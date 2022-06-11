Saturday, June 11: ‘Planet Earth: Dynasties II’ Follows a Clan of Hyenas in Zambia

BBC America

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Saturday, June 11

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “Hyena”

BBC America, 8pm

A clan of hyenas must pull together to survive on the plains of Zambia in the new episode “Hyena.” The clan will need to hold onto its seemingly desolate territory until the wildebeest return.

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Netflix

This showcase of stand-up comedians is curated by Amy Schumer and was recorded during May’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. Featured performers are Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” 40th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

Forty years ago today, on June 11, 1982, Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial made its debut in theaters and became an instant blockbuster, surpassing Star Wars to become, at the time, the highest-grossing film in history (it’s still currently at No. 24 among the highest-grossing U.S. releases ever). The charming, exciting and emotional tale about a boy (Henry Thomas) who befriends a stranded alien and helps him find a way back home while avoiding the pursuit of government agents and scientists won plenty of hearts and four Academy Awards, including ones for its visual effects by Carlo Rambaldi, Dennis Muren and Kenneth Smith that brought E.T. to life, and its stirring musical score by John Williams. Thanks to Melissa Mathison’s Oscar-nominated screenplay, and Best Director nominee Spielberg’s ability to solicit wonderful performances from his child stars — including Robert MacNaughton and a 6-year-old Drew Barrymore along with Thomas — E.T. has endured as a classic whose magic not even an infamous 1982 Atari 2600 video game adaptation nor an ill-advised 20th anniversary “special edition” release of the film in 2002 could tarnish. If you want to experience or reexperience that magic, kick back and open up a bag of Reese’s Pieces as Syfy offers four consecutive airings of the movie starting this afternoon and into the later evening (this marathon will be followed by a broadcast of 1996’s Independence Day, for those of you who prefer your cinematic extraterrestrials a little more mean-spirited). — Jeff Pfeiffer

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1 airs the Oakland A’s at the Cleveland Guardians, followed by regional MLB action on FOX with either the Chicago Cubs at the N.Y. Yankees or the L.A. Dodgers at the San Francisco Giants.

Horse Racing: Belmont Stakes

NBC, 5pm Live

Can lightning strike twice for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike? The 154th Belmont Stakes takes place today at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Brother Can You Spare a Crime” & “Pendrick’s Planetary Parlor”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

In “Brother Can You Spare a Crime,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) suspects someone in a vagrant encampment robbed and killed a young woman. Then, in “Pendrick’s Planetary Parlor,” Murdoch investigates after a murder is transmitted over James Pendrick’s (Peter Stebbings) new invention.

Caribbean Summer

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Jade (Heather Hemmens), a morning news producer, is forced to take a vacation after an embarrassing gaffe during a live broadcast. She arrives to a relaxing Caribbean island, but Jade’s trip gets off to a rocky start thanks to a snafu involving the house she rented for her stay. Serendipitously, Jade manages to turn things around and begins a romantic Caribbean adventure with the legitimate owner of the house, a mysterious man named Ford (Ser’Darius Blain). As Jade slowly lets her guard down and welcomes all that the island, its people and her handsome host have to offer, her heart and job come into direct conflict when she finds out the true backstory of the man she’s falling for — and it’s a career-defining scoop.

Dirty Little Secret

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by true events, Dirty Little Secret follows 17-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys), who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret — the overwhelming mountain of items filling every crevice of space in her home. She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder. Outwardly a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip, but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother’s secret, or expose it to the world.

NBC Movie of the Week: “Despicable Me 3”

NBC, 8pm

Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker and Miranda Cosgrove are among the voice cast of this 2017 entry in the computer-animated Despicable Me family film franchise.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “Turning Points: Character Transformation Through Clothing”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s double feature of classic movies notable for their use of fashion in their stories demonstrates how sometimes the evolution of a character is the central theme of a film, and how clothing is often an important tool to highlight the changes that are taking place. Characters can be transformed through the costumes they wear, signifying a new direction in life. That is certainly evident in this evening’s first film, Now, Voyager (1942). Best Actress Oscar nominee Bette Davis leads this drama as Charlotte Vale, a woman who was unwanted as a child, yet continued to live with her abusive, tyrannical mother. Her character is seen early on with a closeup on her legs as she descends down a staircase wearing thick, white stockings and a pair of flat, black, matronly shoes. Soon the audience sees her in a frumpy dress and glasses, clearly establishing her as meek, unattractive and lacking confidence. On the advice of kinder people in her orbit, who fear she’s about to have a nervous breakdown, Charlotte spends time in a sanitarium, where she is transformed. But instead of going back home to her mother, she decides to take a long cruise — and it’s here, in her first public appearance, where viewers once again see a closeup of her feet. This time, she’s wearing stylish heels, a clear contrast to her initial appearance. From then on, Charlotte’s wardrobe helps tell the story of her metamorphosis into a strong and confident woman. Tonight’s second feature, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1982 romantic comedy Tootsie, quickly establishes main character Michael Dorsey (Best Actor Oscar nominee Dustin Hoffman) as a self-absorbed and uncooperative (and unemployed) actor. He desperately needs a job and sees there’s a role for a woman, so he decides to put on a dress and try out for the part. Once he puts on women’s clothing, he is forced to live a different life, one in which people treat him differently, with less respect and with more emphasis on appearance. He develops more of an understanding of women’s experiences in our culture, becoming a more sensitive and empathetic person in the process.

First Blood

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

This 10-episode true crime docuseries examines some of America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills to reveal what drove them the moment when violent fantasy and curiosity became a devastating reality. The premiere episode, “Aileen Wuornos: The Damsel of Death, ” covers Florida’s Wuornos, who committed her first murder in 1989 and went on to kill seven people.

