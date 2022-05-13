Friday, May 13: Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in ‘The Essex Serpent’

Dean Rogers/Apple TV+

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, May 13

The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+

New Series!

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston lead this six-episode limited dramaUnited States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

CBS won’t bring United States of Al back for another season, so the Season 2 finale “Chaos/Aashob” also serves as the series finale. Riley (Parker Young) comes clean to Freddy (guest star Brian Thomas Smith) about his relationship with Vanessa (Kelli Goss), and Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) grows increasingly possessive of Al (Adhir Kalyan). based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling and award-winning novel of the same name. Set in England during the Victorian era, the series follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes), who moves to a small village on the Essex coast to investigate reports of a mythical sea serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the town’s vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires and Clémence Poésy also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Greatness Code

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The sports documentary series that shares the real-life stories of some of the most accomplished athletes in the world returns for Season 2. Featured this season are English professional footballer Marcus Rashford; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson; pro street skateboarder Letícia Bufoni; Parapan American track and field champion Scout Bassett; pioneering Black NASCAR star Bubba Wallace; and alpine skiing icon Lindsey Vonn. All six episodes are available today.

Sneakerella

Disney+

Original Film!

Set amid the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, this high-energy and music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El (Chosen Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather, Trey (Bryan Terrell Clark), and two mean-spirited stepbrothers, Zelly and Stacy (Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach), who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend, Sami (Devyn Nekoda), and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a “legit” sneaker designer in the industry.

Zoë Bakes

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Zoë François is back baking and cooking her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix

New Series!

David E. Kelley created and executive produces this legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling series of novels about iconoclastic idealist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who runs his practice out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than an office, taking on cases big and small. The first season is based on Connelly’s second book in his Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The series costars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham.

Senior Year

Netflix

Original Film!

In this comedy, Rebel Wilson plays Stephanie Conway, a high school cheerleader who fell into a coma before her prom. Awakening 20 years later, the now 37-year-old Stephanie wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen. Angourie Rice plays Stephanie as a teenager, and the film also stars Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone.

Firestarter

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

This new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel comes from the producers of The Invisible Man and also premieres in theaters today. It follows a girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers as she fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes and Kurtwood Smith also star in the film, whose musical score includes horror legend John Carpenter among the composers.

The Kids in the Hall

Prime Video

New Series!

The iconic Canadian comedy troupe — comprised of Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — is back with a new incarnation of their groundbreaking sketch comedy series, featuring eight episodes of new sketches that include a fresh batch of offbeat characters along with beloved favorites.

Children Ruin Everything

The Roku Channel

New Series!

This lighthearted half-hour family comedy from Canada was created by Schitt’s Creek alum Kurt Smeaton. The series follows Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) as they live with the worst roommates ever: young children. The couple struggles to find a balance between being “mom and dad” to two kids and being who they were before the offspring.

“Quantum Leap” Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Beginning today, and continuing the next two Fridays in May (20 and 27), Syfy airs 24-hour marathons of episodes from the beloved 1989-93 time-travel series Quantum Leap, led by Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

“A Haunting” Marathon

Travel Channel, beginning at 9am

Celebrate Friday the 13th with a 19-hour marathon of the paranormal series A Haunting.

“Friday the 13th” Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 10am

Today’s your lucky day if you are a fan of the original Friday the 13th slasher movie franchise. Over 14 hours, AMC will be airing the following seven films, in order: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986), Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) and Friday the 13th Part III (1982).

A Baby at Any Cost

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When a surrogate grows too fond of the baby she carried for a young couple, they try to disengage from her. But the surrogate starts poisoning the mother (with no danger to the child) in a scam that will keep the surrogate around, and then, when mom is gone, get her the child, the husband and the suburban life she so earnestly covets. Stars Sarah Fisher, Brianna Cohen, Christy Tate and Johnny Ramey.

The Blacklist: “Caelum Bank”

NBC, 8pm

In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red (James Spader) turns to the task force to help ground a flying fortress bank.

Couples Therapy

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries that gives viewers an authentic look at weekly therapy sessions returns for Season 3, as Dr. Orna Guralnik guides couples through honest confrontation with each other about real-life struggles.

The Night of the Hunter

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Robert Mitchum is absolutely chilling as tattoo-knuckled corrupt religious fanatic/serial killer Harry Powell, one of the screen’s most unforgettable villains, in Charles Laughton’s superb 1955 thriller, the only film Laughton, most remembered as an actor, directed. In the movie, Powell marries a fragile widow (Shelley Winters) to try to learn where her late husband hid a large sum of cash from a robbery. When his plans are uncovered by her terrified young children (Billy Chapin and Sally Jane Bruce), it begins a pursuit that becomes a mesmerizing allegory for the battle between good and evil. Lillian Gish costars in a terrific performance. The Night of the Hunter is one of those classics that was not recognized as such during the time of its release, flopping with critics and audiences. Over the decades, its reputation has grown, and it is now considered one of the greatest films ever made; it was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 1992.

Vacation House Rules: “Four Season Funhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

After buying a lakefront fixer-upper, a father and son realize they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. Expert home renovator Scott McGillivray and design guru Debra Salmoni step in to help them update their boring investment into a moneymaker that’s all about the fun and games.

Great Performances: “Anything Goes”

PBS, 9pm

Great Performances’ fifth annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup begins tonight with a performance from the 2021 London production of Cole Porter’s classic musical Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster in a reprisal of her Tony-winning role as Reno Sweeney. With a score that includes timeless favorites such as “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and “Anything Goes,” the musical tells the story of two unlikely couples who veer off course aboard the S.S. American to find true love.

Mama June: From Not to Hot: “Road to Redemption: Behind Closed Doors”

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sobriety wasn’t easy, but Mama June did it. And when her longtime boyfriend Geno continues to let her down, she finally calls it quits. Now, can the family reconcile and move forward?

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

Stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend wrap up Season 3 of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series.

Saturday, May 14

Pennzoil Presents The Club

NBC, 2pm

This documentary, filmed last summer, brings together the four men who’ve won the Indianapolis 500 four times — Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears — for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation. The program includes a dedication to Unser, who died in December.

