Friday, July 8: ‘Black Bird’ a Psychological Thriller Based on Actual Events

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, July 8

Black Bird

Apple TV+

New Series!

Inspired by actual events, this six-episode psychological thriller begins when high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. There, he is given a choice — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain information, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession from Hall and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before the suspected killer’s appeal goes through. But is Hall telling the truth? The series costars Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta, in one of the actor’s final roles before his death on May 26. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Duck & Goose

Apple TV+

New Series!

Inspired by the bestselling books by Tad Hills, this animated preschool series celebrates the unique friendship of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends who don’t always see beak to beak. That is, until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other’s differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges both big and small.

Conjuring Kesha

discovery+

New Series!

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha hosts this paranormal investigation series. Over six hourlong episodes, she explores the nation’s biggest mysteries, haunted locations and supernatural phenomena with celebrity guests and experts in the unexplained. The first two episodes drop today: In “Not Today, Satan,” Kesha and comedian Whitney Cummings investigate a demonic force in a closed Tennessee penitentiary that once housed the worst of the worst; and in “Songs for the Dead,” pop star Betty Who joins Kesha on a quest to unravel the mysteries of Tennessee’s Antoinette Hall, one of America’s oldest and most haunted opera houses. Subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Boo, B@#$%

Netflix

New Series!

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is also an executive producer of and leads this teen series as Erika, a high school senior who has lived most of her life flying safely under the radar. When she realizes that, over the course of one night, she is able to alter her narrative and start living an “epic life,” Erika jumps at the opportunity — only to wake up the next morning and learn that she is a ghost.

Dangerous Liaisons

Netflix

Original Film!

In this adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, Paola Locatelli stars as idealistic 17-year-old Célène, who is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé for a while as she leaves Paris for her new school in southwestern France. There, she has to face an evil clique of elites ruled over by Vanessa (Ella Pellegrini) and Tristan (Simon Rérolle), who is both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls for Tristan, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet made between him and Vanessa.

The Longest Night

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode Spanish series takes place at a psychiatric prison and follows a group of people there who are completely cut off from all outside communication. Meanwhile, there are armed men surrounding the building with the primary goal of catching a serial killer (Luis Callejo).

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Original Film!

This animated film directed by Chris Williams (director of Big Hero 6 and codirector of Moana) is set in an era when terrifying beasts swam the seas and monster hunters were celebrated heroes. None of these heroes is more beloved than Jacob Holland (voice of Karl Urban), but when young Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his fabled ship, Jacob is saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Trigger Point

Peacock

New Series!

This British thriller is set in the high-pressure world of bomb disposal and stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, frontline explosives officers who risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When attacks threaten the capital over one summer, the “Expos” are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit — but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity? All six episodes are available today.

The Boys

Prime Video

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the acclaimed, very adult-themed satirical superhero series concludes. The show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warriors on the Field

Prime Video

This Australian Amazon original documentary explores the personal and poignant stories of three Indigenous players in the Australian Football League (AFL). AFL legend Michael O’Loughlin narrates the film, which was directed by Indigenous academic and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt.

Golf: American Century Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 7:30pm Live

The brightest stars in sports and entertainment tee off at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada for this celebrity charity golf tournament. Luminaries in the field include Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Romano, Colin Jost, Annika Sorenstam, Michael Strahan, Anthony Anderson, Miles Teller and WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Golf Channel and NBC share coverage through Sunday.

Keeping Up With the Joneses

LMN, 8pm

Original Film Series!

Vivica A. Fox returns as the matriarch of the wealthy Jones family, who, along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. Kandi Burruss returns to narrate the films, along with stars Ted McGinley, Michael Pare, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling.

Roswell Crash 75th Anniversary

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On July 8, 1947, balloon debris was recovered from a ranch near Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. The reports surrounding this ended up leading, decades later, to conspiracy theories that what was found there was actually wreckage from an alien spacecraft, and the mythology that grew around the “Roswell incident” made itself quite at home in an American pop culture that had already been imagining beings from other worlds visiting Earth — often with sinister intentions — for a while, particularly in motion pictures. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident, Turner Classic Movies is airing a triple feature of terrific films that, while not dealing specifically with Roswell, are among the finest cinematic examples of our strong fascination with the possibility of alien visitors that led to such a mythology being able to take root in our popular consciousness. First up is Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956), produced within the initial decade when reports of, and interest in, what were originally called “flying saucers” but later more familiarly known as UFOs, were on the rise. The film is a simple, but fun, tale of alien invasion, with iconic stop-motion animation effects for the titular ships created by the legendary Ray Harryhausen, and scenes of those ships crashing into famous landmarks that clearly must have influenced similar moments 40 years later in 1996’s Independence Day and Mars Attacks! Next is John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982), a remake of 1951’s The Thing From Another World. Both films were inspired by John W. Campbell Jr.’s novella Who Goes There?, but Carpenter’s is a more faithful adaptation, bringing the shape-shifting element to its antagonistic alien that torments an isolated Antarctic research team. The suspense of wondering who or what the Thing is currently impersonating, along with the intensely horrifying practical and makeup effects that still hold up quite well, and great performances from a cast led by Kurt Russell, make this one of the best sci-fi remakes (and the original was quite good in its own way). The evening concludes with another fantastic remake of a film whose original is also a classic: 1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a reimagined adaptation of Don Siegel’s 1956 film (both based on Jack Finney’s novel The Body Snatchers). Led by Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy and Jeff Goldblum, this movie, like the original, manages to be both a suspenseful thriller about alien seed pods taking over and replicating human beings one body at a time, and an insightful commentary on the political and social mores of its particular era.

Dynasty: “There’s No One Around to Watch You Drown”

The CW, 9pm

Guest star Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) stirs up some bad blood among the Carringtons as their former nanny, who has some interesting memories of her days taking care of the now-grown Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 12 of this series about recent lottery winners hunting for their new dream homes kicks off with “Millionaire Mama.” A single mom who raised her three girls in a Miami apartment is looking for a stand-alone home, but host David Bromstad knows some gorgeous townhouses that may just change her mind.

