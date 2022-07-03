Sunday, July 3: British Crime Thriller ‘We Hunt Together’ Season 2 Premieres on Showtime

Ray Burmiston/UKTV/BBC Studios

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, July 3

We Hunt Together

Showtime, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this British crime thriller picks up with mismatched cops DS Lola Franks (Eve Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) intent on nailing Freddy Lane (Hermione Corfield) for her murderous role in their last case. While they hunt Freddy, an outrageous new serial killer called the Birdman strikes, and it soon becomes clear that the new murderer has a bigger plan for the police chasing after them.

Bringing Up Baby

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Howard Hawks’ classic 1938 screwball comedy is one of the pinnacles of that movie genre prevalent during the 1930s and early ’40s, truly living up to the “screwball” descriptor with its series of wild situations delivered with impeccable comic timing by Hawks, and stars Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Grant plays stodgy paleontologist David Huxley, who is attempting to find the last bone for a brontosaurus skeleton while also looking for a large grant for his museum. Huxley catches the eye of flighty, fun-loving heiress Susan Vance (Hepburn), who proceeds to undo his well-ordered existence in hilariously irritating (and, ultimately, endearing) ways, with the assistance of her pet leopard, Baby.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250

USA Network, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to take on the four-mile, 14-turn circuit. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag last year.

USFL Football: Championship

FOX, 7:30pm Live

The first season of the new USFL comes to an end with the championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Hotel Portofino: “Invitations”

PBS, 8pm

Bella (Natascha McElhone) and Lady Latchmere (Anna Chancellor) bond over a family tragedy; Constance (Louisa Binder), a young woman helping around the hotel, is encouraged to make more of her appearance by the hotel’s most worldly guest, Claudine (Lily Frazer); Bella invites Italian locals to the first English afternoon tea in the hotel’s garden; and Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell) lets her hair down with Lucian (Oliver Dench) but disgraces herself in Julia’s (Lucy Akhurst) eyes.

Endeavour

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Terminus,” the Season 8 finale of this British mystery drama, a prequel to Inspector Morse, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Meanwhile, Thursday (Roger Allam) receives news that creates tension at home. Endeavour is currently in production on its ninth and final season.

A West Point Independence Day Celebration

FOX News Channel, 9pm

FOX News Channel’s Proud American celebration of Independence Day continues with this special from the United States Military Academy at West Point. FOX & Friends Weekend cohosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cai highlight the values West Point instills in our service members. The special will also include performances from the West Point band and conclude with the academy’s annual fireworks celebration. Military veteran and FOX News contributor Johnny Joey Jones will also join the special coverage, interviewing Medal of Honor recipients, West Point personnel and families in the crowd.

Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series returns to present more intimate and unbelievable firsthand accounts from people whose loved ones have committed some of the most horrifying crimes imaginable.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Showtime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Trying to save two worlds, alien-turned-powerful-entrepreneur Faraday (a commanding Chiwetel Ejiofor) at last reveals the secrets he warned a global audience about in Episode 1, along with deeper mysteries that disrupt CIA plans and alter the Earth’s future!

Monday, July 4

The Sommerdahl Murders

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

All eight episodes of this Danish mystery crime series’ third season are available today. The season follows police investigator Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind), who has devoted his life to protecting his beloved town — which has unfortunately cost him his marriage. Can he learn to accept that his ex-wife, criminal technician Marianne (Laura Drasbæk), is in a relationship with Flemming (André Babikian), who, besides being his police partner, is also his best friend?

America the Beautiful

Disney+

New Series!

Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, this six-episode docuseries from the producers of Planet Earth and the Disneynature films tells the jaw-dropping story of North America’s amazing animals. The series traverses the continent’s various landscapes — from Arctic icecap to baking desert and everything in between — to meet the creatures that overcome and thrive in the elements, and concludes with a look at the human heroes who are fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations. All episodes are available today.

4th of July All-Day Crossover Marathon

ION, beginning at 6am

Enjoy 21 hours of crossover episodes from the hit NCIS and Chicago franchises. The first five hours consist of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans episodes that cross over in some combination between the series, usually among all three titles. The remaining 16 hours feature Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover episodes.

