Wednesday, June 22: O’Leary and Minogue Are Back on the Ghost Hunt in ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Season 3

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, June 22

Wellington Paranormal

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

For Round 3, this hilariously spooky mockumentary about a New Zealand police squad tasked with taking down supernatural threats finds Officers O’Leary and Minogue (Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue) facing “some of their most dangerous cases yet,” says cocreator Paul Yates. “First, there’s an invisible entity that’s a little bit ‘handsy’ — at least we thought they were hands!” Future calls include a hairy forest-dwelling beast, a sentient blob of sewage grease, ghosts dressed à la Where’s Waldo? and a meteorite crash. Per Yates: “Just a normal week on patrol for New Zealand’s favorite paranormal cops.” The season premieres with two episodes tonight.

Love & Gelato

Netflix

Original Film!

This adaptation of Jenna Evans Welch’s romance novel of the same name was filmed in Italy and stars Susanna Skaggs as Lina, an American high school graduate. Lina would rather spend her summer preparing for her first semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad, however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences: searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe falling in love. Anjelika Washington and Owen McDonnell costar.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the superhero series, after having put a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t the way they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy, who immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman lead the cast.

Nine to Five

FXM, 11:05am

Catch a Classic!

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, in her feature film debut, lead this famed 1980 comedy in which they play put-upon and harassed employees of a sexist and egotistical boss (Dabney Coleman) who find a way to turn the tables on him and get revenge. Parton also wrote and performed the Oscar-nominated title tune, which was one of her biggest hit songs of the ’80s, and together with her winning performance in the film, solidified the already-popular singer as a familiar mainstay across all pop culture.

ExxonMobil at the Crossroads

CNBC, 8pm

In this hourlong documentary, CNBC’s David Faber goes inside one of the most powerful, storied, and consequential players in the energy industry: ExxonMobil. Once seen as untouchable, the company is now facing shareholder challenges over its direction and criticism that it fostered public uncertainty about global warming. As gas prices skyrocket around the world, Faber gains unprecedented access to company executives, workers and facilities to examine ExxonMobil’s efforts to lower its carbon emissions and find out whether the company is ready for the energy transition.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Winners Mystery Box — Spirit of Vegas”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season in the new episode “Winners Mystery Box — Spirit of Vegas.” They have 60 minutes to cook three identical dishes using the spirits they receive in their mystery box.

Into the Wild New Zealand: “Ocean Legacy”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Watch two different breeding seasons unfold on New Zealand’s east coast. Follow the northern royal albatross and the New Zealand fur seal, and witness the immense challenges they face during breeding season.

Streetlight Harmonies

AXS TV, 9pm

AXS TV’s Black Music Month documentary series, hosted by Steve Harvey, continues with this ode to the sound and struggle of doo-wop artists, featuring interviews with members of Little Anthony & the Imperials, Sha Na Na, the Crystals, the Drifters and more.

So You Think You Can Dance: “Girls Night Out”

FOX, 9pm

The journey of a lifetime continues as Group B competes in the studio rounds in the new episode “Girls Night Out.”

Bargain Block

HGTV, 9pm

Lucky enough to get two houses next to each other on a new block, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are stoked to work on their next projects. After an unexpected wall tear-down sets their budgets back, Keith refines his design skills with a 1950s-inspired home with a modern twist and gets funky in the second with a big, bold statement design. And, Shea surprises Keith and Evan with some exciting news of her own.

Buy It or Build It: “A Contemporary Take”

HGTV, 10pm

An ambitious couple wants a large home with an income property, game room and pool, and they want it all ready in just five months! Twin brothers Chris and Calvin LaMont have their work cut out for them as they race to deliver their dream home on budget and on time.

Planet California

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This two-part docuseries, concluding next Wednesday, celebrates California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call the state home. The premiere episode, “Rivers of Gold,” shows how California is a land of extremes, and how creatures from whales to cougars adjust to a changing world connected by rivers on land, sea and sky.

Thursday, June 23

The Bear

Hulu

New Series!

This new comedy series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce and Abby Elliott also star.

Jan. 6 House Select Committee Fifth Public Hearing

Various Networks, beginning at 3pm Live

The fifth of the seven (but possibly more) planned public hearings led by the House Select Committee that has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is slated for this afternoon. It is expected to focus on the alleged pressure campaign by Trump administration officials on the Department of Justice to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Witnesses scheduled to testify include Jeffrey A. Rosen, former acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel. C-SPAN and most of the broadcast networks and cable news channels have broadcast previous hearings and will likely do the same with this one.

