Leonard’s (Al Weaver) café, and Geordie (Robson Green), who can’t shake the feeling that this murder could be connected to two previous unsolved cases, wonders if a killer is targeting the homeless. Meanwhile, Will (Tom Brittney) realizes why Bonnie’s (Charlotte Ritchie) son Ernie (Isaac Highams) is acting up and does his best to help; and Mrs. C. (Tessa Peake-Jones), struggling with her diagnosis, feels that God has turned his back on her just when she needs him most.

The Story of the Songs: “Kiss”

Reelz, 9pm

Influential rock band Kiss changed the game for live performances, pushing creative boundaries in spectacular shows that featured the members adopting colorfully costumed personas. Learn the stories behind some of the group’s most iconic songs, such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Lick It Up.”

WWE Rivals: “’Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs. The Rock”

A&E, 10pm

Tonight, the new series that profiles pro wrestling’s greatest foes puts the spotlight on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Classic clips and taped interviews with the men chart the rivalry that propelled them to the main card of three WrestleManias. But it’s actor Freddie Prinze Jr., a former WWE writer who leads a roundtable of experts in each episode, who steals this show. He shares just how much his Puerto Rican grandma hated The Rock after he turned corporate heel in 1998: She stopped talking to Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, when she made a movie with Johnson years later! “That’s the effect that this man was able to have on people,” he says. “That was the energy that came into this rivalry.”

Bridge and Tunnel: “She’s Gone”

EPIX, 10pm

When Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos) introduces his family to Maya, an unexpected development upends his future. Meanwhile, Jill (Caitlin Stasey) celebrates her birthday with Henry, who dazzles her with a night to remember; and Stacey (Isabella Farrell) gives Luke (Lance Daniels) a second chance.

COBRA: Cyberwar: “Episode 3”

PBS, 10pm

COBRA is assembled when a breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play. With tensions reaching the boiling point, the team makes a shocking discovery that raises the one question a prime minister (Robert Carlyle) doesn’t want to ask.

The Story of the Songs: “Judas Priest”

Reelz, 10pm

Fresh interviews with Judas Priest’s lead vocalist Rob Halford and bassist Ian Hall reveal the inspiration behind three career-defining songs that helped establish the British band as heavy metal legends: “Breaking the Law,” “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” and “Turbo Lover.”

Monday, July 25

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Bugs’ Firsts”

MeTV, 7am

Each day this week, MeTV’s Toon in With Me morning block of classic cartoons is celebrating the lengthy career of Bugs Bunny, that iconic wascally wabbit who has been getting up to all sorts of animated shenanigans for 82 years now, since he made what is considered his first official appearance opposite frequent nemesis Elmer Fudd in the Tex Avery-directed Merrie Melodies short A Wild Hare on July 27, 1940. That cartoon (which also marked the first time that Bugs delivered his famed “What’s up, Doc?” catchphrase) will be among the titles featured during today’s themed lineup, which celebrates memorable firsts for Bugs. Also airing are the following Looney Tunes shorts: Porky’s Hare Hunt (1938), starring Porky Pig and a prototype rabbit character that would evolve into Bugs; Operation: Rabbit (1952), marking the first time Bugs encountered Wile E. Coyote (who is also named here, and speaks dialogue, for the first time); Rabbit Fire (1951), the first of Bugs’ memorable appearances with Daffy Duck, featuring the classic “rabbit season/duck season” argument; and Devil May Hare (1954), in which the Tasmanian Devil made his debut.

Bugs Bunny Builders

Cartoon Network, 8am

New Series!

The first Looney Tunes series geared toward preschoolers in over 20 years combines the wackiness, humor and slapstick of iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Porky Pig, Sylvester the Cat and Taz with a modern human-centric learning curriculum. In the series, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew. Together, they help their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with zany building projects. The educational framework will promote children’s fascination with building and design, helping them cultivate essential skills like self-expression, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and scientific and mathematical thinking.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm

Tonight’s lineup of five Shark Week specials begins with Stranger Sharks, which airs only on the linear Discovery Channel and follows Stranger Things stars Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp as they look for the strangest sharks in the ocean. The next three titles — Air Jaws: Top Guns, Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas and Rise of the Monster Hammerheads — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their linear airings, while tonight’s final new special, Mega Predators of Oz, airs only on the linear network.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Showdown

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

In this three-part limited series, superstar chef Gordon Ramsay travels to various locales and faces off in high-stakes culinary battles against equally renowned chefs, and even his own daughter. In the premiere episode, Ramsay explores England’s rugged Jurassic coast and discovers culinary secrets buried in his own back garden. He leaps off cliffs for seaweed, milks a water buffalo in order to make mozzarella and kayaks through choppy seas to pull massive lobsters from the water. With his former protégé, Paul Ainsworth, serving as both guide and challenger, Gordon will have to dig deep in the final cook-off to prevent the student from becoming the master.

