Sunday, May 8: ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season Finale on HBO

HBO

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, May 8

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the drama exploring the professional and personal lives of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s wraps up with “Promised Land.” HBO has ordered a second season.

Love in the Jungle

discovery+

New Series!

This series pushes the dating scene into the world of nature and asks the question: Is the key to finding true love mating like animals, rather than dating like humans? Fourteen unlucky-in-love singles are ready to test that theory as they participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom, and do so with little to no verbal communication. Shot in a private eco-reserve in Colombia, the series is even narrated in the spirit of classic natural history documentaries, offering expert observational insight into the humans’ animalistic behaviors as if seen for the first time in the wild.

Mothers in the Movies — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Happy Mother’s Day! Turner Classic Movies’ Sunday salute to films featuring memorable maternal figures offers an expanded nine-film, 18-and-a-half-hour lineup on Mom’s big day, featuring, in order: The Catered Affair (1956), starring Bette Davis; The Old Maid (1939), again led by Davis; No Man of Her Own (1950), featuring Barbara Stanwyck; Imitation of Life (1934), with Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; The Sun Comes Up (1949), led by Jeanette MacDonald and canine star Lassie; Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965), starring Carol Lynley; Madame X (1966), with Lana Turner; I Remember Mama (1948), led by Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne; and Places in the Heart (1984), starring Best Actress Oscar winner Sally Field.

Always Mother’s Day Marathon

Antenna TV, beginning at 8am

In celebration of Mother’s Day, this all-day marathon features curated episodes of classic TV series like Maude, The Jeffersons, The Partridge Family, Alice, One Day at a Time, Family Ties and more that deal with various themes and storylines related to motherhood. Visit antennatv.tv to see if Antenna TV is available in your area.

MLB Sunday Leadoff: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

Peacock, 11:30am Live; pregame coverage begins at 11am

For 18 Sundays starting this month, Peacock is the exclusive home of Major League Baseball’s first ever Sunday morning package. The service will livestream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game each Sunday beginning today with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park in Boston. This first game will also be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network, with the remaining 17 games available only on Peacock’s premium service. Jason Benetti is the MLB Sunday Leadoff play-by-play announcer, and he will be joined in the booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams. The other games streaming on Peacock this month are: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves (May 15); St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (May 22); and San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds (May 29).

Ranch to Table

Magnolia Network, 2pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this series that follows seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett makes its linear Magnolia Network debut. The series continues to follow Poett as she runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

Formula 1 Racing: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

ABC, 3:30pm Live

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are among the top contenders as F1 comes to South Florida for the first ever Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on a temporary 19-turn, 5.41 km circuit built around Hard Rock Stadium.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway

FS1, 3:30pm Live

The Cup Series races on South Carolina’s “Too Tough to Tame” track during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend, which pays tribute to stock-car racing’s roots and features cars with the sport’s most memorable paint schemes.

MLB Baseball: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

ESPN, 7pm Live

Freddie Freeman and the L.A. Dodgers are at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field to face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball.

American Ninja Warrior: “ANW Women’s Championship”

NBC, 7pm

Ahead of next month’s Season 14 premiere of American Ninja Warrior (debuting Monday, June 6), this two-hour installment of the athletic competition series, featuring the women’s championship, airs on a special night.

Yellowstone Romance

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

As maid of honor, Olivia (Stephanie Bennett) plans her best friend’s bridal shower at a ranch, where handsome Travis (Christopher Russell) shows her that life — and love — could be great on a ranch.

The Equalizer: “What Dreams May Come”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “What Dreams May Come,” McCall (Queen Latifah) takes a leap of faith to help a self-proclaimed psychic (guest star Yusuf Gatewood) when visions tell him his sister is in imminent danger.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris”

The CW, 8pm

The next steps of Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and force them to face their past trauma.

The Simpsons: “Marge the Meanie”

FOX, 8pm

A surprise from Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) past has her bonding with Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) in the new episode “Marge the Meanie.”

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

As Season 11 concludes, the aftermath of a tragic event in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community. As Nonnatus House faces its darkest day, the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.

Air Warriors: “Lancaster”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

See how the British bomber Lancaster flew out of the factory and into action, leading devastating attacks on Germany.

The Great North: “Say It Again, Ham Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

Ham (voice of Paul Rust) tries to re-create his coming out with more theatrical flair in the new episode “Say It Again, Ham Adventure.”

Love Match Atlanta

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

This docuseries takes viewers inside the competitive and drama-filled social scene of Atlanta’s exclusive matchmaking industry. The cast includes Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Shae Primus. Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, uses their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta’s most eligible singles.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Work & Family”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base in “Work & Family,” the milestone 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: “Piedmont”

CNN, 9pm

Host Stanley Tucci visits the region that made the dream of a unified Italy a reality. Piedmont boasts refined French heritage and precious peasant traditions. Once the engine room of Italian industrialization, the area is now spearheading a slow-food revolution. Between reimagined risotto and the elusive white truffle, Tucci will discover a region with an illustrious past, but with its sights firmly set on the future.

