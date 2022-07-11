Channel Guide Magazine

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Features Baby Colin, a Vampire Nightclub and More Hilarious Horrors

July 11, 2022
When the coffin closed on Season 3 of FX’s vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) left the Island of Staten for an “Eat Prey Love” journey around the world. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) shipped off to London to join the Worldwide Supreme Vampiric Council, with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) forced to join her. And Colin Robinson’s (Mark Proksch) tragic and disgusting death was followed by Colin Robinson’s shocking and disgusting rebirth.

Season 4 (two-episode premiere Tuesday, July 12, at 10pm ET/PT) picks up a year later, and Nandor, Nadja and Guillermo have returned to discover that Laszlo (Matt Berry) has let the house fall into ruin. While Laszlo gets design ideas from home-reno shows, Nadja attempts to convert the local Vampiric Council building into a nightclub, Nandor intensifies his search for love and toddler Colin Robinson runs amok.

“I do quite a lot stuff that I’ve been wanting Colin to do since Season 1 that I thought would be funny,” Proksch says. “Anytime you say, ‘We are going to turn one of the main characters into a baby,’ it could go sideways very quickly. But they really did a great job.”

Will Baby Colin turn out to be just like his dad? “The question is still open as to whether he’s going to grow up and be an energy vampire and he’s just draining people’s energy the way every 2- and 3-year-old in the world does, or whether it’s just a natural thing,” says Writer and Executive Producer Paul Simms.

Fans of the show can rejoice: The series has been picked up for Seasons 5 and 6.

