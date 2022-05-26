Thursday, May 26: One Last Case for Jason and the TAC Team in ‘Bull’ Series Finale

Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, May 26

Bull

CBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

The legal drama starring Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull of the Trial Analysis Corporation concludes tonight after six seasons with the series finale “Goodbye.” Bull and the TAC team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.

Don't show up to the courtroom without proper prep. Here's your comprehensive #Bull binge guide to study ahead of the series finale — straight from the cast themselves. Find all episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/vMadTK6Sbt — Bull (@BullCBS) May 15, 2022

The Unauthorized History of the Vietnam War

FOX Nation

Chief political anchor Bret Baier showcases how the Vietnam War left an indelible mark on a generation of Americans and changed the course of human events across the globe. New evidence provides a different perspective on key events and pivotal decisions from the largely misunderstood conflict.

Fight or Flight

discovery+

New Series!

For more than 15 years, Bollywood-star-turned-human-rights-advocate Somy Ali and her groundbreaking nonprofit No More Tears have rescued thousands of men, women and children from domestic violence and sex trafficking. Now, this unflinching docuseries intimately follows Somy’s intense, complex and sometimes heartbreaking work as she illustrates the horrors and frequency of abuse, profiling the very real dangers and emotional impact of transforming a victim into a survivor. In every episode, the clock is ticking as she works with real victims. It’s a race against time to extricate them from the situations they seek to escape; secure legal, medical and educational counsel; and find them a safe place to stay while working alongside them to rebuild their lives. Viewers will go along with Somy as she navigates the best way to help these victims, experiences the emotional highs and lows of advocacy, and discusses her own journey as she reckons with her traumatic past and the abuse she herself suffered as a young woman. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Mountain Trails

discovery+

This immersive program takes viewers on excursions to key mountain ranges around the world.

Look at Me: XXXTentacion

Hulu

This documentary explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most-streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Netflix

This 44-minute special serves as a teaser for the upcoming eight-episode series of the same name that is slated to premiere on Netflix this September. The special and the series are created with 3D computer animation and follow My Little Pony’s Mane 5 on a journey of self-discovery through action-packed, hilarious and heartfelt stories. Featured among the voice cast is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever.

The Dreamers

Sundance Now

New Series!

This hit crime/comedy series from Israel is set in 2008 against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Gaza Strip. It tells the story of three young Palestinian students — Warda (Maisa Abd Elhadi), Kayes (Riyad Sliman) and Salah (Aiman Daw) — who travel to Tel Aviv and try to establish a new and liberated Palestinian community for themselves. When they attempt to buy drugs and get high at the end of a long day, they find themselves caught in a drug deal with a Palestinian crime family who ultimately see the three indebted students as ideal accomplices for getting their goods distributed among local youth. This gets them into trouble with the local crime world, the police and their own families. The trio realizes that, in order to unload the drugs, they have to create the “new Palestinian scene.” In their own unique way, they decide to initiate an anti-war protest in the form of a large music festival featuring Jews and Palestinians together. In the process, they create a historic moment in the Palestinian and Jewish underground scene. The series is in Arabic and Hebrew languages, with English subtitles. All 10 episodes are available today.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second Round

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A pair of Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinal games air tonight on ESPN.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Out for Blood/You Are the Blood”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In Hour 1 of the two-part season finale, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center due to a blood shortage. Meanwhile, Nick (Scott Speedman) asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for help with his patient, and Winston (Anthony Hill) is hung up on his relationship with his brother. In Hour 2, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) actions to help his fellow veterans come to light.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “The Restaurant Takeover”

FOX, 8pm

The top six junior chefs put their professional skills to the test during a restaurant takeover at the luxury hotel NoMad in downtown Los Angeles in the new episode “The Restaurant Takeover.”

Celebrity Escape Room

NBC, 8pm

In celebration of the Red Nose Day fundraising initiative to raise awareness of, and money to help combat, child poverty, NBC airs a rebroadcast of this hourlong special starring Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs: Raise the Roof”

PBS, 8pm

The original foundation of the house in Saratoga Springs needs repainting; a steel beam is installed in the new basement; trends in plumbing fixtures are explored; and a truss system is the solution for the third-floor living space, which leads to a visit to the manufacturer.

Star of the Month: Anna May Wong

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night celebration of the films of pioneering Asian American actress Anna May Wong concludes tonight with three of her later movies. First is the network premiere of Lady From Chungking (1942). This was produced during a period when Wong was not making many movies, instead focusing her attention on events and appearances in support of China’s struggle against Japan; while Japan’s war with the United States was just beginning in 1942, its military aggression toward China had been ongoing since the ’30s and was a cause toward which Wong was passionate about bringing attention. Lady From Chungking was one of two anti-Japanese propaganda war films she starred in that year, donating her salary from both toward relief for China. In its tale of Chinese guerrillas fighting against Japanese occupiers, Lady From Chungking differs from the many other war films that filled theaters during this time in that the Chinese characters are portrayed as empowered heroes rather than victims awaiting rescue by Americans; in fact, one of the plotlines here finds the guerrillas, led by Wong’s character, trying to rescue two downed American pilots from Japanese custody. Wong did not appear in another film until seven years later, when she took on a small role as a housekeeper in tonight’s next movie, the B-movie film noir Impact (1949). In the 1950s, Wong went on another movie hiatus and instead focused on television appearances — including as the title character in the 1951 detective drama The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, the first U.S. television series with an Asian American as the lead. She returned to the big screen in tonight’s final film in TCM’s lineup: Portrait in Black, a 1960 thriller led by Lana Turner and Anthony Quinn that marked Wong’s final film appearance.

Welcome to Flatch

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Back-to-back episodes wrap up Season 1 of Welcome to Flatch tonight. In “Pyramid Scheme,” Kelly (Holmes) accidentally gets involved in a green juice pyramid scheme. Then in “Merry Flatchmas,” disaster ensues when Kelly is put in charge of the Flatch Christmas celebration. FOX has renewed Welcome to Flatch for Season 2.

Windy City Rehab: “Suburban Jungle”

HGTV, 9pm

Alison Victoria takes on a project to rescue her clients from a bad floor plan in the Chicago suburb of Evanston. She will have to juggle a huge budget, tight timelines and demanding homeowners as she struggles to keep the renovation on track.

Alone

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 9 of this survival competition series, for the first time ever, 10 contestants fight to survive in the bitter wilderness of Labrador, on Canada’s northeast shores — a location known as a hunting ground for polar bears. In “Drop Shock,” the 90-minute premiere episode, shortly after dropoff, the survivalists are forced to make quick decisions in the face of imminent bad weather. One participant finds creative ways to make a home, while another faces pressure early as a predator encircles their camp.

Kings of Pain

History, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler “Caveman” Rob Alleva are back for Season 2, continuing their scientific journey to get bitten and stung by some of the most dangerous creatures in the world to create history’s complete and comprehensive guide to pain that will ultimately help save lives. In the season premiere episode, “The Scorpion King,” the men take on America’s biggest and deadliest scorpions, resulting in a hugely painful wake-up call.