The Great American Recipe: “Love Language”

PBS, 9pm

The eight remaining cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one. From first-date cuisine to sentimental recipes passed down through generations, love is definitely in the air.

American Anthems: “Soldier on All Fours”

PBS, 10pm

Decorated veteran Jason Johnson’s Project K-9 Hero saves retired military and police dogs from being euthanized. Fellow veteran Michael Trotter Jr. and his wife, Tanya Blount, who comprise the music duo The War and Treaty, write and perform a powerful and soulful ballad that honors Jason’s advocacy and raises awareness of the challenges these hero dogs face after service.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Winterthur Museum, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

Watch Roadshow’s first ever visit to Delaware in this half-hour recut episode featuring incredible appraisals such as Broadway costume sketches, a Tiffany diamond pendant and a 1923 Frank Schoonover oil painting. Learn which one is appraised at $125,000.

Saturday, July 9

Tennis: Wimbledon: Ladies’ Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The Wimbledon ladies’ singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club airs live on ESPN.

Othello

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Despite working through a tough, three-year shoot at various locales in Italy and North Africa that was plagued by stops and starts due to logistical and financial problems, star/writer/director Orson Welles persevered with his creative genius to make this 1951 adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy every bit as visually inventive and compelling as his other Bard-inspired big-screen features: 1948’s Macbeth and 1966’s Chimes at Midnight. Welles (unfortunately working in blackface) leads the cast as the famed Moor of Venice, alongside Suzanne Cloutier as his innocent wife, Desdemona, and Micheál MacLiammóir as the scheming Iago. Othello was co-recipient of the top prize at the 1952 Cannes Film Festival.

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Journalist Taylor and Kevin, a member of the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart. Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film Series!

Based on the popular book series by V.C. Andrews, this four-part movie series starts with “Part 1: The Marriage,” introducing us to Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) as she gives up her career, her home and her name to become Mrs. Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons), the wife of the nation’s richest man. When she arrives at her new home, Olivia soon realizes that life at Foxworth Hall is far from the fairy tale she imagined it would be and begins to question the choices that led her down this path of eventual destruction.

Transplant: “Saviours”

NBC, 8pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) saves a hostile man during his commute and gets some shocking news about his future.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

“You Went From Snickers Bar to Caviar” begins Season 21 of this reality series that makes wedding dress dreams come true for brides. Randy and the Kleinfeld team think they have seen everything, but this season’s brides are unlike any they’ve experienced before — including a bride-to-be who got engaged hours before her appointment, and a bride who uses her feet instead of her hands.

Would I Lie to You?

The CW, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In “Child Toy Model,” the Season 1 finale of the comedy panel show, celebrity contestants Krysta Rodriguez, Amy Hoggart, Andrea Martin and Casey Jost form pairs and must determine who is sharing facts and who is spreading fiction. Aasif Mandvi hosts, and team captains are Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees.

Steal This House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Celebrity IOU: Joyride and Garage Squad’s Cristy Lee stars in this new Detroit-based home renovation series. While she is known for her expertise in fixing cars, trucks and bikes, Cristy’s heart is also in home improvement. In the series, she helps frustrated home buyers see the potential in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. For her clients, Cristy proves that it’s worth the risk to buy a lower-priced house that needs work, create a smart renovation budget and invest in a renovation to transform the place into the home of their dreams.

Living With a Serial Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this true crime docuseries covers the criminal investigations of serial killers across the United States and United Kingdom, interviewing the people who knew them best. It explores the question of what it is like to learn that someone you shared your life with was actually a vicious murderer.

BET Her Presents: The Couch

BET Her, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This series returns for a third season, with two dramatic short films aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues affecting Black women. Thin, Like Me! is directed by Meagan Good and centers on a fitness model’s unhealthy relationship with food and body issues that comes to a head with her mother as they plan an anniversary celebration. Behind the Smile! is directed by Naturi Naughton and focuses on a newly promoted anchorwoman who falls into a deep depression when she is forced to choose between her dream job and her vitiligo support group.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, “The Plot Chickens,” the Schroeders solve a slate of mysterious cases: Dr. Erin gets to the bottom of a cat’s labored breathing, while Dr. Ben provides relief for a flock of featherless chickens and a bull with a bum hoof. Later, a bald eagle is rushed in with a life-threatening wound before the vets join forces to remove a pit bull’s cancerous lump. And between cases, the docs motivate each other to shed a few unwanted pounds.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This paranormal series that has already been available on the discovery+ streaming service makes its linear Travel Channel premiere tonight. It follows the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — as they explore haunted hot spots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. In the premiere episode, “Roff Family Rituals,” when the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, the Ghost Brothers pick up the line.

Sunday, July 10

SkyMed

Paramount+

New Series!

This Canadian medical drama makes its exclusive U.S. premiere on Paramount+, with all Season 1 episodes streaming today. The series follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. It weaves together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues as a diverse group of young responders must rely on each other for survival at 20,000 feet in the air.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Gentlemen’s Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The remaining two men compete for the Wimbledon singles championship in this match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club live on ESPN.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Top drivers Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and others compete in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Who Do You Think You Are?

NBC, 7pm

Season Premiere!

This Emmy-winning celebrity genealogy docuseries from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky returns for Season 11 and is back at its original NBC home after nearly 10 years, following its Seasons 4-10 stint on TLC between 2013 and 2018. Each episode will again follow a different celebrity on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and other experts. Celebrities featured during the 13-episode season include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

Love on Fire

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After moving into her new home, Gia (Tegan Moss) soon forms an unexpected friendship with her neighbor, firefighter and single dad Jim (Devon Alexander), whose love for barbecuing is equaled only by Gia’s passion for cooking.

