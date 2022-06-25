Saturday, June 25: A&E’s ‘First Blood’ Explores Notorious Serial Killers’ Motivations

A&E

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Saturday, June 25

First Blood

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

This 10-episode true crime docuseries examines some of America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills to reveal what drove them the moment when violent fantasy and curiosity became a devastating reality. The premiere episode, “Aileen Wuornos: The Damsel of Death,” covers Florida’s Wuornos, who committed her first murder in 1989 and went on to kill seven people.

USFL Football: Playoffs

FOX & NBC, beginning at 3pm Live

The four USFL playoff teams compete today in the semifinal round. FOX airs the afternoon game and NBC airs the second semifinal in primetime. The winners advance to the championship game July 3 on FOX.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

The Washington Nationals are at the Texas Rangers in FS1’s Saturday afternoon MLB game. In primetime on FOX, viewers will see either the Cincinnati Reds at the San Francisco Giants or the L.A. Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Finale: Part One” & “Finale: Part Two”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 15 of the Canadian mystery series concludes with a two-part finale. In Part 1, when a man resembling Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) is shot, the investigator must find the killer before the killer finds him. In Part 2, with his family in hiding, Murdoch tries to find out who is behind attempts on their lives.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Dynasties II finale “Macaque,” an alpha female has been in charge of a troupe of Moroccan macaques for many years, but she is nearing the twilight of her reign. A special episode on July 2 reveals how footage for Dynasties II was captured by wildlife documentary crews.

Two Tickets to Paradise

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Two strangers meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Hannah (Ashley Williams) and Josh (Ryan Paevey) have both been stood up at the altar. While shocked and devastated, they happen to meet at the park, which turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations. They realize they are going to the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help one another learn to enjoy their vacations. Also stars Mary-Margaret Humes.

He’s Not Worth Dying For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by true events, He’s Not Worth Dying For follows the intertwined real and social media lives of Isla (Rachel Boyd), a 19-year-old girl who has established herself as an influencer, and Grace (Hilda Martin), the expected valedictorian of her class with hopes of a veterinary career. Though both are very different, they unknowingly share one thing in common — Jake (Lachlan Quarmby), who is dating them both without their knowledge. When Isla and Grace discover that Jake was cheating on them, the girls turn on each other in a jealous rivalry and use their arsenal of social media platforms to badmouth and attack one another. While their followers take sides and pit them against each other, their hatred for one another escalates into a real-life fight that ultimately turns deadly. Robin Givens stars as Grace’s mother, while Lochlyn Munro stars as the district attorney investigating the case.

Slime Cup

Nickelodeon, 8pm

This hourlong special features four teams competing on a “Nick-ified” golf course to reach an unpredictable final round inside the Rose Bowl stadium. One-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges and slime will challenge players battling it out to win the cup. Participants include professional golfers Collin Morikawa and Lexi Thompson, NFL superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, and actor Terry Crews.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “’70s Styles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its Saturday night June salute to fashion in the movies with a double feature of iconic films representing notable styles of the 1970s. Fashion at the start of that decade had begun evolving from the free-flowing, individualistic, hippie trend that dominated the latter part of the 1960s. Bell-bottoms (and bell-sleeves), fringes, tie-dyes and frays were all popular, especially in the early ’70s, when individual expression was the underlying spirit. By mid-decade, disco music — and fashion — started to dominate. And there were other looks as well, like the ones seen in this evening’s titles. Up first is the 1975 romantic drama Mahogany, in which Diana Ross plays an aspiring designer who finds fame and fortune in the world of fashion (Ross also performs the movie’s Oscar-nominated original song “Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To).”) The actress/singer herself had always been interested in design — she even helped create the wardrobe for the Supremes when she was a member of the group — so she pushed director Berry Gordy to let her create her character’s outfits. He hesitated but ultimately relented, and Ross’ designs for the film were an immediate sensation. Some described the clothes as over-the-top, while others loved them more than the movie itself. No matter what, they had an undeniable impact in the world of fashion. When people think of tonight’s second film, Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1976 classic Taxi Driver, there’s a good chance that Robert De Niro’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as Travis Bickle is the first thing that comes to mind. Or it might be the shocking violence associated with the film, or perhaps the controversy surrounding the casting of Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Jodie Foster as Iris, a 12-year-old prostitute. And, for many people, it might be the costumes. Ruth Morley designed looks for De Niro and Foster’s characters that continue to inspire on fashion runways and in the streets. Bickle, a mentally disturbed Vietnam veteran, was disillusioned by his country that let him down upon his return. As an act of rebellion, he wore military surplus attire that resonated at the time and continues to be relevant. Iris had a very ’70s look that included a flowery crop top, a studded white belt, hot pants and hat with an upturned brim. And while that attire was definitely of its era, it was also part of a deco revival trend that had started in the late ’60s. A third Taxi Driver character stood out for her clothes, too: Cybill Shepherd’s Betsy. That wasn’t because of Morley’s costumes, though. Instead, it was Diane von Furstenberg’s now-iconic wrap dress worn by Betsy that captured the public’s imagination and became a cultural phenomenon that remains a “must-have” for many women today.

