Wednesday, July 13: Phoebe Robinson Stars in New Comedy ‘Everything’s Trash’ on Freeform

Wednesday, July 13

Everything’s Trash

Freeform, 10pm

New Series!

Writer and executive producer Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) stars in this new comedy based on her collection of essays, Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay. Phoebe (Robinson) is a 30-something, outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm also star. Premieres with two back-to-back episodes before moving to a weekly schedule.

Ms. Marvel

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first season of this live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel concludes.

Solar Opposites

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this animated series cocreated by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Our planet is either overly polluted and full of crass consumerism, or it’s a playland with plenty of TV, junk food and other fun stuff. This season, the alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family. All episodes are available today.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2

Paramount+

Original Film!

In this latest made-for-streaming movie entry in the South Park animated comedy franchise, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster.

Ruth Chatterton Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 3:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Ruth Chatterton’s name may not be as familiar today as some of the other actresses from Hollywood’s early era, but she enjoyed popularity in the late 1920s to mid 1930s as not only a screen star, but also one of the few female pilots in America at the time. She retired from movies later in the ’30s to focus more on TV and stage work. You can enjoy three of the notable films she made during her big-screen days this afternoon on Turner Classic Movies beginning with Dodsworth (1936), the third to last movie she made. The drama from Best Director Oscar nominee William Wyler offers a study of a marriage in crisis, and costars Best Actor Oscar nominee Walter Huston. Next is Journal of a Crime (1934), an early example of the type of film noir crime drama that would be popular starting in the 1940s, costarring Adolphe Menjou. Today’s final Chatterton film is The Lady of Scandal (1930), a romantic comedy/drama also starring Basil Rathbone, with Chatterton as a British actress who gets involved with a member of an aristocratic family, who try to stop the relationship.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

ABC, 8pm

Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to uncover the science of shark behavior and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. After an increase in local shark attacks along the east coast of Australia, Hemsworth seeks to understand different species of sharks and their behaviors while also exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters. The special also features underwater conservationist and legend Valerie Taylor.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!”

FOX, 8pm

Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his beef Wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. Ramsay then challenges the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish in the new episode “Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!”

The Green Planet: “Water Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

Sir David Attenborough explores bizarre and beautiful water plants, some of which can count and hunt. Some escape from animals by rolling away, while others create bubbles in a magical river in Brazil.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Turn Back Time”

FOX, 9pm

The eight remaining dancers showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and the judges, and two dancers will be eliminated at the end of the new episode “Turn Back Time.”

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 9pm

Nat Geo premieres two new SharkFest specials tonight: Shark Queens, which looks to discover if female sharks might be the biggest and baddest sharks of all; and Baby Sharks, which shows how various species of sharks have evolved extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth to offspring that must fend for themselves right from the start. Also this evening, ABC will be re-airing the 2021 SharkFest special Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth.

NOVA: “Ultimate Space Telescope”

PBS, 9pm

Follow the dramatic story of the James Webb Space Telescope — the most complex machine ever launched into space. If it works, scientists believe that this new eye on the universe will peer deeper back in time and space than ever before to the birth of galaxies and may even be able to “sniff” the atmospheres of exoplanets as we search for signs of life beyond Earth. Meet the engineers working to make the telescope operate perfectly and join them on their high-stakes journey to uncover new secrets of the universe.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Dr. Sandra Lee is back for an eighth season of removing all kinds of growths, lumps and rashes for her patients, beginning with the episode “Booty and the Beach.”

5 Guys a Week

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “the one.” Over the week, viewers will have a front-row seat as more than 20 cameras capture their lives 24/7. The leading lady will lean on her friends and family for their advice as she eliminates one man at a time, but in the end it will be up to her to decide who gets her heart.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Saudi Arabia: Expedition Volcanic Underworld”

PBS, 10pm

Naturalist Steve Backshall and his team are on a mission to explore an unmapped volcanic underworld in search of the longest lava tube in Arabia. They start their journey at the ancient city of Hegra, where secrets lie waiting to be uncovered.