Biography: WWE Legends

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

More intimate, personal stories of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events are told in Season 2 of this docuseries. Each two-hour episode contains archival footage and interviews as it explores a different wrestler and their impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. The premiere episode is “Undertaker,” and other Legends featured this season include Goldberg, Edge and Kurt Angle.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Celebrities and their families go head-to-head in this game show that is back for a ninth season. Host Steve Harvey oversees the feuding as participants try to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people. The winning family donates money to the charity of their choice.

Johnson

Bounce TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Bounce’s breakout hit dramedy is back for Season 2. The series follows four Black men — Omar (Thomas Q. Jones), Greg (Deji LaRay), Keith (Philip Smithey) and Jarvis (Derrex Brady) — who have been best friends since grade school. Though they happen to share the last name Johnson, they are finding themselves in vastly different places in their lives, threatening the unity that has always been so strong. Through these characters, Johnson explores current social issues, from love and marriage to business, politics and religion, from a Black man’s perspective.

Nightmare PTA Moms

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Making its world premiere tonight, this film tells the story of Gail, a mom hoping to get more involved at her daughter’s new middle school by joining the PTA, only to find it run by power-hungry mom Vanessa, who has a penchant for backstabbing. Stars Brianna Cohen, Jonathan Stoddard and Alissa Filoramo.

Hotel Portofino: “Uncoverings”

PBS, 8pm

Nish (Assad Zaman) has an epiphany as he and Lucian (Oliver Dench) escape arrest at Danioni’s (Pasquale Esposito) behest; Constance (Louisa Binder) catches Lucian’s eye on a boat trip but sees more than she bargained for in return; and Bella (Natascha McElhone) stands up to Danioni, who hands over a compromising letter to her husband (Mark Umbers).

How Did They Build That?

Smithsonian Cannel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Discover the engineering secrets and meet the creative minds behind the world’s wildest and most ingenious structures. Witness amazing buildings, bridges, lifts and other structures that pushed structural concrete engineering to the edge. Actor Jay Ellis hosts.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 11 of the reality series concludes with a 90-minute episode appropriately titled “Monster Finale.”

Four boats have established themselves at the top of the leaderboard, with positions shuffling week over week. Last season’s runner-up, Capt. Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise, has had a strong year. Backed by his family crew, Marciano is pushing to take the top spot. Gloucester legend Capt. Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com is no stranger to winning. After a disappointing season last year, Carraro is looking to regain his reputation and capture a sixth title. Rounding out the top four are Capt. Bob Cook of the Fat Tuna, who is desperate to claim his first-ever win, and Capt. Jack Patrican of the Time Flies, the youngest captain in the fleet. And you can never count out Captain Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel, who is known for fishing harder than anyone in order to win. The finale includes an intense scene with Capt. TJ Ott, in which he has to make a split decision after his beloved dog jumps overboard in choppy waters.

The Final Straw

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

Peyton Manning executive produces this new physical comedy competition series. The fresh, exciting format pits four teams of colorful contestants against tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is full of various objects, from basketballs to small kitchen appliances, as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over. The last team standing will compete in the Mega Stack with a $250,000 grand prize on the line.

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

This groundbreaking documentary series, narrated by Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones), explores the wonders of one of the wildest places on Earth through the lives of the extraordinary animals and people who inhabit it. Filmed over one dramatic year, the series reveals what it takes to survive and thrive at the edge of the world. In the first episode, viewers will journey along Patagonia’s Atlantic coast, where the land may be barren but the sea is rich with life. In this wild and unforgiving place, killer whales risk it all to survive while huge male elephant seals battle for the chance to breed.

Women Who Rock

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

This four-episode docuseries pays homage to female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices and sung the soundtrack of our lives. In their own words, generations of iconic women artists discuss truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and the insights and tales behind their timeless music. The series features original interviews with Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Norah Jones, Tori Amos and more.

Battle on the Beach

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Winning the Battle,” the final challenge sends the competitors scrambling to put the finishing touches on their properties. Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak’s teams feel the pressure as they choose exterior paint colors and get one more chance to wow the judges before the winner is revealed.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The British mystery drama set in the titular small English village during the 1950s returns for a six-episode seventh season, with the vicar-and-detective duo of Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and Geordie Keating (Robson Green) solving more crimes during the long, hot summer of 1959 (and with Will also busy officiating ceremonies during a busy wedding season). In the season premiere, when a dead body is found on a local estate, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and family inheritance in an attempt to uncover the killer.

Mighty Cruise Ship

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sail into a tropical paradise aboard a brand-new mega-cruiser as it makes its debut in the crowded Caribbean. For passengers on this new cruiser, it’s a nonstop party. For the crew, it’s a steep learning curve and a tough haul.

Married to Medicine

Bravo, 9:15pm

Season Premiere!

“Bless This Mess,” which begins Season 9 of this reality series about the lives of Atlanta women who are doctors or married to one, sees the return of Miss Quad Webb to the main cast and the addition of new friend Audra Frimpong, a real estate attorney engaged to Dr. Martin Curry. Cameras follow the women as they try to balance their careers, family lives and social calendars.

Kiss of Death

MOVIES!, 9:55pm

Catch a Classic!

Victor Mature is the star of this 1947 film noir classic, but Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Richard Widmark, making his film debut, steals the show as Tommy Udo, one of the most frightening psychos in screen history (the scene featuring Udo’s interaction with a wheelchair-bound woman has lived on in chilling infamy). Mature’s character, petty crook Nick Bianco, has the misfortune of running afoul of the dangerously unpredictable Udo when Bianco turns stool pigeon on the killer and his other cohorts after a botched robbery.

WWE Rivals

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries in this new hourlong series. Each episode uses archival footage and interviews to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. “Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels” kicks off the series, and other rivalries explored include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock and The Undertaker vs. Kane.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The timeless word-association game hosted by Michael Strahan is back for a sixth season. Two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle and take home $100,000.

