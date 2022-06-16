Thursday, June 16: Jeff Bridges Is a Rogue Spy on the Run in FX’s ‘The Old Man’

Kurt Iswarienko/FX

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, June 16

The Old Man

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative must reconcile with his past to ensure his future. With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Amy Brenneman and Gbenga Akinnagbe also star. The seven-part series debuts with the first two episodes tonight.

Block Party

BET+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its June 8 theatrical release, this comedy makes its streaming debut on BET+ today. The film follows Keke McQueen (Antoinette Robertson), a recent Harvard grad who is eager to ditch her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for her dream job in Atlanta. But when Keke discovers that her once-super-sharp Grandma Janice (Margaret Avery) is showing early signs of dementia, she puts her career at stake to save Grandma’s beloved Juneteenth block party, even if it means dealing with her Black tiger mom (Golden Brooks), her gossipy relatives (Birgundi Baker and Luenell), an oddball fire marshal (Faizon Love) and her ex-boyfriend (Terayle). In the process, Keke falls back in love with her hometown.

“Martin”: The Reunion

BET+

This 90-minute reunion special reunites the original cast of the beloved 1992-97 sitcom Martin — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II — for a celebration of the series nearly 30 years after its premiere.

Father of the Bride

HBO Max

Original Film!

This new adaptation of the classic romantic comedy is retold through the prism of multiple relationships within a large Cuban American family. Andy García and Gloria Estefan lead the cast as parents surprised by the news of their eldest daughter’s (Adria Arjona) upcoming wedding.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Netflix

New Series!

This animated series follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and the magical talking dog Pugsley as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house with battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

Love & Anarchy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the Swedish romantic comedy series, recently divorced Sofie (Ida Engvoll) is trying to create a new life for herself and Max (Björn Mosten). Due to unforeseen events, she instead finds herself in the middle of a life crisis, and nothing turns out the way they had hoped. Simultaneously, the small publishing house Lund & Lagersted is doing its best to tackle the very traditional literary world while also trying to navigate the new opportunities that society offers today. David Dencik and Marina Bouras join the returning cast in the new season.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta

Netflix

This documentary follows Japanese actor Toma Ikuta, who, in August 2021, tried a new kabuki performance for the first time when he joined the final season of the independent kabuki stage series called Idomu (Challenge), led by actor Matsuya Onoe. Ikuta and Onoe have been close friends since high school, and back then they promised they would stand on the same stage someday. The film also chronicles the pair’s friendship and the long road toward fulfilling that promise.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Netflix

In this special recorded during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in May, enjoy original comedy from Snoop Dogg, along with sets from Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Donnell Rawlings, Guy Torry and Melanie Comarcho.

Players

Paramount+

New Series!

This comedic documentary-style scripted series follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Rutherford Falls

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The comedy returns for Season 2, with lifelong best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) helping each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

Mad God

Shudder

Original Film!

Legendary stop-motion animator and special effects supervisor Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) makes his directorial debut with this with this experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. A labor of love that has taken Tippett 30 years to complete, Mad God combines live-action and stop-motion, miniature sets and other innovative techniques.

Golf: U.S. Open: First Round

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

The 122nd U.S. Open tees off at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the year’s third major tournament. Defending champion Jon Rahm faces top contenders in Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, and world No. 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Coverage begins on USA Network and continues this afternoon on NBC.

MasterChef: Junior Edition: “The Road to the Finale”

FOX, 8pm

Gordon Ramsay recaps the biggest, most exciting moments of Season 8 in the new special “The Road to the Finale.” The episode also includes a countdown of the best bloopers, clips and outtakes of the season.

Sins of the Father: “Evil Lives Here: Fear Thy Father”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Charles Sexton was taught that his father, Eddie, was God. He and his siblings were willing and loyal disciples, but as the family descended into madness, Charles discovered that crossing his family is deadly.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Monte Hellman” & “1970s Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies saddles up for another evening of films in the Revisionist Western subgenre. The lineup is divided into two themes. First are three films directed by Monte Hellman, a protégé of low-budget exploitation cinema legend Roger Corman. The first two of these — Ride in the Whirlwind and The Shooting, both from 1966 — star Jack Nicholson in early roles and are regarded as being within the “acid Western” subgenre of Revisionist Western movies produced in the late 1960s/early ’70s. Both films were coproduced by Nicholson, who also wrote the screenplay for Ride in the Whirlwind. The third Hellman feature comes from 1978: China 9, Liberty 37, an Italian-Spanish production starring Revisionist Western staple Warren Oates, and Sam Peckinpah, a master director in that genre, in a small acting appearance. Following the Hellman triple feature comes a double feature of Revisionist Western classics from the 1970s, starting with The Missouri Breaks (1976). The Arthur Penn-directed production stars Nicholson and another legend, Marlon Brando, with supporting performances from Randy Quaid and Harry Dean Stanton. The ’70s double feature, and the evening of Revisionist Westerns as a whole, then concludes with Comes a Horseman (1978), set in the American West of the 1940s, directed by Alan J. Pakula and starring Jane Fonda, James Caan, Jason Robards and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Richard Farnsworth.

Heartland: “Blood and Water”

UPtv, 8pm

Amy (Amber Marshall) and Shadow find themselves in jeopardy on a cattle drive; Lou (Michelle Morgan) feels overlooked when the issue of Heartland Beef’s succession plan is raised; and when Parker (Ava Tran) and Katie (Baye McPherson) babysit Lyndy (Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer), things go awry.

Legacies

The CW, 9pm

Series Finale!

The spinoff of The Vampire Diaries comes to an end after four seasons. In the final episode, “Just Don’t Be a Stranger, Okay?,” Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matt Davis) reflect on recent events and ponder what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources.

Windy City Rehab: “Ground Up”

HGTV, 9pm

A busy client in Chicago gives Alison Victoria carte blanche and a $1.5 million budget to renovate a complete tear down into an architectural masterpiece that includes its own greenhouse, a massive living area, and one-of-a-kind landscaping.

