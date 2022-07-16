Saturday, July 16: ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 2’ on Lifetime

Lifetime

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Saturday, July 16

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 2: The Mother

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

As Olivia (Jemima Rooper) and Malcolm’s (Max Irons) family grows in unexpected and questionable ways, she is committed to giving her children a life full of joy and safety, no matter the cost. However, her efforts prove to be futile as she battles the evils of Foxworth Hall, and her husband’s twisted obsession over a family secret severs their relationship even further.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the Detroit Tigers at the Cleveland Guardians on FS1. FOX’s regional game has either the Milwaukee Brewers at the San Francisco Giants or the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy films aren’t often produced on a grand and epic scale, nor are they often nominated for Oscars, but once in a while there are exceptions to one or both of these cases. Such an exception is this hilarious 1963 classic from director Stanley Kramer that was one of the first — and is still one of the greatest — epic comedy productions. Nominated for six Academy Awards (winning one for its sound effects), the sprawling film boasts a roughly two-hour-and-40-minute run time as it chronicles a wild road trip among various memorable characters racing to be the first to find the location of a stolen fortune divulged by a mysterious stranger they have each come upon while driving along a desert highway. Spencer Tracy heads the unforgettable cast that includes featured roles for some of Hollywood’s greatest comedians and comic actors — Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas and Jonathan Winters among them. The film also includes cameo appearances (some uncredited) from nearly every other legendary joker in the business, including Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Jack Benny and the Three Stooges (Moe Howard, Larry Fine and “Curly” Joe DeRita, who get one of the movie’s biggest laughs without even saying a word in a very brief appearance). A comedy this big and star-studded had not previously been seen, and we’re unlikely to experience anything like it again, so enjoy.

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

Ahead of the lovable vet’s landmark 200th episode, this two-hour special revisits unforgettable moments as Doc and family watch and react. Then, for the milestone: an iguana with no appetite, a Shih Tzu’s mysterious sores and camel pregnancy checks.

Campfire Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Love is in the air for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp. Stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

SharkFest 2022: “Planet Shark”

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part series combines stunning 4K archival footage with original content from the world’s leading shark scientists to take a look into what experts currently know about the secret world of these predators.

Transplant

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Free for What,” the Season 2 finale of this Canadian medical drama, as Bash (Hamza Haq) fights for Dr. Bishop’s (John Hannah) legacy, big questions about his own future are finally answered. The series has been renewed for Season 3.

Steal This House: “Finance and Function Over Form”

HGTV, 9pm

Paulina and Alex automatically assumed they were going to find a deal when they decided to move back to the Detroit area from Chicago. But that’s not what the Michigan market had in store for them. Now, they need a local expert to show them how to get into the neighborhood of their dreams at a price they can afford.

Sunday, July 17

Blood & Treasure

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

This action/adventure series debuted its first season on CBS in the summer of 2019, when it was also renewed for Season 2. That season is finally premiering, but now on Paramount+, the network’s sister streaming service. Blood & Treasure follows a former FBI agent (Matt Barr) who now works as a lawyer specializing in repatriating stolen art, and teams with a thief and con woman (Sofia Pernas) to crisscross the globe in search of missing antiquities. The first two episodes are available today.

Golf: The Open Championship: Final Round

NBC, 7am Live

The coveted Claret Jug is awarded to the winner of the 150th British Open today at the legendary Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Gilda

TCM, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

“There never was a woman like Gilda!” exclaimed the promotional poster for this lushly photographed 1946 film noir classic, and it’s hard to quibble with the tagline. Rita Hayworth is at her bombshell best in her signature performance as the titular character, the wife of Buenos Aires casino owner Ballin Mundson (George Macready). Mundson hires a newly arrived American, small-time gambler Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford), as a casino manager, but also assigns him to watch over Gilda. But it turns out that Gilda and Johnny happen to be former lovers, adding all sorts of tensions to the combustible emotional mix.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301

USA Network, 3pm Live

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is the site of the Ambetter 301, with top drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and others taking on the 1.058-mile oval.

Snapped

Oxygen, 6pm

Season Premiere!

Season 31 of this true-crime docuseries premieres with “Shirley Nelson.” Shirley was a Santa Rosa, California, woman who had been married to Ronald Nelson for nearly three decades. Ron, more than 10 years younger than his wife, was the business manager for Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz. In 1995, after Ronald informed Shirley that he was leaving her for a younger secretary, Shirley went to his office with a loaded handgun, shooting her estranged husband and herself.

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Nick Offerman”

NBC, 7pm

Stage, film and television actor Nick Offerman traces his family tree, and uncovers ties to the Revolutionary War and the story of his eight-times great-grandparents, who ran a successful tavern in 1700s New York. As his search deepens, Nick is dismayed to find the unfortunate truth of how his ancestors handled their relationship with the Mohawk Nation as they struggled to keep their tavern on hotly contested land.