Friday, May 27

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning series returns for Season 5, and over the first few installments, the stars sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on adventures, include Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; White Lotus costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on Carpool Karaoke; CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs and Ruby Soho of All Elite Wrestling; and Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Additional episodes will debut later this year.

Helpsters

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the award-winning live-action preschool series from the makers of Sesame Street features guest appearances from Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

New Series!

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in this six-episode Star Wars series, set 10 years after the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Kenobi lives in exile in the deserts of Tatooine, keeping watch over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) as he’s raised by Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). Meanwhile, the Empire has assembled an elite group of warriors, the Inquisitors, to hunt down Kenobi and the few Jedi who escaped the Purge. Rupert Friend, Benny Safdie, Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, Simone Kessell, Moses Ingram and Sung Kang also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays beginning June 1.

We Feed People

Disney+

Following a festival run that began at this year’s SXSW, this feature documentary from National Geographic and director Ron Howard makes its small-screen premiere on Disney+. The film follows renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his inspirational World Central Kitchen as they travel the globe responding to crises the best way they know how: using the power of food to nourish the world.

Shoresy

Hulu

New Series!

This half-hour comedy is a spinoff of Letterkenny, with Jared Keeso reprising the fan-favorite title character.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The first half of Season 4 (the second half premieres on July 1) of the penultimate season of Stranger Things picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Separated for the first time, the young heroes struggle with high school as a new and terrifying supernatural threat surfaces. Stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

Kick Like Tayla

Prime Video

This Australian Amazon Original documentary celebrates the career of one of that country’s most recognizable athletes, Australian rules footballer and pro boxer Tayla Harris, as she strives for sporting greatness amid ever-increasing media and social scrutiny, including sexist online harassment. With unprecedented access into her life, the hourlong film chronicles the public and personal challenges Harris has faced, and both she and her inner circle provide insights into how she has chosen to use her platform as a power for good.

Quest for the Stanley Cup

ESPN+, 2pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of this docuseries takes a behind-the-scenes look at the remaining eight NHL playoff teams vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup — Calgary Flames, Caroline Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning. New episodes air Fridays at this time through July 8.

The Prison Breaker

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 8pm

New Series!

This four-part series, with all four hourlong episodes airing back-to-back tonight (episodes previously streamed on discovery+), tells the true story of fugitive Richard McNair. McNair’s friends and family, the law enforcement officers he betrayed and the journalists pursuing the truth recall the man’s 1992 jailbreak and his astonishing time on the run.

Mom Made Me Do It

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Star student Jade (Lizzie Boys) and her mother Frida (Kate Drummond), a crime author, have a great relationship. But when she discovers Frida’s secret financial problems, Jade joins her bad-boy crush Rick (Tyson Arner) in a series of high-profile burglaries that net enough cash to pay off Frida’s debts. However, when she tries to quit the criminal world, Rick’s gang has other ideas — and now both Jade and Frida must fight for their very lives.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

It was Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens)! Now that Reddington (James Spader) knows his lawyer was behind the death of his beloved Elizabeth (Megan Boone) and the blackmail of ex-task force chief Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), “Red wants to kill Marvin for what he did to Liz,” says executive producer John Eisendrath. “Cooper will go to prison, unless he can capture Marvin and make a case against him.” So Cooper and Red have the same target — but conflicting agendas. Who will get to Marvin first? Whatever happens, Eisendrath says, “the season ends with a revelation that puts Reddington in greater peril than ever before!” The series has been renewed for Season 10.

Memorial Day Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting tonight, and running all the way through Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) into the early morning hours of May 31, Turner Classic Movies airs a nonstop, 82-hour marathon of memorable war and military-themed films to commemorate the holiday on which Americans remember the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. The weekend’s complete lineup of movies beginning tonight, in order, features the following titles: Friday, May 27 (primetime and late-night) — Twelve O’Clock High (1949); The Young and the Brave (1963); Battleground (1949); Go for Broke! (1951); Torpedo Run (1958). Saturday, May 28 (beginning early morning and running all day through late-night) — Darby’s Rangers (1958); Flying Leathernecks (1951); Thunder Afloat (1939); For Me and My Gal (1942); See Here, Private Hargrove (1944); Up Periscope (1959); Attack (1956); From Here to Eternity (1953); Fighter Squadron (1948); Bad Day at Black Rock (1955, airing as part of the Noir Alley programming block); Breakthrough (1950); Hell to Eternity (1960). Sunday, May 29 (beginning early morning and running all day through late-night) — Ace of Aces (1932); They Were Expendable (1945); Bad Day at Black Rock (encore Noir Alley showing); The Great Escape (1963); The Steel Helmet (1951); Action in the North Atlantic (1943); December 7 (1943); Destination Tokyo (1943); The Red Badge of Courage (1951); The Big Parade (1925, airing as part of the Silent Sunday Nights programming block); The Cranes Are Flying (1957); Imitation General (1958). Monday, May 30 (beginning early morning and running all day through late-night) — Till the End of Time (1946); Battle of the Bulge (1965); One Minute to Zero (1952); Merrill’s Marauders (1962); The Naked and the Dead (1958); Sergeant York (1941); The Longest Day (1962); Bataan (1943); The Dirty Dozen (1967); Take the High Ground (1953).

Vacation House Rules: “Historic Lodge”

HGTV, 9pm

Husband and wife Sean and Cindy have a 150-year-old cabin that they are hoping could help generate some additional income. But with so much work to be done, they lean on contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to help preserve the historic feel and create a classic homestead experience for renters.

Great Performances: “Keeping Company With Sondheim”

PBS, 9pm

This documentary, airing as part of Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” lineup, explores the legacy of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical Company. Filmed over two years, it takes an inside look at director Marianne Elliott’s creative process in bringing the reimagined gender-swapped production to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Elliott, stars Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, Sondheim (who passed in late 2021) and members of the original 1970 cast.

Saturday, May 28

Heroes Honor Festival

FOX Nation

This Memorial Day, FOX Nation will live stream the Heroes Honor Festival to celebrate our valiant Vietnam veterans and listen to Toby Keith and more musical artists sing about America from Daytona Beach, Florida.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1 airs an afternoon MLB matchup with the Cleveland Guardians at the Detroit Tigers. FOX’s primetime regional game has the L.A. Dodgers at the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies at the N.Y. Mets or the Chicago Cubs at the Chicago White Sox.

The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle for the Ho Chi Minh Trail

WORLD Channel, 6pm (check local listings)

This hourlong documentary is about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War’s most dangerous air missions. Their assignment: search for enemy supply transports and anti-aircraft installations concealed within the web of trail paths and waterways collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The squadron, which flew F-100 Super Sabre jets and became known as the “Mistys,” also directed on-site rescue operations for U.S. and allied aircrews shot down while flying over the jungles of North Vietnam and Laos. Interviews with more than 20 Misty veterans recount the thrilling, frightening and heartbreaking stories of bravery in a conflict that still divides public opinion more than 50 years later.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

Cartoon Network, 6pm

Exclusive Film Premiere!

