Wednesday, July 20: Steph Curry Hosts The 2022 ESPYS on ABC

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, July 20

The 2022 ESPYS

ABC, 8pm Live

The awards ceremony honoring the best players, teams, moments and more from the world of sports airs live tonight. Nominees for best athlete include Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky, Shohei Ohtani and Candace Parker. In addition to the fan-voted categories, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage is presented to former boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be presented to college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service will be presented to Army veteran and Team Unbroken founder Gretchen Evans.

Virgin River

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The romantic drama based on Robyn Carr’s books returns for a 12-episode fourth season. Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), or Jack (Martin Henderson), Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) begins the season with a sense of optimism. Yet while Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Meanwhile, Hope (Annette O’Toole) is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc (Tim Matheson). Virgin River will be back for Season 5.

James Stewart Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 10:45am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy iconic actor James Stewart in a five-film lineup of classics featuring the star: The Shop Around the Corner (1940), Ernst Lubitsch’s beloved romantic comedy that costars Margaret Sullavan; Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962), a comedy also featuring Maureen O’Hara and Fabian; Take Her, She’s Mine (1963), a comedy costarring Sandra Dee; Two Rode Together (1961), a John Ford-directed Western also starring Richard Widmark and Shirley Jones; and Bandolero! (1968), another Western, this one costarring Dean Martin, Raquel Welch and George Kennedy.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Southern Fusion With Guest Chef Tiffany Derry”

FOX, 8pm

The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors from countries around the world in the new episode “Southern Fusion With Guest Chef Tiffany Derry.”

The Green Planet: “Seasonal Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Animals Decoded

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

This fascinating new series reveals how animals communicate with each other, from the body language of a wolf pack to the wild number of sophisticated gestures used by chimp troops.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Starry Starry Night”

FOX, 9pm

Series all-stars Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz return to dance with the top six performers in the new episode “Starry Starry Night.”

Bargain Block: “Vintage Circus and Moroccan Oasis”

HGTV, 9pm

While they continue to renovate the vintage circus-themed house, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are going bright and bold with a Moroccan-inspired brick home.

grown-ish

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the black-ish spinoff begins with “This Is What You Came For.” Zoey (Yara Shahidi) returns to Cal U to support younger brother Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her college days more than she let on. Meanwhile, after meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug’s (Diggy Simmons) White Party.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Kyrgyzstan: Expedition Mountain Ghost”

PBS, 10pm

In Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, naturalist Steve Backshall and his team search for snow leopards, one of the world’s most endangered species. If evidence of these cats breeding in the Djangart Valley is found, Backshall and company hope to turn it into a protected nature reserve.

Thursday, July 21

State of Happiness

Topic

Season Premiere!

Norwegian drama State of Happiness, which has been heralded as Norway’s Mad Men, returns for Season 2 on Topic. The new season dives deeper into the successes and struggles of the series’ four main characters in the wake of the oil boom, as accidents and disasters begin to mount and rapidly expanding businesses start to spiral out of control. The second season picks up in 1977 — five years after the founding of the national oil company Statoil — and ends in 1980, tackling the transforming years where a burgeoning industry is growing uncontrollably. After the first years of giddy success comes a wave of great disaster: Well 14 at Ekofisk Bravo blows out, causing a massive sheet of oil to creep over the ocean, heading for the Klondike fishing bank — which for centuries has been the wellspring of the Norwegian economy. Environmental politics is put on the agenda for the first time. Then industrial safety follows in 1980, as the hotel platform Aleksander Kielland capsizes and 123 people die, trapped inside. Season 2 revolves around issues of safety, women rights, environmental protection, and the power of profit. How much are the lives of our families and friends worth? Has Norway sold off its future?

American Horror Stories

FX on Hulu

Season Premiere!

This weekly anthology series spinoff of American Horror Story returns for Installment 2, consisting of eight episodes, with a different horror story available each Thursday beginning today with “Dollhouse.”

The Last Movie Stars

HBO Max

New Series!

Ethan Hawke directs this revealing six-part documentary that celebrates the personas, talent and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Central to The Last Movie Stars is a long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. At Newman’s request, Stern interviewed close friends, family and artistic collaborators for a planned memoir. Newman was also interviewed by Stern. They discussed his youth, his first marriage with Jackie Witte, his romance and life with Woodward, his personal demons, and the gut-wrenching loss of his son, Scott. In addition to archival interviews with Woodward and Newman, Hawke enlisted numerous actors, including Karen Allen, George Clooney, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell and others, to voice segments of the original transcribed interviews for The Last Movie Stars. Hawke also interviewed some of Newman’s daughters for insights into their parents, along with Sally Field and Martin Scorsese, who explore what made Woodward’s and Newman’s singular careers, and relationship, so inspiring. All six parts are available today.