Billy the Kid: “Antrim”

EPIX, 9pm

Antrim (Jamie Beamish), Kathleen (Eileen O’Higgins) and the two boys relocate to Silver City, trying to start a new life. But all their dreams are shattered, and Billy (Jonah Collier) loses everything.

Bob’s Burgers: “Sauce Side Story”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Sauce Side Story,” the Belcher kids try to track down a lost family recipe as a Mother’s Day gift for Linda (voice of John Roberts).

A “Saturday Night Live” Mother’s Day

NBC, 9pm

Enjoy two hours of fan-favorite SNL sketches to celebrate moms and families.

Ridley Road

PBS, 9pm

Vivian (Agnes O’Casey), now working undercover, strives to convince neo-Nazi leader Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear) that she is on his side. Her spying turns up an alarming development.

Family Guy: “Girlfriend, Eh?”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Girlfriend, Eh?,” Peter and Chris (voices of Seth MacFarlane and Seth Green) take a trip to Canada to prove the existence of Chris’ girlfriend.

Nomad With Carlton McCoy: “South Korea”

CNN, 10pm

On his first visit to South Korea, host Carlton McCoy road-trips from Seoul across the country with the two very best guides: his old friend, master sommelier Kyungmoon Kim, and the New York City-based, Michelin-star-winning chef Hooni Kim, a leading ambassador for Korean food in the U.S. and around the world.

Sex & Murder: “The Two Matthews”

HLN, 10pm

Newlywed Lauren Phelps was stabbed 123 times as she fought for her life. Could her killer blame his deadly rampage on cold medicine?

Monday, May 9

Candy

Hulu

New Series!

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right — a good husband, two kids, a nice house and even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom, which soon brings deadly results. Starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. The five-part limited series debuts a new episode each day this week starting today and through May 13.

Special Theme: Busby Berkeley

TCM, beginning at 6:45am

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films celebrating famed director and choreographer Busby Berkeley is comprised of 14 titles on which Berkeley went beyond directing just certain scenes and served as the overall director of the production. A number of these, as you might expect, are musicals, but a few fall into other genres, as well, including comedies and even a crime drama, showing off his range as a creative talent. Featured in this lineup, in order, are: the musicals Stage Struck (1936) and Hollywood Hotel (1937); the 1938 comedies Men Are Such Fools and Garden of the Moon; the 1938 drama Comet Over Broadway (which was completed by uncredited director John Farrow after Berkeley became ill); the mystery/comedy Fast and Furious (1939); the drama Forty Little Mothers (1940); the comedy Blonde Inspiration (1941); the musical comedy Cinderella Jones (1946); the TCM premiere of the Oscar-nominated 1943 musical The Gang’s All Here, featuring memorable Carmen Miranda numbers; the Oscar-nominated, Mickey Rooney/Judy Garland-led musical Strike Up the Band (1940); the Oscar-nominated 1942 musical For Me and My Gal, starring Garland and Gene Kelly in his film debut; the 1949 musical Take Me Out to the Ball Game, led by Frank Sinatra, Esther Williams and Kelly; and the 1939 crime drama They Made Me a Criminal, starring John Garfield, Claude Rains and the Dead End Kids.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders

Cartoon Network, 8am

New Series!

Animated in a dynamic 3D style, this series reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes in training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky, larger-than-life problems. The series will help older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their beloved Sesame Street friends.

All American: “Came Back for You”

The CW, 8pm

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to take the next step in his NIL journey, but everything could be at risk before it has a chance to get started. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets caught up in her story and quickly learns it could cost her everything. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets a surprise that throws a wrench into his plans with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) realize they could help each other in an unexpected way.

9-1-1: “Hero Complex”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Hero Complex,” a mysterious death has Hen and Chimney (Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi) risking their lives when they suspect someone may be intentionally creating harmful situations in order to resolve them.

American Song Contest

NBC, 8pm Live

Season Finale!

Find out which American state or territory’s musical artist wins the inaugural season of this Eurovision-like singing competition. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host.

Antiques Roadshow: “Colonial Williamsburg, Hour 1”

PBS, 8pm

Journey back in time as Antiques Roadshow heads to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. The appraisals in tonight’s first Williamsburg episode include a Tiffany & Co. pansy brooch, circa 1905; a Bahne skateboard; and a North Carolina walnut cellarette, circa 1800. One of them is appraised at between $50,000 and $125,000.