This movie reunites the heroes from DC Comics’ animated series Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls for an epic adventure. With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s supervillains to capture all of Earth’s superheroes until only the Super Hero Girls are left to stop Luthor and his Legion of Doom. They must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow superheroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower, where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Rawhide Ralph” & “It’s a Wonderful Game”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

In “Rawhide Ralph,” when Harry Murdoch (Stephen McHattie) comes to visit, he and Ogden (Hélène Joy) are abducted by one of Murdoch’s (Yannick Bisson) crazed foes. Then, in “It’s a Wonderful Game,” Murdoch and his colleagues attend a charity basketball game where the coach is murdered. Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse makes a special guest appearance in this episode.

Old

HBO, 8pm

Imagine the Yelp review for the tropical beach in this thriller: “Perfect and secluded, but our visit felt like it was over in seconds.” No wonder — in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest, a dozen vacationers inexplicably age one year every 30 minutes!

Renovation Goldmine: “Original to Outstanding”

HGTV, 8pm

Joe and Meg Piercy break down the walls to give a Tudor-style home an updated layout that’s more practical for a family of five. Then, they must figure out how to rework the first floor of a couple’s historic greystone without losing their sentimental furniture.

I Won’t Let You Go

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Angela West has always wanted a family, and now that she has one with her devoted husband, Keith, she couldn’t be happier. When an ex-boyfriend starts stalking her, Angela turns to Keith for protection. But no matter what she tries, she can’t seem to shake the stalker who is ruining her life. Paniz Zade and Luke Humphrey star. Inspired by true events.

Jeremiah Johnson

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

If all you’ve seen of Robert Redford’s 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson is the ubiquitous “bearded guy nodding approvingly” clip from the movie that has been used as a popular internet reaction meme for about a decade, here’s your chance to check out the full, compelling source material. In director Sydney Pollack’s film — the first Western to ever be accepted into the Cannes Film Festival, where it was in competition for the highest prize, the Palme d’Or — Redford plays the title character, a veteran of the Mexican-American War who becomes an isolated mountain man enduring cruel winters alone in the Rockies, supporting himself as a trapper while engaged in a personal war with the Crow warriors responsible for the deaths of his common-law wife and adopted son. Based partly on the life of real-life mountain man John Jeremiah Johnson, the film features terrific location filming shot in many areas across Utah.

Transplant: “Scars”

NBC, 8pm

After a few weeks off, the Canadian medical drama returns with new episodes and moves to Saturday nights to round out its second season, beginning with this episode in which Bash’s (Hamza Haq) past weighs heavily on him as he fights for an emancipated teenager with a failing kidney; Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) treats a baby with a complicated heart condition; Theo (Jim Watson) is surprised by a young asthma patient’s brazen mother; and, after a patient’s parent makes waves, Bishop (John Hannah) advises Bash to play it safe.

Everything But the House

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Clean up and cash in! Appraisers scour a New Jersey widow’s home from attic to basement in search of treasure to auction.

Portals to Hell: “Kreischer Mansion”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Katrina takes Jack to Kreischer Mansion in Staten Island, New York, where a past paranormal experience has left her searching for answers. A new spirit has taken up residence since her last visit, but it may not be what the new owners think it is.

Sunday, May 29

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC+

Season Finale!

Starting today on AMC+, stream Fear the Walking Dead’s Season 7 finale episode, “Gone,” one week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC channel (Sunday, June 5). In the episode, Morgan (Lennie James) finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.

Lost Ships of WWII

FOX Nation

New Series!

Special Report’s Bret Baier presents this eight-part series following Rob Kraft, director of undersea operations at Vulcan Inc., and his team aboard the research vessel Petrel. Using some of the world’s most high-tech camera equipment to search for sunken World War II ships, their spectacular discoveries can now be seen for the first time in almost 80 years.

Formula 1 Racing: Monaco Grand Prix

ESPN, 8:55am Live

The prestigious Monaco Grand Prix returns to the streets of Monte Carlo, as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and 2021 race winner Max Verstappen take to the scenic 19-turn circuit. ESPN airs the race live in the morning and ABC airs an afternoon replay.

“The A-Team” Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

The A-Team, the 1983-87 action series led by George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Mr. T and Dwight Schultz, joins the MeTV lineup with a special five-hour marathon of favorite episodes today before landing in its regular weeknight slot beginning Monday.

NTT IndyCar Series: 106th Indianapolis 500

NBC, 12:30pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are among the top contenders looking to spoil 2021 Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves’ quest for a fifth career win at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Silver Streak

MOVIES!, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1976 buddy comedy/thriller from director Arthur Hiller marked the first big-screen pairing of Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, and it is one of the best of the four films the comic legends made together. In the wild and hilarious adventure, George Caldwell (Wilder), a passenger aboard the Silver Streak train, finds that a romantic rendezvous with Hilly Burns (Jill Clayburgh), secretary to a historian (Stefan Gierasch) also traveling on the train, has put him in the middle of a Hitchcockian murder plot after he sees the historian’s body fall from the train. Pursued by criminals on and off (and on again) the train, and eventually recruiting the help of car thief Grover T. Muldoon (Pryor), George tries to stay alive long enough to rescue Hilly and help foil a scheme involving art forgeries. Ned Beatty, Patrick McGoohan, Clifton James, Ray Walston and Scatman Crothers also star.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

FOX, 6pm Live

Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race champ Kyle Larson compete in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

ESPN2, 7pm Live

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visit Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets at Citi Field for an ESPN2 edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Love Under the Lemon Tree

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After being laid off from her job, budding photographer Beck (Maddison Bullock) realizes her dreams and enters a lucrative destination photography contest. Heading off to the sunny island of Serenity, Beck stays at the charming Lemon Tree Farm and eventually becomes determined to help its handsome owner, Joshua (Anthony Coons), save his picturesque place with the power of social media.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar”

The CW, 8pm

Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) reign of terror continues. After he begins to exploit Archie’s (KJ Apa) new work crew, Archie and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) craft a plan to get the workers out from under Percival’s control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is in danger after Percival learns of a scheme he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hatched against Reggie (Charles Melton). Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives some unexpected news about a dark moment from her past.

Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE

HGTV, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Making Over Minden,” Page Turner (Fix My Flip) and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle (Inside Out) join forces to revitalize Minden, Louisiana, and make “The Friendliest Town in the South” even more welcoming. They take on the home of two local mentors, ensuring they have space for their own family and for the local youth they help. They refresh a special local restaurant that serves meals and helps women overcoming personal struggles, and they bring the town together with a much-needed community center that pays homage to the town’s past.