Mastermind of Murder

Oxygen, 7pm

Season Premiere!

“Notes Between Neighbors” is the Season 2 debut of this true-crime docuseries. Soon after a young father is found shot in his bed, detectives identify a suspect. However, when the suspect is found dead, investigators uncover a lurid conspiracy involving betrayal and manipulation centered around an unlikely couple.

Love, Fashion, Repeat

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Lisa (Cristina Rosato) returns to her hometown to seek inspiration for her new fashion line and meets Colin (Victor Zinck Jr.), a handsome writer tasked with fixing her biography, love is the last thing on her mind. Will she find time for an unexpected romance?

Lies My Sister Told Me

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This premiere film is quite the thrill ride. After the death of her father in an accident she blames herself for, Tracy is so devastated that she becomes psychotic and is institutionalized. When her identical twin sister, Jennifer, a famous romance novelist, visits on the anniversary of their father’s death, Tracy snaps, drugs Jennifer, assumes her identity and escapes — hellbent on having a life of adventure and freedom for the first time in 15 years. Instead, she is plunged into Jennifer’s nightmarish world, dealing with a fan club president who is obsessed with her, the boytoy lover who is blackmailing her, and the teenage daughter who hates her.

SharkFest 2022: “Jaws vs. Boats”

Nat Geo, 8pm

In this new SharkFest special, scientists look into what may be causing an apparent reported increase in clashes between great whites and other sharks, and boats.

Hotel Portofino: “Discoveries”

PBS, 8pm

The police search for the missing heirloom, and suspicion falls on an absent guest and the bellhop, Billy (Louis Healy), who has also hidden political pamphlets at Nish’s (Assad Zaman) behest. The search culminates in a confrontation between Cecil (Mark Umbers) and Jack (Adam James).

The Story of the Songs: Mötley Crüe

Reelz, 8pm

This two-hour installment of the series that explores some of the most iconic songs of the last century tells the inside stories of six unforgettable songs that elevated Mötley Crüe from Sunset Strip wannabes to heavy metal giants: “Live Wire,” “Looks That Kill,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Kickstart My Heart.”

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World: “Fjordlands”

CNN, 9pm

The second episode of the docuseries narrated by Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) explores Patagonia’s Pacific coast, home to the country’s deep, sheltered fjords. These beautiful, flooded valleys were carved out by ice over millennia. During the summer, these nutrient-rich waters are in high demand from both animals and people, which threatens the natural balance.

Colosseum

History, 9pm

New Series!

Rome’s ancient architectural marvel is the fascinating subject of this eight-part docuseries, which uses the Colosseum as the backdrop to a thrilling story on the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, through the lens of the men and women who fought and died there. Colosseum opens in 80 A.D., with a notorious match between gladiators Priscus and Verus in front of 50,000. While most of us know the Hollywood versions of these Roman stories via blockbusters like Gladiator and Spartacus, here we learn everything from how emperors used this amphitheater to demonstrate their power to the people who built and fought in it.

Very Scary People

HLN, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of this true-crime docuseries that explores the twisted lives of some of the most frightening and diabolical characters in recent history concludes with a look at infamous mob boss John Gotti. Donnie Wahlberg hosts.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown returns for a ninth season with back to back episodes. After a year-long hiatus, the top captains from Gloucester return to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to battle it out against the best bluefin tuna fishermen in the South. In “Northern Invasion,” Northern champions Hot Tuna, FV-Tuna.com, and Pinwheel return to face their Southern rivals Fishin’ Frenzy, Little Shell and Reel E’ Bugging to prove who is the best of the best. Then in “Danger Zone,” the Battle of Champions is underway, and Reel E’ Bugging takes a huge gamble to get ahead when they try to cross the bar in dangerous conditions. Meanwhile, the Northern fleet attempts to bounce back from their slow start using every tactic they can think of to close the gap with the Southern boats.

Grantchester: “Episode 2”

PBS, 9pm

Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) investigate the death of a cleaning brand owner who died under curious circumstances. Their inquiry leads them to discover that the man’s private life was less spotless than the carefully curated image he and his wife liked to present to the public. Meanwhile, Mrs. C.’s (Tessa Peake-Jones) recent erratic behavior causes Jack (Nick Brimble) to question whether she could be having an affair, and Will is increasingly drawn to the passionate and alluring Maya (new cast member Ellora Torchia).

Animal Kingdom: “Incognito”

TNT, 9pm

How did the fierce Andrew “Pope” Cody (Shawn Hatosy) get his nickname? Tonight’s 1992 timeline tells all, while in the present, Pope readies to reconnect with someone.

HelloBeautiful Interludes Live Featuring Ashanti

TV One, 9pm

HelloBeautiful, an online lifestyle and beauty destination for Black women, revived its series of Interludes Live concerts last month, beginning with a performance by R&B favorite Ashanti, who is HelloBeautiful’s June/July cover star. This hourlong recording of that concert is followed by an encore broadcast.