Mystic: “The Tides”

UPtv, 9pm

When Issie (Macey Chipping) looks for Mystic on a remote beach, she finds an old treasure in the sand and connects it to her visions. Later, when Issie and Caleb (Joshua Tan) get trapped, secrets are revealed.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The boys are back, along with a few new friends. A different celebrity guest will join Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano (Joe left the show to take some time off) for more laughs and mischief in the series’ ninth season. Joining the spectacle and upping the antics will be a variety of stars including Staten Islanders Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan) and Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Chris Jericho (All Elite Wrestling), film star Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon), as well as hilarious comedians Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) and David Cross (Arrested Development), along with Rob Riggle (Holey Moley) and others.

Friday, June 17

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff, who also wrote and directed, star in this film that won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. Raiff plays recent college graduate Andrew, who is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey, and without a clear life path for himself. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resumé, it’s knowing how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s (Evan Assante) classmates. When Andrew strikes up a unique friendship with a local mom, Domino (Johnson), and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), he finally discovers a future that he wants — even if it might not be his own. Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett and Raúl Castillo also star in the comedy/drama.

Home

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The elevated home design docuseries drops all of its Season 2 episodes today. The episodes feature new destinations and a look inside the world’s most innovative homes, with stops in France, Mexico City, South Africa, Iceland, Long Island, Amsterdam, Australia, Indonesia, Barcelona and Ghana.

Tehran

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Israeli spy thriller about a Mossad agent in the titular Iranian capital comes to a close.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Hulu

Original Film!

In this British sex comedy/drama, Emma Thompson plays retired widow Nancy Stokes, who seeks a sexual awakening after her boring marriage by hiring a younger sex worker (Daryl McCormack). Together, they find a surprising human connection.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Joanna Gaines returns for Season 6 of her series in which she spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Where We Call Home

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, more homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Netflix

This acclaimed film offers an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers during the Watergate scandal: Martha Mitchell, a Republican Cabinet wife who was gaslighted by President Richard Nixon’s administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through the voice of the woman herself.

Spiderhead

Netflix

Original Film!

Chris Hemsworth leads this sci-fi thriller set in a near-future dystopian society. He plays brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary where he experiments on inmates, who wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. When two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Paramount+

Original Film!

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening star in this film inspired by the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town. The comedy was directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me) and also stars Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp and Michael McKean.

The Lake

Prime Video

New Series!

This half-hour comedy filmed in the cottage country of northern Ontario is the first scripted Canadian Amazon Original series, and stars Jordan Gavaris and Julia Stiles. Gavaris plays Justin, who, after returning from abroad following a breakup with his long-term partner, hopes to connect with Billie (Madison Shamoun), the teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with city-loving Billie at the family cottage go awry, however, when he discovers that his parents left the retreat to his picture-perfect stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video

New Series!

Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is coshowrunner and wrote the pilot for this multigenerational drama based on Han’s bestselling book series of the same name. It’s a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer, that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Tom Everett Scott lead the cast.

Chrissy’s Court

The Roku Channel

Season Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Pepper Thai, are back as judge and bailiff in the 10-episode second season of their courtroom series in which Chrissy presides over, and rules on, real-life small-claims cases.

Star of the Month: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

Today’s Judy Garland movie lineup on TCM begins with four titles that feature the star in some of her famous onscreen pairings with costar Mickey Rooney. It begins with the first film they made together, the 1937 musical comedy Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry, followed by three entries from the beloved Andy Hardy comedy franchise, with Rooney as Hardy and Garland as Betsy Booth: Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), whose cast also includes Lana Turner in an early role; Andy Hardy Meets Debutante (1940); and Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941), the last Hardy film to feature Garland. Following those, the lineup concludes with three Garland-led musicals: The Harvey Girls (1946), which also features Garland’s Wizard of Oz costar Ray Bolger; Easter Parade (1948), costarring Fred Astaire and boasting plenty of classic Irving Berlin tunes; and Summer Stock (1950), Garland’s last movie made with MGM and the last in which she costarred with Gene Kelly.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of this Gold Rush spinoff, 27-year-old Parker Schnabel is traveling farther than ever before as he and his friends head to New Zealand, believing that the country’s revolutionary mining gear will give him his only real chance at scoring a massive Alaskan payday after he puts down nearly $200,000 of his own gold on a Fairbanks property. But Parker and his crew quickly learn that the island nation is full of high risks, tough environments and secretive Kiwi mining communities that aren’t so quick to lend a helping hand to a potential competitor.

Sins of the Father: “Man With a Van: Road Rage”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

On Easter Sunday 1990, Dennis DePue shoves his estranged wife down the stairs. He then tells their three children he’s taking her to the hospital, but as he loads her into his van, his plans turn sinister.

Love Triangle Nightmare

LMN, 8pm

Just-divorced Brittany (Glenda Braganza) thinks her friendly ex Austin (Tomas Chovanec) is just jealous when he urges her to cool things off with hot stranger Jake (Jeff Teravainen). Considering the film’s title, we’re on Team Austin!

Making Modern With Brooke and Brice

Magnolia Network, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam return for Season 2 of their series that follows them in their home-remodeling business, with Brooke doing the building, Brice the designing.

The Wedding Planners: “Wedding of Champions” & “Sweet Home Wedding”

UPtv, beginning at 8pm

In “Wedding of Champions,” James (Michael Seater) creates a fun, retro-themed wedding at a roller skating rink while Hannah (Madeline Leon) runs interference on the four parents. Meanwhile, Paige (Kimberly-Sue Murray) battles the competition for a celebrity sports wedding. Then, in “Sweet Home Wedding,” a bride who needs more “country” in her ceremony leans on her cousin, Hannah, James and Paige for help. Plus, the siblings’ father visits, opening up old wounds, and Hannah dresses up for a first date.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

CBS, 9pm

Fifty years after the Watergate break-in, this special looks back at the scandal, the crimes and the coverup that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, FBI investigator Angelo Lano and former prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste provide insight.