Rap S@#$

HBO Max

New Series!

Issa Rae (Insecure) is an executive producer of this comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rae also wrote the series premiere episode, and cowrote the season finale with showrunner Syreeta Singleton. The first two installments of the eight-episode season are available today; new episodes drop on Thursdays.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this animated series based on the hit Jurassic World feature film franchise, the arrival of Kenji’s (voice of Ryan Potter) father, Mr. Kon (Andrew Kishino), renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus, and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and make it home.

Moloch

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

This Dutch “folk horror” film was an official selection at the Fantasia International Film Festival and makes its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder. The story follows a woman named Betriek (Sallie Harmsen), who lives at the edge of a peat bog in the north of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek searches for an explanation. The more she digs, the more convinced she becomes that she is being hunted by something ancient.

This Is GWAR

Shudder

Exclusive Documentary!

Shudder has acquired this film that gives rare insight into the 30-plus-year career of one of the world’s most outrageous heavy metal bands, GWAR, known for their grotesque costumed characters and notoriously wild, fluid-soaked stage shows.

Showtrial

Sundance Now

New Series!

In this five-episode British legal drama, when Talitha Campbell (Céline Buckens), the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of fellow student Hannah (Abra Thompson), the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor). Can Cleo control the narrative of a case that is fast becoming tangled up in the nation’s debates over privilege, wealth and politics? From arrest to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial examines both sides of the legal battle, as defense and prosecution fight for their version of what really happened to Hannah, and the truth about Talitha: Falsely accused? Or callous murderer? All episodes are available today.

ViX+ Launch

New Streaming Service!

Following the launch of its free ViX tier back in March — the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world — TelevisaUnivision today expands its streaming content even more with the launch the premium paid SVOD tier, ViX+. “ViX+ will bring premium storytelling that raises the bar for Spanish-language content,” says Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision. Within its first year, ViX will feature over 70 original series and movies. Some of the series available starting today include the dramas La Mujer del Diablo and Hierro, and the docuseries Mi Vecino El Cartel. The service will also feature live sports, including exclusive Liga MX matches. A ViX+ subscription costs $6.99 per month in the United States; for more information, visit vixplus.com.

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part Two: Octopi

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ deep dive into movies featuring creepy sea creatures continues tonight with films that include memorable scenes, if not entire plotlines, devoted to tentacled terror from giant octopi. The evening begins with Below the Sea, a 1933 action film about an underwater expedition, starring Ralph Bellamy and Fay Wray. After that is It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955), led by Kenneth Tobey and Faith Domergue, about a giant octopus rampaging along the Pacific coast of America after being awakened by nuclear testing. The film features terrific stop-motion special effects by the legendary Ray Harryhausen, particularly near the end, when the beast attacks the Golden Gate Bridge and other parts of San Francisco. Up next is Tentacles (1977), a delightfully cheesy Italian-made film about a seaside resort terrorized by a giant octopus. The film seems like it was quickly made to cash in on the “killer sea creature” horror trend that came in the wake of Jaws, yet its cast somehow manages to include some famous actors: John Huston, Shelley Winters and Henry Fonda. The lineup winds down through late-night and early tomorrow morning with Warlords of Atlantis, a 1978 British adventure film led by Doug McClure; Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953), an adventure film following sponge fishermen off the coast of Florida, starring Robert Wagner; Isle of Fury (1936), with Humphrey Bogart in one of his first leading roles, as a fugitive gangster hiding from American justice in the South Pacific; and Sh! The Octopus (1937), a comedy/mystery starring Hugh Herbert and Allen Jenkins.

Heartland

UPtv, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 15 of the Canadian drama concludes with “Leaving a Legacy.” Amy (Amber Marshall) debates what to do when she receives money from an unexpected source; Lisa’s (Jessica Steen) racing plans are in jeopardy after an accident; Tim (Chris Potter) worries when Jessica (Michelle Nolden) is hiding something; and Lou (Michelle Morgan) makes a big decision.