Bridge and Tunnel: “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do”

EPIX, 10pm

Stacey (Isabella Farrell) scores a big audition for a Broadway show, only to be hit on by the director; after his parents demand he make life changes, Mikey (Jan Luis Castellanos) makes a huge decision; and Artie’s (Edward Burns) plans of a father-son project may be in jeopardy with Jimmy’s (Sam Vartholomeos) work opportunity.

History’s Crazy Rich Ancients

History, 10pm

New Series!

Throughout history, our world has been shaped by the rich and powerful, and while people may know their names and their deeds, to really understand the insanely rich rulers, tycoons and visionaries who dominated the past, you need to follow the money. That’s what this new half-hour series does as it uncovers the lavish lifestyles, jaw-dropping spending sprees and crazy obsessions of these icons from the past. The series kicks off with back-to-back episodes tonight.

COBRA: Cyberwar: “Episode 2”

PBS, 10pm

Following devastation in Kent and the cyberattack that continues to jam communications, a fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the cleanup operation, leaving Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) red-faced and demanding answers.

The Story of the Songs: “Poison”

Reelz, 10pm

Explore the stories behind three classic hits that solidified Poison’s status as one of the best-loved glam metal bands of all time: “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Unskinny Bop.”

Monday, July 18

The Other One

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

This Britcom continues to follow Catherine “Cathy” Walcott (Ellie White) and Catherine “Cat” Walcott (Lauren Socha), who each discovered that the other one existed only after their dad died at his surprise birthday party. Season 2 begins when Cathy and Cat, after finally coming to terms with the fact that they are sisters, are sent reeling again by the news that they also have a secret brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers) — who Cathy had just made out with. All five episodes are available today.

The Submarine Killers: Confessions of a Murderer

discovery+

This documentary follows the teenage girl who has fallen in love with one of Denmark’s most dangerous prisoners: Peter Madsen, also known as the Submarine Killer. The program also looks into why there are no laws protecting minors from being targeted and groomed by prisoners.

The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator

discovery+

New Series!

For more than a decade, a dangerous predator has used social media as his hunting field. More than 400 young girls and women have reported online sexual harassment, violence, torture and rape. The brave mother of one of the assaulted girls has organized a Facebook page for all of his victims to gather evidence and build what is most likely Denmark’s biggest serial sexual assault case to date. This series tells the stories of the victims and follows the gathering of evidence up until it was handed over to the police.

MLB Home Run Derby

ESPN, 8pm Live

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles hosts the 92nd MLB All-Star Game festivities, including some of the big leagues’ biggest sluggers competing in tonight’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has the chance to become the first player in derby history to win the event three straight times. A third win for Alonso would also tie him with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most all-time derby titles. Challenging Alonso are Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber. Albert Pujols returns to the derby for the first time in seven years as part of his final season farewell tour. More derby contenders are to be announced.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: “Goin’ Old School!”

FOX, 8pm

School is in session as two teachers try to take down 10 songs for the $1 million top prize in the new episode “Goin’ Old School!”

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s SharkFest lineup begins with the first two episodes of Shark Attack Files’ second season, followed by World’s Biggest Hammerhead?, which follows scientists from the Florida Keys to the Bahamas on a quest to document the world’s largest hammerhead shark.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8pm

The semifinals kick off in L.A. with the remaining hopefuls navigating a course that includes new obstacles called Kaleidoscope, Spin Zone and Ghost Town. (Yep, we’re already scared!)

TCM Spotlight: The History of Rock on Film: “The 1970s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get ready to rock again when Turner Classic Movies presents its latest lineup of notable films accompanied by soundtracks of popular musical genres from various decades. Tonight, it’s back to the ’70s, beginning with Tommy (1975). Writer/director Ken Russell’s fantasy drama based on The Who’s classic rock opera of the same name stars the band members, including lead singer Roger Daltrey in the title role, along with Best Actress Oscar nominee Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Elton John and Jack Nicholson. After that is Sid and Nancy (1986), which chronicles the destructive relationship between Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman), bass player for punk band the Sex Pistols, and Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb), the drug-addicted groupie who became his girlfriend in 1977. Next is The Harder They Come (1972), a Jamaican crime film starring reggae star Jimmy Cliff; the film’s famous reggae soundtrack was influential in spreading the popularity of that musical genre. Moving through late night and into tomorrow morning, the lineup finishes with Performance (1970), a British crime drama costarring Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger as a reclusive rock star; Jubilee (1978), a cult film inspired by the punk aesthetic of its era in which Queen Elizabeth I (Jenny Runacre) is transported to the film’s present day; and ABBA: The Movie (1977), a mockumentary comedy/drama that follows the famed Swedish pop group (playing themselves) on their Australian concert tour and includes hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and “Waterloo.”