Baker’s Dozen

Cooking Channel, 10pm

No matter how ya slice it, someone is gonna rise to the top in this bread-themed installment, which opens with 13 hopefuls constructing gingerbread houses for host Tamera Mowry-Housley and closes with a three-way focaccia showdown.

Saturday, June 18

Spriggan

Netflix

New Series!

In this Japanese anime series based on the manga comics of the same name, an ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers, and a group of elite secret agents known as Spriggans are tasked with keeping them out of the wrong hands.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the Texas Rangers at the Detroit Tigers on FS1. FOX’s primetime regional game has either the Cleveland Guardians at the L.A. Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Boston Red Sox.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Devil Music” & “Sweet Amelia”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

In “Devil Music,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates the murder of a musician whose death was narrated in a blues song. Then, in “Sweet Amelia,” when Crabtree’s (Jonny Harris) mentally deranged kidnapper, Amelia (Sarah Swire), turns herself in, he braces for trouble.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “Meerkat”

BBC America, 8pm

The new episode “Meerkat” follows a family of meerkats on the dusty shores of a vast salt pan in Botswana. The first litter of pups in months has just emerged from the den, and the adults must pull together so the family can grow and flourish.

Superstar Racing Experience

CBS, 8pm Live

Season Premiere!

Season 2 features a six-week slate of Camping World SRX Series races beginning with tonight’s event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Moriah’s Lighthouse

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Moriah (Rachelle Lefevre) is a woodworking artisan living in a French, seaside town, who dreams of restoring the local lighthouse. When Ben (Luke Macfarlane), an American architect, comes to town, it seems as though her dreams will never become reality after she learns he’s there to give the lighthouse a makeover … but for another buyer. Based on the book series by Serena B. Miller.

After Jackie

History, 8pm

This two-hour documentary produced in association with Major League Baseball is a celebration of the 75th anniversary year of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier and tells the often overlooked story of the second wave of Black baseball players who fought for racial equality following Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson. Along with rarely seen footage of Robinson, After Jackie features new and rare interviews with White and Gibson, before his passing in 2020, as well as with former and current baseball players.

Sins of the Father: “Forbidden: Dying for Love: The Shame of the Father”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Two teenagers play with fire by entering into a secret relationship against a father intent on ending their storybook romance.

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Melanie McGuire (Candice King) was an exceptional fertility nurse, married to her ex-Navy husband, Bill (Michael Roark), and doting mother of two boys. When she falls for Brad (Jackson Hurst), a doctor at her clinic, and gets entangled in a steamy love affair, Melanie does the unthinkable. After drugging and murdering Bill, she dismembers him and places the body parts into three suitcases, throwing them into Chesapeake Bay. But when the suitcases are found on the shores of Virginia Beach, an investigation is launched, leading to Melanie as the prime suspect. Led by the efforts of Assistant Attorney General Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick), authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, though she continues to maintain her innocence. Based on a shocking true story.

Transplant: “Shadows”

NBC, 8pm

A citywide blackout sends the hospital into total darkness and chaos; Bash (Hamza Haq) treats a rock climber who sustained a life-threatening injury; Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) and Bash make a major career decision about the lawsuit; Dr. Curtis (Ayisha Issa) is finally forced to face her father; and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) pays a visit to someone who changed her life. Transplant will be preempted next Saturday and returns with its final three Season 2 episodes in July.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “Women in Menswear”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Women in film have been pushing gender boundaries with their outfits since the silent era, often breaking through to establish broader trends in fashion. Greta Garbo sported a military-style trench coat in A Woman of Affairs (1928), a look that endures to this day. The pantsuit was introduced in the 1920s but wasn’t popularized until 1930, when Marlene Dietrich wore one in her film Morocco. These women set the stage for stars like Katharine Hepburn and Diane Keaton, who translated their personal styles onto the big screen and into our culture with films like the two classics airing during tonight’s celebration of cinematic fashion on TCM. For the 1942 romantic comedy/drama Woman of the Year, legendary costume designer Adrian (Adrian Adolph Greenburg) dressed Best Actress Oscar nominee Hepburn in a variety of outfits, including skirts and gowns, but it was the menswear that really set her apart and helped define her personal style. The actress had already established an affinity for slacks in films like The Philadelphia Story, but in Woman of the Year, her strong-yet-feminine persona was augmented even more by her “masculine” clothing, including a selection of pants and even a velvet smoking jacket. The costume designer for tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977), was Ruth Morley, and many of the clothes for Best Actress Oscar winner Keaton’s title character came from Ralph Lauren. But Annie’s style comes entirely from the actress herself. In fact, Oscar-winning cowriter and director Woody Allen had to fight with Morley to allow Keaton to wear some of her favorite outfits, knowing they were central to the character (of both Diane and Annie). And what she wore — an eclectic selection of men’s hats, vests, boots and (most famously) ties — created a sensation that’s celebrated in fashion circles to this day.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Pro Bone-O Work”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Married vets Ben and Erin Schroeder examine three service K-9s pro bono, and then their family takes part in a police dog training session.

Sunday, June 19

Civil: Ben Crump

Netflix

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) directed this vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Considered a trailblazer in his field, Crump first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Civil pulls back the curtain on an array of Crump’s past and current cases by examining the distinct nature of his work, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family.

Duck Family Treasure

FOX Nation

New Series!

The Robertson family of A&E’s Duck Dynasty is back in this 10-part series streaming on FOX Nation, with new episodes released weekly. Duck Family Treasure spotlights brothers Jase and Jep Robertson as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe. Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places and lessons they encounter along the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show.

Father’s Day Movie Marathons

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Happy Father’s Day! On Dad’s big day, a couple of networks are airing lineups of classic movies featuring fathers. MOVIES! is airing a four-film lineup throughout the afternoon, starting with Spencer Tracy as the titular Father of the Bride to Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950 Best Picture Oscar-nominated favorite. Up next is that film’s sequel, Father’s Little Dividend (1951). Rounding out the celebration on MOVIES! is Cheaper by the Dozen (1950), featuring Clifton Webb as the patriarch of a family with 12 children, and Author! Author! (1982), with Al Pacino as a playwright raising his son, stepdaughters and stepsons while also facing the stress of having his play being produced on Broadway. This evening, Turner Classic Movies is continuing its Sunday Fathers on Film celebration with another double feature. First up is the comedy Life With Father (1947), with Best Actor Oscar nominee William Powell as a strait-laced, turn-of-the-20th-century father who presides over a family of boys, and whose wife (Irene Dunne) is really the one who rules the roost. After that is the 1963 romantic comedy The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, with Glenn Ford as a widowed father and Ron (known then as Ronny) Howard as his caring son.