Independence Day Movie Marathons

TCM, beginning at 6am

MOVIES!, beginning at 8:30am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy several classic all-American movies that celebrate the history and spirit of our country in various ways with Independence Day lineups on Turner Classic Movies and MOVIES! TCM’s marathon begins with Ah, Wilderness! (1935), a comedy/drama based on Eugene O’Neill’s play and led by Wallace Beery and Lionel Barrymore. The film lovingly recaptures early 20th century Americana in a small New England town, with a story that takes place in part on the Fourth of July. The lineup then continues with John Paul Jones, a 1959 biopic about the titular Revolutionary War naval hero (played by Robert Stack); The Scarlet Coat (1955), a swashbuckler that dramatizes the events behind Benedict Arnold’s (Robert Douglas) traitorous actions during the Revolution; Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), the toe-tapping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated musical biopic about composer George M. Cohan (played by Best Actor Oscar winner James Cagney); 1776 (1972), the musical dramatization of events leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence; and The Music Man (1962), the beloved musical set in a small Iowa town in the early 20th century, and led by Robert Preston and Shirley Jones. For its Fourth of July film marathon, MOVIES! is leading off and concluding with airings of Yankee Doodle Dandy and 1776. Sandwiched between those broadcasts are two classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals: State Fair (1945), starring Jeanne Crain and Dana Andrews, and featuring the Oscar-winning song “It Might as Well Be Spring”; and Carousel (1956), led by Gordon MacRae and Jones.

“Bones” Marathon

BBC America, beginning at 10am

The crime drama Bones, starring David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, comes to BBC America starting Monday with a marathon of episodes continuing through Wednesday. The series, which aired on FOX from 2005-17, will air in multi-episode blocks on BBC America Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Jaws”-ly 4th Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 12pm

“You yell ‘shark’ … we’ve got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July.” Well, Murray Hamilton’s inept Amity Mayor Vaughn was at least right about that in the classic thriller Jaws. And Syfy is ready to deliver its own July 4th shark panic today with a 15-hour marathon of all four films in the Jaws franchise. The lineup wisely gets the weaker entries out of the way first, beginning with the fourth installment — and the absolute nadir in the saga — 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge, followed by 1983’s marginally better Jaws 3-D. After that is the OK but unnecessary first sequel, 1978’s Jaws 2 (in which Vaughn is somehow still in office!). Then, in the evening, there are back-to-back airings of Steven Spielberg’s original 1975 masterpiece, before the day concludes with Jaws 2.

CNN’s The Fourth in America

CNN, beginning at 7pm Live

CNN celebrates America’s 246th birthday with this six-hour special that includes concerts and fireworks shows from across the country. The network’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon, Ana Cabrera and Sara Sidner host the festivities from various cities, with musical performances from Avril Lavigne, the B-52s, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Journey, the Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull, Willie Nelson and more. Coast-to-coast fireworks coverage will feature displays from cities including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, New York City, Pasadena, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

NBC, 8pm Live; also livestreams on Peacock

The famed Independence Day event is back for its 46th installment, with the East River in New York City lit up by an epic, 25-minute fireworks display synchronized to a rousing musical score. Some of the new fireworks effects to watch for this year include “Whistling Jellyfish,” “Little Snakes,” “Blinking Smiling Face” and “Swimming Chrysanthemums.” Celebrities and musical performers will also be on hand to turn up the party vibes; talent had not been announced at presstime.

A Capitol Fourth 2022

PBS, 8pm Live

Celebrate America’s 246th birthday with this concert tradition that is now in its 42nd year. Airing live from Washington, D.C., it features musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly. And, of course, there will be a fireworks display. The 90-minute live broadcast will be immediately followed by an encore airing. The concert will also livestream at pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and be available there for two weeks following the live broadcast.

FOX News Presents: An Independence Day Celebration

FOX News Channel, 8pm Live

FOX News personalities Lawrence Jones, Johnny Joey Jones, Carley Shimkus and Kayleigh McEnany commemorate Independence Day and highlight real stories of patriotism and triumph from across the country. The special will also include musical performances from Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson and Kameron Marlowe, and live fireworks displays from Washington, D.C.

CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Concert

CMT, 10pm Live

Old Dominion performs live in this special, which is immediately followed by a commercial-free presentation of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp’s live Fourth of July fireworks display, one of the country’s largest, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony. CMT’s Cody Alan hosts.

Tuesday, July 5

Holey Moley: “Is This Guy Weird?”

ABC, 8pm

As eight contestants compete for the last spot in the finals, see an interesting putting stance on Dutch Courage En Fuego, a loud and interesting duo on The Distractor, and Rob Riggle professing his love to Miss Piggy rom-com style. Later, Stephen Curry stops by the course to explain King Parthur’s Court, where the contestants face off in a sudden-death putt-off. Sweet Donut Hole competitors compare flavor notes before one is saved by a late drop, and the final round marks the best tee shot ever seen on The Trap-Tee-Zee. Only one competitor leaves with the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a chance to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans

Nat Geo, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this Life Below Zero spinoff concludes with “It Takes a Village,” which shows how Alaska’s Indigenous peoples rely upon the lessons and values of their ancestors to harvest resources for their families and neighbors. The series has been renewed for a second season.

America’s Got Talent: “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers”

NBC, 8pm

Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews look back at the best Golden Buzzer moments in the history of this talent competition series, and reflect on their careers.

Star of the Month: Dana Andrews: “Dana in the ’40s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Carver Dana Andrews — better known simply as Dana Andrews — is Turner Classic Movies’ Star of the Month for July. Each Tuesday night (and extending well into the following day) is dedicated to the actor’s films, with titles ranging from his leading-man heyday in dramas and films noir of the 1940s and early ’50s to his later transition into more supporting roles. The initial lineup of movies, beginning tonight and continuing into tomorrow morning, focuses on some highlights from Andrews’ early 1940s career, beginning with one of his first feature film appearances, a minor role in William Wyler’s Oscar-winning The Westerner (1940), led by Gary Cooper and Walter Brennan. After that is the film that helped solidify Andrews’ fame as a leading man: 1944’s Laura, Best Director Oscar nominee Otto Preminger’s film noir classic with the actor portraying a detective obsessed with the titular presumed murder victim, played by Gene Tierney. Andrews followed up Laura with an even bigger hit, costarring with Jeanne Crain in tonight’s next film, the Oscar-winning State Fair (1945). The film was the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written directly for the screen and introduced popular tunes like the Oscar-winning “It Might as Well Be Spring” and “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” (Andrews is part of the latter musical number, with his singing voice dubbed by Ben Gage). Following that is Howard Hawks’ Oscar-nominated 1941 screwball comedy Ball of Fire, which re-teams Andrews with Cooper, and also stars Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck. Finishing up this initial lineup of films featuring Andrews are: John Ford’s 1941 drama Tobacco Road; the U.S. Navy-produced 1943 propaganda documentary December 7th, about the Pearl Harbor attack; The North Star (1943), an Oscar-nominated war drama about the Ukrainian fight against Nazi invasion; and Up in Arms (1944), an Oscar-nominated musical led by Danny Kaye and Dinah Shore.

Unsellable Houses

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

Twin real estate consultants Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb help another desperate homeowner make impactful renovations and sell their unlovable home in the Season 3 finale “Sunken Seventies to High Class.” Bringing out the potential in an engineer’s 1970s home means raising the sunken living room and lifting the kitchen ceiling before adding a dark, sophisticated style that complements the home’s soaring architecture.

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this six-part travel and adventure series, bestselling author and outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston explores a diverse array of wild spaces across the United States and discovers a vivid cast of characters of different backgrounds and abilities whose outdoor lives are shaped by the landscapes of where they live. In the series premiere, Thurston visits Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, where he finds an outdoor mecca for those who embrace the area’s heat, isolation and natural beauty.