Beat Shazam: “It’s a Family Affair”

FOX, 9pm

Teams of sisters, sisters-in-law and newlyweds hope their close family ties help them win in the new episode “It’s a Family Affair.”

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

VH1, beginning at 9pm

New Series!

This six-episode docuseries will air two back-to-back episodes each Monday for three weeks, starting tonight. Host Tami Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Claim to Fame: “Along Came a Spider”

ABC, 10pm

After the first elimination, contestants keep their friends close and their secrets closer as new alliances are formed, and more identities are revealed. This week’s challenge tests the senses, giving contestants clues about their fellow housemates’ identities they can only feel, not see. A close round of voting in the Voto Booth ends in another elimination with the remaining contestants one step closer to winning the $100,000 prize.

The Captain

ESPN, 10pm

New Series!

Five-time World Series champion, Baseball Hall of Famer and N.Y. Yankees great Derek Jeter is the subject of the new seven-part ESPN Films documentary series The Captain, debuting after the network’s coverage of the MLB Home Run Derby. “The series gives insight into a Hall of Fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture,” says director Randy Wilkins. “The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

Phrogging: Hider in My House

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

Exploring the oddly named act of secretly living in someone else’s home, this unsettling new docuseries re-creates real-life accounts of everyday folks who discovered that a stranger was camped out somewhere inside their walls. You will never ignore that sound up in the attic again!

POV: “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust”

PBS, 10pm

In director/producer Ann Kaneko’s documentary, three communities intersect, sharing histories of forced removal — Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Manzanar World War II concentration camp, Native Americans who were forced from these lands and ranchers turned environmentalists, who were bought out by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. How do they come together in the present moment to defend their land and water from L.A.?

Tuesday, July 19

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie”

Paramount+

In this documentary about Don McLean’s 1971 song “American Pie,” the singer-songwriter reveals, for the first time, the secrets behind his iconic tune. The film highlights cultural moments in America’s history that are as relevant now as they were when the song was released, while also telling stories of the people who were a part of this moment from the beginning and showing the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired the song’s creation.

Dateline: The Last Day

Peacock

Season Finale!

Season 1 of Peacock’s first spinoff of NBC’s popular Dateline docuseries, in which correspondents retrace the final 24 hours of a murder victim’s life, concludes.

Love Island

Peacock

Season Premiere!

U.K. comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the British version of this dating competition series, also takes on that role as the U.S. adaptation returns for a revamped Season 4 and moves from CBS to Peacock. Six new episodes drop each week. The series has also been renewed for Season 5.

MLB All-Star Game

FOX, 8pm Live

Baseball’s best as selected by fans, managers and players are at Dodger Stadium for the 92nd MLB All-Star Game between the AL and the NL. The AL has an eight-game winning streak over the Senior Circuit, including a 5-2 victory last year. FOX’s new lead MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Davis calls the game with analyst John Smoltz. The MLB All-Star rosters are packed with baseball’s biggest names, including Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers and Shohei Ohtani for the AL, and Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Trea Turner and Joc Pederson for the NL. Brothers Willson and William Contreras are the first first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game since Bret and Aaron Boone in 2003. Pujols was named to his 11th All-Star Game and Miguel Cabrera was named to his 12th, both as legacy selections.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Dana Andrews: “1950s and 1960s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight (and running into tomorrow afternoon), Turner Classic Movies’ celebration of actor Dana Andrews continues with 11 films representing the tail end of his heyday as a leading man in major Hollywood productions and the beginning of his work starring in productions that, even while falling into the “B-movie” category on occasion, still feature Andrews giving compelling performances. First up is Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950), a classic film noir that re-teamed the actor with costar Gene Tierney and director Otto Preminger, who had all collaborated earlier on another classic noir, Laura. Next, Andrews and Rhonda Fleming lead another terrific noir, While the City Sleeps (1956), one of legendary director Fritz Lang’s last films. Then, Andrews leads director Jacques Tourneur’s atmospheric horror film Curse of the Demon (1957), in which he plays an American psychologist targeted by a curse after running afoul of a satanic cult leader (Niall MacGinnis) in England. Following that are Zero Hour! (1957), the airplane-in-distress melodrama that would go on to inspire the 1980 comedy Airplane!; Three Hours to Kill (1954), a Western costarring Donna Reed; another Western, 1955’s Strange Lady in Town, also featuring Greer Garson; Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956), another notable late-era noir from director Lang, costarring Joan Fontaine; the 1958 adventure film Enchanted Island; the 1956 Western Comanche; Spring Reunion, a 1956 drama costarring Betty Hutton in her screen comeback after a five-year absence; and The Fearmakers (1958), a film noir that once again paired Andrews with director Tourneur.