National Memorial Day Concert 2022

PBS, 8pm Live

For the 33rd year, this concert honors the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform, their families at home, and all who have given their lives for our country. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host, and attendees include Jean Smart, Gil Birmingham, Dennis Haysbert, Rhiannon Giddens and others. A replay airs immediately after the live PBS broadcast; the concert will also stream live at pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and be available to watch there for two weeks following the event.

Gaslit: “Tuffy”

Starz, 8pm

The couples embroiled in Watergate continue to be tested. Mo Dean (Betty Gilpin) offers support to White House counsel husband John (Dan Stevens) as he testifies in the televised hearings — but fears she will “lose herself” in the role of dutiful wife. And Attorney General John Mitchell’s (Sean Penn) wife Martha (Julia Roberts) goes home to Arkansas alone after sounding the alarm on President Richard Nixon. She does not get a warm welcome.

Nomad With Carlton McCoy

CNN, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the travel documentary series concludes with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Toronto,” the Canadian city wins host Carlton McCoy’s heart and taste buds as he explores its cultural mosaic and diversity of flavors. Then, in “Mississippi,” McCoy goes on a road trip to understand where the famous Mississippi Delta is now and where it’s going, all the while hanging out with chefs, musicians, cowboys and financiers taking a chance by investing in the future of the region.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 24 finale, “That’s So ’90s: From Worst to First,” the celeb recruits draw on all their new culinary skills for the final challenge: creating a three-course, restaurant-quality meal. Judges Ilan Hall, Nilou Motamed and Ayesha Nurdjaja choose the winner of the $25,000 prize to be given to a charity.

American Monster

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The true-crime docuseries returns for Season 8 with “Tell Me You Love Me.” Ashley Pittman thinks she hit the lottery marrying Jeffrey Scott, and he gives her a cushier life than the one she left behind in small-town Louisiana. However, something ugly festers behind closed doors — a secret that soon turns deadly.

The First Lady: “Nadir”

Showtime, 9pm

An hour of challenges: racism for Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson); Betty Ford’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) substance abuse; and gun violence for Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

61st Street

AMC, 10:10pm

Season Finale!

At the trial of accused cop killer Moses (Tosin Cole), his drug-dealing brother Joshua (Bentley Green) takes the stand, and passionate defense lawyer Franklin (Courtney B. Vance) receives potentially helpful evidence.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under: “X-Ray Marks the Spot”

Nat Geo Wild, 10:15pm

How do you X-ray an elephant? Sydney’s Taronga Zoo vets train for months to do so!

The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle for the Ho Chi Minh Trail

WORLD Channel, 11pm (check local listings)

This hourlong documentary is about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War’s most dangerous air missions. Their assignment: search for enemy supply transports and anti-aircraft installations concealed within the web of trail paths and waterways collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The squadron, which flew F-100 Super Sabre jets and became known as the “Mistys,” also directed on-site rescue operations for U.S. and allied aircrews shot down while flying over the jungles of North Vietnam and Laos. Interviews with more than 20 Misty veterans recount the thrilling, frightening and heartbreaking stories of bravery in a conflict that still divides public opinion more than 50 years later.

Monday, May 30

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Netflix

Comedian Norm Macdonald, who passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at age 61, is featured in his final Netflix comedy special, a self-taped hour of stand-up that he recorded at his home (all in one take) in the summer of 2020. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s longtime producing partner, says that “while this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product,” the comedian’s family and friends wanted to make sure that the hour saw the light of day. “He left this gift for us all,” Hoekstra adds. The special will be released with a bonus featurette that contains a conversation between Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon, all talking about their departed friend, that was recorded earlier this month during a tribute to Macdonald at the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

Secret History of WWII

FOX Nation

The Story’s Martha MacCallum dives into a series of stories and heroes you never knew from World War II. The special will document America’s “Ghost Army,” acts of valor at Pearl Harbor and the deciphering of Japan’s naval code.

Memorial Day Movie Marathons

TCM, beginning at 6am

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

AMC, beginning at 9am

Catch a Classic!

Various networks will be airing marathons of memorable war and military-themed movies today in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday. Turner Classic Movies’ marathon has already been going on for over two days at this point, and it will continue all day long today and into early tomorrow with Till the End of Time (1946); Battle of the Bulge (1965); One Minute to Zero (1952); Merrill’s Marauders (1962); The Naked and the Dead (1958); Sergeant York (1941); The Longest Day (1962); Bataan (1943); The Dirty Dozen (1967); and Take the High Ground (1953). MOVIES! features an eight-film, nearly 20-hour marathon consisting of I Deal in Danger (1966); Destination Gobi (1953); The War Lover (1962); Halls of Montezuma (1950); Von Ryan’s Express (1965); Mister Roberts (1955); Twelve O’Clock High (1949); and The Heroes of Telemark (1965). The Memorial Day marathon on AMC will highlight six more relatively modern films, beginning with Fury (2014) and also including Pearl Harbor (2001); Saving Private Ryan (1998); Shooter (2007); American Sniper (2014); and Glory (1989).

The Misty Experiment: The Secret Battle for the Ho Chi Minh Trail

WORLD Channel, 11am (check local listings)

This hourlong documentary is about a special U.S. Air Force squadron whose pilots volunteered for one of the Vietnam War’s most dangerous air missions. Their assignment: search for enemy supply transports and anti-aircraft installations concealed within the web of trail paths and waterways collectively known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The squadron, which flew F-100 Super Sabre jets and became known as the “Mistys,” also directed on-site rescue operations for U.S. and allied aircrews shot down while flying over the jungles of North Vietnam and Laos. Interviews with more than 20 Misty veterans recount the thrilling, frightening and heartbreaking stories of bravery in a conflict that still divides public opinion more than 50 years later.

Biography: Bobby Brown

A&E, 8pm

This two-part special gives viewers an up-close and personal look at Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Bobby Brown’s journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of two of his children and his first wife, Whitney Houston.

Julia

CNN, 8pm

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers of this documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West that celebrates the life and career of chef, cookbook author, and television and cultural pioneer Julia Child. The film sizzles with mouth-watering food cinematography, diced with never-before-seen archival film and photos, and interviews with those who knew her, to capture Child’s surprising, and quietly subversive, life. Julia airs with limited commercial interruption and is followed by an encore showing.

Theodore Roosevelt

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

This two-night documentary event explores the breadth and depth of one of history’s most interesting figures: Theodore Roosevelt, the cowboy, soldier, statesman, conservationist, adventurer, reformer and author who suffered profound personal loss and became at age 42 the youngest president of the United States, having a monumental impact that is still felt today. The documentary charts Roosevelt’s riveting journey, showcasing how his relentless and compassionate determination to fight for the working class reshaped the political landscape forever.

The Bad Seed Returns

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Mckenna Grace returns as Emma Grossman, a psychopathic teenager who solves problems by any means necessary — including murder. This sequel to the 2018 film was written by Grace herself and her father during quarantine, and follows Emma as she now lives with her aunt (Michelle Morgan) and attempts to navigate the social norms of high school.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans

Nat Geo, beginning at 8pm

New Series!