Golf: U.S. Open: Final Round

NBC, 12pm Live

The USGA crowns its men’s national champion following today’s final round at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Zoë Bakes

Magnolia Network, 2pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Zoë François is back baking and cooking her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family. In the season premiere, “Breakfast Basics,” Zoë prepares a grab-and-go breakfast favorite, blueberry muffins. She also visits a favorite café, whose motto is “Simple is best and just as delicious,” which inspires her to prepare a cinnamon starbread.

The 30th Annual Trumpet Awards

Bounce & ION, 7pm

The Trumpet Awards return to celebrate the best in Black excellence and achievement. This year’s honorees are actor Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award); producer/director Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award); Zalia Avant-garde, the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee (Rising Star Award); artist/educator Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award); Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff (Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction); and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Marc Morial, Derrick Johnson and Dr. Charles Steele Jr. (Warriors of Justice Award).

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Nickelodeon, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this family comedy created and executive produced by Tyler Perry begins with “Friday the Juneteenth.” Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) and Rebecca (Celina Smith) find themselves at odds over the float parade as the annual Juneteenth celebration fast approaches. Meanwhile, Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II) and Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) use Charlie’s (Hero Hunter) culinary skills to bake pies for Viola’s church social.

A Romance Wedding

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Zoe (Morgan Kohan), a successful and driven wedding planner in the big city, returns home to Romance, Oregon, to help at her father’s (Lochlyn Munro) café. Upon arrival, Zoe discovers that her mom (Cory Hawkes) has also hired Will (Drew Nelson), an aspiring chef and Zoe’s childhood sweetheart. As tensions (and chemistry) rise, will Zoe and Will settle their differences and find true love?

The Black Pack: Excellence

The CW, 8pm

Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger are “The Black Pack” in the second CW special featuring the trio celebrating Black culture and excellence with musical and dance performances. A star-studded lineup of special guests joins them to commemorate Juneteenth. There will also be a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and the performance of a new Juneteenth anthem.

Taken Again

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A year ago, widow and mother Eva mysteriously disappeared, only to be discovered hours later in her own backyard. Police never fully believed Eva’s kidnapping claim, assuming she was simply an overworked single mom. Since the abduction and her husband’s death, Eva has been working hard to move on and accepts a new job in a different city, but this does not go over well with her daughters, Sami and Grace, and her mother-in-law, Nancy. After a tense family dinner, Sami checks on Eva and discovers she has disappeared again. Will Sami prove her mother is missing and find her before it’s too late? Stars Lucie Guest, Jordan Zavisha, Linda Grass, Kelsey Flower and Ceilidh MacDonald. Inspired by true events.

Hotel Portofino

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

This period drama follows the Ainsworth family, which has relocated from Britain to open an upscale hotel on the Italian coastline. Set in the breathtakingly beautiful resort town of Portofino, the series is about personal awakening at a time of global upheaval in the traumatic aftermath of World War I, and of the liberating influence of Italy’s enchanting culture, climate and cuisine on British “innocents abroad.” As elite guests check into the hotel, matriarch Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone) tries to keep up with their constant demands.

I Love That for You

Showtime, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the comedy about Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer), cancer survivor and home shopping channel host, wraps up with “Shop Cancer’s Ass.”

Brandon Leake: A Family Affair

The CW, 9pm

America’s Got Talent winner Brandon Leake performs eight original spoken word poems in this innovative new special, giving viewers an intimate look at his life in Stockton, California. There will also be appearances from people who have inspired Brandon’s poetry, including his mother, grandmother, wife and two young children.

Billy the Kid

EPIX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “The Rampage,” the Season 1 finale, it’s the eve of the Lincoln County War, and Jesse (Daniel Webber) and the gang are encouraged by Murphy (Vincent Walsh) to ramp up their attacks on those farmers, mostly Mexican, who have signed up with Tunstall (Benjamin Sutherland). That’s the last straw for Billy (Tom Blyth), and he decides to change sides.

Duncanville: “Born to Run (A Small Business)”

FOX, 9pm

Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) takes over Ronnie D’s Axe Hole music store and Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) gets trained as a sign spinner. Joan Jett and Dave Grohl provide guest voices in the new episode “Born to Run (A Small Business).”

The Time Traveler’s Wife

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the drama series following the intricate, magical and time-hopping love story of Clare and Henry (Rose Leslie and Theo James) concludes.

Endeavour

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The British mystery series that serves as a prequel to Inspector Morse returns for Season 8, which consists of three two-hour episodes. It takes place in 1971 and finds young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) showing signs of struggling with his inner demons, and the team wondering if he is beyond the point of no return. In the season premiere episode, “Striker,” an explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved soccer team’s star striker.

The First Lady

Showtime, 9pm

Season Finale!

This drama following memorable first ladies Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) finishes its first season with “Victory Dance.”

Animal Kingdom

TNT, 9pm

Season Premiere!

TNT begins its sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama with two back-to-back episodes tonight. In the last episodes of the adrenaline-fueled series, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy.

Mathis Family Matters

E!, 10pm

New Series!

This new docuseries is an unfiltered look at the lives of legendary Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and his family. It follows the judge; his wife, Linda; and their four grown children — Jade, Camara, Greg Jr. and Amir — as they juggle careers and relationships while trying to take Los Angeles by storm.

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Showtime, 11pm

Season Premiere!

The edgy dramedy about two Brooklyn pals (Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso) is back after a cliffhanger involving a shooting and a near-fatal overdose. We said it was edgy!