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 3:30pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers battle it out in the GMR Grand Prix on the Brickyard’s 14-turn road course.

Major League Baseball: San Diego at Atlanta

FS1, 4pm Live

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres go up against Austin Riley and the 2021 World Series champion Braves at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Alfonso Ribeiro returns to host Season 2 of this series that spotlights hilarious videos featuring furry friends and scaly celebrities. Back-to-back episodes air Saturday evenings beginning tonight.

Murdoch Mysteries: “There’s Something About Mary”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates the suspicious death of a stage manager after a going-away party for Mary Pickford (Peyton Kennedy).

Top Gun

CBS, 8pm

Ahead of the theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick, CBS airs the 1986 classic Top Gun starring Tom Cruise as Navy fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt and Kelly McGillis also star.

Renovation Goldmine: “Upstairs, Downstairs”

HGTV, 8pm

Joe and Meg Piercy help a couple who love the quirks of their historic Chicago home add sophisticated style to their main bedroom suite. Then, the pair completes a basement hangout space for two busy doctors by reusing a pool table and other affordable finds.

Fit to Kill

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Landing a dream job has deadly consequences in this shocking thriller. A young woman who dreams of working in the fashion industry jumps at the chance to work for a celebrity model turned fashion designer. But after a series of extreme outbursts and bizarre events, she begins to question whether her job is worth it after all. Stars Revell Carpenter, Sarah Voigt and Maeve Quinlan.

The Poseidon Adventure

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the most-remembered, and best, of the epic, all-star disaster movies made during the 1970s, this 1972 film from producer Irwin Allen features one of the most “all-star” of those casts, with an ensemble comprised of five Oscar winners: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Jack Albertson, Shelley Winters and Red Buttons. Unlike some of those other movies, The Poseidon Adventure works and is a lot of fun in spite of (or maybe because of?) its kind of silly premise: A New Year’s Eve party aboard a luxury ocean liner is literally turned upside down when a tsunami capsizes the ship. Led by a determined preacher (Hackman), a small group of survivors attempts to escape by making their way up to the bottom of the boat, hoping that it hasn’t been completely submerged. A popular blockbuster in its time, the film was nominated for eight Oscars (including Best Supporting Actress for Winters), and won for Best Original Song (“The Morning After” by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn). The impressive visual effects by L.B. Abbott and A.D. Flowers were honored with a Special Achievement Award by the Academy.

I Bought a Dump … Now What?: “Break-ins and Breakdowns”

HGTV, 9pm

As the homeowners continue working on their renovations, major stress over money and time brings things to a boiling point. Progress is further stalled when permits don’t come through, and a break-in leaves one couple questioning everything.

Critter Fixers, Country Vets: “Hogs and Hisses”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The docs at Critter Fixer rush to save a fox’s leg after a brutal attack and help a black lab with a severe case of pyometra; Dr. Hodges comes face-to-face with an albino Chinese cobra and an African bush viper whose lethal bite has no known anti-venom; a K-9 police dog has a case of the birds and the bees; and a little pig has a big hernia.

Love & Marriage: D.C.

OWN, 9pm

New Series!

This spinoff of the reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville is the first ever franchise spinoff for OWN and focuses on The Real Housewives of Potomac alumni Monique and Chris Samuels. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. In the series premiere episode, “Welcome to the Chocolate City,” Monique and Chris struggle with communication; Erana and Jamie celebrate their 26th anniversary; and Ashley wants Quick to stop being a workaholic.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Lights, Camera, Auction!”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Dr. Erin gets a crash course on showing steer from a budding farmer before competing at the state fair; at the clinic, Dr. Ben performs cryotherapy on a vizsla with skin cancer, while Dr. Erin helps a three-legged cat with kittens on the way; together, the docs save a horse with a life-threatening injury; out on the farm, sparks fly when Dr. Ben rescues a heifer who has her head stuck in a gate.

The Nightcap With Carlos King

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

This weekly half-hour late-night series is hosted by Carlos King, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise. In each episode, King invites guests from the network’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The series will also feature surprise guests from King’s “little black book” of celebrity friends, who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

Portals to Hell: “Missouri State Penitentiary”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

The team heads to the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Missouri, a place with a history of suffering and violence that goes back over a century. Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman look to finally unlock what may be haunting this legendary location.

Life Under Renovation: “Making Good on Promises”

HGTV, 11pm

With wedding season fast approaching, Will and Ross race to transform their mansion into a high-end events space. Then, the Cuviljes restart renovations on their main bedroom suite, and after weeks of living at home, the Adkinsons reach a breaking point.

Sunday, May 15

Conversations With Friends

Hulu

New Series!

This series based on Sally Rooney’s book follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Also stars Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke. All 12 episodes are available today.

Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry

Magnolia Network, 10am

New Series!

Artist Helen Dealtry offers a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series in which she shares the how-to of her original creations from start to finish. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air Sunday mornings beginning today.

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400

FS1, 3pm Live

Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and other top Cup Series stars race for 267 laps around the Kansas Speedway tri-oval for the AdventHealth 400.

MLB Baseball: San Francisco at St. Louis

ESPN, 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball is at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, where Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals.

2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

Shudder, 7pm

The annual ceremony recognizing the year’s best in horror film and television returns, with actor David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad) again serving as host. Presenters include Dee Wallace, Joe Lo Truglio, Bryan Fuller and Joe Dante. Among this year’s nominees across various categories are the films Candyman and Last Night in Soho, and the series Chucky and Midnight Mass.

The Nature of Romance

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Travel writer Jackie (Kimberly Daugherty) goes luxury “glamping” with her best friend, Annette (Breanne Hill). When she arrives at the nature reserve, she bumps into devilishly handsome park ranger Sean (Brant Daugherty), who offers to be Jackie’s guide in the hope that she will write an article. It’s a bumpy ride at first, but as the pair embark on their adventure, sparks soon fly.

Duncanville: “(Work) Marriage Story”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) becomes jealous of Annie’s (voice of Amy Poehler) work husband. Bowen Yang and Andrew Rannells provide guest voices in the new episode “(Work) Marriage Story.”

