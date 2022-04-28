Thursday, April 28: 2022 NFL Draft First Round Live in Las Vegas

NFL

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Thursday, April 28

2022 NFL Draft: First Round

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft’s first round takes place tonight in Las Vegas. Top prospects include Alabama OT Evan Neal, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network combine to televise all seven rounds through Saturday.

21 prospects to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.https://t.co/JwHnZXLfgR pic.twitter.com/xu6S5T2Ium — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 14, 2022

Who Is Elon Musk?

FOX Nation

Visionary or villain? Genius or huckster? No matter what you think of Elon Musk, you can’t ignore him. Whether it’s building electric cars and spaceships, purchasing Twitter, or dating Amber Heard, everything this richest man in the world does makes news. This new FOX Nation special does a deep dive into the life of Musk and breaks down what you need to know as he dominates the news cycle. Joining host Brian Kilmeade are Stuart Varney and Liz Claman of FOX Business, Seth Dillon of the Babylon Bee, and Kara Fredrick of the Heritage Foundation.

Dear Mr. Brody

discovery+

When hippie millionaire Michael Brody Jr. publicly announced that he would be giving away his fortune in 1970, he and his wife became instant celebrities. They were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press and overwhelmed by a crush of personal letters from across America responding to his extraordinary offer. This feature documentary uses a mix of archival footage, psychedelic animation, stylized re-creations and interviews with the letter writers themselves to offer a moving meditation on universal human struggles and needs.

Ghost Adventures

discovery+

Season Finale!

In the Season 25 finale, “Steinbeck House Haunting,” the team travels to Salinas, California, to investigate the birthplace of iconic author John Steinbeck. For decades, witnesses — including Steinbeck himself — have felt a dark presence in the home.

Made for Love

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The series, based on Alissa Nutting’s novel and offering a poignantly humorous story of modern love and divorce, returns for its second season. In order to save her father’s (Ray Romano) life, Hazel (Cristin Milioti) returns to the Hub, Byron’s (Billy Magnussen) high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by his newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology. Two new episodes are available Thursdays beginning today.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Hulu

New Series!

Created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, this series is inspired by the bestselling true-crime novel by Jon Krakauer and stars Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a suburban mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake City. As Pyre dives further into the case, he begins to question his religion as a Mormon and the consequences of faith. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Bubble

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This anime film is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the Earth. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles. Hibiki (voice of Jun Shison), a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta (Riria), a girl with mysterious powers, and their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

The Offer

Paramount+

New Series!

The Godfather, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is one of the most beloved films of all time. Getting Mario Puzo’s book to the big screen was an arduous, at times dangerous undertaking that almost didn’t happen. The 10-episode series The Offer recounts the difficult task of producing cowriter/director Francis Ford Coppola’s (Dan Fogler) masterpiece. The expansive story, with inexperienced producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) at the center, covers everything from Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and Coppola’s struggles adapting the novel to casting and budget problems, studio turmoil (Matthew Goode plays Robert Evans, the famed head of Paramount Pictures at the time), an angry Frank Sinatra and intense interest from organized crime. Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman and Nora Arnezeder costar. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Smother

Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this thriller, Val (Dervla Kirwan), still picking up the pieces following the death of Denis and the ensuing coverup, finds her world rocked once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep. The stranger introduces himself as Finn (Dean Fagan) — Denis’ estranged son — and his existence is an unwelcome surprise for the family. All six episodes are available today.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Motocross Mayhem”

FOX, 8pm

Ten chefs compete to create the best American-style comfort dish for a team of very hungry motorsport racers in the new episode “Motocross Mayhem.”

Law & Order: “Legacy”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) debate who’s more culpable — the shooter or the enabler.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs”

PBS, 8pm

It’s off to the races as the team starts a new project in Saratoga Springs, New York. But first, the crew gets a history of the bustling city. They then meet new homeowners Evan and Whitney, and Evan’s mother, Susan. The house on which they will be working has been in Evan’s family for seven generations.

Legends & Lies

FOX Business Network, 8pm

FOX Business Network’s FBN Prime lineup includes the network debut of historical documentary series Legends & Lies with two back-to-back episodes tonight. Narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, the program uses dramatic recreations to revisit stories about America’s founding, the Wild West and the Civil War.

TCM Spotlight: It’s About Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Time is running out to enjoy Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night spotlight on films that take their characters and viewers away to different times, which concludes with tonight’s lineup that is heavy on fantasy films about visiting, or revisiting, past lives. First is A Matter of Life and Death (1946, aka Stairway to Heaven), the British fantasy/romance starring David Niven as an RAF pilot who pleads with the court in heaven to allow him to remain on Earth after a heavenly mix-up allowed him to survive his plane crash. Next is Somewhere in Time (1980), the beloved romantic fantasy drama with a screenplay by sci-fi/fantasy master Richard Matheson, who adapted his novel Bid Time Return. Another lovely musical score from composer John Barry enhances this tale of a playwright (Christopher Reeve) who becomes obsessed with a young woman (Jane Seymour) captured in a 1912 photo and then, with self-hypnosis, wills himself into the past to be with her. Christopher Plummer also stars. Following that are Orlando (1992), the period drama starring Tilda Swinton and loosely based on a Virginia Woolf novel, and Brigadoon (1954), the beloved, Oscar-nominated musical led by Gene Kelly, Van Johnson and Cyd Charisse, and based on the Broadway hit about the legendary titular Scottish village that rises from the mists for only one day every 100 years. The lineup, and the monthly spotlight, concludes early tomorrow morning with Jubilee (1978), a cult film inspired by the punk aesthetic of its era in which Queen Elizabeth I (Jenny Runacre) is transported to the film’s present day. — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Sock/Jeraab”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Sock/Jeraab,” Al (Adhir Kalyan) decides to take his relationship with Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) to the next level, but things go awry when he becomes incredibly nervous.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Flatch”

FOX, 9pm

Guest Star Alert!

In the new episode “Call Me Flatch,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) and friends are paid visits by Welcome to Flatch’s Shrub and Kelly Mallet (Sam Straley and Holmes), and The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke.

Windy City Rehab: “New Build, Old Problems”

HGTV, 9pm

Alison Victoria works to complete the last flip she owns with her former business partner. Her decision to do new construction will bring a top-dollar asking price for this six-bedroom, single family home in the perfect location.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Tangled Strands of Justice”

NBC, 9pm

Garland (Demore Barnes) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. Meanwhile, a victim in one of Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) recent cases is arrested.

