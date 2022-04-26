Tuesday, April 26: Kevin’s Love Life Takes an Unexpected Turn on ‘This Is Us’

Joe Pugliese/NBC

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Tuesday, April 26

This Is Us: “The Night Before the Wedding”

NBC, 9pm

The night before Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding, Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) love life takes an unexpected turn.

TCM Afternoon Movie: George Cukor & Judy Holliday

TCM, beginning at 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress/comedian/singer Judy Holliday (born Judith Tuvim) was another brilliant star whom we lost at way too early of an age; she passed away from cancer on June 7, 1965, just a few weeks shy of her 44th birthday. But her bright light was notably seen in even just the few films she made over her roughly 20-year career, and her talent was certainly noticed by equally gifted artists, including legendary director George Cukor. After directing Holliday in one of her earlier films, 1944’s Winged Victory, Cukor must have seen something in the actress even in her smaller part in that drama, something he would describe as “that depth of emotion, that unexpectedly touching emotion, that thing which would unexpectedly touch your heart.” Five years later, when it came to making his classic romantic comedy/drama Adam’s Rib, Cukor — along with that film’s legendary costars, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, who also certainly would have known a star in the making when they saw one — worked to get Holliday a key part in the movie, and it paid off with the actress receiving a Golden Globe nomination and a stepping stone into Hollywood leading-lady status. Cukor went on to direct Holliday in three of her most enduring films after she attained this stardom, and those titles are airing this afternoon in a triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. Up first is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1950 comedy/drama Born Yesterday, costarring Broderick Crawford and William Holden. The film earned Holliday a Best Actress Oscar win and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress — Musical or Comedy, while Cukor received Best Director Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. After that is It Should Happen to You (1954), a romantic comedy also featuring Peter Lawford and Jack Lemmon in his first major film appearance. The lineup then concludes with The Marrying Kind (1952), a comedy/drama costarring Aldo Ray and with a screenplay by Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin, who had also written Adam’s Rib. — Jeff Pfeiffer

American Built

FOX Business Network, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Stuart Varney dives back into the design and creativity of iconic American landmarks with back-to-back episodes of American Built. The series features the architects, engineers and historians who describe the sacrifice and work that went into the creation of these U.S. attractions. This season, American Built will visit landmarks including Mount Rushmore, Fenway Park, the Guggenheim Museum and many more.

Judge Steve Harvey

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first episode, “What the Hell Is Going On?,” business partners are at odds when one sues the other for reimbursement of money owed for a parking pass that the other claims she doesn’t owe because the pass was never used. Then, a son is livid after finding out that his mother threw out his collector item and is now suing her for the replacement value, and former friends and coworkers butt heads when one sues the other for hotel reimbursement fees and emotional distress when the other decided to cancel the trip last minute. In the second episode, “Sister From Another Mister,” a woman sues her former best friend for damaging her scalp and causing hair loss.

The Resident: “Fork in the Road”

FOX, 8pm

Conrad and Cade (Matt Czuchry and Kaley Ronayne) work with a Medicare patient who sheds some light on the inner workings of the prescription fraud situation in the new episode “Fork in the Road.”

Young Rock: “An Understanding”

NBC, 8pm

Nashville, 1987: Ata (Stacey Leilua) and Rocky’s (Joseph Lee Anderson) marriage hits a rough patch, and when teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) questions his dad’s decision-making, Ata tells him the story of how she and Rocky met. In 2032, candidate Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) decides to face his challenger head on.

We Remember: Songs of Survivors

PBS, 8pm

Taking a unique storytelling approach, this documentary follows local songwriters as they partner with Holocaust survivors in the Hudson Valley of New York to turn their life experiences into powerful music for a community concert. Over the course of several months, survivors start opening up to their songwriter, sharing their most personal — and often shocking — stories. The resulting songs, filled with joy and healing, celebrate the extraordinary lives of this resilient generation.

Mr. Mayor: “Murder in the Old West”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) hosts a Western-themed murder mystery party, where Mikaela (Vella Lovell) tries to figure out what’s going on between her and James (Yedoye Travis). Meanwhile, Arpi (Holly Hunter) and Neil (Ted Danson) clash over how to spend the city’s newly acquired budget surplus. Mary Steenburgen, Danson’s real-life wife, guest-stars.