Who Do You Believe?: “Kill Thy Neighbor”

ABC, 10pm

An up-and-coming Detroit neighborhood appears to be a mini oasis providing a new start for members of a tight-knit community, but not everything is what it seems. When outsider Chaz moves in, he quickly finds himself locked in a war with his next-door neighbor Marc. Lines are crossed, threats are made and egos flare, ultimately leaving one of them lying dead in the street and the other fighting for their life in court. Was it self-defense or murder? In a battle on the block, which side of the fence are you on?

Dancing With Myself: “Shakira Gets Down to Business”

NBC, 10pm

A doorman, a Vegas showgirl, an elementary school student and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing With Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This three-part docuseries follows a young Muslim American couple — Syrian American rapper Mona Haydar and her husband, Sebastian Robins, who converted after meeting Mona — as they explore the famous Route 66 and its surrounding Muslim communities on a 2,500-mile drive from Chicago to Los Angeles. The trip is an opportunity for them to not only experience the breathtaking panoramas and iconic roadside attractions along the route, but also to learn more about the history of their faith and what it means to be Muslim in America today.

Titans

TNT, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 continues to follow the classic DC superheroes, the Teen Titans. While original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface, everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans learns to coexist, the arrival of Deathstroke (new series regular Esai Morales) brings to light the sins of the old Titans, which threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

Wednesday, July 6

Maggie

Hulu

New Series!

This 13-episode comedy chronicles the challenges of dating while psychic. Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse) is able to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. When she begins to see glimpses into her own destiny after meeting a stranger, her love life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. All episodes are available today.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

Netflix

Original Film!

This young-adult romantic comedy comes from the producers of the To All the Boys franchise and is based on the bestseller by Jennifer E. Smith. After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge toward a turning point in a search for answers. Should they stay together, or say goodbye forever?

King of Stonks

Netflix

New Series!

This German series is a thriller inspired by real events in the financial world, and is centered on narcissism, megalomania and double standards. Felix Armand, the mastermind behind the most successful tech company in Germany, wants to be at the top, because once he’s there, he can finally be a decent human being. Unfortunately, everything is already blowing up in his face during the IPO, including money laundering, investor deception and internet pornography.

Audrey Hepburn Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 10am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in four of her most memorable films from the 1960s, across various genres: Two for the Road (1967), a British romantic road trip comedy/drama costarring Albert Finney; How to Steal a Million (1966), William Wyler’s heist comedy that also features Peter O’Toole, Eli Wallach and Charles Boyer; Charade (1963), the famed romantic comedy/mystery directed by Stanley Donen and costarring Cary Grant; and Wait Until Dark (1967), the classic thriller featuring Hepburn in a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as a blind woman terrorized by three criminals (led by an incredibly chilling Alan Arkin, along with Richard Crenna and Jack Weston) trying to retrieve a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is hidden in her apartment.

Big Brother

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Big Brother kicks off Season 24 as a new group of Houseguests move in for a summer full of unique twists and turns to challenge them. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

Mysteries Decoded

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

A new season of unsolved mysteries awaits in Season 2 of this investigative documentary series, which uses newly discovered evidence and high-tech tools to dive deep into some of America’s greatest mysteries. Jennifer Marshall (Stranger Things), a U.S. Navy veteran, private investigator and actress, leads a team that aims to bring closure to long-lingering historical puzzles.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

For the first time in its 15 seasons, Married at First Sight sets its sights on the West Coast as it heads to San Diego, where 10 courageous singles are taking the plunge and marrying a complete stranger. These brides and grooms will see each other for the first time at the altar, when they take their vows in a legally binding ceremony under the palm trees of beautiful Southern California.

The Green Planet

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Sir David Attenborough, the legendary naturalist who has become a familiar narrator/host for documentaries spotlighting animals, now travels the globe to reveal the secret lives of plants in this five-part series that comes from the BBC and PBS, and uses pioneering camera techniques to show this world as never before. In the series premiere, “Tropical Worlds,” Attenborough explores plants of the rainforest — a world of stunning beauty but also fierce competition.

Carpathian Predators

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

See what it takes to find a mate, raise a family and stay alive in Eastern Europe’s Carpathian Mountains. Spend summer and autumn in the Carpathians as wild creatures — and humans — prep for the harsh winter ahead. In the premiere, “Realm of the Bear,” watch a mother brown bear race to fatten up her family for winter slumber as her cubs learn the ways of the forest.