How We Roll

CBS, beginning at 9pm

In the new episode “The Laundry Basket,” Tom (Pete Holmes) worries about his mom Helen’s (Julie White) safety after she gets stuck in a laundry basket. Immediately following is “The Date,” in which Helen agrees to a date with Archie (Chi McBride) — 10 years after he initially asked her out.

Welcome to Flatch: “Sweet Spot”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley) hope to get rewarded by doing good deeds in town in the new episode “Sweet Spot.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Dead Presidents”

NBC, 10pm

When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s (Mykelti Williamson) employees, he enlists Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Donnelly (Denis Leary) to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes the opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but runs into a dangerous obstacle. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must face the toll that her job is taking on her marriage.

The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Florida and the American Comeback

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

FOX News Channel presents a special edition of The Ingraham Angle in Orlando, Florida. During the live town hall event, host Laura Ingraham will moderate a panel of lawmakers and experts, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will discuss issues such as parental rights, freedom for business owners and his recent bill dissolving Disney’s special tax status, among other topics. Throughout the forum, the guests will also take questions from a live audience.

Friday, April 29

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

Arbor Day 2022 will fittingly see the Apple+ premiere of It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown, the little-seen 1976 environment-themed Peanuts special. Charlie Brown’s baseball team celebrates Arbor Day by turning their ballfield into a lush garden, which throws Peppermint Patty off her game.

Make or Break

Apple TV+

New Series!

This seven-part docuseries travels to stunning surfing locations around the globe to deliver behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the world title at the World Surf League Championship Tour. Featured Season 1 surfers include champions Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira and Tatiana Weston-Webb. The series has already been renewed for Season 2. All Season 1 episodes are available today.

Pachinko

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The epic drama told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — ends its first season with this episode.

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

New Series!

Elisabeth Moss is an executive producer of and stars in this eight-episode metaphysical thriller based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays Kirby, a woman who survived a brutal attack that has left her in a constantly shifting reality. When she learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she decides to hunt down her attacker to understand her ever-changing present and ultimately confront her past. Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura and Amy Brenneman also star. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The British espionage drama led by Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce concludes its first season.

Man Without a Heart

discovery+

This gripping and disturbing documentary thriller immerses viewers in one of the most enigmatic unsolved cases of the last decade, taking them on a journey through Sweden, Spain and England to explore the death of a Spanish man disguised as an impossible suicide. It’s the story of a family willing to fight for the truth no matter its consequences, featuring a puzzle of characters who unravel plenty of surprises.

Crush

Hulu

Original Film!

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl on whom she’s been harboring a longtime crush. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like. Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho and Isabella Ferreira star.

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — The Final Episodes

Netflix

Series Finale!

The final 12 episodes of the Emmy-nominated comedy’s seventh and final season drop today. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin lead the cast as the title characters.

Ozark

Netflix

Final Episodes!

The last half of Ozark’s fourth and final season returns to Netflix, with the remaining seven episodes set to reveal the fate of the Byrde family. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) face trouble on all sides. Bateman states that the final episodes answer the big question: “Are they [the Byrdes] going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?” Julia Garner, Alfonso Herrera, Felix Solis, Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz also star.

I Love America

Prime Video

Original Film!

Sophie Marceau stars in this French production as Lisa, a single woman who needs big change and new love in her life now that her children have flown the coop and her famous, yet absent, mother has just passed. She decides to move from Paris to Los Angeles, where she is reunited with her best friend, Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), who found success in America with his iconic drag queen bar but is struggling to find his own Prince Charming. Luka helps give Lisa a fresh start by creating a profile for her on a dating website, and from awkward dates to a surprise encounter with a man named John (Colin Woodell), Lisa will understand that the journey to love is a journey toward herself and forgiveness of her first love: her mother.

Undone

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this half-hour, genre-bending animated dramedy, Alma (voice of Rosa Salazar) realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her, until she finally convinces her sister, Becca (Angelique Cabral), to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today, and realize that by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

Ten Percent

Sundance Now & AMC+

New Series!

This British comedy/drama is based on the hit original French series Call My Agent! and set in a contemporary London talent agency, Nightingale Hart. There, agents scramble to keep star clients happy and the business afloat after the sudden departure of their founder. The agency he created is a highly successful stalwart built on personal, enduring client relationships. It is a picture of swan-like calm on the surface — but a maelstrom of panic and bluster beneath as the team helps their celebrity clients. Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Maggie Steed lead the cast. The series is also filled with star-studded cameos from the likes of Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, David Oyelowo and more. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays. Episodes of Ten Percent will also air on the linear BBC America channel Sunday evenings beginning May 1.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Sixties Psychos

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The 1960s gave us one of the greatest cinematic psychos of all time right off the bat when audiences were introduced to Norman Bates in the 1960 classic Psycho, but there were plenty of other movie maniacs who followed in his wake over the ensuing decade. This morning and afternoon, Turner Classic Movies brings you some of them in an eight-film lineup that features: The Sorcerers (1967), starring Boris Karloff; Hysteria (1965); The Strangler (1964), led by Victor Buono; Spider Baby (1967), with Lon Chaney Jr.; Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), with Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotten, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Agnes Moorehead and Mary Astor in her final film role; Two on a Guillotine (1965), starring Connie Stevens and directed by William Conrad; The Hypnotic Eye (1960); and It! (1967), starring Roddy McDowall. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & NFL Network, beginning at 7pm Live

The NFL Draft continues tonight in Las Vegas with the second- and third-round picks.

The Blacklist: “Laszlo Jankowics”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) questions the whereabouts of a former associate, while the task force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics.

Great Performances: Now Hear This

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

After studying the influences of past masters in the previous three episodes, host Scott Yoo concludes Season 3 with “New American Voices,” in which he discovers how two modern-day American composers — Brazilian-born Sérgio Assad and Indian American Reena Esmail — have been inspired by their immigrant roots.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns for a fourth season of his show, again presenting eclectic horror movie double features each week while also expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. This season will include the series’ 100th movie since Briggs’ first Shudder marathon in 2018.

Blue Bloods: “Tangled Up in Blue”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison in the new episode “Tangled Up in Blue.”

International Jazz Day Celebration

PBS, 10pm

Each year, the International Jazz Day Celebration brings together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities to honor the rich legacy of jazz and how it has promoted peace, diversity, individual expression, dialogue among cultures and respect for human dignity. This year’s inspiring global concert, hosted by Michael Douglas, features performances from some of today’s finest jazz artists, including Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Miller and many more.