American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 2”

NBC, 8pm

The semifinals continue in Los Angeles, where the competing ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacles Hopscotch and Box Office. The two fastest ninjas will face off on the Power Tower for a Safety Pass into the National Finals.

TCM Spotlight: The History of Rock on Film: “The 1980s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies rocks the house one last time with this month’s final lineup of notable films that were accompanied by soundtracks of popular musical genres from a particular decade. Tonight, it’s musical films from the ’80s, beginning with Breakin’ (1984), a breakdancing-themed production that includes plenty of the titular breakin’ moves, hit tunes like “Breakin’ … There’s No Stopping Us” and rapper Ice-T in his feature-film acting debut. Next is Smithereens (1982), cowriter Susan Seidelman’s (Desperately Seeking Susan) directorial debut, about a young woman hoping to make it in New York City’s waning punk rock scene. Moving into later evening and early tomorrow morning, the lineup continues with: Foxes (1980), about teenage girls coming of age in suburban Los Angeles at the end of the disco era, with a cast led by Jodie Foster, Scott Baio and Cherie Currie, lead singer of the Runaways, and a soundtrack boasting many big pop and disco names of the era; Pink Floyd: The Wall (1982), director Alan Parker’s live-action/animated psychological drama based on prog rock band Pink Floyd’s iconic 1979 rock opera The Wall; Fame (1980), also directed by Parker, a musical drama about youngsters attending New York City’s High School of Performing Arts, with a cast including Irene Cara, who also performs the Oscar-winning title tune; and Absolute Beginners (1986), a musical about life in late 1950s London, with a cast including music icon David Bowie, who also wrote and performed the theme song that became a much bigger hit than the movie itself.

Irma Vep

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

This lurid crime thriller starring Alicia Vikander as a disillusioned American actress who goes to France to star in a remake of the silent film classic Les Vampires finishes its first season tonight.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

“Wall-to-Wall Fabulous” is the Season 1 finale of this series that features actresses and cousins Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich surprising those who give selflessly with home makeovers. In the episode, they give back to a pianist who shares his love of music at a senior care facility.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: “Elizabeth Shoaf”

Lifetime, 9pm

Tonight’s true-crime subject is Elizabeth Shoaf. Held captive in a bunker for 10 days, the 14-year-old from South Carolina managed to text location clues to her mother and engineer her own rescue.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Series!

Bear Grylls is taking it up a level by teaching his celebrity guests essential survival skills that they’ll have to master and then prove they can use in a high-stress situation. With more daring, epic challenges that span from the snowy peaks of the Canadian Rockies to the deserts of the Great Basin to the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica, are Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle up for The Challenge?

Claim to Fame: “There’s No X in Team”

ABC, 10pm

With 10 contestants remaining, alliances continue to form and be tested throughout the house as more guesses are made. This week’s challenge has the contestants splitting up into two teams and jumping into the pool with one contestant saying goodbye.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason

Nat Geo, 10pm

New Series!

Navy veteran and award-winning barbecue master Moe Cason headlines this four-part limited series in which he embarks on an epic global journey to seek the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame. In the premiere, “South Carolina Soul,” “Big Moe” visits Charleston, South Carolina, to explore the cuisine and its unique connections to Black history and culture. With the help of some local chefs, he learns a new way to make sausage, hunts for oysters and tries to keep all his fingers while crabbing. But can his newfound knowledge help him create an authentic low-country dish good enough to win over the locals at a big-time food festival?

POV: “Winter’s Yearning”

PBS, 10pm

In Maniitsoq, Greenland, the U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa Corporation has been planning to build a smelting plant for years. Pictured against immense, isolating landscapes, Sidse Torstholm Larsen and Sturla Pilskog’s documentary follows the story of the people there who are awaiting the plant and with it, the nation’s possible first steps toward economic renewal and political sovereignty.

The Split

BBC America, 12am (late-night)

What compels divorce lawyer Hannah (Nicola Walker) and her ex (Stephen Mangan) to sleep together after a family camping trip in the penultimate hour?