Panic 9-1-1

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the docuseries that uses real audio from 9-1-1 calls to let viewers experience every harrowing and terrifying moment of the callers’ ordeals kicks off with “I’m Dying,” which tells three stories. A woman fights for her life when her estranged husband starts shooting at her through the front door; the brakes on a young mother’s vehicle suddenly stop working on a busy highway; and a family returns home from vacation to hear a frightening sound coming from the woods.

Sunday, June 26

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot

discovery+

This latest two-hour Night of Terror paranormal special from Jack Osbourne (Portals to Hell, Fright Club) finds Osbourne and his friend, actor Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), on a trek into the remote, secluded backwoods of northern Idaho in search of Bigfoot.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400

NBC, 5pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Kyle Larson race for 300 laps around Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400.

Planning on Forever

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Emma (Emily Tennant), an events planner with no time for love, agrees to plan her sister’s (Jocelyn Gauthier) wedding — in just six weeks — with the help of best man Liam (Alec Santos), with whom Emma had a disastrous blind date years ago. Finding common ground is definitely a challenge, but as Emma and Liam stand in on behalf of their friends’ love, they discover they might be making room for their own.

BET Awards 2022

BET & BET Her, 8pm Live; live red-carpet coverage begins at 6pm

Taraji P. Henson returns for the second straight year to host this ceremony that honors artists, entertainers and athletes across a variety of categories, and which is regularly one of the most-watched awards shows on cable television. “I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night,” Henson says. Doja Cat leads this year’s field with six nominations, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake, who have four nods each. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

History, 8pm

Series Finale!

In “Sin Cities,” the Season 1 finale, the invention of the luxury resort casino helps birth Las Vegas; a Harlem woman goes to war for what will become the state lottery system; an alluring magazine like no other is launched; and one of the most famous cigarette brands in history is created.

Ice Road Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

During a road trip to a remote northern cabin, a mother and her teenage daughter pick up a young hitchhiker who turns out to be a thief fleeing a cold-blooded killer, only to become his next target. Stars Sarah Allen and Zoë Belkin.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Unearthing a Killer,” the Season 2 finale of this true crime series focusing on murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body is key to solving the crime, the 1981 murder of real estate agent Virginia “Ginger” Freeman is reexamined. Over the years leads have come and gone, but new DNA technology unearths a clue that calls for the exhumation of a body … but not Ginger’s.

Hotel Portofino: “Lessons”

PBS, 8pm

Cecil (Mark Umbers) arranges for a family heirloom to be sent from England for authentication, but Bella (Natascha McElhone) is horrified when he also invites her blackmailer, Signor Danioni (Pasquale Esposito), for tea. Meanwhile, Lucian (Oliver Dench) gives Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell) a painting lesson on the beach, with an unfortunate outcome.

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story

REELZ Channel, 8pm

In this two-hour special, Vince Neil, lead singer of legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, offers exclusive insight into his wild ride to fame and its many bumps in the road, through candid and fresh interviews that include never-before-heard stories.

The Curse of Tutankhamun

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This special digs into the opulent history of the world’s richest tomb, belonging to King Tutankhamun, and more specifically, the truth about the curse rumored to plague anyone who disturbed it.

Fathers on Film — Part IV

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Sunday night salute to famous films featuring fathers with tonight’s double feature, which begins with Best Director Oscar nominee Elia Kazan’s East of Eden (1955). The drama is an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, and is basically a retelling of the biblical story of Cain and Abel, with Best Actor Oscar nominee James Dean, in his first major film role, as a wayward young man who vies for the attention of his deeply religious father (Raymond Massey) against his favored brother (Richard Davalos). Tonight’s second feature is the 1960 British drama The Entertainer, with Best Actor Oscar nominee Laurence Olivier as an old-time music hall performer who schemes to stay in show business even as the music-hall tradition fades into obscurity and his personal life, including relationships with some of his children, falls apart.