The Murder Tapes

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series is back, with each episode again providing up-close perspectives on homicide investigations, incorporating body-cam footage from the initial crime scene, surveillance video and interrogation-room recordings.

The Challenge: USA

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

This special edition of the blockbuster MTV franchise brings together fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island to compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves. T.J. Lavin serves as host.

Neighborhood Wars

A&E, 10pm

New Episodes!

“Revenge in Reverse” kicks off more Season 2 episodes of this series documenting the conflict and kindness between real-life neighbors across the country. In Pasco County, Florida, a feud gets out of hand when a man intentionally backs his car into his neighbor’s kitchen. A San Jose family’s Christmas is nearly ruined when a neighborhood thief steals their Nativity set. In Boulder, Colorado, a musician serenades his neighbor on his banjo.

More Power

History, 10pm

“I like to see where the edge is. When there’s a big red button that says ‘Do not touch,’ I right away go to touch it,” says Tim Allen. The actor-comedian happily (and hilariously) tests the limits of tools in this new series — the title was, of course, his catchphrase on Tool Time, the handyman show-within-a-show on his 1991-99 sitcom Home Improvement. He’s joined by buddy Richard Karn, who played his cohost, and DIY pro April Wilkerson. (The trio previously hosted the History competition Assembly Required.) They present an iconic tool, its origins — and some very creative applications.

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the true-crime series begins its linear ID run. In each episode, former homicide detective Joe Kenda chronicles astounding investigations from across the country, profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the murder victim.

Expedition With Steve Backshall

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Naturalist Steve Backshall returns for Season 2 of his series in which he explores some of the most remote locations on Earth, on a mission with his handpicked team of experts to discover fresh insights that could help secure a future for the world’s wildlife. The season premiere finds Backshall on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, where he tackles whitewater so extreme it has never been attempted. Then, in the pristine wilderness, he and his team explore an area packed with more brown bears than almost anywhere else on the planet.

Road Wars

A&E, 10:30pm

New Series!

Violent road rage incidents are on the rise, and “road raging” is a human behavior that has become widely known. This new docuseries takes a deep dive into American roadways and examines extreme human behavior, wild weather, insane accidents and a few refreshing instances of acts of kindness.

Thursday, July 7

Moonhaven

AMC+

New Series!

The new six-episode series Moonhaven is set in a future when Earth has been rendered almost uninhabitable, but a utopian colony of humans — with the aid of a powerful artificial intelligence — has transformed a patch of the moon’s surface into a lush paradise. Over three generations, the people of Moonhaven have developed technology and culture with the sole purpose of saving Mother Earth. But a murder case on Moonhaven leads to the discovery of a dark conspiracy and sinister forces that seek to control Earth’s last hope. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Ayelet Zurer star. Moonhaven premieres with the first two episodes tonight, and subsequent episodes debuting Thursdays.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The first season of this latest Star Trek spinoff series, which chronicles the adventures of the starship Enterprise roughly 10 years before Capt. Kirk’s command in Star Trek: The Original Series, concludes. The series is already in production on Season 2, which has cast Paul Wesley as Kirk and is expected to debut in 2023.

Noir to Die For Presents: Ida Lupino

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed actress/filmmaker Ida Lupino is the focus of this lineup of five film noir classics featuring the star: They Drive by Night (1940), directed by Raoul Walsh and costarring George Raft, Ann Sheridan and Humphrey Bogart; the Oscar-nominated Ladies in Retirement (1941), also starring Louis Hayward; The Man I Love (1947), another Walsh-helmed production, with Robert Alda starring alongside Lupino; On Dangerous Ground (1951), which also featured Lupino in an uncredited codirector role with Nicholas Ray; and Women’s Prison (1955), with Lupino as the cruel warden in one of the earlier “women-in-prison” pictures.

