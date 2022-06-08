It’s a Race to the Red Planet in ‘For All Mankind’ Season 3

Copyright © 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Apple TV+‘s sci-fi drama For All Mankind, set in an alternate history in which the Soviet Union beat the U.S. in the space race to the moon, makes another giant leap in its 10-episode third season Fridays beginning June 10.

After hostilities on the lunar surface between the rival superpowers nearly caused an all-out war on Earth in Season 2, the new season flashes ahead to the 1990s and the race to set foot on Mars.

The U.S. and Soviet Union both have a Mars mission launch planned for 1996, but a new player from the private sector has ambitions to send its own vehicles and astronauts to the Red Planet two years earlier. Led by Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi, The Blacklist), Helios Aerospace is a collective with deep pockets and without the red tape and bureaucracy tying it down to Earth.

Also in Season 3, Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour) is keeping her personal life private as she pursues a run as the Republican presidential nominee in the 1992 election. NASA administrator Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) is ruling the agency with a heavy hand and with a secret tech-sharing alliance with her Soviet counterpart. Karen Baldwin’s (Shantel VanSanten) new hospitality venture is miles above a simple chain of restaurants. Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) is coping with the physical effects of the heavy dose of radiation she received on the moon. And veteran astronauts Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) are vying to lead NASA’s first Mars mission.