NBA Draft

ABC, 8pm Live

The world’s best young basketball players will find new homes in the NBA at the 76th annual draft taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The top available players include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Walker

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Texas Ranger Cordell (Jared Padalecki) revisits a dark, secret part of his past after Walker family foe Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall) drops a bombshell that also stuns her daughter, Geri (Odette Annable).

MasterChef: Junior Edition

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz determine which pint-sized home cook will take home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of Season 5 begins with the squad free to roam as the world opens back up. There’s a road trip to El Paso to watch DJ Pauly D spin and a full-on family vacation in San Diego. Buckle up and brace for drama, as Angelina’s marriage is in crisis and some old grudges have the whole family at odds.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Women in Revisionist Westerns Double Feature” & “African Americans in Revisionist Westerns Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One example of how the Revisionist Western subgenre of cinema upended traditional Western tropes was in its occasional inclusion of primary characters not frequently given much prominence in traditional Westerns, notably women and people of color. Tonight’s two double features on Turner Classic Movies show some examples, first with a pair of female-focused Revisionist Westerns: William A. Wellman’s Westward the Women (1951), in which a mid 19th century wagon train of women overcome hardships as they travel from Chicago to California to meet their mail-order husbands; and Nicholas Ray’s Johnny Guitar (1954), starring Joan Crawford as a tough, gun-toting saloon keeper with a sordid past and one of the first feminist Westerns. Following these are two Revisionist Westerns with prominent African American characters. First is Buck and the Preacher (1972), which “bucked” Western traditions with its central cast of Black actors, including star/director Sidney Poitier (his feature film directorial debut), Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. After that is Thomasine & Bushrod (1974), a Bonnie and Clyde-like “blaxploitation” Western directed by Gordon Parks Jr. (Super Fly), and starring Max Julien and Vonetta McGee.

Heartland: “Happily Ever After”

UPtv, 8pm

Tim (Chris Potter) and Jessica’s (Michelle Nolden) “small party” snowballs; Lou (Michelle Morgan) struggles to hide a revived past relationship from the family; and Amy (Amber Marshall) and Logan (Drew Davis) continue to work with the wild horse.

Southern Charm

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The blue bloods and bad blood are back in Charleston, South Carolina, where good ol’ boys Shep, Austen and their crew tangle with more messy exes, engagements and some new friends they will eventually treat terribly.

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Home-renovation expert Jenn Todryk sets out to help a couple make their master bedroom — which they’ve also been using as their home office — more peaceful. Did we mention they have six kids?

Buckhead Shore

MTV, 9pm

New Series!

The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia, to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” An annual summer getaway to the lake means wild fun, high-drama hookups and a few broken hearts.

Mystic: “The Revenge”

UPtv, 9pm

Issie (Macey Chipping) attends a party and humiliates herself by taking her revenge against Natasha (Antonia Robinson) too far. Meanwhile, Dan’s (Max Crean) grandmother may hold the key to Issie’s shipwreck vision.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 9 of the family reality series returns with its final seven new episodes beginning tonight. The series has been renewed for a 10th season; its spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, has likewise been renewed, for a fourth season that is expected this summer. Patriarch Todd Chrisley will also be hosting a recently greenlit dating series for E! called Love Limo, which is slated to premiere next year.

Harley Quinn

TNT, 10pm

Starting today, two episodes of the HBO Max animated series starring the wildly charming supervillainess (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) air every Thursday. First up, the 2019 premiere in which a distraught Harley realizes there’s life beyond her ex, the Joker.

Friday, June 24

Man vs Bee

Netflix

New Series!

People who say we need to be kind to the bees never ran into this horror from the hive. Netflix’s nine-episode, short-form series Man vs Bee stars British comedy legend Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Johnny English) as a man locked in a struggle of wills against a furry, yellow-and-black foe. Trevor (Atkinson) is a house-sitter at a luxurious mansion owned by Nina (Jing Lusi, Crazy Rich Asians). Trevor’s seemingly sweet job turns into a sticky mess thanks to one uninvited houseguest: a single bee that sticks in his bonnet. Hilarity ensues as Trevor goes to extreme and destructive lengths to vanquish the pesky pollinator. The cast also includes Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, India Fowler, Claudie Blakley and Tom Basden.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Part 1

Netflix

New Series!

This crime thriller from South Korea is a remake of the popular Spanish drama Money Heist. The adaptation is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a world where the Korean peninsula faces reunification. As in the original series, the heist here is instigated by a criminal mastermind known as the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), and his group carries out the operation while wearing masks inspired by treasures, at least one of which is a traditional Korean Hahoe mask that adorned the poster promoting the series. Part 1 of the series consists of six episodes.