Saturday, April 30

2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 12pm Live

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas concludes today with selections in Rounds 4-7.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover

FS1, 1:30pm Live

Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst, Josh Berry and other top NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race for 200 miles around Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

USFL Football

FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Week 3 of the USFL season has the Tampa Bay Bandits vs. the Houston Gamblers and the Pittsburgh Maulers vs. the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Drawn in Blood”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) suspects that the murder of a nasty, satirical cartoonist has links to city politics.

Renovation Goldmine

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Joe and Meg Piercy take on two projects where one of the most important rooms in the house has been left behind. At the Biedermans’ single family home in the center of Chicago, they are helping Stephanie and Eric update their kitchen. This family of five has lived in the house for more than 20 years and taken on some big projects, but somehow the heart of the home hasn’t made the cut. It’s time to change that and give them a space their family and friends can enjoy. Meanwhile, out in the northern suburbs, Robbyn and Josh have renovated their entire house to fit their four growing boys but ran out of time and money for their main bedroom and bathroom. Joe and Meg must find an affordable way to finish off this house and give them a space of their own.

John Wayne in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When most people think of John Wayne, they probably recall him in his Western- and war-movie heyday from the 1940s and ’50s, and for good reason — the Duke and his iconic onscreen persona, combined with great directors like John Ford, made for some enduring classics in that era. But Wayne also did something interesting as he neared the end of his life (he would pass away on June 11, 1979, at age 72). While the swingin’ early ’70s may not have seemed like a prime time for someone from the older guard like Wayne, he did make his box-office presence known, coming off his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in 1969’s True Grit, the only Academy Award win in his long career. This evening, Turner Classic Movies airs a double feature of Westerns representing late-career highlights for Wayne, starting with 1972’s The Cowboys, in which he stars as a rancher whose regular hands leave him to search for gold, so he hires a group of youngsters for a 400-mile cattle drive, along the way becoming a father figure of sorts as they learn to become men. Second on tonight’s double bill is Cahill, United States Marshal (1973), led by Wayne as the tough-as-nails titular lawman who faces a moral dilemma when his rebellious sons seek to make their own names by robbing a bank. — Jeff Pfeiffer

I Bought a Dump … Now What?

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Three brave duos who bought dilapidated houses begin their individual demolitions in hopes of uncovering their own diamond in the rough. Just as the walls start to come down, the drama goes up, tempers run high and the teams’ budgets quickly get strained.

Sunday, May 1

Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America

FOX Nation

Award-winning actor, producer and director Kelsey Grammer gives viewers an inside look at eight key battles that left an indelible mark on this nation, spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars. The series reveals the strategies that led to victory or defeat, the emotions and inner workings of those who fought it, the decisions that led to battle, and the consequences that resonate long after the conflict’s end. The chronological eight-part series begins with three episodes on the American Revolutionary War: the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn and the Battle of Yorktown. Episode 4 goes inside the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution. Three episodes on the American Civil War follow: the First Battle of Bull Run, the Battle of Antietam and the Siege of Vicksburg. The series wraps up with a spotlight on the Battle of Little Bighorn. “I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country,” Grammer says.

NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

NBC, 1pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden lead the field of contenders as Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham hosts the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400

FS1, 3pm Live

Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in Delaware is the site of the Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400, with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and 2021 race winner Alex Bowman among the top contenders.

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

ESPN, 7pm Live

NL East rivals duke it out at Citi Field as Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visit Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets on Sunday Night Baseball.

Aloha With Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Big-city architect Gemma (Tiffany Smith) flies to Hawaii to handle the estate of her late aunt, who has requested that she first renovate the house. Ben (Trevor Donovan), a handsome country-boy contractor, helps Gemma revive the home, and in the process also revitalizes her.

Malory Towers

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Finale!

The family drama set at an English girls’ boarding school just after World War II, and based on Enid Blyton’s novels, concludes its second season.

Duncanville

FOX, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 3 premiere episode “Gamer vs. Gamer,” Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 14 brings the return of Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora. Former friend Marlo Hampton is back as a Housewife, along with new member Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS, 8pm

In “Hard for the Money,” the first of two new episodes tonight, NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen missile technology. Then in “Live Free or Die Standing,” NCIS works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (guest star Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels.

Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 8 of the survival competition series, some of the franchise’s most skilled and experienced survivalists, along with some rookies, test themselves against the unforgiving jungle of the Peruvian Amazon — with challenges including a 15-foot anaconda, pounding rainstorms, aggressive bullet ants and even poisonous plants.

The Simpsons: “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun”

FOX, 8pm

Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) joins the high school marching band and finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers in the new episode “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun.”

Call the Midwife: “Episode 7”

PBS, 8pm

An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. Meanwhile, Timothy (Max Macmillan) returns home from university after falling ill, while Sisters Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Julienne (Jenny Agutter) expect more from Nancy (Megan Cusack) and decide to show her what she is capable of.

Vice

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Known for delivering immersive reporting from the front lines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and more, Vice covers a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of correspondents in its third season.

The Color of Care

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Smithsonian Channel team up for this documentary special exploring racial inequalities in the American healthcare system, and how the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the tragic consequences of that disparity.

Mothers in the Movies — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beginning today, each of the first four Sundays on Turner Classic Movies this month will feature famous movies about mothers. Most of the days will be comprised of primetime double features, although Mother’s Day itself (May 8) will include an extended lineup. Tonight’s initial Mothers in the Movies twin bill begins with Imitation of Life (1959), a drama starring Lana Turner as a white single mother and aspiring actress who takes in a Black widow (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Juanita Moore) whose mixed-race daughter (played as an adult by Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Susan Kohner) is desperate to be seen as white. Following that is the 1937 drama Stella Dallas, starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck as a working-class woman who is willing to do whatever it takes to give her daughter (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Anne Shirley) a socially promising future.

The Great North: “Poetry of the Penals Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

Wolf (voice of Will Forte) chaperones Ham and Judy (voices of Paul Rust and Jenny Slate) on a school field trip to the abandoned Death Cliff Prison in the new episode “Poetry of the Penals Adventure.”

I Love That for You

Showtime, 8:30pm

New Series!

Inspired by her own life, SNL’s Vanessa Bayer takes us into the world of Joanna Gold, a true optimist whose lifelong dream, ever since battling childhood leukemia, has been to become a host at a home shopping channel. The eight-episode comedy also stars Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

CNN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Actor Stanley Tucci resumes his culinary adventures in Season 2, which sees him continue to explore Italian cooking and the stories and people behind the cuisine. He tries hearty, traditional dishes in Umbria and the unique cuisine of Venice as part of this season’s journey to understand Italy’s culture and history through its food.