Billion Dollar Idea

FOX Business Network, 9pm

New Series!

Billionaire businessman Ben Weiss, founder of beverage brands Bai and Crook & Marker, is behind this new competition series. Focused on the people behind the next “billion-dollar idea,” the show will feature 15 elite entrepreneurs who will go head-to-head, testing their ideas with the hopes of being the winner of an investment of up to $1 million from Weiss.

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Rise of the Nazis’ three-part Season 2 look at World War II’s battles on the Eastern Front in Europe between Germany and the Soviet Union concludes with “The Home Front.” After Stalingrad, Hitler’s stress intensifies, and for once, there is no master plan. He leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany back from the abyss.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Schlesinger make up the celebrity panel. Our celebrity guests grill this week’s panel featuring a Munchkin from The Wizard of Oz, aerial chains performer, grill master, maggot farmer and orchestra conductor.

New Amsterdam: “Unfinished Business”

NBC, 10pm

The New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of their big night out; Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) discuss options for their future; Martin (Mike Doyle) finally learns Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) secret; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) helps Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) avoid a life-changing situation; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Malvo (Frances Turner) define their relationship going forward.

Wednesday, April 27

Sketchbook

Disney+

New Series!

This six-episode, intimate instructional documentary series offers a one-of-a-kind drawing experience as audiences are given an insider’s look into the animation process with some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most talented artists as they teach how to draw six beloved Disney characters: Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove; Olaf from Frozen; Genie from Aladdin; Captain Hook from Peter Pan; Mirabel from Encanto; and young Simba from The Lion King.

Bullsh*t the Game Show

Netflix

New Series!

Howie Mandel hosts this game show where to win big you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room, you just have to convince everyone that you are. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers — and persuading their opponents that they are accurate.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Netflix

In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.

365 Days: This Day

Netflix

Original Film!

This erotic thriller from Poland is a sequel to 2020’s 365 Days, and finds Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

Mansion Global

FOX Business Network, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Kacie McDonnell helms back-to-back episodes of the luxury real-estate program Mansion Global, an insider’s look at the latest extravagant listings in markets across the country. Spotlighting real estate’s record-setting prices, modern masterpieces and the most sought-after properties on the market, McDonnell will take viewers on another trip to the most lavish, and at times outlandish, estates across the country in this new season.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “5th Beatle, Stonehenge and Bad Press”

AXS TV, 8pm

The truth about the “fifth Beatle” is one of the musical mysteries explored in this new episode.

The Masked Singer: “The Mask of Least Resistance — Round 3”

FOX, 8pm

The four remaining singers duke it out for Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly. One singer will be unmasked and three advance to the Round 3 finals in the new episode “The Mask of Least Resistance — Round 3.”

The Survivor

HBO, 8pm

Original Film!

Barry Levinson directs this original movie based on the incredible true story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), who not only survives the unspeakable horrors of the Nazi concentration camps at Auschwitz, but also the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he is forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors. Haft’s will to survive is driven by his quest to reunite with the woman he loves. Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, Saro Emirze, Dar Zuzovsky, Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo also star.

Nature: “Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge”

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Discover the wildlife and landscape of Portugal, both of which have been impacted by its history as a global trading hub. From forest to coasts, witness the majesty of the country’s wild horses, storks, monk seals and more.