This new entry in the Life Below Zero franchise follows Indigenous Alaska Natives as they face modern challenges while striving to preserve their heritage and traditional ways of life in a rapidly changing environment. The series begins with its first two hourlong episodes — “Of the Land” and “Sea of Ice” — airing back-to-back tonight before moving to its regular Tuesday night time slot beginning tomorrow (May 31).

American Ninja Warrior: “ANW All Star Spectacular”

NBC, 8pm

Fan favorites compete in the wildest head-to-head American Ninja Warrior competition ever. As the iconic ANW obstacles get supersized — some going as high as 80 feet into the Las Vegas skyline — all-star ninjas faceoff in challenges including the Big Dipper, the Striding Steps, Spring Forward and the first ever Cat Grab. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall host. The special re-airs this Friday, June 3.

Antiques Roadshow: “Musical Scores”

PBS, 8pm

Tonight’s episode features a collection of appraisals related to musical memorabilia from over the years, including a Rock-Ola jukebox, a French automation music box, and a “Stormy Weather” lyrics and Koehler painting, with one of them appraised at up to $220,000.

We Own This City

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

This series dramatizing the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force concludes with “Part Six.”

Origins of Hip-Hop

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

The eight-episode documentary series explores many of hip-hop’s most celebrated and groundbreaking stars as they share the experiences that molded them into the legendary artists they became. The origin stories of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon and Uncle Luke are told, and each legend reflects on their personal journey and the evolution of their artistic viewpoint. Narrated by Nas. Moves to its regular night starting June 7.

Explorer: The Deepest Cave

Nat Geo, 10pm

This hourlong entry in Nat Geo’s Explorer franchise chronicles the attempt by renowned cave explorer Dr. Bill Stone and his team of 69 elite cavers from around the world to set a new world record by venturing into the bottom of Mexico’s Chevé Cave, thought to be the deepest cave in the world. Their three-month underground journey has been compared to climbing Mount Everest, but in reverse, as the team must navigate through over 12 miles of unexplored tight, twisting passages — sometimes in complete darkness — where one mistake can be deadly.

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton

History, 10:30pm

New Series!

Former President Bill Clinton hosts and executive produces this six-part hourlong series that explores the history of the American presidency and how presidential action across a wide range of critical moments helped to promote — or delay — the creation of a more perfect union. Each episode takes on a different theme in American history: race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power and economic might. Weighing in on these topics are renowned authors, historians and witnesses to history. Beginning next Monday, June 6, The American Presidency moves to its regular time slot at 9pm ET.

Tuesday, May 31

Pistol

Hulu

New Series!

This drama series is the story of 1970s British punk-rock band Sex Pistols, and how a group of spotty, noisy, working-class kids shook the establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government, and changed music and culture forever. Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, the series stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Christian Lees, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Sydney Chandler, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. All six episodes are available today.

TCM Spotlight: Around the World in 80 Movies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s almost time to come home from the cinematic global tour that Turner Classic Movies has whisked viewers away on each Tuesday this month, but not before a few more stops to various far-flung places around the world … and even beyond. Today’s movie travel itinerary features: Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944) (Pacific Ocean); The Letter (1940) (Singapore); Objective, Burma! (1945) (Myanmar); The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) (Thailand); Girl of the Port (1939) (Fiji); The Sundowners (1960) (Australia); The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) (Indonesia); Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) (South Seas); Island of Lost Women (1959) (Australian islands); Pagan Love Song (1950) (Tahiti); Picturesque New Zealand (1952) (New Zealand); The Secret Land (1948) (the Arctic); Luxury Liner (1948) (out to sea); and Between Two Worlds (1944) (in transit to another world!).

Holey Moley: “Can You Feel the Urge?”

ABC, 8pm

Eight contestants joust their way to victory on King Parthur’s Court, attempt to avoid a slip-up at Hole Number Two and face off in a neck-and-neck race that erupts at Polecano to win the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals. Meanwhile, Rob Riggle convinces Kermit the Frog to recruit Big Mean Carl, The Swedish Chef and Animal to help save the show.

Superman & Lois: “Lies That Bind”

The CW, 8pm

Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) are telling them the complete story. Meanwhile, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan.

Theodore Roosevelt

History, 8pm

Series Finale!

The two-night documentary miniseries concludes with “The Man in the Arena.” After President McKinley’s assassination, Roosevelt takes the reins during one of the most turbulent periods in American history. Relentless and compassionate, his determination to fight for the working man reshapes the political landscape forever and leads America into the 20th century.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: “Tough Country”

Nat Geo, 8pm

After a special two-episode premiere last night, this new entry in the Life Below Zero franchise that follows Alaska Natives as they persevere through the harsh elements to carry forth their ancient culture settles into its regular time slot beginning this evening. In this episode, Steven Strassburg and Louise Moses teach their kids how to harvest the Arctic lands; the Apassingoks build a garage to protect their vehicles from the Bering Sea winds; Jody Potts-Joseph harvests trees to build a woodshed; and Joel Jacko traverses land and sea to access his father’s trapping cabin.

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 17 of the talent competition series kicks off with a two-hour premiere tonight. A new set of aspiring performers will be vying for the $1 million prize, and NBC promises that this season will deliver some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are back as judges, and Terry Crews returns to host. Season 17’s six weeks of live shows will begin Tuesday, Aug. 9.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals: Game 1

TNT, 8pm Live

Conference foes collide in a best-of-seven-game series with a Stanley Cup Finals berth on the line.

The Chase: “Dressed to Kill, Here to Love”

ABC, 9pm

Arguably one of The Chase’s most debonair Chasers to date, Buzzy “The Stunner” Cohen, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, makes his featured debut as Chaser. Cohen faces off in a trivia battle against a stay-at-home mom, federal employee and copywriter while Sara Haines (ABC’s The View) hosts.

Tom Swift

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.

Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef

Food Network, 9pm

In a Chopped first, a five-episode tournament culminates in the winner getting to pick which of the judges (Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant or Chris Santos) will be his or her next boss after accepting a spot at one of their restaurants. Ted Allen hosts.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This 12-episode series features an exclusive look at Bobby Brown’s life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their five children as he focuses on new business ventures and new music, including a tour with his former band New Edition.

Dancing With Myself

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

Each week in this competition series, a group of everyday people will compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers

History, 10:30pm

Blair Underwood narrates this hourlong documentary that tells the incredible, yet largely unknown, story of the nation’s first all-Black peacetime regiments, later known as the Buffalo Soldiers, who fought relentlessly to expand America’s presence in the West and defend the United States on foreign soil. Interviews with military experts, historians and descendants of the soldiers, coupled with historic photography, original illustrations and never-before-seen documents, help bring their stories to life.

Wednesday, June 1

Generation Drag

discovery+

New Series!