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

CNN, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Comedian/political provocateur W. Kamau Bell returns for Season 7 of his Emmy-winning docuseries in which he visits communities across America to explore race, class and the unique challenges each one faces. In the season premiere, “The Woke War,” Bell explores what is going on with “wokeness,” and how the term “woke” has become the focus of a massive political and ideological fight. Bell visits Arizona, an emerging swing state on the frontline of a culture war that is an epicenter of national polarization.

Mathis Family Matters: “Mathis Family Campers”

E!, 10pm

Fresh air just means fresher problems for Judge Greg Mathis’ family on the reality show tonight. Bossy daughter Camara plans a group camping trip and lets her controlling side out in the great outdoors — but the one getting the short end of the campfire stick is Greg Jr.’s boyfriend Elliott, who is demoted to cook while the rest of the gang play games.

Bridge and Tunnel

EPIX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The half-hour romantic dramedy returns for Season 2. Set in the early 1980s, it follows a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. In the season premiere, “Back Together Again,” Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos) and Jill (Caitlin Stasey) brace for an awkward reunion after not seeing one another for a year.

SharkFest 2022 Begins

Nat Geo, beginning at 10pm

National Geographic’s shark-themed programming event returns for its 10th installment, the biggest one ever, with nearly 30 hours of new programming spanning four weeks across Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD, ABC, ESPN and Disney+. Things start tonight with Camo Sharks, which follows experts seeking to understand how sharks manipulate their skin’s dermal cells to activate camouflage, followed by Backyard Bull Sharks, a look at how bull sharks may be expanding their range.

COBRA: Cyberwar

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The British drama returns for Season 2. It follows a team of leading experts, crisis contingency planners and senior politicians, led by Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle), who comprise Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA), an emergency committee working to help the citizens of Great Britain during a crisis. In the premiere, Sutherland and Downing Street Chief of Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton) assemble the COBRA team to respond to a potentially explosive situation in Kent, while an unseen enemy strikes from the shadows.

WWE Smack Talk

A&E, 11pm

New Series!

The WWE’s Booker T and Jackie Redmond and ESPN’s Peter Rosenberg host this new half-hour series that breaks down the biggest moments from each new episode of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals. The trio will also dish on new information that didn’t make the cut and welcome WWE Legends and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night’s events.

Tuca & Bertie

Adult Swim, beginning at 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The cult-favorite animated series returns for Season 3 with back-to-back half-hour episodes. This season, toucan Tuca (voice of Tiffany Haddish) is dating someone new; will this relationship bear fruit? Meanwhile, song thrush Bertie (Ali Wong) has a new boss, and American robin Speckle (Steven Yeun) is going through some things.

Monday, July 11

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Peacock

Season Premiere!

This spinoff of the long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives is back with a second installment of five episodes, with a new episode premiering each day starting today through Friday, July 15. The storyline will feature the returns of familiar faces past and present, both longtime cast members and newcomers, including Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso as cherished Days supercouple Bo and Hope Brady; Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera; Christopher Sean as Paul Narita; Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans; Drake Hogestyn as John Black; Steve Burton as Harris Michaels; Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson; Loretta Devine as Angela; Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth; and more.

Chapter 2 of Beyond Salem is billed as an “epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong,” and its larger-than-life romance, surprising twists and high-stakes drama all reportedly connect back to a plotline that longtime DOOL fans will surely remember.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 7pm

Tonight’s SharkFest lineup begins with Sharks vs. the World, about the many creatures with which these predators find themselves at odds. Following that is the premiere of the new, six-episode season of When Sharks Attack (new episodes air each night). After that are new specials Sky Sharks, about how drones help experts study sharks, and Maui Shark Mystery, which follows scientists trying to figure out why tiger sharks gather in big numbers around Maui each year.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 19 of the hit dating series features two leading ladies, fan favorites Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who supported one another through a devastating dual breakup in the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor. The women will once again stand by each other’s side as they set out on a journey to find love. Jesse Palmer hosts.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of this Below Deck spinoff debuts with a supersized episode. The new season finds Capt. Sandy leading a 163-foot motor yacht to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. The complex hybrid vessel is more difficult to navigate, and new department heads are along to help Sandy, but intensifying friction among the crew leads to tension on the boat.

Roswell, New Mexico: “You Get What You Give”

The CW, 8pm

Alien Max’s (Nathan Dean) secrets put the life of his love Liz (Jeanine Mason) in danger.

Modern Marvels

History, 8pm

New Episodes!

The series returns from hiatus in its new time slot with a two-hour combo episode. First, in “Dangerous Drives,” travel down some of the world’s scariest roads. Then, “Car Wash Tech” looks at all the incredible technology used to keep our vehicles sparkling clean.

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 5”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds conclude in San Antonio with ninjas from across the country taking on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. Competitors as young as 15 return to take on seasoned veterans in this competition at the Alamodome.

TCM Spotlight: The History of Rock on Film: “The 1960s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight and each of the following Monday nights this month on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy lineups of films made in, or whose stories take place in, various decades of the rock ’n’ roll era, all of which feature soundtracks with toe-tapping rock favorites and some of which also star musical legends. In the initial lineup starting this evening and continuing into tomorrow morning, travel back to the 1960s for some pop rock, folk rock, beach music and more with: the Beatles in their debut film, A Hard Day’s Night (1964); Alice’s Restaurant (1969), starring Arlo Guthrie as himself in this comedic adaptation of his song of the same name; Bikini Beach (1964), the third in the famous series of teen beach comedies starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello; the TCM premiere of The In Crowd (1988), a teen drama made in the ’80s but set in the ’60s, centered largely around a local TV dance show; Don’t Look Back (1967), the classic documentary about Bob Dylan’s 1965 concert tour of England; Get Yourself a College Girl (1964), a comedy led by Mary Ann Mobley and Nancy Sinatra, and featuring appearances from notable musical groups like the Dave Clark Five and the Animals; the Dave Clark Five back in their own A Hard Day’s Night-like starring vehicle, Having a Wild Weekend (aka Catch Us if You Can, 1965), director John Boorman’s feature film debut; and Viva Las Vegas (1964), one of Elvis Presley’s most memorable musical comedies, which costars Ann-Margret.