Special Theme: Addiction & Recovery

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Wednesday night spotlight on memorable movies that have made efforts to put a serious focus on addictions to substances and behaviors concludes with tonight’s six-film lineup. First is Bigger Than Life (1956), directed by Nicholas Ray, and starring and produced by James Mason. The film’s story seems to presage our current opioid epidemic; Mason plays a schoolteacher and family man who becomes seriously ill and is prescribed cortisone as a treatment. While his illness takes a turn for the better, an even more serious one takes hold as he becomes addicted to the drug and turns abusive and violent. While not a critical or commercial success in America upon its release, Bigger Than Life was praised at the time by French New Wave filmmaking masters Jean-Luc Goddard and François Truffaut, and is now also viewed by many others as a masterpiece. Up next is Valley of the Dolls (1967), the campy cult drama based on Jacqueline Susann’s bestselling novel, which follows three women (played by Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke and Sharon Tate) who try to make it in Hollywood but fall prey to a seamy underworld and addictions to barbiturates (the “dolls” of the title). Following that is The Lady Gambles, a 1949 film noir making its TCM premiere, with Barbara Stanwyck as a wife whose introduction to gambling develops into a full-blown obsession that threatens her life, savings and marriage. The gambling theme continues with the final two films: California Split (1974), Robert Altman’s comedy/drama starring Elliott Gould and George Segal as a pair of gamblers who find themselves drawn ever more deeply into a sleazy gambling world with increasingly higher stakes; and Tricheurs, a 1984 French drama making its network premiere, about two gamblers, a man and a woman, who team up in a casino and realize the only way you can beat the house is to cheat. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Master Distiller Tournament of Champions

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

The top legal and outlaw champions in the history of Master Distiller — Richard, Amanda, Tater and Mena — compete against still-hand champions Howard and Daniel in a four-episode grand elimination tournament. Joining judges Mark, Digger and Tim are special guest judges Josh Owens, Henry Law, Mark Rogers, Danielle Parton and Popcorn Sutton’s spouse, Pam Sutton.

American Dream Home

FOX Business Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Cheryl Casone will present a new season of American Dream Home debuting with back-to-back episodes tonight. The program shares the emotional and heartwarming stories of families achieving their American dream and finding their forever home. This season, Casone will place a special emphasis on aspiring homeowners as they explore waterfront and country living opportunities in “Beach Life” and “Gone Country” themed 30-minute episodes.

Domino Masters: “Quarter Finals: Bill Nye Night”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Quarter Finals: Bill Nye Night,” three teams compete in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with a science theme, featuring guest judge Bill Nye.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: “Gutted Garage to Party Barn”

HGTV, 9pm

A family’s huge garage with endless possibilities is now just a hot box full of hazards, and their home has even bigger problems. Kim Wolfe makes this busy house fully functional with a garage party space, updated kitchen and bathroom for pool guests.

Good Sam: “The Griffith Technique”

CBS, 10pm

The surgical team preps for a rare high-profile operation that could take Sam’s (Sophia Bush) career to the next level in the new episode “The Griffith Technique.”

Thursday, April 28

Dear Mr. Brody

discovery+

When hippie millionaire Michael Brody Jr. publicly announced that he would be giving away his fortune in 1970, he and his wife became instant celebrities. They were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press and overwhelmed by a crush of personal letters from across America responding to his extraordinary offer. This feature documentary uses a mix of archival footage, psychedelic animation, stylized re-creations and interviews with the letter writers themselves to offer a moving meditation on universal human struggles and needs.

Ghost Adventures

discovery+

Season Finale!

In the Season 25 finale, “Steinbeck House Haunting,” the team travels to Salinas, California, to investigate the birthplace of iconic author John Steinbeck. For decades, witnesses — including Steinbeck himself — have felt a dark presence in the home.

Made for Love

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The series, based on Alissa Nutting’s novel and offering a poignantly humorous story of modern love and divorce, returns for its second season. In order to save her father’s (Ray Romano) life, Hazel (Cristin Milioti) returns to the Hub, Byron’s (Billy Magnussen) high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by his newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology. Two new episodes are available Thursdays beginning today.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Hulu

New Series!

Created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, this series is inspired by the bestselling true-crime novel by Jon Krakauer and stars Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a suburban mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake City. As Pyre dives further into the case, he begins to question his religion as a Mormon and the consequences of faith. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Bubble

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This anime film is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the Earth. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles. Hibiki (voice of Jun Shison), a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta (Riria), a girl with mysterious powers, and their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

The Offer

Paramount+

New Series!

