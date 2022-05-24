Channel Guide Magazine

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Tells of the Jedi Master’s Adventures in Exile

May 24, 2022 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Preview, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Streaming 0
Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Another iconic Star Wars character has his story told and more gaps in the saga are filled in the six-episode limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering with the first two episodes Friday, May 27, on Disney+. Subsequent episodes are released Wednesdays beginning June 1.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who went into exile following the Empire’s betrayal and defeat of the Jedi at the end of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Set 10 years after those events, Kenobi lives as a hermit in the deserts of Tatooine, keeping watch over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) as he’s raised by Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse).

Meanwhile, the Empire has assembled an elite group of warriors, the Inquisitors, to hunt down Kenobi and the few Jedi who escaped the Purge. With the Empire’s agents closing in, Kenobi tries to keep his identity and Force abilities hidden, while also adhering to the code of his nearly extinct order.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, with Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor, Moses Ingram as Reva, Rya Kihlstedt as Fourth Sister and Sung Kang as Fifth Brother. Benny Safdie, Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani and Simone Kessell round out the cast.

 