The Equalizer

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale “Exposed,” McCall’s (Queen Latifah) determination to apprehend Mason Quinn (Chris Vance) veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. The Equalizer has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous”

The CW, 8pm

With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush.

The Simpsons: “Meat Is Murder”

FOX, 8pm

Grampa (voice of Dan Castellaneta) reconnects with an old business associate in the new episode “Meat Is Murder.” John Lithgow, Krysten Ritter, Edi Patterson, Seth Green, Paul F. Thompkins, Nicholas Braun and Charli D’Amelio provide guest voices.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

NBC, 8pm Live

For the fifth year in a row, NBC broadcasts this ceremony that is unique among music awards shows in that its honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts. The nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. Airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, this year’s ceremony will again feature performances along with the awards. The Weeknd leads all artists as a finalist in 17 categories. Doja Cat is the leading female finalist with 14 categories, followed closely by first-timer Olivia Rodrigo, a finalist in 13 categories.

Lucy Worsley Investigates

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

In her latest series, historian Lucy Worsley reinvestigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history, uncovering forgotten witnesses to understand these momentous events from their points of view. Reexamining old evidence and following new clues, Worsley brings a fresh and modern perspective to some of the most enduring historical mysteries. In tonight’s premiere, “Princes in the Tower,” Worsley explores the 1483 disappearance of the young princes in the Tower of London, an event that has led to centuries of speculation.

Mothers in the Movies — Part 3

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Mother’s Day may have been last week, but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its Sunday evening salutes to Mom tonight and next week with double features of films featuring memorable maternal figures. Up first in this evening’s lineup is Pocketful of Miracles (1961), Frank Capra’s Oscar-nominated remake of his 1933 film Lady for a Day, and the final feature he directed. The comedy follows a gangster (Glenn Ford) who repays a down-and-out street peddler (Bette Davis) for bringing him good luck by attempting to turn her into a sophisticated lady so that her daughter (Ann-Margret in her film debut), who believes her mother is a wealthy socialite, can marry her true love in style. The second film on tonight’s twin bill is So Big (1953), director Robert Wise’s drama based on the Edna Ferber novel. Jane Wyman stars as Selina, who, following her father’s death and the loss of her fortune, becomes impoverished and takes a teaching job in a Dutch farming community. She marries a man named Pervus (Sterling Hayden) for security, and they have a son, Dirk (Steve Forrest, who won a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year). After Pervus dies, Selina struggles to steer Dirk’s education, but he has other ideas.

The Great North: “Slide & Wet-judice Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

Wolf’s (Will Forte) curse of always losing his swim trunks makes him wary of going to the new indoor water park in the new episode “Slide & Wet-judice Adventure.”

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Down the Rabbit Hole”

CBS, 9pm

The NCIS team must quickly find Callen (Chris O’Donnell) after he falls into Katya’s (guest star Sasha Clements) trap in the new episode “Down the Rabbit Hole.”

Billy the Kid: “Interlude”

EPIX, 9pm

Billy (Tom Blyth) finds fresh trouble when he falls in with a character called Alias. He kills a man in self-defense and ends up on the run, and then in the arms of a young woman who also happens to be the girlfriend of Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber).

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

FOX, 9pm

Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) turns to her erotic friend-fiction and writes about a futuristic world in which she is a robot in “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner,” the first episode of a two-part season finale concluding next week.

Heart of the Matter

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Andie (Aimee Teegarden) is a cardiologist who is devastated by the accidental death of a patient (Chandler Massey). As she and his grieving mother (Gail O’Grady) overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope. Also stars Andrew Zachar.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, this series is the intricate and magical love story of Clare (Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones) and Henry (Theo James, Divergent), and the tale of a marriage with a problem: time travel.

Ridley Road

PBS, 9pm

Vivien’s (Agnes O’Casey) connection to Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear) is complicated by the arrival of his wife. The police rebuff warnings from the Group 62, who must act on their own.

Family Guy: “First Blood”

FOX, 9:30pm

The guys’ physical prowess is tested at Mayor West’s (guest voice of Sam Elliott) dude ranch in the new episode “First Blood.”

The Rookie

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale “Day in the Hole,” LAPD rookie John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford (Eric Winter) and Officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case. The series has already been renewed for Season 5.

Sex & Murder: “Cleanup Gone Wrong”

HLN, 10pm

Gretchen Anthony, a 51-year-old mother, goes missing from her Florida home. Stunning surveillance video in and around the house tells a twisted tale of her final hours.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under

Nat Geo Wild, 10:15pm

Season Premiere!

The series that goes behind the scenes with the keepers and vets at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo returns for Season 3.

Monday, May 16

Vampire in the Garden

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese anime series is set in a world where humanity has lost its battle with the vampires. Momo, a young girl who wishes to coexist with the vampires, and Fine, the vampire queen who once loved humans and has disappeared from the battlefield, have a fateful encounter and begin a journey toward returning the world to the time when humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise.

The Truth Will Out

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The Swedish-language crime drama returns for a five-part Season 2 on Acorn TV. Peter Wendel’s (Robert Gustafsson) understaffed Cold Case Unit has barely risen in the ranks at the police station since Season 1, but everything changes when a colleague is suddenly found dead. The officer’s death triggers a chain of events that reveals a high-ranking police commissioner is living a disturbing double life. The investigation also raises doubts about whether Peter’s brother — a close friend of the deceased victim — actually took his own life.