Billy the Kid: “The Rattler”

EPIX, 9pm

Kathleen (Eileen O’Higgins) and her sons, young Billy (Jonah Collier) and Joe (Leif Nystrom), travel on to Santa Fe. Life is hard, but she meets and marries a man (Jamie Beamish) who might change everything for the better — only to find that he makes it a lot worse.

Bob’s Burgers: “A-Sprout a Boy”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “A-Sprout a Boy,” Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) becomes obsessed with an old handheld game, leading Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) to steer his son toward more “interesting” pursuits.

Ridley Road

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This series from Masterpiece tells the story of Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman who rejects her comfortable middle-class life in 1960s Manchester and moves to London to join the fight against fascism. Stars Agnes O’Casey, Rory Kinnear, Eddie Marsan and Tom Varey.

Outlander

Starz, 9pm

Season Finale!

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have endured through sickness, strife and the constant threat of war during Season 6. Find out what awaits them as the epic drama concludes its season with “I Am Not Alone.”

Family Guy: “All About Alana”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “All About Alana,” Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) hires her piano student Alana (guest voice of Elizabeth Gillies) to work for the Griffins, but Lois discovers that Alana has sinister intentions.

Nomad With Carlton McCoy

CNN, 10pm

New Series!

Classically trained chef and master sommelier Carlton McCoy travels the globe on a quest to discover the places where food, music, art and culture intersect. He visits places like the bustling streets of Seoul, the towns along the Mississippi River and more in this six-episode docuseries, seeking what it means to be authentic and celebrating the similarities and differences across the world to spotlight universal threads that connect us all. McCoy’s journeys reveal new ideas, talents and creations that have formed in some of the most renowned destinations on the planet.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

E!, 10pm

New Series!

Comedian, podcaster and roastmaster Nikki Glaser is getting a major wakeup call as life events take her back to her roots in her hometown of St. Louis. Unfiltered, relatable and unapologetically herself, this series follows Glaser as she navigates friends, family and romance as a homegrown local celebrity. The series premieres with two episodes tonight.

The Fast History Of

History, 10pm

New Series!

This series offers supercharged romps through the histories of everything from iconic brands like Nike and Nintendo to enthralling topics like UFOs and the mob, all delivered in 30 minutes or less. The series premieres tonight with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. First, “Snack Saviors” offers a rapid-fire history of famed cookie brand Nabisco. Then, “Ketchup Kings” traces the meteoric rise of the Heinz brand.

Sex & Murder: “Family Love Triangle”

HLN, 10pm

A 41-year-old mother of three was brutally stabbed nearly 200 times in front of her two youngest children. In this episode, investigators reveal a sick and twisted motive behind the deadly rampage, and one daughter who witnessed the attack speaks for the first time.

Weakest Link: “Who Is the Jan of This Brady Bunch?”

NBC, 10pm

A new episode of the Jane Lynch-hosted game show premieres tonight.

Ziwe

Showtime, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Writer, comedian and performer Ziwe is back for Season 2 of her no-holds-barred comedy/variety show featuring interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more.

Monday, May 2

Signora Volpe

Acorn TV

New Series!

This three-part detective drama was filmed on location in the stunning Lazio and Umbria regions of Italy. It follows Sylvia Fox (Emilia Fox), a former high-ranking British spy. When she arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice (Issy Knopfler), she’s disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters in London and in need of a break. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, and Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery. Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, the Brit is enchanted by Umbria, and is surprised and pleased to find herself reconnecting with her estranged sister Isabel Vitale (Tara Fitzgerald), who lives in the handsome hillside town of Panicale. When she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia decides to buy it, quit her job and start anew. However, never being someone cut out for a quiet life, she finds herself involved in more mysteries — from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter-century ago, to the theft of a truffle pig and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, police Captain Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera) resents Sylvia’s interference, but he soon begins to seek her help. Episodes are available Mondays.

American Idol: “The Great Idol Reunion”

ABC, 8pm

In a celebration of the milestone 20th season, American Idol greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite on the Idol stage for a night of unforgettable performances.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Quinceañera”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Quinceañera,” Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold) offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli (guest star Alycia Pascual-Pena), a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop.

9-1-1: “May Day”

FOX, 8pm

The members of the 118 race to the rescue when a fire breaks out at the 9-1-1 call center in the new episode “May Day.”

American Song Contest: “The Live Semifinals Part 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

The live semifinals of the competition series continue tonight.

Antiques Roadshow: “Grounds for Sculpture, Hour 3”

PBS, 8pm

Enjoy more fascinating finds at the scenic Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, including a German Hanukkah menorah, a 1946 David Burliuk oil painting and a 1988 Ai Weiwei One Man Shoe sculpture. Can you guess which is appraised at $100,000?

Elizabeth

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In “Queen in Waiting,” see an in-depth look at Elizabeth II’s early years before she became the youngest monarch to wear the crown in 100 years.

Special Theme: Busby Berkeley: “Early Career Success”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary choreographer and musical director Berkeley William Enos — better known as Busby Berkeley — is the subject of this month’s Special Theme on Turner Classic Movies. Parts or all of the first four Mondays in May on TCM will be devoted to memorable films that Berkeley choreographed, directed or both. This evening’s five-film lineup features some of his early work on Hollywood films, to which he brought the famous skill that he had displayed on Broadway in the 1920s in his direction of large, finely regimented groups of dancers into attractive geometric patterns. Given that Berkeley’s groundbreaking visions of this sort had started becoming too large to be contained to the stage, it made sense that he would bring them to film productions like the ones airing tonight. Things kick off with 42nd Street (1933), the iconic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated backstage musical that has been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry due in no small part to Berkeley’s dynamic dance designs. Following that are two other 1933 films whose musical numbers Berkeley not only choreographed but also directed, and are now part of the Film Registry as well: Gold Diggers of 1933, led by Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler, Aline MacMahon and Ginger Rogers; and Footlight Parade, starring James Cagney (showing off his dancing skills on the big screen for the first time), Blondell, Keeler and Dick Powell. Gold Diggers introduced the famous standard “The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re in the Money)” during a Berkeley-designed number that was among those risqué enough to have likely led to conflict with various local censorship boards. To head off potential problems of this nature in certain areas, Berkeley directed some alternate takes for cuts of the movie sent to those areas, one of the earliest examples of this in American cinema. Finishing up tonight’s lineup are two 1934 musical comedies with numbers choreographed and directed by Berkeley: Dames, led by Keeler, Powell and Blondell, which introduced the classic tune “I Only Have Eyes for You”; and Fashions of 1934, starring William Powell and Bette Davis.