Monday, June 20

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: “I Just Want to Be Sure That You Are Sure …”

FOX, 8pm

A returning contestant faces two life-changing decisions, and a baker finds that remembering lyrics is not a piece of cake in the new episode “I Just Want to Be Sure That You Are Sure …”

Special Theme: LGBTQ Directors

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its June Monday night celebration of Pride Month dedicated to lineups of notable productions directed by LGBTQ filmmakers from across Hollywood history. Tonight’s schedule: the network premiere of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar-nominated How to Survive a Plague (2012, directed by David France), which chronicles the early years of the AIDS epidemic and is dedicated by France to his partner, Doug Gould, who died of AIDS-related pneumonia; Desert Hearts (1985, directed by Donna Dietch), one of the first wide-release feature films to offer a positive depiction of a lesbian relationship; Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990, directed by Pedro Almodóvar); The Watermelon Woman (1996, directed by Cheryl Dunye), the first feature film directed by an out Black lesbian; the network premiere of Mala Noche (1986, Gus Van Sant’s feature-length directorial debut); Born in Flames (1983, directed by Lizzie Borden); and News From Home (1977, directed by Chantal Akerman).

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton

History, 9pm

Former President Bill Clinton hosts and executive produces this series that explores the history of the American presidency and how presidential action across a wide range of critical moments helped to promote — or delay — the creation of a more perfect union. The first of tonight’s two episodes, “We the People,” examines presidential decision-making in the face of the turning points for many citizens who have been left out of our story — the enslaved, Indigenous Americans, women, immigrants. The second episode, “Becoming a Superpower,” traces the rise of America’s place on the world stage. How well have we exercised our own power?

Who Killed Vincent Chin?

PBS, 10pm

Forty years after the slaying of a Detroit engineer by two white autoworkers, POV reairs this searing 1988 Oscar-nominated documentary on the rise of a national Asian American civil rights movement.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 11pm

This week on the reality show we learn how WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin handled being ousted from Dancing With the Stars last fall — and took advantage of wife Maryse’s sympathies.

Tuesday, June 21

The Future Of…

Netflix

New Series!

What if we could look into the future to see how every aspect of our daily lives — from raising pets and house plants to what we eat and how we date — will be impacted by technology? This docuseries will reveal surprising and personal predictions about the rest of our lives, and the lives of generations to come. The first six episodes are available today; the remaining six are available next Tuesday, June 28.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Netflix

Writer/actor/comedian Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with this performance filmed in Los Angeles. The three-act set finds Booster discussing topics ranging from his preference for threesomes and his general fascination with human sexuality, to the cultural nuances of being Asian and more.

The Yearling

MOVIES!, 8:05am

Catch a Classic!

This acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1946 adaptation of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 coming-of-age novel has become as much of a beloved, and tear-jerking, family classic as the book itself. Set in the backwoods of Florida in the late 19th century, the drama follows pre-teen Jody Baxter’s (Claude Jarman Jr.) introduction into adult responsibilities and the often harsh “world of men” through his special relationship with a fawn that he discovers. The film won Oscars for its color cinematography and its art direction (interior decoration, color), and among its other nominations were Best Actor and Actress for Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman as Jody’s parents.

MLB Baseball

TBS & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live

Tuesday primetime MLB action features the San Francisco Giants at the Atlanta Braves on TBS and the St. Louis Cardinals at the Milwaukee Brewers on FS1.

Holey Moley

ABC, 8pm

The Muppets continue their residency at our favorite extreme mini golf show. This week, commentator Rob Riggle confesses his feelings for Miss Piggy.

Superman & Lois

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

As Season 2 of the standout superhero saga races to a dramatic close, all hell breaks loose in Smallville. “We kind of went crazy with the spectacle,” showrunner Todd Helbing excitedly admits of the final two episodes. In tonight’s action-packed hour, power-mad cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) ramps up her plan to fuse the multiple universes at play in the series into one. Having already merged with her Bizarro World self, Ally has also figured out how she can gain even more powers — by draining those of Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). “That forces everybody else to step up,” Helbing teases. “He literally can’t do anything.” Clark’s wife Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), their twin sons Jonathan and Jordan (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), vigilante John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) run point on saving the day.

37 Words

ESPN, 8pm

“I hear young women planning their lives without ever thinking that they can only stay home and have children — that’s new,” reminds Gloria Steinem in this must-see doc. It looks at Title IX, the landmark 1972 civil rights law prohibiting gender discrimination in education, and the world of opportunity — and controversy — it birthed. Concludes June 28.

MasterChef: Junior Edition: “The Road to the Finale”

FOX, 8pm

Gordon Ramsay recaps the biggest, most exciting moments of Season 8 in the new special “The Road to the Finale.” The episode also includes a countdown of the best bloopers, clips and outtakes of the season.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: “The Lone Wolf”

Nat Geo, 8pm

Winter presents both challenges and opportunities for Alaska’s Indigenous peoples. Daniel and Chris Apassingok scour St. Lawrence Island for any food source; Joel Jacko encounters a predator near his homestead; Jody Potts-Joseph sets traps in hopes of sourcing warm fur for the winter; and Tig Strassburg and Louise Moses set out on the hunt for small game.

The Chase: “Gotta Risk It to Get the Brisket”

ABC, 9pm

World’s fastest quizzer, Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell, returns as the featured Chaser as he faces off in a trivia battle against a personal stylist, a software consultant, and an executive coach and diversity and inclusion leader.

Celebrity Game Face

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Kevin Hart hosts more remote game nights! Tonight it’s with The Neighborhood costars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, Morris Chestnut (Our Kind of People) and Amanda Seales (Insecure).

Jon Stewart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate the comedic talents of Jon Stewart, this year’s recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which is given to individuals who have impacted American society in ways similar to Twain. A star-studded lineup pays tribute to Stewart’s political satire and activism from the stage of the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Who Do You Believe?: “Kill Thy Neighbor”

ABC, 10pm

An up-and-coming Detroit neighborhood appears to be a mini oasis providing a new start for members of a tight-knit community, but not everything is what it seems. When outsider Chaz moves in, he quickly finds himself locked in a war with his next-door neighbor Marc. Lines are crossed, threats are made and egos flare, ultimately leaving one of them lying dead in the street and the other fighting for their life in court. Was it self-defense or murder? In a battle on the block, which side of the fence are you on?