BBQ Brawl

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The brawl returns with superstar chefs Anne Burrell and Jet Tila challenging the undefeated champion, Bobby Flay, for a chance at leading Food Network’s next “Master of ’Cue” to victory. Through eight episodes, Bobby, Anne and Jet mentor and coach nine upcoming stars in the barbecue world with culinary battles that test their skills and their ability to work together as a team. With the captains guiding their teams every step of the way, a panel of judges featuring barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley decide which competitor is worthy of being crowned “Master of ’Cue” and appearing across Food Network’s digital platforms to become its official BBQ expert for the year.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Spring Cleaning”

FOX, 9pm

The 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car in the new episode “Spring Cleaning.”

I Was There

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

In “Battle of Stalingrad,” the Season 1 finale, host Theo E.J. Wilson time-travels to Stalingrad in 1942, where the underdog Russian army is about to pull off a victory against Hitler’s forces that will turn the tide of World War II’s European conflict in favor of the Allies. Bombs explode, concrete rains down and soldiers’ limbs freeze in subzero temperatures as the bloodiest battle in history wages on, and Wilson wants to know: How did the ragtag Russians emerge with a decisive win?

New Amsterdam: “Truth Be Told”

NBC, 10pm

In this new episode airing on a special night, Max (Ryan Eggold) discovers a fatal flaw in Dr. Fuentes’ (Michelle Forbes) scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her ultimate undoing. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) treats two high school students for life-threatening injuries and uncovers a dangerous situation, and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) helps a brother and sister confront a family crisis.

Independent Lens: “When Claude Got Shot”

PBS, 10pm

In 2014, Claude Motley and his family were visiting their former hometown of Milwaukee when 15-year-old Nathan King attempted to carjack their rented Dodge Charger. In the process, Nathan shot Claude in the face. That moment is the axis on which Claude’s world turned, derailing him from his own legal career and throwing him into the middle of the criminal justice system as a victim and the key to his shooter’s fate, with Claude finding himself torn between punishment for Nathan, and the injustice of mass incarceration for Black men and boys.

Tuesday, May 10

TCM Spotlight: Around the World in 80 Movies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s off to Europe as Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night programming event taking viewers around the world through films set in and produced in various countries continues with a lengthy lineup beginning tonight and continuing into late tomorrow afternoon. In order, the cinematic European travel itinerary features the following stops: Tonight’s the Night (1954) (Ireland); Knights of the Round Table (1953) (Arthurian England); Pride and Prejudice (1940) (England); The Corn Is Green (1945) (Wales); The Green Years (1946) (Scotland); Edge of Darkness (1943) (Norway); Julius Caesar (1953) (ancient Italy); Rome Adventure (1962) (Italy); Breathless (1960) and Gigi (1958), both representing France; The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) and Holland in Tulip Time (1934), representing the Netherlands; Knife in the Water (1962) (Poland); The Loves of a Blonde (1966) (Czech Republic); Queen Christina (1934) (Sweden); Hamlet (1948) (Denmark); Z (1969) (Greece); and Clash of the Titans (1981) (ancient Greece).

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: First Round

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live

ESPN and ESPN2 combine to televise four games from the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight.

FBI: “Ghost From the Past”

CBS, 8pm

The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints in the new episode “Ghost From the Past.”

Naomi: “Ready or Not”/”Who Am I?”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors — Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) — but no one can agree on a plan, and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. In the second hour, Naomi must make a decision to protect those she loves most — but in the end, she needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth.

The Resident: “The Proof Is in the Pudding”

FOX, 8pm

Cade’s (Kaley Ronayne) father (guest star Andrew McCarthy) assists in an operation on a young boy with a rare disease in the new episode “The Proof Is in the Pudding.”

Young Rock: “Backyard Brawl-B-Q”

NBC, 8pm

Hawaii, 1984: On the day of the Brawl-B-Q, Rocky’s (Joseph Lee Anderson) relationship with partner Tony Atlas (Antuone Torbert) hits a breaking point; Dewey (Adrian Groulx) becomes the object of multiple school crushes; and the extortion case against Lia (Ana Tuisila) reaches its conclusion.

Mr. Mayor: “The Recall”

NBC, 8:30pm

Tensions rise as Titi B.’s (Josie Totah) petition to recall Mayor Bremer (Ted Danson) gains traction. Meanwhile, Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) panics over having to side with Arpi (Holly Hunter) against Neil, and Mikaela (Vella Lovell) and James’ (Yedoye Travis) first kiss leaves something to be desired.

The Chase: “What Color Is Uranus?”

ABC, 9pm

OG Chaser James “The High Roller” Holzhauer makes his Season 3 debut as he faces off in a trivia battle against a market research manager, a hospital physician and a music journalist. Each hourlong episode continues the fast-paced battle of intellect, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across varying topics. Sara Haines (ABC’s The View) returns as host.

FBI: International: “Get That Revolution Started”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Get That Revolution Started,” the team works to hunt down the sniper responsible for killing an American during an attack on a biomedical lab in Belgium.

