Wednesday, May 4: ‘Good Sam’ Season 1 Finale on CBS

Ramona Diaconescu/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, May 4

Good Sam

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

The medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs concludes its first season with “To Whom It May Concern.” The battle between Sam (Bush) and Griff (Isaacs) takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.

These two make a great team, wouldn't you agree? 🤩 #GoodSamCBS pic.twitter.com/LZ94p7IRIQ — Good Sam CBS (@GoodSamCBS) April 26, 2022

Moon Knight

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe series led by Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke concludes.

The Circle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The social media reality competition series is back for Season 4, with its first batch of episodes dropping today.

El Marginal

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this crime drama from Argentina, Pastor (Juan Minujín) and Diosito (Nicolás Furtado), separated after their frustrated attempt to escape, confront new dangers and challenges to their survival. One was locked up, the other went searching for a place outside the walls, and both had to face the consequences of their actions and repair the damage of the past. Meanwhile, inside Puente Viejo, the power struggles continue. Borges (Claudio Rissi), James (Daniel Pacheco) and Bardo (Ariel Staltari) are heading for a brutal settling of accounts with César (Abel Ayala) and Sub 21. All under the watchful eye of the “renewed” director, Sergio Antín (Gerardo Romano).

Summertime

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Italian drama returns for Season 3, its final season, and as another summer arrives on the Romagna Riviera, Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe) seems ready to live the new season with the thoughtlessness she has never had, Dario (Andrea Lattanzi) receives an offer he can’t refuse, Sofia (Amanda Campana) returns with the fear of now being a stranger to her friends, and Ale (Ludovico Tersigni) is torn by deep feelings of guilt.

The Goldbergs: “Sunday Chow-Fun Day”

ABC, 8pm

With Adam’s graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden. Forever butting heads with principal Ball, her choice also affects his decision to stay or not. Meanwhile, Erica tries to get out of the Schwartzes’ longstanding tradition of dinner together every Sunday and the subsequent household chores. She soon realizes the importance of finding balance between the demands of family and marriage.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Deadheads, Exes and K-Pops”

AXS TV, 8pm

Topics explored in this episode include a revealing look into the exes who inspired Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” and how K-pop’s “Black Ocean” is making waves across the world.

The Masked Singer: “One Mask Hurrah — Round 3 Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Round 3 concludes with three singers performing. Two singers will be unmasked and one singer will move on to the Season 7 finale in the new episode “One Mask Hurrah — Round 3 Finals.”

Gorgona: Snake Prison Island

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

See how the Alcatraz of Colombia has transformed from a notorious prison into a wildlife sanctuary unlike any other.

Yvette Mimieux Memorial Tribute

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed actress Yvette Mimieux passed away Jan. 17 at the age of 80, and Turner Classic Movies will be remembering her tonight with a lineup of five of her most notable films. The evening begins with Light in the Piazza (1962), a romantic comedy/drama featuring Mimieux in one of her more acclaimed roles, as a mentally disabled young American woman who, while on summer holiday in Italy with her mother (Olivia de Havilland), finds love with a local man (George Hamilton) who mistakes her impairment for simple naivete. Up next is 1960’s Where the Boys Are, with Mimieux portraying one of a group of college women traveling to Fort Lauderdale for spring break. One of the earliest teen films to explore changing sexual mores among adolescents, it is mostly a comedy, though Mimieux’s character features in a serious subplot addressing date rape. Dolores Hart, Paula Prentiss, Connie Francis and Hamilton costar. Following that is Dark of the Sun, a 1968 adventure film about commandos and mercenaries on a steam-train mission across the Congo to recover uncut diamonds and rescue a band of refugees. Featuring scenes that were pretty harrowing and graphic for its time (and still can be hard to watch), the film was initially panned but has developed a cult following, including filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Rod Taylor and Jim Brown costar. Taylor also appears with Mimieux in the evening’s next film, which marked a breakthrough for the actress: The Time Machine, the classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ famous sci-fi tale. Concluding tonight’s Mimieux celebration is Toys in the Attic (1963), a drama based on Lillian Hellman’s Tony-winning play and led by Dean Martin and Geraldine Page.