Special Theme: Busby Berkeley

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Get ready to tap your toes with another Monday evening of films from legendary musical choreographer/director Busby Berkeley as Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute continues with 13 more titles. The morning into the early evening features more 1930s musicals that he worked on in various capacities, beginning with Stars Over Broadway (1935), for which Berkeley staged and directed the musical numbers; In Caliente (1935, choreographer and director of the numbers); The Singing Marine (1937, choreographer and director of the numbers); and Broadway Serenade (1939, choreographer and director of the finale). The next three films are ones for which Berkeley received his only Oscar nominations, three consecutive nods for Best Dance Direction during the brief, three-year span when the Academy featured that category: Varsity Show (1937), for which Berkeley was nominated for his direction of the finale; Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935), for which Berkeley received a nomination for his direction of the impressively elaborate numbers set to “The Words Are in My Heart” and the Oscar-winning song “Lullaby of Broadway,” one of the choreographer’s most famous stagings; and Gold Diggers of 1937 (1936), for which Berkeley was nominated for his direction of the “Love and War” number. Following these is the last entry in the Gold Diggers series of films, Gold Diggers in Paris (1938), on which Berkeley served as choreographer and director of the musical numbers. As today’s lineup heads into primetime and later, the focus is on films from the 1940s to which Berkeley notably contributed: 1941’s Ziegfeld Girl and Lady Be Good, on which he was director of the musical numbers; 1943’s Girl Crazy (he directed the “I Got Rhythm” finale) and Cabin in the Sky (director of the “Shine” sequence); and Romance on the High Seas (1948), a romantic musical comedy featuring Doris Day in her film debut, and on which Berkeley served as choreographer.

All American: “Murder Was the Case”

The CW, 8pm

With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Asher’s (Cody Christian) tension at an all-time high, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) plans a party for the gang. Olivia (Samantha Logan) goes against her instinct about an article causing friction between her and Spencer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is trying to hide his feelings by making some uncharacteristic choices that don’t go unnoticed by his friends. Coop (Bre-Z) is thriving in her new job, leaving Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to see a new side of Coop.

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 5 finale “Starting Over,” members of the 118 race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him, and they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon.

Antiques Roadshow: “Colonial Williamsburg, Hour 2”

PBS, 8pm

Discover more standout treasures at Virginia’s Colonial Williamsburg, including a Tony Walton Mary Poppins design sketch, an astronaut-signed Mercury Project book and a Gallet flying officer “Red Tail” chronograph. One of them is appraised at up to $100,000.

Basketball Wives

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season, it’s a whole new ball game as the ladies are back and ready to level up with a reunion of friends from past and present, all the while finding connections that bring them closer together — and at times threaten to tear them further apart. Featuring veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia and Jennifer, and MVPs from seasons past Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke and Brittish, with appearances by Shaunie, Nia and Noria, we’ll follow the boss ladies as they focus on their families, relationships and business ventures while clearing up their pasts to make a better future.

Bob Hearts Abishola: “A Little Slap and Tickle”

CBS, 8:30pm

With Dele’s (Travis Wolfe Jr.) dream of becoming a doctor dashed, the rest of the family scrambles to find him a new career path in the new episode “A Little Slap and Tickle.”

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion, and Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience in the Season 3 finale “A Bright and Cloudless Morning.”

History’s Greatest Mysteries

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

The season concludes with “The Chicago Tylenol Murders.” In 1982, a series of unexplained deaths near Chicago starts a nationwide panic. The victims are connected by one frightening detail: cyanide-tainted capsules of Extra Strength Tylenol. Forty years later, it remains an active FBI investigation. Can the elusive killer finally be identified and brought to justice?

VH1 Couples Retreat

VH1, 9pm

Season Premiere!

During a weeklong vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication. The series will also discuss various social issues including mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more.

The Good Doctor

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 5 finale, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s (Noah Galvin) parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another. The medical drama will continue later this year with Season 6.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Switchback”

CBS, 10pm

In “Switchback,” the first half of a two-part finale concluding next week, Capt. Milius (returning guest star Enver Gjokaj) brings Jane (Vanessa Lachey) to the Philippines to be his personal security escort for a prisoner exchange.

Independent Lens: “Scenes From the Glittering World”

PBS, 10pm

Following three Indigenous students, this film offers a meditation on adolescence, trauma and the power of connecting with an isolated Navajo homeland.

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act

VH1, 10pm

New Series!

This six-episode series hosted by Tami Roman will explore infidelity through the POV of the person that learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s lives. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, Tami will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Tuesday, May 17

The Future Diary

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Japanese reality series returns for Season 2. In the show, singles who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic story by following a diary featuring a rough outline of a story. Will the scripted adventures lead to real romance? Season 2’s theme is a love triangle, and the diary will demand cruel trials with higher barriers.

Black Gold

Paramount+

Emmy winner Gabrielle Schonder (segments on Frontline and 60 Minutes) and Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer) directed this three-part documentary coproduced by Time Studios. It’s about the coverup of the century, a decades-long conspiracy by the oil industry and others to alter the public perception of climate change in order to keep making money as the world burned.

TCM Spotlight: Around the World in 80 Movies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ tour of the world through cinema continues with today’s lineup that finishes up in Europe before starting into Africa with the following films set in and produced across various countries and regions: Purple Noon (1960) (Mediterranean); Algiers (1938) (Algeria); The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima (1952) (Portugal); Adventures of Don Juan (1948) (Spain); The Singing Nun (1966) (Belgium); Grand Hotel (1932) (Germany); Horror of Dracula (1958) (Romania); The Shop Around the Corner (1940) (Hungary); The Journey (1959) (Austria); The Passionate Friends (1949) (Switzerland); Grand Prix (1966) (French Riviera); Casablanca (1942) (Morocco); Cairo (1942) (Egypt); Below the Sahara (1953) (Sahara Desert); and King Solomon’s Mines (1950) (Uganda).

Holey Moley: “Bear, Bear, BEAR!”

ABC, 8pm

Eight world-class athletes dodge explosions at the a-maize-ing Corn Hole, encounter an un-bear-able surprise at The Distractor and find out feather or not they can overcome The Pecker to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp) in the Season 5 finale “Neon Moon.”

Young Rock: “Rocky’s Code”

NBC, 8pm

Nashville, 1987: Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) takes a promising new wrestling job, but is faced with a difficult decision; Ata (Stacey Leilua) spends a night out with Miss Elizabeth (Sarah Gattellari); and teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) starts to worry about his dad’s health. In 2032, Dwayne (Dwayne Johnson) seeks advice from an old friend.