Restoring Galveston

Magnolia Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Ashley and Michael Cordray are back for a fourth season of their series in which they restore homes in their own backyard of Galveston, Texas. They tackle outdated properties on the brink of destruction to preserve the island’s history and architectural styles.

This Is Us: “Family Meeting”

NBC, 9pm

The Big Three make a plan for Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

American Masters: “Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha”

PBS, 9pm

Actor Jason Momoa narrates this film that looks at the life and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku, the five-time Olympic medalist who overcame racism while shattering swimming records, helping spread the sport of surfing across the globe and becoming the face of a changing Hawaii as his native home evolved from an isolated island kingdom into a multiethnic American paradise. Archival footage and contemporary visuals are accompanied by insights from modern surfing stars like Kelly Slater and Carissa Moore, among others, to dive into Duke’s fascinating life story.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Greatest Hits”

CBS, 10pm

The team searches for a murderer who is re-creating the killings of a notorious ’80s mobster in the new episode “Greatest Hits.”

New Amsterdam: “Rise”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) discovers the extent to which Dr. Fuentes’ (Michelle Forbes) cuts are severely damaging New Amsterdam; Iggy (Tyler Labine) takes an unconventional approach to reach a young patient in need; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) perform a risky, life-saving surgery on unborn twins.

Doubling Down With the Derricos

TLC, 10pm

Season Finale!

GG begins her chemotherapy treatment with Deon by her side, and Darian receives an unexpected surprise. Then, the “Derrico 6” record a love song for GG, and a Valentine’s Day party in her honor helps her find her fight.

National “Twilight Zone” Day Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 12am (late-night)

Syfy celebrates the unofficial National Twilight Zone Day holiday on May 11 starting early on that day (late-night on May 10) with a 20-episode, 10-and-a-half-hour marathon from Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series.

Wednesday, May 11

Messy History of American Food

discovery+

Dive mouth-first into the history of America’s most iconic foods as experts shine a light on the messiest origin stories of our country’s food and food culture.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Moon Knight”

Disney+

New Episode!

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the creation of Marvel’s most recent live-action series, Moon Knight, led by Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The Quest

Disney+

New Series!

Producers of The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race and Queer Eye are behind this eight-episode immersive, hybrid fantasy/competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers into the fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. These heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, mystical creatures and a sorceress intent on destruction and power.

42 Days of Darkness (42 Días en la Oscuridad)

Netflix

New Series!

Netflix’s first series made in Chile is a fictional crime thriller that is inspired by real events. It concerns the disappearance of a woman, Verónica (Aline Küppenheim), and her sister Cecilia’s (Claudia Di Girólamo) race against time to find her. In her search, Cecilia will have to fight against the authorities’ negligence, society’s prejudices and harassment from the media.

Operation Mincemeat

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Oscar nominee John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) directed this British war drama starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs. It is based on the true World War II story of the titular 1943 deception effort used to keep the planned Allied invasion of Sicily hidden from the Axis powers via the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war, centered on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

The Challenge: All Stars

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The reality competition series returns for Season 3 with back-to-back episodes. For the first time ever, this season requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a Challenge final, featuring the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era of the show.

The Other

MOVIES!, 4:05pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Robert Mulligan’s 1972 adaptation of Thomas Tryon’s novel is one of the more unnerving big-screen examples of the “creepy kid” genre of psychological thriller, and with its use of superstition and a bit of the supernatural, combined with its dark themes set amid a pastoral setting, it could also fall into the “folk horror” category. Set in rural Connecticut in the 1930s, the film follows identical twin brothers Niles and Holland Perry (played by real-life twins Chris and Martin Udvarnoky), who live on their family’s farm. Like most 12-year-olds, Niles and Holland occasionally get into mischief; the only trouble is that when Holland gets into mischief, people tend to “accidentally” die. Niles is the only one who knows that Holland is the “evil twin” responsible for the gruesome misfortunes suddenly befalling the area over one summer … or is he? Uta Hagen, Diana Muldaur, Norma Connolly, Victor French, Lou Frizzell and John Ritter in an early role also headline the cast of this little-remembered, slow-burning creeper.

The Goldbergs: “One Exquisite Evening With Madonna”

ABC, 8pm

After a mold issue at home forces Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) to stay at the Goldberg house, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) senses tensions in their marriage and seizes the opportunity to impart a little marital advice.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Hendrix, Chicken Fries and Cult”

AXS TV, 8pm

Jimi Hendrix’s bizarre abduction and Slipknot’s battle with Burger King are among the musical mysteries explored in this episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returns as a friend.

The Masked Singer: “Road to the Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Relive the best performances and the most jaw-dropping moments from Season 7 in the new “Road to the Finals” recap special.

Married at First Sight: “Got My Mind Made Up”

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Finale!