Better Call Saul

AMC, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

The final season took a month-and-a-half hiatus but now returns for cocreator Vince Gilligan’s final six episodes of his prequel. In the teaser video we could hear Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) say, “So, after all that, a happy ending.” What and who he’s referring to with that statement is a big question (and is it Jimmy, Gene Takovic or Saul Goodman talking?). We will find out soon, as well as see the anticipated return of Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

BBQ USA

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Chef and restaurateur Michael Symon is headed to the biggest barbecue competitions across the country to bring viewers right into the action as he showcases the most elite competitors and top-notch talent as they battle for the ultimate barbecue bragging rights and prizes.

Leverage: Redemption

Ion, 9pm

The network begins airing Season 1 of the heist drama’s lighthearted sequel on Mondays. Today’s back-to- back episodes bring the band of mostly reformed cons back together with corporate fixer Harry (Noah Wyle).

Maine Cabin Masters

Magnolia Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns to follow builder Chase Morrill, along with his brother, sister and best friend, as they continue to restore abandoned cabins buried deep in the remote woods of Maine.

Claim to Fame

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Kevin and Frankie Jonas cohost this competition series challenging 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage as they seek their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective while trying to avoid elimination and win $100,000.

POV

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The award-winning nonfiction anthology series returns for Season 35, which will premiere 14 features with themes that include environmental justice, systemic inequity, global perspectives on motherhood and caregiving during multiple crises. Over half of these films are directed by women, and two-thirds by people of color. The season kicks off tonight with Yung Chang’s “Wuhan Wuhan,” a stirring observational documentary about the first wave of the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, China, during February and March 2020.

Tuesday, July 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

HBO Max & Hulu

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its theatrical premiere in late May, this big-screen version of the hit animated TV series makes its streaming debut today. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) struggle to keep the business afloat, kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Only

Paramount+

This latest film produced for the Paramount+ “Stories From the Beautiful Game” collection of soccer documentaries explores the life and historic legacy of legendary Hall of Fame U.S. women’s goalkeeper Briana Scurry. It uncovers intimate moments from her life, and features insights from former teammates and current U.S. Women’s National Team players she inspired, including Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, Abby Wambach and more.

Yo! MTV Raps

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this revival of the classic MTV series concludes with rapper Katrina Laverne Taylor — better known by her professional name of Trina — as the featured guest.

Holey Moley

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

“The Greatest Game” marks the Season 4 finale of the mini-golf competition series. Round 1 winners battle it out in a game-changing second knockout round at the Parcade, where one is eliminated. The last two mini-golfers standing face off in a glamorous final round at the Distractor, while Miss Piggy prepares to take center stage and Kermit the Frog joins the action from the booth.

Parking Lot Payday

AXS TV, 8pm

New Series!

This series puts a twist on the traditional game show experience as host Zach Selwyn visits the parking lots for various concerts to give attendees the chance to cash in as they are tested on how much they really know about the acts they are waiting to see. The first season features four half-hour episodes; tonight’s series premiere finds Selwyn putting the spotlight on concertgoers on their way to see heavy metal legends Metallica.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 6”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Dana Andrews: “1940s and 1950s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night salute to star Dana Andrews continues with more titles from his heyday as a leading man of major studio productions in the 1940s, as well as some from the early to mid ’50s, when he began a transition into more supporting roles and B-movies. The 10-film lineup continues well into tomorrow afternoon. Up first is a production featuring Andrews in one of his best roles: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Best Director Oscar winner William Wyler’s Best Picture Oscar-winning drama about World War II veterans struggling as they readjust to life back home. Amid an exceptional ensemble cast, including Best Actor Oscar winner Fredric March and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Harold Russell (a non-professional actor and actual veteran who lost both hands during his military service), Andrews is compelling as a bombardier captain suffering from PTSD, known then as “shell shock.” Following that are Elephant Walk (1954), a drama also starring Elizabeth Taylor and Peter Finch; Boomerang (1947), Elia Kazan’s acclaimed crime semidocumentary based on a true story; Daisy Kenyon, a 1947 romantic drama that re-teamed Andrews with Laura director Otto Preminger, and costars Joan Crawford and Henry Fonda; the 1948 drama Night Song; My Foolish Heart, a 1949 romantic drama costarring Susan Hayward; the 1949 war film Sword in the Desert; I Want You, a 1951 drama about the effects of the Korean War on a small-town family; Sealed Cargo, a 1951 action drama set during World War II; and Assignment — Paris! (1952), a Cold War espionage thriller.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step

A&E, 9pm

Season Finale!

After extensive preparation, Bobby Brown finally hits the road and the stage with New Edition for three months in the season finale “Bobby Makes His Comeback.” Later, Bobby is joined by his family, where he’s gifted a surprise from his kids. Meanwhile, Bobby’s son Landon aims to further his singing career by performing in a showcase.

The Chase: “Guess They Don’t Teach Math At Harvard”

ABC, 9pm

James “The High Roller” Holzhauer returns as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of wits against a social services program manager, game designer and a technology executive while Sara Haines hosts.

Good Bones

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

First up on the to-do list of popular mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine this round: renovate a cottage-like home in Indianapolis’ hip, historic Fountain Square neighborhood without losing its quirky vintage charm.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 9pm

Two new SharkFest specials swim onto your screen tonight: Counting Jaws, a look at the effort to determine how many sharks are in a newly discovered great white hot spot close to popular California beaches; and Shark Superpower, in which two teams of experts go to great lengths for shark science as they investigate two of the predators’ most iconic superpowers: speed and bite force.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston: “Idaho: Tied to the Land”

PBS, 9pm

Life on the American frontier is evolving. To find out how, and what it means, host Baratunde Thurston ventures into the wilds of Idaho in search of its outdoor culture. There, he finds ranchers and backcountry pilots sharing the wilderness with newly resettled refugees, and sees how climate change is wreaking havoc on the age-old salmon fishery.