Citizen Ashe

CNN, 9pm

On the eve of tennis’ Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, CNN presents, with limited commercial interruption, the television premiere of this documentary about the legacy of triple Grand Slam-winning, barrier-breaking tennis champ and global humanitarian Arthur Ashe. The film largely uses the late legend’s own narrative voice to explain his self-exploration and evolution on race relations, his family relationships and pivotal decisions that shaped his life. It also incorporates rare biographical archival film, audio and photography, as well as newsreel coverage of Ashe’s amateur and professional careers, and interviews with Ashe’s widow, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe (also a producer of the film), and brother Johnnie Ashe; fellow tennis legends including Billie Jean King and John McEnroe; and more. Citizen Ashe will re-air on CNN next Saturday, July 2.

Duncanville

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) gets a job and starts contributing to the household budget, believing he’s now entitled to be the head of the family in the Season 3 finale “Moneyballs.”

Westworld

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The sci-fi drama about the fate of sentient life on Earth returns for its fourth season. Ariana DeBose (Oscar winner for West Side Story) joins the cast as a recurring guest star. Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and Ed Harris.

Wicked Tuna

National Geographic, 9pm

Fishing frenzy! The fleet’s top four captains go bow-to-bow to bring in big hauls as the tuna quota dwindles.

Endeavour: “Scherzo”

PBS, 9pm

On the outskirts of Oxford, a cab driver is found murdered in his taxi, and the investigation into his death leads Endeavour (Shaun Evans) and the team down a surprising path. Also, Endeavour receives a guest who reminds him of a past he’d sooner forget.

The Chi

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama series delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert and Yolonda Ross star.

On the Case With Paula Zahn

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In “Lost Life, Evidence Found,” the Season 24 finale of this true-crime docuseries, puzzling clues and odd witness accounts create huge challenges for investigators trying to solve a young girl’s murder. Will finding lost evidence be the key to identifying her killer?

Breaking the Band: “Skid Row”

REELZ Channel, 10pm

In this episode, Skid Row original members and cofounders Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo, along with former frontman Sebastian Bach and manager Doc McGhee, are among those offering an unfiltered, firsthand look at the ups and downs of the famed rock band that got its start in the ’80s.

Building a Bridge

Sundance TV, 10pm

This documentary feature film is named after the book by Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest who Pope Francis encouraged to minister to LGBTQ Catholics. It follows Martin’s efforts to build more acceptance of the LGBTQ community in the Catholic Church in the face of loud opposition from inside and outside the Church. Martin Scorsese is an executive producer.

Alaskan Killer Bigfoot

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Seventy years ago, a murderous Bigfoot-like creature sent residents fleeing from Portlock, Alaska. Now, an expedition returns to the abandoned fishing village to reclaim the land and its resources from a terrifying beast locals call Nantinaq.

Monday, June 27

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific

Acorn TV

New Series!

Following the success of previous installments of his hit travel series that found him touring the islands of America and Australia, actor Martin Clunes (Doc Martin, Manhunt) now embarks on an epic oceanwide adventure in search of the real Pacific. His voyage is inspired by reading a book given to him when he was a child by his father about the Kon-Tiki expedition across the Pacific; Clunes has always yearned to follow in those explorers’ footsteps. Throughout his journey around the vast ocean, he meets people and gets to know about their lives, cultures and stories, such as exploring French Polynesia through French baguettes and coral wine, and climbing an active volcano and meeting a tribe who worship Prince Philip in Vanuatu. Clunes also explores the natural world of the area as he gets up close to sea lions, iguanas, tortoises, penguins, finches and baby sharks on the legendary Galapagos Islands.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition

BET+

New Series!

College Hill, the 2004-09 reality series that followed the lives of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), is back for a reimagined, eight-episode new season that focuses on celebrities living together and joining the HBCU Texas Southern University as students. Featuring Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug, the episodes will explore college life through a celebrity lens while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of HBCUs. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop Thursdays beginning June 30.

Tennis: Wimbledon: First Round

ESPN, 6am Live

The third Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar returns to the All England Club beginning with early round action today. Novak Djokovic is defending men’s singles champion. Ashleigh Barty, current ladies’ singles titleholder, announced her retirement from tennis in March. ESPN and ESPN2 combine to televise Wimbledon through July 10.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: “A True Belieber and the Falsetto Father!”

FOX, 8pm

The season’s youngest singer and a father with a falsetto each try to take on the Million Dollar Challenge in the new episode “A True Belieber and the Falsetto Father!”