The couples finally reach their Decision Day. Which duos will stay together, and which will call it quits?

Chicago Med: “End of the Day, Anything Can Happen”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan (Guy Lockard) helps the daughter of a mob boss; a grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson; Ethan (Brian Tee) struggles with some shocking news about his father; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) care for Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) high school classmate.

Providencia: March of the Crabs

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Follow a female crab’s journey down steep terrain, across busy highways and past predators on her epic trek to sea.

The Wonder Years: “Where No Dean Has Been Before”

ABC, 8:30pm

Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) tries to impress Keisa’s (Milan Ray) cool new boyfriend, Broderick, by inviting him and his friends over for a party Kim (Laura Kariuki) is throwing while Bill (Dulé Hill) and Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) are away for the night. Things get out of hand just as Bill and Lillian arrive home, and Dean is forced to admit he isn’t being true to himself.

Domino Masters

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the domino toppling and chain reaction competition series concludes with “Finale: The Sky’s the Limit,” in which the winners claim the $100,000 prize and the title of Domino Masters.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: “A House Divided”

HGTV, 9pm

After years of working around each other to accomplish basic tasks, a couple is desperate to find more room in their small starter home. With limited space and a tight budget, Kim Wolfe steps in to rework their dream home before they get squeezed out.

Chicago Fire: “Halfway to the Moon”

NBC, 9pm

A family friend asks Herrmann (David Eigenberg) for some advice on opening a bar; tensions run high between Emma (Caitlin Carver) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith); and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) struggles to keep her team together.

NOVA: “Dinosaur Apocalypse”

PBS, beginning at 9pm

In two back-to-back hourlong episodes, Sir David Attenborough looks at how scientists are uncovering clues about the demise of the dinosaurs. First, in “Dinosaur Apocalypse: The New Evidence,” see how discoveries at a fossil dig site in North Dakota are helping paint a more detailed picture about the day an asteroid struck Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. Then, in “Dinosaur Apocalypse: The Last Day,” fossils from the site reveal how the dinosaurs and other Cretaceous creatures died following the asteroid impact.

A Million Little Things: “Out of Hiding”

ABC, 10pm

Maggie (Allison Miller) receives some much-needed support from an unexpected source, Katherine (Grace Park) grapples with her history with Shanice (Nikiva Dionne) and her future with Greta (Cameron Esposito); Rome (Romany Malco) faces off with his childhood bully and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) uncovers new information about Kai’s relationship with Peter (Andrew Leeds).

Chicago P.D.: “Memory”

NBC, 10pm

Voight (Jason Beghe) and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) about Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) mental healing.

Thursday, May 12

À La Carte

ALLBLK

New Series!

This half-hour millennial dramedy series follows 25-year-old Mahogany Rose (Pauline Dyer), an overachiever with a high moral standard her whole life … until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to sex and dating, she finally lands the man of her dreams. There is just one tiny problem — he has a girlfriend. With the help of her friends, Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only, or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play No. 2.

Jailhouse Redemption

discovery+

New Series!

Sheriff Karl Leonard’s law enforcement career in Chesterfield, Virginia, has spanned four decades, with the last one spent as sheriff with oversight to the county’s two jails. After learning that a staggering 80% of the men and women who enter his prisons are heroin addicts, Leonard made the bold move to step out of bounds and create a first-of-its-kind recovery program so the deadly cycle of arrests, time served with no treatment, release and repeat could end. This series documents the program Leonard created, Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (HARP), and follows his team, who forge a path to recovery for addicts while running the day-to-day operations of HARP at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Hacks

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning and critically acclaimed comedy/drama returns for its second season. The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. Joining the cast this year are Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen as recurring guest stars and Margaret Cho as a guest star.

Station 19: “The Road You Didn’t Take”

ABC, 8pm

Vic (Barrett Doss) and Theo (Carlos Miranda) respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack (Grey Damon) learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben (Jason George) and Travis (Jay Hayden) help a clinic patient who is long overdue for medical treatment.

Young Sheldon: “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People”

CBS, 8pm

As the church congregation gossips about Georgie (Montana Jordan), Missy (Raegan Revord) stands up for her brother in the new episode “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People.”

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinals

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

The NBA playoffs continue with a pair of conference semifinal matchups tonight on ESPN.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “The Big Bake Sale”

FOX, 8pm

The eight remaining junior chefs split into teams to make four different types of tasty treats in the new episode “The Big Bake Sale.”

Law & Order: “The Great Pretender”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Antony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) must sift through fact and fiction to find the killer of a young Manhattan socialite. The murder trial takes a turn that becomes personal for Price (Hugh Dancy) and puts Maroun (Odelya Halevi) in a compromising situation.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs: Old Woes”

PBS, 8pm

From no wiring to BX wiring, electrical in the 1864 house in Saratoga Springs is addressed, but first there is a visit to the tracks. Also, unfortunate demo discoveries mean changes to framing and living plans, and a temporary buttress wall supports the old foundation.