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The end of Season 2 left Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally (Jessica Sutton), Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Scylla (Amalia Holm) fugitives on the run. Now without a military or a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but lying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

UFO Witness

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere, “The Shapeshifter,” Ben and Melissa follow the trail of a shapeshifting UFO that seems intent on cracking our military secrets. The more they learn about the amorphous aircraft and its link to blue-skinned aliens, the more they realize it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

Wednesday, June 22

Love & Gelato

Netflix

Original Film!

This adaptation of Jenna Evans Welch’s romance novel of the same name was filmed in Italy and stars Susanna Skaggs as Lina, an American high school graduate. Lina would rather spend her summer preparing for her first semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad, however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences: searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe falling in love. Anjelika Washington and Owen McDonnell costar.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the superhero series, after having put a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t the way they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy, who immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman lead the cast.

Nine to Five

FXM, 11:05am

Catch a Classic!

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, in her feature film debut, lead this famed 1980 comedy in which they play put-upon and harassed employees of a sexist and egotistical boss (Dabney Coleman) who find a way to turn the tables on him and get revenge. Parton also wrote and performed the Oscar-nominated title tune, which was one of her biggest hit songs of the ’80s, and together with her winning performance in the film, solidified the already-popular singer as a familiar mainstay across all pop culture.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Winners Mystery Box — Spirit of Vegas”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season in the new episode “Winners Mystery Box — Spirit of Vegas.” They have 60 minutes to cook three identical dishes using the spirits they receive in their mystery box.

Into the Wild New Zealand: “Ocean Legacy”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Watch two different breeding seasons unfold on New Zealand’s east coast. Follow the northern royal albatross and the New Zealand fur seal, and witness the immense challenges they face during breeding season.

Streetlight Harmonies

AXS TV, 9pm

AXS TV’s Black Music Month documentary series, hosted by Steve Harvey, continues with this ode to the sound and struggle of doo-wop artists, featuring interviews with members of Little Anthony & the Imperials, Sha Na Na, the Crystals, the Drifters and more.

Wellington Paranormal

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

For Round 3, this hilariously spooky mockumentary about a New Zealand police squad tasked with taking down supernatural threats finds Officers O’Leary and Minogue (Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue) facing “some of their most dangerous cases yet,” says cocreator Paul Yates. “First, there’s an invisible entity that’s a little bit ‘handsy’ — at least we thought they were hands!” Future calls include a hairy forest-dwelling beast, a sentient blob of sewage grease, ghosts dressed à la Where’s Waldo? and a meteorite crash. Per Yates: “Just a normal week on patrol for New Zealand’s favorite paranormal cops.”

So You Think You Can Dance: “Girls Night Out”

FOX, 9pm

The journey of a lifetime continues as Group B competes in the studio rounds in the new episode “Girls Night Out.”

Bargain Block

HGTV, 9pm

Lucky enough to get two houses next to each other on a new block, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are stoked to work on their next projects. After an unexpected wall tear-down sets their budgets back, Keith refines his design skills with a 1950s-inspired home with a modern twist and gets funky in the second with a big, bold statement design. And, Shea surprises Keith and Evan with some exciting news of her own.

Buy It or Build It: “A Contemporary Take”

HGTV, 10pm

An ambitious couple wants a large home with an income property, game room and pool, and they want it all ready in just five months! Twin brothers Chris and Calvin LaMont have their work cut out for them as they race to deliver their dream home on budget and on time.

Planet California

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This two-part docuseries, concluding next Wednesday, celebrates California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call the state home. The premiere episode, “Rivers of Gold,” shows how California is a land of extremes, and how creatures from whales to cougars adjust to a changing world connected by rivers on land, sea and sky.

Thursday, June 23

The Bear

Hulu

New Series!

This new comedy series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce and Abby Elliott also star.

NBA Draft

ABC, 8pm Live

The world’s best young basketball players will find new homes in the NBA at the 76th annual draft taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The top available players include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. The Orlando Magic have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Walker

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Texas Ranger Cordell (Jared Padalecki) revisits a dark, secret part of his past after Walker family foe Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall) drops a bombshell that also stuns her daughter, Geri (Odette Annable).

MasterChef: Junior Edition

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz determine which pint-sized home cook will take home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of Season 5 begins with the squad free to roam as the world opens back up. There’s a road trip to El Paso to watch DJ Pauly D spin and a full-on family vacation in San Diego. Buckle up and brace for drama, as Angelina’s marriage is in crisis and some old grudges have the whole family at odds.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Women in Revisionist Westerns Double Feature” & “African Americans in Revisionist Westerns Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One example of how the Revisionist Western subgenre of cinema upended traditional Western tropes was in its occasional inclusion of primary characters not frequently given much prominence in traditional Westerns, notably women and people of color. Tonight’s two double features on Turner Classic Movies show some examples, first with a pair of female-focused Revisionist Westerns: William A. Wellman’s Westward the Women (1951), in which a mid 19th century wagon train of women overcome hardships as they travel from Chicago to California to meet their mail-order husbands; and Nicholas Ray’s Johnny Guitar (1954), starring Joan Crawford as a tough, gun-toting saloon keeper with a sordid past and one of the first feminist Westerns. Following these are two Revisionist Westerns with prominent African American characters. First is Buck and the Preacher (1972), which “bucked” Western traditions with its central cast of Black actors, including star/director Sidney Poitier (his feature film directorial debut), Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. After that is Thomasine & Bushrod (1974), a Bonnie and Clyde-like “blaxploitation” Western directed by Gordon Parks Jr. (Super Fly), and starring Max Julien and Vonetta McGee.

Heartland: “Happily Ever After”

UPtv, 8pm

Tim (Chris Potter) and Jessica’s (Michelle Nolden) “small party” snowballs; Lou (Michelle Morgan) struggles to hide a revived past relationship from the family; and Amy (Amber Marshall) and Logan (Drew Davis) continue to work with the wild horse.

