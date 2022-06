Wednesday, June 29: Tim Allen and Richard Karn Bring ‘More Power’ to History Channel

History

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, June 29

More Power

History, 10pm

New Series!

Home Improvement costars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back together as cohosts, along with DIY YouTube star April Wilkerson, of this half-hour nonfiction series that celebrates the evolution of the coolest and most iconic tools, from the handheld and basic, to the industrial and mighty. The series kicks off with two back-to-back episodes: “Power Under Pressure,” in which the team gets into the driver’s seat of a fleet of heavy machinery at Bobcat; and “Blades,” which features a home-milling machine being made in Tim’s workshop before the trio hits the road to check out massive industrial blades.

Baymax!

Disney+

New Series!

Baymax, the beloved character from the Oscar-winning 2014 computer-animated feature-film hit Big Hero 6, stars in his own series. In each of the six episodes, the affable and inflatable healthcare companion robot sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others, even if they don’t necessarily want to be helped. All episodes are available today.

Beauty

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this 1980s-set drama written and coproduced by Lena Waithe (The Chi), a gifted young Black woman (Gracie Marie Bradley) struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, label and closet friend to determine who will guide her on her journey toward stardom. Beauty made its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and also stars Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito and Sharon Stone.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries follows an elite team of treasure hunters who come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness looking for buried pirate treasure worth millions.

The Upshaws

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The family comedy from creators Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks returns with its first eight Season 2 episodes. Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. A charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess, Mike is just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), firstborn son (Jermelle Simon) and the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — while also tolerating his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes). The remaining episodes of the second season will premiere at a later date.

All Star Shore

Paramount+

New Series!

Described as a “party competition series,” All Star Shore brings 14 of the world’s biggest reality superstars — from Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, Love Island, Rio Shore and more — together for an epic vacation at a shore house in the Canary Islands. There they engage in a series of epic party-style challenges, like Party Pong and Shots and Found, for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

Them!

TCM, 9:30am

Catch a Classic!

One of the earliest of the “big bug” monster movies that arrived in theaters in the early post-World War II Atomic Age — and the ensuing anxiety that era and its new weapons delivered to audiences — also happens to be one of the best. The “Them!” in this 1954 classic from Warner Bros. are ants that have been transformed into gigantic monsters after years of exposure to radiation left over from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert. The film takes its time before revealing the creatures, which is good for a few reasons. For one thing, they are kind of silly-looking, although considering the effects standards of the day they aren’t too bad, and certainly there would be far more ludicrous creations hitting movie screens in these types of films over the ensuing years in cheaper movies with less creative talents. Not showing the ants right away also ratchets up terrific suspense and an eerie ambience as police officers (including one played by the film’s star, James Whitmore) on patrol begin getting reports of missing persons, and finding strange footprints accompanying massive damage while they patrol during a sandstorm. Sounds like the creepy howling of the wind during that sandstorm play an important role in these early scenes, and throughout the movie, in creating a tense atmosphere in Them!, and the chilling trills signaling the ants are nearby more than offset how limited the insects’ appearance may be in terms of making them terrifying threats, whether it’s in the early scenes in the desert or the climactic showdown in the Los Angeles sewer system. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard,” the top 18 chefs travel to the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Los Angeles, where they must collaborate to create a hearty and delicious lunch for more than 100 brave women and men.

The Flash

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After a yearlong race to cure wife Iris’ (Candice Patton) time sickness and the tragic loss of villain turned ally Frost (Danielle Panabaker), surely things can’t get worse for speedy superhero Barry (Grant Gustin), right? Oh, just wait.

Into the Wild New Zealand: “Creepiest Crawlies”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Peer into the undergrowth of New Zealand and witness the weird and wonderful world of wild invertebrates. Discover a world of glowing worms, fishing spiders and other miniature monsters roaming the islands of New Zealand and see how the incredibly diverse habitats have led to some of the world’s weirdest insects and small creatures.

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution

A&E, 9pm

This interview-packed two-nighter traces the history of boundary-pushing Black comedians, from Foxx and Pryor to Haddish and Key & Peele.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Around the World”

FOX, 9pm

Dancers perform in pairs and two finalists are sent home in another double-elimination round in the new episode “Around the World.”