Generation Drag follows five teens and their families as they anticipate their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show designed as a platform for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves. The teens juggle the pressures of being young adults, while pursuing drag greatness. Between the glitz and glam, ups and downs, and nerve-rattling stakes, their parents and “drag moms” guide them along the tumultuous journey to the ultimate Dragutante stage located in Denver. All six episodes are available today.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

New Episode!

After debuting its first two episodes last Friday, this latest Star Wars live-action series begins its regular Wednesday drop of new episodes starting today. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen lead the cast, reprising their respective film roles of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Sith Lord Darth Vader.

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Paramount+

In this third South Park animated special, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence. A fourth South Park special is expected later this summer.

Marilyn Monroe Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 1:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Norma Jeane Mortenson — better known as Marilyn Monroe — was born in Los Angeles on this day in 1926. In celebration of what would have been the star’s 96th birthday (she died in L.A. on Aug. 4, 1962, at age 36), MOVIES! is airing six classic musical comedies/romantic comedies in which Monroe gave memorable performances: How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954), The Seven Year Itch (1955), Bus Stop (1956) and Let’s Make Love (1960).

MLB Baseball: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

FS1, 7pm Live

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the L.A. Angels descend on the Bronx for a primetime meeting with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

Golf: Capital One’s The Match

TNT & truTV, 7pm Live

It’s a shootout of elite NFL quarterbacks at Wynn Las Vegas as Tom Brady teams up with Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole, match-play event for charity and bragging rights.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Semifinals

Bounce & ION, 8pm

The famous spelling bee embarks on a new chapter in its 94th year as it finds a new national TV home on Bounce and ION. The networks will air coverage tonight as regional Bee champions from around the country gather in National Harbor, Maryland, to compete in the event’s semifinals, and will air the finals tomorrow night. LeVar Burton hosts the Bee.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals: Game 1

ESPN, 8pm Live

ESPN has coverage from one of the NHL’s best-of-seven-game conference finals series beginning with Game 1 tonight.

Into the Wild New Zealand

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In “A Tale of Two Penguins,” journey to the bottom of the world and discover the wildly unique creatures who call New Zealand home. From its icy mountains and sandy beaches to its dense jungles and bustling cities, every part of New Zealand is occupied by wild creatures, many of which exist nowhere else on the planet. Witness stories of love, war, birth and death, all taking place in the mountains, jungles and oceans of New Zealand.

AXS TV Black Music Month Documentary Series

AXS TV, 9pm

Each Wednesday evening in June beginning tonight, AXS TV celebrates Black Music Month with an acclaimed music documentary boasting exclusive interstitial content, including introduction and commentary by Steve Harvey. Tonight’s documentary is Beats, Rhymes and Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, Michael Rapaport’s 2011 film that offers an in-depth exploration of the dynamic New York hip-hop collective. It features interviews with members Phife Dawg, Ali Muhammad and Q-Tip, as well as with other artists, including Kanye West; Beastie Boys Ad-Rock, MCA and Mike D; Ludacris; Mary J. Blige; and Pharrell Williams, among others.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas

BET & BET Her, 9pm

New Episodes!

The hit hourlong drama returns from hiatus with a new batch of Season 4 episodes beginning tonight. Sistas has ranked as the No. 1 scripted series on cable with African Americans 18-49 for the last two consecutive seasons.

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

In the first original international iteration of the popular franchise, this series follows the opulent, over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.”

Thursday, June 2

For the Love of Jason

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The relationship dramedy returns for Season 2, which explores Jason’s (Trell Woodberry) journey as he faces the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with Carmen (Kalilah Harris) and navigating his already complicated dating situation … all with a child on the way. As Jason and Bella’s (Dolly Gray) relationship flourishes, his friend circle begins to fall apart, with tensions growing between him and Erick (Kareem J. Grimes) after a heated argument. Meanwhile, Lacy (Laila Odom), still at odds with Bryan (B.J. Britt) after their brief entanglement, jumps back into the dating game and starts a new relationship with a professional basketball player.

This Is Going to Hurt

AMC+ & Sundance Now

New Series!

Based on a memoir by Adam Kay, this new dramedy rejoices in the laugh-out-loud highs, and pulls no punches about the gut-wrenching lows, of working in a hospital’s gynecology and obstetrics ward. Set in 2006 London, the series follows Adam (Ben Whishaw), a young doctor working 97-hour weeks and making life-or-death decisions, all while knowing the hospital’s parking meter earns more than him.

The Book of Queer

discovery+

New Series!

This five-episode docuseries highlights some of history’s most world-changing heroes whose stories and contributions have been erased, marginalized or straightwashed throughout the years. The series will pull back the curtain and take a deep dive telling the LGBTQ+ stories of the past through interviews with revered queer historians and experts who are as colorful as the rainbow flag. Blending comedy with social impact, The Book of Queer features witty re-creations and original music videos to bring each of the stories to life with a modern tone. Every topic has been rigorously researched, fact-checked and supervised by executive producer and queer historian Eric Cervini, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist. The series will be narrated by LGBTQ+ icons including Margaret Cho, Dominique Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Ross Mathews and Alex Newell. New episodes are available weekly.

Under the Banner of Heaven

FX on Hulu

Series Finale!

The limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestseller concludes with “Blood Atonement.” As the details of the murders become clear, Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Taba (Gil Birmingham) embark on an interstate manhunt, hoping to catch the killers before they complete their list of those to be “blood atoned.”

Hacks

HBO Max

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy led by Emmy winner Jean Smart concludes with two episodes available today.

The Orville: New Horizons

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the USS Orville continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships. The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters. New episodes are available Thursdays.

The Croods: Family Tree

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

The animated comedy series following prehistoric families, based on the feature films, returns, with all seven Season 3 episodes available today.

Borgen — Power & Glory

Netflix

New Series!

This Danish drama is a stand-alone continuation of the previous three seasons of Borgen, which originally aired between 2010 and 2013. It again follows Birgitte Nyborg (returning star Sidse Babett Knudsen), this time in her newly appointed role as Denmark’s minister of foreign affairs. The new episodes deal with issues including the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic and the climate crisis, while the main story focuses on the struggle for power and what it does to people.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

Bounce & ION, 8pm

The 94th installment of this famous spelling bee concludes in National Harbor, Maryland, with LeVar Burton hosting the exciting final rounds of play. There will be an encore of the two-hour broadcast immediately following.

Walker: “Torn”

The CW, 8pm

Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is selected to help the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) begin to grow closer. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) reevaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza).

MasterChef: Junior Edition

FOX, 8pm

The MasterChef: Junior Edition season continues with two new episodes tonight. In “Alexander in a Box,” Season 1 winner Alexander Weiss makes a surprise return, and the chefs are challenged to filet as many fish as they can in 15 minutes. Then in “WWE Tag Team,” the four remaining chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, and the winning chef gets tickets to a WWE event.