Southern Charm

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The blue bloods and bad blood are back in Charleston, South Carolina, where good ol’ boys Shep, Austen and their crew tangle with more messy exes, engagements and some new friends they will eventually treat terribly.

No Demo Reno

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Home-renovation expert Jenn Todryk sets out to help a couple make their master bedroom — which they’ve also been using as their home office — more peaceful. Did we mention they have six kids?

Buckhead Shore

MTV, 9pm

New Series!

The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia, to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” An annual summer getaway to the lake means wild fun, high-drama hookups and a few broken hearts.

Mystic: “The Revenge”

UPtv, 9pm

Issie (Macey Chipping) attends a party and humiliates herself by taking her revenge against Natasha (Antonia Robinson) too far. Meanwhile, Dan’s (Max Crean) grandmother may hold the key to Issie’s shipwreck vision.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 9 of the family reality series returns with its final seven new episodes beginning tonight. The series has been renewed for a 10th season; its spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, has likewise been renewed, for a fourth season that is expected this summer. Patriarch Todd Chrisley will also be hosting a recently greenlit dating series for E! called Love Limo, which is slated to premiere next year.

Harley Quinn

TNT, 10pm

Starting today, two episodes of the HBO Max animated series starring the wildly charming supervillainess (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) air every Thursday. First up, the 2019 premiere in which a distraught Harley realizes there’s life beyond her ex, the Joker.

Friday, June 24

Man vs Bee

Netflix

New Series!

People who say we need to be kind to the bees never ran into this horror from the hive. Netflix’s nine-episode, short-form series Man vs Bee stars British comedy legend Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Johnny English) as a man locked in a struggle of wills against a furry, yellow-and-black foe. Trevor (Atkinson) is a house-sitter at a luxurious mansion owned by Nina (Jing Lusi, Crazy Rich Asians). Trevor’s seemingly sweet job turns into a sticky mess thanks to one uninvited houseguest: a single bee that sticks in his bonnet. Hilarity ensues as Trevor goes to extreme and destructive lengths to vanquish the pesky pollinator. The cast also includes Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, India Fowler, Claudie Blakley and Tom Basden.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Part 1

Netflix

New Series!

This crime thriller from South Korea is a remake of the popular Spanish drama Money Heist. The adaptation is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a world where the Korean peninsula faces reunification. As in the original series, the heist here is instigated by a criminal mastermind known as the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), and his group carries out the operation while wearing masks inspired by treasures, at least one of which is a traditional Korean Hahoe mask that adorned the poster promoting the series. Part 1 of the series consists of six episodes.

Star of the Month: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Friday salute to the films of Judy Garland concludes today with a lineup of five films, several of which are from her later career. First up, Garland provides the voice of a Turkish Angora cat named Mewsette in Gay Purr-ee (1962), the only animated feature Garland appeared in. It costars Robert Goulet, in his first film role, as the voice of Mewsette’s boyfriend, an orange tabby named Jaune Tom. The movie was cowritten by Dorothy Jones and her husband, legendary animator Chuck Jones. Next, Garland costars as 1920s-’30s Broadway star Marilyn Miller in Till the Clouds Roll By, a 1946 biopic of composer Jerome Kern (Robert Walker). Garland’s sequences were directed by her new husband, Vincente Minnelli; she was pregnant at the time, and about four months after she completed her scenes, she would give birth to their daughter, Liza Minnelli. Following that is A Star Is Born (1954), the second adaptation of this classic Hollywood tale, a musical drama that earned Garland her first Best Actress Oscar nomination. The day concludes with Garland’s final two film appearances: A Child Is Waiting, a 1963 drama written by Abby Mann and directed by John Cassavetes, and costarring Burt Lancaster; and I Could Go on Singing (1963), a musical drama that featured Garland singing in a big-screen production for the first time since A Star Is Born.

Come Dance With Me

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

With $100,000 on the line, the final three parent-child dance teams take on tricky new choreography, plus perform an encore of the judges’ favorite routine. But only after the judges and choreographers execute a number of their own.

The Wedding Planners: “A June Wedding” & “The Perfect Wedding”

UPtv, beginning at 8pm

Season Finale!

In “A June Wedding,” when an online romance blooms into true love, Paige (Kimberly-Sue Murray), James (Michael Seater) and Hannah (Madeline Leon) back two dancers learning to make room for each other in their busy lives, while a visit from Paige’s estranged mother-in-law runs amok. Then, in “The Perfect Wedding,” Hannah is left feeling lonely after creating the perfect wedding for her former best friend and her former boyfriend; James embraces a fashion business opportunity; and Paige confronts their mother’s (Michelle Nolden) legacy.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 9pm Live (tape-delayed PT); also streams live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and on demand only for Essential-tier subscribers

This ceremony returns to again recognize outstanding achievement in daytime programming across a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. There are five nominees in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series category for the first time since 2014 (CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, NBC’s Days of Our Lives, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, ABC’s General Hospital and CBS’ The Young and the Restless). General Hospital leads the acting nominees, with 10 of its cast members receiving nominations across five categories.

Dynasty

The CW, 9pm

While corporate mogul Blake (Grant Show) deals with a mess created by the sudden arrival of his brother Ben (Brett Tucker), daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) discovers that she has a lot more in common with her own problematic sibling, Adam (Sam Underwood). Yeah, they’re both devious!

Vacation House Rules: “Relaxing Retreat”

HGTV, 9pm

Two medical professionals find a place on the water to get away from their stressful jobs. However, they may have taken on more than they can handle. They hire contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to create the perfect peaceful getaway that will generate some additional cash flow.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Host Alejandra Ramos, a chef and food writer, and a judging panel comprised of chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot, welcome 10 talented home cooks who showcase signature dishes, share heartfelt stories and compete to win the search for the Great American Recipe. In the premiere, “If I Were a Recipe,” the cooks embark on their first challenge: creating a dish that expresses their unique story and talents. Next, they put their original spin on regional dishes and ingredients, and BBQ chicken and Korean tacos are on the menu.