Bargain Block: “Zen and Dollhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

A Japanese Zen bungalow gone awry and a decrepit dollhouse duplex have Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas scrambling to keep their budgets from flying sky-high.

Planet California

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

The two-part docuseries concludes with “Close Encounters.” Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California — a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls — are ready for their closeups.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 11pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

Season 9 of the true-crime docuseries concludes with “Smoke Shop Fugitive.” In May 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a shooter opens fire on four teenagers in a parked car, then escapes with the help of a getaway driver. With a devastated community desperate for justice, can surveillance video help police pick up the killer’s trail?

Thursday, June 30

The Fallen

ALLBLK

World Premiere Film!

Gospel artist Deitrick Haddon wrote, directed and stars in this faith-based drama. A follow-up to the 2010 film Blessed and Cursed, The Fallen finds Haddon reprising his character from that film, praise-and-worship leader Dwight Hawkins. It picks up Hawkins’ story as he is on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track when he is signed to a big record label. Hawkins has everything he has ever wanted, until it begins to slip through his fingers and he hits rock bottom. Can a divine intervention help him regain his sense of purpose?

The Book of Queer

discovery+

Season Finale!

The Season 1 finale “Pride or Die, ” features stories about Josephine Baker, Joan of Arc, Stormé DeLarverie, Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson and is narrated by actor Dominique Jackson.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls

discovery+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this Ghost Adventures spinoff that features Zak Bagans and his team helping homeowners with paranormal problems concludes with “Chaos in Emmaus.” Bagans sends the team to an Emmaus, Pennsylvania, home to investigate claims that a violent entity is terrorizing a large family. The crew must race against time to find the alleged “Shadow Man” that touches people and throws objects.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

Season 8 of the animated kids series based on the hit Madagascar feature films finds zoo animals Alex (voice of Tucker Chandler), Marty (Amir O’Neil), Melman (Luke Lowe) and Gloria (Shaylin Becton) continuing to explore the world outside of their habitat. All six episodes are available today.

Sharkdog

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The computer-animated kids’ series returns for Season 2, which finds Sharkdog and his human pals in new adventures.

The Long Night

Shudder

Feature Film Exclusive!

While searching for the parents she’s never known, New York transplant Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton) returns to her childhood Southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) to investigate a promising lead on her family’s whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple’s weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair to fulfill a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy. Deborah Kara Unger and Jeff Fahey also star.

Wisting

Sundance Now

New Episodes!

The final four episodes of this Norwegian police procedural’s second season drop today exclusively on Sundance Now. Sven Nordin and Carrie-Anne Moss lead the cast.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 1

FYI, beginning at 3pm Live; three hourlong preview specials beginning at 12pm

FYI offers six hours of live coverage from the Las Vegas Convention Center as the collector car auction gets underway. The coverage will be re-aired immediately following the live broadcast.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Horror and Sci-Fi Double Feature” & “’90s Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The final evening of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night tribute to the Revisionist Western subgenre features two double features related to different themes. The first two movies show how wildly a Western could be subverted by filmmakers who combined elements of that traditional genre with those from genres that at first would appear quite distinct from it: horror and science fiction. Up first is Westworld (1973), one of the earliest films to combine sci-fi with a Western. Written and directed by Michael Crichton, it shares elements of Crichton’s later, and more successful, Jurassic Park, in its story of a futuristic Western-themed amusement park whose life-like android gunslingers suddenly malfunction and begin killing people. Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin and James Brolin star. Next is the neo-Western horror classic Near Dark (1987), cowriter/director Kathryn Bigelow’s (her solo directorial debut) tale of a young man in a small Oklahoma town who becomes involved with a family of nomadic vampires. Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton star. Finishing up the evening, and the monthlong programming stunt, are two Revisionist Westerns from the 1990s, both making their TCM debuts: Dead Man (1995), a surreal and psychedelic Western from writer/director Jim Jarmusch that stars Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover and Lance Henriksen; and Posse (1993), directed by and starring Mario Van Peebles, and also featuring Stephen Baldwin, Billy Zane, Tone-Lōc, Melvin Van Peebles, Tiny Lister and Isaac Hayes.

Alone: “The Weasel”

History, 9pm

As the participants close in on the first 30 days, the lack of food and the desire to go home grows ever stronger in Labrador. The competitors continue to make each opportunity for food count, while the need for preservation has one getting creative. As a predator seeks to steal a survivalist’s recent catch, they are forced to go on the offensive.