No Demo Reno: “Everything but the Cabinets”

HGTV, 9pm

Jenn Todryk saves a ton of cash by not painting Jack and Brittany’s kitchen cabinets but finds that working with a color she didn’t choose is not as easy as it looks. Meanwhile, she brings peace and calm back to the young Welsch family with a total bedroom transformation.

The Old Man

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this thriller pitting rogue spy Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) against FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) concludes tonight.

Fright Club: “Ghostin’ for the Gold”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers dig up scientific proof of an interdimensional traveler; a gravity-defying baby scores a perfect 10 on the scary scale, with input from gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney; and Bigfoot takes aim at the paranormal paparazzi.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Adult Swim, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning animated series returns for Season 2. It continues to follow the tale of Spear (voice of Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the new season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality. “Hardcore, epic badassery is coming your way!” promises creator Genndy Tartakovsky. “Season 2 is amped up, and when it drops, nothing will ever be the same.” Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after their Adult Swim premieres; Season 1 is currently streaming there.

Friday, July 22

Best Foot Forward

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by Paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, this live-action family series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin (played by Logan Marmino, who was born as a below-the-left-knee amputee and uses a prosthetic) as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer. But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg and know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends, Kyle (Peyton Jackson) and Gabriella (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), Josh learns, laughs and grows.

Trying

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

This comedy led by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall and BAFTA nominee Esther Smith returns for an eight-episode third season, which picks up following the dramatic end to Season 2. Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now, they just need to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Conjuring Kesha: “Into Bigfoot’s Lair”

discovery+

Kesha takes former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher to Mount Shasta, a supernatural vortex with the most missing person cases of any national park in the United States. They enlist Bigfoot expert Ronny LeBlanc to lead them through the dark abyss in hopes of spotting the mythical beast.

The Gray Man

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its limited theatrical release on July 15, this action/thriller makes its exclusive streaming debut on Netflix starting today. The film re-teams Chris Evans with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame codirectors Anthony and Joe Russo, and casts him as the psychopathic adversary of Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (aka the Gray Man), who is one of the CIA’s most skilled operatives. Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton costar.

Anything’s Possible

Prime Video

Original Film!

Billy Porter’s feature directorial debut is a coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident, trans high school girl, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) develops a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness and pain of young love.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Interior designer Sabrina Soto helps more celebs gift meaningful remodels. And now, contractor “Boston Rob” Mariano assists. Clients include CBS stars Utkarsh Ambudkar and Billy Gardell, plus Nathan Chen and Shaquille O’Neal.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies begins its two-night (Part 2 airs next Friday, July 29) salute to iconic films from legendary director Stanley Kubrick this evening. All told, the two nights will feature eight of the 13 features Kubrick directed over the course of his 40-plus-year career. Five of them air in tonight’s lineup, beginning with Killer’s Kiss (1955), Kubrick’s second movie, a film noir that earned him the Best Director prize at Switzerland’s Locarno International Film Festival. This is followed by four of Kubrick’s much more iconic films: Paths of Glory (1957), the World War I-set anti-war drama also cowritten by the director, and led by Kirk Douglas; Lolita, the 1962 psychological comedy/drama based on Vladimir Nabokov’s novel and starring James Mason, Shelley Winters, Peter Sellers and Sue Lyon; the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Dr. Strangelove (1964), the darkly satiric take on the Cold War threat of American/Soviet nuclear conflict, also produced and cowritten by Best Director Oscar nominee Kubrick, and led by an incredible cast featuring Peter Sellers (in three roles, including the title character), George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn and Slim Pickens; and 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), possibly the greatest science-fiction film ever made, an epic journey across time and space with an Oscar-nominated screenplay that Best Director nominee Kubrick cowrote with sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke (inspired by Clarke’s short story “The Sentinel”), and for which he also designed and directed the groundbreaking, and Oscar-winning, special photographic effects.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Philly to Fayetteville”

HGTV, 9pm

Yolande and Toni lived in Philadelphia for 22 years before moving back to Fayetteville, North Carolina, to care for Yolande’s mom. Winning $2 million couldn’t have come at a better time! David Bromstad will help them find the perfect dream home to host weekend barbecues and holidays for their large family. Yolande is hoping for a big kitchen while Toni wishes for a yard with a tool shed and, if he’s extra lucky, a riding lawn mower!