Star of the Month: Anna May Wong

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy three more memorable films featuring pioneering Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First is the drama Piccadilly (1929), which was Wong’s last silent film and one of the British productions she made. It certainly made a splash in Britain thanks to Wong’s sensual performance and dance scenes. The film wasn’t as sensual as originally intended, however; a planned scene involving a kiss between Wong’s character and her white love interest was cut to appease American movie censors of the time, who would not allow interracial intimacy to be depicted onscreen (this was among the racist practices that frustratingly tended to keep Wong outside of the leading-lady status she clearly should have had). The rediscovery and restoration of Piccadilly roughly 20 years ago aided in the rediscovery and restoration of Wong’s reputation as well, with some modern critics considering it to be her best film. A Variety review at the time of Piccadilly’s release pointed out that Wong outshines the movie’s top-billed actress, Gilda Gray, and tonight’s next film features another instance where Wong has generally been seen to have upstaged her higher-billed costar. This time, it is in her sexually charged scenes with the legendary Marlene Dietrich in Best Director Oscar nominee Josef von Sternberg’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated romantic adventure Shanghai Express (1932). Concluding the triple feature tonight is another of Wong’s early sound features, Daughter of the Dragon (1931), which costars Sessue Hayakawa, who, with Wong, was one of the few well-known actors of Asian heritage during that time. Here, Wong, in one of the last of the stereotypical scheming “dragon lady” roles she was frequently offered early on, portrays Princess Ling Moy, the vengeful daughter of Dr. Fu Manchu (played by Swedish American actor Warner Oland in another example of the racist “yellowface” practice common to that era). Beyond the typecasting based on race, Wong also faced discrimination of another sort on Daughter of the Dragon when it came to her paycheck versus those of her male costars; despite being the top-billed cast member, she was paid $4,000 less than Hayakawa for her work, and $6,000 less than Oland, who is in the film for just under 25 minutes.

United States of Al: “Desire/Khwast”

CBS, 8:30pm

Problems arise when Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts skipping classes to spend more time with Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) in the new episode “Desire/Khwast.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “I’ll Cover You”

ABC, 9pm

A former patient of Link’s (Chris Carmack), Simon (Cedric Sanders), is in the ER with his pregnant wife, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) receives an offer from Nick (Scott Speedman).

Legacies: “By the End of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant to Be”

The CW, 9pm

Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role.

Welcome to Flatch

FOX, 9pm

Back-to-back new episodes of Welcome to Flatch air tonight. In “The Devil’s Backbone,” Shrub and Kelly (Sam Straley and Holmes) plan to record a surprise reunion with Father Joe (Seann William Scott) and another former member of his religious boy band, A-men. Then in “On the Hooky,” Shrub gets a new job detailing cars.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Confess Your Sins to Be Free”

NBC, 9pm

When the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) must find another way to prove his suspect guilty. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) agrees to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions.

How We Roll: “The Big Secret”

CBS, 9:30pm

Tom (Pete Holmes) discovers that Archie (Chi McBride) has been keeping a huge secret in the new episode “The Big Secret.”

Bull: “The Envelope, Please”

CBS, 10pm

A mysterious delivery causes Bull (Michael Weatherly) to blackout for hours, leaving him with no memory of his movements.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Streets Is Watching”

NBC, 10pm

When the task force discovers a threat to Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) life, the pressure is on to gather all the evidence to put Webb (Mykelti Williamson) away for good. Meanwhile, Donnelly (Denis Leary) gives the Brotherhood surprising news, and Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) is forced to take a drastic step to keep her brother safe.

Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

Couples in crisis turn to the honorable Judge Lynn Toler for a life-altering decision to get married or break up for good. In the eight one-hour episodes, eight couples are under Judge Toler’s microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues are uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it’s all said and done, ultimately, it’s up to the judge to have them … commit or quit!

Friday, May 13

The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+

New Series!

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston lead this six-episode limited drama based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling and award-winning novel of the same name. Set in England during the Victorian era, the series follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes), who moves to a small village on the Essex coast to investigate reports of a mythical sea serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the town’s vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires and Clémence Poésy also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Greatness Code

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The sports documentary series that shares the real-life stories of some of the most accomplished athletes in the world returns for Season 2. Featured this season are English professional footballer Marcus Rashford; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson; pro street skateboarder Letícia Bufoni; Parapan American track and field champion Scout Bassett; pioneering Black NASCAR star Bubba Wallace; and alpine skiing icon Lindsey Vonn. All six episodes are available today.

Sneakerella

Disney+

Original Film!