Everything But the House: “Barbies and Baseball Cards”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple is ready to downsize now that their kids have moved away, but generations of stuff has this family home packed to the rafters. Lara Spencer and her team hope to find enough valuable items on this treasure hunt that these homeowners can retire in style.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 concludes with “The Chicken and Waffles,” which finds the docs at Critter Fixer trying to save the life of a giant Burmese python; performing a risky emergency C-section on a dog whose puppies are in danger; and warding off parasites to keep them from decimating an entire herd of goats. Plus, a cat bugs out from an encounter with a wasp, and a dog and chicken lose the spring in their steps.

Panic 9-1-1

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the docuseries that uses real audio from 9-1-1 calls to let viewers experience every harrowing and terrifying moment of the callers’ ordeals kicks off with “I’m Dying,” which tells three stories. A woman fights for her life when her estranged husband starts shooting at her through the front door; the brakes on a young mother’s vehicle suddenly stop working on a busy highway; and a family returns home from vacation to hear a frightening sound coming from the woods.

Renovation Goldmine: “Functional for the Fam”

HGTV, 10pm

Meg and Joe Piercy help an overwhelmed couple take on their major home renovation and fill the spaces with plenty of customized pieces. Then, they work their magic on a couple’s truckload of inherited furniture to upgrade their home office and son’s bedroom.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Thanks for the Mammaries”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Dr. Ben diagnoses a pet rat with the sniffles, and when a goat has a stinky situation, Dr. Erin gets to the bottom of it. Elsewhere, Dr. Erin removes mysterious mammary lumps from a hunting dog while Dr. Ben repairs a calf’s hernia. Together, they run to the rescue when a family’s horse sustains a head injury. They also decide to adopt a new family member: a cute border collie named Hank.

Sunday, June 12

Evil

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this psychological thriller begins moments after the end of Season 2, when a newly ordained David (Mike Colter) and Kristen (Katja Herbers) share a kiss. The two now not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but also contend with David’s involvement with “the Entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister, Karima (Sohina Sidhu), for help. New episodes are available Sundays.

NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

NBC, 1pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and their IndyCar cohorts compete on the four-mile, 14-turn road circuit at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Premiere!

This uplifting series returns for Season 4, with 10 new episodes that follow Derrick Campana as he travels the country and the world, crafting prosthetics for creatures of all sizes, from elephants to rabbits. This season, his continuing efforts to improve the lives of animals and their owners in desperate need of his services will include helping out a goat, a sheep and a raccoon.

The Engagement Back-Up

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When historian Luna (Elise Gatien) is entrusted with the legacy of her late father’s nautical museum, she pretends that she’s engaged to Jackson (Preston Vanderslice), the infamous son of a tech mogul, in order to save it. As Luna discovers that there’s actually more to Jackson, will she broaden her romantic horizons, as well as her professional ones?

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall is the site for the 75th installment of this iconic awards ceremony that celebrates the best of Broadway theater. CBS’ television coverage is slated in a three-hour block and airs live coast-to-coast for the first time. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to stream the event live and on demand; that livestream is preceded by an hour of exclusive content only available on Paramount+. The musical A Strange Loop leads with 11 nominations; Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos”

The CW, 8pm

In an effort to catch the Trash Bag Killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in town. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers.

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

History, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part docuseries is the latest installment in History’s popular That Built franchise and tracks the origins of indulgent products and provocative pioneers in the alcohol, gambling, sex and tobacco industries as they rose from the shadows and entered the mainstream to build some of the country’s biggest commercial empires. In the series premiere, “Secrets & Sins,” Jack Daniel pioneers American whiskey; Adolphus Busch creates an iconic beer; Buck Duke innovates the modern cigarette; and Julius Schmid skirts the law selling his new condoms, all while the temperance movement rises against them.

Silos Baking Competition

Magnolia Network, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Home bakers travel to Waco, Texas, for a friendly competition that celebrates the joy that comes from time spent in the kitchen. The bakers are challenged to perfect a favorite recipe for a chance to have their treat featured at Magnolia’s Silos Baking Co.

Gaslit

Starz, 8pm

Series Finale!

The drama depicting the untold stories of the Watergate scandal wraps up with “Final Days,” in which Martha (Julia Roberts) struggles to keep her family together in the midst of her decline.

Fathers on Film — Part II

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Sunday dad double feature of classic films featuring paternal characters begins with Fiddler on the Roof (1971), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated adaptation of the hit musical. Set in a rural part of Russia in the early 20th century, the movie stars Best Actor Oscar nominee Topol as a poor Jewish milkman who faces the challenge of marrying off his five daughters amid growing tension in his village. After that is Judge Hardy and Son (1939), the eighth entry in the beloved Andy Hardy series of films, starring Lewis Stone as the titular dad, Judge James K. Hardy, and Mickey Rooney as son Andy.

Dark Winds

AMC, 9pm

New Series!

The psychological thriller, based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, debuts tonight. Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, Longmire) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal

CNN, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

This four-part docuseries about the infamous Watergate break-in and ensuing political scandal that took down President Richard Nixon concludes with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “The Whistleblower,” as the Nixon administration sinks deeper into the scandal, White House Counsel John Dean plays a multidimensional chess game to appease the president, Watergate investigators and his new wife, all culminating with Dean’s famous testimony in front of the Senate, and the world. Then, in “The Downfall,” with the bombshell revelations of Nixon’s White House tape recording system, a battle begins for the tapes that will eventually lead to the collapse of the Nixon presidency.

Billy the Kid: “At the House”

EPIX, 9pm

Billy (Tom Blyth) rides into Lincoln County to join up with the gang, who are working for Lincoln’s most powerful boss, Major Murphy (Vincent Walsh). Murphy wants them to get rid of his new competitor, John Tunstall (Benjamin Sutherland), and Billy finds himself torn between the two rivals.