Tuesday, July 26

Street Food: USA

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The docuseries begins a new, six-episode season that embarks on a cultural journey into street food across America, with stops in six cities: Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Oahu and Miami.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Bugs & Sports”

MeTV, 7am

The celebration of Bugs Bunny’s 82nd birthday this week continues on MeTV’s Toon in With Me cartoon block with five Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes classics featuring the wascally wabbit involved with sports-themed shenanigans: Baseball Bugs (1946), in which he singlehandedly defeats the hulking players of the Gas-House Gorillas ballclub; Rabbit Punch (1948), with Bugs taking on a boxing champ in the ring; My Bunny Lies Over the Sea (1948), with Bugs in Scotland (after once again getting lost when he makes a wrong turn at Albuquerque while tunneling) and ending up in a golf match against a Highlander; High Diving Hare (1949), featuring Bugs and Yosemite Sam battling around an Old West high-diving platform; and Bully for Bugs (1953), in which Bugs again gets lost and finds himself in the middle of a Mexican bullfighting ring.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm

Tonight’s lineup of five Shark Week specials begins with Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska, which airs only on the linear Discovery Channel. The next three titles — Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular, in which the cast of truTV’s practical joke reality series seeks to educate viewers about sharks using their hilarious challenges and dares; Jaws vs. Kraken; and Pigs vs. Shark — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their linear airings. Tonight’s final new special, Raging Bulls, airs only on the linear Discovery Channel.

MH370: Mystery of the Lost Flight

History, 8pm

In the 21st century, commercial planes don’t just vanish. But in 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 did. This special tells the definitive story of the flight’s devastating disappearance and unravels the many theories and conspiracies that have attempted to explain the cause of the lost flight. The two-hour special draws on new evidence, expertise from investigators and candid testimony from those closest to the tragedy — the victims’ families.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 8”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Dana Andrews: “1960s and 1970s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In the latter years of his career, while making occasional guest appearances on television, famed actor Dana Andrews found his big-screen leading man opportunities dwindling, and he tended to appear in supporting, sometimes minor, roles in film productions. But he still brought his A acting game, even to projects that may have been B-movies, during this time. Turner Classic Movies’ final evening of this month’s salute to Andrews features eight late-career film appearances from the star. First, he plays an admiral among a large supporting cast in the 1965 World War II epic In Harm’s Way, which was directed by Otto Preminger, with whom Andrews had collaborated on a number of earlier movies. Similarly, Andrews portrays a colonel in the next film, another World War II epic from 1965 with a large ensemble cast: Battle of the Bulge. Then, Andrews leads The Crowded Sky (1960), an airplane-in-distress drama similar to his earlier film Zero Hour! Following that are three films from 1965: Brainstorm, a thriller costarring Jeffrey Hunter and Anne Francis; The Loved One, a comedy with a large ensemble featuring Andrews in a smaller role; and The Satan Bug, director John Sturges’ sci-fi thriller led by George Maharis, Richard Basehart and Francis. After those titles, Andrews plays a bit against type as a villain in the 1966 British horror film The Frozen Dead, which casts the actor as a scientist who resurrects frozen Nazi soldiers as zombies. The lineup then concludes with Andrews in a smaller role, as a brigadier general, in another World War II drama, The Devil’s Brigade (1968).

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston: “Appalachia: A Different Way”

PBS, 9pm

Appalachia may seem like a place locked in time, but its people know a thing or two about change, especially when it comes to the outdoors. From a trailblazing hiker and former coal miners who are now raising bees to a 21st century forager, host Baratunde Thurston meets the people of Appalachia who are driving a revolution in how we see and interact with nature.

Welcome to Plathville: “I’m Done Choosing”

TLC, 9pm

The Plath children all gather at their farm to celebrate the birthday of their deceased brother. Everyone but Kim is invited, which has her feeling left out yet again. When Kim informs them that she will be at the gravesite, Olivia is overcome with panic.

Snake in the Grass

NBC, 10pm

Sneak Preview!

Get a sneak preview of this new competition series that will begin airing Monday nights on USA Network starting Aug. 1. Fan-favorite reality competition legends from Survivor, Big Brother and Naked and Afraid will be among those competing in this real-life psychological thriller set in the Central American jungle. Each episode features four players who are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the four must figure out which one of them is the Snake, who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way. If the three players can successfully reveal the identity, they will win the $100,000. If they get it wrong, the Snake walks away with all the money for themselves.

Wednesday, July 27

Dream Home Makeover

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season ofthis renovation series, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession-worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy and new baby Margot.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the popular and acclaimed mockumentary musical drama takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for a summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon, and a drama-filled docuseries about that production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa will appear in guest-starring roles this season. New episodes are available Wednesdays.

Light & Magic

Disney+

New Series!