Thursday, July 14

All the Queen’s Men

BET+

Season Premiere!

This hourlong drama from executive producer Tyler Perry returns to continue the story of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille). Season 1 showed Madam’s swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry, surrounded by a band of trusted employees who make sure that Madam’s empire is successful. As her journey continues in Season 2, Madam is hell-bent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. All episodes are available today.

FBoy Island

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The reality dating series returns for Season 2. It follows three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda — who move to a tropical paradise. There, they are joined by 26 men, 13 self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for love and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys” just competing for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together, hoping to find a lasting love connection, and by the finale, all will be revealed: who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose and who walks away with the prize money. Comedian/actress Nikki Glaser hosts. The first three episodes are available today.

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

Hulu

New Series!

This three-episode (all available today) docuseries directed by Matt Tyrnauer (The Reagans) is a searing and provocative exposé of the legendary brand. It examines the connections between the enigmatic former CEO, Les Wexner, and the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class and Jeffrey Epstein.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Netflix

New Series!

Jack Black reprises his voice role as Po, the titular Kung Fu Panda in this latest series based on the hit animated feature films. Here, the legendary ursine warrior teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation and save the world. James Hong is also back to voice Mr. Ping.

Resident Evil

Netflix

New Series!

Based on the Resident Evil survival horror video game franchise, this live-action series tells a brand-new story told across two timelines — 2022 and 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus has caused a global apocalypse. The story also features new characters, including Jade Wesker. As an adult in 2036 (where she is portrayed by Ella Balinska), Jade fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures while being haunted by her past (2022 Jade is played by Tamara Smart), her father (Lance Reddick) and what happened to her sister, Billie (Siena Agudong).

Hart to Heart

Peacock

Season Premiere!

Kevin Hart returns for Season 2 of his hourlong talk show that finds him sitting down each week with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where the host and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful, humorous and unfiltered conversations. Guests this season include Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane. New installments of the 11-episode season are available Thursdays.

Golf: The Open Championship: First Round

USA Network, 4am Live

The 150th Open Championship takes place on the hallowed ground of the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Collin Morikawa captured the Claret Jug last year. USA Network and NBC air the tournament through Sunday.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 7pm

Three new SharkFest specials debut tonight: Croc That Ate Jaws: Ancient Enemies, which investigates reports of clashes between sharks, and crocs and gators; Shark Side of the Moon, which explores if the moon plays a role in the migration and life cycle of hammerhead sharks; and Sharks That Eat Everything, a look at how their boundless hunger and curiosity leads sharks to chow down the most unexpected things.

Press Your Luck: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying Part II”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS and avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (Ferndale, Washington).

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part One: Sharks

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting tonight and continuing the following two Thursdays on Turner Classic Movies, take a dive into films featuring some of the creepiest denizens of the deep. Things begin this evening in primetime and continue overnight with a focus on movies all about, or featuring memorable scenes with, sharks, which have been a source of dread in big-screen stories since well before the most famous example, 1975’s Jaws. The lineup features: Howard Hawks’ Tiger Shark (1932), starring Edward G. Robinson as a tuna fisherman; Victor Mature in The Sharkfighters (1956), a dramatization of the World War II-era effort to develop a shark repellant to protect sailors following ship sinkings; Killer Shark (1950), starring Roddy McDowall as a college student who joins his shark-hunting father on an expedition; Cornel Wilde and Yaphet Kotto in Sharks’ Treasure (1975), an adventure film also written and directed by Wilde about men seeking sunken treasure off of Honduras; Last of the Pagans (1935), an adaptation of Herman Melville’s book Typee; Death Curse of Tartu (1966), about archaeology students venturing into a cursed part of the Everglades; and The Sea Chase (1955), with John Wayne as a German freighter captain who tries to get his ship back to Germany through an Allied gauntlet during the early days of World War II.