Duncanville

FOX, 9pm

Two new episodes of the animated comedy air tonight. In “Dead Stan Walking,” Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) coordinates another fake funeral for Uncle Stan (guest voice of Jason Schwartzman). Then in “She Snoops, She Scores!,” Kimberly’s (voice of Riki Lindhome) new babysitting job gives her access to many of the townspeople’s secrets.

Color My World With Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Kendall (Lily D. Moore) is a talented artist with Down syndrome who — thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandmother, Bev (Karen Kruper) — is happy and thriving. Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Brad (David DeSanctis) and romance blooms. Emma has spent the last 22 years trying to protect her daughter and has reservations about this new relationship, especially when it quickly moves in a serious direction. With the help of Nic (Benjamin Ayres), a longtime family friend of Brad’s, Emma slowly accepts that Kendall is ready to, and should, live her own life.

America’s Lost Airship: Weapon of War

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

They were once considered the future of warfare: flying aircraft carriers the size of the Titanic, able to hold five fighter planes. In the 1920s and ’30s, the U.S. military had high hopes for these zeppelins, but instead of carrying aviation forward, the airship era would be brief and tragic. Witness the rise and fall of this failed weapon of war and follow a team of scientists as they race to retrieve key artifacts from a recently discovered sunken airship in hopes of shedding new light on this lost chapter of history.

Becoming Elizabeth

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg) was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the intrigue and sexual politics of the English court. As her younger brother Edward (Oliver Zetterström) takes the throne, she and her sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a greater game between the major families of England and the powers of Europe.

MisEducation of America: Battle for the American Mind

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel’s Pete Hegseth, author of Battle for the American Mind, hosts this show discussing issues of race, gender and politics and how they are taught in today’s schools.

Barry

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

The violent dark comedy finishes Season 3 with “Starting Now,” as Barry (Bill Hader) continues his efforts to leave the world of contract killing behind and find success in his new profession.

The Baby

HBO, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The horror comedy about Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) and the controlling, manipulative baby that has twisted her life into a nightmare finishes its first season with “The Possession.”

Monday, June 13

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Netflix

This multi-comic stand-up special curated by former SNL star Pete Davidson features Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Parsifal’s First Wedding”

Bravo, 8pm

A three-tiered gluten-free wedding cake? That’s just one challenging request for chef Marcos Spaziani on a last-minute charter with the fussiest eaters he’s served while the reality show has been cruising Menorca, Spain.

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: “Why Are You Keeping This Hidden?!?”

FOX, 8pm

Surprising revelations and shocking decisions are made as a new set of contestants battle their way toward a $1 million prize in the new episode “Why Are You Keeping This Hidden?!?”

Sins of the Father: “In Cold Blood”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Leading into the premiere of Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19), Investigation Discovery (ID) is airing a “Bad Dads Week” programming stunt. Each evening this week, the network will air episodes and specials featuring the evilest fathers in ID’s files. It begins tonight with In Cold Blood, in which a woman is shocked to discover her sister and nephew have been killed in cold blood, and a daughter becomes a pawn in a dark and brutal murder plot.

Van Go

Magnolia Network, 8pm

New Series!

This series follows Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis as he renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, innovating creative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom-outfitting each vehicle for his clients’ lifestyles. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air Monday evenings beginning tonight.

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifiers 2”

NBC, 8pm

The qualifying rounds continue in San Antonio with ninjas from across the country taking on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. Competitors as young as 15 return to take on seasoned veterans in this first round of competition from the Alamodome. New obstacle Piston Plunge makes its debut on the course that ends with the iconic Warped Wall.

Special Theme: LGBTQ Directors

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its June Monday night celebration of Pride Month dedicated to lineups of notable productions directed by LGBTQ filmmakers from across Hollywood history. Tonight’s schedule: A Taste of Honey (1961, directed by Tony Richardson); What’s the Matter With Helen? (1971, directed by Curtis Harrington); the network premieres of Always on Sunday (1962), What Really Happened to Baby Jane (1963), The Roman Springs on Mrs. Stone (1963) and Spy on the Fly (1967), some of the 16mm parody film shorts made by a group of gay men and recreational cross-dressers known as the Gay Girls Riding Club, who were artistic sensations in California’s early homosexual underground; Private Parts (1972, directed by Paul Bartel); Female Trouble (1975, directed by John Waters); Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974, directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, who was honored with the prestigious FIPRESCI Award from the International Federation of Film Critics for his work); and The Lusty Men (1952, directed by Nicholas Ray).

The Family Chantel: “No Turning Back Now”

TLC, 8pm

On the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff keeping up with Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett — wed five years now — Pedro admits to his mom that the two are having relationship troubles. Plus: Chantel’s sister Winter has bariatric weight-loss surgery.

Intervention

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 24 of the Emmy Award-winning series profiling individuals with uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior kicks off with “Kenny.” Raised in Northern California, Kenny excelled in football and had dreams of playing in the NFL. A misstep in high school triggered a series of events that left him homeless and addicted to dangerous amounts of fentanyl.

The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Melissa McCarthy, the multi-Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast, and her cousin and fellow actress, Jenna Perusich, share the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones. After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveals.

Digital Addiction

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This docuseries from the producers of Intervention examines a growing mental health issue that stems from digital addiction, uncovering the frightening and damaging world of digital dependency and how that impacts families. The addictions covered include gaming, social media obsession, cyber relationship addiction and compulsive information seeking. In the premiere episode, “Beth & Brandon,” 53-year-old Beth hides behind the safety and comfort of her dozens of devices, causing loved ones to confront her. Brandon, 26, meets strangers on hookup apps, which invites danger from abusers, leading his mother and friends to make a final effort to get him on a safer track.