TCM Spotlight: Revisionist Westerns: “Revisionist Classics”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies turns its monthly spotlight on Revisionist Westerns in June. Revisionist Westerns, which really began coming into their own in the late 1960s, subverted the themes found in earlier films in the Western genre, and upended the traditional myth and romance of the Old West originally depicted in movies, and added complications to their storylines and characters beyond the fairly simplistic “white hat vs. black hat” conflicts and tropes of traditional Westerns. Each Thursday night this month, TCM will air a lineup of notable examples of this Western subgenre grouped by themes, beginning this evening with four recognized classics of the revisionist type: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, and with an Oscar-winning screenplay by William Goldman; Robert Altman’s McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), led by Warren Beatty and Best Actress Oscar nominee Julie Christie in the title roles; Bad Company (1972), starring Barry Brown and Jeff Bridges, a film classified by some critics over the years as part of the “acid Western” sub-subgenre of Westerns produced during the counterculture era of the late ’60s/early ’70s; and Doc (1971), a retelling of the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, starring Stacy Keach as Doc Holliday, Faye Dunaway as Kate Elder and Harris Yulin as Wyatt Earp.

Heartland: “Bad Moon Rising”

UPtv, 8pm

Amy (Amber Marshall) discovers a teen with a gift for horses at Cooper’s (Adrian Spencer) therapy center; Lou (Michelle Morgan) is pressured to shut the center down over recent break-ins; and Lisa (Jessica Steen) has Jack (Shaun Johnston) install a security system with Parker’s (Ava Tran) “help.”

NBA Finals: Game 1

ABC, 9pm Live

The Eastern and Western Conference champions collide in Game 1 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

Mystic

UPtv, beginning at 9pm

U.S. Premiere Series!

This British-New Zealand coproduction is a teen drama based on Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets series of novels for young readers, and it makes its U.S. premiere with two back-to-back half-hour episodes tonight. The series follows young Issie Brown (Macey Chipping), who moves with her family from London to a peninsula in New Zealand. Bored at first, she finds a new passion when she encounters two wild ponies, Blaze and Mystic. Issie befriends the local teen horse riders, and they strive to save the area from an industrial development that threatens it.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The season finale of the Hip Hop Edition of this reality series and Bridezillas spinoff airs tonight. The lie detector results are in, and couples make a final decision to commit or call it quits.

Her Majesty the Queen: A Gayle King Special

CBS, 10pm

This CBS News special marks the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, looking at the triumphs and the turbulence surrounding the queen’s unprecedented milestone and the strength it has taken to move her family and her country forward. Host Gayle King conducts interviews with Paul McCartney and notable British monarchy experts.

Friday, June 3

Physical

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the dark comedy set in the 1980s, Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video, only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire. Joining Byrne, Scovel and other returning members of the ensemble cast is newcomer Murray Bartlett, who plays Vinnie Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial. New episodes are available Fridays.

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller concludes its first season.

Trixie Motel

discovery+

New Series!

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel expands her outrageously fun empire into the hospitality industry in this eight-episode series that follows her as she and her team embark on a massive overhaul of a ramshackle mid-century motel in Palm Springs to turn it into what Mattel says will be the “gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed.” Helping her out are famous friends including Bravo reality star Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Nicole Byer, actor/musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brothers costar Jonathan Scott and drag queen/partner in crime Katya. Two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Hollywood Stargirl

Disney+

Original Film!

This sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film Stargirl follows the journey of free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teen whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others, out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother, Ana (Judy Greer), is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to Los Angeles, where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician whom Stargirl admires. Along with starring in the lead role, singer-songwriter VanderWaal also wrote and performs the original song “Figure It Out.”

Fire Island

Hulu

Original Film!

This romantic comedy inspired by Pride and Prejudice is set on the famous titular gay recreational destination. Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote and executive produced the film), Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully and Margaret Cho lead the cast.

Floor Is Lava

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the competition series features bigger obstacles, higher stakes and even hotter lava. New this season is a huge and very slippery volcano that takes things to the next level.

Interceptor

Netflix

Original Film!

In this action thriller, military captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base, Collins comes face-to-face with Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former U.S. intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must use her years of tactical training and military expertise to stop Kessel and his mercenaries.

The Boys

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The violent, profane and subversive superhero series returns for Season 3 and expands its already large ensemble cast of vigilantes and superheroes. The new season will explore the history of the world’s first superhero team during World War II and expand upon the government’s surveillance of the supes. New cast members include Jensen Ackles, Laurie Holden and Sean Patrick Flanery. Also stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr and Laz Alonso.

Star of the Month: Judy Garland

TCM, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Friday this month on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy several hours of classic performances from Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as iconic actress/singer Judy Garland. Today’s initial lineup includes more than 12 hours of seven titles representing some of Garland’s earliest work. It begins, appropriately, with her film debut in the 1936 college-set musical comedy Pigskin Parade, which featured the teenage Garland billed way below other cast members like Stuart Erwin and her future Wizard of Oz costar Jack Haley. Up next is Garland’s second film, Broadway Melody of 1938, a 1937 musical that remains most notable for her rendition of the song “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It),” a tribute to Clark Gable that turned the 15-year-old actress into an overnight sensation. Garland continued her rise to the top in 1938 with tonight’s next two films: the musical Everybody Sing, in which she had second billing between Allan Jones and Fanny Brice; and the musical comedy Listen, Darling, which featured her leading a cast that also includes Freddie Bartholomew, Mary Astor and Walter Pidgeon. Following that is Babes in Arms, a coming-of-age Broadway musical that, along with The Wizard of Oz, was one of the films that made 1939 the year Garland truly became a superstar. For her work in those classics, the 17-year-old was honored at the 1940 Oscar ceremony with the Academy Juvenile Award “for her outstanding performance as a screen juvenile during the past year.” Babes in Arms costars Best Actor Oscar nominee Mickey Rooney. This was the second of Garland and Rooney’s memorable onscreen pairings, and the duo team up again in today’s final two musicals, which were follow-ups of sorts to Babes in Arms. Babes on Broadway (1941) was directed by famed choreographer Busby Berkeley, but Garland’s big solo numbers were helmed by uncredited future legend Vincente Minnelli, who would go on to memorably direct the actress in classics like Meet Me in St. Louis. He and Garland were also married from 1945-51, and were parents to a daughter who became a singing and acting icon in her own right: Liza Minnelli. The day concludes with the 1940 Garland/Rooney musical Strike Up the Band.

Flashback Friday

AMC, beginning at 8pm

Every Friday in June, AMC takes us back to some favorite films from our past. Tonight’s double feature includes the Dan Aykroyd and John Candy classic The Great Outdoors, followed by Sean Penn’s memorable turn as stoner Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The Villains of Valley View

Disney Channel, beginning at 8pm

New Series!

When teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as “Amy” — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

The Wedding Planners

UPtv, beginning at 8pm

New Series!