Heartland: “The Long Game”

UPtv, 8pm

Amy (Amber Marshall) enters Spartan into an endurance race after realizing he is not ready to retire; Jack (Shaun Johnston) is set on gentling an unbroken horse despite the danger; and Lou (Michelle Morgan) and Katie (Ziya Matheson) reveal hidden feelings while camping.

Top Gear

BBC America, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are back for their sixth season at the wheel, all three now with their racing licenses. This five-part season sees the trio heading to America on a motorsport mission to the home of grassroots racing: Florida. Also, the hosts train to become truck drivers, pay tribute to TV police cars and test out some high-performance, alternative-fuel vehicles.

Fright Club: “Bigfoot Got Back”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers get to the bottom of Bigfoot’s legendary derriere; a ghostly warehouse worker pulls in some unapproved overtime; and the guys say “WTF?” at what may be the first documented case of interstellar graffiti.

101 Places to Party Before You Die

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Inspired by the bestselling book 101 Places to Get @#$%ed Up Before You Die, this new buddy-travel series follows comedians and longtime pals Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) on family-sanctioned weekend escapes. The boys try the unique foods, drinks (it can be excessive!) and other idiosyncrasies that make each location tick.

Friday, July 15

Love Accidentally

Amazon Freevee

Original Film!

Brenda Song, Aaron O’Connell and Denise Richards star in this romantic comedy, the first original film produced for Amazon Freevee, the free, ad-supported streaming service from Amazon. Song and O’Connell play Alexa and Jason, who are competing for a promotion at their advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she has texted a friend, Alexa mistakenly sends Jason a brokenhearted message. The two spark up an anonymous relationship via text with neither aware of who the other really is. When the truth comes out, will they be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail?

Zombies 3

Disney+

Original Film!

The third installment of Disney’s popular musical film franchise introduces a new group of mysterious outer-space aliens to the diverse student body of zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves at Seabrook High, which again includes zombie Zed and cheerleader Addison (returning stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly), who are beginning their senior year. Among the newcomers to the franchise is RuPaul Charles, who voices the Mothership, a comedically passive-aggressive UFO that brings the aliens to Earth. The movie’s soundtrack, which also releases today, features eight new song-and-dance numbers. Zombies 3 will make its linear Disney Channel premiere on Friday, Aug. 12, in a special “lost song” version.

Persuasion

Netflix

Original Film!

Dakota Johnson leads this adaptation of Jane Austen’s last completed novel as Anne Elliot, an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy in England during the Regency Era (early 19th century). When Capt. Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — the dashing man she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant also star.

Don’t Make Me Go

Prime Video

Original Film!

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try to cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who left them long ago.

Forever Summer: Hamptons

Prime Video

New Series!

This coming-of-age docusoap is set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons and follows a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City youngsters who descend for the summer to the humble “townies.” By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships and exploring love as they chase the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives. All eight episodes are available today.

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Originally scheduled to have been held in 2020 but postponed by the pandemic, the American Film Institute’s (AFI) honoring of legendary actress Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award finally took place on June 9. You can enjoy the AFI special honoring Andrews tonight on Turner Classic Movies. Following the 75-minute event, TCM will air Victor/Victoria, the 1982 musical comedy that earned Andrews a Best Actress Oscar nomination. She costars alongside James Garner. After that is an encore airing of the AFI special, followed by The Americanization of Emily (1964), a romantic comedy also teaming Andrews and Garner.

The Great American Recipe: “Moveable Feasts”

PBS, 9pm

Get ready to grab and go as the remaining seven cooks prepare handheld treats and the ultimate in outdoor dining. From picnics to tailgating to poolside, everyone has a delicious dish that tastes like sunshine and fun.

CMT Campfire Sessions

CMT, 10pm

Season Premiere!