Tom Swift

The CW, 9pm

Tycoon Tom (Tian Richards) and his crew jump into action after learning a missing scientist may have been abducted by the anti-tech cabal behind a Swift family tragedy.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale, “The Strangest Things So Far,” the team reviews all the strange experiences and compelling evidence of the last three years.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston: “LA: It’s a Vibe”

PBS, 9pm

Host Baratunde Thurston explores his adopted hometown of Los Angeles to learn how residents connect with the outdoors in their sprawling city. From kayakers saving a polluted river to Black surfers claiming their place on the waves, preserving access to outdoor L.A. is something many see as worth fighting for.

Origins of Hip-Hop

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

“Uncle Luke,” the season finale of this series diving into the origin story of hip-hop’s most iconic stars, focuses on controversial 2 Live Crew frontman Luther Campbell. He changed the face of music by fathering Southern hip-hop and fighting for musicians’ First Amendment rights. Known for being raunchy, Campbell was a musical mastermind. His activism and drive changed hip-hop and law books forever.

SharkFest 2022: “Jaws Invasion”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Big and dangerous predators are invading unexpected waters, from golf courses and swimming pools to lakes and backyard keys. In this special, experts analyze user-generated footage to get to the bottom of how and why sharks seem more willing than ever to meet us on our own turf.

Dancing With Myself

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Find out who wins the first season of this competition series in which contestants strive to perfect dance challenges designed by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

In “Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California,” Mona and Sebastian meet setbacks and surprises as their three-week journey winds down and they drive the last leg of Route 66. They visit the grave of a famous Syrian-born camel driver, find traces of America’s first Muslim explorer from the 1500s and stumble upon an unexpected community of Muslims living in Las Vegas. On the couple’s interpersonal front, the Grand Canyon helps heal relationship rifts that have been growing over the past 2,000 miles.

Wednesday, July 20

Virgin River

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The romantic drama based on Robyn Carr’s books returns for a 12-episode fourth season. Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies), or Jack (Martin Henderson), Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) begins the season with a sense of optimism. Yet while Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Meanwhile, Hope (Annette O’Toole) is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc (Tim Matheson). Virgin River will be back for Season 5.

James Stewart Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 10:45am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy iconic actor James Stewart in a five-film lineup of classics featuring the star: The Shop Around the Corner (1940), Ernst Lubitsch’s beloved romantic comedy that costars Margaret Sullavan; Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation (1962), a comedy also featuring Maureen O’Hara and Fabian; Take Her, She’s Mine (1963), a comedy costarring Sandra Dee; Two Rode Together (1961), a John Ford-directed Western also starring Richard Widmark and Shirley Jones; and Bandolero! (1968), another Western, this one costarring Dean Martin, Raquel Welch and George Kennedy.

The 2022 ESPYS

ABC, 8pm Live

The awards ceremony honoring the best players, teams, moments and more from the world of sports airs live tonight. Nominees for best athlete include Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Ledecky, Shohei Ohtani and Candace Parker. In addition to the fan-voted categories, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage is presented to former boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be presented to college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service will be presented to Army veteran and Team Unbroken founder Gretchen Evans.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Southern Fusion With Guest Chef Tiffany Derry”

FOX, 8pm

The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors from countries around the world in the new episode “Southern Fusion With Guest Chef Tiffany Derry.”

The Green Planet: “Seasonal Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the four seasons on plant life. In order to survive the huge challenges each season presents, plants must use strategy, deception and remarkable feats of engineering.

Animals Decoded

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

This fascinating new series reveals how animals communicate with each other, from the body language of a wolf pack to the wild number of sophisticated gestures used by chimp troops.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Starry Starry Night”

FOX, 9pm

Series all-stars Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz return to dance with the top six performers in the new episode “Starry Starry Night.”

Bargain Block: “Vintage Circus and Moroccan Oasis”

HGTV, 9pm

While they continue to renovate the vintage circus-themed house, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are going bright and bold with a Moroccan-inspired brick home.

grown-ish

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the black-ish spinoff begins with “This Is What You Came For.” Zoey (Yara Shahidi) returns to Cal U to support younger brother Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her college days more than she let on. Meanwhile, after meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug’s (Diggy Simmons) White Party.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Kyrgyzstan: Expedition Mountain Ghost”

PBS, 10pm

In Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, naturalist Steve Backshall and his team search for snow leopards, one of the world’s most endangered species. If evidence of these cats breeding in the Djangart Valley is found, Backshall and company hope to turn it into a protected nature reserve.

Thursday, July 21

State of Happiness

Topic

Season Premiere!