Gentleman Jack

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

The historical drama based on landowner and industrialist Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and her lifetime of lesbian relationships finishes its second season tonight.

Fear Thy Neighbor

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This true-crime series that offers chilling tales of people unfortunate enough to end up living within a stone’s throw of a psycho or a killer returns for Season 8. In the season premiere, “Blizzard of Blood,” a single woman and her two young sons believe they found a perfect new apartment, but their overbearing landlord and neighbor soon turn their idyllic situation into a living hell of arguments and intimidation that ultimately ends in bloodshed.

Tuesday, June 14

Redemption

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive Series!

This British crime drama from the producers of The Bay follows Detective Inspector Colette Cunningham (Paula Malcomson), an investigator with Liverpool’s Serious Crime Squad. She is an unflappable force of nature — until she takes an unexpected call from Dublin. A body has been found, and Colette is listed as next of kin. She takes the next ferry to Dublin to identify her daughter, Kate, who disappeared 20 years ago. Consumed by grief, Colette resolves to stay in Ireland to work for its police force, the Garda, while also piecing together the truth about Kate’s death. If she did fail her daughter in life, Colette is determined to do right by her now — but is she prepared for what she finds?

Halftime

Netflix

Set against the backdrop of Jennifer Lopez’s memorable performance with Shakira at halftime of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, this film, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on opening night, offers an intimate peek behind the curtain at Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creativity and cultural contributions.

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Netflix

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin introduce an all-female lineup of stand-up comedians in this special recorded during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in May. Featured performers are Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.

Dateline: The Last Day

Peacock

New Series!

Peacock launches its first ever original series under the banner of NBC News’ popular and long-running Dateline true-crime newsmagazine brand with The Last Day. This eight-episode series features entirely new reporting and stories that have never appeared on NBC’s broadcast series. Following various murder investigations, correspondents Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, Stephanie Gosk and Andrea Canning examine the final day of each victim’s life — the split-second decisions and pivotal moments that made the difference between life and death. Detectives retrace those crucial 24 hours looking for clues to solve the mystery.

Grand Prix

MOVIES!, 10:20am

Catch a Classic!

John Frankenheimer directed this epic (nearly three hours long) 1966 sports drama that is one of the greatest auto racing films ever made. Set in the world of Formula One, it follows the fates of four drivers over the course of a fictionalized season that concludes at the Italian Grand Prix. The technical achievements used to bring this world to life make the film a truly immersive experience, and it is as thrilling to listen to as it is to look at (it won Oscars for Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing). Befitting the worldwide participation and appeal of its featured sport, it also boasts a terrific international cast, including James Garner, Yves Montand, Brian Bedford, Antonio Sabàto, Toshiro Mifune, Adolfo Celi, Claude Dauphin and Eva Marie Saint.

Holly Hobbie

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Premiere!

This family series that follows the titular aspiring singer-songwriter (Ruby Jay) who isn’t afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers, makes its Season 4 primetime broadcast premiere tonight, with new episodes premiering weekly (all of Season 4 is available for streaming at BYUtv.org and via the BYUtv app).

MLB Baseball

TBS, beginning at 7pm Live

An MLB doubleheader on TBS has the Tampa Bay Rays at the N.Y. Yankees, followed by the L.A. Angels at the L.A. Dodgers.

Holey Moley: “Night of Music!”

ABC, 8pm

The course is alive with music as all eight mini golfers competing tonight are seasoned musicians. Teeing off on Polecano, one competitor makes a remarkable landing, while the distraction is no match for one golfer on The Distractor. The final two athletes do their best to find their footing on Big Foot Wedge, but only one will walk away with the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals. For the first time ever, Kermit the Frog joins Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore in the booth to call some of the action.

Sins of the Father: “Ashes to Ashes”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Bad Dads Week continues on ID with this program that details how, after a tragic house fire in Texas, suspicion landed on John Hummel when his family’s brutally murdered bodies were discovered in the ashes and he didn’t bat an eye. This special features a final interview with Hummel, who was executed for his crime in 2021.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: “Cold Catch”

Nat Geo, 8pm

Alaska Natives know that their land always provides. Tig Strassburg teaches his three young daughters how to ice fish; Chris Apassingok traverses the tundra on a quest to feed his family; Jody Pott-Joseph breaks an emergency trail with her dog team; and Marvin Agnot sources much-needed wood for his community.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

The Chase: “Oprah, Please Forgive Me!”

ABC, 9pm

James “The High Roller” Holzhauer returns as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of wits against a technology trend scout, a product manager and a forum series producer at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Sara Haines (ABC’s The View) hosts.

American Masters: “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the life and career of Brian Wilson, singer, songwriter and cofounder of the Beach Boys, as he and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine drive around Los Angeles. The documentary includes interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine, and introduces “Right Where I Belong,” an original song written and performed by Wilson and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James for this film.

Dark Side of the 90s

Vice, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries that explores the darker aspects of 1990s pop culture kicks off Season 2 with “Arseniooo Hall!” The episode looks at how Arsenio Hall carved out his niche in the white-dominated late-night world by showcasing hip-hop artists and emerging talent on his 1989-94 series The Arsenio Hall Show. Despite his success, however, Hall became a casualty in the late-night wars.

Who Do You Believe?: “Legacy & Lies”

ABC, 10pm

A rare heirloom passed down within the Ojibwe tribe is confirmed as one of the oldest American flags in history and worth millions. When the flag’s keeper dies without naming an heir, a vicious inheritance war breaks out. With family ties, tribal welfare and American history on the line, how far will they go to capture the flag? Amid betrayal, corruption and lies, who is the rightful owner? It’s up to you to decide.