The Conners: “The Best Laid Plans, a Contrabassoon and a Sinking Feeling”

ABC, 9pm

Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction and, after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher, but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.

Domino Masters: “Semi Final: Hot Wheels”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Semi Final: Hot Wheels,” four teams compete in a Hot Wheels-themed domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with a spot in the finals on the line.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: “Kids and Chaos”

HGTV, 9pm

A family loves that they get to live next door to Grandpa, but their own home has been completely taken over by their kids’ clutter. Kim Wolfe arrives to help them carve out some personal space and make the house work before they decide to give it up for good.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series returns for Season 9, beginning with tonight’s episode, “The Tragedy on Tennessee 14.” When someone murders a Tennessee state trooper in the middle of the highway, investigators turn to his dashcam for answers. A manhunt quickly gets underway, but it takes even more surveillance video to pick up the killer’s trail and crack the case.

A Million Little Things: “Slipping”

ABC, 10pm

Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor; Regina fears Tyrell is moving too quickly with a new love interest; and Rome supports a student who is ready to reveal their truth. Star David Giuntoli directs.

Thursday, May 5

The Porter

BET+

New Series!

This eight-part limited series is a coproduction of the CBC and BET+. Set in the early 1920s and inspired by real events, the drama follows train porters Junior Massey (Aml Ameen) and Zeke Garrett (Ronnie Rowe Jr.), and their friends and families, as a tragedy on the job sets them on starkly different paths to better lives — and on a direct collision course with each other. While Junior takes advantage of a broken system to pursue money and power in gambling and bootlegging, Zeke fights the railway to change the system from within by unionizing the Black porters. Mouna Traoré, Loren Lott, Olunike Adeliyi and Alfre Woodard also star.

The Staircase

HBO Max

New Series!

This eight-episode true-crime drama explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Clark

Netflix

New Series!

This drama from Sweden stars Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, the notorious criminal whose actions gave rise to the expression “Stockholm syndrome.” Based on the truths and lies revealed in Olofsson’s autobiography, the series offers a fictional take on how he was able to make all of Sweden fall in love with him despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies.

The Pentaverate

Netflix

New Series!

What if a secret society of five men, the Pentaverate, has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? In this six-episode comedy, Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough (Mike Myers) finds himself on a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world in the process. Myers plays eight different characters in the series, which also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Neil Mullarkey, Lydia West and Jennifer Saunders. Jeremy Irons narrates.

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount+

Season Finale!

This Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) spinoff series led by Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard concludes its second season. The series will be back for a third and final season, in which Stewart will be joined by TNG costars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+

New Series!

This newest entry in the Star Trek franchise is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, itself a spinoff of Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS). Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck reprise the roles they originated during Discovery’s second season to positive fan reaction as, respectively, Capt. Christopher Pike, Number One (Una Chin-Riley, Pike’s second in command) and science officer Spock in this series that picks up after the events of Discovery Season 2. It follows the voyages of the starship Enterprise — on a mission to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations, and boldly go where no one has gone before, as TOS’ famous intro narration described — in the decade before Capt. Kirk’s command of the ship. Speaking of James Tiberius Kirk, the character will appear in the second season of Strange New Worlds, which has already begun filming, and will be portrayed by Paul Wesley. Other characters familiar to fans of TOS regularly appearing in Strange New Worlds are Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and a young Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). Christina Chong portrays Enterprise crew member La’an Noonien Singh. La’an is confirmed to be a relative of famous Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh, who will pose a grave threat to Kirk and crew in the future, so it will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out here. With Strange New Worlds, executive producer Akiva Goldsman, who also wrote and directed the premiere episode, says that they “hope to chase some of those values” found in TOS. “We have tried to harken back to some of the values and styles of the original series, the first Star Trek that got those of us who are a little older ignited on our Star Trek journeys.” New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are available Thursdays beginning today. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Girls5eva

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The comedy about a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group that reunites to give their dreams another shot is back for Season 2. Three episodes are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Thursdays.