The Godfather, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is one of the most beloved films of all time. Getting Mario Puzo’s book to the big screen was an arduous, at times dangerous undertaking that almost didn’t happen. The 10-episode series The Offer recounts the difficult task of producing cowriter/director Francis Ford Coppola’s (Dan Fogler) masterpiece. The expansive story, with inexperienced producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) at the center, covers everything from Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and Coppola’s struggles adapting the novel to casting and budget problems, studio turmoil (Matthew Goode plays Robert Evans, the famed head of Paramount Pictures at the time), an angry Frank Sinatra and intense interest from organized crime. Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman and Nora Arnezeder costar. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Smother

Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this thriller, Val (Dervla Kirwan), still picking up the pieces following the death of Denis and the ensuing coverup, finds her world rocked once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep. The stranger introduces himself as Finn (Dean Fagan) — Denis’ estranged son — and his existence is an unwelcome surprise for the family. All six episodes are available today.

Legends & Lies

FOX Business Network, 8pm

FOX Business Network’s FBN Prime lineup includes the network debut of historical documentary series Legends & Lies. Narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, the program uses dramatic recreations to revisit stories about America’s founding, the Wild West and the Civil War.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 8pm Live

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock first as the NFL Draft’s first round takes place tonight in Las Vegas. Top prospects include Alabama OT Evan Neal, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network combine to televise all seven rounds through Saturday.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Motocross Mayhem”

FOX, 8pm

Ten chefs compete to create the best American-style comfort dish for a team of very hungry motorsport racers in the new episode “Motocross Mayhem.”

Law & Order: “Legacy”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) debate who’s more culpable — the shooter or the enabler.

This Old House: “Saratoga Springs”

PBS, 8pm

It’s off to the races as the team starts a new project in Saratoga Springs, New York. But first, the crew gets a history of the bustling city. They then meet new homeowners Evan and Whitney, and Evan’s mother, Susan. The house on which they will be working has been in Evan’s family for seven generations.

TCM Spotlight: It’s About Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Time is running out to enjoy Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night spotlight on films that take their characters and viewers away to different times, which concludes with tonight’s lineup that is heavy on fantasy films about visiting, or revisiting, past lives. First is A Matter of Life and Death (1946, aka Stairway to Heaven), the British fantasy/romance starring David Niven as an RAF pilot who pleads with the court in heaven to allow him to remain on Earth after a heavenly mix-up allowed him to survive his plane crash. Next is Somewhere in Time (1980), the beloved romantic fantasy drama with a screenplay by sci-fi/fantasy master Richard Matheson, who adapted his novel Bid Time Return. Another lovely musical score from composer John Barry enhances this tale of a playwright (Christopher Reeve) who becomes obsessed with a young woman (Jane Seymour) captured in a 1912 photo and then, with self-hypnosis, wills himself into the past to be with her. Christopher Plummer also stars. Following that are Orlando (1992), the period drama starring Tilda Swinton and loosely based on a Virginia Woolf novel, and Brigadoon (1954), the beloved, Oscar-nominated musical led by Gene Kelly, Van Johnson and Cyd Charisse, and based on the Broadway hit about the legendary titular Scottish village that rises from the mists for only one day every 100 years. The lineup, and the monthly spotlight, concludes early tomorrow morning with Jubilee (1978), a cult film inspired by the punk aesthetic of its era in which Queen Elizabeth I (Jenny Runacre) is transported to the film’s present day. — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Sock/Jeraab”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Sock/Jeraab,” Al (Adhir Kalyan) decides to take his relationship with Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) to the next level, but things go awry when he becomes incredibly nervous.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Flatch”

FOX, 9pm

Guest Star Alert!

In the new episode “Call Me Flatch,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) and friends are paid visits by Welcome to Flatch’s Shrub and Kelly Mallet (Sam Straley and Holmes), and The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke.

Windy City Rehab: “New Build, Old Problems”

HGTV, 9pm

Alison Victoria works to complete the last flip she owns with her former business partner. Her decision to do new construction will bring a top-dollar asking price for this six-bedroom, single family home in the perfect location.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Tangled Strands of Justice”

NBC, 9pm

Garland (Demore Barnes) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. Meanwhile, a victim in one of Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) recent cases is arrested.

How We Roll

CBS, beginning at 9pm

In the new episode “The Laundry Basket,” Tom (Pete Holmes) worries about his mom Helen’s (Julie White) safety after she gets stuck in a laundry basket. Immediately following is “The Date,” in which Helen agrees to a date with Archie — 10 years after he initially asked her out.