Norwegian drama State of Happiness, which has been heralded as Norway’s Mad Men, returns for Season 2 on Topic. The new season dives deeper into the successes and struggles of the series’ four main characters in the wake of the oil boom, as accidents and disasters begin to mount and rapidly expanding businesses start to spiral out of control. The second season picks up in 1977 — five years after the founding of the national oil company Statoil — and ends in 1980, tackling the transforming years where a burgeoning industry is growing uncontrollably. After the first years of giddy success comes a wave of great disaster: Well 14 at Ekofisk Bravo blows out, causing a massive sheet of oil to creep over the ocean, heading for the Klondike fishing bank — which for centuries has been the wellspring of the Norwegian economy. Environmental politics is put on the agenda for the first time. Then industrial safety follows in 1980, as the hotel platform Aleksander Kielland capsizes and 123 people die, trapped inside. Season 2 revolves around issues of safety, women rights, environmental protection, and the power of profit. How much are the lives of our families and friends worth? Has Norway sold off its future?

American Horror Stories

FX on Hulu

Season Premiere!

This weekly anthology series spinoff of American Horror Story returns for Installment 2, consisting of eight episodes, with a different horror story available each Thursday beginning today with “Dollhouse.”

The Last Movie Stars

HBO Max

New Series!

Ethan Hawke directs this revealing six-part documentary that celebrates the personas, talent and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Central to The Last Movie Stars is a long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. At Newman’s request, Stern interviewed close friends, family and artistic collaborators for a planned memoir. Newman was also interviewed by Stern. They discussed his youth, his first marriage with Jackie Witte, his romance and life with Woodward, his personal demons, and the gut-wrenching loss of his son, Scott. In addition to archival interviews with Woodward and Newman, Hawke enlisted numerous actors, including Karen Allen, George Clooney, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell and others, to voice segments of the original transcribed interviews for The Last Movie Stars. Hawke also interviewed some of Newman’s daughters for insights into their parents, along with Sally Field and Martin Scorsese, who explore what made Woodward’s and Newman’s singular careers, and relationship, so inspiring. All six parts are available today.

Rap S@#$

HBO Max

New Series!

Issa Rae (Insecure) is an executive producer of this comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rae also wrote the series premiere episode, and cowrote the season finale with showrunner Syreeta Singleton. The first two installments of the eight-episode season are available today; new episodes drop on Thursdays.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this animated series based on the hit Jurassic World feature film franchise, the arrival of Kenji’s (voice of Ryan Potter) father, Mr. Kon (Andrew Kishino), renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus, and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and make it home.

Moloch

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

This Dutch “folk horror” film was an official selection at the Fantasia International Film Festival and makes its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder. The story follows a woman named Betriek (Sallie Harmsen), who lives at the edge of a peat bog in the north of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek searches for an explanation. The more she digs, the more convinced she becomes that she is being hunted by something ancient.

This Is GWAR

Shudder

Exclusive Documentary!

Shudder has acquired this film that gives rare insight into the 30-plus-year career of one of the world’s most outrageous heavy metal bands, GWAR, known for their grotesque costumed characters and notoriously wild, fluid-soaked stage shows.

Showtrial

Sundance Now

New Series!

In this five-episode British legal drama, when Talitha Campbell (Céline Buckens), the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of fellow student Hannah (Abra Thompson), the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor). Can Cleo control the narrative of a case that is fast becoming tangled up in the nation’s debates over privilege, wealth and politics? From arrest to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial examines both sides of the legal battle, as defense and prosecution fight for their version of what really happened to Hannah, and the truth about Talitha: Falsely accused? Or callous murderer? All episodes are available today.

ViX+ Launch

New Streaming Service!

Following the launch of its free ViX tier back in March — the first large-scale global streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world — TelevisaUnivision today expands its streaming content even more with the launch the premium paid SVOD tier, ViX+. “ViX+ will bring premium storytelling that raises the bar for Spanish-language content,” says Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision. Within its first year, ViX will feature over 70 original series and movies. Some of the series available starting today include the dramas La Mujer del Diablo and Hierro, and the docuseries Mi Vecino El Cartel. The service will also feature live sports, including exclusive Liga MX matches. A ViX+ subscription costs $6.99 per month in the United States; for more information, visit vixplus.com.

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part Two: Octopi

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ deep dive into movies featuring creepy sea creatures continues tonight with films that include memorable scenes, if not entire plotlines, devoted to tentacled terror from giant octopi. The evening begins with Below the Sea, a 1933 action film about an underwater expedition, starring Ralph Bellamy and Fay Wray. After that is It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955), led by Kenneth Tobey and Faith Domergue, about a giant octopus rampaging along the Pacific coast of America after being awakened by nuclear testing. The film features terrific stop-motion special effects by the legendary Ray Harryhausen, particularly near the end, when the beast attacks the Golden Gate Bridge and other parts of San Francisco. Up next is Tentacles (1977), a delightfully cheesy Italian-made film about a seaside resort terrorized by a giant octopus. The film seems like it was quickly made to cash in on the “killer sea creature” horror trend that came in the wake of Jaws, yet its cast somehow manages to include some famous actors: John Huston, Shelley Winters and Henry Fonda. The lineup winds down through late-night and early tomorrow morning with Warlords of Atlantis, a 1978 British adventure film led by Doug McClure; Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953), an adventure film following sponge fishermen off the coast of Florida, starring Robert Wagner; Isle of Fury (1936), with Humphrey Bogart in one of his first leading roles, as a fugitive gangster hiding from American justice in the South Pacific; and Sh! The Octopus (1937), a comedy/mystery starring Hugh Herbert and Allen Jenkins.