Station 19: “Death and the Maiden”

ABC, 8pm

Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Jalapeño Business”

FOX, 8pm

The nine remaining junior chefs create a spicy, fried finger-food favorite in the new episode “Jalapeño Business.”

Law & Order: “Severance”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of the Law & Order reprisal premieres tonight.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs: New Vision”

PBS, 8pm

Working with a tight budget, the owners of the house in Saratoga Springs take on demo and backyard preparations; the architect shares his vision for the project; a local docent shares the history of the area’s springs; and the builder installs an air scrubber system.

Star of the Month: Anna May Wong

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

For those who are unaware of actress Wong Liu Tsong — better known as Anna May Wong — the next few months will offer some opportunities to discover this pioneer of Hollywood’s early era who is regarded as the first Chinese American movie star. Later this year, Wong will round out 2022’s inaugural group of women spotlighted in the U.S. Mint’s four-year American Woman Quarters Program (this also makes Wong the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency). More immediately, you’ll be able to enjoy the star’s charismatic acting when she is honored by Turner Classic Movies each Thursday night in May — which is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — with lineups featuring a number of her films. The titles primarily include her work in the silent and early sound eras. Those were particularly tough times for Asian American actors in Hollywood, who often faced being typecast in stereotypical supporting roles and losing out on lead roles entirely due to the practice of “yellowface,” where white actors would portray Asian characters, often as a caricature. Despite such hurdles and frustrations throughout her career, Wong was able to achieve international stardom as an actress and a fashion icon, and you can see why this month on TCM beginning with tonight’s lineup, which kicks off with The Toll of the Sea (1922). A variation of the Madame Butterfly tale set in China instead of Japan, this silent film is one of the earliest Hollywood productions shot in color and features Wong in her first leading role, albeit one that placed her in one of the limited character stereotypes Hollywood offered Asian American actresses at that time, that of a naive, self-sacrificing young woman. Also airing tonight are two silent films Wong made in 1927: Mr. Wu, a drama featuring her in one of the supporting roles she was often relegated to as a result of Hollywood’s censorship against depicting mixed-race couples onscreen; and Old San Francisco, with Wong, in a supporting role as a gangster’s right-hand woman, stepping into another of Hollywood’s Asian female character stereotypes: the cunning and deceitful “dragon lady.” Airing in between The Toll of the Sea and Mr. Wu is the TCM premiere of a 2019 documentary called Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood. The hourlong production expands its focus beyond just Wong to take a look at Hollywood’s overall treatment of Asian Americans onscreen and off from World War II through the Cold War. Shirley J. Lim, an associate professor in the history department of Stony Brook University and author of the 2019 book Anna May Wong: Performing the Modern, will cohost tonight’s titles with TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Should I Stay or Should I Go”

ABC, 9pm

Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard; and Owen returns to work.

Call Me Kat

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale “Call Me Shellfish,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to keep her anxiety under control while coming up with a plan to save the café.

Windy City Rehab: “Change of Scenery”

HGTV, 9pm

Alison Victoria joins forces with a husband-and-wife Realtor team to restore a three-bedroom Spanish Revival in California’s Hollywood Hills. She takes on a complete gut rehab after the grand property sat empty for years in this historic and iconic neighborhood.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Did You Believe in Miracles?”

NBC, 9pm

When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets a Mother’s Day surprise.

How We Roll: “The Power of Positive Thinking”

CBS, 9:30pm

Tom (Pete Holmes) asks Archie (Chi McBride) to listen to a podcast about positivity in order to change his coaching style in the new episode “The Power of Positive Thinking.”

Welcome to Flatch: “Dinner, Dresses and Dumps”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) plans a special dinner for when her father (guest star Jason MacDonald) comes home in the new episode “Dinner, Dresses and Dumps.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Lost One”

NBC, 10pm

When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and the task force must work together with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.

Friday, May 6

Bosch: Legacy

Amazon Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV)

New Series!