Bob Hearts Abishola: “Who Raised You”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Who Raised You,” Douglas (Matt Jones) is finally ready to introduce Olivia (guest star Edy Gamen) to his family, but he sets some ground rules to make sure Dottie (Christine Ebersole) plays nice.

NCIS: “The Brat Pack”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS investigates teenage partygoers who are suspected of breaking into Marine Corps Base Quantico in the new episode “The Brat Pack.”

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Shift-Less”

FOX, 9pm

Owen (Rob Lowe) travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories in the new episode “Shift-Less.”

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Nightwatch”

CBS, 10pm

The murder of a seaman has the NCIS team called in to work the case on their day off in the new episode “Nightwatch.”

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

Music superstar Lil Jon helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. Throughout the design process, his renovation collaborator, expert builder/designer Anitra Mecadon, and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon’s extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.

I Was There: “Oklahoma City Bombing”

History, 10pm

Host Theo E.J. Wilson travels back in time to April 19, 1995, when Oklahoma City is rocked by a two-ton fertilizer bomb shortly after 9am, the catastrophic result of years of planning by domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh. Theo investigates the layers of this complicated story, going beyond the Ryder box truck carrying the explosives and into the mind of the man who perpetrated one of the evilest acts in American history.

The Endgame

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the first season finale, “Happily Ever After,” an escape plan goes haywire and old foes face off, while Val (Ryan Michelle Bathé) learns a secret about Owen (Kamal Angelo Bolden).

Independent Lens: “Try Harder!”

PBS, 10pm

At San Francisco’s Lowell High School, the students, a majority of whom are Asian American, are stressed out. This documentary film pulls back the curtain on the grueling college application process amid high-achieving Lowell seniors, who share their dreams and anxieties about getting into a top university, and poses the question: Is college worth the grind?

Tuesday, May 3

TCM Spotlight: Around the World in 80 Movies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

All day every day on Tuesdays (and continuing well into Wednesdays) this month, Turner Classic Movies is taking you on a tour of the world via film, with lineups ultimately totaling 80 titles set in and produced at various spots across the globe. Today’s initial lineup is focused on North, South and Central America, and features: Captains of the Clouds (1942) and Beautiful Banff and Lake Louise (1935), both representing Canada; Meet Me in Las Vegas (1956), Al Capone (1959), The Toast of New Orleans (1950), The Clock (1945), From Here to Eternity (1953), Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), all representing the good ol’ USA; The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) (Mexico); Only Angels Have Wings (1939) (Peru); Sons of the Sea (1941) (Atlantic Ocean); Down Argentine Way (1940) (Argentina); The Pirate (1948) and Colorful Curacao (1939), representing the Caribbean; Holiday in Havana (1949) (Cuba); Payment on Demand (1951) (Haiti); Glimpses of Guatemala (1946) (Guatemala); Green Mansions (1959) (Venezuela); and Flying Down to Rio (1933) (Brazil).

Holey Moley

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of everyone’s favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when Muppets favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable high jinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

The Resident: “Risk”

FOX, 8pm

When one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown and the team races to save one of their own in the new episode “Risk.”

Young Rock: “Corpus Christi”

NBC, 8pm

Texas, 1996: Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) gets an incredible opportunity: His first match will be for the WWF. After meeting legends and future legends backstage, he soon discovers there’s more to the match than just the moves; he needs to get a hostile audience to care.

Mr. Mayor: “Titi B.”

NBC, 8:30pm

Neil (Ted Danson) accidentally angers mega-influencer Titi B. and must apologize or deal with the wrath of her followers. Meanwhile, Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) coaches Arpi (Holly Hunter) on how to be less abrasive at personal appearances.

The Chase

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

On the Sara Haines-hosted The Chase, Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbett will step down as Chasers, making way for Victoria Groce (“The Queen” of all things trivia), speed-quiz titan Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell and Jeopardy! vet Buzzy Cohen, who will join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known

HBO, 9pm

Fifteen years after the Tony-winning Broadway run of Spring Awakening, the original cast and creative team reunited for a spectacular, one-night-only reunion concert. This documentary chronicles their journey back to the stage, following the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical.

The Curse of Oak Island

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 9 concludes with “Treasure Island.” After more than a decade of tireless work, the Laginas and their dedicated team have not only proved that the Oak Island mystery is more profound than anyone thought possible, but are also closer than anyone who came before them to finally recovering the treasure.

This Is Us: “Miguel”

NBC, 9pm

This episode follows Miguel (Jon Huertas) over the years.

American Experience: “Flood in the Desert”

PBS, 9pm

This episode looks at the March 1928 collapse of the St. Francis Dam, the second deadliest disaster in California history; the resulting flood killed more than 400 people and washed away the reputation of William Mulholland. A self-taught engineer, Mulholland had ensured the remarkable growth of Los Angeles by building an aqueduct that piped water from the Owens Valley across the Mojave Desert, 233 miles away. But the bursting of his St. Francis Dam, which formed the city’s largest single reservoir, was a colossal engineering and human failure.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Johnstons say goodbye to their Finnish exchange student, Joose. Then, Elizabeth drops a bomb on her parents about her future plans with Brice.

Who Do You Believe?

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

This innovative new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the accounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The nonfiction series begins Season 3 with this episode premiering at a special time (the series moves to its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning next Tuesday). With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hot spots of paranormal and unidentified aerial phenomena-related activities on Earth, the new season follows the scientists, researchers and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on Skinwalker Ranch before.

True Conviction

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

The true-crime series’ fourth season concludes with “A Cold-Hearted Conspiracy.” A couple on an evening stroll with their young son is struck down in a hail of gunfire. Under the looming specter of a racially motivated hate crime, investigators race to find the gunmen and uncover a twisted trail of lies and betrayal.

Frontline: “The Power of Big Oil, Part 3”

PBS, 10pm

Frontline’s three-part special series that investigates the oil industry’s decades-long attempts to cast doubt on the science of climate change, and exert influence on public perception and policy, concludes with tonight’s episode.

Wednesday, May 4

Moon Knight

Disney+

Season Finale!

The first season of this Marvel Cinematic Universe series led by Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke concludes.

The Circle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The social media reality competition series is back for Season 4, with its first batch of episodes dropping today.