Heartland

UPtv, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 15 of the Canadian drama concludes with “Leaving a Legacy.” Amy (Amber Marshall) debates what to do when she receives money from an unexpected source; Lisa’s (Jessica Steen) racing plans are in jeopardy after an accident; Tim (Chris Potter) worries when Jessica (Michelle Nolden) is hiding something; and Lou (Michelle Morgan) makes a big decision.

No Demo Reno: “Everything but the Cabinets”

HGTV, 9pm

Jenn Todryk saves a ton of cash by not painting Jack and Brittany’s kitchen cabinets but finds that working with a color she didn’t choose is not as easy as it looks. Meanwhile, she brings peace and calm back to the young Welsch family with a total bedroom transformation.

The Old Man

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this thriller pitting rogue spy Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) against FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) concludes tonight.

Fright Club: “Ghostin’ for the Gold”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers dig up scientific proof of an interdimensional traveler; a gravity-defying baby scores a perfect 10 on the scary scale, with input from gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney; and Bigfoot takes aim at the paranormal paparazzi.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Adult Swim, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning animated series returns for Season 2. It continues to follow the tale of Spear (voice of Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the new season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality. “Hardcore, epic badassery is coming your way!” promises creator Genndy Tartakovsky. “Season 2 is amped up, and when it drops, nothing will ever be the same.” Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after their Adult Swim premieres; Season 1 is currently streaming there.

Friday, July 22

Best Foot Forward

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by Paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, this live-action family series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin (played by Logan Marmino, who was born as a below-the-left-knee amputee and uses a prosthetic) as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer. But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg and know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends, Kyle (Peyton Jackson) and Gabriella (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), Josh learns, laughs and grows.

Trying

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

This comedy led by SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall and BAFTA nominee Esther Smith returns for an eight-episode third season, which picks up following the dramatic end to Season 2. Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now, they just need to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Conjuring Kesha: “Into Bigfoot’s Lair”

discovery+

Kesha takes former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher to Mount Shasta, a supernatural vortex with the most missing person cases of any national park in the United States. They enlist Bigfoot expert Ronny LeBlanc to lead them through the dark abyss in hopes of spotting the mythical beast.

The Gray Man

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its limited theatrical release on July 15, this action/thriller makes its exclusive streaming debut on Netflix starting today. The film re-teams Chris Evans with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame codirectors Anthony and Joe Russo, and casts him as the psychopathic adversary of Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (aka the Gray Man), who is one of the CIA’s most skilled operatives. Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton costar.

Anything’s Possible

Prime Video

Original Film!

Billy Porter’s feature directorial debut is a coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident, trans high school girl, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali) develops a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness and pain of young love.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Interior designer Sabrina Soto helps more celebs gift meaningful remodels. And now, contractor “Boston Rob” Mariano assists. Clients include CBS stars Utkarsh Ambudkar and Billy Gardell, plus Nathan Chen and Shaquille O’Neal.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies begins its two-night (Part 2 airs next Friday, July 29) salute to iconic films from legendary director Stanley Kubrick this evening. All told, the two nights will feature eight of the 13 features Kubrick directed over the course of his 40-plus-year career. Five of them air in tonight’s lineup, beginning with Killer’s Kiss (1955), Kubrick’s second movie, a film noir that earned him the Best Director prize at Switzerland’s Locarno International Film Festival. This is followed by four of Kubrick’s much more iconic films: Paths of Glory (1957), the World War I-set anti-war drama also cowritten by the director, and led by Kirk Douglas; Lolita, the 1962 psychological comedy/drama based on Vladimir Nabokov’s novel and starring James Mason, Shelley Winters, Peter Sellers and Sue Lyon; the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Dr. Strangelove (1964), the darkly satiric take on the Cold War threat of American/Soviet nuclear conflict, also produced and cowritten by Best Director Oscar nominee Kubrick, and led by an incredible cast featuring Peter Sellers (in three roles, including the title character), George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn and Slim Pickens; and 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), possibly the greatest science-fiction film ever made, an epic journey across time and space with an Oscar-nominated screenplay that Best Director nominee Kubrick cowrote with sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke (inspired by Clarke’s short story “The Sentinel”), and for which he also designed and directed the groundbreaking, and Oscar-winning, special photographic effects.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Philly to Fayetteville”

HGTV, 9pm

Yolande and Toni lived in Philadelphia for 22 years before moving back to Fayetteville, North Carolina, to care for Yolande’s mom. Winning $2 million couldn’t have come at a better time! David Bromstad will help them find the perfect dream home to host weekend barbecues and holidays for their large family. Yolande is hoping for a big kitchen while Toni wishes for a yard with a tool shed and, if he’s extra lucky, a riding lawn mower!