American Anthems

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part series celebrates the inspiring efforts of individuals facing extraordinary circumstances with surprise songs written and performed by country music’s biggest stars. Each episode follows a different featured country artist, including Jennifer Nettles, as they turn a local hero’s transformative story into a powerful and deeply personal anthem. These heroes are then surprised with a performance of the original song at an intimate event in their honor. “All heroes may not wear capes,” Nettles says, “but they all deserve their own anthems.”

Antiques Roadshow Recut: “Bonanzaville, Hour 1”

PBS, 10:30pm

This season’s first half-hour of Recut floors a guest with an appraisal up to $700,000.

Saturday, June 25

USFL Football: Playoffs

FOX & NBC, beginning at 3pm Live

The four USFL playoff teams compete today in the semifinal round. FOX airs the afternoon game and NBC airs the second semifinal in primetime. The winners advance to the championship game July 3 on FOX.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

The Washington Nationals are at the Texas Rangers in FS1’s Saturday afternoon MLB game. In primetime on FOX, viewers will see either the Cincinnati Reds at the San Francisco Giants or the L.A. Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Finale: Part One” & “Finale: Part Two”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 15 of the Canadian mystery series concludes with a two-part finale. In Part 1, when a man resembling Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) is shot, the investigator must find the killer before the killer finds him. In Part 2, with his family in hiding, Murdoch tries to find out who is behind attempts on their lives.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Dynasties II finale “Macaque,” an alpha female has been in charge of a troupe of Moroccan macaques for many years, but she is nearing the twilight of her reign. A special episode on July 2 reveals how footage for Dynasties II was captured by wildlife documentary crews.

Two Tickets to Paradise

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Two strangers meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Hannah (Ashley Williams) and Josh (Ryan Paevey) have both been stood up at the altar. While shocked and devastated, they happen to meet at the park, which turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations. They realize they are going to the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help one another learn to enjoy their vacations. Also stars Mary-Margaret Humes.

He’s Not Worth Dying For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by true events, He’s Not Worth Dying For follows the intertwined real and social media lives of Isla (Rachel Boyd), a 19-year-old girl who has established herself as an influencer, and Grace (Hilda Martin), the expected valedictorian of her class with hopes of a veterinary career. Though both are very different, they unknowingly share one thing in common — Jake (Lachlan Quarmby), who is dating them both without their knowledge. When Isla and Grace discover that Jake was cheating on them, the girls turn on each other in a jealous rivalry and use their arsenal of social media platforms to badmouth and attack one another. While their followers take sides and pit them against each other, their hatred for one another escalates into a real-life fight that ultimately turns deadly. Robin Givens stars as Grace’s mother, while Lochlyn Munro stars as the district attorney investigating the case.

Slime Cup

Nickelodeon, 8pm

This hourlong special features four teams competing on a “Nick-ified” golf course to reach an unpredictable final round inside the Rose Bowl stadium. One-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges and slime will challenge players battling it out to win the cup. Participants include professional golfers Collin Morikawa and Lexi Thompson, NFL superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, and actor Terry Crews.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “’70s Styles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its Saturday night June salute to fashion in the movies with a double feature of iconic films representing notable styles of the 1970s. Fashion at the start of that decade had begun evolving from the free-flowing, individualistic, hippie trend that dominated the latter part of the 1960s. Bell-bottoms (and bell-sleeves), fringes, tie-dyes and frays were all popular, especially in the early ’70s, when individual expression was the underlying spirit. By mid-decade, disco music — and fashion — started to dominate. And there were other looks as well, like the ones seen in this evening’s titles. Up first is the 1975 romantic drama Mahogany, in which Diana Ross plays an aspiring designer who finds fame and fortune in the world of fashion (Ross also performs the movie’s Oscar-nominated original song “Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To).”) The actress/singer herself had always been interested in design — she even helped create the wardrobe for the Supremes when she was a member of the group — so she pushed director Berry Gordy to let her create her character’s outfits. He hesitated but ultimately relented, and Ross’ designs for the film were an immediate sensation. Some described the clothes as over-the-top, while others loved them more than the movie itself. No matter what, they had an undeniable impact in the world of fashion. When people think of tonight’s second film, Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1976 classic Taxi Driver, there’s a good chance that Robert De Niro’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as Travis Bickle is the first thing that comes to mind. Or it might be the shocking violence associated with the film, or perhaps the controversy surrounding the casting of Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Jodie Foster as Iris, a 12-year-old prostitute. And, for many people, it might be the costumes. Ruth Morley designed looks for De Niro and Foster’s characters that continue to inspire on fashion runways and in the streets. Bickle, a mentally disturbed Vietnam veteran, was disillusioned by his country that let him down upon his return. As an act of rebellion, he wore military surplus attire that resonated at the time and continues to be relevant. Iris had a very ’70s look that included a flowery crop top, a studded white belt, hot pants and hat with an upturned brim. And while that attire was definitely of its era, it was also part of a deco revival trend that had started in the late ’60s. A third Taxi Driver character stood out for her clothes, too: Cybill Shepherd’s Betsy. That wasn’t because of Morley’s costumes, though. Instead, it was Diane von Furstenberg’s now-iconic wrap dress worn by Betsy that captured the public’s imagination and became a cultural phenomenon that remains a “must-have” for many women today.

First Blood

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

This 10-episode true crime docuseries examines some of America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills to reveal what drove them the moment when violent fantasy and curiosity became a devastating reality. The premiere episode, “Aileen Wuornos: The Damsel of Death, ” covers Florida’s Wuornos, who committed her first murder in 1989 and went on to kill seven people.

Panic 9-1-1

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the docuseries that uses real audio from 9-1-1 calls to let viewers experience every harrowing and terrifying moment of the callers’ ordeals kicks off with “I’m Dying,” which tells three stories. A woman fights for her life when her estranged husband starts shooting at her through the front door; the brakes on a young mother’s vehicle suddenly stop working on a busy highway; and a family returns home from vacation to hear a frightening sound coming from the woods.