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 4”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds continue in San Antonio with competitors as young as 15 returning in this first round of competition. Minions, ahead of this Friday’s theatrical release of their animated feature film Minions: The Rise of Gru, have taken over the course and brought along the new obstacle Despicaballs. Other new obstacles include Shattered Panes and Final Frontier, in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.

Special Theme: LGBTQ Directors

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its June Monday night celebration of Pride Month dedicated to lineups of notable productions directed by LGBTQ filmmakers from across Hollywood history. Tonight’s schedule: the classic Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin/Dolly Parton-led comedy Nine to Five (1980, cowritten and directed by Colin Higgins); the network premiere of Safe (1995, directed by Todd Haynes); The Remains of the Day (1993, directed by Best Director Oscar nominee James Ivory and coproduced by Ivory’s longtime domestic and professional partner, Ismail Merchant); the Best Picture Oscar-winning Midnight Cowboy (1969, directed by Best Director Oscar winner John Schlesinger); the network premiere of Go Fish (1994, directed by Rose Troche, her feature debut and a nominee for the Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival); and the Palme d’Or-nominated Death in Venice (1971, directed by Luchino Visconti).

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Ken Burns executive produced this two-part, four-hour documentary film (which concludes tomorrow night) about the mental health crisis among youth in America. It follows the journeys of more than 20 young people from all walks of life who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled — and, at times, overwhelmed — them. Through first-person accounts, the film presents an unflinching look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those living with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after the storm.

Beat Shazam: “Million-Dollar Mommies!”

FOX, 9pm

Teams of mothers and daughters battle to take home the $1 million prize in the new episode “Million-Dollar Mommies!”

The Split

BBC America, 10pm

Season Premiere!

On this drama set in London’s high-end divorce circuit, lawyer Hannah (Nicola Walker) splits from her own husband (Stephen Mangan), and it quickly turns from amicable to complicated.

Weakest Link

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Jane Lynch-hosted game show concludes with “Who Thinks K-Pop Is a Breakfast Cereal?”

Tuesday, June 28

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed mystery/comedy is back for Season 2. Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Tuesdays.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Netflix

Cristela Alonzo is back for her second Netflix comedy special, a follow-up to her 2016 special, Lower Classy. With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard-earned new teeth, Alonzo is living the American dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her 40s, her first ever experience with a gyno and the importance of family.

The Future Of…

Netflix

New Episodes!

This docuseries that reveals surprising and personal predictions about how technology will impact the rest of our lives, and the lives of generations to come, premieres the second six of its 12 episodes today.

Point Blank

MOVIES!, 1:05pm

Catch a Classic!

Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O’Connor lead the wonderful cast of this terrific 1967 crime noir based on Donald Westlake’s (writing as Richard Stark) novel The Hunter, thrillingly helmed by John Boorman (Deliverance) in just the second feature film he directed. Marvin plays Walker, a double-crossed thug who has been cut out of the score from a major heist and is left for dead. But Walker somehow doesn’t die, and neither does his thirst for merciless vengeance as he strives to claim his money and hunt down members of the L.A. crime syndicate who were involved in setting him up. One of those movies that may have been a little ahead of its time, with its non-linear structure and often stark locations, Point Blank did not do well upon its initial release. Over the years, though, it has become not only a cult classic, but was also recognized as an outright classic, selected in 2016 for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

MLB Baseball: Houston at N.Y. Mets

TBS, 7pm Live

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros are at New York’s Citi Field to face Pete Alonso and the Mets in Game 1 of a two-game interleague series.

The Top Ten Revealed

AXS TV, 8pm

There’s just one word to describe “fruit songs,” tonight’s theme on the music countdown show: sweet! So many candidates, from “Peaches” and “Cherry, Cherry” to “Day- O (The Banana Boat Song).”

Superman & Lois

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Season 2 finale “Waiting for Superman” finds the Department of Defense delivering a message to the people of Smallville: The merging of the planets is real, and it is happening. The network has ordered a third season of the superhero drama.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: “Sign of Good Luck”

Nat Geo, 8pm

Changing weather patterns and animal migrations challenge the survival of those who live off the land. Jody Potts-Joseph turns to the Yukon River to fill her freezer with burbot; Tig Strassburg and his sons set out to provide food for the elders; Daniel and Chase Apassingok scour the Bering Sea for walrus; Joel Jacko searches for moose; and Marvin Agnot builds a community greenhouse.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

All Rise

OWN, 8pm

Prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) and his former protégé, public defender Luke Watkins (J. Alex Brinson), are on opposing sides of a murder trial — in front of Mark’s best friend, Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick). Zero tension, right?

Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

This documentary film about the mental health crisis among youth in America concludes with tonight’s two-hour second part. Ken Burns is an executive producer.

Dancing With Myself: “Belly Roll Challenge”

NBC, 10pm

A football coach, a salon owner, a dentist and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing With Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts.

UFO Witness

Travel Channel, 10pm

Former federal criminal investigator Ben Hansen and journalist Melissa Tittl head to New England to follow up on reports of orb-shaped UFOs and cruel, insect-like aliens. Hansen and Tittl could find valuable evidence — or they just might squash these un-bee-lievable testimonies.

Wednesday, June 29

Baymax!

Disney+

New Series!

Baymax, the beloved character from the Oscar-winning 2014 computer-animated feature-film hit Big Hero 6, stars in his own series. In each of the six episodes, the affable and inflatable healthcare companion robot sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others, even if they don’t necessarily want to be helped. All episodes are available today.

Beauty

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this 1980s-set drama written and coproduced by Lena Waithe (The Chi), a gifted young Black woman (Gracie Marie Bradley) struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, label and closet friend to determine who will guide her on her journey toward stardom. Beauty made its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and also stars Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito and Sharon Stone.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries follows an elite team of treasure hunters who come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness looking for buried pirate treasure worth millions.

The Upshaws

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The family comedy from creators Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks returns with its first eight Season 2 episodes. Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. A charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess, Mike is just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), firstborn son (Jermelle Simon) and the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — while also tolerating his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes). The remaining episodes of the second season will premiere at a later date.

All Star Shore

Paramount+

New Series!

Described as a “party competition series,” All Star Shore brings 14 of the world’s biggest reality superstars — from Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, Love Island, Rio Shore and more — together for an epic vacation at a shore house in the Canary Islands. There they engage in a series of epic party-style challenges, like Party Pong and Shots and Found, for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

Them!

TCM, 9:30am

Catch a Classic!

One of the earliest of the “big bug” monster movies that arrived in theaters in the early post-World War II Atomic Age — and the ensuing anxiety that era and its new weapons delivered to audiences — also happens to be one of the best. The “Them!” in this 1954 classic from Warner Bros. are ants that have been transformed into gigantic monsters after years of exposure to radiation left over from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert. The film takes its time before revealing the creatures, which is good for a few reasons. For one thing, they are kind of silly-looking, although considering the effects standards of the day they aren’t too bad, and certainly there would be far more ludicrous creations hitting movie screens in these types of films over the ensuing years in cheaper movies with less creative talents. Not showing the ants right away also ratchets up terrific suspense and an eerie ambience as police officers (including one played by the film’s star, James Whitmore) on patrol begin getting reports of missing persons, and finding strange footprints accompanying massive damage while they patrol during a sandstorm. Sounds like the creepy howling of the wind during that sandstorm play an important role in these early scenes, and throughout the movie, in creating a tense atmosphere in Them!, and the chilling trills signaling the ants are nearby more than offset how limited the insects’ appearance may be in terms of making them terrifying threats, whether it’s in the early scenes in the desert or the climactic showdown in the Los Angeles sewer system. — Jeff Pfeiffer

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Feeding the U.S. Coast Guard,” the top 18 chefs travel to the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Los Angeles, where they must collaborate to create a hearty and delicious lunch for more than 100 brave women and men.

The Flash

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After a yearlong race to cure wife Iris’ (Candice Patton) time sickness and the tragic loss of villain turned ally Frost (Danielle Panabaker), surely things can’t get worse for speedy superhero Barry (Grant Gustin), right? Oh, just wait.

Into the Wild New Zealand: “Creepiest Crawlies”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Peer into the undergrowth of New Zealand and witness the weird and wonderful world of wild invertebrates. Discover a world of glowing worms, fishing spiders and other miniature monsters roaming the islands of New Zealand and see how the incredibly diverse habitats have led to some of the world’s weirdest insects and small creatures.

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution

A&E, 9pm

This interview-packed two-nighter traces the history of boundary-pushing Black comedians, from Foxx and Pryor to Haddish and Key & Peele.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Around the World”

FOX, 9pm

Dancers perform in pairs and two finalists are sent home in another double-elimination round in the new episode “Around the World.”

Bargain Block: “Zen and Dollhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

A Japanese Zen bungalow gone awry and a decrepit dollhouse duplex have Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas scrambling to keep their budgets from flying sky-high.