Star of the Month: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Friday salute to the films of Judy Garland concludes today with a lineup of five films, several of which are from her later career. First up, Garland provides the voice of a Turkish Angora cat named Mewsette in Gay Purr-ee (1962), the only animated feature Garland appeared in. It costars Robert Goulet, in his first film role, as the voice of Mewsette’s boyfriend, an orange tabby named Jaune Tom. The movie was cowritten by Dorothy Jones and her husband, legendary animator Chuck Jones. Next, Garland costars as 1920s-’30s Broadway star Marilyn Miller in Till the Clouds Roll By, a 1946 biopic of composer Jerome Kern (Robert Walker). Garland’s sequences were directed by her new husband, Vincente Minnelli; she was pregnant at the time, and about four months after she completed her scenes, she would give birth to their daughter, Liza Minnelli. Following that is A Star Is Born (1954), the second adaptation of this classic Hollywood tale, a musical drama that earned Garland her first Best Actress Oscar nomination. The day concludes with Garland’s final two film appearances: A Child Is Waiting, a 1963 drama written by Abby Mann and directed by John Cassavetes, and costarring Burt Lancaster; and I Could Go on Singing (1963), a musical drama that featured Garland singing in a big-screen production for the first time since A Star Is Born.

Come Dance With Me

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

With $100,000 on the line, the final three parent-child dance teams take on tricky new choreography, plus perform an encore of the judges’ favorite routine. But only after the judges and choreographers execute a number of their own.

The Wedding Planners: “A June Wedding” & “The Perfect Wedding”

UPtv, beginning at 8pm

Season Finale!

In “A June Wedding,” when an online romance blooms into true love, Paige (Kimberly-Sue Murray), James (Michael Seater) and Hannah (Madeline Leon) back two dancers learning to make room for each other in their busy lives, while a visit from Paige’s estranged mother-in-law runs amok. Then, in “The Perfect Wedding,” Hannah is left feeling lonely after creating the perfect wedding for her former best friend and her former boyfriend; James embraces a fashion business opportunity; and Paige confronts their mother’s (Michelle Nolden) legacy.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 9pm Live (tape-delayed PT); also streams live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and on demand only for Essential-tier subscribers

This ceremony returns to again recognize outstanding achievement in daytime programming across a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. There are five nominees in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series category for the first time since 2014 (CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, NBC’s Days of Our Lives, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Young and the Restless). General Hospital leads the acting nominees, with 10 of its cast members receiving nominations across five categories.

Dynasty

The CW, 9pm

While corporate mogul Blake (Grant Show) deals with a mess created by the sudden arrival of his brother Ben (Brett Tucker), daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) discovers that she has a lot more in common with her own problematic sibling, Adam (Sam Underwood). Yeah, they’re both devious!

Vacation House Rules: “Relaxing Retreat”

HGTV, 9pm

Two medical professionals find a place on the water to get away from their stressful jobs. However, they may have taken on more than they can handle. They hire contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to create the perfect peaceful getaway that will generate some additional cash flow.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Host Alejandra Ramos, a chef and food writer, and a judging panel comprised of chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot, welcome 10 talented home cooks who showcase signature dishes, share heartfelt stories and compete to win the search for the Great American Recipe. In the premiere, “If I Were a Recipe,” the cooks embark on their first challenge: creating a dish that expresses their unique story and talents. Next, they put their original spin on regional dishes and ingredients, and BBQ chicken and Korean tacos are on the menu.

American Anthems

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part series celebrates the inspiring efforts of individuals facing extraordinary circumstances with surprise songs written and performed by country music’s biggest stars. Each episode follows a different featured country artist, including Jennifer Nettles, as they turn a local hero’s transformative story into a powerful and deeply personal anthem. These heroes are then surprised with a performance of the original song at an intimate event in their honor. “All heroes may not wear capes,” Nettles says, “but they all deserve their own anthems.”

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Bonanzaville, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

This season’s first half-hour of Recut floors a guest with an appraisal up to $700,000.

Saturday, June 25

USFL Football: Playoffs

FOX & NBC, beginning at 3pm Live

The four USFL playoff teams compete today in the semifinal round. FOX airs the afternoon game and NBC airs the second semifinal in primetime. The winners advance to the championship game July 3 on FOX.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

The Washington Nationals are at the Texas Rangers in FS1’s Saturday afternoon MLB game. In primetime on FOX, viewers will see either the Cincinnati Reds at the San Francisco Giants or the L.A. Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Finale: Part One” & “Finale: Part Two”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 15 of the Canadian mystery series concludes with a two-part finale. In Part 1, when a man resembling Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) is shot, the investigator must find the killer before the killer finds him. In Part 2, with his family in hiding, Murdoch tries to find out who is behind attempts on their lives.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Dynasties II finale “Macaque,” an alpha female has been in charge of a troupe of Moroccan macaques for many years, but she is nearing the twilight of her reign. A special episode on July 2 reveals how footage for Dynasties II was captured by wildlife documentary crews.