Since ushering in an eye-popping new era of cinematic wizardry when it helped bring George Lucas’ original Star Wars to life in 1977, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) — the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm — has not only been involved with other legendary productions from the company that Lucas formed, including the subsequent Star Wars films and the Indiana Jones franchise, but also with creating effects for many non-Lucasfilm movies. Some of those titles, like Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Jurassic Park (1993), featured equally groundbreaking technical achievements. The six-part docuseries Light & Magic (all episodes are available today) uses unparalleled access to look at the history of ILM and take viewers behind its curtains. It also follows the stories and inspirations of some of the visual effects legends who were involved in bringing Lucas’ vision to the screen, including Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan. Light & Magic is directed by filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, who has written or cowritten some of Lucasfilm’s biggest blockbusters, including The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Netflix

New Series!

This three-episode docuseries tells the story of how one mother embarked on a successful mission to take down Hunter Moore, the self-styled “King of Revenge Porn,” after nude photos of her daughter were posted online. The series includes interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images removed from the internet, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the various crusaders who fought Moore.

Wild West MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Saddle up for a wild ride with 24 hours of classic Westerns today on MOVIES! The 11-film lineup features: Return of the Bad Men (1948), starring Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan, Anne Jeffreys and Western character-actor mainstay George “Gabby” Hayes; Nicholas Ray’s The True Story of Jesse James (1957), led by Robert Wagner and Jeffrey Hunter as outlaw brothers Jesse and Frank James; Macho Callahan (1970), a Mexican-American production starring David Janssen, Jean Seberg and Lee J. Cobb; John Ford’s Fort Apache (1948), starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda; The Second Time Around (1961), a Western comedy led by Debbie Reynolds; King Vidor’s Duel in the Sun (1946), starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Jennifer Jones, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Lillian Gish, Joseph Cotten and Gregory Peck; Sam Peckinpah’s The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), led by Jason Robards; Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973), another Peckinpah film, starring James Coburn and Kris Kristofferson in the title roles; Roughshod (1949), starring Gloria Grahame; The Last Posse (1953), with Broderick Crawford and John Derek; and Convict Stage (1965), starring Harry Lauter and Don “Red” Barry.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Bugs’ Birthday”

MeTV, 7am

On the 82nd anniversary of what is considered Bugs Bunny’s first official appearance, Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of the iconic character today features a range of animated appearances from across Bugs’ long career: The Heckling Hare (1941); Hare-Abian Nights (1959); Wet Hare (1962); Blooper Bunny (1997); and Hare and Loathing in Las Vegas (2003).

Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday Party

Antenna TV, beginning at 10am

Legendary television and film writer/producer Norman Lear was born in New Haven, Connecticut, 100 years ago today, July 27, 1922. In celebration of the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee’s lasting contributions to TV in particular, Antenna TV is airing a 12-hour marathon of episodes from four famous Lear-developed and ‑created series: Maude, Archie Bunker’s Place, One Day at a Time and The Jeffersons. The choice of episodes nicely reflects how Lear’s shows changed what was addressed on television. Notable highlights include the then (and perhaps even now) controversial two-part 1972 Maude episode “Maude’s Dilemma,” which broke ground by bringing the issue of abortion into people’s living rooms; and “Archie Alone,” the two-part episode that opened Season 2 of Archie Bunker’s Place in 1980 and found Archie (Carroll O’Connor) dealing (or not dealing) with the passing of his beloved Edith. Visit antennatv.tv for the complete schedule and network availability in your area.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

The first three of tonight’s four new Shark Week specials — Island of Walking Sharks, Mechashark Love Down Under and Mission Shark Dome — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their airings on the linear Discovery Channel. Tonight’s final new special, Great White Comeback, airs only on the linear network.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Bake to Win”

FOX, 8pm

One chef selects a dessert for each of his or her fellow competitors to bake, and anything less than perfection will force the contestants to face elimination in the new episode “Bake to Win.”

In With the Old

Magnolia Network, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 2 to follow more designers and old-home enthusiasts across America as they transform and repurpose abandoned structures while preserving their historical integrity.

The Green Planet: “Desert Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

In this episode, host Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain — or travel to find it. Survival tactics for desert flora include using weapons and camouflage, and forming surprising alliances with animals.

Animals Decoded: “Rumble in the Jungle”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Join scientists as they examine animal vocalizations of all frequencies and decibels to figure out what they’re saying. From humming giraffes to sneezing wild dogs to screeching monkeys, discover the meanings behind nature’s noisy creatures.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Head 2 Head”

FOX, 9pm

The top six dancers each perform three routines to impress the judges and audience in the new episode “Head 2 Head.”