Welcome to Flatch: “Sweet Spot”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley) hope to get rewarded by doing good deeds in town in the new episode “Sweet Spot.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Dead Presidents”

NBC, 10pm

When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s (Mykelti Williamson) employees, he enlists Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Donnelly (Denis Leary) to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes the opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but runs into a dangerous obstacle. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must face the toll that her job is taking on her marriage.

Friday, April 29

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

Arbor Day 2022 will fittingly see the Apple+ premiere of It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown, the little-seen 1976 environment-themed Peanuts special. Charlie Brown’s baseball team celebrates Arbor Day by turning their ballfield into a lush garden, which throws Peppermint Patty off her game.

Make or Break

Apple TV+

New Series!

This seven-part docuseries travels to stunning surfing locations around the globe to deliver behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the world title at the World Surf League Championship Tour. Featured Season 1 surfers include champions Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira and Tatiana Weston-Webb. The series has already been renewed for Season 2. All Season 1 episodes are available today.

Pachinko

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The epic drama told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — ends its first season with this episode.

Shining Girls

Apple TV+

New Series!

Elisabeth Moss is an executive producer of and stars in this eight-episode metaphysical thriller based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays Kirby, a woman who survived a brutal attack that has left her in a constantly shifting reality. When she learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she decides to hunt down her attacker to understand her ever-changing present and ultimately confront her past. Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura and Amy Brenneman also star. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The British espionage drama led by Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce concludes its first season.

Man Without a Heart

discovery+

This gripping and disturbing documentary thriller immerses viewers in one of the most enigmatic unsolved cases of the last decade, taking them on a journey through Sweden, Spain and England to explore the death of a Spanish man disguised as an impossible suicide. It’s the story of a family willing to fight for the truth no matter its consequences, featuring a puzzle of characters who unravel plenty of surprises.

Crush

Hulu

Original Film!

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl on whom she’s been harboring a longtime crush. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like. Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho and Isabella Ferreira star.

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — The Final Episodes

Netflix

Series Finale!

The final 12 episodes of the Emmy-nominated comedy’s seventh and final season drop today. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin lead the cast as the title characters.

Ozark

Netflix

Final Episodes!

The last half of Ozark’s fourth and final season returns to Netflix, with the remaining seven episodes set to reveal the fate of the Byrde family. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) face trouble on all sides. Bateman states that the final episodes answer the big question: “Are they [the Byrdes] going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?” Julia Garner, Alfonso Herrera, Felix Solis, Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz also star.

I Love America

Prime Video

Original Film!

Sophie Marceau stars in this French production as Lisa, a single woman who needs big change and new love in her life now that her children have flown the coop and her famous, yet absent, mother has just passed. She decides to move from Paris to Los Angeles, where she is reunited with her best friend, Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), who found success in America with his iconic drag queen bar but is struggling to find his own Prince Charming. Luka helps give Lisa a fresh start by creating a profile for her on a dating website, and from awkward dates to a surprise encounter with a man named John (Colin Woodell), Lisa will understand that the journey to love is a journey toward herself and forgiveness of her first love: her mother.

Undone

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this half-hour, genre-bending animated dramedy, Alma (voice of Rosa Salazar) realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her, until she finally convinces her sister, Becca (Angelique Cabral), to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today, and realize that by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

Ten Percent

Sundance Now & AMC+

New Series!

This British comedy/drama is based on the hit original French series Call My Agent! and set in a contemporary London talent agency, Nightingale Hart. There, agents scramble to keep star clients happy and the business afloat after the sudden departure of their founder. The agency he created is a highly successful stalwart built on personal, enduring client relationships. It is a picture of swan-like calm on the surface — but a maelstrom of panic and bluster beneath as the team helps their celebrity clients. Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Maggie Steed lead the cast. The series is also filled with star-studded cameos from the likes of Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, David Oyelowo and more. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays. Episodes of Ten Percent will also air on the linear BBC America channel Sunday evenings beginning May 1.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Sixties Psychos