Two Tickets to Paradise

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Two strangers meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Hannah (Ashley Williams) and Josh (Ryan Paevey) have both been stood up at the altar. While shocked and devastated, they happen to meet at the park, which turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations. They realize they are going to the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help one another learn to enjoy their vacations. Also stars Mary-Margaret Humes.

He’s Not Worth Dying For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by true events, He’s Not Worth Dying For follows the intertwined real and social media lives of Isla (Rachel Boyd), a 19-year-old girl who has established herself as an influencer, and Grace (Hilda Martin), the expected valedictorian of her class with hopes of a veterinary career. Though both are very different, they unknowingly share one thing in common — Jake (Lachlan Quarmby), who is dating them both without their knowledge. When Isla and Grace discover that Jake was cheating on them, the girls turn on each other in a jealous rivalry and use their arsenal of social media platforms to badmouth and attack one another. While their followers take sides and pit them against each other, their hatred for one another escalates into a real-life fight that ultimately turns deadly. Robin Givens stars as Grace’s mother, while Lochlyn Munro stars as the district attorney investigating the case.

Slime Cup

Nickelodeon, 8pm

This hourlong special features four teams competing on a “Nick-ified” golf course to reach an unpredictable final round inside the Rose Bowl stadium. One-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges and slime will challenge players battling it out to win the cup. Participants include professional golfers Collin Morikawa and Lexi Thompson, NFL superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, and actor Terry Crews.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “’70s Styles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its Saturday night June salute to fashion in the movies with a double feature of iconic films representing notable styles of the 1970s. Fashion at the start of that decade had begun evolving from the free-flowing, individualistic, hippie trend that dominated the latter part of the 1960s. Bell-bottoms (and bell-sleeves), fringes, tie-dyes and frays were all popular, especially in the early ’70s, when individual expression was the underlying spirit. By mid-decade, disco music — and fashion — started to dominate. And there were other looks as well, like the ones seen in this evening’s titles. Up first is the 1975 romantic drama Mahogany, in which Diana Ross plays an aspiring designer who finds fame and fortune in the world of fashion (Ross also performs the movie’s Oscar-nominated original song “Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To).”) The actress/singer herself had always been interested in design — she even helped create the wardrobe for the Supremes when she was a member of the group — so she pushed director Berry Gordy to let her create her character’s outfits. He hesitated but ultimately relented, and Ross’ designs for the film were an immediate sensation. Some described the clothes as over-the-top, while others loved them more than the movie itself. No matter what, they had an undeniable impact in the world of fashion. When people think of tonight’s second film, Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1976 classic Taxi Driver, there’s a good chance that Robert De Niro’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as Travis Bickle is the first thing that comes to mind. Or it might be the shocking violence associated with the film, or perhaps the controversy surrounding the casting of Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Jodie Foster as Iris, a 12-year-old prostitute. And, for many people, it might be the costumes. Ruth Morley designed looks for De Niro and Foster’s characters that continue to inspire on fashion runways and in the streets. Bickle, a mentally disturbed Vietnam veteran, was disillusioned by his country that let him down upon his return. As an act of rebellion, he wore military surplus attire that resonated at the time and continues to be relevant. Iris had a very ’70s look that included a flowery crop top, a studded white belt, hot pants and hat with an upturned brim. And while that attire was definitely of its era, it was also part of a deco revival trend that had started in the late ’60s. A third Taxi Driver character stood out for her clothes, too: Cybill Shepherd’s Betsy. That wasn’t because of Morley’s costumes, though. Instead, it was Diane von Furstenberg’s now-iconic wrap dress worn by Betsy that captured the public’s imagination and became a cultural phenomenon that remains a “must-have” for many women today.

First Blood

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

This 10-episode true crime docuseries examines some of America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills to reveal what drove them the moment when violent fantasy and curiosity became a devastating reality. The premiere episode, “Aileen Wuornos: The Damsel of Death, ” covers Florida’s Wuornos, who committed her first murder in 1989 and went on to kill seven people.

Panic 9-1-1

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the docuseries that uses real audio from 9-1-1 calls to let viewers experience every harrowing and terrifying moment of the callers’ ordeals kicks off with “I’m Dying,” which tells three stories. A woman fights for her life when her estranged husband starts shooting at her through the front door; the brakes on a young mother’s vehicle suddenly stop working on a busy highway; and a family returns home from vacation to hear a frightening sound coming from the woods.