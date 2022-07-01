Jen Lilley to Host First-Ever “Great American Christmas in July”

GAC Family

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas, right? Jen Lilley (Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Days Of Our Lives) is set to host GAC Family’s first-ever Great American Christmas in July, a 24/7 holiday romantic comedy movie event beginning Saturday, July 2 and running through Monday, July 4.

Fans of holiday romantic comedies will be able to celebrate Christmas early with encore presentations of GAC Family’s original Christmas movies, as well as first look previews of all-new holiday films planned for Great American Christmas 2022. Programming highlights include encores of Christmas Time Is Here, The Great Christmas Switch, A Christmas Star, Jingle Bell Princess, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Joy for Christmas, A Lot Like Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas, and Much Ado About Christmas. The programming event also includes holiday movie fan-favorites, Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle, Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas and A Match Made at Christmas.

Here’s a look at the lineup.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 2

6am: A Cinderella Christmas

8am: Christmas Time Is Here

10am: The Great Christmas Switch

Noon: The Christmas Star

2pm: Jingle Bell Princess

4pm: A Kindred Christmas

6pm: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

8pm: Royally Wrapped for Christmas

10pm: Joy for Christmas

Sunday, July 3

Midnight: A Lot Like Christmas

2am: Angel Falls Christmas

4am: Much Ado About Christmas

6am: Christmas Is You

8am: The Spruces and the Pines

10am: Christmas Angel

Noon: A Match Made at Christmas

2pm: Royally Wrapped for Christmas

4pm: A Lot Like Christmas

6pm: Jingle Bell Princess

8pm: Mrs. Miracle

10pm: Call Me Mrs. Miracle

Monday, July 4

Midnight: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

2am: Snowmance

4am: Christmas in Carolina

6am: A Match Made at Christmas

8am: Angel Falls Christmas

10am: Royally Wrapped for Christmas

Noon: Much Ado About Christmas

2pm: A Kindhearted Christmas

4pm: The Christmas Star

6pm: Joy for Christmas

8pm: A Lot Like Christmas

10pm: Jingle Bell Princess

GAC Family is available on Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, DISH and a slew of other cable, satellite and streaming platforms. To find out where to watch GAC Family you can visit their website.