Mayans M.C.

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Sons of Anarchy spinoff’s Season 4 finale “When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight,” EZ (JD Pardo) ties up loose ends as the future of the motorcycle club hangs in the balance.

Dancing With Myself: “The One Where Nick Dances Salsa”

NBC, 10pm

A food delivery driver, heart doctor, police officer and nine other contestants from across the country enter the Dancing With Myself pods to battle it out over six dance challenges set by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts.

Wednesday, June 15

Family Reboot

Disney+

New Series!

This six-part series follows real families who have become so busy with their individual lives that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family leaves their busy schedules, devices and distractions behind for a weeklong journey led by a Family Reboot guide focused on reconnecting and rebuilding their family bonds. They leave the journey completely “rebooted” — more connected, happier and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook. All episodes are available today.

Love, Victor

Disney+ & Hulu

Season Premiere!

This third and final season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures. The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz. All episodes are available today.

God’s Favorite Idiot

Netflix

New Series!

In this workplace comedy, mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone, also creator and executive producer) begins to realize that God has big plans for him — stopping the apocalypse. But Clark can’t do it alone; he must gather his flock of mismatched coworkers, including his office crush, Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy), along with angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb) and save the world.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Netflix

New Series!

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the groundbreaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports as five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium. There, they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet

Netflix

New Series!

This six-part documentary anthology series tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. The series explores the consequences of “SWATing,” takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a federal hunt for the suspect in a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference, among other topics.

The Wrath of God (La ira de Dios)

Netflix

Original Film!

In this Argentinean thriller, a string of deaths in Luciana’s (Macarena Achaga) family begins to close in on her and her sister Valentina. While her boss, an enigmatic writer, is always there for her, the young woman starts to believe that he may be hiding something. In a race against time to find the truth, Luciana finds herself at a crossroads between reason and death. Diego Peretti and Juan Minujín also star.

Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Josh Gates goes in search of L’Oiseau Blanc (The White Bird), a plane flown by two French aviators vying with Charles Lindbergh to complete the first transatlantic flight in 1927. He succeeded — they vanished.

30 for 30: Dream On

ESPN, 8pm

New Series!

In 1996, the U.S. Women’s Olympic basketball team began a winning streak that led to the founding of the WNBA. In this three-part series (airing in full), legendary sharpshooters — Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo and more — speak to how their teamwork changed the game and made them queens of the international courts.

MasterChef: Back to Win: “Dish That Sent You Home”

FOX, 8pm

In the first elimination round of the season, all 20 chefs must cook something inspired by the dish that originally sent them home. The winner of the challenge gets immunity in the new episode “Dish That Sent You Home.”

Sins of the Father: “American Monster: Wave to Daddy”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

In this Bad Dads Week special, the daughter of one of America’s most notorious killers gives an exclusive interview, offering some insights into the mind of a cold-blooded monster. Additionally, never-before-seen footage reveals the devastating double life of the murderer.

The Established Home

Magnolia Network, 8pm

New Series!

Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business. In the series premiere, “Lake Drive: Part 1,” Jean begins the first phase of the redesign of a charming 1916 three-bedroom brick house on Lake Drive in East Grand Rapids for her son, Dave, and his family.

Into the Wild New Zealand: “Wild Wilderness”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Explore two sanctuaries of New Zealand, where endangered, native animals are free to roam in a predator-proof environment. From hihis to kakas to tuataras, meet the rare animals thriving in one of the world’s most intact prehistoric ecosystems.

Method Acting — Part II

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies airs its second of two nights (Part 1 aired last Wednesday) that continues a look at some of Hollywood’s most renowned method actors via a lineup of films featuring the stars in action. Method actors seek to deliver sincere and expressive performances by delving deeply into their character to identify with, understand and fully experience that person’s inner motivation and emotions. The technique was pioneered by Russian actor/director Konstantin Stanislavski, and this sort of prep work can be intense for an actor using it (and may also, on occasion, have the potential to be somewhat confusing or off-putting for his or her costars). But method acting has certainly resulted in memorable big-screen characterizations, like the ones seen in this evening’s five notable films led by method actors: Splendor in the Grass (1961, Warren Beatty); Five Easy Pieces (1970, Best Actor Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson); Wanda (1970, Barbara Loden, who also wrote, directed and coproduced the drama); Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974, Best Actress Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn and Harvey Keitel); and Kramer vs. Kramer (1979, Best Actor Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman).

Kung Fu

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all in the Season 2 finale, “The Source.”

So You Think You Can Dance: “The Dancers Dozen”

FOX, 9pm

In “The Dancers Dozen,” the milestone 300th episode of the series, the top 12 competitors of Season 17 show off their talents.

Bargain Block: “French Country and Chez Shea”

HGTV, 9pm

Shea Hicks-Whitfield and her husband Terry Whitfield take on an exciting new venture as they buy their first home renovation on the block. They leave the restoration and design in the capable hands of Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who take inspiration from European architecture on their next two houses: a French country cottage and a high-rise Parisian apartment.

CMT Crossroads: “Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton”

CMT, 10pm

On the heels of their world-premiere collaboration on “Colors” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April, psychedelic-soul duo Black Pumas and country star Mickey Guyton reunite for this night of high-energy performances and stripped back, soulful renditions of each other’s greatest hits.

Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Tour

Ovation TV, 11pm

This documentary special about actor/comedian Cheech Marin’s immense art collection offers an up-close look as he teams up with the Riverside Art Museum and the City of Riverside on The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, slated to open at the museum on June 18.