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

TV’s “dog whisperer” unleashes more advice for pet parents having a ruff time. In their own home, or at his updated Dog Psychology Center, they’ll learn techniques to make everyone happier.

The Great American Recipe: “Party on a Plate”

PBS, 9pm

It’s time to party as the six remaining home cooks share their favorite recipes for special occasions and holidays. From modern takes on classic gourmet fare to old-time family recipes filled with love and memories, it’s a special night in the barn.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 5 of this docuseries about June Shannon, aka Mama June, star of the 2012-17 reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, comes to a close with “Battle for Alana.” Sugar Bear gets involved when Pumpkin and Josh’s custody of Alana derails. The custody battle is on and it’s time to lawyer up. Is the family ready for June’s revenge?

American Anthems: “Make Tomorrow Come Today”

PBS, 10pm

Through the Black Book Project, Meredith McKinney provides underserved children with books featuring diverse characters that reflect how they look. In this episode, Grammy-nominated country artist Cam, a diversity advocate in the music industry, teams with songwriter Dre Williams to craft a stirring original folk anthem that is performed for Meredith and many of the children she has helped.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Crocker Art Museum, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

Head to California’s capital city for bite-sized Recut appraisals at Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum. Featured items include a Coca-Cola neon clock, a Klingenthal violin and bow (circa 1920) and 1934 Babes in Toyland stop-motion soldiers. Which is appraised between $50,000-$75,000?

Saturday, July 23

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1 has AL West foes in action with the Houston Astros at the Seattle Mariners. Primetime regional action on FOX presents either the Cleveland Guardians at the Chicago White Sox or the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

NTT IndyCar Series: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250

NBC, 4pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Iowa Speedway this weekend for a pair of races beginning with today’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. Drivers do 250 laps around the track’s .875-mile tri-oval, then return Sunday to do 300 more in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, also on NBC.

Superstar Racing Experience

CBS, 8pm Live

Season Finale!

The Camping World SRX Series season wraps up with tonight’s event at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

Christmas in Toyland

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

In order to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas, a data analyst and toy store manager work together to keep the in-store shopping experience alive. Stars Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 3: The Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After a devastating and unimaginable loss that will haunt her for the rest of time, Olivia finds both her son and daughter in forbidden relationships. She opposes their unions, but as she tries to hold on, more destruction finds her and pushes her further to a breaking point. Finally, blood is on her hands as an old foe’s fate waits to be revealed.

Follow the Thread: “Films That Changed Everything”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Follow the Thread series, which looks at various themes surrounding fashion on the big screen, continues with an examination of how the complicated interplay between fashion and costume design can cut in both directions. Fashion trends certainly influence costumes, as filmmakers try to authentically capture an era or a subculture, but sometimes the clothes in a film are so visionary that they capture the public’s imagination and begin to push the fashion world in new directions. That was the case with this evening’s two movies. First up is the 1955 classic Rebel Without a Cause, one of only three feature films that James Dean made, released about a month after his death in a car accident at age 24. This film truly defined his persona; while Marlon Brando started the youth-rebel trend in The Wild One in 1953 with just the basics — jeans, T-shirt and jacket — Dean came along and took the archetype to a different level in Rebel, changing both film and fashion forever. The film was a smash, especially with teenagers, and his wardrobe helped to define youth style for many years. Following that is Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless (1960). As one of the most important films of the French New Wave, this movie had an extensive and undeniable impact on Hollywood filmmaking, and partly because of that, its impact on fashion can sometimes be overlooked. Starring Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, the film pays homage to Hollywood classics but is completely original, including in its wardrobes. Seberg’s clothes are simultaneously casual and sexy; her skinny black pants, ballet flats, simple T-shirts and striped tops, combined with her pixie haircut, helped to create a tomboyish look that remains popular.

Steal This House: “Location, Location, Locomotive”

HGTV, 9pm

Andrew and Chelsey only want to live in one particular neighborhood — Bloomfield Hills. It’s pricey, and they haven’t found anything in their price range that is move-in ready. Cristy Lee has some ideas that could lead them to a steal, but it might not be an easy decision.

Black Love

OWN, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 6 premiere, “There Isn’t One Way, Part 1,” a diverse set of couples detail the early days of their relationship and how they knew the other was the one. From meeting and marrying in under a year and going from breakups to makeups, to dating a coworker and a pre-prison proposal, these couples highlight their beginnings and the hurdles they faced on the path to their “I do.”