More Power

History, 10pm

New Series!

Home Improvement costars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back together as cohosts, along with DIY YouTube star April Wilkerson, of this half-hour nonfiction series that celebrates the evolution of the coolest and most iconic tools, from the handheld and basic, to the industrial and mighty. The series kicks off with two back-to-back episodes: “Power Under Pressure,” in which the team gets into the driver’s seat of a fleet of heavy machinery at Bobcat; and “Blades,” which features a home-milling machine being made in Tim’s workshop before the trio hits the road to check out massive industrial blades.

Planet California

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

The two-part docuseries concludes with “Close Encounters.” Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California — a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls — are ready for their closeups.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 11pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

Season 9 of the true-crime docuseries concludes with “Smoke Shop Fugitive.” In May 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a shooter opens fire on four teenagers in a parked car, then escapes with the help of a getaway driver. With a devastated community desperate for justice, can surveillance video help police pick up the killer’s trail?

Thursday, June 30

The Fallen

ALLBLK

World Premiere Film!

Gospel artist Deitrick Haddon wrote, directed and stars in this faith-based drama. A follow-up to the 2010 film Blessed and Cursed, The Fallen finds Haddon reprising his character from that film, praise-and-worship leader Dwight Hawkins. It picks up Hawkins’ story as he is on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track when he is signed to a big record label. Hawkins has everything he has ever wanted, until it begins to slip through his fingers and he hits rock bottom. Can a divine intervention help him regain his sense of purpose?

The Book of Queer

discovery+

Season Finale!

The Season 1 finale “Pride or Die, ” features stories about Josephine Baker, Joan of Arc, Stormé DeLarverie, Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson and is narrated by actor Dominique Jackson.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls

discovery+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this Ghost Adventures spinoff that features Zak Bagans and his team helping homeowners with paranormal problems concludes with “Chaos in Emmaus.” Bagans sends the team to an Emmaus, Pennsylvania, home to investigate claims that a violent entity is terrorizing a large family. The crew must race against time to find the alleged “Shadow Man” that touches people and throws objects.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

Season 8 of the animated kids series based on the hit Madagascar feature films finds zoo animals Alex (voice of Tucker Chandler), Marty (Amir O’Neil), Melman (Luke Lowe) and Gloria (Shaylin Becton) continuing to explore the world outside of their habitat. All six episodes are available today.

Sharkdog

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The computer-animated kids’ series returns for Season 2, which finds Sharkdog and his human pals in new adventures.

The Long Night

Shudder

Feature Film Exclusive!

While searching for the parents she’s never known, New York transplant Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton) returns to her childhood Southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) to investigate a promising lead on her family’s whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple’s weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair to fulfill a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy. Deborah Kara Unger and Jeff Fahey also star.

Wisting

Sundance Now

New Episodes!

The final four episodes of this Norwegian police procedural’s second season drop today exclusively on Sundance Now. Sven Nordin and Carrie-Anne Moss lead the cast.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 1

FYI, beginning at 3pm Live; three hourlong preview specials beginning at 12pm

FYI offers six hours of live coverage from the Las Vegas Convention Center as the collector car auction gets underway. The coverage will be re-aired immediately following the live broadcast.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Horror and Sci-Fi Double Feature” & “’90s Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The final evening of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night tribute to the Revisionist Western subgenre features two double features related to different themes. The first two movies show how wildly a Western could be subverted by filmmakers who combined elements of that traditional genre with those from genres that at first would appear quite distinct from it: horror and science fiction. Up first is Westworld (1973), one of the earliest films to combine sci-fi with a Western. Written and directed by Michael Crichton, it shares elements of Crichton’s later, and more successful, Jurassic Park, in its story of a futuristic Western-themed amusement park whose life-like android gunslingers suddenly malfunction and begin killing people. Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin and James Brolin star. Next is the neo-Western horror classic Near Dark (1987), cowriter/director Kathryn Bigelow’s (her solo directorial debut) tale of a young man in a small Oklahoma town who becomes involved with a family of nomadic vampires. Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton star. Finishing up the evening, and the monthlong programming stunt, are two Revisionist Westerns from the 1990s, both making their TCM debuts: Dead Man (1995), a surreal and psychedelic Western from writer/director Jim Jarmusch that stars Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Crispin Glover and Lance Henriksen; and Posse (1993), directed by and starring Mario Van Peebles, and also featuring Stephen Baldwin, Billy Zane, Tone-Lōc, Melvin Van Peebles, Tiny Lister and Isaac Hayes.