To kick off Round 2 of TV’s coziest concert series, Jason Aldean pulls up a chair. Other country artists on tap include Brandy Clark (July 22) and Clay Walker with Tracy Lawrence (July 29).

SharkFest 2022: “Game of Sharks”

Nat Geo, 10pm

In the new SharkFest special Game of Sharks, 10 nail-biting competitions are set up to prove once and for all which shark is the MVP of the open sea. The great white is favored, but can it beat the shortfin mako in the 100-meter dash, or outjump the thresher shark, or keep up with the appetite of the whale shark?

American Anthems: “Let the Words Come Out”

PBS, 10pm

Country star Lindsay Ell bonds with former police detective Greta McClain over their shared sexual assault tragedies. Working with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Lindsay crafts and performs an electric country rock anthem that Greta can use as a fight song in her mission of caring through Silent No Longer, the organization she started that provides a safe space for survivors of sexual abuse.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Winterthur Museum, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

Discover more Delaware treasures in this half-hour recut of Roadshow’s Season 24 visit to the Winterthur Museum, such as a NASA A7-L Apollo suit (ca. 1969), a Samuel Yellin light fixture (circa 1910) and a 1968 Andy Warhol Campbell’s soup can screenprint. Which is valued at $50,000?

Saturday, July 16

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the Detroit Tigers at the Cleveland Guardians on FS1. FOX’s regional game has either the Milwaukee Brewers at the San Francisco Giants or the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy films aren’t often produced on a grand and epic scale, nor are they often nominated for Oscars, but once in a while there are exceptions to one or both of these cases. Such an exception is this hilarious 1963 classic from director Stanley Kramer that was one of the first — and is still one of the greatest — epic comedy productions. Nominated for six Academy Awards (winning one for its sound effects), the sprawling film boasts a roughly two-hour-and-40-minute run time as it chronicles a wild road trip among various memorable characters racing to be the first to find the location of a stolen fortune divulged by a mysterious stranger they have each come upon while driving along a desert highway. Spencer Tracy heads the unforgettable cast that includes featured roles for some of Hollywood’s greatest comedians and comic actors — Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas and Jonathan Winters among them. The film also includes cameo appearances (some uncredited) from nearly every other legendary joker in the business, including Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Jack Benny and the Three Stooges (Moe Howard, Larry Fine and “Curly” Joe DeRita, who get one of the movie’s biggest laughs without even saying a word in a very brief appearance). A comedy this big and star-studded had not previously been seen, and we’re unlikely to experience anything like it again, so enjoy.

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

Ahead of the lovable vet’s landmark 200th episode, this two-hour special revisits unforgettable moments as Doc and family watch and react. Then, for the milestone: an iguana with no appetite, a Shih Tzu’s mysterious sores and camel pregnancy checks.

Campfire Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Love is in the air for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp. Stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 2: The Mother

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

As Olivia (Jemima Rooper) and Malcolm’s (Max Irons) family grows in unexpected and questionable ways, she is committed to giving her children a life full of joy and safety, no matter the cost. However, her efforts prove to be futile as she battles the evils of Foxworth Hall, and her husband’s twisted obsession over a family secret severs their relationship even further.

SharkFest 2022: “Planet Shark”

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part series combines stunning 4K archival footage with original content from the world’s leading shark scientists to take a look into what experts currently know about the secret world of these predators.

Transplant

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Free for What,” the Season 2 finale of this Canadian medical drama, as Bash (Hamza Haq) fights for Dr. Bishop’s (John Hannah) legacy, big questions about his own future are finally answered. The series has been renewed for Season 3.

Steal This House: “Finance and Function Over Form”

HGTV, 9pm

Paulina and Alex automatically assumed they were going to find a deal when they decided to move back to the Detroit area from Chicago. But that’s not what the Michigan market had in store for them. Now, they need a local expert to show them how to get into the neighborhood of their dreams at a price they can afford.