El Marginal

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this crime drama from Argentina, Pastor (Juan Minujín) and Diosito (Nicolás Furtado), separated after their frustrated attempt to escape, confront new dangers and challenges to their survival. One was locked up, the other went searching for a place outside the walls, and both had to face the consequences of their actions and repair the damage of the past. Meanwhile, inside Puente Viejo, the power struggles continue. Borges (Claudio Rissi), James (Daniel Pacheco) and Bardo (Ariel Staltari) are heading for a brutal settling of accounts with César (Abel Ayala) and Sub 21. All under the watchful eye of the “renewed” director, Sergio Antín (Gerardo Romano).

Summertime

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Italian drama returns for Season 3, its final season, and as another summer arrives on the Romagna Riviera, Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe) seems ready to live the new season with the thoughtlessness she has never had, Dario (Andrea Lattanzi) receives an offer he can’t refuse, Sofia (Amanda Campana) returns with the fear of now being a stranger to her friends, and Ale (Ludovico Tersigni) is torn by deep feelings of guilt.

The Goldbergs: “Sunday Chow-Fun Day”

ABC, 8pm

With Adam’s graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden. Forever butting heads with principal Ball, her choice also affects his decision to stay or not. Meanwhile, Erica tries to get out of the Schwartzes’ longstanding tradition of dinner together every Sunday and the subsequent household chores. She soon realizes the importance of finding balance between the demands of family and marriage.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Deadheads, Exes and K-Pops”

AXS TV, 8pm

Topics explored in this episode include a revealing look into the exes who inspired Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” and how K-pop’s “Black Ocean” is making waves across the world.

The Masked Singer: “One Mask Hurrah — Round 3 Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Round 3 concludes with three singers performing. Two singers will be unmasked and one singer will move on to the Season 7 finale in the new episode “One Mask Hurrah — Round 3 Finals.”

Gorgona: Snake Prison Island

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

See how the Alcatraz of Colombia has transformed from a notorious prison into a wildlife sanctuary unlike any other.

Yvette Mimieux Memorial Tribute

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed actress Yvette Mimieux passed away Jan. 17 at the age of 80, and Turner Classic Movies will be remembering her tonight with a lineup of five of her most notable films. The evening begins with Light in the Piazza (1962), a romantic comedy/drama featuring Mimieux in one of her more acclaimed roles, as a mentally disabled young American woman who, while on summer holiday in Italy with her mother (Olivia de Havilland), finds love with a local man (George Hamilton) who mistakes her impairment for simple naivete. Up next is 1960’s Where the Boys Are, with Mimieux portraying one of a group of college women traveling to Fort Lauderdale for spring break. One of the earliest teen films to explore changing sexual mores among adolescents, it is mostly a comedy, though Mimieux’s character features in a serious subplot addressing date rape. Dolores Hart, Paula Prentiss, Connie Francis and Hamilton costar. Following that is Dark of the Sun, a 1968 adventure film about commandos and mercenaries on a steam-train mission across the Congo to recover uncut diamonds and rescue a band of refugees. Featuring scenes that were pretty harrowing and graphic for its time (and still can be hard to watch), the film was initially panned but has developed a cult following, including filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Rod Taylor and Jim Brown costar. Taylor also appears with Mimieux in the evening’s next film, which marked a breakthrough for the actress: The Time Machine, the classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ famous sci-fi tale. Concluding tonight’s Mimieux celebration is Toys in the Attic (1963), a drama based on Lillian Hellman’s Tony-winning play and led by Dean Martin and Geraldine Page.

The Conners: “The Best Laid Plans, a Contrabassoon and a Sinking Feeling”

ABC, 9pm

Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction and, after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher, but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.

Domino Masters: “Semi Final: Hot Wheels”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Semi Final: Hot Wheels,” four teams compete in a Hot Wheels-themed domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with a spot in the finals on the line.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: “Kids and Chaos”

HGTV, 9pm

A family loves that they get to live next door to Grandpa, but their own home has been completely taken over by their kids’ clutter. Kim Wolfe arrives to help them carve out some personal space and make the house work before they decide to give it up for good.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The true-crime series returns for Season 9, beginning with tonight’s episode, “The Tragedy on Tennessee 14.” When someone murders a Tennessee state trooper in the middle of the highway, investigators turn to his dashcam for answers. A manhunt quickly gets underway, but it takes even more surveillance video to pick up the killer’s trail and crack the case.

A Million Little Things: “Slipping”

ABC, 10pm

Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor; Regina fears Tyrell is moving too quickly with a new love interest; and Rome supports a student who is ready to reveal their truth. Star David Giuntoli directs.

Good Sam

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

The medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs concludes its first season with “To Whom It May Concern.”

Thursday, May 5

The Porter

BET+

New Series!

This eight-part limited series is a coproduction of the CBC and BET+. Set in the early 1920s and inspired by real events, the drama follows train porters Junior Massey (Aml Ameen) and Zeke Garrett (Ronnie Rowe Jr.), and their friends and families, as a tragedy on the job sets them on starkly different paths to better lives — and on a direct collision course with each other. While Junior takes advantage of a broken system to pursue money and power in gambling and bootlegging, Zeke fights the railway to change the system from within by unionizing the Black porters. Mouna Traoré, Loren Lott, Olunike Adeliyi and Alfre Woodard also star.

The Staircase

HBO Max

New Series!

This eight-episode true-crime drama explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Clark

Netflix

New Series!

This drama from Sweden stars Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson, the notorious criminal whose actions gave rise to the expression “Stockholm syndrome.” Based on the truths and lies revealed in Olofsson’s autobiography, the series offers a fictional take on how he was able to make all of Sweden fall in love with him despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies.

The Pentaverate

Netflix

New Series!

What if a secret society of five men, the Pentaverate, has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? In this six-episode comedy, Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough (Mike Myers) finds himself on a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world in the process. Myers plays eight different characters in the series, which also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Neil Mullarkey, Lydia West and Jennifer Saunders. Jeremy Irons narrates.

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount+

Season Finale!

This Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) spinoff series led by Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard concludes its second season. The series will be back for a third and final season, in which Stewart will be joined by TNG costars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+

New Series!