Crimes Gone Viral

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The video-based series has a true hold-your-breath episode. The setting: a gas station. The scene unfolding: After splashing gasoline over everything, a man with a lighter threatens to touch off a terrifying blaze.

Me or the Menu

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Can fraying relationships withstand the pressures of the restaurant biz? In this reality show mashup, producers of 90 Day Fiancé track four couples — in Brooklyn, Houston and the Chicago area — to monitor their professional and personal success. At least Gordon Ramsay isn’t yelling at them too!

Fright Club

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — are back for Season 2, resuming their hilarious competition to creep each other out with the craziest paranormal videos they can find. In the season premiere, “How to Die in a Horror Film,” the guys get ahold of some cursed artifacts; special guest Howie Mandel weighs in on a ghostly encounter ripped straight from a horror movie; and a cave-dwelling demon meets its match in the form of a supernatural street fighter.

Commit or Quit

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Demi and Kenny seek help answering the question of whether or not they should remarry after facing the challenges of infidelity and two prison stints in the Season 1 finale “Marry Me … Again”?

Friday, July 1

The Black Hamptons

BET+

New Series!

Based on the novel by bestselling author Carl Weber (The Family Business), who serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer, this limited-series family drama is set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island, an area known as “the Black Hamptons.” It follows the brewing feud between the Brittons and the Johnsons, in which the difference between old money and new money is very apparent. The series not only features the glitz and gloss of the Black elite, but also exposes the secrets of wealth and prestige. With a mix of legacy families, their friends, wannabes and thirsty developers, drama can never be too far behind. Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Elise Neal lead the cast. All four episodes are available today.

The Princess

Hulu

Original Film!

In this fantasy/action film, a young princess must protect her family and save the kingdom ruled by her father. Somehow, she must accomplish this while locked in a remote tower after being kidnapped for refusing to marry a cruel sociopath. Joey King, Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko star.

Stranger Things: Season 4, Vol. 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

The hit sci-fi/horror drama returns with the last two episodes of its fourth season, with the finale running especially long (pretty much movie length) even for what has already been a supersized season of longer-than-usual installments. “Chapter Eight: Papa” reportedly has an 85-minute runtime, while “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” the season finale, is reported to clock in at nearly two and a half hours. The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The Terminal List

Prime Video

New Series!

Chris Pratt leads this action thriller based on the novel by Jack Carr. After his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, James Reece (Pratt) returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Riley Keough also star. All eight episodes are available today.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 2

FYI, beginning at 3pm Live

FYI offers seven hours of live coverage of the collector car auction’s second day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, followed by an encore broadcast.

Friday Night Frights!: “Dracula A.D. 1972” & “The Satanic Rites of Dracula”

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Friday Night Frights! double feature on MOVIES! brings you the final two of the famed horror productions from Britain’s Hammer Studios that boasted memorable onscreen pairings between legends Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing as, respectively, Count Dracula and his vampire-hunting nemesis Van Helsing. First up is Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972), which brought Lee and Cushing back together in these roles for the first time since Hammer’s original Dracula in 1958, and marked Cushing’s return to the role of Van Helsing for the first time since 1960’s The Brides of Dracula (which did not actually feature an onscreen appearance from Dracula). Updating the previous productions’ Victorian era settings to swinging, psychedelic early 1970s London, the film finds Lee’s bloodsucker being brought back to life and preying on a group of young partygoers, one of whom is a descendant of Van Helsing. Hammer continued Dracula A.D. 1972’s modern setting, and brought back many of its characters, for Lee and Cushing’s third and final Dracula/Van Helsing team-up — 1973’s The Satanic Rites of Dracula, which concludes tonight’s double feature. This movie also marked Lee’s final appearance as Dracula, while Cushing would appear once more as Van Helsing in Hammer’s last Dracula production, 1974’s The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires.

Vacation House Rules: “Funky Farmhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

Homeowners Nadia and Anwar need help turning their rundown farmhouse into a vacation rental. They lean on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the historic home into a truly funky farmhouse.

The Great American Recipe: “The Daily Dish”

PBS, 9pm

The nine remaining home cooks share their favorite quick meals and the dishes that always win over a crowd. Get ready for everything from mouthwatering shrimp tacos to a spicy sriracha pasta.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder, 9pm

Season Finale!