Who Do You Believe?

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In “Dad’s Deadly Deeds,” the Season 1 finale of the true-crime series where the audience plays investigator, a detective is convinced that a man is responsible for his wife’s disappearance and his mother’s murder. The man’s daughter is not so sure. The battle between the detective and the daughter of the accused climaxes in not one but two murder trials.

Kitchen Crash

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Host Jeff Mauro takes the challenge to the streets this season. Professional chefs invade community block parties to cook up their best fare using only ingredients provided to them by the revelers. Bring on the Costco hot dogs!

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The vampire mockumentary series reawakens for Season 4 with a two-episode premiere. In “Reunited,” the vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse and a freakish new creature in the house. Then in “The Lamp,” Nandor (Kayvan Novak) uses an ancient relic to aid his search for love, and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) puts her vampire nightclub idea into motion. Laszlo (Matt Berry), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) also return.

Dancing With Myself: “Nick and Shakira Push It”

NBC, 10pm

A hair model, an NFL cheerleader, a flight attendant and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing With Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip: “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico”

PBS, 10pm

As they continue their journey across Route 66, Mona and Sebastian learn why so many African Americans converted to Islam in the early 20th century, how Muslims contributed to modern jazz music, and why Catholics and Muslims share an affinity for the Virgin Mary. Later, they meet young Muslim robotics students aiming to solve big challenges with technology. Along the way, the couple also celebrates their anniversary on the mountaintop where they met, but as the road takes its toll, stress breeds trouble.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

The new anthology docuseries Icons Unearthed focuses on some of the biggest movie and TV franchises in history. The initial subject of the series will be a six-hour deep dive into the Star Wars saga, beginning with tonight’s episode, “A New Hope: Part 1.” Learn secrets behind George Lucas’ game-changing films through exclusive and candid interviews with many of the creative talent in front of and behind the camera, including Marcia Lucas, film editor and ex-wife of George, who sat down for her first ever on-camera interview to discuss her unique insight into the rise of Lucasfilm, the editing of the original trilogy, where the idea for Darth Vader to be Luke’s father came from and more.

Wednesday, July 13

Ms. Marvel

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first season of this live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel concludes.

Solar Opposites

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this animated series cocreated by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Our planet is either overly polluted and full of crass consumerism, or it’s a playland with plenty of TV, junk food and other fun stuff. This season, the alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family. All episodes are available today.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2

Paramount+

Original Film!

In this latest made-for-streaming movie entry in the South Park animated comedy franchise, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster.

Ruth Chatterton Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 3:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Ruth Chatterton’s name may not be as familiar today as some of the other actresses from Hollywood’s early era, but she enjoyed popularity in the late 1920s to mid 1930s as not only a screen star, but also one of the few female pilots in America at the time. She retired from movies later in the ’30s to focus more on TV and stage work. You can enjoy three of the notable films she made during her big-screen days this afternoon on Turner Classic Movies beginning with Dodsworth (1936), the third to last movie she made. The drama from Best Director Oscar nominee William Wyler offers a study of a marriage in crisis, and costars Best Actor Oscar nominee Walter Huston. Next is Journal of a Crime (1934), an early example of the type of film noir crime drama that would be popular starting in the 1940s, costarring Adolphe Menjou. Today’s final Chatterton film is The Lady of Scandal (1930), a romantic comedy/drama also starring Basil Rathbone, with Chatterton as a British actress who gets involved with a member of an aristocratic family, who try to stop the relationship.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

ABC, 8pm

Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to uncover the science of shark behavior and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. After an increase in local shark attacks along the east coast of Australia, Hemsworth seeks to understand different species of sharks and their behaviors while also exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters. The special also features underwater conservationist and legend Valerie Taylor.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!”

FOX, 8pm

Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his secret love for meatless, dairy-free dishes by demonstrating his beef Wellington transformed into a vegan dish made out of beets. Ramsay then challenges the contestants to create a top-notch vegan dish in the new episode “Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!”

The Green Planet: “Water Worlds”

PBS, 8pm

Sir David Attenborough explores bizarre and beautiful water plants, some of which can count and hunt. Some escape from animals by rolling away, while others create bubbles in a magical river in Brazil.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Turn Back Time”

FOX, 9pm

The eight remaining dancers showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and the judges, and two dancers will be eliminated at the end of the new episode “Turn Back Time.”

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 9pm

Nat Geo premieres two new SharkFest specials tonight: Shark Queens, which looks to discover if female sharks might be the biggest and baddest sharks of all; and Baby Sharks, which shows how various species of sharks have evolved extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth to offspring that must fend for themselves right from the start. Also this evening, ABC will be re-airing the 2021 SharkFest special Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth.

NOVA: “Ultimate Space Telescope”

PBS, 9pm

Follow the dramatic story of the James Webb Space Telescope — the most complex machine ever launched into space. If it works, scientists believe that this new eye on the universe will peer deeper back in time and space than ever before to the birth of galaxies and may even be able to “sniff” the atmospheres of exoplanets as we search for signs of life beyond Earth. Meet the engineers working to make the telescope operate perfectly and join them on their high-stakes journey to uncover new secrets of the universe.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Dr. Sandra Lee is back for an eighth season of removing all kinds of growths, lumps and rashes for her patients, beginning with the episode “Booty and the Beach.”

Everything’s Trash

Freeform, 10pm

New Series!

Writer and executive producer Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) stars in this new comedy based on her collection of essays, Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay. Phoebe (Robinson) is a 30-something, outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm also star. Premieres with two back-to-back episodes before moving to a weekly schedule.

5 Guys a Week

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “the one.” Over the week, viewers will have a front-row seat as more than 20 cameras capture their lives 24/7. The leading lady will lean on her friends and family for their advice as she eliminates one man at a time, but in the end it will be up to her to decide who gets her heart.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Saudi Arabia: Expedition Volcanic Underworld”

PBS, 10pm

Naturalist Steve Backshall and his team are on a mission to explore an unmapped volcanic underworld in search of the longest lava tube in Arabia. They start their journey at the ancient city of Hegra, where secrets lie waiting to be uncovered.