This newest entry in the Star Trek franchise is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, itself a spinoff of Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS). Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck reprise the roles they originated during Discovery’s second season to positive fan reaction as, respectively, Capt. Christopher Pike, Number One (Una Chin-Riley, Pike’s second in command) and science officer Spock in this series that picks up after the events of Discovery Season 2. It follows the voyages of the starship Enterprise — on a mission to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations, and boldly go where no one has gone before, as TOS’ famous intro narration described — in the decade before Capt. Kirk’s command of the ship. Speaking of James Tiberius Kirk, the character will appear in the second season of Strange New Worlds, which has already begun filming, and will be portrayed by Paul Wesley. Other characters familiar to fans of TOS regularly appearing in Strange New Worlds are Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and a young Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). Christina Chong portrays Enterprise crew member La’an Noonien Singh. La’an is confirmed to be a relative of famous Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh, who will pose a grave threat to Kirk and crew in the future, so it will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out here. With Strange New Worlds, executive producer Akiva Goldsman, who also wrote and directed the premiere episode, says that they “hope to chase some of those values” found in TOS. “We have tried to harken back to some of the values and styles of the original series, the first Star Trek that got those of us who are a little older ignited on our Star Trek journeys.” New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are available Thursdays beginning today. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Girls5eva

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The comedy about a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group that reunites to give their dreams another shot is back for Season 2. Three episodes are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Thursdays.

Station 19: “Death and the Maiden”

ABC, 8pm

Andy’s fate remains unknown as a trial date is set. Meanwhile, Vic and Sullivan are approached by an unexpected guest, and the crew responds to a row of townhouses on fire.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Jalapeño Business”

FOX, 8pm

The nine remaining junior chefs create a spicy, fried finger-food favorite in the new episode “Jalapeño Business.”

Law & Order: “Severance”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of the Law & Order reprisal premieres tonight.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs: New Vision”

PBS, 8pm

Working with a tight budget, the owners of the house in Saratoga Springs take on demo and backyard preparations; the architect shares his vision for the project; a local docent shares the history of the area’s springs; and the builder installs an air scrubber system.

Star of the Month: Anna May Wong

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

For those who are unaware of actress Wong Liu Tsong — better known as Anna May Wong — the next few months will offer some opportunities to discover this pioneer of Hollywood’s early era who is regarded as the first Chinese American movie star. Later this year, Wong will round out 2022’s inaugural group of women spotlighted in the U.S. Mint’s four-year American Woman Quarters Program (this also makes Wong the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency). More immediately, you’ll be able to enjoy the star’s charismatic acting when she is honored by Turner Classic Movies each Thursday night in May — which is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — with lineups featuring a number of her films. The titles primarily include her work in the silent and early sound eras. Those were particularly tough times for Asian American actors in Hollywood, who often faced being typecast in stereotypical supporting roles and losing out on lead roles entirely due to the practice of “yellowface,” where white actors would portray Asian characters, often as a caricature. Despite such hurdles and frustrations throughout her career, Wong was able to achieve international stardom as an actress and a fashion icon, and you can see why this month on TCM beginning with tonight’s lineup, which kicks off with The Toll of the Sea (1922). A variation of the Madame Butterfly tale set in China instead of Japan, this silent film is one of the earliest Hollywood productions shot in color and features Wong in her first leading role, albeit one that placed her in one of the limited character stereotypes Hollywood offered Asian American actresses at that time, that of a naive, self-sacrificing young woman. Also airing tonight are two silent films Wong made in 1927: Mr. Wu, a drama featuring her in one of the supporting roles she was often relegated to as a result of Hollywood’s censorship against depicting mixed-race couples onscreen; and Old San Francisco, with Wong, in a supporting role as a gangster’s right-hand woman, stepping into another of Hollywood’s Asian female character stereotypes: the cunning and deceitful “dragon lady.” Airing in between The Toll of the Sea and Mr. Wu is the TCM premiere of a 2019 documentary called Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood. The hourlong production expands its focus beyond just Wong to take a look at Hollywood’s overall treatment of Asian Americans onscreen and off from World War II through the Cold War. Shirley J. Lim, an associate professor in the history department of Stony Brook University and author of the 2019 book Anna May Wong: Performing the Modern, will cohost tonight’s titles with TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Should I Stay or Should I Go”

ABC, 9pm

Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard; and Owen returns to work.

Call Me Kat

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale “Call Me Shellfish,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to keep her anxiety under control while coming up with a plan to save the café.

Windy City Rehab: “Change of Scenery”

HGTV, 9pm

Alison Victoria joins forces with a husband-and-wife Realtor team to restore a three-bedroom Spanish Revival in California’s Hollywood Hills. She takes on a complete gut rehab after the grand property sat empty for years in this historic and iconic neighborhood.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Did You Believe in Miracles?”

NBC, 9pm

When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets a Mother’s Day surprise.

How We Roll: “The Power of Positive Thinking”

CBS, 9:30pm

Tom (Pete Holmes) asks Archie (Chi McBride) to listen to a podcast about positivity in order to change his coaching style in the new episode “The Power of Positive Thinking.”

Welcome to Flatch: “Dinner, Dresses and Dumps”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) plans a special dinner for when her father (guest star Jason MacDonald) comes home in the new episode “Dinner, Dresses and Dumps.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Lost One”

NBC, 10pm

When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and the task force must work together with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.

Friday, May 6

Bosch: Legacy

Amazon Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV)

New Series!

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is back in this 10-episode spinoff of the long-running Prime Video series Bosch, with the former LAPD detective now beginning a new chapter in his life as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance (William Devane), where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, the detective finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in that heir not being found. Meanwhile, Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), follows in his footsteps as a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD. The first four episodes are available today; two new episodes are available subsequent Fridays.

The Big Conn

Apple TV+

New Series!

This true-crime docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government out of over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history. The series premieres on the same day as a companion podcast (available on Apple Podcasts) that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further, with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. All four episodes are available today.

Tehran

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The thriller about a Mossad agent (Niv Sultan) who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran returns for Season 2. Glenn Close joins the cast this season. The first two episodes are available today, with new episodes available on subsequent Fridays.

To Mom (and Dad), With Love

Apple TV+

This new Peanuts holiday special is themed around Mother’s Day.

Along for the Ride

Netflix

Original Film!

The summer before college, Auden (Emma Pasarow) meets the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli), a fellow insomniac. While the rest of the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Sofia Alvarez (screenwriter of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) wrote and makes her feature directorial debut with this film based on the young adult novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen. Kate Bosworth, Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney also star.

Marmaduke

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Pete Davidson voices the messy but lovable (and very large) titular Great Dane in this animated comedy based on the beloved comic strip. Although Marmaduke has a big heart, the mischievous pooch can’t stay out of trouble. Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky world of dog shows? The voice cast also includes J.K. Simmons as Marmaduke’s canine rival, Zeus, and David Koechner as Phil, patriarch of the Winslows, Marmaduke’s family.

The Sound of Magic

Netflix

New Series!