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is back in this 10-episode spinoff of the long-running Prime Video series Bosch, with the former LAPD detective now beginning a new chapter in his life as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance (William Devane), where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, the detective finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in that heir not being found. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), follows in his footsteps as a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD. The first four episodes are available today; two new episodes are available subsequent Fridays.

The Big Conn

Apple TV+

New Series!

This true-crime docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government out of over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history. The series premieres on the same day as a companion podcast (available on Apple Podcasts) that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further, with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. All four episodes are available today.

Tehran

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The thriller about a Mossad agent (Niv Sultan) who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran returns for Season 2. Glenn Close joins the cast this season. The first two episodes are available today, with new episodes available on subsequent Fridays.

To Mom (and Dad), With Love

Apple TV+

This new Peanuts holiday special is themed around Mother’s Day.

Along for the Ride

Netflix

Original Film!

The summer before college, Auden (Emma Pasarow) meets the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli), a fellow insomniac. While the rest of the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Sofia Alvarez (screenwriter of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) wrote and makes her feature directorial debut with this film based on the young adult novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen. Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney also star.

Marmaduke

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Pete Davidson voices the messy but lovable (and very large) titular Great Dane in this animated comedy based on the beloved comic strip. Although Marmaduke has a big heart, the mischievous pooch can’t stay out of trouble. Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky world of dog shows? The voice cast also includes J.K. Simmons as Marmaduke’s canine rival, Zeus, and David Koechner as Phil, patriarch of the Winslows, Marmaduke’s family.

The Sound of Magic

Netflix

New Series!

This live-action Korean fantasy/drama, based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara, follows Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), a girl who had to grow up too fast and is struggling with the harsh realities of life. She begins to experience a world beyond her imagination when she meets Rieul (Ji Chang-wook), an enigmatic magician living in an abandoned amusement park who — although grown up — wants to remain a kid.

The Takedown

Netflix

Original Film!

This French action comedy is a sequel to 2012’s On the Other Side of the Tracks and features Omar Sy (Netflix’s Lupin) and Laurent Lafitte reprising their roles as cops Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, an unlikely duo with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. They are reunited for a new investigation that takes them across France, with what seemed to be a simple drug deal turning out to be a high-scale criminal case.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

Prime Video

New Series!

This Canadian true-crime docuseries from director Nathalie Bibeau (The Walrus and the Whistleblower) follows the cold case and controversial investigation into the 1974 murder of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith in her home in Oshawa, Ontario. Woven together from firsthand accounts, expert interviews, family archives and rare access to key participants, the series explores the unrelenting enigma of ethics and accountability in this provocative criminal case.

The Wilds

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the drama continues to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and not by accident — they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied. There’s a new set of subjects: an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

The Blacklist: “The Bear Mask”

NBC, 8pm

Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram (Amir Arison) turns to an unusual outlet for release.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale episode “Close to Home,” Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) take on a dangerous mission in a high-security correctional facility after a ruthless criminal abducts Beth Katsumoto (guest star Shawna Christensen).

Sheryl

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary chronicles musical icon Sheryl Crow’s rise to fame while confronting sexism, depression, perfectionism and cancer. It features interviews with Crow, footage from her tours and the recording studio, and interviews with friends including Keith Richards and Laura Dern.

Love After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, will the couples’ love survive after lockup, or is it all just a con?

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 12 of the police drama starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan concludes with “Silver Linings.” Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 13.

Zero Hour!

TCM, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Although this 1957 airplane-in-distress drama takes itself very seriously, fans of the 1980 movie Airplane! may find themselves chuckling throughout the film. Airplane! is basically a shot-for-shot parody of Zero Hour! at many points, and those familiar with the comedy will recognize some of the character types and/or names (like Dana Andrews’ Ted Stryker), the plot and stretches of dialogue that Airplane! lifted from Zero Hour! The screenplay for the drama was written by Arthur Hailey, who also wrote the novel Airport, which inspired several of the ’70s disaster films that were also spoofed in Airplane! While played straight, Zero Hour! can’t really escape its association with the zaniness of Airplane!, and that makes it a unique watch. Even for those unfamiliar with the comedy, the heightened melodrama and some over-the-top plot elements of this movie make it a bit humorous in its own right, and it’s tempting to want to go back and say to the creators of the film, “Surely, you can’t be serious.” Zero Hour! is airing as the middle film in a triple feature of air-disaster movies commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Hindenburg crash. It is preceded by The Hindenburg (1975) and followed by Back From Eternity (1956).