Thursday, June 16

Block Party

BET+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its June 8 theatrical release, this comedy makes its streaming debut on BET+ today. The film follows Keke McQueen (Antoinette Robertson), a recent Harvard grad who is eager to ditch her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for her dream job in Atlanta. But when Keke discovers that her once-super-sharp Grandma Janice (Margaret Avery) is showing early signs of dementia, she puts her career at stake to save Grandma’s beloved Juneteenth block party, even if it means dealing with her Black tiger mom (Golden Brooks), her gossipy relatives (Birgundi Baker and Luenell), an oddball fire marshal (Faizon Love) and her ex-boyfriend (Terayle). In the process, Keke falls back in love with her hometown.

“Martin”: The Reunion

BET+

This 90-minute reunion special reunites the original cast of the beloved 1992-97 sitcom Martin — Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II — for a celebration of the series nearly 30 years after its premiere.

Father of the Bride

HBO Max

Original Film!

This new adaptation of the classic romantic comedy is retold through the prism of multiple relationships within a large Cuban American family. Andy García and Gloria Estefan lead the cast as parents surprised by the news of their eldest daughter’s (Adria Arjona) upcoming wedding.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Netflix

New Series!

This animated series follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and the magical talking dog Pugsley as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house with battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

Love & Anarchy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the Swedish romantic comedy series, recently divorced Sofie (Ida Engvoll) is trying to create a new life for herself and Max (Björn Mosten). Due to unforeseen events, she instead finds herself in the middle of a life crisis, and nothing turns out the way they had hoped. Simultaneously, the small publishing house Lund & Lagersted is doing its best to tackle the very traditional literary world while also trying to navigate the new opportunities that society offers today. David Dencik and Marina Bouras join the returning cast in the new season.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta

Netflix

This documentary follows Japanese actor Toma Ikuta, who, in August 2021, tried a new kabuki performance for the first time when he joined the final season of the independent kabuki stage series called Idomu (Challenge), led by actor Matsuya Onoe. Ikuta and Onoe have been close friends since high school, and back then they promised they would stand on the same stage someday. The film also chronicles the pair’s friendship and the long road toward fulfilling that promise.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Netflix

In this special recorded during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in May, enjoy original comedy from Snoop Dogg, along with sets from Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Donnell Rawlings, Guy Torry and Melanie Comarcho.

Players

Paramount+

New Series!

This comedic documentary-style scripted series follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Rutherford Falls

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The comedy returns for Season 2, with lifelong best buds Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) helping each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

Mad God

Shudder

Original Film!

Legendary stop-motion animator and special effects supervisor Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) makes his directorial debut with this with this experimental animated film set in a world of monsters, mad scientists and war pigs. A labor of love that has taken Tippett 30 years to complete, Mad God combines live-action and stop-motion, miniature sets and other innovative techniques.

Golf: U.S. Open: First Round

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

The 122nd U.S. Open tees off at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the year’s third major tournament. Defending champion Jon Rahm faces top contenders in Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, and world No. 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Coverage begins on USA Network and continues this afternoon on NBC.

MasterChef: Junior Edition: “The Road to the Finale”

FOX, 8pm

Gordon Ramsay recaps the biggest, most exciting moments of Season 8 in the new special “The Road to the Finale.” The episode also includes a countdown of the best bloopers, clips and outtakes of the season.

Sins of the Father: “Evil Lives Here: Fear Thy Father”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Charles Sexton was taught that his father, Eddie, was God. He and his siblings were willing and loyal disciples, but as the family descended into madness, Charles discovered that crossing his family is deadly.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Monte Hellman” & “1970s Double Feature”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies saddles up for another evening of films in the Revisionist Western subgenre. The lineup is divided into two themes. First are three films directed by Monte Hellman, a protégé of low-budget exploitation cinema legend Roger Corman. The first two of these — Ride in the Whirlwind and The Shooting, both from 1966 — star Jack Nicholson in early roles and are regarded as being within the “acid Western” subgenre of Revisionist Western movies produced in the late 1960s/early ’70s. Both films were coproduced by Nicholson, who also wrote the screenplay for Ride in the Whirlwind. The third Hellman feature comes from 1978: China 9, Liberty 37, an Italian-Spanish production starring Revisionist Western staple Warren Oates, and Sam Peckinpah, a master director in that genre, in a small acting appearance. Following the Hellman triple feature comes a double feature of Revisionist Western classics from the 1970s, starting with The Missouri Breaks (1976). The Arthur Penn-directed production stars Nicholson and another legend, Marlon Brando, with supporting performances from Randy Quaid and Harry Dean Stanton. The ’70s double feature, and the evening of Revisionist Westerns as a whole, then concludes with Comes a Horseman (1978), set in the American West of the 1940s, directed by Alan J. Pakula and starring Jane Fonda, James Caan, Jason Robards and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Richard Farnsworth.

Heartland: “Blood and Water”

UPtv, 8pm

Amy (Amber Marshall) and Shadow find themselves in jeopardy on a cattle drive; Lou (Michelle Morgan) feels overlooked when the issue of Heartland Beef’s succession plan is raised; and when Parker (Ava Tran) and Katie (Baye McPherson) babysit Lyndy (Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer), things go awry.

Legacies

The CW, 9pm

Series Finale!

The spinoff of The Vampire Diaries comes to an end after four seasons. In the final episode, “Just Don’t Be a Stranger, Okay?,” Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matt Davis) reflect on recent events and ponder what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources.

Windy City Rehab: “Ground Up”

HGTV, 9pm

A busy client in Chicago gives Alison Victoria carte blanche and a $1.5 million budget to renovate a complete tear down into an architectural masterpiece that includes its own greenhouse, a massive living area, and one-of-a-kind landscaping.