Thursday, July 14

All the Queen’s Men

BET+

Season Premiere!

This hourlong drama from executive producer Tyler Perry returns to continue the story of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille). Season 1 showed Madam’s swagger as a fierce businesswoman who rules all in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry, surrounded by a band of trusted employees who make sure that Madam’s empire is successful. As her journey continues in Season 2, Madam is hell-bent on expanding her Queendom. However, she soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. All episodes are available today.

FBoy Island

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The reality dating series returns for Season 2. It follows three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda — who move to a tropical paradise. There, they are joined by 26 men, 13 self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for love and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys” just competing for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together, hoping to find a lasting love connection, and by the finale, all will be revealed: who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose and who walks away with the prize money. Comedian/actress Nikki Glaser hosts. The first three episodes are available today.

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

Hulu

New Series!

This three-episode (all available today) docuseries directed by Matt Tyrnauer (The Reagans) is a searing and provocative exposé of the legendary brand. It examines the connections between the enigmatic former CEO, Les Wexner, and the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class and Jeffrey Epstein.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Netflix

New Series!

Jack Black reprises his voice role as Po, the titular Kung Fu Panda in this latest series based on the hit animated feature films. Here, the legendary ursine warrior teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation and save the world. James Hong is also back to voice Mr. Ping.

Resident Evil

Netflix

New Series!

Based on the Resident Evil survival horror video game franchise, this live-action series tells a brand-new story told across two timelines — 2022 and 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus has caused a global apocalypse. The story also features new characters, including Jade Wesker. As an adult in 2036 (where she is portrayed by Ella Balinska), Jade fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures while being haunted by her past (2022 Jade is played by Tamara Smart), her father (Lance Reddick) and what happened to her sister, Billie (Siena Agudong).

Hart to Heart

Peacock

Season Premiere!

Kevin Hart returns for Season 2 of his hourlong talk show that finds him sitting down each week with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where the host and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful, humorous and unfiltered conversations. Guests this season include Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane. New installments of the 11-episode season are available Thursdays.

Golf: The Open Championship: First Round

USA Network, 4am Live

The 150th Open Championship takes place on the hallowed ground of the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Collin Morikawa captured the Claret Jug last year. USA Network and NBC air the tournament through Sunday.

SharkFest 2022 Continues

Nat Geo, beginning at 7pm

Three new SharkFest specials debut tonight: Croc That Ate Jaws: Ancient Enemies, which investigates reports of clashes between sharks, and crocs and gators; Shark Side of the Moon, which explores if the moon plays a role in the migration and life cycle of hammerhead sharks; and Sharks That Eat Everything, a look at how their boundless hunger and curiosity leads sharks to chow down the most unexpected things.

Press Your Luck: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying Part II”

ABC, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS and avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (Ferndale, Washington).

Deep Sea Cinema: Sea Monsters, Sharks and Creatures From Below, Part One: Sharks

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting tonight and continuing the following two Thursdays on Turner Classic Movies, take a dive into films featuring some of the creepiest denizens of the deep. Things begin this evening in primetime and continue overnight with a focus on movies all about, or featuring memorable scenes with, sharks, which have been a source of dread in big-screen stories since well before the most famous example, 1975’s Jaws. The lineup features: Howard Hawks’ Tiger Shark (1932), starring Edward G. Robinson as a tuna fisherman; Victor Mature in The Sharkfighters (1956), a dramatization of the World War II-era effort to develop a shark repellant to protect sailors following ship sinkings; Killer Shark (1950), starring Roddy McDowall as a college student who joins his shark-hunting father on an expedition; Cornel Wilde and Yaphet Kotto in Sharks’ Treasure (1975), an adventure film also written and directed by Wilde about men seeking sunken treasure off of Honduras; Last of the Pagans (1935), an adaptation of Herman Melville’s book Typee; Death Curse of Tartu (1966), about archaeology students venturing into a cursed part of the Everglades; and The Sea Chase (1955), with John Wayne as a German freighter captain who tries to get his ship back to Germany through an Allied gauntlet during the early days of World War II.

Heartland: “The Long Game”

UPtv, 8pm

Amy (Amber Marshall) enters Spartan into an endurance race after realizing he is not ready to retire; Jack (Shaun Johnston) is set on gentling an unbroken horse despite the danger; and Lou (Michelle Morgan) and Katie (Ziya Matheson) reveal hidden feelings while camping.

Top Gear

BBC America, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are back for their sixth season at the wheel, all three now with their racing licenses. This five-part season sees the trio heading to America on a motorsport mission to the home of grassroots racing: Florida. Also, the hosts train to become truck drivers, pay tribute to TV police cars and test out some high-performance, alternative-fuel vehicles.

Fright Club: “Bigfoot Got Back”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers get to the bottom of Bigfoot’s legendary derriere; a ghostly warehouse worker pulls in some unapproved overtime; and the guys say “WTF?” at what may be the first documented case of interstellar graffiti.

101 Places to Party Before You Die

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Inspired by the bestselling book 101 Places to Get @#$%ed Up Before You Die, this new buddy-travel series follows comedians and longtime pals Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) on family-sanctioned weekend escapes. The boys try the unique foods, drinks (it can be excessive!) and other idiosyncrasies that make each location tick.

Friday, July 15

Love Accidentally

Amazon Freevee

Original Film!

Brenda Song, Aaron O’Connell and Denise Richards star in this romantic comedy, the first original film produced for Amazon Freevee, the free, ad-supported streaming service from Amazon. Song and O’Connell play Alexa and Jason, who are competing for a promotion at their advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she has texted a friend, Alexa mistakenly sends Jason a brokenhearted message. The two spark up an anonymous relationship via text with neither aware of who the other really is. When the truth comes out, will they be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail?

Zombies 3

Disney+

Original Film!