Bargain Block: “Goth and Federal”

HGTV, 9pm

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take major risks with these next two abandoned houses. Evan worries that Keith’s idea for an all-black goth-inspired bungalow will scare buyers away, but Keith has faith. On the other side of town, the boys cross their fingers as they take on their most expensive project to date with a historical Federal-style home and try to hold true to its all-American classical vibe.

Neighborhood Wars: “Pastry Punch Up”

A&E, 10pm

Ever popped someone over a Pop-Tart? That’s essentially what goes down in this episode of the reality series that shines a light on local conflicts. Plus: lost semi-trucks in a quiet corner of California and a dangerous Florida puppy-napping.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Gabon: Expedition Jungle Paradise”

PBS, 10pm

In Moukalaba-Doudou National Park in the central African nation of Gabon, Steve Backshall is on a mission to explore what animals are in the jungle beyond. The naturalist and his team hope to discover if the area could be home to an undiscovered population of chimpanzees.

Thursday, July 28

Planet Insect

CuriosityStream

New Series!

Insects are critical to every ecosystem on Earth — but they are as close to an alien life form as we’ll ever see without leaving this planet. Kate Mulgrew narrates this three-part series capturing insect behavior in ways never before possible. There are am estimated 10 quintillion insects from between 5-10 million different species. From jet-propelled bugs to dragonflies that can outmaneuver falcons, and from bugs that thrive on ice and snow to those that share our everyday lives, this is a world of breathtaking beauty, stunning sophistication and astonishing revelations about these creatures that live the most extraordinary lives.

The Family Business

BET+

Season Premiere!

Creator Carl Weber’s crime drama, based on his bestselling book series, returns for Season 4, with all episodes available today. The series follows the Duncan family, who appear to be upstanding citizens running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships. In reality, they are leaders of the Black mafia who control most of the East Coast underworld. No matter which job is at hand, one thing is true about the Duncans: There is nothing they won’t do for family. Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford and Darrin Henson lead the cast.

Harley Quinn

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The mayhem and madness continue in Season 3 of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (voice of Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working toward Ivy’s long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise. The first three episodes drop today; new episodes are available Thursdays.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

HBO Max

New Series!

This 10-episode, dark take on the original teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago … as well as their own. The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco. The first three episodes are available today, followed by two new episodes Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, and the final three installments on Aug. 18.

The Resort

Peacock

New Series!

Described as a “multigenerational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time,” this series finds an anniversary trip putting a marriage to the test when the couple find themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place 15 years prior. Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) is one of the executive producers of the series, whose ensemble cast is led by William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti and Nick Offerman. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes are available Thursdays.

Three Families

Sundance Now

New Series!

This acclaimed two-part British drama takes place between 2013-19, during a time when the Abortion Act of 1967, which permitted abortion in the U.K., still did not extend to Northern Ireland. The episodes dramatize the true stories of three women and their families who were affected by restrictive abortion laws in that area before the recent change in legislation. Names and details have been changed to ensure the anonymity of the real-life contributors to the series.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Global Bugs”

MeTV, 7am

Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of Bugs Bunny continues with five Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes animated classics featuring the wascally wabbit in some of his international adventures: French Rarebit (1951); Sahara Hare (1955), with Yosemite Sam; Hare We Go (1951); Mutiny on the Bunny (1950), another one costarring Yosemite Sam; and Ali Baba Bunny (1957), also featuring Daffy Duck.

The Doctor Blake Mysteries

Ovation, 8am

Good thing Lucien Blake came back to his Australian hometown in 1959 after a 30-year absence. Imagine how many unsolved murders the Ballarat cops would have on their hands if the astute, persistent police surgeon played by Craig McLachlan weren’t around to crack the cases. Yes, the title character of this 2013-17 mystery series is a man of science, but he also knows human nature. In the third episode of today’s weekly six-hour block, for example, both talents help Lucien uncover how and why a showing of Vertigo was disrupted by a deadly projection room fire. Common-sense widowed housekeeper Jean Beazley (Nadine Garner) is his patient companion, and their growing attraction is as much a reason to watch as the intriguing whodunits and beautifully rendered period atmosphere.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s lineup of four new Shark Week specials begins with Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! With Tracy Morgan, which follows the comedian/actor as he teams with shark experts to identify the craziest and most ferocious sharks, and is available to stream on discovery+ along with its airing on the linear Discovery Channel. The next two specials — Shark House and Monster Mako Under the Rig — can also be streamed and watched on Discovery Channel, while tonight’s final program, Tiger Queen, airs only on the linear network.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This historical docudrama, INSP’s highest-rated original series, returns for an 11-episode second season to delve into more of the little-known history behind the Old West’s most memorable tales. Some of the subjects featured in Season 2 include learning who took the last shot at the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral; how a Texas Ranger finally stopped outlaws from cutting down fences; and why competing silver mining companies started a war underground.