NBA Basketball: Eastern Conference Finals: Game 1

ESPN, 8:30pm Live

The best-of-seven-game battle to clinch the Eastern Conference crown begins with Game 1 tonight on ESPN.

Mr. Mayor

NBC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “The Debate,” Arpi (Holly Hunter) and Neil (Ted Danson) square off in the televised mayoral recall debate, while James (Yedoye Travis) reveals information that may change the course of his and Mikaela’s (Vella Lovell) relationship.

The Chase: “You Landed a Husband From Rock, Paper, Scissors?”

ABC, 9pm

New chaser and top female quizzer in the world Victoria “The Queen” Groce makes her official debut on the show. While the queen of trivia faces off against a showstopping trio of a magician, singer and professional juggler, Sara Haines hosts.

This Is Us: “The Train”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons gather around Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) bedside.

Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9pm

The Gershwin Prize annually honors a living musician’s lifetime achievement in entertaining, informing and inspiring cultural understanding through their music. This year’s honoree is legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie who, with the Commodores and in his solo career, has sold over 125 million albums and racked up numerous No. 1 hits. The ceremony honoring Richie with the Gershwin Prize was recorded in March and features an all-star concert celebration of his songs by Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan and more.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter. Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together, and even share a trip to Arizona. Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn.

New Amsterdam: “Castles Made of Sand”

NBC, 10pm

When an elder care facility shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients; Max (Ryan Eggold) struggles with his decision to head back to London; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) takes his personal frustrations out on his department with near disastrous results; and Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) work causes him to reflect on his marriage and personal life.

Welcome to Plathville

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Kim and Barry raised their nine kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia, separated from social media and modern culture, but life looks a whole lot different for the family now. As the Plaths explore new cities, navigate their love lives, and change and grow in ways none of them ever expected, what’s certain is the recent past never seemed so far behind.

Wednesday, May 18

The Goldbergs

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Even with a drama-filled season behind the scenes with the departure of original cast member Jeff Garlin, The Goldbergs reaches its Season 9 finale with aplomb tonight. In “Adam Graduates!,” graduation day is approaching and everyone, especially Adam (Sean Giambrone), is ready — except for Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), who is not coping well with the idea of an empty nest. Meanwhile, with Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) encouragement, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) decides to try out for Cyndi Lauper as a one-time backup singer replacement. Ultimately, resurrecting her singing dreams doesn’t manifest, but bigger and exciting new beginnings await her and the Goldbergs.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Disappearance, Fyre and Dark Beats”

AXS TV, 8pm

The unknown dark side of Phil Collins’ catalog is explored as one of the topics in tonight’s episode.

The Flash: “Into the Still Force”

The CW, 8pm

The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Who will claim the golden mask trophy? The final three perform and the last to be unmasked is declared the Season 7 winner.

Chicago Med: “Lying Doesn’t Protect You From the Truth”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Ethan (Brian Tee) treat a patient shot during a drug raid; Charles (Oliver Platt) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) work together to properly diagnose a motivational speaker; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) must turn to Crockett (Dominic Rains) for help with a patient who’s pregnant.

Directed by Raoul Walsh

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Albert Edward Walsh — better known as Raoul Walsh — had an influential 50-year filmmaking career that spanned from the silent era into the early 1960s, and across a variety of genres. He and some of his notable works are the focus of tonight’s lineup on Turner Classic Movies, which begins with The True Adventures of Raoul Walsh, a 2014 feature-length documentary about the director. Using rare personal and production photos and footage, it reveals Walsh’s extraordinary life on and off the set, from his apprenticeship with D.W. Griffith to his discovery of John Wayne and Rock Hudson, and from the innovation of his 1924 classic The Thief of Bagdad to his memorable work with legends like James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart and more. Following the doc are four Walsh classics that show this master at work in a wide-ranging capacity: White Heat (1949), the iconic gangster film led by Cagney; The Horn Blows at Midnight (1945), an unusual comedy/fantasy production led by Jack Benny; Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951), a swashbuckling naval adventure set during the Napoleonic Wars and based on C.S. Forester’s novels, starring Gregory Peck and Virginia Mayo; and They Drive by Night (1940), a film noir set in the world of truckers that stars George Raft, Ann Sheridan, Ida Lupino and Bogart.

The Wonder Years

ABC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

In “Love, Dean,” it’s the end of the school year, and summer excitement is all around. When Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh) each receive major career opportunities, tension builds as they decide who will handle more of the household responsibilities. Meanwhile, Dean and Keisa (Elisha Williams and Milan Ray) take shelter together as a tornado tears through Montgomery, providing the perfect moment for Dean to tell her how he really feels.

The Conners

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “A Judge and a Priest Walk Into a Living Room…,” the Conners gear up for a mega wedding! Jackie and Neville (Laurie Metcalf and Nat Faxon), Darlene and Ben (Sara Gilbert and Jay R. Ferguson), and Harris and Aldo (Emma Kenney and Tony Cavalero) are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to “I do”?

Beyond the Edge

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Find out which celebrity will be named the winner and raise the most money for their charity in the Season 1 finale of this reality competition series.

So You Think You Can Dance

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 17 of the dance competition series features a new panel of judges in Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa. Cat Deeley returns as host.

Buy It or Build It

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “One Happy Family Home,” Dallas-based twin brothers and contractors Chris and Calvin LaMont have their work cut out for them when they meet Dominique and Darrian, who are searching for a new home for their growing family on a strict budget and a tight deadline. While Darrian has a game room at the top of his wish list, his wife Dominique thinks a walk-in closet is far more important. But first, Dominique and Darrian face a big decision — will they buy a home or build it?

Chicago Fire: “Last Chance”

NBC, 9pm

Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) work together to solve a murder mystery; Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) tackle a food truck fire; and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) goes to see Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) about Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

NOVA: “Why Ships Crash”

PBS, 9pm

When the colossal Ever Given container ship crashed into the bank of the Suez Canal in March 2021, international supply chains ground to a halt. How could such a disaster happen? And can the investigation help prevent future accidents?

NBA Basketball: Western Conference Finals: Game 1

TNT, 9pm Live

TNT has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 tonight.