Set amid the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, this high-energy and music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El (Chosen Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather, Trey (Bryan Terrell Clark), and two mean-spirited stepbrothers, Zelly and Stacy (Kolton Stewart and Hayward Leach), who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend, Sami (Devyn Nekoda), and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a “legit” sneaker designer in the industry.

Zoë Bakes

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Zoë François is back baking and cooking her favorite recipes, from easy main dishes to delicious desserts, with a little help from her friends and family.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix

New Series!

David E. Kelley created and executive produces this legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling series of novels about iconoclastic idealist Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who runs his practice out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than an office, taking on cases big and small. The first season is based on Connelly’s second book in his Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The series costars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham.

Senior Year

Netflix

Original Film!

In this comedy, Rebel Wilson plays Stephanie Conway, a high school cheerleader who fell into a coma before her prom. Awakening 20 years later, the now 37-year-old Stephanie wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen. Angourie Rice plays Stephanie as a teenager, and the film also stars Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone.

Firestarter

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

This new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel comes from the producers of The Invisible Man and also premieres in theaters today. It follows a girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers as she fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes and Kurtwood Smith also star in the film, whose musical score includes horror legend John Carpenter among the composers.

The Kids in the Hall

Prime Video

New Series!

The iconic Canadian comedy troupe — comprised of Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — is back with a new incarnation of their groundbreaking sketch comedy series, featuring eight episodes of new sketches that include a fresh batch of offbeat characters along with beloved favorites.

Children Ruin Everything

The Roku Channel

New Series!

This lighthearted half-hour family comedy from Canada was created by Schitt’s Creek alum Kurt Smeaton. The series follows Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams) as they live with the worst roommates ever: young children. The couple struggles to find a balance between being “mom and dad” to two kids and being who they were before the offspring.

“Quantum Leap” Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Beginning today, and continuing the next two Fridays in May (20 and 27), Syfy airs 24-hour marathons of episodes from the beloved 1989-93 time-travel series Quantum Leap, led by Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

“A Haunting” Marathon

Travel Channel, beginning at 9am

Celebrate Friday the 13th with a 19-hour marathon of the paranormal series A Haunting.

“Friday the 13th” Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 10am

Today’s your lucky day if you are a fan of the original Friday the 13th slasher movie franchise. Over 14 hours, AMC will be airing the following seven films, in order: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988), Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986), Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) and Friday the 13th Part III (1982).

A Baby at Any Cost

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When a surrogate grows too fond of the baby she carried for a young couple, they try to disengage from her. But the surrogate starts poisoning the mother (with no danger to the child) in a scam that will keep the surrogate around, and then, when mom is gone, get her the child, the husband and the suburban life she so earnestly covets. Stars Sarah Fisher, Brianna Cohen, Christy Tate and Johnny Ramey.

The Blacklist: “Caelum Bank”

NBC, 8pm

In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red (James Spader) turns to the task force to help ground a flying fortress bank.

Couples Therapy

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries that gives viewers an authentic look at weekly therapy sessions returns for Season 3, as Dr. Orna Guralnik guides couples through honest confrontation with each other about real-life struggles.

The Night of the Hunter

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Robert Mitchum is absolutely chilling as tattoo-knuckled corrupt religious fanatic/serial killer Harry Powell, one of the screen’s most unforgettable villains, in Charles Laughton’s superb 1955 thriller, the only film Laughton, most remembered as an actor, directed. In the movie, Powell marries a fragile widow (Shelley Winters) to try to learn where her late husband hid a large sum of cash from a robbery. When his plans are uncovered by her terrified young children (Billy Chapin and Sally Jane Bruce), it begins a pursuit that becomes a mesmerizing allegory for the battle between good and evil. Lillian Gish costars in a terrific performance. The Night of the Hunter is one of those classics that was not recognized as such during the time of its release, flopping with critics and audiences. Over the decades, its reputation has grown, and it is now considered one of the greatest films ever made; it was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 1992.

Vacation House Rules: “Four Season Funhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

After buying a lakefront fixer-upper, a father and son realize they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. Expert home renovator Scott McGillivray and design guru Debra Salmoni step in to help them update their boring investment into a moneymaker that’s all about the fun and games.

Great Performances: “Anything Goes”

PBS, 9pm

Great Performances’ fifth annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup begins tonight with a performance from the 2021 London production of Cole Porter’s classic musical Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster in a reprisal of her Tony-winning role as Reno Sweeney. With a score that includes timeless favorites such as “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and “Anything Goes,” the musical tells the story of two unlikely couples who veer off course aboard the S.S. American to find true love.

Mama June: From Not to Hot: “Road to Redemption: Behind Closed Doors”

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Sobriety wasn’t easy, but Mama June did it. And when her longtime boyfriend Geno continues to let her down, she finally calls it quits. Now, can the family reconcile and move forward?

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

Stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend wrap up Season 3 of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series.