This live-action Korean fantasy/drama, based on the popular webtoon Annarasumanara, follows Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), a girl who had to grow up too fast and is struggling with the harsh realities of life. She begins to experience a world beyond her imagination when she meets Rieul (Ji Chang-wook), an enigmatic magician living in an abandoned amusement park who — although grown up — wants to remain a kid.

The Takedown

Netflix

Original Film!

This French action comedy is a sequel to 2012’s On the Other Side of the Tracks and features Omar Sy (Netflix’s Lupin) and Laurent Lafitte reprising their roles as cops Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, an unlikely duo with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. They are reunited for a new investigation that takes them across France, with what seemed to be a simple drug deal turning out to be a high-scale criminal case.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

Prime Video

New Series!

This Canadian true-crime docuseries from director Nathalie Bibeau (The Walrus and the Whistleblower) follows the cold case and controversial investigation into the 1974 murder of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith in her home in Oshawa, Ontario. Woven together from firsthand accounts, expert interviews, family archives and rare access to key participants, the series explores the unrelenting enigma of ethics and accountability in this provocative criminal case.

The Wilds

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the drama continues to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and not by accident — they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied. There’s a new set of subjects: an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

The Blacklist: “The Bear Mask”

NBC, 8pm

Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram (Amir Arison) turns to an unusual outlet for release.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale episode “Close to Home,” Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) take on a dangerous mission in a high-security correctional facility after a ruthless criminal abducts Beth Katsumoto (guest star Shawna Christensen).

Sheryl

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary chronicles musical icon Sheryl Crow’s rise to fame while confronting sexism, depression, perfectionism and cancer. It features interviews with Crow, footage from her tours and the recording studio, and interviews with friends including Keith Richards and Laura Dern.

Love After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, will the couples’ love survive after lockup, or is it all just a con?

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 12 of the police drama starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan concludes with “Silver Linings.” Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 13.

Zero Hour!

TCM, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Although this 1957 airplane-in-distress drama takes itself very seriously, fans of the 1980 movie Airplane! may find themselves chuckling throughout the film. Airplane! is basically a shot-for-shot parody of Zero Hour! at many points, and those familiar with the comedy will recognize some of the character types and/or names (like Dana Andrews’ Ted Stryker), the plot and stretches of dialogue that Airplane! lifted from Zero Hour! The screenplay for the drama was written by Arthur Hailey, who also wrote the novel Airport, which inspired several of the ’70s disaster films that were also spoofed in Airplane! While played straight, Zero Hour! can’t really escape its association with the zaniness of Airplane!, and that makes it a unique watch. Even for those unfamiliar with the comedy, the heightened melodrama and some over-the-top plot elements of this movie make it a bit humorous in its own right, and it’s tempting to want to go back and say to the creators of the film, “Surely, you can’t be serious.” Zero Hour! is airing as the middle film in a triple feature of air-disaster movies commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Hindenburg crash. It is preceded by The Hindenburg (1975) and followed by Back From Eternity (1956).

Saturday, May 7

Horse Racing: 148th Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

All the pageantry and tradition of the Kentucky Derby returns to Louisville’s Churchill Downs. Epicenter, Zandon, White Abarrio, Tiz the Bomb, Crown Pride, Cyberknife and Mo Donegal are among the top horses who could be in the starting gate.

The Naked Spur

MOVIES!, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1953 film is the third of five memorable Westerns on which star James Stewart and director Anthony Mann teamed, and one of the rare films in that genre to have earned an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, written by Sam Rolfe and Harold Jack Bloom. As in his other collaborations with Mann, Stewart here plays a harder-edged character than the type people had come to expect from his earlier films, but still one who is likable, as Howard Kemp, an embittered rancher turned bounty hunter in the Old West. Robert Ryan costars as his quarry, wanted killer Ben Vandergroat. After Kemp and two associates catch Vandergroat, the outlaw engages in a series of psychological tactics to get his captors to turn on each other. Janet Leigh, Ralph Meeker and Millard Mitchell also star in this acclaimed film that has been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry because of how it “infuses a tried-and-true Western scenario with tense psychological complexity through strong, clear storytelling … and vivid Technicolor scenes of the Rockies.”

Buffalo Keepers

INSP, 4pm

This hourlong historical docudrama chronicles the history of the American buffalo — the West’s most iconic animal — from its place as a national symbol to its near extinction and, ultimately, its last-minute rescue. It’s an epic, multigenerational tale of dedication and commitment to carefully tending and breeding the buffalo herds that interweaves the fate of the Native Americans, the expansion of the railroad and the emergence of legendary historical figures like Theodore Roosevelt and Buffalo Bill.

USFL Football: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham

FOX, 7pm Live

USFL football action on FOX has a Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Night Before Christmas”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and company’s Christmas at an idyllic country estate turns potentially deadly.

Warming Up to You

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Kate Wolfe (Cindy Busby) is a fitness instructor who leaves Los Angeles to take a job at her best friend’s wellness retreat. To her surprise, A-list actor Rick Steele (Christopher Russell) is assigned by the studio to train with her for his new feature film. Not only does the duo make a breakthrough athletically, but they also break through some personal walls and find an unexpected friendship that is put at risk when Rick’s costar is also sent to train with Kate. Also stars Caitlin Stryker.

Renovation Goldmine: “All in the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

Joe and Meg Piercy take on two separate renovation projects for cousins who live just a few blocks apart. First, Jen and Melanie’s growing family is bursting out of their third floor apartment, and they’re ready to move to the downstairs of their Chicago greystone. It’s a giant project with a tight budget, so Joe and Meg will use as much of their existing furniture as possible to fully furnish the new space. Just down the street, sisters Kelsey and Tara live together and can’t agree on what to do with their builder-grade kitchen. Joe and Meg will navigate the sisters’ differing opinions to create a single space that functions for all.

Murdered by Morning

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This series documents the captivating stories of victims whose evenings took a turn for the worse and ended in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.

I Bought a Dump… Now What?: “Ballooning Budgets and Near Disasters”

HGTV, 9pm

As the three sets of homeowners get their renovations underway, serious and near-fatal events threaten to derail the projects. The teams must work around a crashing chimney, skyrocketing budgets and severe weather in order to finish their dream homes.

Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List

NBC, 9pm; MSNBC, 10pm; CNBC, 11pm; Telemundo, 12am (late-night)

NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host this hourlong presentation of stories about individuals who have made an impact on their communities and industries this past year.

Portals to Hell: “Fort Mifflin”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Katrina Weidman takes Jack Osbourne to one of her favorite hot spots — Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin, a location rife with the ghosts of wars long past. The pair peel back the layers of haunted history and discover something unexpected is stationed at the fort.