Home Economics

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the series focusing on siblings Tom (Topher Grace), Sarah (Caitlin McGee) and Connor (Jimmy Tatro) ends tonight. In “Ticket to Space, $1 Million,” Tom attempts to keep Connor grounded after he announces his plans to go to space then falls into a rough patch himself after learning some bad news. Meanwhile, Marina (Karla Souza) gets stuck while trying to transform their attic into a writing space for Tom.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In tonight’s Season 4 finale, “Just in Case,” the strength of Maggie and Gary’s (Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez) relationship is put to the test once again. Rome (Romany Malco) makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo (Tristan Byon) turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch; and Eddie (David Giuntoli) learns a shocking secret about Anna (Erin Karpluk).

Chicago P.D.: “House of Cards”

NBC, 10pm

As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), Voight (Jason Beghe) is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna (Carmela Zumbado) to keep her on track, and their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation.

Colombia — Wild and Free

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In this two-part documentary, concluding next Wednesday, May 25, journey to South America to explore the magnificent flora and fauna of Colombia, from the wild, largely deserted Pacific coast to the snow-covered volcanoes of the Andes, and everything in between. Tonight’s premiere, “Two Rivers,” looks at the eastern region of Colombia, a land defined by the powerful Orinoco and Amazon Rivers.

Thursday, May 19

The Ipcress File

AMC+ & Sundance Now

New Series!

Harry Palmer, the protagonist of Len Deighton’s bestselling series of espionage novels published in the 1960s and ’70s, has become one of the most well-known fictional spies — even though the character was never named as such, or definitively named at all, in the books, and was only given that moniker in film adaptations famously led by Michael Caine beginning with 1965’s The Ipcress File, which was also the first novel to feature the man eventually known as Palmer. And now there is another first for The Ipcress File, with its remake as a TV series, and there’s no ambiguity about the lead character’s iconic name here: Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) steps into the shoes of Harry Palmer in this six-episode British adaptation. Like its print and film source materials, the series is set in the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War. It begins when Palmer, an enterprising British corporal, gets rich smuggling stolen goods to the east until he is arrested. Intelligence officers soon recognize Palmer’s intellect and the impressive network of connections he has built, and they make him an offer to avoid prison by becoming a spy and aiding in their search for a missing nuclear physicist. Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander costar in the thriller, which was adapted by BAFTA-winning screenwriter John Hodge. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Kingdom Business

BET+

New Series!

This eight-episode (all available today), music-driven drama stars Yolanda Adams as Denita Jordan, an international gospel-singing superstar at First Kingdom Church and her in-house Atlanta record label, Kingdom Records. She is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Her husband, Calvin Jordan (Michael Beach), may be the bishop at First Kingdom, but Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees). But suddenly, there is a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene — a young pole dancer named Rbel (Serayah), whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls

discovery+

New Series!

In this Ghost Adventures spinoff, the team from that series — Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley — help frightened families who believe they are under paranormal attack. The first two episodes, which find the investigators helping people in Long Beach, California, and Ellington, Connecticut, are available today. Subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.

Undiscovered: Edgewood

discovery+

From 1955 to 1975, the U.S. Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of these soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long coverup to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, firsthand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, this documentary seeks to uncover the true story.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Netflix

New Series!

The latest series entry in the animated franchise follows the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business. Theodore Templeton (voice of JP Karliak) is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) and Baby Corp employee Tina (Mary Faber). Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new field team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of archnemeses — the Uncuddleables — from destroying Baby Corp itself.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Netflix

In the summer of 1997, the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas shocked Argentina. It ultimately revealed an organized crime network that appeared to involve the country’s political and financial elite. As this documentary shows, the consequences would be almost as dramatic as the crime itself, not only for the perpetrator, but for the whole country.

Angelyne

Peacock

New Series!

Former Shameless star Emmy Rossum’s latest project finds her stepping, almost unrecognizably, into the glowing pink attire of blonde bombshell Angelyne (born Ronia Tamar Goldberg), a model/singer who became a Los Angeles icon starting in the 1980s through a series of self-promotional billboards that revolutionized the concept of someone being famous just for being famous. Rossum, who is also an executive producer of this quirky limited series, says that she has “spent the better part of four years thinking, living and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. It’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an Easy-Bake Oven with an ’80s punk Barbie doll and a dose of New Age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living, breathing piece of art.” Showrunner and executive producer Allison Miller explains that the series is more of an homage to Angelyne and her ethos. “This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straightforward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents, and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s [also] a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.” Angelyne costars Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe and Lukas Gage. All episodes are available today.

The Found Footage Phenomenon

Shudder

This documentary tracks the origins of the “found footage” technique used in some horror movies and how it has transformed with technological changes throughout the last few decades.

Golf: PGA Championship: First Round

ESPN, 2pm Live

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hosts the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are among the top contenders in the field. ESPN and CBS air the tournament through Sunday.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 5 finishes up with “Crawl Out Through the Fallout,” when Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya (Danielle Savre) deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck.

Young Sheldon

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty in the Season 5 finale “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future.”

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Totally Egg-streme!”

FOX, 8pm

The seven remaining junior chefs test their culinary knowledge of different types of eggs and cuts of steak in the new episode “Totally Egg-streme!”

Law & Order: “Black and Blue”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart; Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help solving the case; McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Price (Hugh Dancy) disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides. The drama has been renewed for another season.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs: Secret Gardens”

PBS, 8pm

The 170-year-old basement of the house in Saratoga Springs is getting an addition with ICFs, a new slab and a concrete bulkhead staircase, but first, the radon gas must be addressed. Also in the episode, a look at how this area is home to secret summer gardens and mansions.

Heartland

UPtv, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Canadian drama returns for Season 15 with “Moving Toward the Light,” in which Amy (Amber Marshall) must help a skeptical performer and her pair of matched liberty horses work together again; Jack (Shaun Johnston) unexpectedly buys Mitch’s (Kevin McGarry) herd of cattle; and Tim (Chris Potter) returns from his trip with a surprise for everyone.