Iconic horror host and exploitation-movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs concludes the fourth season of his series in which he offers an eclectic pairing of films.

American Anthems: “Pocket Change”

PBS, 10pm

Ashley Ruiz is one of the self-described “hope dealers” dedicating themselves to paying for people’s laundry in low-income communities through a volunteer organization called The Laundry Project. This inspires country singer-songwriter Lee Brice, working with two famed songwriting collaborators, Billy Montana and Adam Wood, to create a celebratory mid-tempo guitar jam that he debuts to a lively group of Ashley’s friends and family.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Bonanzaville, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

Travel to the Midwest — and back in time — in this half-hour Recut at the North Dakota pioneer town of Bonanzaville. Highlights include Coca-Cola original advertising art, a Dr. Seuss book from around 1940 and a Nicolai Fechin portrait of a young boy. One of these is appraised between $15,000-$25,000.

Saturday, July 2

Hot 20 Countdown: “Holiday Salute to the Troops”

CMT, 9am

CMT’s signature weekly series comes to fans on location from the annual Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia. Headliners include Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and RaeLynn, who honor the real stars of the show — the men and women of the U.S. Navy. Cody Alan and Ashley ShahAhmadi host.

Rocky vs. Everyone Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 12pm

This 12-hour-plus-long marathon features the six original films in the classic Rocky franchise, starring Sylvester Stallone as boxer Rocky Balboa. Round 1 of the marathon leads off with, naturally, Rocky, the Best Picture Oscar-winning 1976 drama that started it all, earning Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay nominations for Stallone, among its other accolades, in the process. Following that are Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990) and Rocky Balboa (2006).

The Caine Mutiny

TCM, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

There is gripping tension on the high seas and in the courtroom in this riveting 1954 World War II naval drama based on Herman Wouk’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Humphrey Bogart, who takes on one of his most memorable roles as Lt. Cmdr. Queeg. A strict disciplinarian, Queeg is at first merely resented by the unconventional crew of the USS Caine, which is stationed in the Pacific theater of the war. But when Queeg’s insecurities lead to an emotional breakdown during a typhoon, the terrified sailors take matters into their own hands and forcibly relieve him of duty, resulting in the leaders of the mutiny eventually facing a court-martial. Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray and Robert Francis costar as members of the Caine’s crew, with José Ferrer playing the court-martialed seamen’s defense attorney.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “The Making Of”

BBC America, 8pm

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how camera crews captured the amazing wildlife footage featured in BBC America’s Planet Earth: Dynasties II.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 3

FYI, beginning at 8pm Live

FYI’s third and final day broadcasting from this collector car auction in Las Vegas offers three hours of live coverage, followed by an encore broadcast.

Jailbreak Lovers

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Love can make us do crazy things … but this? After Toby Young (Good Witch’s Catherine Bell) brings her rescue dog program to a Kansas correctional facility, inmate John Manard (Tom Stevens) unleashes such strong feelings in her, she helps him escape in a pet crate! (Yes, this happened in 2006!) Toby’s husband “didn’t even look in her direction when she came home,” Bell says. “John was the first person — certainly the first man — who ever really paid attention to her and made her feel special.” The film includes confessional scenes using lines from actual interviews. “It helps gain insight into what Toby was thinking,” Bell says. “I hope the real Toby enjoys our version!”

Transplant: “Locked”

NBC, 8pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) invites Rania (Nora Guerch) to Amira’s (Sirena Gulamgaus) dance recital. June (Ayisha Issa) confronts Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) and Dr. Singh (Sugith Varughese) about her role in their departments. Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teen with a rare presentation of ADHD and gets a surprise visit from his father.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Heart and Foal”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Drs. Ben and Erin assist a kitten with a dangly leg, save a St. Bernard puppy in the throes of kidney failure and outfit a bichon with some cool new shades. On the farm, the docs offer up their veterinary services to Ben’s brother in exchange for some free dental work. Then, back at home, the Schroeders welcome a new member of the family when their horse Missy gives birth to a fine-looking foal.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In “The Enchanted Church,” the Season 3 finale, Jack is called to Sycamore, Ohio, to investigate the Enchanted Church, owned by Jack’s former manny and his wife. The couple needs Jack’s help to determine if the paranormal activity they’re experiencing is holy or hellish.