Alone: “The Weasel”

History, 9pm

As the participants close in on the first 30 days, the lack of food and the desire to go home grows ever stronger in Labrador. The competitors continue to make each opportunity for food count, while the need for preservation has one getting creative. As a predator seeks to steal a survivalist’s recent catch, they are forced to go on the offensive.

Crimes Gone Viral

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The video-based series has a true hold-your-breath episode. The setting: a gas station. The scene unfolding: After splashing gasoline over everything, a man with a lighter threatens to touch off a terrifying blaze.

Me or the Menu

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Can fraying relationships withstand the pressures of the restaurant biz? In this reality show mashup, producers of 90 Day Fiancé track four couples — in Brooklyn, Houston and the Chicago area — to monitor their professional and personal success. At least Gordon Ramsay isn’t yelling at them too!

Fright Club

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — are back for Season 2, resuming their hilarious competition to creep each other out with the craziest paranormal videos they can find. In the season premiere, “How to Die in a Horror Film,” the guys get ahold of some cursed artifacts; special guest Howie Mandel weighs in on a ghostly encounter ripped straight from a horror movie; and a cave-dwelling demon meets its match in the form of a supernatural street fighter.

Commit or Quit

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Demi and Kenny seek help answering the question of whether or not they should remarry after facing the challenges of infidelity and two prison stints in the Season 1 finale “Marry Me … Again”?

Friday, July 1

The Black Hamptons

BET+

New Series!

Based on the novel by bestselling author Carl Weber (The Family Business), who serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer, this limited-series family drama is set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island, an area known as “the Black Hamptons.” It follows the brewing feud between the Brittons and the Johnsons, in which the difference between old money and new money is very apparent. The series not only features the glitz and gloss of the Black elite, but also exposes the secrets of wealth and prestige. With a mix of legacy families, their friends, wannabes and thirsty developers, drama can never be too far behind. Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Elise Neal lead the cast. All four episodes are available today.

The Princess

Hulu

Original Film!

In this fantasy/action film, a young princess must protect her family and save the kingdom ruled by her father. Somehow, she must accomplish this while locked in a remote tower after being kidnapped for refusing to marry a cruel sociopath. Joey King, Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko star.

Stranger Things: Season 4, Vol. 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

The hit sci-fi/horror drama returns with the last two episodes of its fourth season, with the finale running especially long (pretty much movie length) even for what has already been a supersized season of longer-than-usual installments. “Chapter Eight: Papa” reportedly has an 85-minute runtime, while “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” the season finale, is reported to clock in at nearly two and a half hours. The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The Terminal List

Prime Video

New Series!

Chris Pratt leads this action thriller based on the novel by Jack Carr. After his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, James Reece (Pratt) returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Riley Keough also star. All eight episodes are available today.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 2

FYI, beginning at 3pm Live

FYI offers seven hours of live coverage of the collector car auction’s second day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, followed by an encore broadcast.

Friday Night Frights!: “Dracula A.D. 1972” & “The Satanic Rites of Dracula”

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Friday Night Frights! double feature on MOVIES! brings you the final two of the famed horror productions from Britain’s Hammer Studios that boasted memorable onscreen pairings between legends Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing as, respectively, Count Dracula and his vampire-hunting nemesis Van Helsing. First up is Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972), which brought Lee and Cushing back together in these roles for the first time since Hammer’s original Dracula in 1958, and marked Cushing’s return to the role of Van Helsing for the first time since 1960’s The Brides of Dracula (which did not actually feature an onscreen appearance from Dracula). Updating the previous productions’ Victorian era settings to swinging, psychedelic early 1970s London, the film finds Lee’s bloodsucker being brought back to life and preying on a group of young partygoers, one of whom is a descendant of Van Helsing. Hammer continued Dracula A.D. 1972’s modern setting, and brought back many of its characters, for Lee and Cushing’s third and final Dracula/Van Helsing team-up — 1973’s The Satanic Rites of Dracula, which concludes tonight’s double feature. This movie also marked Lee’s final appearance as Dracula, while Cushing would appear once more as Van Helsing in Hammer’s last Dracula production, 1974’s The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires.

Vacation House Rules: “Funky Farmhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

Homeowners Nadia and Anwar need help turning their rundown farmhouse into a vacation rental. They lean on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the historic home into a truly funky farmhouse.

The Great American Recipe: “The Daily Dish”

PBS, 9pm

The nine remaining home cooks share their favorite quick meals and the dishes that always win over a crowd. Get ready for everything from mouthwatering shrimp tacos to a spicy sriracha pasta.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder, 9pm

Season Finale!