The third installment of Disney’s popular musical film franchise introduces a new group of mysterious outer-space aliens to the diverse student body of zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves at Seabrook High, which again includes zombie Zed and cheerleader Addison (returning stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly), who are beginning their senior year. Among the newcomers to the franchise is RuPaul Charles, who voices the Mothership, a comedically passive-aggressive UFO that brings the aliens to Earth. The movie’s soundtrack, which also releases today, features eight new song-and-dance numbers. Zombies 3 will make its linear Disney Channel premiere on Friday, Aug. 12, in a special “lost song” version.

Persuasion

Netflix

Original Film!

Dakota Johnson leads this adaptation of Jane Austen’s last completed novel as Anne Elliot, an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy in England during the Regency Era (early 19th century). When Capt. Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — the dashing man she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant also star.

Don’t Make Me Go

Prime Video

Original Film!

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try to cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who left them long ago.

Forever Summer: Hamptons

Prime Video

New Series!

This coming-of-age docusoap is set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons and follows a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City youngsters who descend for the summer to the humble “townies.” By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships and exploring love as they chase the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives. All eight episodes are available today.

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Originally scheduled to have been held in 2020 but postponed by the pandemic, the American Film Institute’s (AFI) honoring of legendary actress Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award finally took place on June 9. You can enjoy the AFI special honoring Andrews tonight on Turner Classic Movies. Following the 75-minute event, TCM will air Victor/Victoria, the 1982 musical comedy that earned Andrews a Best Actress Oscar nomination. She costars alongside James Garner. After that is an encore airing of the AFI special, followed by The Americanization of Emily (1964), a romantic comedy also teaming Andrews and Garner.

The Great American Recipe: “Moveable Feasts”

PBS, 9pm

Get ready to grab and go as the remaining seven cooks prepare handheld treats and the ultimate in outdoor dining. From picnics to tailgating to poolside, everyone has a delicious dish that tastes like sunshine and fun.

CMT Campfire Sessions

CMT, 10pm

Season Premiere!

To kick off Round 2 of TV’s coziest concert series, Jason Aldean pulls up a chair. Other country artists on tap include Brandy Clark (July 22) and Clay Walker with Tracy Lawrence (July 29).

SharkFest 2022: “Game of Sharks”

Nat Geo, 10pm

In the new SharkFest special Game of Sharks, 10 nail-biting competitions are set up to prove once and for all which shark is the MVP of the open sea. The great white is favored, but can it beat the shortfin mako in the 100-meter dash, or outjump the thresher shark, or keep up with the appetite of the whale shark?

American Anthems: “Let the Words Come Out”

PBS, 10pm

Country star Lindsay Ell bonds with former police detective Greta McClain over their shared sexual assault tragedies. Working with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Lindsay crafts and performs an electric country rock anthem that Greta can use as a fight song in her mission of caring through Silent No Longer, the organization she started that provides a safe space for survivors of sexual abuse.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Winterthur Museum, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

Discover more Delaware treasures in this half-hour recut of Roadshow’s Season 24 visit to the Winterthur Museum, such as a NASA A7-L Apollo suit (ca. 1969), a Samuel Yellin light fixture (circa 1910) and a 1968 Andy Warhol Campbell’s soup can screenprint. Which is valued at $50,000?

Saturday, July 16

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the Detroit Tigers at the Cleveland Guardians on FS1. FOX’s regional game has either the Milwaukee Brewers at the San Francisco Giants or the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

TCM, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Comedy films aren’t often produced on a grand and epic scale, nor are they often nominated for Oscars, but once in a while there are exceptions to one or both of these cases. Such an exception is this hilarious 1963 classic from director Stanley Kramer that was one of the first — and is still one of the greatest — epic comedy productions. Nominated for six Academy Awards (winning one for its sound effects), the sprawling film boasts a roughly two-hour-and-40-minute run time as it chronicles a wild road trip among various memorable characters racing to be the first to find the location of a stolen fortune divulged by a mysterious stranger they have each come upon while driving along a desert highway. Spencer Tracy heads the unforgettable cast that includes featured roles for some of Hollywood’s greatest comedians and comic actors — Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas and Jonathan Winters among them. The film also includes cameo appearances (some uncredited) from nearly every other legendary joker in the business, including Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante, Don Knotts, Jerry Lewis, Jack Benny and the Three Stooges (Moe Howard, Larry Fine and “Curly” Joe DeRita, who get one of the movie’s biggest laughs without even saying a word in a very brief appearance). A comedy this big and star-studded had not previously been seen, and we’re unlikely to experience anything like it again, so enjoy.

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

Ahead of the lovable vet’s landmark 200th episode, this two-hour special revisits unforgettable moments as Doc and family watch and react. Then, for the milestone: an iguana with no appetite, a Shih Tzu’s mysterious sores and camel pregnancy checks.

Campfire Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Love is in the air for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp. Stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin: Part 2: The Mother

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

As Olivia (Jemima Rooper) and Malcolm’s (Max Irons) family grows in unexpected and questionable ways, she is committed to giving her children a life full of joy and safety, no matter the cost. However, her efforts prove to be futile as she battles the evils of Foxworth Hall, and her husband’s twisted obsession over a family secret severs their relationship even further.

SharkFest 2022: “Planet Shark”

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part series combines stunning 4K archival footage with original content from the world’s leading shark scientists to take a look into what experts currently know about the secret world of these predators.

Transplant

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Free for What,” the Season 2 finale of this Canadian medical drama, as Bash (Hamza Haq) fights for Dr. Bishop’s (John Hannah) legacy, big questions about his own future are finally answered. The series has been renewed for Season 3.

Steal This House: “Finance and Function Over Form”

HGTV, 9pm

Paulina and Alex automatically assumed they were going to find a deal when they decided to move back to the Detroit area from Chicago. But that’s not what the Michigan market had in store for them. Now, they need a local expert to show them how to get into the neighborhood of their dreams at a price they can afford.