Mystic: “The Tides”

UPtv, 9pm

When Issie (Macey Chipping) looks for Mystic on a remote beach, she finds an old treasure in the sand and connects it to her visions. Later, when Issie and Caleb (Joshua Tan) get trapped, secrets are revealed.

The Old Man

FX, 10pm

New Series!

Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative must reconcile with his past to ensure his future. With Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Amy Brenneman and Gbenga Akinnagbe also star. The seven-part series debuts with the first two episodes tonight.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The boys are back, along with a few new friends. A different celebrity guest will join Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano (Joe left the show to take some time off) for more laughs and mischief in the series’ ninth season. Joining the spectacle and upping the antics will be a variety of stars including Staten Islanders Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan) and Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Chris Jericho (All Elite Wrestling), film star Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon), as well as hilarious comedians Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) and David Cross (Arrested Development), along with Rob Riggle (Holey Moley) and others.

Friday, June 17

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff, who also wrote and directed, star in this film that won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. Raiff plays recent college graduate Andrew, who is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey, and without a clear life path for himself. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resumé, it’s knowing how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s (Evan Assante) classmates. When Andrew strikes up a unique friendship with a local mom, Domino (Johnson), and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), he finally discovers a future that he wants — even if it might not be his own. Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett and Raúl Castillo also star in the comedy/drama.

Home

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The elevated home design docuseries drops all of its Season 2 episodes today. The episodes feature new destinations and a look inside the world’s most innovative homes, with stops in France, Mexico City, South Africa, Iceland, Long Island, Amsterdam, Australia, Indonesia, Barcelona and Ghana.

Tehran

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Israeli spy thriller about a Mossad agent in the titular Iranian capital comes to a close.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Hulu

Original Film!

In this British sex comedy/drama, Emma Thompson plays retired widow Nancy Stokes, who seeks a sexual awakening after her boring marriage by hiring a younger sex worker (Daryl McCormack). Together, they find a surprising human connection.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Joanna Gaines returns for Season 6 of her series in which she spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Where We Call Home

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, more homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Netflix

This acclaimed film offers an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers during the Watergate scandal: Martha Mitchell, a Republican Cabinet wife who was gaslighted by President Richard Nixon’s administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through the voice of the woman herself.

Spiderhead

Netflix

Original Film!

Chris Hemsworth leads this sci-fi thriller set in a near-future dystopian society. He plays brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary where he experiments on inmates, who wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. When two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption takes a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Paramount+

Original Film!

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening star in this film inspired by the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town. The comedy was directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me) and also stars Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp and Michael McKean.

The Lake

Prime Video

New Series!

This half-hour comedy filmed in the cottage country of northern Ontario is the first scripted Canadian Amazon Original series, and stars Jordan Gavaris and Julia Stiles. Gavaris plays Justin, who, after returning from abroad following a breakup with his long-term partner, hopes to connect with Billie (Madison Shamoun), the teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with city-loving Billie at the family cottage go awry, however, when he discovers that his parents left the retreat to his picture-perfect stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video

New Series!

Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) is coshowrunner and wrote the pilot for this multigenerational drama based on Han’s bestselling book series of the same name. It’s a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer, that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Tom Everett Scott lead the cast.

Chrissy’s Court

The Roku Channel

Season Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Pepper Thai, are back as judge and bailiff in the 10-episode second season of their courtroom series in which Chrissy presides over, and rules on, real-life small-claims cases.

Star of the Month: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

Today’s Judy Garland movie lineup on TCM begins with four titles that feature the star in some of her famous onscreen pairings with costar Mickey Rooney. It begins with the first film they made together, the 1937 musical comedy Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry, followed by three entries from the beloved Andy Hardy comedy franchise, with Rooney as Hardy and Garland as Betsy Booth: Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), whose cast also includes Lana Turner in an early role; Andy Hardy Meets Debutante (1940); and Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941), the last Hardy film to feature Garland. Following those, the lineup concludes with three Garland-led musicals: The Harvey Girls (1946), which also features Garland’s Wizard of Oz costar Ray Bolger; Easter Parade (1948), costarring Fred Astaire and boasting plenty of classic Irving Berlin tunes; and Summer Stock (1950), Garland’s last movie made with MGM and the last in which she costarred with Gene Kelly.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of this Gold Rush spinoff, 27-year-old Parker Schnabel is traveling farther than ever before as he and his friends head to New Zealand, believing that the country’s revolutionary mining gear will give him his only real chance at scoring a massive Alaskan payday after he puts down nearly $200,000 of his own gold on a Fairbanks property. But Parker and his crew quickly learn that the island nation is full of high risks, tough environments and secretive Kiwi mining communities that aren’t so quick to lend a helping hand to a potential competitor.

Sins of the Father: “Man With a Van: Road Rage”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

On Easter Sunday 1990, Dennis DePue shoves his estranged wife down the stairs. He then tells their three children he’s taking her to the hospital, but as he loads her into his van, his plans turn sinister.

Love Triangle Nightmare

LMN, 8pm

Just-divorced Brittany (Glenda Braganza) thinks her friendly ex Austin (Tomas Chovanec) is just jealous when he urges her to cool things off with hot stranger Jake (Jeff Teravainen). Considering the film’s title, we’re on Team Austin!

Making Modern With Brooke and Brice

Magnolia Network, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam return for Season 2 of their series that follows them in their home-remodeling business, with Brooke doing the building, Brice the designing.