Saturday, May 7

Horse Racing: 148th Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

All the pageantry and tradition of the Kentucky Derby returns to Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Epicenter, Zandon, White Abarrio, Tiz the Bomb, Crown Pride, Cyberknife and Mo Donegal are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.

The Naked Spur

MOVIES!, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1953 film is the third of five memorable Westerns on which star James Stewart and director Anthony Mann teamed, and one of the rare films in that genre to have earned an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, written by Sam Rolfe and Harold Jack Bloom. As in his other collaborations with Mann, Stewart here plays a harder-edged character than the type people had come to expect from his earlier films, but still one who is likable, as Howard Kemp, an embittered rancher turned bounty hunter in the Old West. Robert Ryan costars as his quarry, wanted killer Ben Vandergroat. After Kemp and two associates catch Vandergroat, the outlaw engages in a series of psychological tactics to get his captors to turn on each other. Janet Leigh, Ralph Meeker and Millard Mitchell also star in this acclaimed film that has been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry because of how it “infuses a tried-and-true Western scenario with tense psychological complexity through strong, clear storytelling … and vivid Technicolor scenes of the Rockies.”

Buffalo Keepers

INSP, 4pm

This hourlong historical docudrama chronicles the history of the American buffalo — the West’s most iconic animal — from its place as a national symbol to its near extinction and, ultimately, its last-minute rescue. It’s an epic, multigenerational tale of dedication and commitment to carefully tending and breeding the buffalo herds that interweaves the fate of the Native Americans, the expansion of the railroad and the emergence of legendary historical figures like Theodore Roosevelt and Buffalo Bill.

USFL Football: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham

FOX, 7pm Live

USFL football action on FOX has a Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Night Before Christmas”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and company’s Christmas at an idyllic country estate turns potentially deadly.

Warming Up to You

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Kate Wolfe (Cindy Busby) is a fitness instructor who leaves Los Angeles to take a job at her best friend’s wellness retreat. To her surprise, A-list actor Rick Steele (Christopher Russell) is assigned by the studio to train with her for his new feature film. Not only does the duo make a breakthrough athletically, but they also break through some personal walls and find an unexpected friendship that is put at risk when Rick’s costar is also sent to train with Kate. Also stars Caitlin Stryker.

Renovation Goldmine: “All in the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

Joe and Meg Piercy take on two separate renovation projects for cousins who live just a few blocks apart. First, Jen and Melanie’s growing family is bursting out of their third floor apartment, and they’re ready to move to the downstairs of their Chicago greystone. It’s a giant project with a tight budget, so Joe and Meg will use as much of their existing furniture as possible to fully furnish the new space. Just down the street, sisters Kelsey and Tara live together and can’t agree on what to do with their builder-grade kitchen. Joe and Meg will navigate the sisters’ differing opinions to create a single space that functions for all.

Murdered by Morning

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This series documents the captivating stories of victims whose evenings took a turn for the worse and ended in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.

I Bought a Dump… Now What?: “Ballooning Budgets and Near Disasters”

HGTV, 9pm

As the three sets of homeowners get their renovations underway, serious and near-fatal events threaten to derail the projects. The teams must work around a crashing chimney, skyrocketing budgets and severe weather in order to finish their dream homes.

Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List

NBC, 9pm; MSNBC, 10pm; CNBC, 11pm; Telemundo, 12am (late-night)

NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host this hourlong presentation of stories about individuals who have made an impact on their communities and industries this past year.

Portals to Hell: “Fort Mifflin”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Katrina Weidman takes Jack Osbourne to one of her favorite hot spots — Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin, a location rife with the ghosts of wars long past. The pair peel back the layers of haunted history and discover something unexpected is stationed at the fort.