This Canadian drama has been streaming on the UP Faith & Family service and now makes its linear debut on UPtv. The series follows siblings Paige, James and Hannah Clarkson (Kimberly-Sue Murray, Michael Seater and Madeline Leon), who come together after their beloved mother (played by Michelle Nolden in flashback scenes) suddenly passes away. They look to honor her legacy while being true to themselves as they wrestle with managing her business: planning elegant, personal weddings. Two hourlong episodes air each Friday night this month.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Disney Channel, beginning at 9pm

New Series!

Violet Rodriguez (Scarlett Estevez), an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask that transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz de la Vega (J.R. Villarreal), also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her parents and her older brother Santiago (Brandon Rossel), as well as her friends and schoolmates. However, she does lean on one close confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez (Zelia Ankrum), who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet’s adventures on social media.

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Guy Fieri, his wife, Lori, and his sons, Hunter and Ryder, load up their RV and hit the road with a caravan of campers full of family friends for an unforgettable trip. Their journey up the coast is filled with big adventure, fun competitions and unbelievable meals, as the Fieris and their friends make their way from Northern California through Oregon and into Washington.

American Masters: “Joe Papp in Five Acts”

PBS, 9pm

Enter the world of Joe Papp, New York’s streetwise champion of the arts. As founder of The Public Theater and Free Shakespeare in the Park, and producer of groundbreaking plays such as Hair and A Chorus Line, Papp recognized the role art could play in building a more democratic, inclusive society. The story of Papp’s great accomplishments, and his often tumultuous personal history, is told by the artists he helped create — and, in some cases, tried to destroy — including Meryl Streep, James Earl Jones and Martin Sheen.

P-Valley

Starz, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the drama about Pynk, a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, follows its struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

Beyond the CANVAS: “Art, to Change the World”

PBS, 10:30pm

Uncover hidden history and see how creators use art to advocate for good and change in the world.

Saturday, June 4

Tennis: French Open: Women’s Final

NBC, 9am Live

The Suzanne Lenglen Cup is on the line as the final two ladies in the bracket face off on the red clay court of Roland-Garros for the French Open women’s singles title.

Van Go

Magnolia Network, 12pm

New Series!

This series follows Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis as he renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, innovating creative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom-outfitting each vehicle for his clients’ lifestyles. The series kicks off with two back-to-back half-hour episodes today.

Super Dad

Magnolia Network, 1pm

Season Premiere!

DIY expert Taylor Calmus is back for Season 2 of his series in which he helps dads realize their kids’ backyard dreams. Back-to-back half-hour episodes will air each week. In the season premiere, “Crazy About Camping,” a father of three enlists Taylor’s help to create a structure in the woods near his home for his kids. Then, in “Shooting for the Stars,” a veteran and father of three asks Taylor to build an out-of-this-world play structure, complete with a bridge, climbing wall and homemade rocket launcher.

MLB Baseball

FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

Saturday’s primetime regional MLB game on FOX features either the L.A. Angels at the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Bloodlines” & “Patriot Games”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

In “Bloodlines,” Violet Hart (Shanice Banton) investigates when a protester dies at an event in support of rights for people of color. Then, in “Patriot Games,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates when a Japanese spy is found dead in a Korean family’s cellar.

Planet Earth: Dynasties II: “Cheetah”

BBC America, 8pm

On Zambia’s plains, a cheetah mother and her three growing daughters must travel thousands of kilometers every year to roam their vast territory searching for food. New challenges arise as the wet season arrives and floodwaters advance in the new episode “Cheetah.”

Hidden Gems

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

While prepping for her sister’s wedding, Addie (Hunter King) loses her grandmother’s ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires dive instructor Jack (Beau Mirchoff) to search for her lost treasure. They immediately clash with each other when Addie insists she go on the pursuit with Jack. Once they come to an agreement, Jack ends up serving as Addie’s tour guide of the island’s hidden gems.

Buried in Barstow

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Hazel King (Angie Harmon) is no ordinary ex-assassin. Having wielded a gun since age 15, the trained killer now runs a local desert-town diner and has an adult daughter (Lauren Richards) to protect. But the past is hard to outrun, and Hazel shies away from nothing as shady characters arrive in town to take her up on her particular skill set. Also stars Kristoffer Polaha.

Transplant: “Between”

NBC, 8pm

Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) is flooded by memories of her own health struggles as a child while fighting to save a baby with a heart defect; with his performance still being closely scrutinized, Bash (Hamza Haq) remotely treats a cluster of patients with an undiagnosed illness in Aleppo; and Dr. Curtis’ (Ayisha Issa) personal and professional lives collide. Transplant will be preempted next Saturday and returns with a new episode on Saturday, June 18.

Special Theme: Follow the Thread: “When Fashion and Costume Collide”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Saturday evening in June, Turner Classic Movies’ “Follow the Thread” special theme will spotlight a double feature of films associated with a particular theme having to do with fashion in memorable Hollywood productions. Tonight’s lineup is a twin bill of movies that are notable examples of times when fashion designers and costume designers, who generally have distinct goals and responsibilities, have had to work together with their artistry to make a film. These collaborations haven’t always been easy (or friendly), but the output was often stunning, as it was in tonight’s productions. Up first is Stage Fright (1950), the Alfred Hitchcock-helmed mystery starring Marlene Dietrich as a glamorous high-society singer. The costume designer was Milo Anderson, known for creating Joan Crawford’s waitress uniform in Mildred Pierce, the chorus girl costumes in 42nd Street and Lana Turner’s tight sweater in They Won’t Forget (the reason Turner became famous as “The Sweater Girl”). Anderson was a pro, but Dietrich insisted that her costumes be designed by the legendary Christian Dior’s fashion house. Hitchcock and studio head Jack Warner didn’t like the idea, but the star insisted (her phrase “No Dior, no Dietrich” became famous) and, ultimately, both relented. The result was an exquisite assortment of dresses, jackets and gowns that made Dietrich stand out. Her much younger costar, Jane Wyman, was distraught because she looked so unsophisticated in comparison. Following that is the iconic 1954 romantic comedy Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn. Few actresses have been as associated with fashion as Hepburn was, and it was this film that started her path toward becoming a style icon. Famed costume designer Edith Head was responsible for the costumes in the film and had already started sketching dresses for the actress when she learned that Hepburn actually wanted to wear “real” Paris clothing once her character transforms from a shy girl into a sophisticated and confident woman. Hepburn went to Paris, where she found a collection of dresses designed by Hubert de Givenchy that she thought was right for her character. Head was disappointed to be left with the much less glamorous wardrobe, but the contrast was perfect for the movie. Sabrina went on to win the Oscar for its costumes, but in accepting the award, Head never mentioned Givenchy’s contribution.

Renovation Goldmine: “Islands and Pool Houses”

HGTV, 10pm

Joe and Meg Piercy rescue a couple from their dated kitchen by rethinking the floor plan, amping up the style and upcycling their existing furniture. Then, the duo come up with a colorful and swanky design for a pool house, a rare perk in Chicago.