Jen Lilley to Host First-Ever “Great American Christmas in July”

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas, right? Jen Lilley (Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Days Of Our Lives) is set to host GAC Family’s first-ever Great American Christmas in July, a 24/7 holiday romantic comedy movie event beginning Saturday, July 2 and running through Monday, July 4.
Fans of holiday romantic comedies will be able to celebrate Christmas early with encore presentations of GAC Family’s original Christmas movies, as well as first look previews of all-new holiday films planned for Great American Christmas 2022. Programming highlights include encores of Christmas Time Is Here, The Great Christmas Switch, A Christmas Star, Jingle Bell Princess, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Joy for Christmas, A Lot Like Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas, and Much Ado About Christmas. The programming event also includes holiday movie fan-favorites, Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle, Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas and A Match Made at Christmas.
Here’s a look at the lineup.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, July 2
6am: A Cinderella Christmas
8am: Christmas Time Is Here
10am: The Great Christmas Switch
Noon: The Christmas Star
2pm: Jingle Bell Princess
4pm: A Kindred Christmas
6pm: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
8pm: Royally Wrapped for Christmas
10pm: Joy for Christmas
Sunday, July 3
Midnight: A Lot Like Christmas
2am: Angel Falls Christmas
4am: Much Ado About Christmas
6am: Christmas Is You
8am: The Spruces and the Pines
10am: Christmas Angel
Noon: A Match Made at Christmas
2pm: Royally Wrapped for Christmas
4pm: A Lot Like Christmas
6pm: Jingle Bell Princess
8pm: Mrs. Miracle
10pm: Call Me Mrs. Miracle
Monday, July 4
Midnight: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
2am: Snowmance
4am: Christmas in Carolina
6am: A Match Made at Christmas
8am: Angel Falls Christmas
10am: Royally Wrapped for Christmas
Noon: Much Ado About Christmas
2pm: A Kindhearted Christmas
4pm: The Christmas Star
6pm: Joy for Christmas
8pm: A Lot Like Christmas
10pm: Jingle Bell Princess
GAC Family is available on Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, DISH and a slew of other cable, satellite and streaming platforms. To find out where to watch GAC Family you can visit their website.