Iconic horror host and exploitation-movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs concludes the fourth season of his series in which he offers an eclectic pairing of films.

American Anthems: “Pocket Change”

PBS, 10pm

Ashley Ruiz is one of the self-described “hope dealers” dedicating themselves to paying for people’s laundry in low-income communities through a volunteer organization called The Laundry Project. This inspires country singer-songwriter Lee Brice, working with two famed songwriting collaborators, Billy Montana and Adam Wood, to create a celebratory mid-tempo guitar jam that he debuts to a lively group of Ashley’s friends and family.

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Bonanzaville, Hour 2”

PBS, 10:30pm

Travel to the Midwest — and back in time — in this half-hour Recut at the North Dakota pioneer town of Bonanzaville. Highlights include Coca-Cola original advertising art, a Dr. Seuss book from around 1940 and a Nicolai Fechin portrait of a young boy. One of these is appraised between $15,000-$25,000.

Saturday, July 2

Hot 20 Countdown: “Holiday Salute to the Troops”

CMT, 9am

CMT’s signature weekly series comes to fans on location from the annual Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia. Headliners include Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and RaeLynn, who honor the real stars of the show — the men and women of the U.S. Navy. Cody Alan and Ashley ShahAhmadi host.

Rocky vs. Everyone Movie Marathon

IFC, beginning at 12pm

This 12-hour-plus-long marathon features the six original films in the classic Rocky franchise, starring Sylvester Stallone as boxer Rocky Balboa. Round 1 of the marathon leads off with, naturally, Rocky, the Best Picture Oscar-winning 1976 drama that started it all, earning Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay nominations for Stallone, among its other accolades, in the process. Following that are Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990) and Rocky Balboa (2006).

The Caine Mutiny

TCM, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

There is gripping tension on the high seas and in the courtroom in this riveting 1954 World War II naval drama based on Herman Wouk’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Humphrey Bogart, who takes on one of his most memorable roles as Lt. Cmdr. Queeg. A strict disciplinarian, Queeg is at first merely resented by the unconventional crew of the USS Caine, which is stationed in the Pacific theater of the war. But when Queeg’s insecurities lead to an emotional breakdown during a typhoon, the terrified sailors take matters into their own hands and forcibly relieve him of duty, resulting in the leaders of the mutiny eventually facing a court-martial. Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray and Robert Francis costar as members of the Caine’s crew, with José Ferrer playing the court-martialed seamen’s defense attorney.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “The Making Of”

BBC America, 8pm

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how camera crews captured the amazing wildlife footage featured in BBC America’s Planet Earth: Dynasties II.

Barrett-Jackson LIVE Auction: Las Vegas 2022 Day 3

FYI, beginning at 8pm Live

FYI’s third and final day broadcasting from this collector car auction in Las Vegas offers three hours of live coverage, followed by an encore broadcast.

Jailbreak Lovers

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Love can make us do crazy things … but this? After Toby Young (Good Witch’s Catherine Bell) brings her rescue dog program to a Kansas correctional facility, inmate John Manard (Tom Stevens) unleashes such strong feelings in her, she helps him escape in a pet crate! (Yes, this happened in 2006!) Toby’s husband “didn’t even look in her direction when she came home,” Bell says. “John was the first person — certainly the first man — who ever really paid attention to her and made her feel special.” The film includes confessional scenes using lines from actual interviews. “It helps gain insight into what Toby was thinking,” Bell says. “I hope the real Toby enjoys our version!”

Transplant: “Locked”

NBC, 8pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) invites Rania (Nora Guerch) to Amira’s (Sirena Gulamgaus) dance recital. June (Ayisha Issa) confronts Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) and Dr. Singh (Sugith Varughese) about her role in their departments. Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teen with a rare presentation of ADHD and gets a surprise visit from his father.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Heart and Foal”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Drs. Ben and Erin assist a kitten with a dangly leg, save a St. Bernard puppy in the throes of kidney failure and outfit a bichon with some cool new shades. On the farm, the docs offer up their veterinary services to Ben’s brother in exchange for some free dental work. Then, back at home, the Schroeders welcome a new member of the family when their horse Missy gives birth to a fine-looking foal.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In “The Enchanted Church,” the Season 3 finale, Jack is called to Sycamore, Ohio, to investigate the Enchanted Church, owned by Jack’s former manny and his wife. The couple needs Jack’s help to determine if the paranormal activity they’re experiencing is holy or hellish.