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

TV’s “dog whisperer” unleashes more advice for pet parents having a ruff time. In their own home, or at his updated Dog Psychology Center, they’ll learn techniques to make everyone happier.

The Great American Recipe: “Party on a Plate”

PBS, 9pm

It’s time to party as the six remaining home cooks share their favorite recipes for special occasions and holidays. From modern takes on classic gourmet fare to old-time family recipes filled with love and memories, it’s a special night in the barn.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 5 of this docuseries about June Shannon, aka Mama June, star of the 2012-17 reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, comes to a close with “Battle for Alana.” Sugar Bear gets involved when Pumpkin and Josh’s custody of Alana derails. The custody battle is on and it’s time to lawyer up. Is the family ready for June’s revenge?

American Anthems: “Make Tomorrow Come Today”

PBS, 10pm

Through the Black Book Project, Meredith McKinney provides underserved children with books featuring diverse characters that reflect how they look. In this episode, Grammy-nominated country artist Cam, a diversity advocate in the music industry, teams with songwriter Dre Williams to craft a stirring original folk anthem that is performed for Meredith and many of the children she has helped.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Crocker Art Museum, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

Head to California’s capital city for bite-sized Recut appraisals at Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum. Featured items include a Coca-Cola neon clock, a Klingenthal violin and bow (circa 1920) and 1934 Babes in Toyland stop-motion soldiers. Which is appraised between $50,000-$75,000?

Saturday, July 23

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1 has AL West foes in action with the Houston Astros at the Seattle Mariners. Primetime regional action on FOX presents either the Cleveland Guardians at the Chicago White Sox or the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

NTT IndyCar Series: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250

NBC, 4pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Iowa Speedway this weekend for a pair of races beginning with today’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. Drivers do 250 laps around the track’s .875-mile tri-oval, then return Sunday to do 300 more in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, also on NBC.

Superstar Racing Experience

CBS, 8pm Live

Season Finale!

The Camping World SRX Series season wraps up with tonight’s event at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

Christmas in Toyland

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

In order to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas, a data analyst and toy store manager work together to keep the in-store shopping experience alive. Stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 3: The Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After a devastating and unimaginable loss that will haunt her for the rest of time, Olivia finds both her son and daughter in forbidden relationships. She opposes their unions, but as she tries to hold on, more destruction finds her and pushes her further to a breaking point. Finally, blood is on her hands as an old foe’s fate waits to be revealed.

Follow the Thread: “Films That Changed Everything”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Follow the Thread series, which looks at various themes surrounding fashion on the big screen, continues with an examination of how the complicated interplay between fashion and costume design can cut in both directions. Fashion trends certainly influence costumes, as filmmakers try to authentically capture an era or a subculture, but sometimes the clothes in a film are so visionary that they capture the public’s imagination and begin to push the fashion world in new directions. That was the case with this evening’s two movies. First up is the 1955 classic Rebel Without a Cause, one of only three feature films that James Dean made, released about a month after his death in a car accident at age 24. This film truly defined his persona; while Marlon Brando started the youth-rebel trend in The Wild One in 1953 with just the basics — jeans, T-shirt and jacket — Dean came along and took the archetype to a different level in Rebel, changing both film and fashion forever. The film was a smash, especially with teenagers, and his wardrobe helped to define youth style for many years. Following that is Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless (1960). As one of the most important films of the French New Wave, this movie had an extensive and undeniable impact on Hollywood filmmaking, and partly because of that, its impact on fashion can sometimes be overlooked. Starring Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film pays homage to Hollywood classics but is completely original, including in its wardrobes. Seberg’s clothes are simultaneously casual and sexy; her skinny black pants, ballet flats, simple T-shirts and striped tops, combined with her pixie haircut, helped to create a tomboyish look that remains popular.

Steal This House: “Location, Location, Locomotive”

HGTV, 9pm

Andrew and Chelsey only want to live in one particular neighborhood — Bloomfield Hills. It’s pricey, and they haven’t found anything in their price range that is move-in ready. Cristy Lee has some ideas that could lead them to a steal, but it might not be an easy decision.

Black Love

OWN, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 6 premiere, “There Isn’t One Way, Part 1,” a diverse set of couples detail the early days of their relationship and how they knew the other was the one. From meeting and marrying in under a year and going from breakups to makeups, to dating a coworker and a pre-prison proposal, these couples highlight their beginnings and the hurdles they faced on the path to their “I do.”