The Wedding Planners: “Wedding of Champions” & “Sweet Home Wedding”

UPtv, beginning at 8pm

In “Wedding of Champions,” James (Michael Seater) creates a fun, retro-themed wedding at a roller skating rink while Hannah (Madeline Leon) runs interference on the four parents. Meanwhile, Paige (Kimberly-Sue Murray) battles the competition for a celebrity sports wedding. Then, in “Sweet Home Wedding,” a bride who needs more “country” in her ceremony leans on her cousin, Hannah, James and Paige for help. Plus, the siblings’ father visits, opening up old wounds, and Hannah dresses up for a first date.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

CBS, 9pm

Fifty years after the Watergate break-in, this special looks back at the scandal, the crimes and the coverup that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, FBI investigator Angelo Lano and former prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste provide insight.

Baker’s Dozen

Cooking Channel, 10pm

No matter how ya slice it, someone is gonna rise to the top in this bread-themed installment, which opens with 13 hopefuls constructing gingerbread houses for host Tamera Mowry-Housley and closes with a three-way focaccia showdown.

Saturday, June 18

Spriggan

Netflix

New Series!

In this Japanese anime series based on the manga comics of the same name, an ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers, and a group of elite secret agents known as Spriggans are tasked with keeping them out of the wrong hands.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the Texas Rangers at the Detroit Tigers on FS1. FOX’s primetime regional game has either the Cleveland Guardians at the L.A. Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Boston Red Sox.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Devil Music” & “Sweet Amelia”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

In “Devil Music,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates the murder of a musician whose death was narrated in a blues song. Then, in “Sweet Amelia,” when Crabtree’s (Jonny Harris) mentally deranged kidnapper, Amelia (Sarah Swire), turns herself in, he braces for trouble.

NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Game 1

ABC, 8pm Live

The NHL’s Eastern Conference champions — either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the N.Y. Rangers — and the Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche duke it out in Game 1 of the best-of-seven-game series for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “Meerkat”

BBC America, 8pm

The new episode “Meerkat” follows a family of meerkats on the dusty shores of a vast salt pan in Botswana. The first litter of pups in months has just emerged from the den, and the adults must pull together so the family can grow and flourish.

Superstar Racing Experience

CBS, 8pm Live

Season Premiere!

Season 2 features a six-week slate of Camping World SRX Series races beginning with tonight’s event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

Moriah’s Lighthouse

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Moriah (Rachelle Lefevre) is a woodworking artisan living in a French, seaside town, who dreams of restoring the local lighthouse. When Ben (Luke Macfarlane), an American architect, comes to town, it seems as though her dreams will never become reality after she learns he’s there to give the lighthouse a makeover … but for another buyer. Based on the book series by Serena B. Miller.

After Jackie

History, 8pm

This two-hour documentary produced in association with Major League Baseball is a celebration of the 75th anniversary year of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier and tells the often overlooked story of the second wave of Black baseball players who fought for racial equality following Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson. Along with rarely seen footage of Robinson, After Jackie features new and rare interviews with White and Gibson, before his passing in 2020, as well as with former and current baseball players.

Sins of the Father: “Forbidden: Dying for Love: The Shame of the Father”

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

Two teenagers play with fire by entering into a secret relationship against a father intent on ending their storybook romance.

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Melanie McGuire (Candice King) was an exceptional fertility nurse, married to her ex-Navy husband, Bill (Michael Roark), and doting mother of two boys. When she falls for Brad (Jackson Hurst), a doctor at her clinic, and gets entangled in a steamy love affair, Melanie does the unthinkable. After drugging and murdering Bill, she dismembers him and places the body parts into three suitcases, throwing them into Chesapeake Bay. But when the suitcases are found on the shores of Virginia Beach, an investigation is launched, leading to Melanie as the prime suspect. Led by the efforts of Assistant Attorney General Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick), authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, though she continues to maintain her innocence. Based on a shocking true story.

Transplant: “Shadows”

NBC, 8pm

A citywide blackout sends the hospital into total darkness and chaos; Bash (Hamza Haq) treats a rock climber who sustained a life-threatening injury; Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) and Bash make a major career decision about the lawsuit; Dr. Curtis (Ayisha Issa) is finally forced to face her father; and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) pays a visit to someone who changed her life. Transplant will be preempted next Saturday and returns with its final three Season 2 episodes in July.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “Women in Menswear”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Women in film have been pushing gender boundaries with their outfits since the silent era, often breaking through to establish broader trends in fashion. Greta Garbo sported a military-style trench coat in A Woman of Affairs (1928), a look that endures to this day. The pantsuit was introduced in the 1920s but wasn’t popularized until 1930, when Marlene Dietrich wore one in her film Morocco. These women set the stage for stars like Katharine Hepburn and Diane Keaton, who translated their personal styles onto the big screen and into our culture with films like the two classics airing during tonight’s celebration of cinematic fashion on TCM. For the 1942 romantic comedy/drama Woman of the Year, legendary costume designer Adrian (Adrian Adolph Greenburg) dressed Best Actress Oscar nominee Hepburn in a variety of outfits, including skirts and gowns, but it was the menswear that really set her apart and helped define her personal style. The actress had already established an affinity for slacks in films like The Philadelphia Story, but in Woman of the Year, her strong-yet-feminine persona was augmented even more by her “masculine” clothing, including a selection of pants and even a velvet smoking jacket. The costume designer for tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-winning Annie Hall (1977), was Ruth Morley, and many of the clothes for Best Actress Oscar winner Keaton’s title character came from Ralph Lauren. But Annie’s style comes entirely from the actress herself. In fact, Oscar-winning cowriter and director Woody Allen had to fight with Morley to allow Keaton to wear some of her favorite outfits, knowing they were central to the character (of both Diane and Annie). And what she wore — an eclectic selection of men’s hats, vests, boots and (most famously) ties — created a sensation that’s celebrated in fashion circles to this day.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Pro Bone-O Work”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Married vets Ben and Erin Schroeder examine three service K-9s pro bono, and then their family takes part in a police dog training session.