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part Three: Sea Monsters

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Take one more dive into the deep with Turner Classic Movies’ last installment of this month’s lineups dedicated to films featuring creepy sea creatures. Tonight’s seven films feature various monsters from the depths: Mysterious Island, a 1961 adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel offering a showcase for various stop-motion-animated beasts created by Ray Harryhausen, one of which is a giant squid-like ammonite; Godzilla (1954), the original Japanese classic that introduced the iconic radioactive monster to popular culture; The Monster That Challenged the World (1957), about giant mollusks rising from California’s Salton Sea; The Lost Continent (1968), a Hammer Films production about a crew terrorized by various monstrosities in the Sargasso Sea; Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), a horror/comedy with a Gillman-like title creature; The Giant Behemoth (1959), with an aquatic dinosaur on the rampage in London; and Moby Dick (1930), the first sound film adaptation of Herman Melville’s famed novel, starring John Barrymore as Capt. Ahab, who obsessively pursues the titular white whale.

No Demo Reno: “More Money, More Pressure”

HGTV, 9pm

Jenn Todryk tackles a huge project with a big budget when she takes a family’s abandoned demo over the finish line to finally complete their dream home. At the same time, Jenn transforms a family’s dull laundry room into a showstopping space.

The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season of the true-crime docuseries comes to a close with “Secrets in the Freezer.” What secret in the kitchen freezer would reveal the killer of a new mother? Miniature dollhouses of crime scenes take viewers through chilling homicides, while authorities and journalists provide firsthand accounts to illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation. ABC News legal analyst and 20/20 correspondent Ryan Smith, ABC News contributor Elizabeth Vargas, and ABC News legal contributor and former prosecutor Matt Murphy comment on the crimes.

Made From Scratch

Fuse, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series returns for a fourth season, with new celebrity guests cooking their favorite dishes and revealing how food and family have helped shape their identity and inspired their artistic achievements. Featured this season are actress/producer Eva Longoria, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, actors Javon Walton and Jason Genao, professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, musician/activist/reality star Amara La Negra, and singers Kyle and Syd. Made From Scratch has been renewed for Season 5.

Fright Club: “Little Prop of Horrors”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne, the Ghost Brothers and actor Richard Lawson get a little too close for comfort to a cursed prop from a classic horror film; a paranormal investigator has a serious case of resting witch face; and an alien gets its freak on in Brazil.

Friday, July 29

Amber Brown

Apple TV+

New Series!

Paula Danziger’s bestselling children’s books come to life in this series that offers an unfiltered look at a girl, Amber Brown (Carsyn Rose), who finds her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Bonnie Hunt wrote and directed the series, which also stars Sarah Drew as Amber’s mother, Sarah; Darin Brooks as Max; and newcomer Liliana Inouye as Brandi Colwin.

Surface

Apple TV+

New Series!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who is also an executive producer, leads this eight-episode psychological thriller as Sophie, a woman suffering extreme memory loss following a traumatic head injury believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is, in fact, the truth she has lived. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Conjuring Kesha: “Kesha Faces Mortality”

discovery+

Kesha and supermodel Karen Elson peel back the curtain on the Odd Fellows, a centuries-old secret society infamous for its macabre rituals and literal skeletons in the closet. But their presence in the lodge soon spurs alarming paranormal activity, as Kesha grapples with dark truths.

Not Okay

Hulu

Original Film!

Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap) leads this comedy as an aspiring writer with no friends or social media followers. To gain recognition, she fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, she unwittingly falls into a bigger lie than she ever imagined, getting her the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the truth is revealed. Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac and Embeth Davidtz costar.

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime spinoff from the Detective Conan franchise follows the character of Toru Amuro, who adopts one of three different identities at any time. This series looks to reveal the private, everyday life behind that man of mystery.

Purple Hearts

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic drama based on Tess Wakefield’s novel, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry solely for the military benefits, in spite of their many differences. When tragedy strikes, the line between what’s real and what’s pretend begins to blur.

Uncoupled

Netflix

New Series!

Darren Star (Sex in the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) are creators and executive producers of this comedy led by Neil Patrick Harris (also an EP). Harris plays Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid 40s in New York City.

Honor Society

Paramount+

Original Film!

Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) star in this coming-of-age comedy. It follows Honor (Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to bring down her top three competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest rival, Michael (Matarazzo).

Paper Girls

Prime Video

New Series!

This coming-of-age sci-fi/adventure series is based on the bestselling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. It presents a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of 12-year-olds Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones) and KJ (Fina Strazza). In 1988, these girls are on their paper delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, which changes the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, the girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grownup versions of themselves even as they are hunted by a militant faction of the time travelers.

Toon in With Me: Bugs Bunny Birthday Bash Week: “Fairy Tale Bugs”

MeTV, 7am

Toon in With Me’s weeklong celebration of Bugs Bunny’s 82nd birthday concludes with five Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes animated shorts featuring Bugs in humorous takes on classic fairy tales: Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears (1944), which introduced creator Chuck Jones’ dysfunctional family of bears; Little Red Riding Rabbit (1944), which marked the first time that Bugs’ legendary vocal portrayer, Mel Blanc, received a voice credit; The Windblown Hare (1949), with the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf; Bewitched Bunny (1954), a parody of Hansel and Gretel that introduced Witch Hazel; and Beanstalk Bunny (1955), a take on Jack and the Beanstalk that also features Daffy Duck and a giant-sized Elmer Fudd.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

The first three of tonight’s four new Shark Week specials — Jaws vs. the Blob, Clash of Killers: Great White vs. Mako and Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites — will be available to stream on discovery+ along with their airings on the linear Discovery Channel. Tonight’s final new special, The Great Hammerhead Stakeout, airs only on the linear network.

Ready to Love

OWN, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami for Season 6 of this dating series. There, 20 sexy and hopeful singles in their 30s and 40s, representing a wide range from across the Black diaspora, search for love.

Stanley Kubrick, Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick concludes this evening with three more of the director’s memorable works: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Barry Lyndon (1975), a period drama based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel, which earned Kubrick Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, and stars Ryan O’Neal as the title character; the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Clockwork Orange (1971), based on Anthony Burgess’ novel and led by Malcolm McDowell, which also earned Kubrick Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nominations; and the TCM premiere of Eyes Wide Shut (1999), Kubrick’s final film, an erotic psychological mystery drama starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman that was released a few months after the director’s passing in March of that year.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Million Dollar Angel”

HGTV, 9pm

Sweet, selfless, family-orientated Christine was financially struggling but emotionally blooming. She is the sole caregiver for her extended family, and a lottery windfall of $2 million meant a bright future for everyone! In the historically beautiful Plymouth, Massachusetts, David Bromstad helps Christine find a home big enough for her two children, sister and mother. They explore the beautiful landscapes littered with cranberry bogs, historic homes and the odd farmyard animal.

Belle Collective

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The boss ladies of this reality series are back for Season 2, which centers on six successful and glamorous women who represent the best of Black female entrepreneurship in Jackson, Mississippi, and who are redefining what it means to be a leader and a Southern belle as they juggle business, friendship, family dynamics and tragedies, and more.

The Great American Recipe: “Mix It Up”

PBS, 9pm

The five remaining cooks have to swap recipes and prepare each other’s dishes, and then wow the judges with an original fusion dish that represents their own uniquely American story.

On Patrol: Live

Reelz, 9pm

See police officers on the job live — documented by 30-plus cameras across the country — in a three-hour block Fridays and Saturdays. Bonus: “citizen ride-alongs”!

NYC Point Gods

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary film, produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom media company, spotlights the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft and developed their legendary basketball showmanship on the city’s iconic playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. Players like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson and Stephon Marbury brought theatrics, dizzying ball control, stylish misdirection and a shake-and-bake game to the NBA.

Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of this Love After Lockup spinoff series begins with “Can’t Stop Destiny.” The new season consists of 12 90-minute episodes and follows former inmates and their significant others through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world. The new couples face travel limitations and restrictions on who they can spend time with as well as temptations of alcohol and drugs. Returning couples try to deal with the growing pains of adjusting to love, family and marriage while coping with the emotional challenges of life on the outside.

American Anthems

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “What You’re Here For,” singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly meets Melissa Smith, who runs Blacklight Productions, a performing arts program supporting intellectually disabled adults, and they bond over their pasts. Ruston then reaches out to his friend, songwriter Kate York (known for her songwriting on the series Nashville) to create a deeply personal piano ballad celebrating Melissa’s work and the good that can be done when a person realizes their purpose.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Crocker Art Museum, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

See stunning Sacramento finds appraised at Crocker Art Museum in this half-hour Recut, including a Kamaka pineapple ukulele, a 1955 Kezar Stadium 49ers ticket sign and a signed Joe DiMaggio game-used baseball bat. Which is valued up to $125,000?