Saturday, May 14

Pennzoil Presents The Club

NBC, 2pm

This documentary, filmed last summer, brings together the four men who’ve won the Indianapolis 500 four times — Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears — for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation. The program includes a dedication to Unser, who died in December.

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 3:30pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers battle it out in the GMR Grand Prix on the Brickyard’s 14-turn road course.

Major League Baseball: San Diego at Atlanta

FS1, 4pm Live

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres go up against Austin Riley and the 2021 World Series champion Braves at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Nat Geo Wild, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Alfonso Ribeiro returns to host Season 2 of this series that spotlights hilarious videos featuring furry friends and scaly celebrities. Back-to-back episodes air Saturday evenings beginning tonight.

Murdoch Mysteries: “There’s Something About Mary”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates the suspicious death of a stage manager after a going-away party for Mary Pickford (Peyton Kennedy).

Top Gun

CBS, 8pm

Ahead of the theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick, CBS airs the 1986 classic Top Gun starring Tom Cruise as Navy fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt and Kelly McGillis also star.

Renovation Goldmine: “Upstairs, Downstairs”

HGTV, 8pm

Joe and Meg Piercy help a couple who love the quirks of their historic Chicago home add sophisticated style to their main bedroom suite. Then, the pair completes a basement hangout space for two busy doctors by reusing a pool table and other affordable finds.

Fit to Kill

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Landing a dream job has deadly consequences in this shocking thriller. A young woman who dreams of working in the fashion industry jumps at the chance to work for a celebrity model turned fashion designer. But after a series of extreme outbursts and bizarre events, she begins to question whether her job is worth it after all. Stars Revell Carpenter, Sarah Voigt and Maeve Quinlan.

The Poseidon Adventure

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the most-remembered, and best, of the epic, all-star disaster movies made during the 1970s, this 1972 film from producer Irwin Allen features one of the most “all-star” of those casts, with an ensemble comprised of five Oscar winners: Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Jack Albertson, Shelley Winters and Red Buttons. Unlike some of those other movies, The Poseidon Adventure works and is a lot of fun in spite of (or maybe because of?) its kind of silly premise: A New Year’s Eve party aboard a luxury ocean liner is literally turned upside down when a tsunami capsizes the ship. Led by a determined preacher (Hackman), a small group of survivors attempts to escape by making their way up to the bottom of the boat, hoping that it hasn’t been completely submerged. A popular blockbuster in its time, the film was nominated for eight Oscars (including Best Supporting Actress for Winters), and won for Best Original Song (“The Morning After” by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn). The impressive visual effects by L.B. Abbott and A.D. Flowers were honored with a Special Achievement Award by the Academy.

I Bought a Dump … Now What?: “Break-ins and Breakdowns”

HGTV, 9pm

As the homeowners continue working on their renovations, major stress over money and time brings things to a boiling point. Progress is further stalled when permits don’t come through, and a break-in leaves one couple questioning everything.

Critter Fixers, Country Vets: “Hogs and Hisses”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The docs at Critter Fixer rush to save a fox’s leg after a brutal attack and help a black lab with a severe case of pyometra; Dr. Hodges comes face-to-face with an albino Chinese cobra and an African bush viper whose lethal bite has no known anti-venom; a K-9 police dog has a case of the birds and the bees; and a little pig has a big hernia.

Love & Marriage: D.C.

OWN, 9pm

New Series!

This spinoff of the reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville is the first ever franchise spinoff for OWN and focuses on The Real Housewives of Potomac alumni Monique and Chris Samuels. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. In the series premiere episode, “Welcome to the Chocolate City,” Monique and Chris struggle with communication; Erana and Jamie celebrate their 26th anniversary; and Ashley wants Quick to stop being a workaholic.

Heartland Docs, DVM: “Lights, Camera, Auction!”

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Dr. Erin gets a crash course on showing steer from a budding farmer before competing at the state fair; at the clinic, Dr. Ben performs cryotherapy on a vizsla with skin cancer, while Dr. Erin helps a three-legged cat with kittens on the way; together, the docs save a horse with a life-threatening injury; out on the farm, sparks fly when Dr. Ben rescues a heifer who has her head stuck in a gate.

The Nightcap With Carlos King

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

This weekly half-hour late-night series is hosted by Carlos King, creator and executive producer of OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise. In each episode, King invites guests from the network’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The series will also feature surprise guests from King’s “little black book” of celebrity friends, who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

Portals to Hell: “Missouri State Penitentiary”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

The team heads to the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Missouri, a place with a history of suffering and violence that goes back over a century. Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman look to finally unlock what may be haunting this legendary location.

Life Under Renovation: “Making Good on Promises”

HGTV, 11pm

With wedding season fast approaching, Will and Ross race to transform their mansion into a high-end events space. Then, the Cuviljes restart renovations on their main bedroom suite, and after weeks of living at home, the Adkinsons reach a breaking point.