Press Your Luck

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The reboot of the popular game show begins its fourth season with Elizabeth Banks returning as host. Three contestants aim to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY as they compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. The spins are used to win cash and prizes, as long as they avoid the WHAMMY.

Heartland: “Brand New Day”

UPtv, 8pm

Hudson hosts a lumberjack competition, and Amy (Amber Marshall) must retrain a Clydesdale and his owner to compete in the draft horse race; Tim (Chris Potter) throws his hat into the ring; and Lou (Michelle Morgan) tries to avoid a date with Fred Garland (Ivan Cermak).

Generation Gap

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

Kelly Ripa hosts this comedy quiz show that pairs teams of grandparents and grandkids, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generation.

Good Trouble

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

The second half of Season 4 begins with the episode “What I Wouldn’t Give for Love.” Davia (Emma Hunton) musters the courage to tell Dennis (Josh Pence) how she feels, while Malika (Zuri Adele) deals with Angelica (Yasmine Aker) seeing other people. Also, Alice (Sherry Cola) hires a new manager and the FCG throw a party to celebrate the launch of their app.

Fright Club: “Spies in the Sky”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers crack the shell on an avian conspiracy theory; comedian/actor Tommy Davidson sheds light on a goblin strutting down a dark driveway; and a ghost thinks it’s a ninja.

Terror Lake Drive

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

“Leap” kicks off the six-episode first season of this drama about a single mother trying to dodge her past by relocating to Atlanta with her defiant teenager, only to discover that some forces are impossible to outrun.

Friday, July 8

Black Bird

Apple TV+

New Series!

Inspired by actual events, this six-episode psychological thriller begins when high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. There, he is given a choice — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain information, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession from Hall and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before the suspected killer’s appeal goes through. But is Hall telling the truth? The series costars Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta, in one of the actor’s final roles before his death on May 26. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Duck & Goose

Apple TV+

New Series!

Inspired by the bestselling books by Tad Hills, this animated preschool series celebrates the unique friendship of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends who don’t always see beak to beak. That is, until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other’s differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges both big and small.

Conjuring Kesha

discovery+

New Series!

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha hosts this paranormal investigation series. Over six hourlong episodes, she explores the nation’s biggest mysteries, haunted locations and supernatural phenomena with celebrity guests and experts in the unexplained. The first two episodes drop today: In “Not Today, Satan,” Kesha and comedian Whitney Cummings investigate a demonic force in a closed Tennessee penitentiary that once housed the worst of the worst; and in “Songs for the Dead,” pop star Betty Who joins Kesha on a quest to unravel the mysteries of Tennessee’s Antoinette Hall, one of America’s oldest and most haunted opera houses. Subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Boo, B@#$%

Netflix

New Series!

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is also an executive producer of and leads this teen series as Erika, a high school senior who has lived most of her life flying safely under the radar. When she realizes that, over the course of one night, she is able to alter her narrative and start living an “epic life,” Erika jumps at the opportunity — only to wake up the next morning and learn that she is a ghost.

Dangerous Liaisons

Netflix

Original Film!

In this adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, Paola Locatelli stars as idealistic 17-year-old Célène, who is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé for a while as she leaves Paris for her new school in southwestern France. There, she has to face an evil clique of elites ruled over by Vanessa (Ella Pellegrini) and Tristan (Simon Rérolle), who is both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls for Tristan, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet made between him and Vanessa.

The Longest Night

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode Spanish series takes place at a psychiatric prison and follows a group of people there who are completely cut off from all outside communication. Meanwhile, there are armed men surrounding the building with the primary goal of catching a serial killer (Luis Callejo).

The Sea Beast

Netflix

Original Film!

This animated film directed by Chris Williams (director of Big Hero 6 and codirector of Moana) is set in an era when terrifying beasts swam the seas and monster hunters were celebrated heroes. None of these heroes is more beloved than Jacob Holland (voice of Karl Urban), but when young Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his fabled ship, Jacob is saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Trigger Point

Peacock

New Series!

This British thriller is set in the high-pressure world of bomb disposal and stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, frontline explosives officers who risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When attacks threaten the capital over one summer, the “Expos” are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit — but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity? All six episodes are available today.