Star of the Month: Anna May Wong

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night celebration of pioneering Chinese American actress Anna May Wong continues this evening with three of her films, followed by an encore presentation of the 2019 documentary Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood. The film lineup begins with Daughter of Shanghai (1937), a crime drama prepared specifically as a starring vehicle for Wong, and one of her few films where she has top billing. It’s also a film that is unique for its time in that it features two prominent Asian American actors as leads. Wong plays Lan Ying Lin, a woman who turns detective to track down the human traffickers who killed her father, joined in the process by government agent Kim Lee (portrayed by Philip Ahn, a pioneer among Korean American actors in Hollywood). The thriller was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2006. After that is a film featuring a much smaller role for Wong: 1933’s A Study in Scarlet, a mystery led by Reginald Owen as Sherlock Holmes. Wong, despite her second billing in the film, gets about 10 minutes of screen time here as Mrs. Pyke, one of the suspects in a series of murders among members of a secret society. The final film airing before the documentary encore is When Were You Born (1938), another murder mystery. Wong plays an astrologer who, to clear her name, uses her zodiacal skills to help police catch a killer after the man whose death she predicted is indeed found dead under suspicious circumstances the next day.

United States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

CBS won’t bring United States of Al back for another season, so the Season 2 finale “Chaos/Aashob” also serves as the series finale. Riley (Parker Young) comes clean to Freddy (guest star Brian Thomas Smith) about his relationship with Vanessa (Kelli Goss), and Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) grows increasingly possessive of Al (Adhir Kalyan).

Grey’s Anatomy: “Stronger Than Hate”

ABC, 9pm

A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime.

Welcome to Flatch

FOX, 9pm

Back-to-back new episodes of Welcome to Flatch air tonight. In “No Credit/Bad Credit,” Father Joe (Seann William Scott) misses having Shrub and Kelly (Sam Straley and Holmes) around. Then in “Ghosted,” Kelly’s birthday takes a spooky turn when she and Shrub get lost in the woods.

Windy City Rehab: “Back to the Client Game”

HGTV, 9pm

As designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria continues to rebound from a tumultuous year, she dips her toes back into the world of client renovations. She takes on a young couple in Chicago with a big wish list and a tight budget, and she’ll have to use all of her tricks to complete their dream home.

Swamp People

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 13 finale, “Til the Fat Gator Sings,” it’s the last day of the season, and the Landrys learn that nothing comes easy. Meanwhile, Leron and Porkchop battle bulls and each other; Willie risks not tagging out by refusing to set lines; and Ronnie and Ashley struggle to fill their remaining tags.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 23 concludes with “A Final Call at Forlini’s Bar.” NBC has renewed the drama for Season 24.

Interrogation Raw

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Each one-hour episode tells stories of dramatic murders and other serious crimes through the prism of the gripping interrogation of the accused, intercut with interviews with key players — detectives who led the interrogation, investigators, lawyers involved in the case, psychological/ interrogation experts, family members and possibly even the perpetrator — along with relevant news footage and archival material, including trial footage.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

After a Season 2 that was just as dramatic as its first, tonight’s finale “Catch a Few Fish” promises extra excitement. In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) works to find Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlet (Anja Savcic), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

Atlanta

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Earn (Donald Glover), “Paper Boi” Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) wrap up Season 3 of the FX comedy. The fourth and final season is expected to premiere later this year.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff ends its second season with “Friend or Foe.” NBC has renewed the show for Season 3.

Friday, May 20

Troppo

Amazon Freevee

New Series!

This Australian murder/mystery drama stars Thomas Jane as Ted Conkaffey, an ex-cop falsely accused of committing a disturbing crime, who has escaped to hide away in the tropics of Far North Queensland. As he tries to avoid discovery, he’s drawn into investigating a wild murder and a missing person, alongside a complicated woman named Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun), who harbors dark secrets of her own. Troppo is based on Crimson Lake, the first novel in author Candice Fox’s contemporary crime fiction series set Down Under. All eight episodes are available today.

Now and Then

Apple TV+

New Series!

Set in Miami, this eight-episode multilayered thriller told in Spanish and English explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. The ensemble cast includes Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona and Soledad Villamil. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Alien Endgame

discovery+

In 2021, a groundbreaking Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades — UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), or UFOs, are real and may even pose a threat to our planet. In this two-hour documentary, former members of the U.S. military break their silence about the massive coverup of their terrifying close encounters.

Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers

Disney+

Original Film!

Chipmunks Chip and Dale, former stars of their own 1989-90 Disney Channel animated series, are back in this hybrid live-action/computer-animated comedy. In a setup similar to Who Framed Roger Rabbit and set in modern-day Los Angeles, this film finds Chip (voice of John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) living among both cartoons and humans. It has been decades since their successful series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman, while Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, the duo most repair their broken friendship and adopt their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save the day. The cast also includes Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

The Valet

Hulu

Original Film!

World famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzo snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). Hardworking valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a coverup. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos.

Restoration Road With Clint Harp

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, carpenter Clint Harp again hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

The Retro Plant Shop With Mikey & Jo

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

Follow Mikey McCall as, with help from her big sister, Joanna Gaines, she launches the business of her dreams: a retro-inspired plant shop that blends her passion for gardening with her love of unique vintage items. New episodes are available Fridays.

Love, Death & Robots

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Tim Miller and David Fincher’s Emmy-winning animated anthology series is back for Season 3, featuring more uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Netflix

Season Premiere!

David Letterman is back for a six-episode fourth season of his talk show, featuring guests Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of the competition series will feature, for the first time in the show’s history, a cast of all former winners returning to vie for the title of Queen of All Queens and a cash prize of $200,000. Also available starting today are Season 4 episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, offering behind-the-scenes looks at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fates each week.

Night Sky

Prime Video

New Series!

Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons lead this drama that spans space and time. They play the Yorks, a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They have carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended — and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. All eight episodes are available today.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Kevin Hart — actor, investor and entrepreneur — brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode. An entrepreneur from Wellington, Florida, introduces his line of health products using nature’s most powerful superfood; former college students from Chicago pitch their online marketplace designed to help current and past college athletes cash in on their fame; a professional boxer from Houston steps into the ring and presents his all-in-one total body fitness tool designed to take your workouts to the next level; and a vegan entrepreneur from San Antonio presents his plant-based approach to a fast-food favorite. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second Round

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

ESPN airs two conference semifinal games from the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight.