Super Sized Salon

WE tv, 10:30pm

New Series!

The seven-episode first season of Super Sized Salon kicks off with “Big Girl Revolution.” Each of the hourlong episodes focuses on the staff at Babydoll Beauty Couture in Las Vegas, the first beauty salon catering to the plus-size community. Owner Jamie Lopez and her staff are put to the test when challenges threaten the mission of the salon. With conflicting personalities and consistent workplace drama, will this crew be able to keep their cool as tensions heat up?

Saturday, July 30

IndyCar Racing: Gallagher Grand Prix

NBC, 12:30pm Live

A big weekend of IndyCar and NASCAR racing at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course begins today with the NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix. Top drivers Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden and others race for 85 laps around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, 4pm Live

FS1 airs the Milwaukee Brewers at the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels. Regional action on FOX has the Oakland A’s at the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies at the Pittsburgh Pirates or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Washington Nationals.

American Graffiti

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

George Lucas received Oscar nominations for directing and cowriting (with Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck) this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1973 coming-of-age comedy/drama that helped kick off the 1950s/early ’60s nostalgia boom of the ’70s. The film follows a group of youngsters on their last day of summer vacation in 1962, which also turns out to be the last day of their lives on which their only worries in the world would be dances, hanging out at the drive-in and, of course, cruisin’ the strip of their small town in sweet rides. Lucas was partly inspired by recollections of his own days as a teenage hot-rodder in Southern California for the movie, and the parade of cool cars seen throughout lends as much power to its nostalgic backdrop as the nonstop musical soundtrack of hits from that era. The terrific cast includes an ensemble of actors whose names were mostly unknown, or not as well known, at the time, but would become famous (or more famous), including Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard (still billed as Ronny Howard, as he had been in his days as a familiar child star on TV in the ’60s; this was one of his earlier “grownup” starring roles), Cindy Williams, Paul Le Mat, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Candy Clark, Charles Martin Smith and Harrison Ford.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

Nickelodeon, 7pm

Season Premiere!

The third chapter of the horror anthology series based on the ’90s kids cult classic debuts with a two-hour episode. An all-new Midnight Society heads to a resort island for a fun summer vacation, but the good times don’t last as the group discovers something sinister haunting the guests. Their investigation into the island’s ghosts leads them to a terrifying and shocking revelation.

Shark Week 2022 Continues

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Shark Week 2022 premieres its final two new specials this evening: Monsters of the Cape, in which Shark Week veterans Dr. Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley dive into the great white-infested waters off Cape Cod looking to test cutting-edge shark deterrents; and Sharks in Paradise, which follows shark conservationist Kinga Philipps and scientist Tristan Guttridge through the islands of Tahiti to investigate whether local legends about massive sharks are true.

A Splash of Love

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A highly excitable marine mammalogy Ph.D. student (Rhiannon Fish) travels to the Pacific Northwest to track orcas — and finds her soulmate in a whale-watch tour guide (Ben Hollingsworth) to boot. The scenery is spectacular, as is the stock footage of the pods.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 4: The Martyr

Lifetime, 8pm

Film Series Finale!

In the final episode, after losing all her children due to tragedy and tension, Olivia’s (Jemima Rooper) newfound religious beliefs instilled in her by her cousin (Paul Wesley), and her desire to wreak vengeance on those around her, drives her to become the most notorious and terrifying version of herself — a woman capable of locking her grandchildren in the attic upon the return of her daughter after tragedy strikes the family once again.

NBC Movie of the Week: “Furious 7”

NBC, 8pm

In this 2015-released, seventh installment in the Fast & Furious action film franchise, Dominic (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker in his final film role) and the rest of their team return to the United States to try and live normally after being granted amnesty for their past crimes. But a rogue special forces assassin (Jason Statham) out for revenge puts them all in danger again. Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Jordana Brewster are also among the large ensemble cast.

First Blood: “Ed Kemper: The Co-Ed Killer”

A&E, 9pm

Ed Kemper — aka California’s Co-Ed Killer of the ’70s (but you may know him from Netflix’s Mindhunter) — is tonight’s subject on the true-crime series that zeroes in on a murderer’s first time taking a life.

Steal This House: “Dinner, Drums and Dens”

HGTV, 9pm

All a family wants in a new home is an open kitchen, a separate dining room and storage space for music equipment, but they can’t find anything that fits their budget. Cristy Lee uses her tricks to create a house they’ll love at a price they can afford.