The Boys

Prime Video

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the acclaimed, very adult-themed satirical superhero series concludes. The show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warriors on the Field

Prime Video

This Australian Amazon original documentary explores the personal and poignant stories of three Indigenous players in the Australian Football League (AFL). AFL legend Michael O’Loughlin narrates the film, which was directed by Indigenous academic and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt.

Golf: American Century Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 7:30pm Live

The brightest stars in sports and entertainment tee off at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada for this celebrity charity golf tournament. Luminaries in the field include Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Romano, Colin Jost, Annika Sorenstam, Michael Strahan, Anthony Anderson, Miles Teller and WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Golf Channel and NBC share coverage through Sunday.

Keeping Up With the Joneses

LMN, 8pm

Original Film Series!

Vivica A. Fox returns as the matriarch of the wealthy Jones family, who, along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. Kandi Burruss returns to narrate the films, along with stars Ted McGinley, Michael Pare, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling.

Roswell Crash 75th Anniversary

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On July 8, 1947, balloon debris was recovered from a ranch near Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. The reports surrounding this ended up leading, decades later, to conspiracy theories that what was found there was actually wreckage from an alien spacecraft, and the mythology that grew around the “Roswell incident” made itself quite at home in an American pop culture that had already been imagining beings from other worlds visiting Earth — often with sinister intentions — for a while, particularly in motion pictures. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident, Turner Classic Movies is airing a triple feature of terrific films that, while not dealing specifically with Roswell, are among the finest cinematic examples of our strong fascination with the possibility of alien visitors that led to such a mythology being able to take root in our popular consciousness. First up is Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956), produced within the initial decade when reports of, and interest in, what were originally called “flying saucers” but later more familiarly known as UFOs, were on the rise. The film is a simple, but fun, tale of alien invasion, with iconic stop-motion animation effects for the titular ships created by the legendary Ray Harryhausen, and scenes of those ships crashing into famous landmarks that clearly must have influenced similar moments 40 years later in 1996’s Independence Day and Mars Attacks! Next is John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982), a remake of 1951’s The Thing From Another World. Both films were inspired by John W. Campbell Jr.’s novella Who Goes There?, but Carpenter’s is a more faithful adaptation, bringing the shape-shifting element to its antagonistic alien that torments an isolated Antarctic research team. The suspense of wondering who or what the Thing is currently impersonating, along with the intensely horrifying practical and makeup effects that still hold up quite well, and great performances from a cast led by Kurt Russell, make this one of the best sci-fi remakes (and the original was quite good in its own way). The evening concludes with another fantastic remake of a film whose original is also a classic: 1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a reimagined adaptation of Don Siegel’s 1956 film (both based on Jack Finney’s novel The Body Snatchers). Led by Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy and Jeff Goldblum, this movie, like the original, manages to be both a suspenseful thriller about alien seed pods taking over and replicating human beings one body at a time, and an insightful commentary on the political and social mores of its particular era.

Dynasty: “There’s No One Around to Watch You Drown”

The CW, 9pm

Guest star Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) stirs up some bad blood among the Carringtons as their former nanny, who has some interesting memories of her days taking care of the now-grown Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 12 of this series about recent lottery winners hunting for their new dream homes kicks off with “Millionaire Mama.” A single mom who raised her three girls in a Miami apartment is looking for a stand-alone home, but host David Bromstad knows some gorgeous townhouses that may just change her mind.

The Great American Recipe: “Love Language”

PBS, 9pm

The eight remaining cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one. From first-date cuisine to sentimental recipes passed down through generations, love is definitely in the air.

American Anthems: “Soldier on All Fours”

PBS, 10pm

Decorated veteran Jason Johnson’s Project K-9 Hero saves retired military and police dogs from being euthanized. Fellow veteran Michael Trotter Jr. and his wife, Tanya Blount, who comprise the music duo The War and Treaty, write and perform a powerful and soulful ballad that honors Jason’s advocacy and raises awareness of the challenges these hero dogs face after service.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Winterthur Museum, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

Watch Roadshow’s first ever visit to Delaware in this half-hour recut episode featuring incredible appraisals such as Broadway costume sketches, a Tiffany diamond pendant and a 1923 Frank Schoonover oil painting. Learn which one is appraised at $125,000.

