Prepare Yourself for the ‘This Is Us’ Emotional Series Finale

Joe Pugliese/NBC

We can’t help but get a little teary-eyed just thinking about it.

After six emotional seasons, beloved drama This Is Us comes to its conclusion on NBC Tuesday, May 24, at 9pm ET/PT with “Us.”

Creator Dan Fogelman has taken us on a beautiful, emotional, exhilarating journey following the Pearson family through their tragedies, heartbreaks and triumphs. The multigenerational story was a poignant reminder on the importance of family, acceptance, forgiveness and just plain decency, anchored by parents Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) and their all-consuming love for their “Big Three” triplets — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).

Their stories took us down paths and conversations we never imagined, and introduced supporting characters (Beth! William! Toby! Nicky! Déjà!) in whom we became equally invested.

“It’s not [ending] because we don’t have any more story to tell,” Fogelman shared. “It’s because we exactly planned it to go this way.”

Here are a few things we can share about the final episodes.

On Rebecca’s “deathbed” fate in the house Kevin built her.

Dan Fogelman: “We’re definitely going to spend more time there. … Typically our flash‑forwards into the future, there’s three future areas we’ve been in. One is we’ve seen glimpses of Kate’s second wedding. We then see in that kind of what we call the ‘death house.’ And then we also obviously have our late Jack Jr. in the much even deeper future as a young aspiring musician.”

On ending the series.

Sterling K. Brown: “To not be able to see [the cast] every day, I’ll miss [them]. I’ll miss the story that we’ve had a chance to tell with one another. And I can’t wait for 20 years to do an E! True Hollywood Story. It’s going to be awesome.”

Milo Ventimiglia: “Jack will probably be a part of me for a long time. But at the same time, I get to shave the mustache, shave the beard, get a haircut. I’m looking forward to filming that [last episode]. I think it’s going to be one for the books.”

On the idea of a follow-up movie.

Justin Hartley: “I am down for a This Is Us movie; I love these cats. I would do a trilogy movie, I really would. I would do a movie every year with these guys.”

Mandy Moore: “I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here.”