George Carlin’s American Dream

HBO, 8pm

Codirector Judd Apatow is behind this two-part documentary (concluding tomorrow) chronicling comedian George Carlin’s rise to fame and five-decade career. In addition to intimate interviews with his daughter, Kelly Carlin, there is a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival material including films, photos, audio recordings, letters and diaries. Some of the many funny people interviewed about Carlin include Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert, Patton Oswalt and Bill Burr.

The Blacklist: “TBD, Conclusion, Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and the task force spring into action after learning who betrayed them.

Beach Blanket Bingo

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This fun 1965 film is the fifth, and possibly best remembered, entry in American International Pictures’ (AIP) famous series of teen-focused ’60s party films that were usually set at the beach (though one spinoff title was set at a ski resort). As a number of these movies famously were, this one is led by Frankie Avalon (in his last starring role in a beach film) and Annette Funicello. The plot is silly, of course, and frankly unimportant; the movie effectively delivers to viewers the same thing that is of principal importance to its characters — an “endless summer,” just-hanging-out party kind of a vibe. Beyond Frankie and Annette, the rest of the cast includes an interesting range of actors, notably Linda Evans in one of her first feature films; Don Rickles; Paul Lynde; Harvey Lembeck; Deborah Walley, who would also appear in a few more of AIP’s beach films; Marta Kristen; and even silent filmmaking legend Buster Keaton, who would also make a cameo in AIP’s How to Stuff a Wild Bikini later in ’65.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Season 4 finds Team Turin — after failing in six states during the offseason — still with no ground to mine as the mining season begins. With the clock ticking, Dave and team assemble in Idaho to prospect two claims in that state: He and geologist Aryn Rowe travel to the remote Warren Meadows mining claim, while the rest of the group visits a claim at Mores Creek in the Boise Basin. After more disappointments, they rally and decide to gamble on the unknown as they head to Montana.

Vacation Home Rules: “Boathouse Delight”

HGTV, 9pm

Mother-daughter duo Sabrina and Tess found a true “on the water” boathouse that needs some serious repair. With their unique vision, contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni capitalize on the home’s layout and location to transform this rundown relic into a Bohemian beauty.

Great Performances: “Merry Wives”

PBS, 9pm

Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” lineup continues with a performance, recorded in summer 2021, of Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. Set in South Harlem, the production offers a celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality, and marked the return of The Public Theater in New York City’s beloved free Shakespeare in the Park series following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Saturday, May 21

Horse Racing: 147th Preakness Stakes

NBC, 4pm Live

Rich Strike, the Kentucky Derby winner, will try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive today at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the running of the 147th Preakness Stakes.

MLB Baseball

FS1, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1’s Saturday MLB coverage opens with the San Diego Padres at the San Francisco Giants. Later tonight, the Oakland A’s are at the Los Angeles Angels.

Strangers on a Train

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Robert Burks rightly earned an Oscar nomination for his black-and-white cinematography in this 1951 suspense classic based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, but how Alfred Hitchcock did not receive a directing nod, nor Robert Walker an acting nomination for his chilling performance as Bruno Antony, is beyond us. Either way, it is a thrilling watch, as pro tennis player Guy Haines (Farley Granger) has the bad luck of happening to sit next to Walker’s Antony on a train, and their conversation turns toward Antony “jokingly” suggesting that the two men “trade murders” — Antony will kill Haines’ wife if Haines kills Antony’s father. Unfortunately for Haines, the deranged Antony is not joking at all; he proceeds with his end of the deal, and makes life increasingly terrifying for Haines in order to get him to hold up his. The film’s famous climax aboard an out-of-control carousel isn’t the only way in which the Master of Suspense delivers a memorable thrill ride with this production.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Murdoch on the Couch” & “The Witches of East York”

Ovation, beginning at 7pm

Beginning tonight, the remaining episodes of the popular Canadian mystery series’ 15th season will air with back-to-back hourlong episodes each week. First tonight, in “Murdoch on the Couch,” Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates a death threat made against Sigmund Freud (Diego Matamoros) and gets an unwelcome analysis. Then, in “The Witches of East York,” strange things happen after Murdoch arrests a man claiming witches are trying to kill him.

MLS Soccer: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

FOX, 7:30pm Live

FOX’s Saturday Major League Soccer action features Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC from the new GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Romance to the Rescue

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Trevor (Nathan Witte), the new manager at the grocery store where Kyra (Andrea Brooks) works, seems to check off all the boxes when it comes to what she’s looking for in love. When her well-meaning coworker tells dog-loving Trevor that Kyra has an agility-trained dog, she plays along. Trevor is excited for Kyra to enter her dog in the upcoming agility contest the store is sponsoring, leaving her with a canine quandary — she must adopt a dog and get him competition-ready, stat. With the help of Mark (Marcus Rosner), the head of the dog rescue, she may pull it off and learn some lessons of her own along the way.

Disappearance in Yellowstone

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Jessie’s car breaks down in the middle of a beautiful but desolate national park and her 17-year-old daughter Danielle locks herself inside, she has no choice but to head off alone and look for help. After enlisting the help of the local mechanic Grant, Jessie returns to her car to discover that her daughter is gone. Danielle has been kidnapped and the police are convinced that Jessie is responsible. In this parent’s-worst-nightmare thriller, Jessie must fight against all odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she’s killed. Stars Lucie Guest, Jonathan Scarfe, Cassandra Sawtell, Aren Buchholz and Reese Alexander.

Portals to Hell: “Malco Theatre”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman explore the historic Malco Theatre, a live magic venue never before investigated for television. But in a town charged by strange geothermal forces, not all phenomena at this theater appear to be the trick of a magician.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also livestreams on Peacock

Season Finale!

Season 47 of the venerable sketch comedy series comes to a close tonight.