Saturday, July 9

Tennis: Wimbledon: Ladies’ Singles Final

ESPN, 9am Live

The Wimbledon ladies’ singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club airs live on ESPN.

Othello

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Despite working through a tough, three-year shoot at various locales in Italy and North Africa that was plagued by stops and starts due to logistical and financial problems, star/writer/director Orson Welles persevered with his creative genius to make this 1951 adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy every bit as visually inventive and compelling as his other Bard-inspired big-screen features: 1948’s Macbeth and 1966’s Chimes at Midnight. Welles (unfortunately working in blackface) leads the cast as the famed Moor of Venice, alongside Suzanne Cloutier as his innocent wife, Desdemona, and Micheál MacLiammóir as the scheming Iago. Othello was co-recipient of the top prize at the 1952 Cannes Film Festival.

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Journalist Taylor and Kevin, a member of the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart. Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film Series!

Based on the popular book series by V.C. Andrews, this four-part movie series starts with “Part 1: The Marriage,” introducing us to Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) as she gives up her career, her home and her name to become Mrs. Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons), the wife of the nation’s richest man. When she arrives at her new home, Olivia soon realizes that life at Foxworth Hall is far from the fairy tale she imagined it would be and begins to question the choices that led her down this path of eventual destruction.

Transplant: “Saviours”

NBC, 8pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) saves a hostile man during his commute and gets some shocking news about his future.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

“You Went From Snickers Bar to Caviar” begins Season 21 of this reality series that makes wedding dress dreams come true for brides. Randy and the Kleinfeld team think they have seen everything, but this season’s brides are unlike any they’ve experienced before — including a bride-to-be who got engaged hours before her appointment, and a bride who uses her feet instead of her hands.

Would I Lie to You?

The CW, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In “Child Toy Model,” the Season 1 finale of the comedy panel show, celebrity contestants Krysta Rodriguez, Amy Hoggart, Andrea Martin and Casey Jost form pairs and must determine who is sharing facts and who is spreading fiction. Aasif Mandvi hosts, and team captains are Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees.

Steal This House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Celebrity IOU: Joyride and Garage Squad’s Cristy Lee stars in this new Detroit-based home renovation series. While she is known for her expertise in fixing cars, trucks and bikes, Cristy’s heart is also in home improvement. In the series, she helps frustrated home buyers see the potential in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. For her clients, Cristy proves that it’s worth the risk to buy a lower-priced house that needs work, create a smart renovation budget and invest in a renovation to transform the place into the home of their dreams.

Living With a Serial Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this true crime docuseries covers the criminal investigations of serial killers across the United States and United Kingdom, interviewing the people who knew them best. It explores the question of what it is like to learn that someone you shared your life with was actually a vicious murderer.

BET Her Presents: The Couch

BET Her, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This series returns for a third season, with two dramatic short films aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues affecting Black women. Thin, Like Me! is directed by Meagan Good and centers on a fitness model’s unhealthy relationship with food and body issues that comes to a head with her mother as they plan an anniversary celebration. Behind the Smile! is directed by Naturi Naughton and focuses on a newly promoted anchorwoman who falls into a deep depression when she is forced to choose between her dream job and her vitiligo support group.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, “The Plot Chickens,” the Schroeders solve a slate of mysterious cases: Dr. Erin gets to the bottom of a cat’s labored breathing, while Dr. Ben provides relief for a flock of featherless chickens and a bull with a bum hoof. Later, a bald eagle is rushed in with a life-threatening wound before the vets join forces to remove a pit bull’s cancerous lump. And between cases, the docs motivate each other to shed a few unwanted pounds.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This paranormal series that has already been available on the discovery+ streaming service makes its linear Travel Channel premiere tonight. It follows the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — as they explore haunted hot spots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. In the premiere episode, “Roff Family Rituals,” when the spirit of an infamously possessed girl starts calling, the Ghost Brothers pick up the line.