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The 1960s gave us one of the greatest cinematic psychos of all time right off the bat when audiences were introduced to Norman Bates in the 1960 classic Psycho, but there were plenty of other movie maniacs who followed in his wake over the ensuing decade. This morning and afternoon, Turner Classic Movies brings you some of them in an eight-film lineup that features: The Sorcerers (1967), starring Boris Karloff; Hysteria (1965); The Strangler (1964), led by Victor Buono; Spider Baby (1967), with Lon Chaney Jr.; Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), with Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotten, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Agnes Moorehead and Mary Astor in her final film role; Two on a Guillotine (1965), starring Connie Stevens and directed by William Conrad; The Hypnotic Eye (1960); and It! (1967), starring Roddy McDowall. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & NFL Network, beginning at 7pm Live

The NFL Draft continues tonight in Las Vegas with the second- and third-round picks.

The Blacklist: “Laszlo Jankowics”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) questions the whereabouts of a former associate, while the task force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics.

Great Performances: Now Hear This

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

After studying the influences of past masters in the previous three episodes, host Scott Yoo concludes Season 3 with “New American Voices,” in which he discovers how two modern-day American composers — Brazilian-born Sérgio Assad and Indian American Reena Esmail — have been inspired by their immigrant roots.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns for a fourth season of his show, again presenting eclectic horror movie double features each week while also expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. This season will include the series’ 100th movie since Briggs’ first Shudder marathon in 2018.

Blue Bloods: “Tangled Up in Blue”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison in the new episode “Tangled Up in Blue.”

International Jazz Day Celebration

PBS, 10pm

Each year, the International Jazz Day Celebration brings together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities to honor the rich legacy of jazz and how it has promoted peace, diversity, individual expression, dialogue among cultures and respect for human dignity. This year’s inspiring global concert, hosted by Michael Douglas, features performances from some of today’s finest jazz artists, including Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Miller and many more.

Saturday, April 30

2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN & NFL Network, 12pm Live

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas concludes today with selections in Rounds 4-7.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover

FS1, 1:30pm Live

Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst, Josh Berry and other top NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race for 200 miles around Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

USFL Football

FOX, beginning at 4pm Live

Week 3 of the USFL season has the Tampa Bay Bandits vs. the Houston Gamblers and the Pittsburgh Maulers vs. the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Drawn in Blood”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) suspects that the murder of a nasty, satirical cartoonist has links to city politics.

Renovation Goldmine

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Joe and Meg Piercy take on two projects where one of the most important rooms in the house has been left behind. At the Biedermans’ single family home in the center of Chicago, they are helping Stephanie and Eric update their kitchen. This family of five has lived in the house for more than 20 years and taken on some big projects, but somehow the heart of the home hasn’t made the cut. It’s time to change that and give them a space their family and friends can enjoy. Meanwhile, out in the northern suburbs, Robbyn and Josh have renovated their entire house to fit their four growing boys but ran out of time and money for their main bedroom and bathroom. Joe and Meg must find an affordable way to finish off this house and give them a space of their own.

John Wayne in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When most people think of John Wayne, they probably recall him in his Western- and war-movie heyday from the 1940s and ’50s, and for good reason — the Duke and his iconic onscreen persona, combined with great directors like John Ford, made for some enduring classics in that era. But Wayne also did something interesting as he neared the end of his life (he would pass away on June 11, 1979, at age 72). While the swingin’ early ’70s may not have seemed like a prime time for someone from the older guard like Wayne, he did make his box-office presence known, coming off his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in 1969’s True Grit, the only Academy Award win in his long career. This evening, Turner Classic Movies airs a double feature of Westerns representing late-career highlights for Wayne, starting with 1972’s The Cowboys, in which he stars as a rancher whose regular hands leave him to search for gold, so he hires a group of youngsters for a 400-mile cattle drive, along the way becoming a father figure of sorts as they learn to become men. Second on tonight’s double bill is Cahill, United States Marshal (1973), led by Wayne as the tough-as-nails titular lawman who faces a moral dilemma when his rebellious sons seek to make their own names by robbing a bank. — Jeff Pfeiffer

I Bought a Dump … Now What?

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Three brave duos who bought dilapidated houses begin their individual demolitions in hopes of uncovering their own diamond in the rough. Just as the walls start to come down, the drama goes up, tempers run high and the teams’ budgets quickly get strained.